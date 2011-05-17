Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Funeral’

There are some weeks in which “Glee” is the gift that keeps on giving. Not from a viewing perspective, but a writing perspective. It”s never much of a struggle to write about the show, even if it”s often a struggle to figure out what the heck is supposed to be going on in a particular hour as an audience member. “Funeral” contains a little bit of what”s great about the show, and a little bit of what”s horrible about it, but mostly this episode will be remembered spending its second-to-last episode of the year aping another FOX hit.
Before getting to that, let”s get to the storyline that gave the episode its title. When hearing that someone would die this week on Twitter, I honestly pegged it for Burt Hummel. Not that I wanted him to die, but in terms of cast members that weren”t actually in New Directions, he seemed like the most likely person. Instead, the show revealed that Sue”s sister Jean had passed away. Out of left field? A little, although it did give Jane Lynch an opportunity to be human again, and possibly finally mend her relationship with New Directions. So, good. Right?
Well, inside of the episode itself, yes. But “Glee” often works plenty fine on a micro level and then forgets to apply it to the larger picture. For Sue and Will to finally make peace on the eve of Nationals makes narrative sense: not only does it take the spotlight off her for what should rightfully be the kids” big hour, it also sets up a third season that”s not dominated by Sue”s increasingly vicious (and increasingly reality-pushing) attacks on the glee club. The show has struggled all season long to keep Sue relevant, and it”s not a coincidence that episodes that have kept her off-screen have produced some of the show”s finest hours this season. Being a sarcastic faculty member at McKinley High is fine: keeping up the Cruella de Vil act for another season would have pushed things from “utterly grating” to “downright insulting.”
But we can”t completely discount this possibility, can we? “Glee” is to “continuity” what “Lucy Van Pelt” is to “Charlie Brown”s football”: it keeps yanking it away, no matter how much we as Audience Charlie Brown want to believe this time will be different. We”ve already had an episode this year (“Anthem”) that had the nerve to put Sue in a children”s cancer ward and STILL have her revert to her old self immediately afterwards. After all, this is the same woman that all too recently dressed up as David Bowie and mixed placenta into her margaritas. That we”ve seen Sue”s other side before doesn”t constitute three dimensionality for her character: it just means the show has an ace in the hole should it ever need us to feel sympathy for the devil for a short span of time.
Honestly, I”d all but forgotten Jean existed in this universe, further making this storyline come out of left field. I doubt the writers remembered either, until they looked in their own version of The Three Boxes to see storylines discarded from the show”s cannon. There, right next to Coach Bieste and Artie”s Magical Legs lay Jean, waiting to be offed for the sake of pre-Nationals pathos. That the show STILL got me slightly choked up as New Directions performed Jean”s favorite song for their long-time nemesis is a testament to how powerfully committed these actors were to executing the cheesiness thrust upon them. But this doesn”t change the fact that it was manipulation for manipulation sake, not a carefully deployed plot point long in the making.
The show spent a lot of time having Sue explain to Will how much she and Jean talked about him over the years. Know what would have been nice? Actually seeing those conversations! Using Jean as a touchstone for the “true” Sue over the years would have not only given greater context and balance to Sue”s increasingly desperate moves against New Directions. It also would have made tonight”s surprise death an incredibly powerful punch instead of an immensely cheap trick. To wit: we learned about Jean”s favorite film and song tonight. Imagine if we”d heard Jean humming “Pure Imagination” back in Season 1, and then watched New Directions perform it tonight. We wouldn”t have had to hear Kurt explaining the context at the funeral: we would have intuitively grasped it, making the moment far more powerful than it actually was. Laying this kind of groundwork is difficult, to be sure. But it”s absolutely necessary, and to constantly forsake one of the singular strengths of serialized television constantly keeps “Glee” from being what it truly could be.
The “tell, don”t show” attitude continued through to Will”s storyline, in which we learned that he indeed is going to be performing on Broadway this summer with April. When last this plot was spoken of, Will was merely contemplating the idea to himself. But that didn”t stop the show from having us watch a scene of Emma/Will packing while saying, “What? When? What?” to ourselves while we scrambled in vain to remember the scene in which this decision was originally made. Giving both Will and Sue scenes in which they had three boxes for keeping, storing, and throwing away items was the show”s attempt to link the two storylines. But while Sue”s existed in one reality, Will”s existed in one that thinks April”s idea for a Big Apple show is actually viable.
Moreover, should we really be rooting for Will to succeed, after watching him defer to Jesse St. James for an entire hour? Jesse”s return felt like a misfire last week, but his presence this week was even more intolerable. Juxtaposing Sue”s all-too human grief with Jesse”s push to be the next Simon Cowell was “Glee” at its most…well, “Glee.” There”s no one adjective to describe it. It”s like how some people view art in general: they know it when they see it. Seeing the show look at the rules of how a episode of television is supposed to be produce, then laughing and flipping it the bird, is part of the package with “Glee.” Sometimes, it produces magic. Tonight, it produced nausea-inducing dissonance. But it”s always “Glee,” and you know it when you see it. Even if you want to look away.
That Jesse is even there at all is an indictment of both Will and the show as a whole. Over and over again tonight, we were reminded that Nationals are the culmination of two years of hard work. And those two years yielded…no set list and no clear sense of the strongest performers in the group. Awesome. Solution? The show spending half of its penultimate episode reenacting an “American Idol” audition episode. Unreal. It stopped all narrative momentum dead for a nearly continuous string of performances almost entirely devoid of context. Other than Rachel singing “My Man” to an absent Finn, there was no real impetus for any of these kids to sing what they did. It was the show simply marking time, not developing character or story. Even for “Glee,” such laziness was striking, and almost bordered on offensive.
Will not only let Jesse spend the hour psychologically destroying the children he claims to love, but then “solved the problem” by deciding the group would write their Nationals songs ON THE PLANE TO NYC. (I use caps when I am angry. Apologies.) I hate to be a backseat writer here, but wouldn”t have Jean”s funeral been the perfect time to actually show the Nationals for what they are: a shiny and ultimately unimportant stop along the road? While the show paid lip service to Regionals last year, it”s rarely seemed to actually care about the bigger stage this season. In addition, there have been several occasions in which characters on the show note that the competition won”t fundamentally alter their lives in a meaningful way.
I don”t think the show”s apathy towards Nationals is inherently a bad thing. Their disinterest in that compared to the lives of the characters in McKinley High is actually a plus in my books. That they do a haphazard job with those characters is unfortunate, but their emphasis is in the right place all the same. “Glee” is absolutely NOT a show about a group of kids trying to win a national singing competition. Nationals gives the show a structure, but it doesn”t give it either a backbone or heart. Every time the show mentions Nationals, it”s almost always an afterthought. It”s not unlike that Post-It note on your fridge, constantly reminding you to take that shirt to the dry cleaners. Yet, you never do. Maybe Nationals was the initial glue that kept this ragtag together, but in rallying behind Sam and Sue in recent weeks, the show has demonstrated there”s a much stronger glue holding them together than the promise of New York City.
Yet, the show”s going to NYC next week anyways, not war-torn Libya. (Too bad: I”d like to see Trouty Mouth help spread democracy or watch Puck flame anti-American sentiment to even higher levels than ever before.) But its heart is back in Ohio, making next week”s finale feel BIG but somehow simultaneously perfunctory. Remember in “Swingers,” where early cries of “VEGAS, BABY!” turn into meek, “Vegas,” mumblings after a few hours? That”s how the season-long approach to Nationals has felt for the show. Jean”s death could not have only been a catalyst for Sue to finally change her attitude, but for New Directions to reevaluate what”s meaningful in their own lives. And while I get that Nationals is nothing to sneeze at, it”s nothing to hug, either.
What did you think of “Funeral”? Will Sue”s attitude stay changed, or revert back at the show”s earliest convenience? Does Jesse provide drama or just annoyance? How well do you expect New Directions to do at Nationals? And how much do you actually care at this point? Sound off below!
I am actually tired that they continue to make Quinn this punching bag. I mean, why are these girls fighting over Finn? What is so great about him? Now, Mike is different story :)
Quinn should be celebrating the fact that Finn is no longer her boyfriend. Now, he is Rachel’s problem haha.
As soon as Mercedes left the prep room to go out to sing for Will Schuster and Jesse St. James I said to myself â€œI am sure the meanness will come in the form of racist comments.â€ Lo and Behold immediately after Mercedes finishes singing he calls her lazy. Granted at the time the expanded explanation made it seem like a valid criticism but he did not reference anything in her performance to say why he thinks that she is lazy. Mercedes does not even get a fair chance to rebuke these accusations. When Brittany is recording Jesse and he calls her LAZYbones it made him seem even more racist as he reduced his comment to a simple racial epithet.
I think you automatically linking the description of ‘lazy’ to black people and then to racism is problematic in itself.
I did not link it automatically to black people. I said there was no reason to call Mercedes lazy because nothing in her performance suggested that she was a slouch. Given how little we have seen of Mercedes pushing her to the margins once a gain as a lazy person is not something that celebrated Mercedes as a person (nor does Jesse St. James calling her lazybones behind her back). It also connects back to the one time she thought she was a diva but this is problematic as it was not a bid just to get stuff from the group but to get the respect that she richly deserves and the possibility of creative control which Rachel so effortlessly garners.
How in the hell was it racist to question her work ethic when the girl admitted that she hadn’t even rehearsed the song prior to the audition? Jesse might’ve been an ass, but he was completely correct in his assessment of Mercedes. The character doesn’t put in the work required to be a featured singer at Nationals. She’s like a elite football or baseball prospect who thinks that he can be an All-Star at the pro level without taking practice seriously simply because he relied on his superior athletic ability up to that point.
I fucking hate this show.
I think you wrote a fair recollection of the problems that are sinking the show. Probably they existed from the start but gained front stage only this season. Continuity is a major weak point that obviously wasn’t important in the first half of season 1 but started to show itself bright and loudly already in the latest episodes of it, along side the tell vs show (the after school special so annoying syndrome). The exploit of musical number for delaying plot and writing purposes got worse and worse during this season and it hungers me. The music was the winning point of Glee,a pregnant genre newness: no more a parenthesis/suspended time/show off but the Glee way to “show” and stuff in an episode more than what the airing time would have allowed. That enhanced mediocre pop songs, gave them actual meaning. The new randomness is belittling even the few good ones that we listened to this season.
I’m very sad for this general downfall of a show I love dearly, that has so much potential and a wide range of talented people performing it.
I think I figured out what the problem is with continuity (and please forgive me if you’ve written on this before): there are just too darn many characters on this show.
Despite having 12 kids in the glee club, things worked marginally well before Season 2 and the decision to expand the roles of Santana, Brittany, and Mike. The addition of Sam, Ashley, Karofsky, Becky, and Blaine brings the number of fairly regular characters to at least 16. That’s more than most shows, and doesn’t include Will, Sue, Emma, and Beastie(to a lesser extent). The character count is at 20, without even factoring in guests like April, Jesse, and Hollie, who always get plenty of screen time.
And we wonder why the heck Glee has a problem with continuity??
That said, I am much more forgiving than you when a seemingly random character or relationship is put in the spotlight (Sue and Jean in “Funeral” and Sam in “Rumours”). As long as they do it fairly well, I don’t mind a plot that’s revealed suddenly. Maintaining continuity among 20 characters isn’t possible, especially given that their romantic relationships are rarely stable, and that a decent percent of the episode consists of musical numbers.
Of course, they’ve been good about preserving the Kurt/Blaine/Karofsky plot, similar to the Finn/Quinn/Puck pregnancy last season, but some of the more secondary characters seem to get caught in the who-have-we-been-ignoring-lately? scramble plots, which can lead to varying results. IMO Sam’s story in “Rumors” was fairly well executed, albeit sudden; an opposite example is the episode where Mercedes has an intense love for… tater tots. Really?
On the other hand, bringing Jean back into Sue’s story for a final time, was hardly out of left field by Glee’s standards. Although she didn’t make many appearances (yes, a more recent one would have increased the emotional impact), we’ve seen her twice this season, and she’s more important to the show than the pot-dealing original Glee director or that strange man who works with Terri whose names I can’t even remember.
That’s just my two cents on the overall continuity issues and sudden introduction of new plots, while others get forgotten or mangled. I am in complete agreement on the return of Jesse and the American Idol time-sink during the first half of the episode. The guest stars on this show contribute to the continuity problem. Most are given fairly substantial screen time in plots that aren’t even necessary in the first place, while the other stories get shuffled around them. And a personal aside: we haven’t heard a thing about Idina Menzel’s character raising Puck and Quinn’s daughter, which would make MUCH more sense to revisit (given the prominence of the pregnancy last season) than either April or Jesse.
You’re right, McGee – this show’s certainly not difficult to write about. I often consider calling it quits on Glee, but then a song will win me over again – vicious cycle.
Forgot to add that my final opinion of this episode will largely depend on Sue in Season 3. If Jean’s death was just a ploy to pull heartstrings without being a turning point for Sue, that’s just deplorable, like you said.
However, if Sue does soften up a little and back off the Glee club (as the hug with Becky and conversation with Will imply), then I won’t feel nearly as manipulated because it sends a different message: good people dying, it’s unfair, and it deeply affects those who loved them. A healthy dose of reality like that may be what Glee needs.
Jesse St. Sucks the energy out of every scene he is in. The funeral portion was good. I presume they are writing out Sue which makes sense.
Also, I perceived the Mercedes Lazy comment as being about her size, not her race. Everyone interprets these things differently I guess.
Personally, since this show rarely makes much sense, I don’t care if Jesse’s return wasn’t all that well done – anything that puts Jonathan Groff on screen in this role is fine with me. His line delivery (and, they were pretty crazy lines) is flawless. At least he adds some zip to the mix. It’s a pity they can’t let him sing in every episode he appears in but I think that is, in part, because Groff has (to my ear) the strongest male voice and his singing at the point where the regular cast is going to Nationals would highlight the weakness of the voices of the male cast. He does have perfect comedic delivery.
The funeral was sweet and well done but since the show can’t completely neuter Sue, I imagine we will see her back to some level of evilness next season – just hope it will be written as well as in season one.
I’m disappointed that the dull character of Finn is the chosen one for Rachel. If she can’t be put together with the infinitely more interesting badish boy Jesse, I wish they could introduce a new character that has some personality and mystery for her to crush on.