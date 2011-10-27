Recap: ‘Project Runway’ – ‘Finale, Part 2’

Okay, Josh M. can’t win this. He can’t. Please, someone tell me he can’t win this thing! But if he does, maybe he and last year’s winner, Gwetchen, can make a nightmare neon hustler/Aztec boho knockoff collection together. Which no one will buy. Seriously, though, the man has terrible taste. But the really unfortunate thing is I don’t think Anya, who had been so strong all season, can pull it out and win this thing following her epic meltdown. Still, I can’t look away. Just please, don’t let Josh M. win!
The designers flit around, stressing out, while Josh M. whines that he has three people he has to knock out of the competition before he can take his rightful place as the winner. Then, Tim comes in with good news. Each designer gets $500 to go shopping at Mood. This seems, pretty obviously, to be a Hail Mary pass to Anya, who messed up the most and has the most new outfits to make. Still, all of the designers are happy as clams. Who doesn’t like shopping?
Josh M. finds some hideous neon green fabric to buy in bulk. I know neon is back, but neon GREEN? And this much of it? He can’t be serious. But oh, he is. He really is.
Even with that hideous crap in his bag, Josh M. says failing at this point doesn’t seem an option to him. Back in the workroom, he cries to, of all people, Anya. He has nothing to go back to! He doesn’t have a job! Anya pets him and tells him he has a great collection. She tries to talk about why she’s worried, and Josh M. looks insanely bored. He thinks he should take a nap! Somewhere, Beck is bitterly laughing. Yes!
Tim checks in with the designers. He wants to know how Kimberly will fix her heinous bubble skirt. Kimberly doesn’t know. Ditch it, Kimberly! It’s not an asset! Tim tells her to work like there’s no tomorrow. This is code for girl, you’ve got a big mess to clean up, get sewing.
Anya tells Tim her collection is not her best work, but she’s had a great experience. This is basically her way of saying it’s okay that she’s going to lose, essentially. What? Tim tells her to spice it up. Where’s the pep talk? Tim, give the girl a good, hard shake. She can’t give up this close to the finish line, even if it’s improbable that she’ll be able to pull off ten solid looks at this point.
Viktor tells Tim he’s dropping some of his prints. This is not a good idea, as his prints were the strongest thing he had in his collection — and more importantly, the judges seemed to think so, too. Tim also makes a frowny face. But Viktor wants to add some sheer stuff. Hmmm…
Josh M. shows Tim his hideous shorts. Tim thinks he had a different vibe in what he showed the judges. Those looks were for a woman who could eat lunch at the Four Seasons. What he has on his hanging rack is for a woman who’s hanging out downtown. Personally, I think it looks like it’s for a woman who’s hooking downtown. No, make that a guy who’s doing gay fetish porn on a rooftop downtown. I mean, what sane woman would wear this stuff? Josh M. is so confused! But he’s going to follow his gut. That’s a surprise, since he usually just rips off other people’s ideas.
Josh M. says he’s making things you have to really look at and discover the amazing things within them. So, dressing a model like a color blind bicycle enthusiast, that’s the amazing thing? Just wondering.
The designers hustle and sew. Anya is feeling better. Good. But she’s still cutting hems with one hour left to make her clothes. She doesn’t know if she’s going to make it. C’mon, Anya!
The designers head to Lincoln Center and moon over the runway. This is the same scene we see every season, so you can fill in the blanks. They’re so happy/excited/nervous/tired/tearful, blah blah blah.
Next thing you know, the models are getting dressed and the clock is ticking. Kimberly is freaking out. She needs a zipper, she needs needle and thread, she can’t find her kit! She’s choked up and tearful. I think everyone’s nerves are shot at this point.
Runway time! Michael Kors, Nina Garcia and L’wren Scott will be judging. No silly actresses today!
Kimberly is up first. She love her family. They wave from the audience, tickled pink.
The second look is too spangly. The third, too dull. There’s a real hoochie sensibility here. The shoeties aren’t working for me, though they’re a vast improvement over the cobalt blue pumps. Tim thinks it’s stunning. Ack, the horrible skirt is back! The color palette is just not working for me at all, and I usually love jewel tones. The one look I did really love was ivory-on-ivory, and I wish she’d done a little more of that.
Josh M. wishes his mom was there. He gets choked up. And yet, I am so unmoved.
The first look is a simple dress a la, hmmm… Anya and Bert! How original! What’s with the little red flap on that one skit? Why is that striped purple-and-grey shirt with that red jacket? Aack! That horrible patchwork fabric is back! Tim says it’s not trying too hard. Seriously? Those neon green bicycle shorts are making my eyes bleed. Oh, look, a nice black dress. But then he copies the pattern onto a skirt and slaps light grey onto the model’s haunches. This man does not love women. The gown is improved, though I still don’t love the back. But how many black gowns and dresses are there? Overall, too much, too loud, and what woman would wear this stuff?
Viktor looks like a little boy version of PeeWee Herman, who was already doing the little boy thing. Yow. You’re not Mondo, Viktor.
Oh, nice first look. This looks expensive. The sheer thing feels very dated to me, but okay. Like, 1990s dated. Lots and lots and LOTS of black. I’m really sad he yanked so many of his prints. Those pants still work, and so does the mirrored top. But I’m surprised and a little disappointed. Judging from last week, this runway was Viktor’s to lose. And I think he lost it.
Anya takes the stage, and she’s the only designer who gives a thorough explanation of what her inspiration is.
That first gown is a show stopper. Her black and white print cover-up is amazing, and I love the bathing suit, too. Tim tells her she should feel proud, but he’s not as excited as I woud hope. Love that last gown. The collection is cohesive, but I worry it’s all too samey-samey. I’m not sure if the judges can give this win to her, simply because there’s no range here. But still, she did pull it out in two days, which is impressive.
Jennifer Love Hewitt’s favorite was Anya. Jay McCarroll liked Josh M.’s clothes. So did Betsey Johnson. A lot of famous people liked lots of things, but really, we know only four opinions really count.
The judges start with Kimberly. Michael says she listened to everything the judges said but still held on to her essence o’ Kimberly. The only thing that bothered him was the under-dress under her flowing print dress. L’Wren loved the lame miniskirt. They all loved the pink dress. Heidi wanted to see more of the ivory look. Me, too. They felt the bubble skirt outfit was bubblelicious, but I’m not sure this is a compliment. Nina liked that she has the ability to take a blue metallic and make it very easy and modern. She wanted to see more of that, but she loved the finale dress.
Josh M. babbles about draping. Heidi liked his collection a lot. Aack! She liked his psychedelic print and the green shorts. Michael thought he was slapping his own hand and it served him well. L’Wren was very impressed and thinks he has a complete vision. She thought it all looked great. Nina thought he was most improved and thought it was very editorial. She thought the green shorts photographed well. Michael thought he made neoprene and plastic look believable. Really? I’m stunned.
Michael loved Viktor’s printed pieces. He thought there was a sense of polish. But there was too much transparency. Still, the tailored stuff was stellar. L’Wren thought he executed beautifully. But she didn’t like the sheer dress. I detect a theme here. Heidi liked a lot of Viktor’s pieces, but she felt there were two shows and she thought the see-through looks were a little cheap. NIna liked the printed pieces, but the black chiffon looks were a missed opportunity.
Anya talks about Tobago. Heidi really liked the vibe of the collection and thought she picked amazing fabrics. But she thinks Anya didn’t have to do as much. Eight out of ten dresses had the same necklines. Michael thought she had the best opening. He notes she made a look that was sexy without being slutty. He thought she could push it even more. L’Wren thought her use of print was spectacular, but she didn’t know where she could wear some of the outfits. Nina liked the collection very much and loved the bathing suit. But she wished some of the looks could work in a more urban atmosphere. Heidi tells her she really turned it around. The judges have good points. I really, really wished she’d gone home and done something that showed that she can tailor an outfit, but no. Everything was very similar, but perhaps too similar.
Oh my God. It think the judges are going to give it to Josh M.
Michael thinks Kimberly had great clothes, but he’s not sure it was a great collection. L’Wren thought there were some clunking mistakes but thought she had a great point of view. Nina thinks she’s a good designer but thinks she needs more time. So, Kimberly’s not winning.
Michael didn’t think Viktor had a perfectly connected fashion show. For Heidi, it was mismatched. Nina wants some of the outfits. Michael loved the mirrored tank, black jacket and printed pants. But NIna thinks he blew it with the sheer black outfits. Heidi thinks he could start his own brand. Michael thinks women would buy his stuff. But I don’t think Viktor is winning, either.
Michael points out that Anya did a full about face in two days. Everyone loves that she has good taste. Michael feels it was a V-neck fest. Nina thinks she’s so gifted and has an eye for patterns. Heidi wishes she’d layered in some different looks. Michael thinks it may have been one note, but no hills and valleys. L’Wren thinks she is her brand. Nina trusts that she’s smart enough to create her own brand.
Heidi thinks Josh M. did a fantastic job. Michael thought it was a focused show with gorgeous tailoring, interesting prints and good styling. Nina thought it was the best styling. Heidi thinks it was a gutsy show. L’Wren does not look convinced. They note the sad shirt with the red jacket. Nina says he has lots of ideas — possibly too many. Don’t let him win!
Michael can picture an Anya bag, shoe or piece of jewelry. Which means she could have a serious business. But was there more tailoring and thought to Josh M.’s collection? Even I have to concede that point. But NEON GREEN SHORTS, people!
Time for the elimination. Heidi declares no one’s a loser. Well, I’d say Josh M. is a loser in a broader sense, but whatever.
Kimberly is… out. She’s honored and humbled. She goes backstage to see her family. That’s always a nice touch. She’s glad she got to make her statement to the industry.
Viktor is… also out. So, it’s down to Anya and Josh M., like a battle of good and evil. Viktor is disappointed, but he’s glad he got the whole ice cream.
Anya is… the winner! YES! YES, YES, YES! Josh M. applauds and gives her a hug while quietly wishing her dead.
Josh M. is shocked. He felt he was better (of course). He thought her collection was beautiful, but not sewn well. Yes, Josh M. has to be bitchy right to the end. Can’t wait to see “After the Runway”!
Anya thanks Heidi for supporting her. They hug. Michael and NIna congratulate her. L’Wren thinks she’s an amazing female voice. Her family comes out to dispense hugs. Tim gives her a hug. And everything ends happily ever after. But…
I hate to say it, but Anya’s collection wasn’t strong. Was her work for the entire season strong? Definitely. But did there also seem to be an abundance of Hail Mary passes tossed her way? Yes. Your mini-collection sucked — but it’s a non-elimination round! You need more looks — here’s shopping money for Mood! I’m glad Anya won, I love her clothes, and I think she’s deserving, but I wish the judges could have just explained themselves a little more — they gave this to Anya for the season and gave her a pass on her runway work. Just be honest. Or maybe they hated Josh M. as much as everyone else. Hey, you never know.
Do you think Anya deserved to win? Do you think Josh M.’s collection was wearable? Were you surprised Viktor pulled his prints?
Anya had no new innovative or interesting ideas or designs. It was the same look and silhouette week after week and model after model on the runway for FW. I understand that this is not Project Seamstress, but I think the esteem of being the champion of Project Runway is knocked down quite a bit when it’s bestowed upon someone with no construction skills or range.
The judges had it in for Anya, and her ‘just been sewing for 4 months’ narrative all along.
It should have been Anya called out first for being out. Then Josh. Then Kimberly with Viktor emerging as champ.
OH THANK GOD. They almost gave it to Josh M. His show was terrible. I’m so relieved.
Tim also seems so relieved Josh M didn’t win too!
Hey Gregel, now you don’t have to throw up!! :P
Sooo glad Anya won. I think victor would have won if he didn’t pull the print looks. Josh is just simply a hater an rip off artist. His taste level is just as horrible as what’s her face who won last year. Just the opposite side of the spectrum. Anya is remanicint of ulie. Who by the way should have won her season.
Uli’s finale collection and use of prints were far superior to Anya, imo. It just shows how weak this season was.
Viktor shot himself in the foot by eliminating several of his pieces last minute, and creating those new ones with the extra $500. I would have liked to see the other print looks he left out.
I cannot get over how BADLY Viktor blew it. He had this in the bag since the midway point of this season. How could he possibly create such a shitty collection (he should’ve made more of his beautiful tailored jackets!). I am SOOO happy for Anya though. While her stuff was “samey-samey,” she executed her vision the best and everything she made looked expensive and chic. Kim’s stuff looked straight out of Forever 21, and Josh’s looked very Hot Topic.
This was the worst finale ever… Anya won with a shittier version of the collection that *lost* Uli the win for being something only women in a beach town would wear. The tortured logic from the judges was all about: “oh we like her” and “she has potential assuming she gets better at stuff because I think she’s smart enough to get better” instead of based on her actual collection… and not to mention The Hail Mary pass they threw her to fix her looks also was largely responsible for Viktor’s downfall – without the extra money he wouldn’t have made all the sheer looks. It’s not that I dislike Anya, I just dislike how badly the producers/editors hid all of the machinations that led to her win.
So true. I likes Anya as a person, but her collection was so repetitive! The producers clearly had her in for the win no matter what she designed!
She is from a beachy town. People keep forgetting that the designers were required to go back to their roots. She is a Caribbean girl hence her stuff will be Caribbean based.
i hated that josh m so much I wouldn’t wear his clothes FREE – anya was gorgeous, gracious and clearly had the best eye for style/fashion – loved vicktor and they never mentioned the jacked they died for a week before…worst season yet.
PR has lost all credibility as a design competion. Anya was cherry picked from day one! They even changed the rules at the last minute to help her. I will never watch again.
Both Josh and Anya should have been eliminated way before the finals. I think it was a fix. They kept the two drama queens for ratings. The producers are the real designers here.
Yup, couldn’t agree more.
No- Anya did not deserve to win. No, Josh’s collection was not wearable. (there’s the reason Micheal Kors wears sunglasses) Yep, surprised Viktor pulled his prints. Most wearable, beautifully designed collection. I do think Anya is very talented with a great eye for fashion. She was over her head with her lack of skills in executing a collection. Not ready. Hail Mary passes obvious and unfortunate for the other designers who appeared to work a lot harder. Between Josh and Anya, Yeah- I’m glad it was Anya. But oh Josh has plenty of real material to fed his bitterness. Viktor beat himself, and Kimberly in my opinion is not ready for prime time.
If Viktor had kept his prints he would have won. His tailoring and attention to detail was absolutely superb and way above everyone else’s. He lost it for himself by overthinking.
Anya was a favorite of the judges from the beginning and I think she was given too many passes. Her fabrics were gorgeous, but her sewing was really not, esp. compared to Viktor’s. I’m ok that she won b/c Viktor did himself in and she is preferable to Josh M!
I think that Anya deserved to win this season of Project Runway because she has a clear aesthetic that also looks luxurious and high fashion but is also wearable. I agree with your comments on the Hail Mary pass except to say in recent past seasons they have given the designers a finale challenge and extra money either to create new looks or something in that vein. I agree with all your comments on Josh M and I always felt that this season was between Viktor and Anya. Unfortunately for Viktor his show lacked cohesiveness because it was indeed two fashion shows merged into one. This was my problem with Viktor all along though. I felt like unlike the other designers, he never had a very clear aesthetic except commercial wearable clothes that could be purchased in any department store. Thus when the judges asked him to “pump up the volume,” he became confused and consequently showed us two collections. He never had a clear vision of who he really was. Additionally it was unfortunate that he edited out the dress he originally showed the judges in his mini-collection since it received rave reviews (once the jacket was removed (again I did not understand pairing that white jacket with that dress and additionally asking for advice from Michael on how to use the jacket in his collection because the advice from Michael seemed more like a “Duh!” moment rather than an “Aha!” moment)) from the judges.
Throughout the show Anya was never in the bottom two except for the Sheep Dogs challenge which I honestly think doesn’t count and the penultimate episode. They were right to keep her in though to show at fashion week because she showed us that she was indeed versatile since she did do a few tailored pieces (e.g.raven dress and pants from the first episode) but more importantly she remained true to her aesthetic throughout the season. Ultimately it is a designer competition and not project seamstress( which is why contestants like Ivy Higa (season 8) and Becky were eliminated)and despite the fact that she never sewed a jacket I wanted every piece from her collection last night.
Kerianne Byer
Can someone explain to me how Kimberly wasn’t ready, but Anya apparently was? I like Anya, but I can’t see her being successful with a whole line of size 0 beachwear.
I have to say — though the plunging V-necks would only look good on the very thin/flat chested, loose and flowing can hide a multitude of sins.
I think Anya deserved to win season 9 of Project Runway because throughout the entire season she had a very clear aesthetic that was luxurious, high fashion yet with an air of commercialism to it.
I agree with all of your comments re Josh M and Kimberly and for me they were the bottom two in terms of collections and overall with regards to the season.
The competition I believed had always been between Viktor and Anya. However, for me, I never felt as though Viktor had a clear aesthetic except as commercial, wearable clothing that could be bought at any department store. Hence when the judges asked him to “pump up the volume” he became confused and produced two collections for the finale which obviously lacked a sense of cohesiveness. He never had a clear vision to me of who he truly is as a designer.
It also saddened me that he edited out the gorgeous dress from his mini-collection which received rave reviews from the judges except for the fact that he paired it with the white jacket(I was also confused that he asked for advice from Michael on how he should use the white jacket since the advice from Michael seemed more like a “Duh!” moment rather than an “Aha!” moment to me.)
Throughout the competition Anya did prove she was versatile, cleverly showing tailored pieces (e.g.raven dress and pants from first episode) yet remaining true to her vision of luxe resort wear. She had only been in the bottom two twice,sheep dogs episode which in my mind does not count as an episode and the penultimate episode. I agree that it seemed that she was given a Hail Mary pass by the producers with the extra $500 for Mood, however in recent past seasons the finale always contained a final visit to mood to add one more piece to the collection or do something additional.
The show is a design competition and not Project Seamstrss (which is why Ivy Higa (season 8) and Becky had been eliminated.) Thus even though she never sewed a jacket, I wanted every piece that Anya showed in her collection last night! She deserved the win!
Kerianne Byer
What a downer! I actually fell asleep during the fashion show and had to watch it again this morning. I was rooting for Anya, Victor and Anthony to be the final 3. Still think Anthony would have put on a better show than Josh or Kimberly.
I’m glad Anya won, but…she really did drop the ball. When Tim showed up at her house and she had nothing, I knew she was out. Surprised the judges kept her in and surprised she won. Does anyone remember Uli from season 3? Uli’s clothes are very similar to Anya’s and were better tailored, and Uli showed more than just flowy dresses. Yet Uli was eliminated because she was up against better designers.
I never got who Kimberly was styling for. I disagreed completely with the judges that her look was cool/glam/urban. I didn’t get a sense of her design aesthetic at all during the show and I still didn’t get it after her BP show. Guess I’m not a fashionista…
Liked Victor’s stuff – his was the best sewn and tailored and most thought out – but I didn’t like the black sheer outfits. He was on a better path with the prints. Still, I thought he should have been runner up over …
Josh – ugh! HATED his collection! Tim saved his butt by going to his house and giving Josh that heavy critique. Remember, Josh had lots of neon in his collection, including lots of neon orange, which he took out after Tim’s visit, and added in more black. Who would wear plastic – who? Who is he designing for? And NEON GREEN BIKE SHORTS!!! Really? He should have been the first eliminated for that right then. Way to copy the late 80s there. His collection looked like it came from a roller-blading hut/Spencers store. And he is a big whiney-meanie. I think little Swatch could put together a better outfit than him. So glad he lost.
I still think seasons 3 and 4 were the best. None of the runways since then have been that exciting.
They should do a best of the worst for PR. Put Josh, Kinley, Santino, and some other crazy/meanies together to hash it out. I’d watch that.
Totally agree re: Josh M. Those bike shorts were HEINOUS. Tim was not leading him astray during his home visit in telling him to kill the neon trash out of his collection — but then he ran off to mood and RESTOCKED. Unbelievable.
Those neon shorts were vintage Fly Girl on In Living Color 1991. Terrible.
I am horrified that all 4 judges thought Josh M’s grotesque collection was great. Anya deserved to win
I am horrified that all 4 judges thought that Josh M’s hideous “collection” was great. Anya deserved to win.
I am horrified that all 4 judges thought Josh M’s hideous “collection” was great. Anya deserved to win.
it was rigged.
they threw in the $500 Mood shopping spree so Anya could put some looks together to win.
So not a fan afer last season & now this.
Really? Viktor did a whole new dress at Mood! Trust me, that was always planned. Has to be part of the promotional arrangement.
I see lots of Mu-Mu’s in the future with Anya’s designs,,.
This season was rigged. WTF. Anya should have been eliminated last episode. How transparent. They all but handed it to her. She made the same look the whole show. And her dresses are a dime a dozen on the islands. No creativity, no pants, no skirts , not tailoring. All she has is a gift for picking print and plunging neckline. I have lost all respect for this show and so called judges.
I wonder if someone had just given Nina a blow to the head when she said those god-awful neon green lace-up shorts photographed well. Huh? They give a size 00 model the look of thunder-thighs and when she walked on the runway she was just one hip shake away from developing camel-toe!!
I think the judges/producers wanted to give it to a fan favorite this year, not like last year when Mondo was robbed by Gwetchen. Well, I like Anya, too. All designers had fairly big flaws.
Addressing Kimberly’s look as “Hoochie” in this article is a very stereotypical response in my opinion and I really didn’t see that. Viktor choked and Josh’s looks are not for any woman I know. I would wear Kimberly’s dresses and she always made great pants outfits. Anya always had the personality, individual style and clothes to win
i hope the fashion forward people north of florida are ready for sleeveless. Anya couldn’t sew a sleeve to save her life. And Michael Kors is one smarmy, self satisfied, egotistical….
She actually can sew a sleeve, it just takes her a while longer than most, so she didn’t do it for the looks on the show.
I usually have zero quibbles with your recaps but Victor as little-boy PeeWee Herman? No way. 100% penguin. He even kept standing with his toes turned out a bit and made himself a vest that gave him a penguin tail.
Don’t say he looked like a penguin or you’ll piss off Chaz Bono and his mom…
I think Anya decided to win herself $100,000 and found a quick way to do it. Learn to sew? Sure! Cut off half of hair to look exotic? Sure! Have credentials of being former Miss Trinidad/Tobego? Sure! Anya was nice and sweet, but I think the entire season was a set-up for her to win. Face it, they want someone “EDITORIAL” any more. It’s not really about designing. If I were one of the trained designers who had been sewing and designing since I could reach a machine, I’d be PISSED.
This is the worst, most poorly worded article I have ever read. Very childish and pathetic. So much immature hate towards one designer, and so poorly written too. It’s laughable. Oh, and Anya had no business deserving this win.
“Anya had no business deserving this win.” And you have the audacity to criticize the article as poorly written? I forgive you though because it’s apparent this is the only article you have ever read.
Sophie…. you’re a fool. This article is childish. A child in middle school can write better. Anya was the producer’s puppet/ favorite to win. Viktor was robbed.
1) Hilarious recap — My sentiments exactly! ROTFLMAO!
2) Purely by a process of elimination, Anya had to win:
– Kim bombed. (No real design, ghastly color palette – Score 2 out of 10)
– Viktor missed the mark (Some great look and some awful ones – Score 5 out of 10)
– Joshua designs for the likes of Nicky Minaj who dress purely for weirdness effect(2 good looks 6 original but impractical ideas – Score 6 out of 10).
– Anya – Great taste. Effortless elegance (Not much originality but 10 gorgeous looks. Score 8 out of 10).
Do the math!
3)Congratulations Anya!
$10,000 for High stakes challenge
$10,000 fan favorite
$100,000 Project Runway grand prize.
Not bad for a few weeks work.
SO stinkin’ glad Anya won! I would buy any of the pieces shown in her collection. She designs for Every Woman, not some size zero stick woman who wants to parade around town in crazy neon shorts. Viktor could have won, had it not been for him ditching his prints. All in all, very pleased with the outcome.