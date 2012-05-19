Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Mick Jagger

Here we are at the end of another season of “Saturday Night Live,” aka “the latest season that just proved for most people the show isn”t what it used to be, even though that particular version of the show only lives in selective, imperfect memory in the first place.” Pulling double duty tonight is host/musical guest Mick Jagger. Accompanying Jagger musically will be Jeff Beck, The Foo Fighters and Arcade Fire. That”s like “The Avengers” of guitar-based rock. And yes, I just saw “The Avengers” tonight for the second time, so I might accuse a lot of sketches tonight of lacking conviction. Just thought I”d preface that up front.
Once more unto the recapping breach!
The Lawrence Welk Show: Oh God. Well, this sketch pretty much confirms Kristen Wiig is leaving, no? Here to soften the blow is Jon Hamm, as an Italian crooner complete with overbearing mother. Listen to the crowd each time Wiig does something: It sure sounds like the in-house crowd is in on the departure. The mood is infectious, however, as this iteration of a normally weak sketch feels fairly invigorated. It helps to have Hamm be so game for the proceedings as well and OH GOD HER HAND IS IN HIS MOUTH! Well, now I know what I”ll be having nightmares about over the summer. [Grade: B+]
Monologue: Man, this crowd is alive tonight. Did Mick Jagger buy them all prostitutes during the cold open? He”s here to do a “Mick Jagger FAQ,” answering all the questions normally asked of him. He has an easy charm, which isn”t surprising in the least. I mean, chemistry”s sort of his thing, right? I”ve always hated the “I can”t hear you!” shtick at concerts, so I”m happy to have him skewer it during his monologue. Nothing too flashy here, but I imagine this is just a slight pause in what will be a series of showcases sketches for cast members about to leave the show. [Grade: B]
Secret Word: Stop the series: I want to get off. If Wiig leaving means this sketch will get taken out in a back alley and shot in the head, I guess this helps dull the pain. Jagger makes his first sketch appearance, apparently playing a barely disguised Charles Nelson Reilly. Just for fun, “SNL” throws in a double entendre left over from the “Jeopardy!” sketches, with the “c” in “canal” making Mindy think the word is…well, you know. Why not have her complete a successful round, if this was the last time? Just for fun? I don”t know. The best thing about this? It was mercifully short, as far as these sketches go. Good riddance, “Secret Word.” [Grade: C-]
Karaoke Champ: It”s Karaoke Night for an insurance conference, with several cast members doing increasingly awful Mick Jagger impressions. See…it”s funny because…well, that”s MICK JAGGER onstage as well! He gets exasperated, which leaves him alone onstage to perform a semi-intentionally awful version of “Satisfaction.” OK, I”ll ask: how many Jagger entourage members are there in the audience? It sounds like a bunch of PR hacks laughing overly hard at every joke. Heck, I heard a loud “Awww!” when Jagger”s character was abandoned. It”s weird, right? [Grade: C+]
Lazy Sunday 2: Last week, I thought we might have seen the last of the Digital Shorts. But it makes sense to round the series out by harkening back to where it all began in the public mind. This iteration was good, but also a pale shadow of the original. Ninety percent of what made the original so fresh is that it essentially invented a new type of language for comedic short film production, in addition to being so unexpected. “LS2” built upon that language with better visuals and crisper editing, but little of the original charm. Rapping about “The Chronicles of Narnia” was an inspired choice. Rapping about “Sister Act: The Musical” seems like a long way to go for a “That”s So Raven!” joke. I can watch Chris Parnell rap for hours on end, and it”s nice to see Samberg get in a dig at YouTube. But while it seems THIS is the actual end of The Lonely Island digital shorts, I kind of wish last week had been the true capper. [Grade: B]
Politics Nation: Al Sharpton interviews a high-ranking head of J.P. Morgan, played by Jagger. But God forbid the host get in a full sketch, so we”re soon onto other guests such as Mayor Bloomberg and a seafood cannery worker. But the primary joke of the sketch centers around Sharpton”s inability to read cue cards. God, when “The Lawrence Welk Show” is the current highlight, you know the show needs a long vacation. [Grade: C-]
Mick Jagger takes the stage to perform “The Last Time”, backed up by The Arcade Fire. And, unsurprisingly, it sounds freakin” great. I wouldn”t mind a tour in which Arcade Fire serves as The Hawks” to Jagger”s Bob Dylan. That won”t happen, but a man can dream. It”s more than a little shocking “SNL” can”t channel Jagger”s energy, enthusiasm, and inherent theatricality into an actual sketch. [Grade: A]
Weekend Update: It”s a short update, with only one special guest. But it”s the only one I actually want. Stefon comes by to offer up some fun places for families to enjoy the summer. And poor Bill Hader doesn”t have a chance with the cue cards given to him at the last minute by John Mulaney. And hey, who doesn”t want to go to a party with Jewish fireworks with “A Woman With Nowhere To Turn!” There”s no way this character should still be funny, and I sense we”re approach the end of this nearly perfect run with him. Still, you have to admire the way the writing and performance for Stefon is consistently great in a way that “SNL” seemingly cannot replicate in any other aspect of its production. [Grade: B+, A- for Stefon himself]
So You Think You Can Dance At An Outdoor Music Festival: Have we seen Bill Hader do Dave Matthews before? He”s great, which comes as no surprise. And he is joined by judges Santana, Jewel, and Jagger”s Steven Tyler. This is a fantastic idea for a sketch, and each dance is well-conceived and well-executed. (I may or may not have done BobbyMoynihan”s finger point dance once or thrice in my life.) Plus? Any sketch with Phish”s “Sample In A Jar” is OK in my books. If there”s a flaw in the sketch, it”s Jagger”s impression of Tyler. Now I”m even more self-conscious of my fake British accent than ever before. My wife sitting next me just said, “This is one of the few sketches I wish had gone on longer,” and I think I agree. More dancing, coupled with less judging, would have yielded a higher grade. Still, fun stuff. [Grade: B+]
Foo Fighters join Jagger for a rendition of “19th Nervous Breakdown.” Whereas Arcade Fire seemed to match Jagger”s energy, the Foo Fighters seem to be outpacing him a bit. It”s not bad, but it”s chaotic in a way that feels like two energies colliding in slightly off-kilter ways. Just when it seems like the whole thing will careen off-track, the band quickly segues into “It”s Only Rock ‘n Roll”. This is a much better match of band and singer, with the snarling guitars augmenting Jagger”s sinewy performance. The song stretches out to a surprising length, but it never feels too long. Sure, Jagger can”t hit the high notes anymore. But can you? Exactly. [Grade: B]
The Californians: Wow. Didn”t expect this to get a repeat sketch. Jagger plays the long-long father to Armisen”s lead character…and for most of this sketch, I”m just really sad Casey Wilson still isn”t on the show. She”d kill this material. Her “A-mah-zing” on “Happy Endings” would fit right in. It seems as if “SNL” realized this was a terribly dull sketch, and thus brought in Steve Martin to extend this already interminable sketch even longer. I think I was clean-shaven when it started, and now I look like the Unabomber. [Grade: C-]
Jagger takes the stage to perform with Jeff Beck. I started to Google the lyrics, until I realized it”s a standard blues riff with contemporary political lyrics. Is it a musical performance? A sketch? A satire? It”s unclear. All I know is that it looks like Lisa Shay from “Suburgatory” is playing the bass. So I LOVE it. (I kid. It”s Tal Wilkenfeld, and she”s a freakin” incredible bass player.) I don”t know the purpose of the segment, why Beck agreed to do it, or why Jagger/Beck couldn”t have just done a straight-up blues classic. It”s a fantastically confusing few minutes of television, and I”m worried someone slipped me a lot of drugs in the recent past. Stefon? I”m looking at you, buddy. [Grade: C+]
Graduation Day: It”s a good-bye for Wiig, and she gets to dance off with each cast member while Arcade Fire performs “She”s a Rainbow.” It”s a lovely little grace note for someone who will go down as one of the all-time best on the show. Even if recent years haven”t been her best, there”s no denying her place in the pantheon. Jason Sudeikis and Andy Samberg are the last among the cast members to hug her, followed by Lorne Michaels himself. As the band shifts into “Ruby Tuesday,” former cast members come on to pay their respects as well. I kind of love how sloppy it was, almost as if no one wanted to rehearse. After all, doing so would have been admitting the end of era. [Grade: N/A]
Best Sketch: The Lawrence Welk Show
Worst Sketch: Secret Word
Worst Kept Secret: Jason Sudeikis has to be gone as well, even though there”s no announcement yet. He was a mess during that final segment.
Overall Impressions of The Season: I”m looking over past recaps this season, and it was a fairly middling one over all. There were very few truly terrible top-to-bottom shows, but very few home runs either. The Emma Stone and Maya Rudolph shows stands out as highlights, with Charlie Day and Jonah Hill participating in surprisingly inert outings. We didn”t get hosting gigs from either Jon Hamm or Justin Timberlake, but got multiple appearances from both anyways. If I had to give a “Most Surprising” performance, it would have to go to Eli Manning, which absolutely kills me to say it. He wasn”t the best host, but defied expectations to such a degree that I couldn”t help but be impressed.
Overall Predictions For Next Season: Wiig, Sudeikis, Samberg are gone. Those three seem obvious. Next on the list: Jay Pharaoh, who might have already been let go had Paul Brittain”s departure a few months ago not thrown a monkey wrench into that plan. Stepping into the spotlight in a big way next year? Taran Killam and Nasim Pedrad. Also stepping up? Vanessa Bayer. The biggest wild card? Abby Elliot, who has garnered interest outside the show but has also seen those projects fizzle. She could be off the show come this Fall or its biggest star come January. Neither situation would surprise me in the least. My biggest hope? That whomever joins the cast in the Fall diversifies the show. Diversification can mean race, gender, sexuality, to be sure. But it also refers to perspective in this case. The show needs new blood, but it”s in more dire need of new voices.
What did you think of tonight”s Jagger-centric show? How did it measure up to the season as a whole? How many of my predictions do you think will come true? How many run counter to your instincts? Sounds off below!
I don’t think Pharoah’s going to leave. I think they know how bad it would look if one of their two minority players left, and I always assumed they were grooming him to play Obama once Armisen left.
It was sad watching Jason Sudeikis during the closing.
Kind of surprised Sedakis didn’t get one last roll on Romney, but I guess he will be back to do it in October/November. I loved the first 2 Jagger performances, but you could barely here Mick over the Foo, but I have no problem listening to the Foo Fighters. A nice emotional sendoff for Wiig. Also I want to be Amy Poehler’s friend, she is always so happy out there.
Great recap, thx for posting so quickly. Got misty-eyed at Wiig’s farewell, thought it was even better than Ferrell’s, not as good as Hartman’s though.
I agree that next year is going to be interesting cast wise. I say Taran and Vanessa steps up big time, with Hader and Armisen making next year their send-offs. Also, I’m a big Seth fan for Update, but any chance John Mulaney finally gets to take over? Seems like hes being groomed for it no?
I love John Mulaney more than anything in the world and would estastic if he became WU host.
Hah, if you thought the first song was an A and the last was a C+, I’ll skip the rest of your blog, since it is wrong.
Mick Jagger was great and managed to avoid the usual problems that have plagued hosts these past few seasons (ie. missed cues, tripping over lines, cracking up, etc.) None of his sketches were as memorable as his famous Keith Richards impression (to Mike Myer’s Mick Jagger) or his mirror sketch (with Jimmy Fallon’s Mick Jagger), but they were all solid enough.
Wiig’s farewell was a nice touch. Regardless of how much you may hate sketches like Lawrence Welk and Secret Word, there’s no denying that they always generated a strong response from the audience.
The final performance with Jeff Beck did seem really strange, though. I believe Foo Fighters had to be flown in from a nearby gig, so Beck may have only been added just in case the band didn’t make it. Wiig’s farewell may have also prevented Mick from doing a full-blown blues number with Beck, but who knows.
Does anyone know who the 6 guys were singing a capella at the opening of The Last Time? I can’t find any mention of them anywhere.
With all the music, I doubt even half of this episode will be available on Hulu.
Ryan, my compliments on a great season of recaps, you have become part of my SNL ritual. They are generally spot-on. Going to miss Kristen, she’s one of the most beautiful women in film. (I’m a sucker for a fearless comedienne) Hope Abby stick around to shine a little.
What about the fantastic Melissa McCarthy episode? She was Emmy worthy.
That Eli Manning, an athlete, was one of the hosts that seemed to fit in best this season either says something really good about Eli Manning or something less fortunate about the show’s ability to make good use of most of its hosts. Even without grading on a curve for being a non-showbiz host, I thought Manning’s performance was charming and really funny.
Ryan, I think you have to live in LA to get The Californians. It’s funny to see the cast’s interpretation of their living in LA or working here. Def wasn’t as funny as the first time, but I burst out loud laughing a couple of times. Jagger just wasn’t right for this one.
Best host of the season for me was Jimmy Fallon, though SNL alums almost shouldn’t count because they’re usually ringers.
Mecha, you just made me realize that SNL had three alums hosting in Fallon, Rudolph and Ferrell – is that a record for one season? It’s either an indictment that Lorne is having a harder time recruiting guest hosts or that more alum are needed these days to prop up the show’s general decline.
Or SNL has spawned enough stars that they are big enough to come back and host.
Oliver, don’t forget Ben Stiller also hosted this season too, so that makes four.
The best episode was most definitely Zooey Deschanel. Maya Rudolph comes in at a strong second. Besides January Jones and Rosario Dawson Women have done an incredible job hosting SNL.
Best hosts of the season: 1) Fallon 2) Rudolph 3) McCarthy 4) Jagger.
I was wondering how Jason Sudeikis must’ve felt during the finale if this also was his final show and all the attention went to Wiig. Then I remembered that four years ago Amy Poehler waited until after the election to leave. Considering that no one else is being groomed to play Romney (as lame as his portrayal is), that’s probably what’s going to happen with Sudeikis this fall.
Jay Pharosh is useless with zero acting ability.. How many times can you work a Denzel Washington impression into a sketch?
Bayer, Elliot, and McKinnon are also weak performers and should be shown the door. Meyers, Thompson, Samberg should hit the road, You are correct that Killam and Perdad will be featured even more.
The person I most want to see leave is Lorne Michaels. He approves every bit and clearly doesn’t have a sense of humor. There are a number of past cast members (Silverman, Rock, Fallon, Wayans, Smigel, Shearer, McKean, Guest) who we found to be extremely talented only after they left the show and no longer filtered by Michaels.
Check out Pharoah’s stuff online. Don’t blame SNL for not utilizing his full bag of tricks.
Bayer and Elliot are great. Don’t know what show you’re watching. Seems like you’re letting the writers’ use of certain people dictate your opinion of their ability. There’s only been so much screen time for them with Wiig dominating the female roles.
I do partially agree with your criticism of Lorne Michaels, but only from the standpoint that anyone who was producing groundbreaking comedy in the 70s probably wouldn’t have the pulse of the country anymore. I think for Lorne’s product to have remained relevant for 30 years is remarkable, but it does feel like the show hasn’t quite caught up to the here and now.
I mostly blame “Chappelle Show” for SNL’s demise in the court of public opinion. It set the new bar for sketch comedy and either the limitations of being on network television or having a 40-year-old business model have made it hard for SNL to keep up.
So just to confirm you think that removing pretty much nearly all of the cast and Lorne Michaels who started SNL would make it better.
Why don’t you just admit you don’t like SNL and leave it at that, overall your comment really doesn’t make any sense.
Where does Wiig rank in the “pantheon” for you guys? I’ll be honest; I’ve never liked her as much as others seem to. What I did like from her career (and I’ll preface most of these by saying I enjoyed the early days with these characters. Almost all of them got run into the ground, but that’s not unique to Wiig):
– I always loved “Penelope,” but mostly because she sounded exactly like a girl I grew up with. Lots of bias on that one.
– The nervous travel agent who’s show up on Weekend Update and keep going “I’m kidding” was hilarious. Her timing and ability to sell that were very impressive.
– I may be alone on this one, but I liked the early days of “Garth & Kat.” She and Armisen had so much fun with that bit and it carried to the audience. It was a great one for Seth, too. His interaction with those two was my second-favorite to Stefan.
– She had some great celebrity impressions. Bachman and Pelosi were awesome and I always like her Suze Orman.
– It got old quickly, but the lady who would flip out when she was trying to keep a secret was some of the best physical comedy the show’s ever had.
– “Dooneese” on the Lawrence Welk sketches was great at first, but got increasingly weirder and less funny. Last night it felt more like she was doing “Gilly” during the cold open.
Looking at that list, I have to admit it’s pretty solid. People who I remember so fondly like Shannon and O’Teri probably would have about the same breadth to their resume. Maybe my opinion of Wiig is tainted by my overall feeling about the state of the show during her era.
I’m excited for the future with some of the new girls. Free Abby Elliot!!!
Haynie, I tend to agree with most of your assessment on Wiig, and it’s interesting you referenced Molly Shannon in your comment; to some degree I equate the two during their times on the show. Both were adept at physical comedy and they each had a high number of recurring sketch characters that felt more annoying with each airing. The one difference might be that Molly was surrounded by a deeper and more talented cast. The general perception to Lorne & Co. is that Wiig’s sketches get the most reaction from the audience, bad or good, so they get beaten in the ground.
Regarding your final remark about the ‘new girls’, I’m going to be very curious to see whether or not SNL starts morphing back into the men’s club atmosphere of the early 90’s and the women get minimized similar to how Julia Sweeney and Melanie Hutsell were during that era. I’m not convinced that Elliot, Pedrad, Bayer and McKinnon are going to continue the run that began with Shannon/Rudolph/Gasteyer/Oteri and continued with Dratch/Poehler and enhanced by having a female head writer as talented as Tiny Fey. I wonder how much Seth Meyers wrote for Wiig or if she wrote/ad-libbed most of her own characters? I’m guessing Seth ran many of Wiig’s characters into the ground either because he didn’t like his other options or he wanted to build up a negative backlash from the fan base against her.
To me, Wiig’s greatest strength, even when I didn’t care for her characters, was her consistent willingness to plunge into the roles. Say what you will, but she absolutely committed to the character, whoever it was — as did Maya and Amy and Jan Hooks and Ana and Gilda and… (fill in the blank). No one in the current female cast seizes a role like that, so on that level alone, Kristen will be seriously missed.
David D… I disagree with your assessment of the current females. First of all, how many opportunities have they really had? Bayer’s had the most recurring characters (Miley Cyrus, Japanese talk show) and they’ve been solid. I thought Elliot showed tremendous character investment in last week’s sketch where she played the game show host berating her boyfriend. I think she has a ton of potential. Pedrad’s mom-obsessed little girl is always funny.
Wait til these girls get all of Wiig’s minutes before you judge them.
Diversification? Diversification doesn’t make things funnier. if anything, it brings unfamiliar perspectives and references that fail to hit home. Do we need to have a “Muslim Chat” segment?
I think you’re limiting “diversification” to a single definition. Rachel Dratch was “diverse” from the other women in her cast. Paul Britten and Taran Killiam weren’t “diverse” enough from each other, and one had to go. There have to be different, “diverse” types within an ensemble cast or everybody has to battle for the same roles.
That’s why it’s usually good to have some folks who excel at stand-up/impressions and others who are good at improv and the like.
Considering the transition this year, which had to have an impact on the show, I thought it was a pretty good season. I think Maya Rudolph’s episode was the highlight of the year, but also really liked a number of others. The sketch with Charlie Day and Sudekis with Day as the cop investigating the crime in the Seinfeld apartment still makes me laugh when i think about it. The biggest disappointment of the season may have been the Will Ferrell episode, which other than the digital short, was largely forgettable. There did at times seem to be a lack of chemistry, with many of the best sketches either involving everyone doing their own thing, or old cast members returning. but i think that should get better next season. and in the end, i think most people tend to be too critical of SNL, and tend to remember years past as every sketch being really funny, when that was never the case, no matter the cast, no matter the season.
What the show needs first and foremost is a new head writer. Seth Meyers needs to be replaced.
Agreed. This has been a problem for a while. I think that while Seth does okay on Weekend Update, he is so much funnier when he has someone else to play off of, like when he was partnered with Amy Poehler.
If it was the last show for Samberg and Sudeikis, I doubt they were upset about Wiig receiving all the attention. If anything, they probably agreed upon the gesture in advance. It’s also possible that Sudeikis may be planning to return for at least half a season, until the election has been decided. Otherwise, it would’ve been a little odd that Wiig and Samberg were allowed closure on the show, while Sudeikis was largely MIA the whole time.
As for Mick Jagger, he turned in some great performances with Arcade Fire and Foo Fighters. I think any off-kilter moments were due to Mick being so used to playing those songs in different keys/tempos. The Stones haven’t bothered sticking to the album versions in (literally) decades, and typically play faster, extended versions for stadium-sized crowds. The fact that Mick was able to make the necessary changes was pretty impressive. (Not to mention, the sight of a 68-year-old guy being able to transition from a fast-paced song into the slower groove of “It’s Only Rock n Roll” without being out of breath!)
The person who needs a “vacation” is you McGee.
I don’t understand why people give Stefon a pass for basically doing the same thing over and over and then lambast other sketches (Lawrence Welk, Secret Word) for doing the same thing over and over. Stefon’s funny, no doubt about it, but it’s just random stupid humor, midget jokes, and Hader breaking up. Every. Single. Time.
I have to say that closing killed me; I had tears rolling down my face. Wiig seemed to lose it at Hader, and then Armisen whispered “Love you,” and Sudeikis closed the deal. It was really lovely–although I’m not sure SNL has ever done anything quite similar before.
I wondered if “The Last Time” was the first presentiment of a goodbye to Wiig.
And let’s just make clear: Jeff Beck is an earth-shattering blues guitarist, so it doesn’t really matter what the lyrics are.
Jagger still cavorts like someone considerably more than 14 months away from 70 (geez), so I can give him plenty of credit for energy. I did think Arcade Fire’s vocals did a better job of supporting his 68-year-old vocal cords than the Foo Fighters’, though.
I just thought it was a great show and a great season-ender.
The show needs new voices in the form of new writers. I think Lorne needs to either take a step back and get a younger producer to move in a new direction or he needs to get a completely new writing team and trust them.
Jay Pharaoh is going to be gone because he is a mediocre performer. Keeping him for diversity’s sake would be a horrible move for many reasons.
Paring down the cast to no more than 7 or 8 would be a great move. They have terrific performers in-house right now. New cast members is not the way to go. New writers, new writers, new writers!!!
It’s not unprecedented for SNL to whittle the cast down in size. I think it was about 4-5 years ago they had an 8 or 9 person cast for a season or two, then brought in Killam, Elliot, Bayer, Brittan, Pharaoh, et al.