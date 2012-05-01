Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Choke’

How much reality can “Glee” actually handle?
It”s a legitimate question, and one the show has never really gotten a handle on. Remember way back when Terri was faking her pregnancy, and it was really freaking terrible and stupid and soapy, but then Will found out, and then sh$t got REALLY REAL for about thirty seconds? Those were thirty seconds of menace, with violence dripping in the air, and Matthew Morrison and Jessalyn Gilsig sold the living hell out of that half-minute. But it was a half-minute rolled up inside the greater context of “Glee,” which made that scene more problematic as a part of a whole. Ryan Murphy seems to not care about the whole so long as things work in the moment, but television isn”t a series of independent moments strung together sequentially. It works as the sum of its parts, and for three seasons, the various parts of “Glee” have been at war with each other.
Such a conflict is problematic but normally nothing to get actually truly mad about. The frustration that comes from a show which pinballs between characters, motives, motifs, and moods is fuel for Twitter snark and animated GIFs. We can laugh off Will desperately wanting his students to be at his wedding while Quinn simultaneously wonders if she can ever walk again as Teen Jesus sports an erection while helping her with physical therapy. Those things don”t really have a place in the same episode, season, or even universe, but the uneasily coexist all the same on a weekly basis on “Glee”. Still, the show creates pockets of unexpectedly powerful or funny moments on a semi-regular basis, with only the weakest episodes devoid of either. Honestly, the worst crime an episode of “Glee” can commit is being boring.
Or so I thought.
Look, who wants to be the a-hole coming down on a storyline about domestic abuse? Not me, that”s for sure. I had this whole thing planned out earlier today where I would forgo a normal review of tonight”s episode “Choke” in lieu of one written from the perspective of one of the techies at McKinley High that set up the fifteen performances a week that New Directions performs so effortlessly. I mean, wouldn”t you want to look at the events of “Glee” from the perspective of the student that had to light the 400 candles onstage for Kurt”s rehearsal of “Music of the Night”? I was even going to suggest that when “Glee” forgets about its characters, they actually assign them to the tech crew, invisibly setting the scene for the types of flawless performances that elude the Marilyn Monroe musical over on “Smash.” Heck, I thought by this point Beiste had been gone so long that she was leader of that crew, given how long she”s had to practice. She hasn”t been forgotten by the show, I thought: She”s been IN TECH.
Instead, we learn that during her absence, Cooter hit her after she forgot to do the dishes.
Yea, not so funny anymore.
The question isn”t about the validity of this storyline. The old adage of “if this helps one woman, it was worth it” more than holds up here. That”s not what we”re talking about her. The question is whether or not “Glee” can sustain such a storyline in a way that doesn”t sell that message short, or fundamentally alter the program”s “we can do anything we want because we”re ‘Glee”” mentality. This all comes down to the way that the show systematically takes the path of easiest resistance possible at all points, and how such a course actually becomes an enormous problem when it wants to move into the realm of something actually important. “Glee” wants to have its cake, eat it, and then sell slices on iTunes. It wants to be a sing-a-long party, a satire, and a heartfelt, meaningful, occasionally important show at the same time. But holy moly, it”s rarely the first, hardly ever the second, and sure as hell not the third in any way, shape or form.
By pairing up Beiste”s domestic problems with Puck”s potential failing grade and the NYADA auditions for Kurt/Rachel, the show actually conflated the three together in a way that suggested these were all three equally troubling times in the lives of these characters. COME ON. Just as the show went tone-deaf when Karofsky”s attempted suicide barely put a dent into Regionals, the show went on for the rest of McKinley High even though Beiste”s problems demanded that the show stop in its tracks and spend some time dealing with such an important issue. This isn”t about the students being terrible people. (If it were, that would be horrific, but potentially interesting.) it”s about the writers of “Glee” not understanding that when it comes to topics like suicide and domestic abuse, they owe the actors and audience the respect those topics deserve.
Honestly, I could have watched an hour of Dot Jones, Jane Lynch, and NeNe Leakes dealing with the aftermath of Beiste”s revelation. It wouldn”t have made the decision to give an underserved character this horrible storyline any better, but at least it might have given the out-of-left-field narrative some necessary weight once introduced. (Even if the Karofsky suicide attempt was botched in-show, at least there was some narrative grounding for it to occur in the first place.) Instead, the show brings up this narrative versus a bad joke by Santana, a self-serving performance of “Cell Block Tango” (which the teachers let conveniently unfold IN ITS ENTIRETY before noting how incorrectly the students interpreted the assignment), and a quick (albeit powerful) scene between the three teachers. After that? Nearly thirty minutes went by before we saw any of these women again! What an insult. It”s insulting to those performing it, those watching it, and those who are actually going through the type of scenario depicted in this storyline. Would a bottle episode involved three secondary/tertiary characters been a break from the norm? Absolutely. Was that break needed to address this topic in a remotely adequate manner? Absolutely.
Look, “Glee” can be as preachy as it wants, especially since there will be some people watching this show who are contemplating suicide, love to text while driving, or are in a relationship from which they need to escape. But preachy is only fine when the show actually commits to the topic at hand. The way this show addresses important issue is the small screen version of one of Emma”s pamphlets. They give the topic some cursory time, but then move on for things like Puck licking a teacher or Finn showing how bad he would be at “Draw Something.” It”s all surface, so why bother introducing it at all? Why should only five members of New Directions realize what is going on with Beiste? Is this actually privileged information or not? Should the men of the group not partake in this discussion? Isn”t this the perfect teaching moment for someone like Will to show that adult men are allies in the fight against domestic violence as well? (Well, maybe not, considering the Will/Terri scene I mentioned at the outset of this review. Jesus, “Glee,” you are just the worst sometimes.)
>Moreover, the student-centric plots in and of themselves were fairly important in terms of normal, everyday “Glee”, and depicted vital moments in their lives. And yet none of those stories really landed because Beiste”s storyline sucked all the oxygen out of the episode. It should matter that Rachel flubbed her audition, since we”ve followed her dream to go to New York since the pilot. The idea that this might not happen should be a big freakin” deal. And yet little of it landed because the show couldn”t step on the narrative breaks long enough to give this audition the space it needed. If “Glee” wants to do A Very Special Episode every once in a while, fine. But it shouldn”t pretend like it can ram it into an already crowded hour and congratulate itself.
Puck”s failures are less important to us, but certainly vital to him. And yet, they are only important because the show trotted out his deadbeat dad just in time to wake him up from his academic stupor. This is the more forgivable form of a “Glee” shortcut, since we don”t expect any parents besides Burt Hummel to impact the show in a meaningful way. Rachel”s gay dads? Mike Chang”s disapproving father? Santana”s abuela? Eh, whatever. The show doesn”t always know how seriously to treat Puck, which means he”s exactly like every other character on this show. And that”s fine, even if it”s disappointing. But this is the type of disappointment we can handle, and the show can sustain, at this point in the show”s run.
What”s not fine is attempting to link the failures of Puck, Rachel, and Beiste and claim that you”ve written a thematically cohesive episode of television. You could write three medical stories that end with a hangnail, a sprained ankle, and a decapitation and be as thematically linked as those three stories tonight. It”s one thing to depict people for whom certain decisions SEEM like life and death in the moment. It”s another to juxtapose those with a story where the life and death stakes are actually REAL. The whole thing falls apart, and the failure of “Glee” to recognize that makes me unspeakably sad and angry. I”ll just say it: “Choke” is a morally reprehensible hour of television, one from which the show may never fully recover. “Glee” can”t have it every which way when the subject matter is this serious. It just can”t. The show did a serious disservice to an important cause, and absolutely no one stopped this from actually airing on television. Instead of patting itself on the back for daring to bring up the issue at all, “Glee” needed to think long and hard about what it wanted to accomplish long before it ever made it onscreen.
But when has “Glee” ever thought long and hard about what it wants to accomplish? It doesn”t think about the future. It exists in the moment. And while those moments can be powerful, they can also undo the entire endeavor. The show will move on from this. Whether or not those watching can is another story.
What did you think of “Choke”? Am I getting upset over nothing? Was this just a bad episode of television, or something more? Sound off below!
I just wanted to come by and say that the picture is hilarious.
You’re getting mad over nothing. By getting this far into the show you can’t get mad anymore. They’re going to botch storylines and they’re going to forget about characters. (Quinn wasn’t even in the episode and Rory is back after a two episode hiatus.)
Honestly, it’s Glee. Nothing much about it. It’s still an unbelievably fun watch. Moreso than almost everything on television. The music is still consistently fantastic. “Cell Block Tango” was fucking fantastic! Yeah the lesson it was a part of was heavy but who gives.
Glee is ADD television at it’s finest. It always has. Next season will be a change of pace and should offer a whole new formula. If not then I’m okay with watching a trainwreck happen.
totally agree with you!
What a bunch of baloney. Turning the TV to FOX every week doesn’t mean every other thought or feeling you can have is automatically disallowed. Especially not when something as irresponsible as tonight’s Coach Bieste plot happens. It’s one thing to ham-fist a texting PSA; it’s another entirely to shove a domestic violence plot at your primarily teenage audience that ends with a song about moving forward and pairing it with the victim returning to her abuser. That’s just plain vile, and being a fan of the show doesn’t mean anyone has to sit here and take it.
Fun? Are we watching the same show? The music and (most of) the cast is the only reason I still watch this, but I’m on my last nerve. Storylines popping up out of nowhere, surely to never be heard from again? You’re crazy if you think we’ll hear about this Bieste plot past this episode. All the boys helping Puck, no one (and not even a mention) of Brittany’s situation, yet she isn’t included in any of the graduation promo pics? Finn always saving the day. The girls always being wrong. How about that promise months ago of Santana’s mom? We get unnecessary storylines with Puck’s dad and Blaine’s brother, yet this main character who’s coming out storyline was basically botched beyond repair gets no screentime with her family? It’s getting old. Especially when each new episode has a new version of each character. Which Rachel are we going to see tonight? The one who has goals and ambitions, or the one who just wants to be with Finn and doesn’t care about her future? I’m honestly praying for cancellation at this point.
You said everything I tried to after I watched this episode but couldn’t fint the words to say.
Mostly agree on the domestic abuse angle in terms of execution and its layout; how hard would it have been to structure the episode so that the Bieste plot was bookended by the Puck/NYADA storylines so it could run (virtually) uninterrupted?
While the Bieste story certainly would have sucked energy from any other story, I had less of an emotional response to the NYADA/Puck storylines because there seems to be no specific clear planning for the show. Things always seem to be “coming up”/”off in the future” until they are right here: Sectionals/Regionals/Nationals absolutely should be on a calendar instead of getting a heads up a week in advance or simply tuning into the show to find out, “Oh, the NYADA auditions are on today’s episode.” The show suddenly remembers high school has a prom, which President Brittany apparently can throw together in time for next week. Even with prom now given a date, which week will have Nationals? The (possible) wedding(s)? Graduation? Burt Hummell making waves in Washington in terms of gay marriage? Rachel easily could have had a countdown calendar for her audition, with various tasks/challenges for herself before the big day; instead, making a few faces with Finn was enough.
Nothing new for Glee, but they just seem to be bothering me more this season than last.
Every week I question the amount of planning that goes into a season of Glee. I truly believe that Glee can be funny, honest and heart-wrenching all in one episode, but not like this. I’d like if Glee built up to the big moments, instead of just springing them on us.
This week it really felt like three different shows were cut together under the banner of “Glee”. You had the five girls and three adults, you had all the boys and that European Geography test, and you had Kurt and Rachel guest-starring Whoopi Goldberg. And they didn’t really talk to each other. Finn supported Rachel for about five minutes until he left her alone to cry (presumably still standing under the spotlights on stage). Then he figured Puck’s diploma was more important than his fiancee. Quinn decided to skip a week of school again.
I didn’t think it was that big of a deal that they ended all the stories at once. I don’t think it was trying to compare the gravity of the situations just the feeling that people get…which can happen anytime
What a tempest in a teapot! You are over-analyzing this thing. I thought the episode was well handled and actually very realistic.
Yep. The writers really Britta’d this one.
Don’t bring my Community into this whirlpool of poop and pop songs!
I don’t think you are upset over nothing. I was equally upset. The lessons it taught completely fell short. Gender violence is much more complex and if you want to preach about it on a show, it needs to be given a lot more attention. I for one am sick of Glee preaching, especially in such an ineffective way. They gloss over the issues and don’t really address them properly. Plus, they’ve sucked all of the “glee” out of the show. There is nothing that makes me feel good about watching the show anymore. I don’t think I will be watching again after this season. It has just gotten to be too much.
I think you are getting a little upset over nothing. I do agree that Glee sometimes don’t adress the issues as well as they should(Like the whole Karofsky storyline ) But I don’t think they should have left it out and just say forget about the whole Beiste thing out completely. The fact that it didn’t end with her just going over her sister’s house or Sue’s house and saying I’m done with Kooter is why it didn’t get a whole episode about it. Maybe you won’t see the aftermath of that decision until next season but that is fine. The point of this is the story ISN’T over if it was yes you could get mad. Hell I would be mad at Ryan Murphy and I have a wall full of Glee posters. But the fact that she walked into the house and sat down with Kooter is why it was okay this was the secondary story.
Also I believe that you can’t have an whole episode devoted on just this. Because like you said Beiste is a Supporting Character. I mean she’s not even apart of the Glee club. It’s not like it was a person from the actual club or even Will or Sue. If you had a whole episode of just her, just the people who you are REALLY fans of the show will watch. I know 5 or 6 people who didn’t even think Beiste shouldn’t even had had that much of a story line tonight. So a whole episode isn’t possible. Now if Sue had been hit yes they could have had a whole episode about it .
Now when it comes to the Puck situation that happened tonight I personally liked it. I think Ryan Murphy wass trying to close up all the students life. Because come on did anyone REALLY think that Britney or Puck would just pass. From the beginning of the season they’ve been the”dumb” characters. So if Puck just graduated you’d wonder “How in the hell did he graduate ” Even if he said yeah I slept with my Geography teacher some people would want to have known if it was really THAT EASY. So yeah we had the guys not really focus on the Domestic Abuse thing happening so they can help Puck study. But that’s probably really what would have happened. Guys really don’t want to get on that subject. They will probably say “Oh that really sucks I hope she feels better” but rather than that ehh.
Now finally when it comes to Rachel and Kurt’s audition I really think that they handle it well. They did get it done very quickly but rather than that I don’t think they handled it wrong. I mean I love to hear Chris Colfer and Lea Michele sing but a lot of the time I don’t feel like having a whole episode with them singing songs so they can decide which they should sing. I means its fun but not always the best episode.
“in tech”
I imagine there is a smaller number of people that would come to read this review and would get this reference than you would think Mr. McGee.
Well at least Tina finally had some lines again.
spot on review, bro
I pretty much agree on what you write. One thing that did get to me though is that it’s Sue that is trying to help Bieste. But Sue as a character is abusive herself – pushing students, knocking teachers down stairs, the way she talks to people. Sure it’s all in humor but then to have her be there for Bieste with no mention of how cruel she is – not good.
Amen Ryan, the storylines are so thin, it’s like they aren’t there. Just veiled introductions to a song. Let’s talk about this topic (barely) and tie some song to it that barely applies. Can we please go deeper than ankle-height into a topic?
The problem isn’t that they botched the domestic abuse storyline, its that they botched the Rachel storyline. This is a character we have learned from DAY ONE wants nothing more in life than to get to New York and when she has the chance to finally shine she completely fails. That in itself deserved an entire episode, but knowing Glee it will probably be swept under the carpet like it didn’t happen.
I am not demeaning or belittling the domestic abuse storyline, because I do think its a very important topic, but in the grand scheme of Glee as a show, they ruined the Rachel storyline and quite frankly possibly the show by completely belittling that.
Brittany called Sue on her abusive behavior, and it was dismissed under the premise that verbal abuse isn’t as serious as physical abuse. Out of the three storylines, this one had the most potential and, even though it was a realistic approach to have Bieste going back to her abuser (what is very common, especially with women with a very low self esteem as Bieste is), knowing that this is Glee and that that story will never be visited again and just thrown under the couch is disgusting.
To those saying that Puck’s storyline was unecessary. It wasn’t and it isn’t, he deserved way more than those 30 or so seconds with his father, Puck was supposed to be one of the main characters in this show, but ever since Mark Salling dared to launch a solo record, Puck has been diminished to almost nothing.
Look at the lack of continuity, the character assassination that happens each week, with the writers ripping off of them developments and storylines that any normal show would have. Look at them parading a relationship as toxic as Finn and Rachel’s like everything is normal and well, look at them forgetting that Santana was outed to the entire state by Finn and we’re supposed to forget it because Finn sang her a song – without even bothering to apologize.
Look at Puck/Shelby’s absurd storyline at the beginning of this season, at how badly handled the whole Shelby/Beth/Quinn situation was, at how Quinn’s character has no consistency whatsoever and has turned into a device to develop other characters stories instead of being one of the main characters in this trainwreck.
Brittany, the poor thing, is almost forgotten. The senior class president that’s never on the graduation pictures and has no mention of her current status as a student. She’s only good to deliver dumb one-liners or to the occasional Brittana interaction. Mercedes was called to centre stage in the disco episode and no follow-up to that. Rachel was the strong girl that had no time to date because her pathway to stardom kept her too busy (and where does this leave her? Choking at her trademark song – twice – and potentially losing the only chance she got to make it). Should I mention how unrealistic it is for a character like season 1 Rachel Berry not knowing which College to apply to to achive her dreams? Rachel Berry would’ve never applied to one school only, she’d have a backup plan, because this is the Rachel they presented to us on season 1 and took away, piece by piece, until there’s nothing left in her except for the shell of what once was.
I could go on and on about the trainwreck that is this show, one I just watch because I like some of the cast and out of sheer morbid curiosity. And yeah, I agree, I’m praying for cancellation, the assassination of Rachel Berry has already gone too far as it is, we don’t need another season of this crap.
Way to conflate some non-serious storytelling issues, some because Glee is sometimes a comedy, with real societal issues that Glee reduced to a few minutes of dialogue.
You’re mad over nothing. Obviously it’s more realistic to show that life goes on despite awful things like domestic abuse occuring. Beiste’s domestic abuse situation isn’t going to bring every other character’s life to a complete halt. They’re kids dealing with their own lives. Do you think it would have been more realistic if the entire show came to a full stop for an episode to address this?
Actually Glee is usually at it’s worst when it does do that. The characters are less believable when they put their lives on hold to partake in something that they have no personal investment in (like the wedding episode). At least this kept it relatively real.
While I agree that this episode was terrible, the label as the most “morally reprehensible hour of television, one from which the show may never fully recover,” should really belong to the episode “I Kissed A Girl.” If that episode wasn’t cause enough for outrage, then honestly, I have to question why you’re so upset now. Is domestic abuse worse than outing someone? At the very least, they treated Beiste’s storyline seriously. They treated Santana like a joke. Really, they haven’t had a well-written, cohesive, non-offensive episode since “I Kissed A Girl.” Perhaps the one exception would be “Heart,” but that was not without it’s flaws either.
I used to read these reviews and think, “man, you are taking this way too seriously. It’s a goofy show and it can be as goofy and as ADD as it wants. It’s its own genre. It’s for fun. You can’t review it how you would review Mad Men. Or even Fringe.” But ever since the appalling “Do they know it’s Christmastime,” the Karofsky suicide attempt and now this, I feel actually offended, and I agree with everything you have written.