Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Gwyneth Paltrow and Cee Lo Green

I wish Las Vegas would let me bet on things like “Gwyneth Paltrow and Cee-Lo Green co-performing a sanitized version of ‘F#$k You” on ‘Saturday Night Live.”” But according to my fictional bookie, apparently I can”t. Oh well. Will Paltrow fill the audience with “Glee” or depression? Will her overall performance be “Country Strong” or reveal her to be a simple city slicker? As always, we”re breaking things down live, sketch by sketch. Here we go!
“FOX News: Embracing Civility”: James Carville goes onto FOX News in order to test Glenn Beck”s patience, as well as the audience”s patience for this one-note joke sketch. It”s another cold open without Obama, but also without many laughs. Rachel Maddow taking over Beck”s chalkboard was like most things in this sketch: a decent idea with less than amusing results. Only redeeming factor: Sean Hannity literally frothing at the mouth over the thought of a vegan restaurant. For once, I agree with Hannity on something. [Grade: C-]
“Monologue”: Shaky start with Paltrow out there by herself, but then Jason Sudeikis busts out a sarcastic Kenny Rogers to play up her lack of real country bonafides. She”s pretty great at playing dumb about the lyrics, and having Cee-Lo Green join in halfway through took things up another notch. So, score one in the “she can mock herself” column. Thank God. There”s just so much there to mock, “y”all.” And I can”t even deduct points for the fact that they debunked by prediction in the first ten minutes of the show. [Grade: B]
“The Cape”: Hey, nothing like trying to shoot your newest would-be hit by mocking its title in a series of sartorial gags. So help me if they do a similar gag with “Parks and Recreation” in the show by showing off a series of facial hair configurations based off of Ron Swanson”s moustache. On a positive note? It wasn”t that pubic hair commercial again. So, victory? [Grade: C-]
“Secret Word”: Well, this has one half of a good sketch, with Paltrow”s character akin to a more urbane, more erudite, more racist version of Betty Draper. But Wiig”s Broadway actress is one of her most grating characters, and these days, that”s saying something. Still, as someone who normally hates this recurring sketch, this was a fairly passable iteration. I”m ready for some sketches build around Paltrow at this point, not ones that keep her in the background. [Grade: B-]
“Shots with Pee-Wee”: Not so much a Digital Short as a promo for Paul Reuben”s Broadway staging of “The Pee-Wee Herman Show”…which closed a few weeks ago. So yea, I guess I got nothing here about why this is airing now. Still, seeing Chairy mouth off to a beaten Anderson Cooper is just about the last thing I thought I”d see on the show tonight, and nostalgia hit pretty hard during the “Tequila” dance. But I have to chalk this up to being a lot more fun for these people to produce than it was for us at home to watch. Also, shouldn”t the host of the damn show be in the digital short? [Grade: C+]
“Jacob”s Rockin” Bar Mitzvah”: OK, I like Nasim Pedrad all well and fine. But she”s now played Michelle Malkin AND Alicia Keys tonight, and if that doesn”t demonstrate just how far SNL has to go in terms of getting a cast that represents the broad demographic of America itself at this point, I don”t know what does. This isn”t me telling the show how to compose its cast, but having an Iranian-American stand in for every non-Caucasian race on the show is just plain odd, and I imagine for some pretty disappointing if not offensive. As for the rest of the sketch: it was “Deep House Dish” set at a bar mitzvah, essentially, and it”s right in the show”s wheelhouse. Not sure making Paltrow play Taylor Swift was the best idea, however: all I could think about was that if Swift were actually hosting this episode, she would have KILLED that number as much as Vanessa Bayer killed playing the awkward teen Jacob. More Jacob, less Miley please. [Grade: B]
“Forget You”: Somewhere in the world, Jenny Slate is watching this sketch and saying, “Ha, not so ‘forgetting” easy, IS IT?” This is the type of sketch that the Monty Python crew would have played to perfection back its heyday, but here just didn”t flow particularly trippingly off the tongues of the performers. Also, Cee-Lo has been in exactly one less sketch than Gwyneth tonight. Not sure who that says more about. A few of the stand-in words were funny (especially “Nintendo” and “Country Strong”), but this isn”t about writing so much as onstage delivery, which was stilted as each performer struggled to not pull a Slate. Wanted to give this D, but it gets a slight bump up by having a creative segue into the musical performance. [Grade: D+]
Well, they”ve only mentioned the song 76 times until now, so it”s high time to actually hear “F**k You”. The all-girl band? Rockin”. The set? Trippy and awesome. But the previous sketch served not so much as a piece of comedy as a three-minute apology for this performance. This song simply loses its power, not because swearing is cool but the real-deal title is a far more effective way of stating the obvious. The fact that I have to dance around the title here shows how much work goes into to covering up something that we all know, yet somehow can”t directly reference. Not Cee-Lo”s fault, but this is some shhhhh indeed. [Grade: B]
“Weekend Update”: Seth Meyers” “Constitution Corner” was an interesting solo, more sober riff on the “Really???” segments he once did with Amy Poehler. Jimmy McMillan returned to discuss his upcoming Presidential run, but the bit felt as dated as McMillan himself. But Bill Hader as Cher? It was like Greg The Alien in drag. In other words? It was fantastic. To wrap things up, Garth and Kat came on to improv some more painful tunes to assault our eardrums, this time dragging Paltrow down with them. But the in-house crowd seemed to love them, so what do I know? That I need a drink. That”s what I know. [Grade: C]
“False History”: What if Shakespearean plays had previews and ads like today”s movies? Well, it would look like this, the most clever sketch of the night so far. That doesn”t mean it was particularly groundbreaking, but so little tonight has been adventurous that this wins by default. But more than simple slight parodies of plays such as “Romeo and Juliet,” this sketch also featured some nice parallels such as silencing falcons pre-play in order to maximize entertainment. In a stronger show, this wouldn”t stand out, but this was a cool glass of water after ingesting some boiled duck from the lobby. [Grade: B]
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: 20th Anniversary DVD”: She”s won an Academy Award, so let”s give Paltrow one line and a bad wig as a cop in a lost outtake of Will Smith”s breakout sitcom. I”m semi-speechless, as well as semi-stunned I”m getting this mad about the show”s use of her tonight. Jay Pharoah”s impressions usually are impeccable and lift most sketches, but his Smith didn”t really get going until the end of this one. Completely forgettable. [Grade: C-]
“ESPN Deportes”: What would have been a funny line in “Update” turns into a 4-minute sketch about Spanish announcers suddenly losing their accent to pronounce American names and catchphrases. The results were predictably thin, even if Paul Brittain and Paltrow both brought as much energy as they could to the proceedings. Also? I”m pretty sure Pharoah did an impression of Shaq, not Kevin Garnett, but who”s counting at this point? Those Triple Equis beers are looking damn good. [Grade: C]
Cee-Lo Green! You were all over the first half of the show, then we lost ya, buddy! He”s back singing “Bright Lights Bigger City”. The Robert Palmer-esque backup band is back as well, giving solid accompaniment. This is the best song that mid-80″s Glenn Frey never wrote. Not as catchy as “F**k You,” but honestly, what is? Still, great tune. [Grade: B]
“Spitzer Auditions”: The former governor sexual harasses his way through a series of possible replacements for his CNN gig. Pretty straightforward for this normally trippy last slot of the night. Weirdly enough, just as I thought, “Boy, they write Spitzer the same way they write former Governor Paterson,” Paterson himself shows up for the punch line to the sketch. Perfectly fine, but really odd to be in the last slot. Could have slid in anywhere post-“Update” and been more effective. [Grade: B-]
Best Sketch: “False History” (That”s just depressing.)
Worst Sketch: “Forget You”
Best New Character I Feel Will Be Pushed Down Our Throats Until I Hate Him: Vanessa Bayer”s Jewish teen, Jacob
All in all, a waste of a perfectly game Paltrow. Sometimes “SNL” hides hosts that can”t bring the goods, but it”s clear Paltrow was more than capable had the material 1) been stronger, and 2) allowed her to actually shine in the sketches as opposed to simply take a back seat/blend in. Let”s hope future hosts get a chance to shine more than Paltrow did.
What did you think of Gwyneth”s performance tonight? Too much Cee-Lo Green, or not nearly enough? And did the use of Pedrad tonight indicate that a change in casting needs to be made sooner rather than later for the show?
I completely disagree with you on the best sketch. I think that False History was sloppy and thrown together at the last secoonds, as usually are the sketches that appear after the Weekend Update, which I found to be particularly humorous this week. Seth Meyers is the funniest male on the show, in my opinion. I’m actually considering finding that clip and emailing it to one of my old English teachers to show her class when they learn about Shakspeare. But Jacob’s Rockin’ Bar Mitzvah was incredibly hilarious and made me laugh out loud in my living room by myself. The way the lyrics were changed were great and Jay Pharoah nails every role he plays. I think Gwyneth made the perfect Taylor Swift, considering she has a brand new movie out playing a country artist. I do agree about Vanessa Bayer, she rocked it. But I also think she does a fine job playing Miley Cyrus.
I wonder if Paltrow’s use (especially her not appearing in either filmed sketch) was related to her being stuck in London the early part of the week…
She should go back to London since she hates this country so much…and to put this nobody Rapper on with his Grammy cRAP song….when is that garbage going to be in the cRAPPER.
Why were you still watching, Duke? I’m surprised you didn’t kick through your TV screen during the FOX News sketch.
BTW, not every song performed by a black artist is “rap.”
By “rapper” do you mean “black person”? Because I don’t remember Cee-Lo doing any rapping. Hopefully you’re joking…
I actually really enjoyed this episode. Probably the best of the season. Game show butlers? A chair swearing at Anderson Cooper? Seth Meyer’s Constitution Corner? Muzzling your falcon? Bill Hader’s Spitzer? All funny stuff.
That chubby black dwarf was the only funny person there.
I think you’re pretty spot-on here, though I don’t find Wiig to be as annoying as you, the entire episode had a somewhat thrown-together feel, though I appreciated the intelligence on display in the False History sketch. It did begin to feel as though Cee-Lo was the host early on, as his appearances were more noticeable. The Nasim Pedrad thing was more a disappointment than an outrage, it seemed like they managed to ruin a solid Jay-Z impression by throwing in a bad Alicia Keys. I am all in favor of changes to the cast, but less because I am offended by them using Pedrad as a go-to minority, I just don’t recall her making me laugh in her entire run on the show. I also, found Update to be slightly preachy and annoying enough for me to mute it during “Garth and Kat”. The whole affair felt like it needed a bit more polish. And more Paltrow.
I don’t want to be mean, because I don’t know her and all, but Vanessa Bayer is getting way to much air time. I mean she is a featued player, and giving her the Hillary Clinton role really drew the line. I think that Abby Elliot would have done just as good as Hillary. Okay sorry for bashing, I just had to get it out. Anyway below are my reviews:
â€œFOX News: Embracing Civilityâ€: This was more funny than most of the openings, but it was a little boring.
B
â€œMonologueâ€: I love it when awkward things happen in the backround, like Dolly Parton.
C+
â€œThe Capeâ€: The bolo tie and the skrunchy made me laugh out loud. Bro.
B
â€œSecret Wordâ€: This is a sketch that would normally get annoying, but like the opening, I found it to be pretty funny. Plus they at least gave Taran Killam a few lines for once. I love that boy.
C+
â€œShots with Pee-Weeâ€: This sketch definetly gave me a double-take moment. Oh, Andy. He surprises us every sketch.
B+
â€œJacobâ€™s Rockinâ€™ Bar Mitzvahâ€: This was so funny. Jay Pharoah was so funny as Jay Z. Woah, they have the same first name? I loved every cast member in this sketch. It’s great when they use a lot of cast members, rather than focus on just one.
A
â€œForget Youâ€: This was funny, considering how annoying the FCC can get. Cee Lo Green was adorable. It did get slow after a while. Such clever way to introduce the music guest!
C
â€œWeekend Updateâ€: I love everything about Seth Meyers. His presence and his writting. But I do miss his chemistry with Amy Poehler. Does anyone else want him to have an Update partner? Haha, sorry to get off topic. Anyway, such a funny Christina and Cher spoof. I love those ladies, hope they don’t take it harshly.
B
â€œFalse Historyâ€: I loved Jay Pharoah as the guy in the backround. Keenan Thompson painting and Jason Sudeikis’ falcon was hilarious!
A
â€œThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: 20th Anniversary DVDâ€: YES! This was perfect! I have always watched Fresh Prince, so I guess I might have had a soft spot for this sketch. Anyway, Pharoah and Thompson were amazing.
A+
â€œESPN Deportesâ€: Don’t really know what to say exept that I have a lot of new sports phrases to remember for tomarrows Bears game.
B
â€œSpitzer Auditionsâ€: This was funny, but it left me wanting more.
C
All in all this is a review coming from a 13 year old Alaskan valley girl. Thank you!
oops I spelled tomorrow wrong!
I’m in agreement with the other commenter who remarked Paltrow had been stuck in London due to weather last week (she wasn’t even there by the time they did this week’s promos), so maybe that has something to do with it. Although I find her an insufferable twit, I do think she’s talented and her previous stint on SNL was fantastic. I also wondered about the dynamics between her & Abby Elliott (who was barely present last night) since Abby has a widely seen skit making fun of Gwyneth fairly harshly on the Funny or Die website. Fairly weak episode last night.
When are we going to be able to the terrible writing Seth Myers sludges the show through every week?
I love you McGee, but your SNL recaps are like a Debbie Downer sketch but without the funny. It’s just negative and depressing all the time…
Reason Pee-Wee popped up: HBO is gonna be showing his next special. [www.youtube.com]