Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Mash Off’

Twitter went and had a collective aneurism during the final five minutes of tonight”s “Glee.” No one could seemingly process what they just witnessed. Here”s my insta-theory as to why that was the case: the last five minutes were solidly crafted, emotionally crippling minutes of television that pulled every layer of crap off the show and demonstrated its powerful, beating heart. It would be like going to see The Wiggles perform in concert, only to have them end the show with a crushing version of “Tears in Heaven.” I mean, how could a normal brain process such a shock to the system?
“Glee” really isn”t interested in the types of musical combinations on display in tonight”s episode. “Mash Off” may have been the title, but “Smash Up” would be a more accurate one to describe what the show attempts on a weekly basis. Over on FX, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are simply taking this approach to its logical extreme with “American Horror Story.” But honestly, swap out Rory for Gimp Suit Guy and see if anything makes less sense than half of what goes on in a typical hour of this show…
…and yet, Lord, those final five minutes were perfect. When the show deals with the complicated issue of teenage sexuality, it should be at its weakest. And yet, it finds discipline in the thorniest of issues, ostensibly because everything else is window dressing to this central issue. This wouldn”t be a problem, if “Glee” were just about Kurt and Santana with the other breeders along for the ride. I”d watch the hell out of that show, because at least then I”d be watching a program that had emotional investments in its character”s arcs. Contrast the Adele mash up with the Hall & Oates mash up, and you have everything right and wrong with the show in a nutshell. The latter was played for out-of-context laughs. The former went for the jugular and slit your damn throat…
…and yet, Lord, those first fifty-five minutes were BRUTAL. It ping-ponged between the Puck/Shelby/Quinn debacle, the Congressional race, the student council contest, the chasm between Rachel/Kurt, and the link between dodgeball and stoning. While I admire those final five minutes, which featured the backlash of Sue”s dirty campaign on Santana”s innocent head, no time spent on this plotline has made a lick of sense. Sue can operate in her own world of weird within the walls of McKinley High and largely get away with it: she”s a big fish in a small pond. But extrapolating that to a state-wide election that views her antics as thought-provoking stretches things too far. It doesn”t help things that Will is apparently Burt”s campaign manager now. What? Does Will map out Burt”s strategy each week by writing “PATRIOTISM” on a white board? I have such a headache…
…and yet, I didn”t need aspirin watching Santana connect deeply with “Someone Like You.” Adele is so ubiquitous a presence on the radio right now that it”s hard to feel there”s anything intimate about her music. Last weekend”s “Saturday Night Live” poked fun about the way in which her music seemingly makes everyone cry, but it”s almost as if we”ve collectively decided Adele is the pathway towards crocodile tears. Thus, emotional response to her music is almost Pavlovian at this point, rather than truly earned. Still, what Nya Rivera did in her half of the mash up was revelatory, combining with the show”s arrangement of the song to truly make the song feel fresh again. Until now, Season 1″s “Somebody to Love” might have been my favorite performance in the show”s history. But this made a strong case to dethrone the champ, even if it involved Troubletones that seemingly multiply like Gremlins between each scene…
….and yet, there I go again, dwelling on the simple things that “Glee” refuses to do in order to produce an episode that at least pretends to fit together as a cohesive whole. Were I to give the show any type of benefit of the doubt, I”d throw together a defense of the show as a modern-day example of Bertolt Brecht”s epic theatre. Brecht said of this style that it should primarily avoid a staple of most theatre, “the engendering of illusion.” Brecht came up with this approach as a revolt against naturalism in theatre, which he felt produced complacency in the audience. Epic theatre was confrontational, alienating, and called attention to its artifice in order to wake the audience up from its stupor in order to convey the importance of what was being presented. Brecht went so far as to tell a director of one of his plays that, “Each scene, and each section within a scene, must be perfected and played as rigorously and with as much discipline as if it were a short play, complete in itself.” That”s freakin” “Glee” in a nutshell, people, with its rigorous resistance to any form of connective tissue between one scene and the next, constantly calling attention to its existence as a pre-produced product being beamed through your television…
…and yet, the most powerful moments in the show push past that and work their way into our hearts all the same. Quinn calling Shelby a “cash whore” was the show at its worst, but Puck”s horny yet earnest pleas to be part of Beth”s life worked. While Quinn”s actions seemed intended to shock, Puck”s actions seemed like those of a clumsy man- child tiptoeing towards maturity. Santana”s riff on Finn”s weight smacked both of body dysmorphic disorder and grand larceny (since she lifted the monologue wholesale from Sue, seemingly), but it all stems from a defense mechanism surrounding her sexuality. Finn”s retort seems like an attack to her, but it functions from his perspective like a wake-up call. “Glee” gets really focused when it feels like doing so, and manages to produce complex emotions from unlikely sources as a result…
…and yet, it”s clear that the show only does so when it”s interested in the character in question. The show has handled Rachel reasonably well this season, making her naked ambition something it admonishes as much as adores. But her dropping out of the student council race marks the second time already this season she”s stepped aside in order to make way for someone who may or may not have earned the slot she vacated. In the case of “West Side Story,” the issue is admittedly more complicated. While in real life the competition between Lea Michele and Amber Riley would be a landslide, in “Glee” world they represent equally strong yet wildly different performing styles. But her decision to cede the student council race to Kurt bespeaks not friendship but straight up condescension. Now, Lord knows “Glee” would show us as much of the student council race as it would the rehearsals for the school musical, but still, “Mash Off” packed in pretty much the entire race into one episode. It introduced some jock into the mix, told us Brittany hates tornadoes (but loves Topless Tuesdays), and that Kurt ran the only honest campaign. Had the Hummels” attempts at running a clean campaign been the focus of the hour, with both led into temptation to appeal to their darker sides, maybe this would have been a worthy plot. But it was thrown in because the show couldn”t wait to unburden itself from another long-running storyline. And rather than have Kurt madder than ever at Rachel for another selfish move that insulted him, the two are once again besties on the potential way to NYC in the Fall…
…and yet, should I care? Other than briefly worrying about Kurt”s health when he first appeared wearing a hat that wouldn”t have been out of place on Campbell Scott”s head in “Dying Young,” I didn”t feel anything for Kurt this episode. Last week”s episode ended on what should have been a monumental moment for him with Blaine. And yet neither that pair nor Rachel/Finn seemed to acknowledge it happened. Maybe that”s a bold statement meant to convey that life after sex simply moves on, but I”m chalking this up to what I”ll subsequently call Epic (Fail) Theatre henceforth. I didn”t need the four spooning all episode to make the point, but all Blaine did this hour was get passed over by Finn for a solo after using a mic stand as a phallic symbol in “Hot for Teacher.” The only character I currently care about is Santana, because that”s the only character the show currently cares about. Everyone else is an iTunes delivery system, and little else…
…and yet, I”ll keep watching, because what happened in those five minutes happen enough in the course of “Glee” that even if this weren”t my gig to cover each week here at HitFix, I keep hoping those that produce the show actually watch their own episodes occasionally and see how freakin” good this show could be if they stopped trying to be epic and started trying to be intimate. I want them to see Mike Chang dancing alone. I want them to see Santana”s naked emotion in tonight”s finale. I want them to fulfill the promise inherent in this show”s premise. And until this show goes off the air, I”ll be waiting for them to fufill it.
What a bunch of psuedo-erudite crap.
You’re a shitty writer.
…and yet, you write.
…and yet, you write.
Doesn’t Glee always burn through good stories too quickly? The songs were mostly unremarkable and other than that last five minutes…not much to this mess.
Ryan, I’m about five minutes from calling you up and RANTING about this with you. M laughs at the fact that I can’t quit this show. And there is SO MUCH CRAP in it. But when it’s right, it is so emotionally right. It sucks me back in. But goddamn, it is a maddening ride.
I agree with most of that. I was very upsetter by the beginning of this episode, which jumped around like crazy so I couldn’t connect. Then santana pulls out the tears and I’m super confused. Hopefully they expand on it more next week.
Lovely, insightful review that gets to the bottom of this season’s major struggles.
Will volunteered to be Burt’s campaign manager two episodes ago, so it wasn’t out of nowhere like you’re implying. For someone who recaps this show regularly, you sure do miss a lot of details.
I agree with most of what you said. Too much going on in this episode, so the Sue and Burt campaign problems and the student council line, which could have worked as a good parallel, fell flat instead.
I have to say, I am mildly curious to see what happens with Puck and Shelby. And I’m glad they seem to be veering away (hopefully) from this crazy Quinn story and bringing it to a more realistic struggle about the repercussions of teen pregnancy and adoption. That’s asking a lot of Glee, though.
Is it bad that my first thought on the smear commercial outing Santana was that it was laughable that the commercial was delivered via VHS and not DVD. Seriously, Glee? It’s the 21st century.
I was never able to bi (pun intended) Santana as a lesbian. She hasa classic case of being not loved as a child. Most likely abused and brittney is the only one who gives her unconditional love, because she is like a child. However those years and that slap was played real, I still don’t love the plot with her
Most of last season and this season has not my favorite so far. I usually find myself annoyed because of the inconstancy with the characters and the story lines. I am very interested in how the writers will follow this episode. Naya Rivera is pretty much the strongest and most believable character since last season and probably the only character that has shown some growth. I didnt buy her heartless violence with the dodgeball and I think the writers threw that in so when she was outed by Finn the audience could debate whether she deserved what happened to her. Up until now she was always the bitchy cheerleader that somehow graduated to a heartless, violent bully. Very conveniant indeed. Cmon. And where was the Mr. Shu character pulling Finn aside to get to the root of the gossip. An angered Kurt and Blaine for Finn outing a closeted gay teen. Because what Finn did was pretty much a bully move that he pretty much had no problem with in the awesome last five minutes of this episode.Yup, I hope the next new episode gets the fall out right and not as the writer above noted, forget it all happened.
Thank you for the Campbell Scott and “Dying Young” reference. That got a huge laugh out of me. While many of your readers will get the reference I’m imagine it would go over the head of most of the Glee demo. But I digress. I too thought the last 5 minutes made for amazing television. I would love the whole show to have that kind of focus. I admit I’m a fan of theater and show tunes so I suppose I am one of Glee’s ideal fan. But also with that love comes an appreciation for great story telling. Why the show struggles to fire all the cylinders consistently is maddening. But (sigh) I too tune in each week hoping for the best. Because I know it has the ability to do so.