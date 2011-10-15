Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Anna Faris and Drake

It”s the fourth straight week that “Saturday Night Live” is airing new episodes. That can”t be a good thing, right? If I don”t get eight hours of sleep a night, I resemble an extra on “The Walking Dead.” I can”t imagine how the talent both in front of the camera and behind it are fairing after a month producing a live show each week. Will I take that into account when grading tonight”s ep? Nah. That wouldn”t be American of me. So I”ll throw the grading hammer down on host Anna Faris and musical guest Drake the way I would any other show. Who knows? Maybe running on fumes will produce a hallucinatory episode that will stand the test of time. Or, it”ll just be Kristen Wiig trotting out every old character for one final parade. Anything”s possible. Only one way to find out. Onto the recap!
Mayor Bloomberg Speech: Fred Armisen, who has been largely absent this season, plays the Mayor addressing both the protestors on Wall Street and all those watching from afar. He mocks similar demonstrations around the world as inferior, turning their fascimilies into a opportunity to promote NYC tourism. He then plays off recent footage of protestors being power-washed as a citywide sanitation initiative (“Streets, as the saying goes, you can eat off!”) before listing a few New Yorkers towards who protestors can direct their ire instead of at him (such as George Soros and Alex Rodriguez). It”s a pretty toothless cold open, designed to give cheap shout-outs to the New York crowd in the audience. Not a good start. [Grade: C]
Monologue: Ah, the old “questions from the audience” schtick. She fields questions about the Eurozone and the “right” religion before meeting “Hanna Garis”, who is Abby Elliott in full Faris mode. That…was extremely short. Did they write this ten minutes before air? [Grade: C]
The Manuel Ortiz Show: Oh for the love of…in my personal hell, this sketch is always on in the waiting room in the Dentist Office of the Underworld. That being said, Bill Hader”s sketchy husband almost makes this iteration tolerable. Almost. Say it with me, people: four weeks in a row is a bad idea. Normally, I have more to say, but the proof is in the terrible pudding so far. [Grade: D]
What”s Wrong With Tanya?: Finally, signs of life! Great concept, really smart specificity (every mother has “Jo” in the name), and a logical build where the host of the game show turns out to be every bit as creepy and domineering as the typical Lifetime movie husband. Faris has real comedic chops, chops that hadn”t been on display yet. But as soon as she said, “Perfect from the OUTSIDE,” I knew this would be a treat. Everything about this worked, top to bottom, from the irrational fears about teenage sex (“You”ve been going to parties where girls perform oral sex for bracelets!”), to the dozens of problems heaped upon “Boy Tanya”, and the dark humor of its final moments. That might have been the best sketch of this season so far. Forget what I said a few minutes ago: the pudding tastes great! [Grade: A-]
“Interviews With Drake”: Aaaand we”re back down to earth again. Having a “32 Short Films About Glenn Gould” approach to an interview with Drake isn”t a bad idea, but very few of these bits actually worked. Other than the “racist” and “extremely dark” versions, most of them seemed to play out exactly how the Don Pardo-announced title would lead you to believe. It really hasn”t been the best fall for The Lonely Island boys to date. That doesn”t make me happy to say, since their digital shorts for a time were the sole saving grace of the show. [Grade: C]
“Yet Another GOP Debate”: Curious placement for a political sketch. I”m assuming it was placed here in order to make the flow of the show work from a practical standpoint. Otherwise, why not lead off with this in the cold open? It isn”t as strong a debate sketch as we saw a few weeks ago, primarily because Vannesa Bayer isn”t suited to playing the straight person in a sketch. Her strengths lie in more cartoonish characters, not as moderators for a debate. While Kenan Thompson”s Herman Cain got some good laughs, you can tell the show is really grooming Jason Sudeikis as Mitt Romney in anticipation of Romney”s potential nomination win. The other highlight? The seemingly unkillable Ron Paul, who deserves some “MacGruber”-esque sketches henceforth. I”d watch the heck out of those. [Grade: B]
It”s Drake time y”all, as he transforms the stage for his performance of “Headlines.” Think of it like a modern-day, technologically savvy updating of Bob Dylan”s video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” The background is more impressive than the song, which says more about the LED screens than it does about Drake. Still, a rapper with more stage presence might have made me forget about all the craziness behind him, and Drake failed to that. His fans probably loved this performance. Those still on the fence probably weren”t converted. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: Hey, uh guys, you didn”t hear this from me, mmk? But Anthony Crispino is unfunny. Spectacularly so. But “SNL” clearly loves this character, and inflicts him upon its viewers as often as possible. Bobby Moynihan”s had a good Fall so far, but this character just irks me. Afterwards, Jay Pharoah and Drake show up as “Two Teenagers Dressed Up As Werewolves.” Drake actually shows about ten times more charisma in “Update” than he did during his musical performance, rapping with Pharoah about stealing candy from kids. Also? At this point, Drake has been on “SNL” tonight more than host Ana Faris. Do I need to start a “Free Anna Faris” trend on Twitter? [Grade: B]
“Tell Him”: OK, go back and read all my “SNL” reviews from last year. Go on, I”ll wait. Notice how often I talk about the great amount of female talent on display on the show, yet bemoan how little they actually work together to combine comedic forces? Voila: the comedy gods heard me. Or, more likely, ten thousand monkeys typed up ten thousand sketches and this one somehow made it to the table read. A simple premise (a re-write of the classic song “Tell Him”) went through a series of logical and increasingly funny permutations, all centered around four friends helping a fifth learn the rules of dating. It all culminated with an explosively funny punchline verse about trapping said man through pregnancy. Sorry, “What”s Wrong With Tanya?”: you”ve been topped already. Dear “SNL”: Take note of this sketch, and put these women together more often. [Grade: A]
“J Pop America Fun Time Now”: Or, as I would have called it, “When Otaku Goes Wrong.” Michigan State students enthusiastically embrace Japanese culture through a cable access show on campus, and proceed to offend their professor (and Japan) in the process. Taran Killam and Bayer have great chemistry together, and I wouldn”t mind this being an occasional recurring sketch with the right guest host. The two seem to be on the same comedic wavelength, and had a crisp, manic energy to their performances. At this point, the good and the bad have basically evened out tonight. So, we”re left with a typically schizophrenic “SNL”, I guess. Thus, the pudding tastes…acceptable? [Grade: B+]
Drake and his Magical Message Board are back, this time with “Make Me Proud.” Along for the ride? Nicki Minaj, who is either doubling her own pre-recorded track or is being processed through the mother of all Auto-Tune filters. Either way, I”m not sure how proud Drake should be of her. But mostly I”m proud of Drake for making one of the most annoying choruses in recent history. Even must hear this chorus and say, “Man, Drake: at least TRY with your lyrics!” Still, the verses flowed well, and the two-pronged approach made this a better performance than “Headlines.” [Grade: B]
“Lord Windermere”: What a wonderfully bizarre, yet entirely wonderful sketch. Why is Anna Faris dating a 48-year old man that prances around in a medieval costume? Why is her father so delighted by his presence? Why does said father occasionally scream at his son in full Will Ferrell mode? Not sure, and not sure I care. Paul Brittain usually gets small roles in big scenes (see his Ron Paul earlier, which was entirely pre-taped), but his sense of humor seems to work best in the last parts of the show. I”m not sure this sketch would have worked before “Update,” but it”s a hell of lot more amusing and inspired than the 30th rendition of “The Manuel Ortiz Show.” [Grade: B+]
“Ferrari Calendar”: I almost wrote during the “Lord Windermere” bit, “This feels like a 12:55 sketch.” But no, THIS feels like a 12:55 sketch, with just the barest connection to reality that gets slowly severed as it proceeds. Two women pour over a Ferrari calendar, marveling at the increasingly odd features of the men posing next to the cars. (My favorite: “No. Nose. Just. Holes.”) Sadly, Having Bill Hader”s store clerk be the pepperoni-nippled December model didn”t lead to the first rectally-based explosion in “SNL” history. I know you”re disappointed. [Grade: C+]
Best Sketch: “Tell Him”
Worst Sketch: “The Manuel Ortiz Show”
Biggest Surprise: That the show”s fourth consecutive week contained the season”s best two sketches.
Happiest Surprise: Seeing the show”s women on their own and demonstrating how well they work together.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did the show surprise you with its overall quality, or was it just another lackluster edition? Through four episodes, what are your highlights/lowlights of the season? Sound off below!
Its bill hader not jim hader.
Bryan – An innocent typo… Fixed! Thanks…
-Daniel
Drake must have known he needed the LED screens because he’s effin’ terrible. Possibly one of the worst musical guests I’ve ever seen on SNL.
Besides Tell Him it was dreadful, you were too kind
“Tell Him” was pretty great. It was nice to see the women together in the spotlight.
While I liked seeing the women together in the same sketch, I didn’t think that “Tell Him” was all that great, either. It became really repetitive after a while.
I thought Tell Him has already become overrated in a few hours. I did like Yet Another GOP Debate and What’s Wrong with Tanya. Weekend Update was terrible. Sometimes I feel NBC should just re-run 30 Rock for 90 minutes during this slot. This was one of those nights.
They should retire Anthony Crispino by having him catch a stray bullet from one of those mysterious people he’s always looking around for. I think that would be a perfect ending.
“Lord Windermere” sketch was hysterical. “Tell Him” was good, not great. “J Pop America Fun Time Now” was unwatchable. Weekend Update was unusually weak. Drake was horrible in everything although Nicki Minaj added a spark. I want to see more of Paul Brittain and Taran Killiam.
Last nite’s show was such a disappointment; it’s the first SNL I’ve seen this season and I was looking forward to seeing a continuation of what I think has been the best 3 or so seasons ever in the history of SNL. “Tell Him” was the only skit where I laughed out loud…Kristen Wiig is such a talent…I’m not sure I’ve ever disliked a sketch that she was in…did you see “Bridesmaids”.. which she co-wrote? She is going to be a big star; brilliant humor that we all can relate to. I LOVE Bobby Moynihan and would love to see him more often….Anthony Crispino is ok…I really miss the character he has played in the sketch “Is that peppaa??…” I also love Bill Hader’s “Stefon”…I don’t remember Andy Samburg every being not funny, even in crummy sketches…same with Kenan Thompson…Nasim Pedrad has huge potential…Abbey Elliot is ok….where did Vanessa Bayer come from????? Is she a relative of someone at NBC???? She was clumsy and out of place. Fred Armisen…also great….love the two gay guys from Jersey skit…Jason Sudeikis is great…Seth Meyers has done so much for Weekend Update…but last nite was disappointing….the others I’m not too familiar with.
Well, Jason Sudeikis is likely to leave the show by next Election Day, so if he’s being groomed to play Mitt Romney, they’d better have someone else in the bullpen.
So Tell Him was the best skit but it is left off of the Hulu playlist? Any explanation for this? Copyright issue? What the what?
Usually when sketches don’t make it to Hulu, yes, it’s a musical copyright issue. The French dance sketches (Les Jeunes de Paris) from last year aren’t on there for similar reasons. A shame, but there you have it.
This was, by far, one of the worst SNL’s I’ve seen in years. I didn’t laugh once. I thought the January Jones episode was bad, but this one is right up there with it. And yes – Drake is horrible!
Liked more (Bloomberg, Tell Him, What’s Wrong with Tanya, Debate, Update AND Crispino!) than I strongly disliked (Windermere, did I mention Windermere?).
Where can I find the Tell him sketch. I saw it last night and thought it was hilarious. want to watch it again but it is not in the full episode online :(
oh I just read it is copyright issue. Where would be able find it? This makes me sad.
The best skit of the year and its not on Hulu…well done NBC
found it! woo hoo! [www.youtube.com]
Drake was good, not his best performance, but he had fun and didn’t take himself serious. His, by the way, is nothing to what Kanye West did a couple of years ago with the lights. Anyway, I appreciate the unpretentious atmosphere that normally is seen with SNL music guests. I don’t think Drake was on SNL to “win converts” as he would ask you “Where the f*** where you last year?”
finally, someone with an actual concession to Drake’s performance. I agree with you completely
The funniest part of this episode was Nicki Minaj’s camel toe!
Anthony crispino is a good thought but terrible execution. Part of it is that bobby moiynahan plays so many characters in te same way.
The more disconcerting thing is that they don’t k ow how to write (or perform) political humor. They rely too much on site gags or catch phrases instead of creating an actual narrative or thread through the sketch. Instead they all just sort of linger having never built to anything or delivered a knockout punch.
Anna faris looked horrible. She is either on crack or is starving herself to death.
As I’ve met people like it in real life (hell, my ex-girlfriend turned into one of these nutjobs) I feel the need to ardently defend J Pop America Fun Time Now as one of the best sketches that’s been done in several years. An accurate satire of a subculture so awful it barely needs to be exaggerated (much like any of those Juggalo-biting Underground Records sketches). Some people found it cringeworthy, but I suggest they meet one of these Asian wannabees. They’ll find the entire experience cringeworthy.
Otherwise, I also adored the two female-driven sketches (Lifetime Game Show and Tell Him) as they really showed off yet another advantage SNL feels the need to keep under wraps week after week.
Not to be a jerk, but did A. Faris know ANY of her lines? She did deliver nicely, but even Charles Barkley had to read less from the cards than her. And she is an actress.
The lonely island boys don’t work on the show anymore–the digital shorts are not them.
Here are all the good parts from the Anna Faris show fit into 90 seconds from Hulu’s “The Morning After” [asm.ly]
Regarding that J Pop sketch, “The two seem to be on the same comedic wavelength, and had a crisp, manic energy to their performances” but there wasn’t anything funny about any of it. B+? Wow.
I guess I should be proud I never saw Drake before this show and I spent the first half marveling about how much he looks like Jimmy from Degrassi.
My DVD recorder failed me, so I didn’t get to see my fav Anna Faris…..any idea if they’ll ever re-run it ?
Just watched the replay and it was nice to see a musical performance (Drake) that didn’t seem to be a lip sync performance. I agree with your 2 top sketches. I actually think the Crispino character is pretty funny. The Lord Windemere is my other favorite.
Chanel Taschen
Chanel Uhren
Chanel Germany
Write a comment…Solche interessante Lektüre und Informationen, vielen Dank für das
Teilen dieser Beitrag
nice share