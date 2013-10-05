Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is the host and musical guest for tonight”s episode of “Saturday Night Live”. And I”m here with a bold prediction: This will be terrible…unless it”s incredible…unless it”s pretty much as tepid as most episodes. Of this, we can be sure!
Look, it”s fun to talk about Cyrus” new public persona, and her choice of outfits and/or dance moves, but all that is as unimportant as what any other star brings to the table. When she hosted two years ago, she did just fine: She was game for all sorts of sketches, excelled in a few, and was let down by the writing in others. Sound familiar? It should, since that describes 90% of the hosts that the show gets. That Cyrus is arriving at a point in which there”s never been more ink (virtual and real) spilled about her mental state works in the favor of “Saturday Night Live” as a driver of headlines. But it”s not inconceivable that she”ll be a perfectly fine host who may lick a sledgehammer when it”s time to sing but play by the company rules when the comedy light is on.
In short: it”s a big ratings grab for “SNL,” but one with a celebrity we know can host. (It’s not like we’ve got Michael Phelps here. Nice guy and all, but comedic doom.) Like every week, it falls down to the writing: Has the new staff found interesting things in the second week for its plethora of new talent while simultaneously keeping the old guard happy? That”s the biggest in-show storyline this Fall, and it”s got nothing to do with twerking bears. Will there be a sketch involving some parody of said bears and their preferred method of booty-shaking? Most likely. If the show can acknowledge Cyrus” current pop culture status and move on, we have a chance (not a guarantee) of a good show. If twerking and tongue-wagging make it into every sketch…well, let”s not even think about that option.
As always, I”ll be liveblogging the show starting at 11:30 pm EST. As always, I”ll grade every segment. As always, most of you will want to take a wrecking ball to my house should those grades differ from your own. (See? I know a Miley song! Where”s my badge?) See you then!
Update: Looks like the Notre Dame/Arizona State football game is pushing things back, so we’ll start when the show does.
Update 2: Apparently it will start at 11:57 pm EST, according to the show’s official Twitter feed.
Twerking Apocalypse: Well, might as well get this out of the way. “Old” Miley confronts “New” Miley before her 2013 Video Music Awards. Taran Killam, newly Anointed Default Guy in “SNL,” smarms his way through the sketch as Robin Thicke, but he”s less funny than Bobby Monyihan as a dancing bear. Jay Pharoah gets in an appearance as Will Smith, and nails it. (Always nice to see “SNL” remember he can do more than Obama.) It”s not so much a sketch as a parade of characters and impressions, especially since the essential premise never gets fleshed out. So it’s pretty much a misfire. Still, if this puts twerking in the rearview mirror for the night, then the sketch did The Lord”s work. [Grade: C]
Monologue: Oh good, more jokes about twerking and pictures of the VMAs. And then mention of Hannah Montana”s death, Monyihan naked on a giant wrecking ball, and…wait, what? That”s it? I can”t even grade that. Way too short, which means the show is either jam-packed or the producers were nervous about her only time onstage alone without her band. No clue. So odd. She seemed fine. Why cut that so short? [Grade: N/A]
Fifty Shades Of Grey Screen Tests: I have a soft spot for “just trot out a ton of impressions and watch the cast one-up each other”. It”s also great to see random impressions that don”t make it into sketches, such as Killam”s Christoph Waltz. It also gives newbies like Noel Wells a chance to show off some of her repertoire. (Her Zooey Deschanel, which is better than her Emma Stone here, is probably going to be seen shortly.) On the other hand, a few things were off: Why didn”t Aidy Bryant”s Rebel Wilson get a line? Are we actually OK with Nasim Pedrad playing Aziz Ansari? Pharaoh”s Shaquille O”Neill made me laugh out loud. But these types of rapid-fire impressions highlight just how limited the scope of whom “SNL” can impersonate really is. [Grade: B]
Girlfriends: It”s great to see Cecily Strong still in sketches, even with her new role on the “Update” desk. Wonder if that will continue if/when Seth Meyers leaves. Cyrus plays “Lil Tini,” the newest interloper to the Morgan/Kyra relationship. This is still a Bryant showcase, as she”s able to layer in just the right amount of fake bravado and real terror each time her friendship with Kyra is threatened. AND OH THERE”S TWERKING GREAT ALSO KILL ME. I”d rather hear Morgan”s jam about going to the grocery store with her mom. Cyrus doesn”t have much to do here, but that”s more on the writing than her performance. This sketch is too long by two minutes, and Strong’s character now functions like a “Before” from her “Not Porn Stars Anymore” sketch. But still, when we get lines like, “I like a guy who”s in love with my confidence, and is gentleman enough to treat me to a hearty steak salad,” it”s almost worth it. [Grade: B]
We Did Stop: John Boehner and Michele Bachman (Killam, Cryus) do a rewrite of Cyrus” “We Won”t Stop”. Man, “SNL” is just tripling down on twerking. The basic premise: “It”s OK to show Cyrus do her normal act, but as a Congressman! Also, Killam in tight clothing is just funny by itself!” If the point is to reinforce the stereotypes people have about tonight”s host, the show is doing a great job so far. It”s weird that that seems to be the tactic everyone”s employing, but it”s sadly not unexpected. Other than Pharoah delivering Obama”s terrified look, this was a surface-level gag that stopped being funny the second the concept revealed itself. [Grade: C-]
Piers Morgan Live: Pedrad gets actual live screen time! It”s still possible! She trots out her normally funny Arianna Huffington impression to discuss the recent cancellation of two Hillary Clinton biographies. Luckily, some are still in the works to fill the vacuum. She introduces one that FOX News has one in the works, featuring Beck Bennett as former President Bill Clinton and Vanessa Bayer playing a very ruthless Hillary. We also get “Running Rodham,” a “Breaking Bad” parody worth it if for nothing else than the hashtag at the bottom of the screen. After that, we get name drops for TNT’s miniseries “Clinton And Bash”, ABC Family”s “Naughty Little Clintons,” and TLC”s “Say Yes To The Pantsuit”. The MTV documentary features Cyrus-as-Clinton opening up her jacket to reveal a “2016” bra, because OF COURSE IT DID. This was basically a series of documentary titles that the writers came up with and then built a sketch around. Pedrad”s Huffington lost 90% of her charm because she wasn”t flirting with Meyers during her usual speechifying. She was just an expositional device. It could have been anyone opposite Morgan. It didn”t need to be Huffington. [Grade: C]
Cyrus takes the stage to perform “Wrecking Ball”. Can I say this is a perfectly good pop song and be allowed to live? The video for this trying way too hard, and it hides the fact that if anyone but her sang this song, it would still be a huge hit. And since you”re already racing to the comments, I”ll just finish this paragraph by saying the show is using her so lazily tonight that if I were her, I”d never come back. I don”t see what the upside is. [Grade: B+]
Weekend Update: Week 2 of the Meyers/Strong Experiment! They launch “Winners/Losers: Government Shutdown”. You can hear the crickets. But having two anchors really helps sell the rhythm of this back-and-forth premise. (The Nicholas Cage joke was on Twitter this week, but whatever. Doubt they stole it, but it’s always interesting to see how even a weekly show can be stale in terms of newscycles or comedy material.) Afterwords, Pat Lynhart (Kate McKinnon), a mother from Connecticut, reviews “Grand Theft Auto V”…and she loves it! “This week I had sex with 3,000 prostitutes…I am invincible…The Pat you know is dead!” This is the type of role Kristen Wiig used to do in her sleep, but McKinnon bring her own energy and mannerisms to the proceedings. Shannon Sharpe (Pharaoh, all over the place tonight) then arrives to talk about the football season thus far. Thanks to HD, I can see the drool on Pharoah”s chin. TECHNOLOGY! I can”t remember if he”s busted out Sharpe before, but the live crowd is eating it up. Finally, we get the triumphant return of Jacob, Bar Mitzvah Boy! This is one of Bayer”s best characters, primarily thanks to her insane energy as well as her chemistry with Meyers. This is a super long, but super funny, “Update”. I”ll let this go thirty minutes if it means we don”t get another sketch involving Cyrus playing “provocatively sketchy in a way that will generate plenty of online galleries”. [Grade: A-]
Cheerleader Alien Invasion: See, this is why I was never a cheerleader: all the alien abductions! Also, all the tech assistants who walked in on-camera and killed the joke and made everyone feel super awkward. Also, the aliens who came down, rapped, and then took the moon. Can we go back to the “Update” desk? I”m happy Cyrus finally got to play a non-sexified persona, but this was a bad sketch. What”s wrong with just creating backstories through cheers? That was a perfectly good set-up for a sketch. But apparently that was too simple, so we got bad wirework, awkward timing, and a sketch that had no business making the air. [Grade: D+]
Mornin” Miami: As off-the-rails as that last sketch was, that”s how on-point this is. It”s a super simple premise, and they just build and build, adding insanity and variety throughout. We get random guests (“Jeff Dunham”s puppets are in studio. Jeff Dunham is not!”), subtle yet clear differences in the boredom each anchor portrays between takes, and a fantastic final punch line. There’s just too much good stuff to cover here, so let me state this was top-to-bottom great. I salute you, Bitch Fantastic, and salute this sketch. Why the hell wasn”t this the post-monologue sketch? [Grade: A]
It”s Miley Cyrus, proving that she isn”t Ashlee Simpson, performing “We Can”t Stop” accompanied by three acoustic guitars. What feels lethargic on record feels more intimate in this setting. It”s still no “Wrecking Ball”, but it”s certainly more palatable. Mostly, I”m happy/annoyed that “Mornin” Miami” was so good, if only because it proved my theory that Cyrus playing something other than her persona 1) was possible, and 2) could yield good results. It was, and it did. Such a waste. [Grade: B]
Poetry Class: Mike O”Brien! He”s alive! And…he”s off. At least the other new male cast members get to stick around, albeit as seat fillers. Bayer is back, and she is the MVP of tonight”s show, in terms of pure screen time. Her poet is what happens when you combine her Miley Cyrus with her Jacob The Bar Bitvzah Boy and give that offspring a few Red Bulls. It”s not a character so much as a series of affectations, but this is also the first iteration of this character. Maybe there”s something here, but it”s hard to tell, especially as we approach 1:30 am in the morning because SPORTS ARE DUMB AND SOMETIMES RUN OVER THEIR ALLOTTED TIME SLOT. (Sorry, sports, I love you. Just not right now.) Having Cyrus” character come onto Bayer”s teacher is…interesting? It”s hard to tell if it”s a student coming out of her shell or a student trying to mess with the substitute. How fans of hers interpret that scene should be fairly interesting. It certainly seemed to be genuine, and perhaps another way to bring the whole show back to that Hannah Montana murder joke from the monologue. Hannah wouldn”t be anything but straight. But Miley? That”s a different story, and this potentially represents one of the more interesting personas she”s tried on tonight. “Mornin” Miami” showed she could play adult characters. But this said more about her personal attitudes than anything involving a foam finger. Not a particularly great sketch, but certainly a fascinating one all the same. [Grade: B-]
Last Night: Last week, Kyle Mooney has a less-than-stellar first appearance on “Update”. But he redeems himself here as a man conflicted by Cyrus” affection towards him. Yes, Cyrus is doing a variation on her persona here, but it”s one that warms it up rather than drags it down. Who doesn”t want a significant other to fill a room with his/her favorite stuff while getting access to tickets to all the concerts ever? If Digital Short-type segments are what it takes to introduce the newbies to the “SNL” world, maybe that”s best in the short term. Lord knows they were underrepresented tonight on the live portions. [Grade: B+]
Best Sketch: Mornin” Miami
Worst Sketch: Cheerleader Practice
Biggest Takeaway #1: See everything above about the use of Cyrus. It was the easiest way to go, and both sides slid into the skid. It”s natural for the show to go this way, but it”s interesting that Cyrus and her team allowed it. “Mornin” Miami” and “Poetry Class” offered up more fascinating ways this could have gone.
Biggest Takeaway #2: My God there are too many people in this cast. The core players barely have time to shine, never mind the six supporting members. I still keep an open Word document throughout each episode with the headshots of the newbies so I know whom they are. I am guessing I”ll have it open until Thanksgiving, given their current ratio of time onscreen to offscreen.
What did you think of tonight”s show? Was Cyrus to blame, or the writers, for the repetitious use of her tonight? How was Week 2 of the Meyers/Strong “Update” for you? Have any of the new cast members made an impression on you yet? Sound off below!
Let’s twerk y’all!!
AG DDF
Can’t wait for the government shutdown cold opening!
More impressions! Taran Killam as Chtistiph Walz! Kate McKinnon as Jane Lynch! Jay Pharoah as Tracy Morgan! A++++++++
Just turned it off. This skit Boehner and Bachman is a bunch of left wing bullshit.
Agreed. Bachman isn’t even running for reelection so she is a lame duck with zero juice in the party. She was topical two and three years ago.
Typical SNL leftwing crap. The Republicans have done everything they can to keep the government open. Reid wont let any of the targeted House funding bills go to a vote in the Senate. Obama is barricading memorials that have never been staffed before. He is doing everything he can to punish America until he gets his way. Why doesn’t do a skit around that?
Who decided to hold the government hostage unless they got their way? Exactly. Republicans. Save your giant, right-wing, revisionist, elephant crap for a forum that actually cares.
Frank, you are the one who is spouting libtard revisionist bullshit. It’s the Dumbocrats who are insisting they get their way and are holding us hostage. The House keeps cranking out funding bills, but the only bill Reid and Obama will accept is one that fully funds the government without touching the Obamacare exemptions for Congress or granting the same mandate extension to individuals that Obama gave to mega-corporations.
I’m a die hard liberal and I thought the sketch was awful! If it was at least funny im sure republicans wouldnt be upset about it but it was just straight up mean with zero humor. The entire show was a bore fest! I don’t find anything Miley does shocking or provocative, just sleazy. I really wish female pop stars would do something really original and mind-blowing…….like wear pants! I’m bored with all of them.
We could also not.
‘Everything they can to keep the government open’? Really? Republicans have shut down the government over a law that was okay’d by all three branches of government. Demanding negotiations about health care is like threatening to blockade the interstate because you think the speed limit is too high. You may not like the law, but if you don’t have the votes to overturn it, you’re just on the losing side. My Cincinnati Bengals lost last week to the Browns. Maybe we can threaten to shut down the NFL unless Cleveland ‘negotiates’ enough points back to us so we can win.
“We Did Stop” was awesome. Boehner deserves a good tweaking.
All the liberal propaganda this week was a turnoff for me, too. Meyers jokes about how 59% disapprove of the GOP, but no mention about the comparable majorities that disapprove of Democrats, Obama, and Obamacare.
This back and forth is as funny as anything on SNL this week.
If you guys put half the effort in our democracy as you put here, we might have a better chance of Congress representing the true views of the American public.
@Richard – The US is not a Democracy. It is a constitutional republic.
Why are Republicans watching Saturday Night Live? Don’t you have to get up early Sunday to go to your Mega-church?
this show is the most disgusting show I’ve ever seen. Miley Cyrus terrible not going to watch your show anymore she is nothing but a w**** thank you. The cast is not doing any better. To lower them to that level!!!???
It’s the same old tired formula and old rehashed unfunny skits. We will never see a truly funny show until SNL dictator Lorne Michaels retires and we get a producer who has creativity and a sense of humor.
Carol don’t let the door hit you in your brain on the way out
I literally can’t think of any swears that start with a ‘W’. Anyone?
It’s all the slut shaming that makes me be on Miley’s side. I’d be indifferent to her otherwise. People are so ignorant they don’t even know the description of the oldest profession on earth.
I disagree with you on your critique of We Did Stop because it was great! It got the message across.
I might be crazy, but I’m pretty sure it was McKinnon playing Bachmann in the “We Can’t Stop” video.
You are correct- the Republicans deserve every bit of scorn for this horrifying, completely unnecessary shutdown. Their actions are beyond obscene and that was video was a great comment on the myopic chaos they seem SO PROUD to have caused.
No, they labeled Miley as Michele at the beginning.
Obama is disgusting the way he his harassing WWII vets by barricading monuments that normally cost no money to operate. He and the Democrats will keep the government shut down with as much pain as possible for as long as they can because they think it makes them look good. SNL is just another anti-GOP arm of NBC that will spout misinformation and pro-Obmama propaganda at every opportunity.
Gary: well, we’re glad you’re enjoying your stay here.
I think you mean kate mckinnon, not the dutchess of cambridge!
I fixed this. The perils of live blogging. Thanks!
Update review still says “Middleton bring her own…” Speaking of Update, Strong seemed more at ease this week. Disagree about “Jacob.” It’s a one-note character and has become tiresome.
Agree with Lee. Jacob was never funny. Also, despite my predictions, Cecily has improved over last week.
Pretty sure we saw Pharoah’s Sharpe during the Super Bowl sketch last year. “I really killed that guy.” Or something like that.
I believe you’re referring to the blackout sketch, where the hosts nervously struggled to fill time.
Near the end, Sharpe blurted out, “Ray Lewis knows who killed those people `cause it was him!” Even better was his follow-up apology: “I HAD to say something! I had to say SOMETHING!”
That’s the one! Thanks. I figured it had happened before. And that was a pretty great sketch if I recall, now that you’ve reminded me of it.
Thanks, Jake. I remembered the skit, but I couldn’t put it together with Ray Lewis.
Miley proved she can’t carry a tune. Thought singing to acoustic guitars would help her case. Not. She is a horrible singer. That is why she resorts to other antics like stripping down to nothing. And why does she need to act like she a black artist? She is not from the hood and she is disgrace to rappers and other artists who grew up in those environments. Nothing but a whore all the way around. You don’t from an innocent youth (Hannah Montana) to suddenly being a rap / R&B artist by pretending to be what you are not. If she had any true talent it would stand on its own merits. Try just singing like Adele, Christina Perri, Sade, etc. The pop music industry today is a joke.
Been to several Miley concerts. The girl can wail. As I write this she is #1 on the World iTunes chart, with her album coming out in two days time. So bite me.
I think she did great on the songs. One of the best live performers on SNL recently.
I really wish you’d clean the preconception out of your ears. She NAILED both songs and the acoustic “We Can’t Stop” was just beautiful. She can sing just about anything. Kudos Miley!
I loved Nasim’s impression of Aziz Ansari. Also, she’s really one of the few people that aren’t caucasian on the show, so no problem with it at all. If you want to get mad at someone, be pissed at Lorne Michaels for hiring an all white cast.
Who cares whether she is Caucasian or black or Indian or Persian? Her impression was funny and spot on. The only criteria that should be used for cast members is whether they are the funniest people available.
Availability of funny people for the new cast is not finite. It’s not like a professional sports rookie draft where a limited number of people have the attributes to qualify. Sure, lots of people aren’t funny or good actors, but with the talent pool out there and the pull/influence a show like SNL has, it’s still laughable that people of color are underrepresented.
It’s Michaels’ right to hire whomever he wants. I just think that if you trot out six new people, all Caucasian, it shows that you don’t care about diversity/alternate points of view, or just aren’t really trying.
If we’re “OK” with Kenan Thompson playing Whoopi Goldberg, why wouldn’t we be just as “OK” with Nasim Pedrad playing Asiz Ansari. If anything, the show cast members should play more with colour and gender lines. Back in the day Eddie Murphy played old Jewish grandfathers and Norton from ‘The Honeymooners’ and everyone was fine with that.
Casting five white guys to replace three white guys with the assumption that two probably aren’t going to last makes sense to me.
Who really thinks that “affirmative action” for comedy or other entertainment shows would really work? The oldest rule in the book is that a dude in a dress or a cracker in black-face is much funnier than the real thing.
This recap/live blog was pretty much spot on IMHO. I look forward to next week…
I loved Nasim Pedrad’s impression of Aziz Ansari. She’s from Teheran, and has some ethnicity, so I’m not sure what all the fuss is about? If you want to get pissed at someone, get pissed at Lorne Michaels for his inability to hire or handle anyone of color. No one got mad at Fred Armisan for doing it for eleven years, why should Nasim catch any flack??
So someone needs to be “ethnic” to play Aziz Ansari? What bullshit. Why would you prefer they select cast members by the color of their skin rather than comedic ability? I want to see the funniest people regardless of race or ethnicity.
It’s like they don’t trust the newbies to be funny, which is annoying, because I know at least 3 of them are hilarious. Glad we got to see what Kyle and Beck can do, but it wasn’t until the end, and while you and I enjoyed it, Twitter pretty much confirmed my suspicion that most people wouldn’t like it/get it.
Nasim Pedrad was awesome tonight! Great job girl! You slayed!
Am I the only one in America that noticed that Miley was covering a wardrobe malfunction all through Girlfriends sketch. Check it out if you have it recorded.
Just watched it again. You are correct. It looks like she was afraid her left boob would show if her jacket came open. But her jacket stayed in place and we saw nothing. She still delivered her lines flawlessly and the fact that no one noticed is testament to her professionalism. Say what you will about Cyrus, but she is a pro.
yea, that’s what I mean. She was the consummate professional. I was more nervous for her than she seemed.
A save by McKinnon during her Update appearance, too. Looked like her chair crapped out and she ended up standing during most of her piece.
Noel Wells steals every skit she’s in, which is astounding considering she’s only been in two episodes. She’s going to be a breakout star.
Kate McKinnon is reliably funny and always makes the most of any material she is given.
Cecily Strong is great on update and two anchors is far funnier than one.
The female SNL cast is incredibly strong right now, especially compared to the bland male cast.
I guess Wells is the new female cast member. I have yet to see her do anything noteworthy. You must be her agent.
Nope! I wish! Just someone who is a tad hyperbolic when someone stands out so quickly. She’s had an absolute ton of screentime for a newbie. It also feels good to focus on the positives.
We’ll see over the next couple of years whether I’m proven to be correct.
Screw you, Ryan McGee1 This was the funniest show I’ve seen in a long time. I got through all of the sketches without having my ears bleed from bad writing and “We Did Stop” was the best part of it. It was also cool to watch Miley get what was coming to her and yet it wasn’t too harsh. That’s really what SNL is about, making the famous folk of the day laugh at their own stupidity and find a way to get past it. Perfect SNL tonight.
Wow, normally my SNL is within the margin of error of this reviewer, but not this time. Really strong show. The opening Miley/Govt shutdown skit was smart and funny. The screen tests rocked. Lots of good stuff. Not putting her on Timberlake/Baldwin level, but Miley is more than just an average host.
Miley Cyrus sucked. No ass, no talent, no class.
Miley cyrus sucks at everything especially hosting SNL. What a terrible episode.
And I bet you guys only watched the show because she was on it.
Not a Cyrus fan, but as much as I hate to admit it, she brings a certain energy that was missing last week. Overall, this wasn’t half bad.
I recorded the west cost airing and rewatched the 50 Shades sketch twice and did not see the Zooey Deschanel impression that was mentioned. Am I missing something?
I believe Ryan is referring to the fact that Noel Wells has a good Zooey Deschanel impression in her arsenal (as demonstrated on her old Youtube channel [www.youtube.com])
Thanks ANON, I was wondering about that too. Looks like the original comment has been updated to avoid confusion.
Abby Elliott used to do a great Zooey impression for SNL.
I don’t envy your position, having to provide instant analysis of comedy at 1 am Sunday morning, so thanks Ryan! The article/podcast are always neat, even if tastes do vary. It’s always nice hearing your thoughts on how the different cast members are being (im)properly utilized (R.I.P. Brittain & Robinson).
One question I do have is the emphasis you seem to put on having the guests play against type. Sure, it’s great if an actor possesses the skill and assuredness to play a completely original character (Christoph Waltz as Englebert JaMarcus), but in the hands of a host with limited range (Beiber, Daniel Craig, Miley, etc.) even a good sketch (like the JaMarcus Brothers) would be D.O.A. I say this because I don’t think sketches like “Girlfriends”, “We Did Stop”, or “Last Night” should be penalized for turning into the skid and having Miley essentially play herself. No matter how good your writers are, you can’t polish a turd, but you can hide a turd in a scene with Aidy Brant, Taran Killam, or Bobby Moynihan and still have it be funny. I think playing it safe and relying more on the cast is the way to go when the host doesn’t have any comedic ability. Perhaps it comes down to a difference of philosophy. I do not tune it each week to see how the flavor-of-the-month host is utilized in sketches, but to see a dozen of the best young sketch performers in the country. As a result, I find my favorite sketches to be ones where the guest is an after thought, or is playing a version of him/herself (unless, of course, if the host is someone supremely talented, like Jon Hamm). I hope the 1993 version of Ryan McGee wouldn’t say the original Matt Foley sketch suffered because the writers played it safe by having Christina Applegate play a version of Kelly Bundy in a scene where the host was essentially an afterthought. With that being said, Miley playing herself in the the cold open was terrible. The writers completely phoned that particular sketch in.
I was also curious what you meant when you asked “Are we actually OK with Nasim Pedrad playing Aziz Ansari?” My assumption is that this open ended question is meant to bring up SNL’s diversity problem. As someone of Indian and Persian descent, I appreciate your concern and wish more people brought it up. But any Joe Schmoe can ask open-ended question until they’re blue in the face, people read your articles because you can provide insight into the world of entertainment that other writers can’t. It would have been great if you had completed that thought by bringing up what performers of color you would have liked to see in the cast (Hari Kondabolu, Aparna Nancherla, Kumail Nanjiani, etc.). With that being said, I don’t see anything particularly wrong with Nasim Pedrad playing Aziz Ansari. The impression seemed funny and spot on, which is all you can ask for. In fact, I can’t think of an Indian performer who could have had a funnier impression than Pedrad. The most important aspect of a good Aziz impression is not how dark the performers skin is, or how close the resemblance is, but how well they play a high-energy whimp, and Pedrad seems to have cornered the market on those characters (Bedelia). I also don’t get what in particular about a Persian playing an Indian made your hackles rise, when it is perfectly acceptable to have a Persian play Greek (Huffington), Armisen (Venezuelan, Japanese, German) play Persian (Ahmadinejad), a Latino (Strong) playing a European Ashkenazi Jew (Fran Drescher), etc. ad nauseam. An Indian or Asian cast member’s utility wouldn’t be their ability to be a facsimile for celebrities from their ethnic group. That’s how we ended up with the talented Jay Pharoah being stuck with a tepid Obama impression that relies solely on physicality and lacks any humor or inflated idiosyncrasies (now compare that to Key and Peele’s Obama, who has a clearly defined comedic point of view).
Love your stuff, it’s always a must read. Here’s to hoping for a good show from Willis/Perry
Where do I hit “favourite” or “upvote” for this comment? Because this deserves it. Anyway, well-said.
Miley proved to be a very talented actress and comedian, and she also has a great voice, and an aura of positive energy.
The big story was the savage attack on Boehner and the Republicans, which was, of course, richly deserved.
This was one of the better SNL shows.
I thought girlfriends was just ok..it was a low point for me. Miley was great in her performances. She really is a great talent. Missed the last 2 sketches due to the football overrun.
I laughed the most I have during an SNL in along time. The cast seems competent to bring amusement this year.
Who was the midget guitarist on We Can’t Stop?
Don’t have a name, but of course Miley knows the musicians in Los Angeles. After the criticism of having black backround dancers at the VMA’s, Miley switched to showing acceptance of body types/race/etc. by using short people in her ‘We Can’t Stop’ performances. That’s the point she is making by having him there.
I enjoyed last night’s episode immensely; even though there were copious cast members for my liking. The cheerleading skit was god awful, but that was probably the only complaint I had with the show. Also, here is my rant against folks who think SNL is left wing, liberal propagandists: it is a satirical sketch comedy! The show has been poking fun of all presidents and political parties for 38-years! Get over the fact that there was a skit against the GOP and the government shutdown. There was also a skit poking fun at Hilary and Bill Clinton last night!
The difference is that libs are satirized gently for personality quirks. Conservatives are portrayed as evil and the only ones who are to blame for the problems in Washington. There was not a word about the unpopular health care act or the fact that Obamacare is offering plans with high deductibles where you have to pay thousands before the plan starts paying. You think that would have been ignored if it was a Republican plan?
I agree Jason, and I really don’t get why people think comedy must be fair or objective. We don’t even get that from our cable “news” channels. Why are we holding comedy shows to a higher standard? It’s true that most people in comedy tend to be left-wing, but they’re free to show whatever bias they want, while viewers can choose to tune in or not.
If she would stop trying to be what she has made herself she would still be a borderline talent. I did enjoy her impersonation of Rhianna singing that ” wreaking ball” song.
Michele writes:
I read your recap every week. I love it. I may or may not agree but I like to read it very much. And you just solified that for me with The Lost Boys reference. “this is why I was never a cheerleader: all the alien abductions!” At least I think it was. As Grandpa says at the end, “one thing he could never stomach living in that town, all the damn vampires”. Thanks, great recaps always.
I like that you think Miley’s songs were highlights of the show. I think she’s great. I think you are undervaluing “memorable moments” of the show. Isn’t that what we want from SNL? The opening, and We Did Stop will be remembered for years, while Miley’s performance as ‘Lil Tini’ will likely be remembered fondly by her fans.
I couldn’t even understand what they were going for in the Cheerleader sketch. Maybe unfunny satire? Though someone did post of picture of Miley labeled, “Hannah Montana: Season 5” which was funny.
