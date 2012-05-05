Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Eli Manning and Rihanna

Athletes and “Saturday Night Live.” They don”t go together exactly like oil and water, but they don”t exactly mix, either. And while Eli Manning has proven himself on the field (as much as it pains this Patriots fan to acknowledge that), there”s no proof he has the ability to even perform competently in a pre-recorded piece, nevermind live onstage. But who knows? Maybe tonight will be as improbable the Helmet Catch that has haunted my dreams for the past five years. More likely? Rihanna will look amazing and perform the third act of the “Shy Ronnie” trilogy. That will be something. But will it be enough? Only one way to find out!
Fox and Friends: We start out with a catch-up sketch, touching on some of the topics that have unfolded since last the show was on the air. The anniversary of Osama bin Laden”s death, Hologram Tupac, and developments in the Rupert Murdoch scandal are all covered. It feels very much like “Weekend Update” dressed up as a sketch, with only a suggestion to have the Ghostbusters capture Tupac”s image actually eliciting laughs. As always, the best part of “Fox and Friends” is the “Corrections” segment, which quickly apologizes for earlier remarks by assuring viewers that “Mormons breath air” and “Nowhere in the Bible does it mention Garth Brooks or Chris Gaines.” I”m starting to think “SNL” intentionally stages a lame political sketch before each episode. Why? Only Lorne Michaels knows. [Grade: C]
Monologue: Manning admits that he”s a bit out of his element, but also feels like he”s finally a true New York citizen at this point. He offers up advice to tourists in the audience about having an authentic “New York” experience. And know what? He”s not bad! He”s reading the cue cards as if taking his eyes off them will result in the murder of his entire family, but it”s hardly the train wreck I expected. If ever there was a time to bring on half the cast in order to make him feel less exposed, this was it. But he acquitted himself well. God, that physically pains me to say that. C”mon, McGee, you can do this! Be strong! Be professional! [Grade: B]
Mother”s Day Gift: I should have seen the “Fifty Shades of Grey” joke coming, but lo and behold, it surprised me as much as the men in this commercial. Each iteration was great: the mother in bed with her “microphone,” the woman in the bath wielding the rubber cleaning gloves, and the grandmother washing clothes with both the book AND a picture of Joel McHale were all fantastic. (“No, it”s your dad. Get out!”) Here”s a digital short that probably won”t age well, but will definitely be one of the most played clips online over the next week. [Grade: A-]
Madden Motion Capture: Normally, sketches like this grow weaker as they grow longer. It”s essentially a one-note joke–Eli Manning is incapable of performing a touchdown dance in the motion capture studio–but it”s helped by the fact that they last few variations were by FAR the best ones. Having him drink water? Boring. Have him throw a grenade like a scared infant? Brilliant. His line reading of “That”s how I throw a grenade!” was actually perfect. I don”t know what it means that his pantomime of eating a sandwich he accidentally dropped on the ground made me laugh out loud. Maybe I”ve gone insane. It”s entirely possible. This wasn”t a top-to-bottom winner, but “SNL” really avoided a crash-and-burn sketch here all the same. [Grade: B]
Bananagram Murder Trial: That”s not what this sketch is called. But boy, it tickles me all the same to type it. The first third of this sketch was a slow build to the inevitable punchlines, but also served the purpose of establishing the back-and-forth rhythms between Jason Sudeikis” lawyer and Manning”s accused murderer. Manning certainly seems game for anything tonight, and that lack of hubris yields a character who isn”t a murderer but certainly is a sad, lonely, horny man. Having him essentially spit his monosyllabic responses into the microphone certainly helped punch up the jokes, and his willingness to try and actually recreate emoticons with his face didn”t hurt either. Not every joke worked, but far more landed than missed. I”m sure this is the low expectations talking, but this has been a pretty solid show so far. [Grade: B]
Little Brothers: Here”s the spiritual sequel to Peyton Manning”s “United Way” promo from 2007, with the twist that Eli”s charity also helps him work out some of the demons that have come from being the former”s little brother. (Dude, you have twice as many Super Bowl rings now. I think you”ve won at life at this point.) Having that personal edge makes this more than just a mere retread, and also gets Andy Samberg to stand in for the worst punishment doled out. (“My name isn”t Peyton!” “Whatever!”) Maybe Little Brothers can battle Chang”s Youth Army over on “Community” at some point during sweeps? [Grade: B+]
WXPD News: Herb! He”s back! He”s covering the newest batch of “Occupy New York” protests, with Manning as one of the organizers on the ground. Whereas most of these sketches have an oddly endearing quality to them, this one is just…mean. As such, there is a near-constant edge to the sketch that really kept the in-house audience at arm”s length. Most of Welch”s insults depict him as a man from another time and place, which makes lines like “Go work on your website!” funny. But his repeatedly racist remarks to his female anchor went beyond funny to simply being offensive for offensive sake. It didn”t help this sketch that the OWS protestors were as generic as possible. Oh well. Can”t win ’em all. [Grade: C-]
Rihanna is onstage, and she apparently wants to turn off the dark with this performance of “Talk That Talk.” Whatever you might think of the song…this is some seriously great production design. I want to talk about the design since the song isn”t one of her strongest. At all. It”s forgettable the second it ends, without any musical or lyrical hooks lingering after the fact. But man, those lasers looked cool, huh? [Grade: C]
Sketch: Kristen Wiig (live onstage for the first time tonight) appears as Patricia Krentcil, aka the “Tanning Mom.” She notes there are plenty of men in New Jersey ready to “snap into this Slim Jim.” Usually Seth Meyers doesn”t outright insult his “guests,” even if he”s making fun of them, but comparing her to “a baseball glove” fits in with the rather mean streak of the last fifteen minutes of the show. After that, SachaBaron Cohen makes a surprise appearance in-character as Admiral General Aladeen. QUICK, EVERYONE HIDE RYAN SEACREST. Oops, nevermind, because apparently he”s already kidnapped MartinScorseseand wired his testicles to an electrical current. There”s some great star power onstage, but Lord you can feel the sweat coming off the stage. And not in the good, sexy way.Also? “You”ve Got Mailbomb” isn”t subversive. It”s just dumb. [Grade: B-]
After “Update,” “SNL” aired a short tribute to the late, great Adam Yauch by showing a clip of The Beastie Boys” performance of “Sure Shot” from December 10, 1994.
What Is This?: Huh, here”s a twist: It”s a game show sketch, but Bill Hader isn”t hosting it! Abby Elliot gets the duties this time, and it”s clear why she”s doing so when the game show turns out to be a way for her to determine the status of her relationship with Manning”s contestant. Whereas the Madden sketch earlier gained momentum as it progressed, this one basically ground to a halt about halfway through. That”s too bad, since the premise is pretty fantastic. But the tension deflated instead of escalated throughout its running time. I almost would have preferred a sketch about Hader”s contestant, who called the moon “nighttime sun” and seemed like the craziest dentist this side of “Little Shop of Horrors.” [Grade: B-]
Helga Lately! Wow, is it 12:55 am? Because this is one weird-ass premise for a sketch. I wouldn”t be surprised if this was a character Kate McKinnon brought with her to “SNL”. If you”ve never seen “Chelsea Lately,” this sketch made ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE. For those that HAVE seen “Chelsea Lately,” well, this makes about as much sense as…”Chelsea Lately.” Honestly, through most of this I kept thinking that I was watching a Swedish remake of “Battlestar: Galactica,” since McKinnon looks like a dead ringer for Katee Sackhoff in that wig. I admire the show for trying a foreign-language sketch, but I”m not sure this worked even for those that did understand what it was trying to parody. [Grade: C]
Rihanna returns to the stage, which has been transformed into a Cleopatra-inspired room for “Where Have You Been”. The keyboards during the soaring chorus sound like they were ripped from “Only Girl In the World” to break up the Moroccan-inspired club beat. Rihanna also proves that Shakira”s got a run for her money when it comes to hip shaking. I really enjoy when artists push the limits of what the “SNL” stage can actually do. Even if the music should ultimately matter, this is a case where the staging actually brought out elements of the music that the “normal” set might have not elicited. Here”s a case where the performance definitely increased my overall enjoyment of the song. [Grade: B+]
Illusions: Ooooooh boy. Here”s the type of sketch I feared when I heard Eli Manning might host. The idea of an angry drag pageant contest raising hell is fine. But Manning isn”t the type of performer to actually pull that off. Luckily, the sketch barely started before it ended. Let”s all just pretend this never happened and move on. [Grade: D]
TCM: The Essentials: Cheech and Chong apparently had a third member: Richard. Richard”s a squuuuuaaaaaarrreeeee, maaaaaaaan. Manning is actually pretty great as the wet blanket, but the premise is so poor that even Hader”s excellent Tommy Chong impression can”t salvage this. It”s almost like “SNL” realized they only had an 80-minute show, and prayed that time travel might be invented during its airing in order to skip over the final ten. Sadly, they had to air these last two sketches anyways. Bummer. [Grade: D+]
Best Sketch: Mother”s Day Gift
Worst Sketch: Illusions
Biggest Surprise: Manning was a perfectly competent host, and when the show wrote to his strengths, he was even a good one. Unfortunately, his range was so limited that it in turn limited the number of concepts the show could attempt.
Biggest Surprise #2: That felt like the least amount of onscreen Wiig we”ve seen all year, right? That will surely spark some debate as rumors about casting turnovers linger in the air. But her absence meant much more air time for Bayer, Elliot, and Nasim Pedrad.
Worst Surprise: I have to imagine that Herb Welch sketch played better in dress rehearsal. But on-air, it played a lot like Leslie Knope”s initial stabs at Bobby Newport in last week”s episode of “Parks and Recreation.” The audience just didn”t relate to Herb at all, and even in a three-minute sketch, that matters.
Next Week: Will Ferrell and Usher. Following that, the season finale with Mick Jagger.
What did you make of Manning”s performance? Did he surprise you? If so, in a good or bad way? Did Rihanna”s stagecraft impress or seem like a distraction? Did the star-studded “Update” work for you or feel like promotional pandering? Sound off below!
“Dude, you have twice as many Super Bowl rings now. I think you’ve won at life at this point.”
Stick to TV, Ryan. You don’t know football.
Ryan does have a valid point.
Peyton is one of the five greatest QBs of all time. Eli’s not even in the Top 10. Super Bowls are a team accomplishment. Dan Marino… yadda, yadda, yadda.
Eli Manning is the greatest SNL host OF ALL TIME!!!! GO BIG BLUE!!!!
Just wait until Sanchez and Tebow co-host next year.
Who? Never heard of these guys. GO BIG BLUE!
As for the show, I thought Eli did fairly well but my expectations were extremely low. Peyton’s hosting was glorious surprise in the otherwise abysmal track record of athlete hosts (e.g Barkley, Brady, Phelps). Not counting The Rock here, of course.
Not sure why you were so offended by the Herb Welch skit. An ancient news reporter who doesn’t give a shit anymore is probably going to say racist stuff. It’s plausible and “pressing 2 for English” was clever.
I also loved the Abby Elliot game show premise. She played the hell out of that character and I hope they find another use for it. The sketch died at the end but she was awesome.
Not sure if it is common knowledge, but the Herb Welch skits are based on an actual event that took place on local Fox News NY. It is probably on YouTube. Also, I think Ryan is faking outrage over the “racism” of the skit.
Razorback: Feel free to disagree with my assessments. But please don’t assign false motives to what I say. I didn’t fake any outrage, just as I don’t fake any like or dislike of a particular element about this or any show I review.
Abby Elliot was pretty great in “What is This?” Even lasers and spiderwebs couldn’t save Rihanna’s first song. This might have been the worst Weekend Update of the season. Only laugh was Wiig’s toast gag. Helga Lately was nutty, but McKinnon sold it. I haven’t seen the last 2 sketches yet. I’m almost dreading them.
Hey Ryan… do you hang out with David Simon? I think you all would get along.
Surprised they didn’t use Rihanna in a sketch to make up for Eli’s limited range.
I thought Little Brothers was pretty funny. Could have used a Peyton cameo though.
I was so ready for Peyton to pop up during that, but in the end I’m glad he didn’t as it would have undermined Eli and that’s all we would have talked about.
I was definitely surprised with this one…as an Eagles fan it kills me to say Eli wasn’t bad as a host but I wouldn’t say he was the best host this year. Personally I thought you gave that Helga Lately sketch a little bit to high of a grade I’d say it deserves more of a D.
Eli Manning did manage to do well in a couple of the sketches, and those were pleasant surprises. However, I spent a majority of the show feeling uncomfortable with what was going on. The news desk fell completely flat – Seth needs a co-anchor, and Sacha Baron Cohen was not entertaining in the slightest. Also, Rhianna seemed a little bit drunk. She kept breaking from her stone cold crotch slapping face into a giggle. Awkward. Finally, while I understood the parody, the Helga Lately sketch did not work for me.
The first half had some strong points, but the second half went downhill very quickly.
Sacha was the most disappointing moment of the show. I was stoked when Seth announced him but then didn’t even chuckle the entire time he was out there. The “two thumbs” joke was so predictable that it was painful to watch.
If the bit was any indication, “Dictator” will definitely be more Bruno than Borat.
The Herb Welch sketch is the worst. An old reporter smacks people in the face with the microphone. I get it. It was unfunny when I first saw it. It is unwatchable now. If ever a character needed to be retired, it’s Herb Welch.
The first third (thru Little Brothers) was excellent. Unfortunately, the rest was among the season’s worst. Its a shame too since Eli was actually quite a good actor. He seemed to memorize most of his lines and didn’t rely on the cue cards too much which is impressive for an athlete host. If the writing had been strong from start to finish he would have been remembered as one of the best athlete hosts the show has had in recent times, but unfortunately the terrible sketches in the second half ruined it for him.
I don’t think anyone though Eli was going to do a good job — so no one wants to admit that he did! I was thoroughly surprised, I was rolling on the floor laughing (NOT an exaggeration) during the courtroom skit. Little Brothers was great, all in all, Eli is a cutie and I was so amazed at how well he did and I’m not afraid to admit it! Whoever wrote this seemed quite opinionated and harsh (maybe not an Eli or a Giants fan?) the show was much better than all those C’s and D’s. Not to mention the “50 Shades of Grey” skit was rated highest? Blasphemous. That was a cheap shot, as most of their commercials are. Definitely not the best skit, nor A- quality. This rating was bogus, Eli did a wonderful job.
Herb Welch sketch worked better in the past because Hader usually did his schtick to another SNL member like Wiig first to get the audience laughing to their physical reaction before going after the celebrity host, whose reaction usually doesn’t sold the sketch. this time, they didn’t have that setup, and Manning’s expression just wasn’t enough to make it work.
i was expecting Wiig to do the tanning mom thing already, but was disappointed that she didn’t played the loopier crazier route, that news was just begging for SNL to parody.
Manning wasn’t bad at all and was willing to go pretty far for a sketch. Little Brothers was by far the best sketch along with 50 Shade of Grey. On a side note, it always cracks me up to see athletes next to the SNL guys. They look like a different species. Eli is not so freakishly large that he looks odd, he just looks like a superior being next to the nerdy SNL cast.
Kristin Wiig really missed a great opportunity with the tanning mom skit. There have been much funnier jokes in the NY Post all week. This was really lame.
Also really lame is how they just won’t touch Obama at all. In a week where the president jokes about eating dog at the White House Press Correspondent’s dinner, they wouldn’t touch that with a 10-foot pole. Nor would they mention Obama’s “composite girlfriends.” I’ve read some hilarious skewerings of the Elizabeth Warren Native American brouhaha and that could have made a funny skit, but no. Liberal shenanigans seem to be completely off-limits. So let’s haul out a tired, unfunny Fox and Friends skit yet again. This show has become toothless, predictable and not very funny.
Sacha Baron Cohen was an embarrassment.
Biggest surprise: no “Shy Ronnie” Digital Short.
Eli did great for an athlete it was just the writing that was SHIT