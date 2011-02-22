Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Blame It On The Alcohol’

Well, after last week”s “Glee” debacle, I wanted to drink as much as the characters did in this week”s installment, “Blame It on the Alcohol.” This episode sent me back to more tried and true reactions, which left half of me wanting to toast the episode and the other hand feverishly looking for booze to numb the pain. There are times in which I”ve not liked an episode of “Glee” because it was either dull or offensive. Tonight”s episode falls under another category of disappointment, but it”s the best of my personal three. “Alcohol” left me underwhelmed due to the show”s chronic inability to edit itself.
It”s a problem that not many shows have, but “Glee” seems to excel at it. How many episodes of other shows have you seen in which you can feel the writers straining to stretch the plot out to fill the network-mandated time slot? “Glee” has the opposite problem, often shoving what could be half a season of narrative into a single hour. That gives the audience a lot to take in. Too much, in fact. Just look at how many storylines were thrown against the television screen tonight, Wacky Wallwalker-style:
1) Figgins decides to employ New Directions to help curb rampant drinking on campus, the first of its kind ever in this show
2) Rachel tries to start writing her original song, only to be stymied by lack of life experience
3) New Directions throws a drunken party at Rachel”s house, in which several new interactions are teased out
4) Will deals with his loneliness through drinking
5) Blaine starts to question his sexuality
6) Burt and Kurt have their first real dealings with the physical manifestation of Kurt”s sexuality
Each one of those, ON THEIR OWN, could be an episode of television. Some of them could even be great episodes. Personally, having a karaoke-style bottle episode in Rachel”s Oscar-themed basement could have yielded the greatest episode of the show to date. Everything about that room represented possibility, while still staying within a recognizable reality. Yes, that basement is ridiculous, but totally in keeping with everything we know about Rachel”s parents. Having a stage for them to perform gave the show every chance to have the group perform songs fueled by season-long melodramas plus Big Daddy Booze to yield some earned character shifts and maybe even breakthroughs. It was a simple, brilliant, and economical way to work through all the intra-team romantic relationships.
So, naturally, that only lasted for about six minutes, with the rest of the episode dealing with the fallout from that party. And yes, Blaine”s confusion stemmed from that party, and Will”s embarrassing voicemail to Sue did tie into New Directions” embarrassment onstage during “Tik Tok.” Considering how walled off this show”s multiple storylines tend to be, this represents something of a breakthrough, an almost “Mad Men”-esque economy of storytelling. (Relatively speaking, of course. Let”s not get carried away.) It”s in some ways silly to criticize this episode for being something I wish it hadn”t been. But given the show”s seeming inability to film anything but a first draft of the script, wouldn”t have everything after Act 1 been something we could have seen next week after a lengthy, long night”s musical journey into a far too bright day?
Normally here”s the point in the review where I wail and moan about the show”s continued insistence on spending quality air time that could be spent on the kids focused instead on the adults. And even though not every moment spent with The World”s Worst Spanish Teacher was miserable (I really liked the unique energy and atmosphere of “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”), it”s still plainly clear that “Glee” is no longer his story. At least, it”s plain to everyone not working on the show. This isn”t a slam on Matthew Morrison so much as a slam on the way in which the show treats him.
In an ideal world, the show would treat him in the way that “Freaks and Geeks” treated its guidance counselor, Jeff Rosso. (At this moment, I fear people like Alan Sepinwall are sitting down like Obi-Wan did after the Death Star destroyed Alderaan for even mentioning the two shows in the same breath.) Rosso had his students” best interest at heart, but rarely actually connected with them in a meaningful way. Then again, “Freaks and Geeks” knew that it was a show about the kids, not the adults. So Rosso could be as meek and ineffectual as can be without hurting the show as a whole. But as long as “Glee” wants to consider the show to be about Will”s journey as much as the students”, then neither side really gets to shine. (Remind me: wasn”t John Stamos once on this show, like, five years ago?)
With Will”s storyline on the front burner this week, the Blaine/Kurt/Rachel arc got reduced to something akin to a “One to Grow On” promo. Blaine kissed a girl, and he liked it…at least under the influence of booze. That, plus a drunken sleepover at Kurt”s, provided the chance for some really thorny issues of burgeoning sexuality to play out in a realistic manner. Normally I wouldn”t assign such high hopes to the show, but anytime Kurt”s father appears onscreen, things usually get elevated past the show”s normally prosaic/didactic approach. But instead, the show opted for pat results (Blaine”s confusion ends abruptly, Rachel”s ecstatic about having new material for her songwriting) and the return of Kurt-as-Ryan-Murphy, lecturing his father about…well, it was unclear. When Kurt, or anyone on the show, turns from a character into a mouthpiece, I tend to tune out. (See: every time anyone in New Directions lectured Will on the hypocrisy of underage drinking.)
Some other thoughts about tonight”s episode:
- I loved that Rachel”s initial stabs at songwriting sucked beyond the pale. I half expected her to produce Joni Mitchell-esque results on the first try.
- Much more ambient music in this episode than in any one I can recall, which I”m sure added to the overall cost of the episode but also gave a nice sense of the way in which the people in this world pick up on the sounds around them in order to feed into their own performances.
- Finn”s breakdown of the different archetypes of drunk was amusing, though not as amusing as his use of the word “archetype.” (Also? It was a cheap way to avoid telling a full episode length story at the party. It”s as bad as substituting analysis with a bunch of bullet points. Oh. Um. Moving on…)
- Heather Morris certainly proved her worth in “Britney/Brittany,” but also stole nearly every performance she was in tonight as well. Artie is one lucky fellah.
- I”d try to come up with an in-show reason why Sue and Becky reenacted the PA announcements from “Grease,” but we all know it”s because someone in the writers” room threw it out there, the other two laughed, and it ended up onscreen.
- We need to come up with a name for the horrid concoction that caused half of New Directions to throw up onstage. I vote for “Flaming Schuester,” but willing to open up the discussion in the comments below for better suggestions.
- “It tastes like pink!”
- I wonder if the “Glee” finale will go the way of “Seinfeld,” in which a litany of past characters beaten up/pushed down stairs by Sue will appear at her trial.
In summary: less would be more on “Glee,” but more will always be more for both the writers and a lot of the show”s fans. They”ll drink that show up the way Daniel Plainview will drink your milkshake up, drinking it until they get sick from overconsumption. But a little moderation could go a long way. All the way to Nationals, in fact.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? The more, the merrier? Or too many plots spoil the broth? What role to Will and Sue truly serve at this point in the show? And did the Kurt/Blaine storyline feel forced or realistic? Sound off below!
I’m on the exact same page you are. The episode was terrible, like most “very special episodes” are.
yeah awful… how is this season so much worse than the first
I loved it!!! great episode! actually funny tonight.
I liked it too, something for everyone. Biggest laughs for me were the Ridell High announcement, and when they all finished the song and pulked. Then Britteny says to ‘drink responsibly’.
I know that I was a dick after your review last week, but I can’t really disagree with you this time around. I think I may have liked it a bit more than you did, but it was pretty underwhelming.
It seems to me that there are two types of Glee fans:
1: The Glee watcher who cares about things like plotlines, and drama. They often come away from the show angry, although they find enjoyment on occasion. (Critics, myself, casual viewers)
2: The Glee Fan who at the mention of Glee will say how it’s one of their favorite shows, and will often work in how funny it is. They view the various plotlines as passing and will more often than not forget them as soon as they happen. They will however remember the jokes, or whatever one-liner Britney came up with that week. They will latch onto a character or two, usually because they like a personality trait, or because they can relate to them. (Most Glee viewers, the general public, Gleeks).
Well while I agree with the sentiments of category 1) I fit into category 2). You sound a bit upset? Glee was never about consistent plotline. I watch Grey’s Anatomy/Shameless/etc… for that. Perhaps you should listen to some BBC 4 Radio broadcast stories if you need theater drama and well executed plots. I knew that when Quinn, while pregnant, performed sans a baby bump one episode this show wasn’t about consistency. Or how Rachel who was born from Idina Menzel’s loins and studying music since day 2 on earth, somehow created “My Headband”? But who cares, it’s hilarious! I hate when people try to intellectualize a show that’s built on being a satire and the ultimate purveyor of dead-pan oneliners from almost every character. And yes I latched on to a few characters (Santitanny/Rachel)… but that’s the point of this show. That’s what gives it its energy and appeal. I urge you to lighten up dear sir.
“…Mr. Schue? First of all that vest is very cute. You’re all kinds of awesome.”
Oh and my favorite inconsistency that cracks me up. Santana’s one liners range from deadpan Office type humor to urban prose. The latter is what’s funny and inconsistent, since she bragged to Uncle Jesse that her dad was a “real doctor” and that she could buy him or something like that, yet she told the big girl she lives in the rough part of town, implying she knew how to fight. Not that I’m a social statistician, but regardless of minority status, if your parents have MD’s, you’re not residing in anyone’s rough part of town. Nontheless I enjoy Sanatana-speak. “I gots to get mah breadsticks.”
That Blaine/Kurt storyline felt very forced. I also felt there was the possibility that Blaine just said what he said to Rachel at the end because he wanted to get out of there asap after seeing Kurt sitting there. The whole “this is a setup so I gotta run” feel was there and Blaine’s sexuality may not be as locked up as we think.
I thought the party scene could have been longer, as well, it was too short! Also caught finn’s use of archetype (maybe rachel did rub off of him,)he is still acting like a jerk. What has been bugging me has been the non-interaction with Quinn and her baby daddy Puck. I mean come on if they are going to re-visit season 1 they have to be fair and establish closure on that relationship. I thought the episode was hilarious, but it was missing something!
Good parts in this episode but: Few things that I didn’t particularly care for were: 1) I didn’t get Will’s “confusion” about his mistaken drunk dial to Emma/Sue… If he felt that he was so sure that he called someone he could’ve easily looked at this outgoing calls since he called from his cell phone, so he should’ve never should’ve been “ambushed” by Sue. 2) The friendship inconsistencies between Quinn/Mercedes (didn’t they live together last year?), Mercedes/Rachel (didn’t they have a slumber party with Kurt a few weeks ago?) 3) Hate that Finn doesn’t know how a pregnancy occurs, but knows what “archetype” means and how to use it in a sentence. 4) Didn’t care for Kurt (as R. Murphy)’s lecture of his father on … ? I wasn’t sure either, as it seemed that his father was saying that he wasn’t going to allow any sleepovers for him or Finn with anyone that might be a romantic interest. Sure Kurt was being responsible, but his father/stepmom need to be informed out of respect and courtesy if anyone will be staying over…. Not sure what R. Murphy’s agenda is here…
Yes, Kurt Murphy, there is no such thing as genuine bisexuality. I’m glad you have enlightened me.
When they introduced Coach Beastie in 2×1 I didn’t care for the character much at all, but now she’s one of the more likable characters, in my opinion. It’s nice to have someone more or less removed from all the rest of the drama.
I didn’t think the episode was that bad, from my perspective people will either love the show no matter the writers through for the character connection or will like 1 to 2 episodes and then follow the series hoping that they like comes up again. From a writers perspective Glee has a huge audience many different age groups who all want to see different things.
Young kids wants songs
Teens focus on the glee kids themselves
Adults focus on Will and the drama and plot lines.
That’s why they over pack episodes because they want to please everyone and you know what? They do a pretty good job. I’m happy with the show maybe a few episodes that seems a little off beat but overall its still great yes everyone likes to compare season 1 and how its so much “better” well when glee first came out it was pushing for that specific audience and it got them. Hence the journey songs, which attracted an older audience who in turn brought there kids who now watch religiously. So in short they can’t please everyone so let them be because if you haven’t noticed there watcher base only goes up so they must be doing something right
That bottle episode concept sounds incredibly entertaining. Too bad that Ryan Murphy and his writers never would have even thought of it, let alone allowed it to make it into the final draft of a script.
HATED the drunk archetypes. why only girls? Why not stereotype douchebag drunk boys while were at it? Oh, because then Finn wouldn’t have been able to make Rachel feel bad. And god forbid he not take any opportunity to make her embarassed about herself.
More is no longer more. I am growing tired of treating Glee as the kid who “just needs more time” to live up to his potential. While buried underneath the ten thousand plots raised and quickly abandoned there is a good show, my patience to dig for it or wait for it is growing thin.
It is shameful that this had the potential to be an “A” episode but it crapper all over itself and turned into yet another “C.”
As a parent of teenagers, I was sickened by the glorification of consumption of alchol in this episode. In the end, there were no consequences and the pledge that Will had the club members sign was a co-out. It was to only last until after Nationals and wasn’t wortht he paper it was written on because it contained the phone # out-clause. Enjoyed the music, but not the message.
So, puking in front of the entire school isn’t a consequence? I don’t think they had to kill off one of the Glee club in a drunk driving accident just to make a point. And Will gave them his phone number so they wouldn’t DRIVE drunk. It doesn’t mean they won’t be grounded etc. if they come home drunk.
I think it was a message to parents and teens because though of course you should encourage your teens not to drink because it is illegal, simple fact is teens are going to drink (not all teens of course) along w/lots of other things they shouldnt be doing, but parents shouldnt just focus on the NO dont do it, but also the being responsible, like call Mr. Shue rather than drive drunk
…I’ve seen a lot a lot of parents vocalize dissatisfaction with his episode. I understand it, but I really didn’t think someone needed to end up pregnant again or DIE for teens (who should already have parents teaching them) to understand that drinking can have consequences.
As I am 22, and actually didn’t have my first drink until the summer in between HS and freshman yr in college (so I was underage), I do wish Glee prefaced this episode with a written disclaimer sort of like the following:
“Glee’s viewer-ship demographic ranges from 15-49, so the adult themes represented in the show are not always appropriate for younger audiences. But… if you’re a parent and your child is watching please tell them that while yes alcohol can be fun, it’s illegal in the US under 21. And most importantly, while not every sip will end in a gruesome/deadly car accident, your underdeveloped frontal lobes may be able to handle alcohol, but they are not developed enough to handle the sometimes unwanted consequences of unwise/carnal decisions made while inebriated. Hell some adults can’t handle the consequences. So don’t drink kiddies and if you totally ignore the aforementioned, then “Everybody drink responsibly.”
Since I’m not in HS or the parent of a child in HS who allows Glee to teach life lessons for them, I would have HATED this episode if it got uber-preachy and/or killed off Becky in a boozed up accident somewhere on the Ohio beltway. …just saying.
Did I get this right? ‘Kurt says that it would be nice of his dad would learn a little more about what gays do so Kurt can go to his dad for advice’ (like hetro sons do).
Do sons actually ask their Dads for advice on “the old in-out”?
I love Glee so I usually find many a thing to love about the show my only problem is Mercedes, my second favorite character after Rachel of course, never really has a storyline, she is always just there and last nights episode was no exception, I need the writers to work on that
i agree, this sho of been a bottle episode. there was so much potential, and in my heart i was hoping the rest of the episode would of been just the party. every week i keep hoping it will be like freajs and geeks with songs, but i’m kidding myself, though like with the valentine episode, the show does show it can be of that quality.