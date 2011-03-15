Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Original Song’

A lot of people love the competition episodes of “Glee.” I”ve never been a particularly big fan of them for two reasons. One, the performances themselves rarely measure up to the best performances in other episodes. It”s hard to wow the audience at home with spectacle when they get it on a weekly basis anyways. Secondly, the show rarely builds up to these competitions with little more than lip service. Ostensibly, every week of rehearsal should be building towards these specific events, but all too often everything that”s come before the week of the show gets chucked out in favor of musical Hail Marys.
But what “Original Song” did right, and did differently than all other previous competition episodes, was properly frame the competition itself as secondary to the various emotional entanglements going on amongst its participants. That”s a good thing, especially since the deliberation process to decide the Regionals winner was so painful and so tonally off from everything that preceded it that it nearly ruined all the good feelings this episode produced in my cold, black heart. I don”t think “Glee” views these competitions as anything more than a convenient way to frame a season of television anyways, so I”m glad that the show used this particular opportunity as a point at which much more important moments in life could come to the forefront.
Over in McKinley High, things started off shakily, as Quinn rambled off a Tarantino-length monologue that contained more words than that character has spoken all season. The use of voiceover in “Glee” has come and gone over the past two seasons, deployed when the writers feel like it then discarded like last year”s fashion. To top it off, not only was she suddenly front and center in the show again, but she was given a new purpose: saddling up to Rachel in order to achieve her new goal of being prom queen. So much for the past year of post-baby meandering, right?
Well, not so much. Perhaps I”m giving the show far too much credit, but by the time Quinn turned her plot into an excuse to set Rachel free in order to pursue her dreams, I couldn”t help but rethink her entire opening speech as either self-delusion or simply incredibly sad. That strain of melancholy bubbled up to the surface every once in a while on the show, where the strains of Journey”s “Don”t Stop Believing” stop short of its optimistic crescendo and stay focused on a small town girl (or boy), living in a lonely world from which there”s almost no escape. Quinn sees a future with Finn, but it”s an incredibly muted future in which marriage doesn”t mean they will ever leave the city limits.
This isn”t exactly a tragedy, per se, but does reconfigure a host of actions in “Glee” to a gaggle of people acting histrionically about things that are neither unique nor all that dramatic. One can look at Sue Sylvester as a singular, fictional figure. Or one can look at her as the embodiment of everyone that likes to be a big fish in a small pond. Her actions are cruel, but they are also not exactly singular except in terms of the extent to which she enacts her petty revenges. Her nemesis, Will, is another example of ubiquitous in the cyclical nature of small-town life: the local boy who didn”t quite make good and ended up back in the same high school that featured the best time of his life. The reality of that “best time” being in fact rather mundane always hangs over the show, but the show often forsakes this forlorn approach to the proceedings in favor of slapstick comedy, surrealism, and often operatic strains of incredulity.
There”s nothing to say the show will continue down this road, because after all this is “Glee” and things like “long-term continuity” fly out the window with not only each episode, but often each act break. But if it DID, then the central figures in the show become clear: Rachel and Kurt. These two, amongst all others, have the chance to actually break the aforementioned cycle in a meaningful way. And with its gaze fixed through this particular lens this week, it”s fitting that both characters had moments in which they rediscovered their voices in meaningful ways. The show didn”t give either character many favors in order to achieve that breakthrough, but there”s something to be said for proper sentiment overriding shoddy plotting.
The whole “original song” concept is classic “Glee”: a great idea that didn”t get nearly the attention it deserved. The notion that Rachel needed to find her true artistic voice through the process of singing her own words, not those of someone else, is a fantastic notion. The show tried to organically show her maturity as a songwriter as best it could, but didn”t do enough justice to make “Get It Right” or “Loser Like Me” feel earned as pieces of polished music.
But Lea Michele performed the hell out of “Right” anyways, turning it into the “Glee” version of Stevie Nicks screaming “Silver Springs” at Lindsey Buckingham during their legendary 1997 comeback concert. Even if “Glee” botched the plotting of the songwriting arc, it got Rachel to a point at which she broke past technical proficiency in favor of pure emoting. As far as “Loser,” that was far less successful, less an anthem for the audience at Regionals so much as a meta statement to the audience at home, replete with Slushie machines and hand “L”s to ensure that the show”s visual branding made it into the show itself.
More successful, since everything stakes-wise truly happened offstage, was Kurt”s first kiss with Blaine. I”m chalking this as a win in the Chris Colfer column, since just about everything that worked in this part of the show fell on his shoulders. That it took an inappropriate rendition of “Blackbird” (a song about the 1960″s civil rights movement) to sway Blaine finally over to Team Kurt hurt my head something fierce, but Lord Colfer sold that “oh my GOD” moment in a way that felt universal in its application. It”s his second kiss (anyone remember Karofsky?), but something tells me he can rewrite history and make this one his first from now on.
The Kurt/Rachel kinship this season (again, off and on, but still more than occasionally mentioned) was reinforced with both cheering for each other at Regionals, a signal of mutual respect but also mutual recognition. Mercedes has sometimes formed a diva trio with this pair, but it”s these two that, to paraphrase their sing-off from season 1, have tried to defy the gravitational pull that this small town has over its citizenry. It”s not that small-town life is looked down upon in “Glee”: it”s just that it recognizes that there is a tiny group in each one that aren”t meant to simply re-enact the lives of their parents. New Directions takes the competition seriously, but members like Quinn also realize that even if they go on to win Nationals, there”s a damn good chance their lives won”t actually alter one iota more than if they once again placed third at Regionals.
Again: all of this may be giving the show too much credit. And any show with a song about Sam”s enormous mouth and Kathy Griffin playing a combo Christine O”Donnell/Sarah Palin/Michelle Bachmann Trio of Tea Party Terror probably shouldn”t be looked at in this light. But because this strain of sadness constantly rises to the surface in “Glee,” it”s useful to think about the show in this manner. Not because that”s what the show is. Because that”s what the show COULD be. Push past the national concert tours, constant stream of albums on iTunes, and Sue Sylvester-isms and therein lies an incredibly heartfelt, incredibly conservative, and perhaps incredibly important show. More than anything else on the air, “Glee” can speak to everyday problems through its musical conceit in ways more direct and more emotional that quote-unquote “normal” shows could ever hope to achieve. These are kids that like to sing. These are kids that NEED to sing. And when the show opts for the latter, the show is something special.
It”s just too damn bad that it so often settles for the former. After all, nothing described above accurately depicts the way in which “Glee” approaches this particular universe. There”s no reason to think any of this will stick when the show returns in a few weeks. It might return to lazy, inconsistent world-building that sacrifices character to create a problem to be solved within that hour. But for tonight, it pushed through that complacency a few times to offer a peak at the greatness this show could achieve if only it tried harder.
What did you think of this year”s Regionals? Did the original song conceit work for you or come off tone-deaf? And did the show”s tone this week feel authentic or just unrealistic? Sound off below!
Quinn was not “saddling up” to Rachael, for heaven’s sake. She was “sidling up” to Rachael. And who says “anyways” anyway?
Wow. That was a great write-up, even though it (admittedly) gives the show far too much credit. Ryan Murphy’s writing style can best be described as “Kitchen Sink” and as a result Glee is a mishmash of tones with no thematic throughline. If only Glee had the capacity to embrace what you saw tonight. Instead we can expect more Ke$ha.
I think you meant to say “Key-dollar-sign-ha.”
Ryan I have been greatly enjoying your reviews of Glee this season. I look forward to them after every episode. I love Glee, but it is widely inconsistent. I know a lot of people who love it for that fact. However I love coming here to read someone who doesn’t let Glee get away with the problems it has just because it is a happy and pretty show.
I agree glee could be this amazing show if it forgot about its own success for a while. It should realize that because of its popularity it actually has many seasons of storytelling ahead and can actually take its time with plot development. That is a luxury other shows don’t have.
This episode was SO PANDERING. I just finished watching it, and it really is just a slew of over-emotional moments hastily configured together into a storyline with a noticeable choppiness and absence of plot.
There were so many cringe-inducing moments, where I was yelling at my screen, “STOP BEING SO AWKWARD.” or “Cut out those damned googly eyes!” or “Why are you crying?!”
Even though I know Kurt’s tweety dying was melodramatic in jest, the way it was intertwined into non-satiric storylines throughout the episode just made me want to gag. Similarly, I hated how Kurt’s whinging about not getting any solo-time was quickly [and quite inexplicably] transformed into him getting a duet with [also inexplicably] gooey-eyed blaine.
That 3 minute long closeup of blaine’s face when Kurt was singing ‘Blackbird’ was so ridiculous that it turned into a lol-worthy moment for me.
So Kurt and Blaine are now dating, and we got to see a man-on-boy kiss. Yay glee! [pandering]
But the dialogue and acting surrounding that moment made the scene almost unbearable. From Blaine’s, “I’ve been looking for you forever’ to Kurt’s teary-eyed reaction to his first kiss.
I don’t know about you, but when the cameras panned away from those two, I was not expecting a baby-face bawl.
ave the tears for when you’re rejected or seething with jealously next season, Kurt.
Rachel’s over-emotional storyline was similarly full of creepy-obsessive-awkward comments. I don’t think any viewer is still rooting for her to get back with finn at this point. Especially when only a few episodes ago it was revealed through a ‘Firework’ moment that girl’s don’t need codependency to be happy. So, yeah, I hated those parts of the episode as well.
Note to the writers: making a character incessantly melodramatic [without irony attached] does not a good drama make. Rather Rachel is appearing ridiculous and annoying anytime she opens her mouth.
But there were a few enjoyable moments in this episode.
Besides the extended-pan on Blaine’s face, I also laughed at: santana’s ducklips song, that Mercede’s said “Hell no” to diabetes in her song, and Brittany saying her favorite song of all time was “my headband.” That was the first Brit comment that I’ve actually laughed at, so I think that deserves props.
But in all, while the songs in this episode are “yay”, the direction and theme of the episode is a “boo”
It’s clear that you have never experienced a first kiss. A true first kiss that you have been waiting for your entire life but unable to pursue because of who you are. I remember my first kiss with someone of the same sex. I was 22! And it was an extremely emotional event. I don’t think I could possibly explain to you the rush of emotions that went through me then. I would say that Kurt and Blaine’s first kiss was most definitely an accurate portrayal.
As far as your man on boy comment, I’m not even going to go there. Homophobia at it’s best.
Okay, hold up. I think what A.P. said was right on, and I think maybe you have taken it the wrong way. I have to say that the kiss between Kurt and Blaine was really passionate and satisfying, and it was a moment that I wanted to rewind and watch again. But at the same time, I HATED Blaine’s speech to Kurt right before the speech. It was so cliche and just…so sudden, that I could see through the words to the script behind it, and that made it less powerful for me. Just because we think that the words before the kiss could have been better doesn’t mean we don’t know how incredible and emotional a first kiss can be.
As for the “man-on-boy” comment that A.P. made, I really don’t think that was a homophobic comment. I think A.P. was trying to say that Blaine is such a mature character, and Kurt is so immature at times. It really does seem like Blaine is in his mid-twenties, and Kurt is just 15. That’s the only thing that makes the relationship between them a little weird – NOT the fact that they are both guys. I mean, come on…EVERYONE loves Kurt and Blaine together and is rooting for them to be together.
I feel like you are giving this episode way too much credit. The orginal songs bombed in my opinion because of the same ham-fisted writing (plot, performance and lyrics) that is becoming a calling card of Glee. While I didn’t buy the reason for Blaine to switch to team Kurt, I do think their first kiss together was the most solid moment of the episode.
“Itâ€™s his second kiss (anyone remember Karofsky?), but something tells me he can rewrite history and make this one his first from now on.”
-This is Marshall trying to find the exact last words of his father all over again. Karofsky did not kiss Kurt he bullied him. While the bullying took the form of a kiss it was a not a romantic kiss. Blaine’s kiss was Kurt’s first romantic kiss.
Also, what happened with Karofsky? The football players who enjoyed being on Glee?
…isn’t part of the whole point of the show that melenacholy, that feeling that very few of these people will ever actually attain the things they dream about? i don’t think that’s giving the show too much credit–I think that’s a big part of what the show has been about from the beginning.
That doesn’t mean it can’t be funny, too–I thought the Sarah Palin thing was too broad to be hilarious (there’s so so much there to mock, they just went a little too obvious with it), but Santana’s Trouty Mouth song was hysterical. I like that the show can have the incredibly sad moments where quinn-as-manipulative-bitch is undercut by quinn acknowledging that winning prom queen would probably be the best she could hope for, and that it can also have hilarious moments.
I think your write-up about the mundane tragedy of the show is totally accurate–but I think you’re giving the show way too little credit in thinking that it’s not intentional. Most of what happens on this show is intentional, and sometimes they go wrong, but it’s a pretty great show in many ways.
I think it’s absolutely intentional….when the writers feel like making it intentional. But that’s hardly a consistent direction, but rather something that interrupts what is often a fantasy land. That reality occasionally intrudes isn’t by master plan so much as accidental, intermittent discovery.
I don’t know of this has been covered here already, but for the first time last night I heard New Directions pronounced as Nude Erections. And with Oral Intensity sharing the stage with them. I don’t think that the show ever had all these deep moments you speak of on purpose. But then it took me almost two full seasons to realize the subliminal name gag.
Good Review. My problem even though petty was the fact that there was to much inconsistency in this year’s regionals.
1. When did Vocal Adrenaline become Oral Intensity?
2. Speak of that what happened to Rachel’s new rival Sunshine Corazon?
3. Last year the top two teams got to go on to finals right?
1. They didn’t. Both Glee groups competeted against New Directions last year. There was a line about redistricting in this season’s first episode.
2. She’s back as a recurring character with Vocal Adrenaline in the April episodes.
3. I don’t think so. Figgins said New Directions had to place in the top two.
1. Vocal Adrenaline and Oral Intensity: 2 different groups.
2. Sunshine was recruited for Vocal Adrenaline, that we may or many not see at Nationals.
3. No. Only the winner of the Regionals moves on, but New D wanted to at least place 2nd to justify their existence to the people in charge of the budget at the school.
I don’t always agree with your conclusions about the show, but I always look forward to reading your weekly essays. You are producing some very fine writing.
That’s the best I can hope for. Thanks!
Rachel’s statement”I’m not giving up on Finn” had two layers of meaning. First is that she isn’t giving up on him as boyfriend potential. Second was his potential to achieve more than the status of Quinn’s tire shop owning husband.
It simply makes me happy to watch Glee, and that says a lot considering what’s going on in the world. There’s nothing wrong with a little escape now and then.
I know Kurt is supposed to be a the second star of the show (with Rachel being the other) but does it bother anyone else that he’s just not that good enough of a singer/performer? The contrast was painfully obvious during the “Candles” duet, where you could visibly see how much more natural and charismatic Blaine was. I’ve never bought his “diva” status with any credibility because he doesn’t live up to the reputation the show has set up for him.
I thought “Blackbird” was the perfect song for Kurt to sing, because it was about Blaine not the bird. The moment Blaine realizes he’s in love with Kurt, Kurt sings the lyrics, “You were only waiting for this moment to arise.” I thought it was spot on given what Blaine said to Kurt before he kissed him. Overall, I really enjoyed this episode. It was a major improvement over last week’s.
While I had to send my daughter out of the room last week, this week I was very happy to have her watch, especially when they sang Loser Like Me. My daughter has been bullied in school and the song had an important message for kids. It may not have been the greatest song, but it is a song that a bunch of high school kids who are outcasts would and should sing.
It was actually Kurt’s third kiss. If you’re going to count Karofsky you have to count Brittney (everyone seems to have forgotten that they kissed in the beginning of the first season).
Personally I don’t count either. Kurt and Karofsky didn’t kiss, Karofsky kissed Kurt. There’s a difference.
And counting Brittney is like counting the kid you kissed on the playground when you were six
Blaine was Kurt’s first real kiss. It was one of the sweetest moments on show. Ever.
I view Quin’s monologue and her further actions as breaking the fourth wall. A large part of the glee club are high school seniors who will be leaving McKinley High after Nationals which means in some cases after all leaving the show Glee as mentioned earlier by the show’s producers. I found it ironic that the girl most likely to “succeed” knows deep down that all she has going for her future is her looks and with a little scheming the King of the Prom as her husband to be.
That of course brings up inconsistencies â€” where is the stress of preparing for SAT’s and applying for colleges, the discussions among themselves and with their guidance councilor about what they are going to do after high school and where they want to do it? Not even Rachael has mentioned her plans for furthering her path.
I always just assumed they were all juniors (this season)… Someone, probably Rachel, mentioned being a sophomore last season, and while it doesn’t really make sense I assumed everyone else was too. They all at least seem to have classes together… Realistically speaking if they had been sophomores last year Quinn probably wouldn’t have been head cheerleader and Finn probably wouldn’t have been quarterback… but this is television…