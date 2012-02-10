Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Welcome to Westfield’

Let”s not bury the lede: I quite liked this week”s episode of “Fringe.” Sorry, should I have told you to sit down first? Apologies. I was in a rush to ensure you didn”t pick up your pitchforks before settling in. Do I think “Welcome to Westfield” solved the show”s problems? Heck no. Problems a-plenty are lurking around each corner. But this was a solid, speedy hour that promised some forward momentum on a topic that”s been stalled for so long it”s almost as if David Robert Jones set up a series of amphilicite-powered devices around its perimeter.
So why did I enjoy this hour, even if I”m still not sold on the season? Three reasons…
1) A single episode is the most important unit of television measurement.
It”s fun to look at a season or a series as a whole and make judgments upon those. But there”s a fundamental difference in reading a 22-chapter book and watching a 22-episode television season. Chapters and episodes have to achieve different things. Both contribute to the whole, but an episode of television can, and should, be entertaining for an hour in and of itself. If the entire point of an episode is simply to weave the larger story in play, then there”s a good chance it might fail. Something has to start, progress, and end within a single episode in order to be viable. Not everything need be solved in that discreet timeframe, but there should be a sense that we”ve finished something even if we”re heading towards something much larger.
And, as a Stephen King fan, I enjoyed the heck out of the “creepy isolated New England town” vibe of this episode. I obviously have no idea of the homage was intentional. Had this taken place in Maine, not Vermont, I”d take it as a given. But I couldn”t help but think of novels such as “The Tommyknockers” and “Under the Dome” while watching this week”s episode. The locals didn”t really have much color, something that”s a staple in King”s work. But King also has a thousand pages to draw these denizens. “Fringe” had 45 minutes of air time. It”s forgivable, if unfortunate. But fortunately…
2) The episode”s mystery tied into the season”s mystery.
“One Night in October” and “And Those We”ve Left Behind” worked, insomuch as they did, due to a strong correlation between the timey-wimey stuff in play on “Fringe” and the emotional stakes of its characters. Unfortunately, those characters weren”t our central players. This means that guest stars had to provide emotional catharsis in lieu of our core protagonists. As much as I enjoyed Stephen Root and real-life wife Romy Rosemont manipulative time and space in order to maintain their fragile connection, I would rather have seen Walter try and find Peter, or Peter rekindle his romance with Olivia.
Unfortunately, the show has attempted to provide obstacles for those attempts by staving off any possibility these people could even attempt such a reunion. For a while, Peter was little more than a faint memory. Once he returned, he was a stranger touting nonsense in the eyes of those he loved. Recently, all parties have been under the assumption that Peter is in the wrong universe.
“Welcome To Westfield” did a few smart things to tweak these nagging problems. First and foremost, it gave Walter a reason to perhaps not want Peter to go “home,” wherever that might be. The build from this Walter being terrified of seeing Peter to now preemptively making him breakfast-for-dinner has been well-handled. I don”t like that this Walter is different from the one from seasons past, but I am not so blind as to ignore the fact that this relationship has been carefully built this season. It doesn”t cure the central ailment of this season”s conceit, but it makes the pain infinitely more tolerable.
Secondly, it made the odd event of the week directly tied into the fourth season”s central premise: that worlds forced apart have a weird way of coming back together again. Just like the cars along the road were magnetized as a result of Jones” devices, so too are the realities undone by The Observers stubbornly clinging to each other. “Forced Perspective” tried to pull this off, through the girl who could predict deaths through her drawings, but never managed to truly connect her with Olivia in anything but a superficial way. In its prime, “Fringe” could construct a case that had emotional resonance with its main characters in its sleep. Now? We have to rejoice when they rekindle that ability.
But the other smart thing that “Welcome to Westfield” did leads into my third point…
3) The episode finally gave a sense of momentum towards resolving this season”s amberverse.
How the show solves this conundrum is something I won”t even dwell upon. I honestly don”t care. A lot of you noted last week that the show dropped a huge bombshell in its final moments by insinuating that the “amberverse” is just the old version of reality altered. I didn”t realize there WAS another option, quite frankly, but it speaks more to my own disinterest rather than anything else. Maybe people have been raging on and on and what version of reality we”ve been in this season. I”ve just been raging on and on about the characters I once loved being ripped from the show.
Regardless of how this all ends up, at least “Fringe” seemed to indicate this week that it”s ready to put the metaphorical pedal to the metal in terms of moving towards resolution. I”m not sure anyone was supposed to be surprised by the solution to the Westfield problem, but I”m also fairly confident we the audience were supposed to understand long before Olivia and the Bishop Boys did. Knowing that personalities were bleeding between realities gave a sense that something was actually going to start changing on the show, and that excitement alone overcame the oddness of me actually being ahead of the show”s mysteries for once. (In general, if I can see the resolution to a mystery on TV, it”s not a good mystery. I am TERRIBLE at predicting these things.)
But while Olivia, Walter, and Peter assume the personalities are bleeding through from Over There in their reality, I assumed personalities were actually bleeding through from Over Here in the “real” reality, the one that existed before Peter went into the machine. I assume that due to Olivia suddenly acting like the Olivia from the first three seasons: she remembers the pair as lovers, she remembers the events from Season 2″s “Johari Window,” and in the show”s climatic moments, is going through her usual date night routine with Peter. Did her transformation start before she went to Vermont? Does it have anything to do with the injections that Nina has been giving her? Do I remotely care? Nope. All I know is that things are moving forwards, as opposed to being stuck in neutral. I”ll let the show take me along for the ride, especially if “Welcome to Westfield” also welcomes the start of a season I might actually start enjoying.
What did you think of “Welcome to Westfield”? If you”ve been unhappy with the season, did it turn you around? If you”ve been happy already, did this augment or hinder your enjoyment? Is Olivia “back”, for a lack of a better word, or will we see this version disappear sooner rather than later? Sound off below!
Ryan, I enjoy your passionate hatred for ‘Fringe’ at the moment. I completely disagree with it, but I understand it. I love what’s going on right now on the show. It’s ambitious stuff, and, as I’ve been anticipating since the beginning of the season, everything is beginning to pay off starting with this episode. I’m not here to change your opinion about ‘Fringe’ (we all have the right to an opinion), but you got to admit what this show is doing is extremely ambitious and rare. There is nothing else like it on TV.
I hope you’re right and it does pay off, though looking back on previous seasons I have my doubts. One thing that drives me crazy on this show is the fact that they don’t even try to make where they’re filming look like Boston. Maybe its because I live here that I’m so aware of it but I don’t think so. Also the way they go between Boston and New York in what seems like minutes is really annoying. I’ll watch the show until the end but I have lost interest in it.
Agree Bruno. Ambitious & risky stuff. Loving it.
Ryan, I haven’t been had the same issues you’ve had with Season 4, at least not to the level where it’s detracted from my enjoyment of individual episodes or character dynamics. These past two weeks, however, I’ve appreciated how you’ve articulated your concerns about the premise and execution of the concept behind this season while still acknowledging the merits of the episode at hand, for worse (last week) or for better. Tonight’s episode may have been my favorite episode of the season precisely for the reasons you’ve outlined here; it was satisfying on both an episodic level and in terms of the furthering the larger arc.
While I suppose it’s up for interpretation, I certainly interpreted the ‘blending’ of the universes as being between the old Over Here reality and the ‘new’ one, rather than between the alternate universes. Whether or not David Robert Jones is behind it, or if the bleeding is happening due to Peter (re-)establishing connections to Walter and Olivia remains to be seen (though the latter seems more likely). Regardless, I think that we’re over the hump in terms of the characters passively accepting this new timeline, and I trust the writers will provide us with more complete episodes like this one during the back half of the season.
I think it will be due to David Robert Jones, as they said at the end they found “devices” with the substance he stole in them around the town. He’s part of it at least, although I think its possible Peter’s presence is altering everything, even the mad scientist’s plans.
One Night in Octover was brilliant, helas snowed under by the moaning about this season.
I have another problem with Fringe, and that is that Olivia Dunham and her pain and grief concerning her mother, father, abuse in all sorts are never adressed, she is not allowed to talk about all that, let alone given sentimental scenes like the Bishops.
Midway season 3 she was reduced to Peters girl, this season the ultimate victim.
Mr. X, Nina, Jones, Walter, Bell, stepfather, oh what a lovely life or is it hell?
Is Fringe ever going to adress that part, how Olivia is being abused by everyone in everyway?
I was hoping that OLivia would finally get her storyline in search of her roots, she is now being sacrificed to Peter again.
Anna Torv, two blonde Olivia’s in and out and mixed up, how more awesome can acting be? All these little shifts, moements, you saw at once who was who, brilliant.
Will she ever get the recognition?
You’re bizarre.
Olivia Dunham in season 4 is the same one as the old version, only without the influence of Peter, if you do not see that, series wasted.
Peter was always going to be the one to make Olivia and Walter better versions if you like.
I already knew from the beginning that they would go this way, problem for me I liked this versions just as much as the old one, and would have liked to know her backstory just as much as that from the old one.
Reason why I think it does not work, is Peter; you would expect him to be a socalled lesser version as well, no Olivia and no walter, but he is the same as before, choice or acting?
So Peter gets to tell Olivia that his Olivia gave him home after his mother died, sentimnetal line, very body aw,
he is only telling that to someone who has to listen with feeling whose mother died when she was younger then he was, and who did not knwow her father, was abused, killed a stepfather.
Olivia is one of the best female characters, for me the best, thanks to Anna Torv, as is AltLivia.
Pinkner once said that Olivia was the centre Piece, with all this brainwashing, posessing, cortexiphan and whatelse I am fearing they are going to ruin that and she will turn out to be a Piece, to play and temper with by everyone.
I will be very upset.
So if the rest of the seaosn will be this process, it will mean no background storyline for Olivia,
and the ones pleased are those who want to see the same Walter/Peter scenes ( I am sick of those) or the Olivia Peter shippers, I hate what that does to Olivia as a character.
Final note: Anna Torv, last season she did the swithing between Olivia and Bolivia in brainwash proces, now she does it with the more nuanced versions, keeping them clear in her head and for us, and then she does that sassy Bolivia, so that is 3 at once, like i said above that is truly, truly awesome.
Ryan, You have to admit all that frustration made Olivia’s apparant turn around this episode that much more delicious. I thought that was handled SO well … first the dream, then the recollection of the case from the other universe in the context of the bleeding town, and then that PERFECT final scene. Coupled with Walter’s loving gift of midnight crepes. I must admit, I’m more satisfied with Fringe right now than any other time this season.
Also, it’s great that Friday night means reviews of Fringe and Spartacus …
Well, I said I liked the episode. Did it justify how long it took to get here? Not even close. But again, this _episode_ was good, so I gave it props as such.
Good episode, but the fact that it has taken half the season to get here is terrible pacing. These next 12 episodes of Fringe may very well be the last. Hope they turn up the pace.
Finally, a critic I can agree with, as well as with the other negative comments. I loved season 3. Great TV. Season 4 has been so screwed up and dragged out. Is it true they replaced the writing team over the summer? I’ve stopped watching and just checkout recaps with the faint (fading) hope they will fix the b
Nope. Same writing team. They did add Dave Fury.
I watched every season and love, love, love the show. It is so unique, that none of the other shows can touch it. Some of the “paranormal” shows are a big let down because it’s the same old ghost or vamp or were. When I watch it every Friday, I can’t wait to see how shapeshifters are crossing universes, and by whom this time. Or who can have a bubble of time around their house with a four year time difference. Or is Nina a back-stabbing robot (shapeshifter?!) who is psychotic at best? THAT is why love Fringe….you just never know where is going to happen or when!!! I can put up with some issues I have, as long as I get to watch it. To me, it’s the only show on that can catch, hold and tweak my sci-fi interest. NEVER A DULL MOMENT!!
i loved this ep. as well,looking forward to next week
totally agree, Carella
As someone, who shares your frustrations, no, this episode didn’t turn me around, but it was a big step in the right direction. This must be the first time this season I didn’t check the minutes left for the episode to end. “Making Angels” wasn’t bad, either, but I found Walter and Fauxlivia unbearably obnoxious and took from the episode part of its charm.
Ryan, I agree with your 3 reasons to enjoy this episode and I will add two of my own:
4) Anna Torv finally got her groove back, something that has been missing since… way before S4 (I’d say she lost it with Bellivia). She stopped her spasmodic hand movements C-3PO style, her out of place reactions to other characters and she finally infused some life to this Olivia, who, until now, I thought had the inner life of an amoeba. Even if she ends up not being our Olivia, I finally connected with her emotionally and I’m curious about the reasons for her to get those extraneous memories. I think that’s a huge step!
5) Walter finally stopped moaning and whining about his not son. As fine as John Noble is as an actor, there is so much petulance from a character I can take. This season Walter has been too over the top in all the wrong ways. Just like with Olivia, I was able to feel for him at the end of the episode.
With that said, I don’t think it should have taken so long for them to get to this point.
Great episode. Proves why the Fringe showrunners are the best in the business.
Peter’s reveal that Olivia gave him a home, something he had not had since his mother died, was one of Josh Jackson’s finest moments of acting in the series.
The merging has begun.
But I expect major bumps in the road ahead.
Best show runners in the business? Laughable. Matthew Wiener, Vince Gilligan, David Simons and Graham Yost are examples of the best show runners in the business. This episode lacked nuance, like Fringe as a series, the character shifts were jammed in and around sloppy dialogue and lame MOTW. Ever watch the episode six month leave (mad men) and the masterful dialogue Roger and Don had with Freddy….now that is brilliant and well thoughtout and well drawn. Or guy walks into an agency or the suitcase where 4 years in the making were brilliantly explored via a NARRATIVE episode.
The Fringe show runners are average at best. Peters vulnerable moment came from nowhere really because they have lacked foundation. The odd dream here and there for his character along with clunky and ancivilous dialogue does not count.
The show is fast food compared to the above mentioned shows fine dining. I accept that because of network Tv’s limitations but I would never think that this show is anymore than pop corn fun or the show runners are anything other than glorified procedural hacks.
Love your recaps and analyses, but it’s so sad that your bosses don’t have the wherewithal to engage a copy editor or proofreader. You and Sepinwall (and even Fienberg) get left out to dry as a result.
Peter was spouting nonsense, not touting it.
This may turn out to be one of the most important episodes of the series depending on how the rest of the season (series) shakes out.
It would be a nice twist to find out that Peter was in the right place the entire time and everyone else was snapped out of the real world. But at least we have that option now, and most importantly, we seem to be pointed to a resolution. And that’s a long-awaited moment.
I too enjoyed the episode, but thought they moved the Olivia remembering bit far too fast. One minute she’s having a dream, then thinking “someone else is in my body” I assume in reference not only to memories but feelings towards Peter, and then bam, she’s kissing him like nothing happened. Of course, in that moment, perhaps she was acting on instinct, not remembering what’s happened. But as you said, they have to resolve this somehow, and last week they made clear that this is an alternate timeline, not a different universe.
Enjoyed Walter and Peter this week, how they finish each other’s sentences, Walter cooking like before. He’s discovering the son he never thought he’d see again. And its fun.
Like you, I enjoyed the mystery, the spooky town, the three drawn in by Walter’s desire for some rhubarb pie. Should be interesting to find out what the mad scientist is trying to do by mergin the two universes, maybe, like most mad scientists, he plans to appoint himself master of both, and if the powers in both universes don’t agree, he’ll destroy them all.
she’s been having dreams all season, and as been more outgoing and patient with Walter since she’s had peter as a partner
alright. Few things. Don’t understand how someone can both complain about the writers being too obvious pointing out how Peter made an everlasting impact on the characters, (“We get it: Peter was important to them all, and their lives would have all been different. Point taken. I cry uncle” – recap fringe alone in the world), and at the same time STILL NOT UNDERSTAND ANYTHING THAT IS GOING ON. It’s quite a feat in an of itself Mr. McGee.
1. “I enjoyed Stephen Root and real-life wife Romy Rosemont manipulative time and space in order to maintain their fragile connection, I would rather have seen Walter try and find Peter, or Peter rekindle his romance with Olivia.” Not possible. What was going on in that town had NOTHING to do with what is going on with Olivia’s (and walters’s) ongoing awakening. What happened in that town is exactly what they said. DRJ combined this universe with the alternate universe. And those that were effected were those that lived in the town in both universes, i.e. the diner owners, police officers, buildings, etc…
2. Olivia slowly remember experiences and acting more open these last FEW episodes is directly tied to all that speak that the writers laid out early in the season while you were speaking down on them. Clearly you overestimated your own attention span.
–Olivia’s dreams of Peter always seemed to be pleasant and the one in this episode (long before entering the town) was obviously satisfying. Peter left an impression on these characters, these same characters.
3. Walter. Ever since he’s been spending more time with Peter, he too has been acting more like the old Walter, and he too will eventually remember his son. (volunteered to leave lab; sat at bar in diner by himself, and so on).
4. J. Robinson used to say at his wrestling camp that “Assumption is the Mother of all Ef Ups.” Stop making false assumptions. In last years finale, one observer was suprised that they did not remember Peter at all, that is BECAUSE ALL OF THESE CHARACTERS ARE EXACTLY THE SAME PERSONS, only with different life experiences to draw upon that had effected their personalities to a certain extent. Recall the firefly episode.
5. You continually say you don’t know why you should care. Well, if you have spent the previous 3 seasons with these characters watching each (including Astrid) start from a lonely, broken, lost, or isolated place only to find a place in the world just when the universe was destroying itself is an unfortunate occurance; what is a TRAGEDY is the only way that Future Peter and Future Walter could save the universe was at the expense of the very happiness they found for the brief period of time before Peter first entered the machine. YOU SHOULD CARE, BECAUSE YOU SHOULD WANT THE PEOPLE TO REMEMBER WHAT THEY HAD, AND TO WORK TOWARDS RESTORING IT, much like people care if a loved one who comes out of a coma regains his/her memories.
6. If you want me to take over the show recaps for you, i will (virtually free of charge) because you might as well have taken taken a flight from Cali to Japan, because you have DROPPED THE BALL so far it can’t be found! (yes, that’s and exclamation point).
They reset the timelines/universes in order to avoid payoff. They did that in seasons 1 and 2 and 3 and now 4. They set up in season 1 ZFT and the pattern and other stuff and then reset that in season 2. In season 2 they set up Peter meeting his real mother and father and they had him back in the blue universe so quickly that it made no sense setting up the arc. They reset that in season 3. In season 3 they set up the love triangle, the baby, the journey that will start in the machine and then in season 4 they reset that. The problem with this show is that they are continually setting up stories only for them to sweep them under the carpet the time it comes for payoff.
Fans also excuse this as buying into lame show runners who say answering quesitions is dramatically unsatisfying. Well it is not, watch a better drama like the ones Fox mentioned above (throw in homeland for good measure) where they answer the questions and stories they start and that is awesome television.
These guys are following the Lost playbook i.e. set stuff up and hook people along and then never pay anything off…the fact is this show will be seen as something that never held together, there are way too many narrative dead ends for this show to reach any greatness.
Ryan’s point is that the only thing this show really has going for it is the characters. The mysteries are a MacGuffing (window dressing), they pose no real value on a show like this. They screwed themselves by getting rid of the ones we knew. They have made it so hard for themselves, not only do they have to now reconcile the characters but also the mythology and the overall narrative.
Poor, poor, poor storytelling and this leads to a very poor show, sadly.
Almost all critics have now abandoned this show and fans have too (no matter what DVR figures suggest). The only people to blame are the show runners.
I have not commented in a while, but I will go back to a point I made towards the beginning of season 4.
There are obviously similarities and connections between ‘Fringe’ and ‘Lost’.
I will make the bold statement that if “The Constant” was your favorite episode of Lost, then you are likely loving season 4 of Fringe.
I will also guess that if you loathed season 6 of Lost, and were disappointed by “The End”, then season 4 of Fringe is not doing it for you.
“The Constant” was my favorite episode, and “The End” is in my top 5 favorites. Yeah I know, I’m in quite the minority.
I enjoy when writers take a concept and run with it. The famous story with Lost was that once the creators knew when it would be ending (during season 3) they then knew how they were going to end the show and spent 3 seasons getting to that point. And when you re-watch seasons 4-6 of Lost, you can see the process unfold (Episode 1 of season 4 is even called “Beginning of the End”).
With Fringe, the concept for season 4 was what both universes and their inhabitants would be like if you removed Peter (and subsequently, what if you try, but really can’t remove Peter).
Peter was never, ever in a different timeline (the usual Fringe phenomenon of making you think one way, and then careening off in a different direction).
I think we’re in for a roller coaster till May. They have to give us more Observer mythology, because it was that group that believed they could correct September’s mistake, and then made another mistake by believing they could erase Peter.
Also, the reason Olivia is the first to start remembering is because she is special. Her abilities never went away, and will likely come into play during the remainder of Season 4.
I think there might be some conflicts because some or all the characters might have both sets of memories (for ex; maybe alternate Broyles is a bad guy, because he’s dead..ish). Perhaps Walternate will have to choose to continue to be the vengeful Walternate or to by the calmer version of himself.
If this is it for Fringe, than I think we’re heading for a more satisfying ending then Flash forward, Dollhouse, or Sarah Conner Chronicles.
Well said.
I knew it was only a matter of time before Walter and Olivia would remember Peter. Since this is the same timeline as before, just rewritten, it stands to reason they would eventually remember. Which is why in the season 4 premiere, December told September, “They must never know the boy lived to be a man.” This was because they knew with Peter in the picture, Walter and Olivia’s repressed memories would resurface.
Um, no, the only thing you got with Walter is that he now works with Peter, and was shoved towards Peter by AltAstrid and Olivia.
No change with him at all, he did not remember a thing.
Olivia has been treated with cortexiphan by Nina/Jones, empath was a glyph, in this episode Walter said that empathy was her greatest gift, so Olivia wil have enhanced empathy, and so will be old Olivia with Peter and new Olivia without him.
And Peter being so so so special, superheo,important whatever is the biggest problem of Fringe.
Olivia Dunham was the hero, special one until Marionette, she returned to prevend the war, once back all she was allowed to do rest of the season was drool after Peter, they made her completely dependent of him and even walter, we also had to learn that she can only have ability with him, Peter on the other hand is so supersupersuper that he can do everything and on top of that in this season two characters were altered to show us how fantastic Peter is, because now they will be better persons.
As I recall, Peter was a horrible sarcastic selfcentered guy in season 1, only Olivia could keep him with walter, but nothing is shown from that side of him, no he is now Jesus.
I do not like what they have done to Olivia Dunham, since season 3. Brainswashen, replacen, possessen, brainwashen and worst of all Peters girlfriend.
Olivia Dunham with her history of abuse, would never fall for someone like Peter, a boy who thinks the world of himself.
Even worse is that the S3 finale Peter erasing thing was to fix things between red and blue, but since Comic Con we have to hear that peter has sacrified himself for his epic love Olivia/ When?
And now he is the one who always saved Olivia, When?
And once hero Olivia? She is victim and the girl.
And that is probably why a lot of people have a problem with this season.
I love the Olivia center episode, and although we will never get the backstory of Olivia, with Olivia central there always is an energy, and the amazing acting by Anna Torv.
See this episode, what Anna does is so brilliant yet underrated, as people only think sentimental emo talk is acting.
ive really enjoyed most of the last few episodes, especially the astrid spotlight.
this weeks was also a nice piece of work. but, instead of steven king, i got the twin peaks and xfiles vibe, particularly the diner scene.
i thought ninas injections were to bring out olivias crossover skills, but maybe they wrre really bring back the “real” olivia.
I laso got the Twin Peaks vibe. :)
Maybe I’ve been proceeding from the wrong premise since the finale last season, but I’m pretty sure these are the same two universes as we’ve always had but theyve been altered by pulling Peter out of the timeline.