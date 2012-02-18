Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Maya Rudolph and Sleigh Bells

A few weeks ago, I would have been eagerly anticipating the return of Maya Rudolph”s impression of Whitney Houston as part of her hosting duties. Now? Yeah, not so much. There”s just no way to bust that out this soon, right? Not that Rudolph”s a one-trick pony by any stretch. She”s one of the show”s most versatile performers, and part of an era in which the women straight up ruled “Saturday Night Live.” I”ll be interested to see tonight if her presence allows the strong, if often underutilized, female members of the current cast to shine. It”s of course possible that Rudolph”s presence pushes them even further to the periphery, but I hope that”s not the case.
Along for the ride is musical act Sleigh Bells who, from the three minutes of research I just did on them after learning they would be on the show tonight, seem very nice. I bet they call their mothers every Sunday.
Onto the recap!
New York Sports Now: Right off the bat, it”s all Jeremy Lin, all the time! And why not? He”s only the hottest NYC-related sports story right now, if not the hottest sports story period. The sketch concerns the racial tones surrounding Lin”s coverage, and it”s fairly edgy as far as recent “SNL” sketches go. Is this Chevy Chase and Richard Pryor hurling epithets at each other? No, but it”s welcome all the same, and represents one of the strongest cold opens all season. “SNL” feels dangerous so infrequently that anytime it comes within triple-jumping distance of that line, I tend to applaud. [Grade: A-]
Monologue: Rudolph seems genuinely thrilled to be in the hosting position for the first time. She sings a song about all the sex she had during her time as a repertory player, called “Do You Wanna Funk?” Um, sure? Is this a trick question? She then moves into the crowd to flirt with current cast members, NBC pages, lighting directors, and Paul Simon (who is hanging backstage with Stefon…naturally). I am not sure why it”s funny to portray Rudolph as a total ho. But hey, I”m overthinking this, I understand. But of all the ways to use Rudolph, this is the first thing that came to mind? [Grade: B-]
Bronx Beat: Speaking of “SNL” when Women Ruled All, here”s Exhibit A. There”s always a great energy to this sketch, which relies more on character-based humor than set-up/punch line than almost anything else currently in the show”s repertoire. Nothing actually ever has to happen, other than these two chatting for five minutes, and it would still be an awesome time. Just witness how Amy Poehler and Rudolph play off each other when the latter chokes on her gum: a quick improv bit, then back into the flow of the written sketch. They make it look so easy that one can forget how damn difficult this really is. And lo and behold, look who is making a surprise appearance: Justin Timberlake, as the boom operator who, alongside Andy Samberg”s cameraman, turns the verbal tables on the two hosts. (“Four by four?” “What does that even MEAN?”) By the time Poehler”s character described repeatedly calling herself while discussing the boys at Panera bread, I was pausing the DVR to catch my breath. A Top Five Sketch of the Season in my books. [Grade: A]
Maya Angelou”s I Know Why The Caged Bird Laughs: It”s Betty White”s “Off Their Rockers,” but instead featuring the Pulitzer Prize-winning author pranking people like Morgan Freeman, Cornel West, and Stephen King. Rudolph”s impression is incredible, with the slow, loquacious pace of Angelou”s dialogue standing in contrast to the low-brow pranks she tries to accomplish. Can we just kidnap Maya Rudolph and make sure she never, ever returns to “Up All Night”? [Grade: B+]
Beyonce and Jay Z: Jay Pharoah is the happiest man in the world tonight, I”ll wager. I think he”s been in every sketch so far tonight, which might be a record. He and Rudolph welcome guests such as Prince and LL Cool J to meet Blue Ivy Carter for the first time. Nasim Pedrad busts out her best Nicki Minaj, followed by Bradgelina (Taran Killam, Abby Elliot), trying to steal Blue Ivy to add to their collection. Kristen Wiig then comes on bearing my least favorite face: The “Taylor Swift Pretends To Be Shocked By Another Award” Face. Finally, Timberlake returns as Bon Iver, who sings about as clearly as the real Bon Iver. But hey, White Butler is really into it, so it”s all good. This was just another “trot out a ton of impressions” sketch, but full of versions we rarely see or have never seen. The last time I was having this much fun with “SNL,” I cursed the proceedings by announcing my joy. So I won”t say I”m enjoying this more than any episode thus far this season. Nope. Not gonna do it. [Grade: A-]
Sleigh Bells appear onstage to perform “Comeback Kid,” a title I could only surmise thanks to help from Twitter. This group is as difficult to decipher, lyrically speaking, as Bon Iver. But while the latter using his falsetto to obscure his meaning, Sleigh Bells just drenches their noise pop in tons of guitar-laced feedback while burying lead singer Alexis Krauss” voice low in the overall mix. Upon my first listen, they sound like a super amped up version of The Ting Tings. I like The Ting Tings, so this isn”t a problem. But not being able to understand a single lyric makes it a bit difficult to grade the song overall. Yes, I”m old. Yes, I want you off my lawn. [Grade: B]
Weekend Update: “Really?!? With Seth and Amy” deals with the recent issue of birth control in Congress, a discussion that was held without any female involvement. (“I Love Transvaginal! It”s my favorite airline!”) Poehler sticks around to swap jokes with Seth Meyers, and while I love me some Meyers, having a two-person “Update” wouldn”t be the worst thing in the world next season. Also? I can”t remember an “Update” with only one staged bit. We only got a wordless Stefon in the monologue, but no appearance here? Is he currently exploring 50 ways to seduce a Simon? [Grade: B+]
What”s Up With That?: Oh, so good to have you back in my life, sketch. It”s been a while. I was worried that you had left me for another recapper. On the dais: Bill O”Reilly, SI swimsuit model Kate Upton, and of course, Lindsey Buckingham, who is there for his 100th appearance. (He learned all the presidents in order the night before, and will definitely get the chance to recite them all before the end of the sketch.) Jason Sudeikis dancing in that track suit? Never not funny. I am apparently easy to please. The only part of the sketch that didn”t connect? Rudolph”s “Brazilian answer to LeAnn Rimes,” which looked great but had more noises than actual lyrics to her part of the song. In some weeks, this might have slayed me. But the rest of tonight”s material has been so strong, this suffered slightly in the context of the episode as a whole. Fun? Sure. But it never really hit the heights of previous versions. [Grade: B]
Super Showcase: It took until now to put “Bridesmaids” stars Wiig and Rudolph into their own sketch for a prolonged period of time. And know what? Given the results of this first meeting, I could have waited a bit longer. The pair seems to be having a blast, and cause each other and Bill Hader to break constantly. Somehow, Bayer keeps her calm amidst the madness on hand. Good on you, Vanessa. That wasn”t really a sketch per se, but rather just a way to kill some time by people having more fun onstage than others were having off of it. I imagine a lot of people enjoyed this. But it was the first time I checked my watch all night. [Grade: C]
A Message from First Lady Michelle Obama: The First Lady announces a new media campaign to help her campaign against childhood obesity. It”s a parody of “The Cosby Show,” starring The Obamas and Joe Jamal-Biden. Ever wanted to see Fred Armisen doing Bill Cobsy through President Obama? Well, Merry Freakin” Christmas to you. After unleashing that, the sketch didn”t really go anywhere until Poehler”s Hilary Clinton joined in on the performance of “Night and Day”. (For those of you too young to remember, here is what the end of that sketch referenced.) [Grade: B-]
Sleigh Bells return to perform “End of the Line,” which has a slower vibe than “Comeback Kid”, and as such sounds like a B-side from a Yeah Yeah Yeahs album. It”s…fine? But boy oh boy it”s way too serious a song for three people rocking that much denim in front of that many Marshall stacks. They seem more intent on playing to each other than the crowd, which gives the performance a fairly insular vibe. But hey, don”t listen to me: I”m waiting for .38 Special to return to “SNL” and rock the house. [Grade: B-]
How”s He Doing?: This is a pretty traditional sketch for the 12:55 am slot, no? Rather than being a genre-busting experiment with sketch comedy, this was simply a talk show about black voters dealing with President Obama”s re-election validity. This seemed like the show felt it had a strong enough line-up of sketches tonight to simply run out the clock with what normally would have been pre-“Update” sketches. Know what? They were totally right! We”ve had a drop-off in the last half hour, but nothing truly tragic. And in this day and age, that”s pretty much a miracle. I”d prefer this over Rudolph extolling the virtues of sparkling apple juice. [Grade: B-]
After the sketch ends, we see Rudolph photoshopped into a picture with the original cast, sans Chase. Not sure if he was removed or if this was a Season 2 photo. But it”s AWESOME. I”d love more of these in the future, if the person inserted is worthy of inclusion with the show”s earlier casts. And Rudolph most certainly is.
Best Sketch: Bronx Beat
Worst Case: Showcase Showdown
Best Surprise: The episode”s overall consistency.
Worst Surprise: That my fear of Rudolph”s presence overshadowing the other female cast members actually came true. There was almost no material for Elliot, Bayer, or Pedrad tonight. I”m all for Rudolph and Poehler back on the “SNL” stage, but they could have done more to give a boost to the current crop of female talent.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? A season highlight, or have I massively overrated it? Did the lack of the show”s current female performers bother you? Should “Update” return to a two-host format? Sound off below!
Bronx Beat was seriously the best; I was laughing so hard. Everything about it just worked, and Maya/Amy work so well together.
I definitely agree with you about this being a strong episode. I think the weakest link was Sleigh Bells–thought they were awful.
B and B- for Sleigh Bells? How about F or incomplete?
Was that supposed to be a comedy piece?
I thought The Caged Bird Laughs was pretty freakin’ awesome.
Beyonce and Jay-Z A+! Maya’s Beyonce is genius. “White butler is really into it. Oh, no. Bon Iver put himself to sleep.”
Super Showcase was definitely funnier than a C. But yes, total in joke.
OK, gotta say, the audience didn’t get most of it, but How’s He Doin’? was really really good. I burst out laughing a couple of times on that one. An Emmy for Maya! Give her a variety show!
It was definitely a season two photo since it included Bill Murray. He didn’t join until halfway through the second season.
As great as this ep was, and it was the best so far the season, supplanting last week’s Adorkable Episode (heh), NOTHING on SNL this season will take the place of the mind-bending awesomeness of TWO NICOLAS CAGES!!!
Maya was on point. Sleigh bells were great. Pretty strong episode!
As if we needed any more reason to love Jeremy Lin, his popularity prompted the first funny opening sketch in god knows how long. I thought there was some law in place that made it illegal to open the show with anything other than horribly unfunny political “satire” and entirely off-key impressions of boring presidential candidates. Thank god for Linsanity.
I Love Sleigh Bells, some people just don’t get them. It’s called Noise Pop, sexy vocals and heavy guitar.
I agree, they are great, I loved Treats back in 09. It’s a good thing dude is reviewing SNL and not music, because they are great and have been around for a minute. I take it none of these philistines complaining about them ever owned or heard My Bloody Valentine back in the day. bells are the next step in noise pop’s evolution. Best musical guest of the season.
Say what?? Maybe we’re hearing two different things because those vocals weren’t sexy..more like barely there. I don’t know it was just bad to me…maybe their studio versions sound better.
SNL never does any band any justice. Adele could come in there and it would still sound terrible. This guy should stick to reviewing sketches and not the music. Saying Sleigh Bells are like the Ting Tings is like saying the The Fray is like the the Beatles
wow, sleigh bells come up slightly above lana del rey. really really awful. i recommend sleigh bells listen to the band CURVE (the duo from the early 90’s) to learn how noise pop is done correctly. or jesus and mary chain, or filter, or above mentioned my bloody valentine, and really, she working the brooklyn version of jesse jay (who was on snl earlier this year) flanked by two clones of PSB chris lowe just doesn’t work to their favor. and really 4 marshall stacks? please tell me this was for irony not pose.
So if they are Noise Pop, and I listening to them with my Boise Noise Cancellation speakers, will they go silent?
Man, when the old cast members come back, the show just has extra energy. The Jimmy Fallon show and this one were the two most enjoyable of the season.
Agree it was one of the stronger shows of the season, but I felt a little bad for Maya. With both Poehler and Timberlake making multiple cameos, it almost felt like Maya got upstaged on the show she hosted. And where was the Versace sketch? They could’ve kept the dancers from the monologue to assist her. I’ll also be waiting to hear the feedback from the pro-life crowd with regards to Seth & Amy’s Really? commentary.
It just isn’t the SNL I knew… the only thing I enjoyed was Weekend Update. Could hardly even understand them on Bronx Beat, the Beyonce skit was… not funny, the musical act was awful, and now I know why I never watch anymore
Are you kidding? While Sleigh Bells were hard to decipher, I think it was at least the best SNL in at least 2 or 3 seasons.
The Beyonce skit was hilarious. You just don’t know how close she got to mimicking the Queen B.
Great show all around. Except Sleigh Bells. I had I mute it when my ears started bleeding.
best cold open all year: Jeremy Lin
Thanks for including the reference back to the original Cosby show! For some reason the Obama as Bill Cosby sketch totally cracked me up.
I agree with you that weekend update appears to work better as a two person segment. Although I’m not sure who from the female case would work in the “Amy Poehler” spot. I remember I used to love Weekend Update as a one person spot back in the days of Dennis Miller, so maybe it’s also that Seth, though funny, does not have as much personality as some of the other hosts.
I think what it comes down to is that Seth will continue to anchor solo until he’s done with the show. He and Amy actually started the same year so that and their on-air chemistry were the two reasons it made sense to pair them. You’re not gonna pair him up now with newbies like Abby, Pasim or Vanessa. And we all know it wouldn’t work with Seth and the Wiggster. Eventually Lorne will have to make the same hard decision he did in 1995 when he fired practically the entire cast and brought in the Ferrell/Hammond/Oteri group.
I thought the show was fantastic! The musical act was not good but all the sketches and weeknd update were hilarious. I loved amy poehler on weekend update. She was great. I would love to see a 2 person weekend update next season.
How about Wiig and Sudekis? A-holes the sequel.
Timberlake seemed terribly unnecessary. Am I the only one who’s getting a little sick of his overuse on this show? He’s not, nor was he ever, a cast member. His cameos could have been done by other cast members or not been used at all. It just seemed he was over-shadowing the host. Otherwise, strong episode.
I assumed that the idea for Bon Iver came first, and then they decided that the chemistry between Samberg and JT would pair well. I do agree that he’s gets used a lot, but I have to say, he never fails to produce a laugh, and his acting has certainly improved. I quite enjoyed a bearded JT, as well.
A little generous on Sleigh Bells…I’m thinking “-D”
Sleigh Bells weren’t ringing for me….-D….maybe.
Third time’s a charm, Keith, keep trying!
I never have been a fan of the Bronx Beat sketch, and was groaning when What Up With That returned; I thought that repetitive sketch was dead and buried! At least the cold open, Beyonce/Jay-Z baby and Maya Angelou prank sketch helped balance the rest of the show.
Sleigh Bells? Seriously? They should change their name to Slay Bells and become a thrash metal Christmas novelty act. A complete waste of time on SNL.
How could you NOT find “Super Showcase” funny? The best sketches are always the ones when people lose it on live TV. You must be one angry person on the inside to not laugh at that.
Definitely thought this was one of the best episodes of the season. Even what would have been the worst sketch of the night, Super Showcase, had me in stitches thanks to them cracking up and breaking character.
I thought it was a great episode and even disagree with your take on Super Showcase and a message from Michelle. Just watching Maya and Kristen having fun together was really funny. And i thought the the cosby show was hysterical. Doing an Obama impersonation while doing a cosby impersonation was great, and referencing all these scenes we remember from the cosby show was great. And the end with Hilary clinton made me laugh out loud. By far the best episode in a long long time, and that speaks more to the strength of the episode than anything else.
I do think the women were highlighted quite a bit last week (not that they couldn’t have been this wk). But the fact that Jay Pharoah actually made it on screen multiple times (and was highlighted well most appearances) brought joy to me, perhaps inexplicably0. I didn’t even hate What’s Up with That! this week – there was some new vibe to it (didn’t feel nearly as long). If you were to go through the last three weeks, I think they’ve done quite an impressive job of getting every cast/featured member pretty balanced appearances. I’m not going to do the math myself, but it’d be interesting to know just how many sketches each cast member/actor have been in this season, as I think Pharoah has to be at the bottom of my estimation. And one of my other favorite sketches this season happened to be his interview w/ Daniel Radcliffe – so tongue-in-cheek.
Just a thought, but I wonder what it would be like to have a person of color as a co-host on W.U. As much as I love Seth or Jimmy paired w/ Amy or Tina, I’d be excited to see Jay or Kenan paired w/ Seth or a female writer. I think there could be some great comedy snark birthed out of talking about politics, sports, etc. I LOVE Seth, don’t get me wrong, but they need to get the fresh blood (depending on who becomes full cast members) with him; his schtick could really start to wear thin.
Perhaps I’m in the minority, but as much as I want to like Vanessa, her character’s consistently bore me.
You are not in the minority. All she has is Miley.
I don’t watch enough to know this for sure, but it seems like black cast members get a lot more air time when there is a black guest. It was predictable that this would be a Jay Pharoah showcase. He did well.
2 strong, funny weeks in a row, and the next new show has Lindsey Lohan and Jack White!
