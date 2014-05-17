Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Andy Samberg and St. Vincent

So here”s the not so dirty secret about Andy Samberg: He wasn”t a particularly strong live performer during his time on “Saturday Night Live.” That didn”t particularly matter, since his contributions to the preproduced form under the “Digital Shorts” moniker represent the single most important part of the show during his tenure. That is nothing to sneeze at. But unless “SNL” goes all in all pretaped segments tonight (which, you know, maybe?), we”re going to get some live sketches in which Samberg is the featured player.
But maybe that”s a good thing, since tonight will be the last night for certain cast members to sell themselves to both the show and the public at large. Nasim Pedrad”s time is probably over, in that “Mulaney” has been greenlit by FOX. (Oddly enough, you don”t hear ANYTHING overt about this in the press, even though recent departures such as those involving Samberg and Bill Hader received months of press attention.) But beyond that (officially unconfirmed) departure, some of the cast members hired this season have to be worried about their position in the overall hierarchy of the show. If Samberg serves as pretaped ringmaster and ensemble member in live pieces, that opens up space for the featured players to make their case. If this is “Samberg And Other Former Cast Members And Also Maybe Timberlake Because Why Not Showing Up”, well, then “SNL” will go out celebrating its past without having any plan for its future. It”s pretty much as simple as that.
One final time this Spring, I”ll be liveblogging the proceedings, assigning grades to each segment. One final time this Spring, the clear line between “objective grades” and “subjective grades” will be a difficult one to see for a few of you. As a side note: I”ll be back next week with a list of the twenty best sketches of the season. I”d love to hear about your top sketches in the comments below, in addition to your thoughts on tonight”s episode. See you at 11:30 pm EST when we kick things off properly.
A Message From Solange And Jay-Z: The two release another statement saying everything is cool between then, but Kenan Thompson”s bodyguard is there to ensure she doesn”t attack him again. They also have audio on the infamous elevator video, which explains the attack as Solange getting a spider off of Jay-Z. They also take video revenge on the security guard from the hotel that released the tape. The crowd eats this up, and things go into overdrive when Maya Rudolph appears onscreen as Beyonce. At this point, I”m onboard with the audience reaction, since Rudolph is such a pro that she makes the other three look bad by comparison here. Everything before was…fine, but nothing terribly funny and featured some ridiculously slow pacing. If nothing else, this might have been the first cold open in show history to feature four African-American actors and not a single Caucasian one. That”s neither here nor there in terms of the comedy, but it”s something pretty amazing considering the controversy with which this season started. [Grade: B-]
Monologue: Timberlake can”t be there in person, but that didn”t stop him from sending a picture of him flipping the bird to Samberg. (That counts as far as my predictions go, because I make the rules, darnit.) Samberg mocks his live sketch prowess, so apparently he”s reading this live recap while hosting the show. Andy is quite the multitasker. Seth Meyers appears to help Samberg break Bill Hader”s total number of impressions. So, of course, Bill Hader shows up, as does Martin Short, because there”s no way that any of the current cast members are going to see as much face time as they did in the cold open. It”s all perfectly fine, but distressing as a signal of how this show might progress. Strap in, nostalgia fans: It”s gonna be a night. Whether or not it's a good or bad night is a matter of your tolerance for old versus new during a season finale. [Grade: B]
Camp Wicawabe: Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon are young summer campers hosting their own talk show. They love gossip, getting in trouble, and freeze pops. Samberg plays the camp prankster, a seven-year old whose ideas of wild times includes putting his bare butt on trees. The primary humor comes from the two girls trying to make sense of anything Samberg”s character says: They desperately want to seem cool, but are so naïve that most his exploits (as tame as they are) fly right over their heads. There”s no real driving force behind this sketch, which is a problem for a post-monologue segment. This season has found the show unable to consistently put strong sketches early in the show. It”s not a fun trend to observe. [Grade: C+]
When Will The Bass Drop?: Samberg is a DJ, and you”re not gonna believe this, but he refuses to let the bass drop for an absurdly long period of time. He does everything BUT drop the bass: he plays Jenga, he accepts credit card payments, and plays with a tiny desk sandbox. But those in the club don”t seem to care, all just reveling in simply being in the presence of his greatness. Once he does press the “Bass” button, nearly everyone in the crowd starts to explode, as Lil Jon”s “Get Turned Up To Death” mantra proves prophetic. This…is definitely a type of Digital Short that defined that era. Just as we fondly remember certain sketches in shows that otherwise stunk, we also forget all the Digital Shorts that weren”t on the level of “D$ck In A Box.” Sadly, this was a pretty mediocre return of this “SNL” subgenre. Oh well. It happens. [Grade: C-]
Confident Hunchback: “Cool Guy Alert: Is is me, or am I great?” Samberg”s Quasimodo has confidence to woo all the ladies in the local bar, except Esmerelda. This sketch lasts about ninety seconds, which is a good thing, as it really didn”t have a second gear. So points for brevity, even if the content itself wasn”t all that great. This…has not been a good season finale so far. [Grade: B-]
St. Vincent takes the stage to perform “Digital Witness.” Of all the unique sets that musical guests have brought to “SNL” this season, this might be one of my favorites. It looks like the coolest locker room 1987 ever produced. As for the song itself, I”ll confess this is my first time hearing it, and everything except the chorus (which sounds like a mash-up of Depeche Mode and Dr. Dre/Tupac”s “California Love”) sounds cacophonous in all the wrong ways. Still, I”m willing to bet there”s a lot of interesting stuff going on underneath the surface that a few more listens would unveil. And I certainly appreciate St. Vincent”s pantomime, as it helps me decipher more lyrics than I would have otherwise. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: New York comedian Bruce Chandling (Kyle Mooney) arrives to offer up his views on summer. Chandling is not the new Nicholas Fehn, but it”s in that anti-comedy vein all the same. Still: We”re seeing Kyle Mooney live onstage, which is more than you can say for most of the current cast tonight thus far. On top of that, it”s actually one of his better solo appearances all season, with Chandling”s dip into darkness a bold note to play. (Credit where credit”s due: Cecily Strong holds down her half of this bit with great aplomb.) Afterwards, Samberg and Paul Rudd appear for “Get In The Cage.” Cage actually refers to Colin Jost as “Seth,” which is unintentionally a fantastic comment upon how much Jost has not stepped out of Meyers” shadow to this point. Samberg”s Cage is reliably great, with lines such as, “Don”t sass me, Clueless!” serving as instant winners. And with that, “Weekend Update” ends for the year, with Jost and Strong not even getting more than a rushed goodbye before the show cuts to commercial. Seems somewhat fitting, although this might have been the strongest “Update” of their short tenure, making this rushed ending feel unfortunate. [Grade: B+]
The Vogelchecks: And the parade of former stars continues! Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph return for this crowd-pleasing sketch. Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon and Taran Killam get the great honor of appearing in a segment in a season in which they are actually cast members. The alumni, meanwhile, are having a blast, with Hader/Samberg overtly trying to make Armisen break during his “serious” speech two-thirds through the segment. This was a sketch designed for those in attendance, and as such it was a roaring success. For those of us at home, it might have felt like more of an inside joke. Your mileage may vary, naturally, but nostalgia that incorporates rather than excludes the current cast feels self-congratulatory. It doesn”t continue any traditions so much as keep the show locked in its own past. [Grade: A-/C, depending on your proximity to the stage]
Waking Up With Kimye: Samberg appears as the wedding planner for the upcoming nuptials. He”s blatantly reading cue cards, but he neither adds anything nor takes anything away here. This might be the last time we see Pedrad”s Kim Kardashian, so soak it in, people. This is…pretty much like every other version of this sketch, but with one notable exception. It”s weird that the one sketch in which a lot of cast members could appear (as members of the extended family, as in past iterations) opts out of that and simply shows Killam as Bruce Jenner. Do we even know if most of them are in the building at this point? I want to give them all hugs at this point and let them know, “Good Will Hunting”-style, that this isn”t their fault. [Grade: C-]
Hugs: Tatiana Maslany opens up another Digital Short classic trope: The hip-hop parody homage, this time with Pharrell lends his presence and pipes to this ode to the “upper-body grip.” Look: This would be a decent-to-fine ep were this airing when I started recapping the show four years ago. And season finales traditionally have a little more guest power than others. But there”s something offputting about the show seemingly speeding away from this season before it officially ends. [Grade: B-]
Legolas Tries To Order At Taco Bell: I love that the production staff had to built an authentic Taco Bell chain restaurant for thirty seconds worth of sketch. America! As far as these quickie “Random Person Orders Food” sketches go, I think I”d rather have Jason Segel”s Andre The Giant impression. Still, we now know Bobby Moynihan isn”t dead, so that”s a plus. [Grade: B-]
Superhits Studios: 2 Chainz appears to reintroduce The Blizzard Man to the “SNL” world. Much like with “The Vogelchecks,” this is about audience anticipation of what”s to come rather than any comedic surprise. The best thing here? 2 Chainz, whose enthusiasm is the only thing keeping this trainwreck from being completely unwatchable. I”d say more, but it”s like beating a dead, unfunny horse at this point. [Grade: D]
St. Vincent returns to perform “Birth In Reverse.” As a performance, I love what these four do onstage: It feels like The Talking Heads in terms of arch performativity, in which standard tropes get reduced to their essence and then get robotically reproduced as commentary upon their inherent unnaturalness. (The two guitarists moving back and forth in opposite directions? Hysterical and awesome.) As a song? There”s a lot more to grasp upon first listen here. Mostly, I can”t believe an act this avant garde can still get a slot on the show. Props to “SNL” for that, unless they had no idea who they actually booked and are watching this all in a dumbfounded manner. [Grade: B+]
Bulgari Watches: At some point, the writers/performers involved with this sketch decided that making every other word completely indecipherable was the way to keep this series funny. This was a wrong approach. There are still some good jokes here (especially the “cowgirl” one), but by the time Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dong (Samberg, Wiig) hit the stage, I”ll confess I”ve already checked out. What a sad season finale. Along with the Jim Parsons episode a few months back, this might have been the worst one all season. Ensuring I now never want to see another iteration of the Ex-Pornstars, one of my formerly favorite recurring sketches, is just icing on the cake. [Grade: C-]
Best Sketch: Weekend Update
Worst Sketch: Superhits Studios
Why Spend So Much Time Hating On Former Greats, McGee?: Because the show has one huge problem right now: It is way too in love with the idea of itself. Bringing back past cast members and former recurring sketches is not just about reminding the audience of what it used to love, it”s also about the show propping itself up by leaning on what used to work rather than experimenting with what might work. Look above: Only three sketches featured overtly new premises: the cold open, the camp sketch, and the hunchback sketch. And you could argue those three were just variations on existing templates. With other programs currently responding more quickly to events in the world (such as “The Daily Show”), others breaking into new forms of sketch writing (such as “Review”), and others offering up coherent comedic world views (such as “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Kay & Peele”), “SNL” will have to look long and hard at itself this summer to figure out where it stands as it enters its fifth decade of existence.
What did you think of the finale? As bad as listed above, or enjoyable for all the familiar faces that reappeared? Sound off below!
Don’t forget to do a best of Weekend Update; I’d like to see a weird list too, maybe a list of Brooks Wheelan appearances and time on screen.
Actually Andy’s character in the camp skit was 14.
Samberg’s camp character was 14, so you were definitely not even close at all. And I rather liked the digital short. Managed to insult that awful “music” and the people that think it’s actually quality entertainment while still going typically digital short crazy at the end (Indy reference? Yes!).
How are you doing a review on a show that isn’t even over?
It’s a as it airs review. He usually gets them on a couple minutes after each sketch.
Ryan’s got it down to a Mad Libs formula.
If he sees more than one former cast member in a sketch, he starts whining that the show should be a showcase for John Milhiser.
If a sketch opens with people in berets dancing, he starts writing, “I LOVE IT!” and so on.
Christ, I loved Get in the Cage, but that was even more fill in the blank than usual.
Wow you really called it with the nostalgia thing. This kissing sketch has 2 current cast members. Lame. Is this episode just a promo for Rudolph’s new variety show?
You know, the same guests that showed up for The Vogelchecks would be the same ones needed for…The Californians!! Do I dare to dream?!? It would be the perfect way to send off the season (and send Ryan into a tree).
Well, if we weren’t going to get The Californians, at least we got the Ex-Porn Stars. Problem is, that was what a recurring sketch looks like when the idea well runs dry.
Someone else lately, maybe “Drunk Uncle” also referred to Colin Jost as “Seth” and Colin did react a bit, though the audience didn’t seem to pick up on it.
Sadly I don’t think the show intends it as meta. Just “haha, stupid character thinks it’s still Seth!”
Late Night with Seth Meyers is very boring. Meyers is not a dynamic performer and essentially puts me to sleep when he interviews the soft spoken (and professionally annoying Fred Armisen). Colin Jost is a non-entity and hope I never see him again on the show. Kyle Mooney is the only memorable cast member.
As always SNL needs more diversity as it was sad they had to bring back Maya Rudolph to be able to have to African American impressionists on stage at the same time. Maybe SNL is not ready to be funny and timely.
Mooney only memorable (for being funny, albeit in a pre-taped sketch which is cheating for a live show) new cast member.
Tausif, I’m not sure that Seth Meyers’ ability to put you to sleep during a 12:35am show is necessarily a bad thing.
All kidding aside, SNL needs to do two things to remain having a pulse in 21st century culture: pare down the current cast and get a new head writing voice. Also wouldn’t hurt if WU got a total reboot with a new set and new concept of news show spoof.
Seestra!
I don’t understand why Brooks Wheelan gets called out for lack of air time. He has way more on air time than John Milhiser? Predictions for people leaving, Brooks Wheelan, John Miliser, Nasim and hopefully Keenan clear room for the new cast members. Otherwise why hire them and not use them.
I can guarantee you that Kenan Thompson will not be leaving until he chooses to leave. As for the other three? Yeah, they’re probably gone. Throw Noel Wells in there too.
I agree with you, Milheisner is gone just for sheer lack of appearances during this season. Really, the only one I can remember him in is the Lady Gaga one where they’re watching their daughter on stage. I thought it was a hilarious skit, but that was about the high point for him. Kinda sad since we hardly got to see what he can do. I would be SHOCKED if he’s back next season.
Brooks Wheelan isn’t really the sort of comedian cut out for this show. The only time he’s ever been featured is when he’s been playing himself…he’s more of a stand-up than somebody who can dynamically perform someone else’s material. Again, I’d be shocked if he’s back.
No way is Kenan leaving. I don’t get why so many people don’t like him. I think he’s a pretty solid cast-member. He should stay for his Steve Harvey impression alone.
Noel Wells is probably gone as well. She never made a lasting impression, and when they gave her the chance to do so in the Nancy Grace skit, the writing was just bad.
So that leaves Mooney, Bennett, O’Brien, and Zamata. Zamata hasn’t really proven herself to be anything special IMO, but she will (rightfully) stay because they need someone to play black women on the show. Mooney and Bennett are hilarious and I love them; I’m a Good Neighbor fan, so I was already on board for them before their first episode. Mike O’Brien is hit-or-miss in his pre-recorded stuff, but when he’s on, I think he can put out some of the best stuff. I would rate the ‘Dragon Babies’ sketch as one of the best ones of the season.
Anyway! No one asked for my lengthy opinion, but I felt like typing it, so there ya go.
I really agree.
Milheisner – i can only remember his “allen” impresion from 2.5 man.
Kenan – not everyone’s favourite, but solid. he’s on his way to break Darrel Hammond’s record.
Mooney – experimental. like an early version of fred armisen. i just hope he will improve in the future, beacause armisen was hillarious from the begining.
Bennett – good, i like the baby boss sketch.
Zamata – would not leave in a million years, after all the media talking about lack of black woman…
Colin Jost – i didn’t like him at first, until i read he was or maybe still part of the writing team and Lorne Michaels asked him to join as ancor at WU. so at least he writes and not just reading from cue cards.
O’Brien – i think he’s great! knew him from “7 minutes in heaven” (youtube) and i think he’s got great potential to be one of the crazy-funny people in the cast. he just need more experiance and air time.
Noel – who? just kidding, she seems like the sweetest girl, but she’s definitly not gonna return next season…
I’m just glad this whole recap was written for McGee to prove himself right, which he was partially. This is overly bitter for an episode the crowd enjoyed more than any all season. Not sure why you felt the need for so many snarky remarks for Samberg either when he is significantly funnier than anyone currently on the show.
I’ll still watch it (not on here yet), but this is about what I expected. It’s a relief that this terrible season has come to the end. Can’t believe they wasted everyone on The Vogelchecks. It was funny for about 2 minutes the first time it aired and that’s it. Dare I say it? I would have preferred The Californians. If I don’t post anything after the show, it means I was too sad to care.
OK, it’s wasn’t good, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be (which isn’t saying much). I found a few scattered laughs here and there, even during the ex-porn stars. 2 Chainz might have been the best actor on the show tonight outside of Rudd.
This season has been pretty awful overall. I really hope they make some changes for the fall.
St. Vincent was the highlight of the season.
I agree. That was the funniest parody of shitty hipster computer noise music I have ever seen. The Asian chick playing the computer and the lead pretending to play guitar was awesome. Very solid parody.
Normally I’m on board with these reviews.
But you did NOT just insult Blizzy B.
The block is hot, Two and a Half Men, better now with the ‘kutch.
2 Chainz for SNL host. He was fantastic.
Yes, and I will also push Tatiana Maslany for host. Ironically Orphan Back was playing opposite SNL and she demonstrated twice as much range as anyone on screen on SNL.
You were way too generous with this review. The two digital shorts were devoid of laughs. Andy Samberg recycles his white guys can’t wrap/ white guys CAN wrap routines. The Ex-Pornstars generate a couple of laughs only to see them erased by the unfunny Wiig and Samberg. Hunchback has just one good line (“I’ve got a hunch”), but at least it’s mercifully quick. The usually reliable Kimye Show falls flat. The Summer Camp Show is the umpteenth SNL variation on a worn-out premise. The cold open: yawn, then Maya Rudolph shows up to plug her special with the generic Whitney Houston/ Beyonce/ black diva singer schtick she’s done a million times before. And then there’s the Vogelchecks. Does anyone really enjoy this sketch? And hasn’t the whole “gay kissing is SO hilarious!” thing outlived its usefulness? Get in the Cage is OK as usual, but Weekend Update was once again a train wreck. It’s plain to see that the Colin Jost experiment was a failure. Let’s try Beck Bennett next year. A fitting end to a very weak season.
Beck Bennett *would* be pretty good on Update.
Believe me, St Vincent is hot right now … in the Euro-trash, hipster douche market anyway.
Does anyone else really find the over the top screams and applause annoying? Does Lorne Micahels have a Scientology type dozzier on every cast memebr so they feel compelled to show up whenevr he asks? I thought the Get in the Cage was as usual, hilarious.
It was bland in parts but you want a “worst show” hell that was the Drake one hands down
Hey, I just wanted to say I’ve read your analysis of each episode this season, and I’ve got to tell you excellent work!
The camp sketch was basically a new take on Wayne’s World with Kate McKinnon doing an uncanny 7-year-old version of Garth. I guarantee we’ll see this sketch again.
This episode encapsulates everything that has been wrong with SNL over the last five years or so. SNL used to be a real launching pad for people’s career. Now, the most recent SNL alumni have nothing better to do with their lives than to come back and hang around SNL. These people were not funny when they were regulars on the show, and they aren’t funny now. And yet … we waste entire episode celebrating their mediocrity when we have current cast members that are actually funny sitting backstage doing nothing.
It was an entertaining show to watch with a few funny sketches, but I do agree with SNL being too fond of itself. There are an abundant of new cast members this year that are rarely seen, since past members and celebrity cameos often take their place-seriously-was there a need for Paul Rudd in two sketches tonight? Also, the funniest sketch with a former cast member was Cheri Oteri’s interview with Barbara Walters on The View. It was great to see her again!
I listen to your podcast and read your reviews and you’re too caught up in where the new people are. They aren’t getting airtime because they aren’t funny, it’s as simple as that. This was a much better show than your grades would suggest I think you go into a show hosted by a former cast member with a preconceived opinion that you won’t like it because alumni will be on and for some inexplicable reason you’re dying to see more Brooks Whelean and John Milheiser.
I love these reviews. I think right on the mark. How about we didn’t see Mike O’Brien even once last night. And their big commentary on global warming is a Happy Feet movie reference. I know its entertainment but please… there is so much real potential, like Mooney’s comedian and O’Brien’s mix of weird and bittersweet, like his reaction to the kid in the bird bible skit, and potential for some actual satire and commentary – just wasted.
Mike O’Brien was in the first Digital Short, as one of the bankers giving the DJ money.
I don’t think you threw the word trope in enough in this review.
Good job being right. You are like the most incredible blogger. Here’s hoping you die in the off season, and we get someone else doing recaps by Fall. FU+
Why so hung up on the cast and cameo’s. I could care less if it was a new cast every week or if they dug up Belushi for another Mozart sketch. Making me laugh is the reason I watch, it’s hit or miss, but it has been since the very first show.
I thought the first Digital Short was hilarious. I weep for what passes as “good comedy” through the self-important filter of Ryan McGee.
He’s always the exact opposite on what is truly funny. Very rarely do I agree with douchey McGee
As we bid adieu to this season, I am finally going to say farewell to McGee’s blog. I suppose I first read his recaps due to the fact they showed up on a Google search, but I don’t have enough masochism left within me to come back week after week to this rubbish.
The cold open was one of the funniest parts in this show, especially with Maya Rudolph’s appearance. However, outside of music video parodies, Andy Samburg is.not.funny!
Not enough Vanessa Bayer! They definitely need an appearance by Jacob the Bar Mitzvah boy somewhere. Maybe he could have been in the camp sketch?
The show needs more Vanessa Bayer! There should have been an appearance by Jacob the Bar Mitzvah boy. If there wasn’t room for him on update maybe they could have fit him in during the camp skit.
I vote:
Enjoyable for all the familiar faces that reappeared! :)
I just LOVE the old cast, i think most of the new cast members are pretty lame, it’s like i want to love them but there’s nothing to work with… :(
So, i really enjoyed the episode, yet it’s bad news for the show and a few cast memebers.
This episode was absolutely unbearable. The best part was when the goodbye music started playing.
BY FAR the best sketch of the season was the sleeping in the childhood bedroom. Other ones that pop randomly into my head was (same episode) “Baby it’s cold outside” with Cecily and Jimbo. And the 2 Brooks Whedon monologues were hilarious; even though he basically didn’t exist this season, those were so good that I pray he doesn’t get the boot.
And I don’t know what’s wrong with the entire populous of the internet, but the baby boss skits are the WORST things to ever ‘grace’ SNL. A writer from Variety quoted it as “brilliant” which really made me question his sanity.
drunk uncle referred to Jost as Seth when Charlize Theron hosted
drunk uncle referred to Jost as Seth when Charlize Theron hosted as well
I had never heard of St. Vincent before this appearance. I was blown away. I have re-watched the videos at least a dozen times each. The musicianship and choreography were outstanding. Best musical guests on SNL in years. Annie Clark and company were simply amazballs.
… and I’m an old fart.