Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Bruce Willis And Katy Perry

The thirty-ninth season of “Saturday Night Live” has seen a lot of changes in its cast from the past few seasons, but really not much change in terms of overall quality. You take the good, you take the bad, you take the Drunk Uncle, and there you have the facts of “SNL” in this decade. It doesn”t matter if you throw up a seemingly slam-dunk host like Tina Fey or a potential wild-card like Miley Cyrus: the core elements of the show are what they are, meaning that there”s little in the way that”s going to change until the new writing staff figures out how to work with the new cast in ways that honor the show”s history while forging its future.
That”s why tonight”s episode isn”t really about host Bruce Willis and musical guest Katy Perry, a past host who will undoubtedly end up in at least one sketch tonight. (Late update: Nope! I was wrong.) It”s more about seeing if any synergy between the on-screen and off-screen talent has sparked something that might indicate how this version of the show will operate. It”s not about expecting a fully-formed unit bonded over an intense three-week period to suddenly appear on the small screen. Rather, it”s about seeing any hints about what this iteration of the show”s cast might offer. The six new cast members have barely made a dent thus far, and the returning cast members have largely done new iterations of old characters. There will be at least two weeks between this episode and the next, so the show needs to make some impression that will last for that fortnight. (Update: Ed Norton will host in two week’s time, as announced during tonight’s broadcast.)
As per usual, I”ll be liveblogging each sketch, assigning a grade to each segment in real time. As per usual, there will be those of you who might have an opinion or three about those grades. It”s how it worked when Willis was on “Moonlighting”, so why mess with tradition? See you back here at 11:30 pm EST when I kick things off.
Gravity: Oh good, more wire work! Because that worked out so well last week! Well, if you”re going to do a government shutdown parody, there are worse ways to go than using the number one movie in the country. Taran Killam and Cecily Strong are the two astronauts helpless in space, and only Kenan Thompson”s janitor remains working back in Houston. Unfortunately, Thompson”s only escape ideas come from “Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory”. Kate McKinnon”s Ukranian-born janitor isn”t much more help. There”s no real punchline to the sketch, which is unfortunate. The premise here was fine, but didn”t really go anywhere. A political-based sketch in the cold open with no teeth? Stop me where you”ve heard THAT before. [Grade: B-]
Monologue: Bruce Willis might be old, but hey he can STILL MAKE BABIES! Bobby Moynihan interrupts almost instantly, claiming that he”s a virtual son to Willis. The two start playing the harmonica: Willis with his usual panache, Moynihan more like someone that”s never played the harmonica before. This isn”t so much a monologue as a vanity project: We get it, Bruce! You wanted to be a musician. Just like every other actor! Now I”m worried we”re in for fifteen harmonica sketches tonight. [Grade: C-]
24-Hour Energy For Dating Actresses: Some commercials stress applicability to every day life. In other cases, we get something like this! I have no doubt that everyone involved with the show has first-hand experience with the incidents depicted in this parody. But for everyone else? Hard to say. I did plenty of theatre in high school and college, so I understand some of these jokes all too well. But it”s a very, very New York/LA sketch. It”s not as obtuse as “The Californians” in terms of its specificity, but it”s a little too insider baseball for my liking. Also? Why not have 24-Hour Energy For Dating Actors? Are they calm and collected? The fact that the comedian depicted as the final joke was male in this sketch gives off an unintentional but very revealing vibe. Am I reading too much into both? Perhaps. But the fact that I can read it at all means others probably did as well. [Grade: C+]
Black Ops Command Center: Some times, when you get hosts with tough personas, they go the opposite direction in order to derive laughs. (See Craig, Daniel.) Here, Willis plays up his action credentials in a sketch that parodies the normal maneuvers characters in war movies would make. It”s a good idea for a sketch, and the reactions by others to his increasingly graphic stories are amusing. But Willis” delivery is all off: it”s rushed, clipped, and semi-unintelligible. It doesn”t help that he”s clearly reading off the cue cards, making eye contact with absolutely no one else in the sketch. Moynihan completely kills here, although I wish I enjoyed this sketch as much as his character did. [Grade: B-]
Barber Shop: Pop quiz: How much better would be this sketch be without Willis in it? That”s not a slam on Willis, who does fine work with weak material. But the interactions between Thompson and Jay Pharoah are really, really solid, and suggest a lived-in quality from the first moment. All of Willis” anecdotes intentionally kill the momentum of the sketch dead, but it”s wholly unnecessary: Two-thirds of this sketch is comedy gold, and I hope that future iterations of this sketch (should there be any) take the time to develop just these two barbers further. Nothing else is needed. [Grade: B]
Boy Dance Party: We haven”t seen much in the way of digital shorts thus far this year, but here”s the type of thing I was hoping for in the introduction: a new twist on an old standard. There”s something here that harkens to the Lonely Island days, but also has the sensibility/visual style of material from last season as well. It really, really, really helps that the song is catchy as hell, which always pushed shorts such as “D$ck In A Box” to transcendent heights. This isn”t the new cast”s “D$ck In A Box”, but it”s a smart, slickly-produced, and finely executed short. [Grade: A-]
The Lady Gaga Show: If you close your eyes, Bayer”s Gaga sounds like Jacob The Bar Mitzvah Boy. I”ve never heard/seen Michael Kors speak, so I can”t tell if Willis is doing a really good job or a really offensive one. It could go either way, but again, I have no idea. After Kors, Kate McKinnon busts out her Penelope Cruz, which I believe was her very first character on the show. (Weirdly enough, she also busts out the same schtick as that sketch, by attempting to pronounce difficult-to-say words with subtitles displayed onscreen.) Killam”s DJ is a pretty inspired character (he has preset answers for each question on his keyboard), and as per usual Aidy Bryant does a lot with a little in her limited time. But come on: it”s a talk show sketch. The ceiling is pretty limited on these, with a few notable exceptions. Nothing awful here, but nothing fall-down funny either. [Grade: B-]
Katy Perry arrives (with the set from her video in tow) to perform “Roar”. I”m not sure how to square the song”s positive message with the circle that is the costumes her band is wearing. But hey, that”s the mystery and the myth that is Katy Perry. I”m usually pretty hot or cold on her: “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” is one of the best pop songs of this decade, but other songs offend my ears so much that I drive into oncoming traffic when they come on my car radio. This is the one exception to that either/or extreme: it certainly has an anthemic chorus that saves a rather mediocre set of verses. This sounds great blasted in the car or in a big arena, and is certainly within her overall output. But is it her best? Not really. [Grade: B]
Weekend Update: Congressional Chaplain Barry Black arrives to discuss his admonitions during the government shutdown. (Remember that? The shutdown? We talked about it way back in the cold open, which now feels like a long time ago.) His escalating rants aren”t groundbreaking, but well-executed. A middle-“Update” run of Bruce and Kris Jenner jokes are 1) great, and 2) make me sad that there”s a potential expiration date on the chemistry between Seth Meyers and Cecily Strong. After that back-and-forth, Brooks Wheelan appears on the “Update” desk to discuss the topic of tattoos: namely, those on his body. It”s great to see Wheeler get some screen time, and onscreen while not in full “brah” mode. (That”s all they gave him in the first two weeks.) A pretty good “Update” overall, which is as much flux as the rest of the show. But here, it”s easier to see the workshopping. “Update” i”s going to be an incubator throughout the season for new material, new characters, and newbies trying to get face time. “Update” has always somewhat served this purpose anyways, but there”s a heightened sense of that so far this season. [Grade: B]
Kirby: So, it”s “Armageddon”, but with Moynihan”s recurring character back for another round of inappropriate feline love. There”s not much to analyze: you”re either in or out on this character. I”m a huge fan of Moynihan, and his work this season has been confident and strong. But I”ve never been a fan of Anthony Crispino, and still can”t quite get on board with Kirby. It doesn”t help that Kirby doesn”t interact with people so much as engulf any scene he”s in, rendering the other four men in this sketch all but useless. [Grade: C-]
Centauri Vodka: OH GOD MY EYES. I”ll see Bruce Willis as a hippie centaur when I”m on my death bed. But poor John Milhiser: he”s been the most underused cast member thus far, and this is how he”s used now? As a guy suffocating inside a centaur suit? Sigh. This wasn”t a sketch. This was a funny visual someone came up with in the writer”s room, stretched out over three minutes. And yet it was somehow still too long! [Grade: C-]
Eddie Returns: Look: Taran Killam is “The Guy” now. Of that, we can be certain. With the departures of cast members such as Bill Hader and Jason Sudeikis, Killam has assumed the mantle of the go-to glue. With great power comes great responsibilities. With it also comes the opportunity to bring back his absolute worst character. Eddie is supposed to be comedically grating, but he”s just plain grating. His emphasis on the word “chon” isn”t funny the first time, and the next six hundred aren”t much better. Willis actually turns in a subtle performance, containing his colied anger until finally exploding verbally and physically. But man, it”s a long, long way to get to the sketch”s silver lining. This show might break the HitFix record for most “C” grades given out. Maybe the two-week break is a good thing for all involved. [Grade: C-]
Sigma: OK, this is more like it: two new cast members (Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney) get to create two new characters in addition to an entire social setting: a fraternity with a low-key, almost adorable initiation. What works isn”t just the rules of their version of beer pong, but the attitudes each man displays: Overselling this world would have been a semi-disaster, and fully expected. But their quiet nature both makes you listen to what they say while simultaneously presenting the world of this frat house in a interesting, sideways manner. Who wouldn”t want to hang with guys who encourage pledges to draw the roller coaster of their dreams, regardless of the rules of physics? Maybe this sketch wouldn”t stand out so much on strong weeks, but this time around? It”s like water in the desert. Bennett certainly has the most face time thus far of the new cast members, and has been all over the place thus far tonight. [Grade: B+]
Katy Perry returns to perform “Walking On Air”. What happened to the lions? I”m worried about them. In place is a band and group of backup dancers all in white, and one extremely powerful fan just off-camera. Whether you love or hate Perry, she certainly has got personality to spare onstage. So it”s strange to see a piece of fabric upstage her here. It doesn”t help that the song itself sounds like one that any number of female singers could have performed. As a piece of filmed performance, it”s perfectly fine (unless strobes give you seizures, in which case, sorry). But as a Katy Perry song? It”s oddly generic. [Grade: B-]
eMeth: We”re already reusing pre-taped bits? Dear God. I don”t grade repeat sketches. [Grade: N/A]
Best Sketch: Boy Dance Party
Worst Sketch: Eddie Returns
Biggest Takeaway: File under “growing pains,” “overall exhaustion,” and “in-progress chemistry”. There are some good things to take away here: the core of the barber sketch was good, and the Sigma frat guys demonstrate that the new cast has the ability to bring good, fresh stuff to the table. But the lack of female presence this week meant that we only got half the story of this current cast. A lot of the sketches were male-heavy, and the more I think about “24-Hour Energy For Dating Actresses,” the worse its unintentional implications weighs on me. The show isn”t sexist. Let”s be clear. But that sketch, combined with the overall content, emphasized the male members of the cast in a way that felt imbalanced on levels above and beyond the mere screen time allotted each cast member.
What did you think of Willis” hosting job? Did the show let him down, did he let them down, or did you think both worked well? After three weeks, which of the new cast members stand out to you? Are you excited for Ed Norton to host in two week”s time? Sound off below!
OK, I laughed out loud at the Boy Dance Party. :-D
I laughed out loud at the Centauri Vodka sketch. Hilarious!
Centauri Vodka was the best, dragging his back half around the room LOL
I want Vanessa Bayer to go away.
I couldn’t agree more. Annoying and inaccurate in every sketch.
If the barber sketch feels inspired, it’s because Pharoah is essentially channeling Eddie Murphy’s barber from Coming To America. I noticed last week that his Shannon Sharpe voice is really just a few notches removed from Murphy, but here it’s even more apparent.
It’s also worth noting that Vanessa Bayer’s Lady Gaga impression relies on a speaking voice that’s very close to her bar mitvah boy, Jacob.
Loved the boy dance party. Cold on Katy. After a weekend at ACL, this passes for music? Where-O-where has Jane Curtain gone?
“Channeling” was putting it nicely. I became completely distracted by the ripoff early in the sketch and that was all I took away from it. It’s one thing to do a great Eddie Murphy impression, but it’s another thing to steal a character. Even the conversations felt liked they were taken from the “Coming to America.”
Barbershop is a prominent part of Black urban lifestyle. Eddie Murphy can’t call permanent dibs on it.
I agree regarding Pharoah doing a variation on Eddie Murphy however I wonder if this was a choice done on the fly for the telecast or one that was vetted by the production prior to air?
Prettok… using a barber shop wasn’t the problem. IDK if you actually know the movie I’m referring to, but Pharoah did a 100% copy of Eddie’s barber character from “Coming to America.” Everything from the look, tone, inflection, and even the stuff he talked about was a carbon copy.
Completely agree that this is a rip-off sketch. Also, surprisingly, I agree with McGee that Willis was under- or mis-used in this rendition.
You skipped a sketch. (Chon)
I didn’t skip it: it got overwritten at one point during the live blog. A simply copy/paste error. Thanks for the alert! It’s back now.
No views on the Chon sketch ?
McGee must be drunk
Not that I blame him, with how bad that episode was and all
Beck hasn’t done tremendously funny stuff, but it seems as if he’s getting some of those straight man roles that Sudeikis used to get. He’s seemingly got a designated role within the show, which will help him get into sketches.
Mooney as well, he’s gotten something on the show every week. Noel Wells’ has some immense impressions, and she’s got a bit of a different flavor from the other girls on this show. I really like her. I want to like Wheelan and Milhiser, but neither has done enough to warrant said fandom. Wheelan has at least made some impression in his limited airtime. O’Brien and Milhiser may very well be gone by Christmas.
A thought I’ve had for awhile… Beck has gotten the most airtime of the new men, and seemingly is getting some roles that are just given to him to get into the public eye. Maybe a sort of preparation to get the audience used to him before he gets a shot at the Update desk? He’s seemingly got the skillset to excel. We could see him do some Update characters or pieces to test the waters in the upcoming weeks. The only other male candidates that could seemingly take over for Seth (assuming they’re planning on keeping the two-anchor-split-gender format) would be Jay or O’Brien.
The show has seemed a bit thrown together the past two weeks. Technical errors last week, the pained delivery that showed a lack of rehearsal (Had Willis ever read the military sketch before tonight?!) this week.. This week would’ve been a hell of an episode if not for Willis.
Beck needs to be at that desk.
I have yet to see Noel Wells do anything. What on earth are you talking about?
Noel Wells was front and center with the ‘GIRLS’ parody on the first episode with Tina Fey. You can also see a lot of her work online. I agree that she’s a great talent and hope to see more of her.
I’m surprised Pedrad still stays on the show and isn’t looking for a greener pastures.
Wells was big in the Girls parody, some bit roles (Miley cold open, Dating an Actress, Cheerleaders, New Cast Member or Arcade Fire) and had a few killer impressions in the 50 Shades of Gray sketch. I would say that’s doing “anything”.
John Milhiser is the only new cast member that stands out to me, despite having relatively little screentime thus far. He seems to have the same brand of youthful, geeky energy that Andy Sandberg provided the show. It also feels like Noel Wells has been given the “stock female role in a sketch” that used to be Nasim Pedrad’s.
Honestly, all the other new cast members just seem to blur together in my mind. I think they may have hired too many nondescript white guys.
Of the returning cast, Keenan and Taran remain the most reliable players, while Cecily is making a strong case for becoming the most dominant female. (A role I had expected would easily to go to Kate.) It also feels like this will be the year Jay finally breaks out as a major presence.
The most underused continues to be Aidy. It would be nice to see her get a few more recurring characters, because she always seems able to do the most with the least.
I meant to type Kyle Mooney, rather than John Milhiser. (I’m beginning to sympathize with McGee’s late night errors! LOL)
Thanks for clarifying–I was really confused that the guy who’s made the biggest impression on you so far was out-of-breath-guy-in-the-centaur-costume. I seriously think that and the Jon Cryer impression last week is all they’ve let that guy do.
And I agree about Mooney, I love that guy.
In Katy Perry’s second performance, wasn’t that Robyn as one of her dancers. I swear that was her.
The E-Meth repeat just reminded me that it was only two weeks ago that we all still were thinking about Breaking Bad.
I’m definitely enjoying Beck, Kyle, and Noel amongst the new cast. I think unless the show gives more material to Milhiser, Wheelan, or O’Brien, they’ll completely fade away. Also, what’s up with Nasim Pedrad getting nothing. You’ve talked about the lack of ethnic variety in SNL – using Nasim would certainly help a bit. As for McKinnon, always sharp on the various accents.
They’re re-running the Tina Fey episode again NEXT week? But they ran in THIS week at 10. Which means that it’ll run 3 times (well, 2 and a half) in 22 days.
The Eddie/Chon sketch and Willis part in the Barber shop, as well as Fred Armisen’s “Social Conscience Stand-up comic” (forget his name) plus a bunch of others, seems to stem from the writers belief that a person NOT being funny is somehow funny. Can we PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE disabuse them of this notion?!?
Didn’t answer what I most wanted to know. Did Katy lip sync?
Definitely.
I don’t think so. On records her voice is strong, this performance did not have the same quality as her records.
“I’m usually pretty hot or cold on her.”
I see what you did there. ;-)
Yes, speaking of chemistry, where is the “Really?!? With Seth & Cecily”? That bit works best with multiple folk ping ponging between multiple folk instead of a single host.
I thought the Eddie/Justin Bieber glice sketch last season was hilarious. But it definitely does not work as a recurring sketch, chon was awful.
Lol, kyle and Beck will whip this thing into shape. That frat sketch had me laughing a LOT. I’m so depressed I’ll never get to see fred armisen work with kyle, I think that would have been incredible.
Centauri Vodka was awesome!
i think bruce willis is difficult to work with, especially if you’re a woman. maybe that is why there was a lack of female presence on the show.
Has anyone noticed Taran Killams hair? His first SNL season he had a receding hairline, now he has a full head of hair without a hint of any hair loss.
I thought the writers missed out on the perfect skit. With all the talk in Washington about “negotiating”, I was truly expecting Bruce Willis to reenact a scene from the movie Fifth Element. Boehner: Send someone in to negotiate. Willis: You mind if I give it a shot? Harry Reid: Where did he learn to negotiate like that? Obama: I wonder.
While she certainly could have dressed up in an animal costume for the goodbyes to be funny, I think Katy Perry was dressed for the last sketch. They were running long and I think they just cut the last sketch and replayed the much shorter e-Meth parody instead.
Katy Perry lip-synced so much Ashley Simpson felt sorry for her.