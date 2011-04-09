Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Helen Mirren and Foo Fighters

I have to say I can”t quite figure out the number of lengthy breaks during this season of “Saturday Night Live.” After tonight, there won”t be another episode until early May, when Tina Fay returns to host for the third time. That”s essentially a month in between episodes, which might give the show”s featured players more time to make feature films but doesn”t appease many with a love for as much new “SNL” as possible. (Or those with a love/hate relationship with the show, a demographic that probably far exceeds the former.) Hopefully tonight”s Dame Helen Mirren/Foo Fighters edition will provide enough good vibes to last us through Easter Sunday.
It”s not as if the show will struggle to find things in Mirren”s wheelhouse: she can pretty much do it all, and do it better than anyone. Let”s hope there”s some material for her to really sink her teeth into tonight. Only one way to find out! Onto the recap…
“Cold Open”: Oh no. Not a good start. Fred Armisen”s Obama lists the various people unhappy with last night”s last-minute federal budget compromise, which turns into an extended series of jokes that have increasing less to do with the budget itself and more to do with easy political punching bags. The gist of the speech–that everyone”s unhappy–quickly turns into a referendum on the audience, which gives polite laughs at best. The only joke that worked? The one about children disappointed their trips to national landmarks will go on as planned. Everything else was a clunker, including the one about people unhappy this show is still on the air. File under: lead balloon. [Grade: C-]
“Monologue”: Helen Mirren rightly notes that SNL used up all its “queen” sketches last week with Elton John. Hey-o! The monologue turns into a parody/homage to “South Pacific””s “There is Nothing Like a Dame”, and it”s pretty fantastic. She seems to be ready for anything. Then again, Elton seemed the same way, and that had mixed results. Still, this was short and fun, and already turned the tide from that disastrous cold open. [Grade: A-]
“Mort Mort Feingold”: Paul Brittain”s Jame Franco is back! Sweet! But only for three seconds, as this is one of those “give everyone in the cast a chance to do a celebrity impression.” (My favorite, per usual, is Abby Elliot”s Khloe Kardashian.) The rotating series of celebs also gives Brittain a chance to appear near the end as well, this time as Johnny Depp alongside Mirren”s Helena Bonham Carter, Bill Hader”s Tim Burton, and Burton”s receipt dream spider. By all means, take an Academy Award-winning actress and give her two lines in a sketch. For the love of all that”s holy… [Grade: B-]
“Digital Short”: Any montage of happiness involving “Teen Wolf” footage is A-OK in my books. Last week was all about Elton John being gay. This week is all about Helen Mirren”s breasts. I”ll let you decide if this is an upgrade or not. But I think we”ve now established any digital short can be improved with casual motorboating. [Grade: B+]
“FOX and Friends”: Oh. Oh. Oh no, “SNL”. Reverse anchor babies? This is the best you have this early in the show? Ugh. Saving this sketch from “Worst of 2010-2011” is Bobby Moynihan”s clueless anchor, who misuses the word “eclectic” and produces a Dave and Buster”s gift certificate as his birth certificate. Everything else was overlong and awkward, like a bad best man speech at a wedding reception. I”m longing for the days when Obama told me what makes Dennis Kucinich unhappy. [Grade: D]
“Mary Shelley”s Frankenstein”: Not a bad premise for a sketch, though less amusing in the execution. The monster in the famous novel inspired by Shelley”s landlord, Frank Stein? Why not? Though, as is the case this season, the premise serves a cast member more than the host. Mirren simply sits there and plays the straight man to Armisen”s “monster.” The sketch established the premise for too long and didn”t leave enough room to actually play with the notion. Still, this didn”t make me want to forget my troubles inside Mirren”s bosom, so I guess this is a major step up from “FOX and Friends.” [Grade: B-]
Foo Fighters take the stage to perform “Rope” from their new album, “Wasting Light.” The song features an almost Beatles-esque vocal, with Dave Grohl sharing a lot of the load with drummer Taylor Hawkins before ripping into the chorus by himself. I”m a huge Foo fan, and there”s a leanness to this song, even in its three-guitar attack, that feels familiar yet fresh at the same time. That being said, with a show this bad so far, maybe a song about using rope to get out of one”s misery isn”t the best one to play right now. [Grade: A-]
“Weekend Update”: James Carville comes on the scene to talk about the near-shutdown, comparing abortion to “Mambo #5” in a way that”s somehow not completely offensive. I guess that comes from being raised by eels. Best Carville segment ever, hands down. (There”s more than a little Stefon in there by this point. Fine by me.) Shelly Elaine, a Southwest flight attendant onboard the plane that had to have an emergency landing last week, relating her perspective on the fateful flight, with most of the humor coming from Kristen Wiig”s loud voice and louder wig. Jean K Jean hops onstage, and while Stefon”s my favorite recurring “Update” character, Jean”s pretty far up on the list as well. It”s just supremely silly, and at this point, it”s like a cool drink of water in the comedy desert. [Grade: B+]
“The Best of Both Worlds with Hugh Jackman”: TWO SIDES! Best sketch of the night, hands down. Not even close. Great idea, great execution, and even built up to a logical conclusion that made Ice Cube helping Julie Andrews murder someone seem organic. You”d think those three things happening in the same sketch wouldn”t be cause for celebration, but since it happens so infrequently, I have to actually point out when it DOES happen. This was so good I did even mind Samberg pulling a Horatio Sanz and breaking every 15 seconds while delivering his lines. [Grade: A]
“Crunk-Ass Easter”: I”m pretty sure these vignettes are the product of a 3 a.m. writing session in which everyone just says random stuff that later gets shaped into this stream-of-consciousness festival, but it makes me laugh every time. Methed-out coyotes, Chilean miners, and Eagle-Eye Cherry? Suck on that, Bonnaroo! [Grade: B+]
“The Roosevelts”: A parody of “The Kennedys,” with historical inaccuracies cast upon yet another Presidential family. Other than the cheap thrill of seeing Elliot”s Marilyn Monroe suck face with Mirren”s Eleanor Roosevelt, not a lot here. Maybe having Brittain”s historian there for the filming of the movie would have been more effective, with him being increasingly bewildered by the liberties on-set. Nothing bad, but nothing terribly good here, either. [Grade: B-]
“Perspectives Photo Studios”: Imagine if all the forced perspective tricks in the film world were employed to make your junk bigger on ill-advised texts to ladies. Well, imagine no more: here it is. Quick question: has any episode of “SNL” ever featured as much blurred-out body parts tonight? Is this a record? It”s not a GOOD record to have. It”s more like Brett Favre”s record number of interceptions than Favre”s record number of touchdown passes. [Grade: C+]
Foo Fighters are back, this time to perform “Walk,” another number from their new album. Whereas “Rope” instantly grabbed me upon first radio listen, this track isn”t exactly doing the same. Then again, it”s probably partly due to the fact that I”m a touch disappointed they aren”t playing “Everlong.” Still, it builds up nicely to a bridge that almost borders on emo but ultimately veers on the side of simply anthemic. It”s a strong song, just not as top-to-bottom stellar as “Rope.” [Grade: B]
“Bongo”s Clown Room”: I”m torn: on one hand, Jason Sudeikis”s strip-club DJ schtick is hysterical. On the other hand, is it really the best use of the show”s female cast to have them be vaguely awkward strippers? (Then again, it”s primarily been Mirren”s breasts on display for the majority of the night, so maybe this sketch is about leveling the playing field.) The DJ is essentially Pete Twinkle from the ESPN Classic sketches, with a deeper voice and Norm MacDonald-esque pauses. Since I like every element of that equation, I ultimately like this sketch, with my slight qualms about objectification ultimately put aside. [Grade: B]
Best Sketch: “The Best of Both Worlds with Hugh Jackman”:
Worst Sketch: “FOX and Friends”
Biggest Diva: Helen Mirren”s chest
What did you think of SNL”s use of Helen Mirren? Has the show lost its overall touch with its hosts, or should the hosts simply expect to support the show”s cast? What advice would you give the show during its month-long hiatus? Sound off below!
Stupid question: did Amy Poehler ever do the female role in the Crunk-Whatever sketches, or has Nassim Pedrad always been doing a Poehler impression? Or has she changed her delivery?
Second question: given that this must have been timed to the opening of Arthur, isn’t it strange that she didn’t mention it in the monologue?
Here’s the first one they did: [www.hulu.com]
I agree with you on the opening and Fox and Friends.
I like it when the cast gets to showcase their celebrity impressions, so “Mort Mort Feingoldâ€ was an A for me.
I also thought “Perspectives Photo Studios” was well done.
Overall the show went quickly and I had a lot of laughs.
All the skits can’t be A+, but I appreciate when they keep them short and tight.
– Mike
I agree that perhaps it didn’t showcase the host enough.
watch the end of theFox and Friends in slow-mo. The words scrolling up the screen-makes up for the sketch and kind of makes it fuunier as a whole.
You shouldn’t have to watch in slow-mo to make the sketch funny.
I thought this was one of the better SNL’s in recent memory. The FOX and Friends skit sucked but so does the show it was based on, so… oh and this is the first time in a very long time when I actually listened to the musical act. Rope is a great song. The other? I won’t be listening to it again.
1.Weekend update was a “D+” all but one joke was predictable and lacked creativity. The audience gave out low pity laughs to each of Seth Meyers news segments. Seth Meyers in my opinion does not have the comedic timing or tone to compose the weekend update segment, especially by himself. What saved the weekend segment is James carville from getting an “F”
2.A- “â€œBongoâ€™s Clown Roomâ€: Iâ€™m torn: on one hand, Jason Sudeikisâ€™s strip-club DJ schtick is hysterical.” how did you find it hilarious when no one in the live audience including myself at home laughed at the vague dialogue of jokes written for him, I laughed only one time from one of his random lines.
2.B- “On the other hand, is it really the best use of the showâ€™s female cast to have them be vaguely awkward strippers”. pretty bad that the best use of the female cast talent is to be non ad-lib characters, especially as strippers lol. Since their scene was with no dialogue you can only judge them on physical comedy and all of them were lame and timid not really pushing it, they basically came out and stuck to a slow pace awkward sad strut that brought no laughs. Basically rethink how they came out and interacted on stage…now think about what would of Jim Carrey done on stage as an akward stripper. Sketch deserves a “C”!!!!
LOL: Gotta hand it to Helen Mirren. She is definitely a very “game” dame! I sure can’t imagine Dames Judi Dench, Maggie Smith or even Julie Andrews letting two women grope them in one sketch and make out with another in a different sketch.
I agree that the “Hugh Jackman” sketch was hands down THE funniest of the entire night.
The “Mary Shelley” skit wasn’t funny at ALL. I think the “B-” is WAY too generous.
The “Bongo” was a mixed bag. Sudeikis was very convincing as the sleazy DJ. But the sketch seemed to go on for an eternity.
Just to correct an error… you wrote Tina Fay instead of Tina Fey.
Your wrong, the next new episode is next week with Gwenyth Paltrow and Cee Lo Green
That’s not new.
One part of “The Roosevelts” sums it up:
20% entertaining. (and that’s usually the musical guest)
SNL continues its long streak of not-knowing-what-to-do-with-an-Oscar-winner.
I hadn’t watched an episode for a long, long time but the Foos brought me back. This show is so bad now. I don’t think I’d be sad if it got canceled. Kristin Wiig is no longer funny (was she ever, I don’t remember). I’m already tired of Jay’s Will Smith impression. Fred Armisen needs to take his horrible Obama impression somewhere else. And the writers. Boy, oh, boy. Can’t they find someone who can actually fully flesh out a sketch? Or is it more important that they can sit around a room at 3am and have fun coming up with incoherent phrases for things like Crunk-ass Easter.
“This show is so bad now” – I totally agree. I watch it only out of habit, but it’s become a habit I’m willing to break. Some else has said this already: SNL is just a mediocre restaurant in a good location, and that’s the only reason it’s still around. Re: Wiig – maybe I’m wrong (and I actually hope I am), but I get the impression that as long as she is on the show, no other female cast member will ever get their fair share of the spotlight. Re: the writers – these guys are supposed to be the best and the brightest, and THIS is what they come up with week after week?!?
This show needs a shake up badly, or it just needs to go away (and it pains me to say that…I’d prefer to live in a world where SNL is always there to make me laugh). At this point I think there should be term limits for cast members, ensuring that the newer ones will eventually get to shine. I keep hearing how great Jay’s Obama impression is, but I don’t think I’ll ever get to see it as long as Armisen is around. And while Fred’s great, it just seems like he’s been there forever. Tell you what, at the end of their term, if a cast member leaves with some truly memorable characters or other talent, than that earns them a pass to do guest appearances in future seasons. Ugh, I’m almost ready to stop now, just needed to rant….I just want SNL to be funny again…at this point I’m ready for another “All Star” season (ala 84-85…throw a truckload of money at Jim Carrey already).
To Al’s point, in addition to limits on cast, maybe they should employ term limits on characters. The jokes are so predictable and formulaic that it’s almost disappointing the second you see them reappear.
It’s clear that the writers and/or producers don’t know how to write for anyone but white improv type of performers. They need to start looking elsewhere for talent and writers. Find more stand-ups. Look to the internet. Try someplace other than the political feeder system of second city or groundlings.