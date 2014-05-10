Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Charlize Theron and The Black Keys

While recent host Seth Rogen took nearly five years to return to “Saturday Night Live,” Charlize Theron makes that period look downright short by comparison. Her one and only other hosting gig took place in November 2000, making tonight”s return thirteen and a half years in the making. (To be fair, filming “Aeon Flux” took a lot out of everyone involved with that production, so we can”t fault her too much.) While preferring dramas to comedies in terms of her film choices, Theron does have “A Million Ways To Die In The West” on the way to your local movie theatre. Pairing her with Seth MacFarlane in that film might seem strange, but that”s probably precisely the point. That film sure looks a long way from “Monster” and “North Country.” So maybe we”ll see a different performer than the one that graced Studio 8H at the turn of the century. Hell, maybe she's now the new drummer in The Black Keys. Anything is possible!
As always, I”ll be grading each segment as their air. As always, you will disagree with them. As always, this is a totally healthy thing. I”ll have cookies and milk at the end for us all. See you at 11:30 pm EST when things officially kick off.
A Mother”s Day Message From Michelle Obama And Hilary Clinton: I could be wrong, but this is the first time either Sasheer Zamata and Vanessa Bayer have played this two politicians. (Don't quote me on that.) The sketch wants to have a playful tension between the pair, but the jabs between the two are so harsh that the audience isn't always sure how to react. Know who probably loves this sketch? Republicans, since it features two of the most powerful women in the Democratic Party going for each other”s jugulars. But as a piece of comedy, this was too mean by half to seem like anything but a chance to have powerful women snipe at each other rather than augment each other while outlining their differences. In a season when it seems like the cast has been competing for air time rather than work together to make the show better as a whole, it”s an “interesting” approach to say the least. [Grade: C]
Monologue: Theron knows she”s not perfect, and can”t sing, but that doesn”t stop the rest of the cast singing on her behalf. So we get “She Cannot Sing,” even though I doubt there are six people watching who would remember her lack of singing in a “Gemini”s Twin” sketch from 2000 without prompting. And while this is a perfectly hummable song, there”s a dearth of laughter as people try to keep up with the patter. Only Beck Bennett staring at her chest gets any overt guffaws. The song tries to make her seem humble, but really boils down to, “Theron”s life is better than ours in 99.9% of every conceivable metric.” So, not so humble, then. [Grade: B-]
Mother”s Day Game Show: Kate McKinnon”s host is a mother whose three children are forced to compete over who knows her the best. Categories such as “What Emails Did I Send You Last Week?” and the lightning-fast “Dad Round” punctuate general questions that prove the children”s love/fear of their mother. It”s a fun premise for a sketch, although Theron”s delivery is about half a second too late every…single…time…which…kills…the…momentum…dead. Still, I can”t hate on a sketch that features Brooks Wheelan this early in the show, especially since it”s unclear if he”ll be around next Fall. [Grade: B]
Girlfriends Talk Show: Morgan and Kyra are back, and they have brought their drama teacher Ms. Christine (Theron) with them. Ms. Christine recently got fired from her job after two days for trying to stage “The Vagina Monologues,” but she”s here to continue her brief teachings. Morgan gets flustered by everything Ms. Christine says, such as, “I”m a bitch on feet.” Theron gives this ingénue role all she can, but there”s something a little off about putting adults into this sketch, especially when it shames Morgan for not being sexually experienced. It”s just a really weird note for the sketch to play, especially when Morgan”s original outsider status simply came from her being less socially aware than Kyra. It”s probably time to retire this sketch, although a retooling over the summer to return it to its roots might also work well. [Grade: C-]
Dragon Babies: The Year Of Mike O”Brien continues as we watch Rick Shoulders, a retired Chicago cop, voice the lead in this upcoming animated film. This “HBO First Look” parody goes behind the seasons of the recording sessions for the movie. Eventually, we learn Shoulders was the casting director”s AA sponsor, which explains why the ill-equipped Rick is the lead in this film. Before that, we get a lot of throat clearing and a shocking amount of decent CGI animation. (I wonder how long it took to cull all that together.) If nothing else, I”d watch a series of sketches about Shoulders and his wife (played by Cecily Strong) doing alternate voice takes on existing animated properties. The two ping off each other well here. This went on about ninety seconds too long, but was still plenty interesting and amusing even if too bloated. [Grade: B]
The Man Plan: Nasim Pedrad”s motivational speaker Heshy Farahat is back, this time with her friend Gayle (Theron) along for the sound effects-laden ride. This is the most fun Theron has had all night, and the energy is infectious. There”s no reason why the word “Gayle” accompanied with a hip thrust should be funny, but God help me, I laughed every time. But it”s Pedrad”s characterization and specific physical movements that really make this shine: Even if the jokes themselves don”t work, her execution keeps the audience engaged. And when the jokes DO work (such as when a man calls her body “a complex network of flaws”), the sketch works like gangbusters. [Grade: B+]
The Black Keys take the stage to perform “Fever.” Look, if you”re not on board with The Black Keys, individual songs are probably not going to sway you one way or the other. They work inside a very specific musical spectrum, and while they find a surprising amount of variation within that spectrum, it”s not like you”re suddenly going to come across a track that sounds wildly different from any other. “Fever” pops on the radio, but lead guitarist Dan Auerbach looks more focused on executing the song than connecting with the audience here. It doesn”t help that this is middle-of-the-road Black Keys material in the first place. It”s fine, but it”s not in the upper echelon of their overall output. [Grade: B]
Weekend Update: We get a Barbara Walters clip reel before the actual Walters herself joins the “Update” desk. And she”s plenty peeved (in that not at all way) about the treatment that “SNL” has given her, goshdarnit. She chastises Strong for not being a “real” journalist, but Strong hits back with low blows about “The View.” (Again, there”s some weird woman-on-woman sniping happening tonight, no?) Walters is initially nervous, but warms up nicely as her segment goes on. Afterwards, Drunk Uncle appears to discuss graduation season. He is typically disgusted by today's teenagers, muttering things like, “All kids care about is Beats By Dre!” in between attempts to buy the L.A. Clippers. But hey, it”s hard for anyone once voted “Least Likely To Live” to have a positive outlook on life. As for Strong and Jost: They certainly had a better comfort level than in recent weeks, even if the material was hit-or-miss. The “Breaking Nudes” might lead to something where Jost occasionally pranks Strong mid-“Update,” which would at least give this pair some sort of comedic hook that differentiates them from past duos. [Grade: B-]
Bikini Beach Party: “I like surf music: It”s just kind of nothing!” OK, I snorted at that, even if no one in the audience thought it was funny. Sadly, the sketch isn”t about surf music, but a dead whale that”s about to explode. So it”s really all about the build up to the explosion, which is graphic and extensive and a huge crowd pleaser when it finally occurs. Unfortunately, there”s no real sketch here, just a few buckets of blood instead of actual sketch writing. I would have preferred to stay at the actual dance party and seen a deconstruction of that scene. There was the germ of a good sketch right there, but everyone involved just wanted to get to the whale carcass. It got big, but easy, laughs. But it got laughs, which is the show's job. I just happened to be one of those not laughing. It happens! [Grade: C]
A still-bloody Theron returns to introduce The Black Keys, who perform “Bullet In The Brain.” This features an atmospheric, somber intro before kicking into a high-velocity stomp. Auerbach seems more focuses this time around, because he clearly read this live blog during “Update” and decided to amp up his energy. Cough. The driving bass line really works well with Patrick Carney”s reliably great drumming, leading to a measurably better song and performance than the initial one tonight by almost every metric. [Grade: A-]
Whiskers R” We: “One man”s trash…is another man”s cat.” Look, the sketches haven”t been that great tonight, but some of the individual lines have been DYNAMITE. While ostensibly a segment about cat adoption, it”s really about Theron”s obsession with McKinnon”s character. (“I”m not a fan of this cat…little dumbass!”) But on top of that through line, we also get baby jaguars (who eat only bald eagles) and the sociopathic cat Damian, so there”s plenty of animal-related humor as well. Something about Theron”s wide eyes in this sketch sold me on her character, and as with Gayle earlier, she”s relishing the opportunity to play “weird” rather than “pretty.” “The Man Plan” was probably a better-executed sketch, but this was the weirder, funnier one. [Grade: A-]
Tourists: I want very desperately to believe this is in fact a hidden-camera concept in which all the “marks” are real people actually unaware of what”s going on. It”s so much funnier and sweeter if so. What initially appears like another Kyle Mooney mumblecore joint opens up into a scenario in which various cast members get to test-drive new characters almost certainly inspired by real visitors to New York City. Theron, in particular, disappears into her character”s mom jeans as she continually walks away from people after handing them a camera to take her photo. But the real highlight is Moynihan”s tourist, who asks someone if they know where a certain street is, only to give precise directions after the inevitable response of “no.” What a fun way to end the show, even if I”m generally not a fan of having something preproduced in the final slot of the evening. [Grade: A-]
Best Sketch: “Whiskers ‘R Us,” but tomorrow morning I could make a case for either “The Man Plan” or “Tourists”
Worst Sketch: Girlfriends Talk Show
Weird Trend (Worst): The cold open, “Weekend Update,” and “Bikini Beach Party” all featured some ugly woman-on-woman sniping that went beyond mere comedic conflict and straight into some outright mean territory. There”s certainly a place for any and all edgy dialogue between any combination of gender, race, and sexuality, but there was only one type truly on display tonight, and it happened so often that I couldn”t help but notice.
Weird Trend (Best): The weirder the character was, the better Theron was. I”d love to see her in a role not unlike Cameron Diaz in “Being John Malkovitch” and just going to town in that film.
Next Week: Andy Samberg closes out the thirty-ninth season of the show.
What did you think of tonight”s show? Did Theron hold her own or hold the show back? Did the omnipresence of McKinnon, Strong, and Bryant delight, or did the absence of almost everyone else tonight disappoint? Sound off below!
“The Man Plan” wasn’t even half as good as “Dragon Babies” in this or any other universe. Nigh unwatchable.
Another shitty episode. Why one earth do I keep watching this unfunny garbage?
That’s funny because I found Dragon Babies to be completely devoid of laughs. Different people find different things funny. Shocker!
This was one of the worst episodes of a bad season, and yes, the whole thing was loaded with woman on woman sniping.
Incredibly insulting, especially for the Mother’s Day episode. As I was watching it, I wondered what the ratio of men vs. women on the writing staff was, because the majority of the sketches played like they were written by a bunch of bitter, immature men.
Post SNL, Amy Poheler and Tina Fey have had two of the most successful careers, and the show has seriously felt the loss of their input.
So. I read these reviews because I like the live updates, and the masses of people complaining about grades or biases or the writer pushing an agenda usually annoy me. But I am afraid I must become one of them. Sigh.
Your commentary on the first sketch is coming so preloaded with your own preconceptions as to render your reading of it as laughably amateurish and dumb (for lack of a better word).
“The sketch wants to have a playful tension between the pair, but the jabs between the two are so harsh that the audience it’s always sure how to react.”
Oh…I didn’t know you were in the writer’s room to know their intent. How about rewatching the sketch? It’s clear that the point is that this is supposed to be two people on the same side who slowly reveal their own agendas. It’s not an uncommon setup. Remember last week when they didn’t know how to react to Leslie Jones? You had no problem with the crowd’s reaction then, as apparently you didn’t have any sacred cows under attack.
“Know who probably loves this sketch? Republicans, since it features two of the most powerful women in the Democratic Party going for each other’s jugulars.”
I’m an independent and think the two party system is dumb (and the parties comprising it), as the way the party values shift over time and location go so far as to make the distinctions meaningless (and I think the libertarian/independents are the same). And I hate when everyone imposes their political view on a reading of material (mostly when it’s viewers/commenters spewing uninformed nonsense).
But you’re expecting me to believe this line? A) That Republicans care about the opening sketch on an episode of SNL? B) That you’d say of the Tina Fey Palin impersonation, ” You know who must love this? DEMOCRATS!”?
“But as a piece of comedy, this was too mean by half to seem like anything but a chance to have powerful women snipe at each other rather than augment each other.”
You always complain that the political messages on SNL are toothless. They finally do a sketch that has some interesting points (Hillary quit on State to pursue her own ambitions and isn’t there for Ukraine, telling people to exercise/going on network shows being the sum of a first lady’s contributions) and now it’s mean?
Then, your bizarre comment about powerful women augmenting each other. I don’t know if you’re just desperate to be hired by Gawker, (and I’m going to make an assumption, apologies if I’m incorrect) but your excessive white guilt lamenting over the lack of black female cast members and constant commentary about gender issues is overwhelming. They hire black women, and now you have an issue they’re not “augmenting each other”? That sounds like a great idea for a sketch. Look at that, this sketch could even pass the Bechdel test, but because they’re not uniting to pass equal wage laws, it’s another example of the man keeping them down.
“In a season when it seems like the cast has been competing for air time rather than work together to make the show better as a whole, it’s an interesting approach to explore.”
I mean, I won’t even address the typos here and elsewhere in your short paragraph (well, guess I did), but this is the perfect capper. “Interesting” may be the most useless word a reviewer or critic could use. The Olympics could be described as interesting. The Holocaust could be described as interesting. The word interesting could not be described as interesting (or informative for a reader).
And I’m not sure if you’re aware, but every season the cast competes for air time AND works together. That’s kind of the exact job they have. And that fact is not the least bit interesting.
Agree with basically everything listed here. Great comment.
“You always complain that the political messages on SNL are toothless. They finally do a sketch that has some interesting points (Hillary quit on State to pursue her own ambitions and isn’t there for Ukraine, telling people to exercise/going on network shows being the sum of a first lady’s contributions) and now it’s mean?”
Seriously.
Good insight and for those of us who seem perplexed and unable to wade through the subterfuge I appreciate your ability to quickly counterpoint commentary which seems
Good insight and for those of us who seem perplexed and unable to wade through the subterfuge I appreciate your ability to quickly counterpoint commentary which seems
Sorry, as I was trying to finish there was a blip…
—commentary which seems to jump to conclusions about intent I am not able to see in the writing or the sketches. Perhaps having to react so quickly for live blogging purposes makes him form snap judgements, and it would be interesting to see if he feels the same way after a second viewing?
I hate both Killary and Moochelle, so I loved the opening sketch. If anything, it was too kind.
Lol I had the exact same thoughts.
As I watched the cold open, all I could think was that this sketch appears as thought it was written simply to please McGee.
Bizarrely, he doesn’t like it.
Steve,
Don’t sell Ryan short.
I’m sure he’s also trying for jobs at Slate, Salon, Think Progress, AV Club, Politico, Media Matters… you know, everywhere else where the message is certainly biased to only one side of the ideological coin.
And really, if that’s the case, he may only have Vox on his mind. I’m sure he’d jump at the chance to join Ezra and Matt so he can voxplain the world of television to us. ;-)
As a liberal Democrat, I mostly agree with everything here. And I really liked the sketch (although, not as good as the Sarah Palin/Hilary Clinton sketch with Tina fEY and Amy Poehler from a few years ago.)
But a lot of Republicans do complain about how left leaning the show is and constantly complains every time the writers make a joke about FOX news (which makes me wonder why they continue to watch SNL). I can understand why McGee made that comment about Republicans liking this sketch.
And the Right wing crazies come out of the woodwork. So now the only thing that will be discussed on this thread is politics. Snooze.
Bill,
The point is, it shouldn’t matter. Left or Right, it’s all the same, just different sides of the same coin.
The purpose of comedy is to skewer everything and everyone. It’s what’s supposed to keep everyone honest and above board. It’s why kings had jesters.
But in the landscape of SNL, Colbert, and 80% of The Daily Show (because they will, on infrequent occasions, take on the political left), they are only willing to make fun of one side because their own personal biases lie with the other.
It’s disturbing in a way, because it’s a symptom of the larger problem reflecting and affecting legitimate journalistic media today. The 4th Estate has largely failed the country during the last 5+ years, allowing things to happen and to persist that they would’ve skewered and investigated the last Administration about until heads rolled.
What’s good for the goose used to be good for the gander, but it’s not so any longer.
Ryan’s just a small part in a much larger problem.
My main point was simply that this was an awful review. I did not want to infer I opposed his viewpoints due to their partisan nature, just their myopic lack of insight. To the person who said “Killary and Moochelle”…ugh.
The idea that because it’s a snap judgment is perhaps the best explanation. He should be reviewing it based on the criteria of whether it’s funny and/or relevant, and fails over and over on that accord, instead making it about his own biased observations that are tangential, at best.
And I get the show is left leaning, my point is that he would never, ever say during a Fox or Palin sketch, “Boy, those Democrats must be so happy about this!” He acts like portraying the Fox staff as mentally challenged ISN’T mean (and as a one-time journalist, I think Fox News is, as a whole, a wretched hive of scum and villainy, but SNL making them stupid is not less mean than two women arguing some substantive political issues). This is where McGee, as a reviewer, is an utter failure, for refusing to be able to accept that distinction.
Reviewers must bring in some personal opinion or viewpoint to a critique (that is, in essence, the nature of reviewing). But when it’s consistently one-sided in a constant search for subtext affirming their worldview, it’s useless to the reader.
So, basically, can we get someone doing live reviews who can tell us if something was kinda funny or not?
And Lee Harvey, it’s a persistent tactic to try and marginalize people with whom you disagree by labeling them or bullying them in such a way.
“We cannot mistake absolutism for principle, or substitute spectacle for politics, or treat name-calling as reasoned debate.”
Words you probably should listen to, though I would guess you have no clue from whence they came.
Good gawd. What a ridiculous conversation to be having on a message board about Saturday Night Live. If you two clowns consider yourselves so above all this, then apply for a job with Roger Ailes and bring “fair and balanced” back from the dead.
If Fox News is right-wing then the entire country is right wing. They have more then twice the viewers of the nearest competitor. Everyone I know hates Obama and his fatass anti-American wife.
This entire thread is awesome!
I think the critique on Ryan is valid, if a bit harsh. I certainly wasn’t aware of any woman-on-woman bashing as I was watching the episode. And I think that all that “meanness” worked within the context of the individual sketches.
That said, I can see how someone might look at the sum and feel a pattern. I don’t like there was one, but I get how someone could make that case.
historyofmatt, “We cannot mistake absolutism for principle, or substitute spectacle for politics, or treat name-calling as reasoned debate.”
Isn’t that Fox News’ mission statement?
I had an irrational fancy that McGee might come into this thread and say “Holy crow, I never realized how off I was until I saw each of my points proven wrong, beyond a shadow of opinion.” Or at least try to defend his point of view (inevitably digging his hole deeper).
I’m disappointed to see that he took the most weaselly way out: editing his “live” blog to try and elucidate his lunacy. He, perhaps predictably, only served to make himself look worse.
I quoted his original excerpts above because I imagined he’d be horrified to see how wrong he was in the clear light of day and quickly change them. Check out how he “clarified” his stance with his changes to the last two sentences quoted above:
“But as a piece of comedy, this was too mean by half to seem like anything but a chance to have powerful women snipe at each other rather than augment each other.”…EDIT:while outlining their differences.
That’s impressive. He managed to make a lame idea for a comedy sketch even lamer. Imagine you are tasked to write a story (comedy, drama, or otherwise) where you have to make two characters augment each other while outlining their differences. What a ponderous idea.
Next, he changes his original, nonsensical: “In a season when it seems like the cast has been competing for air time rather than work together to make the show better as a whole, it’s an interesting approach to explore.” by rewriting the end to “it’s an “interesting” approach to say the least.”
I love it. Who the hell is he quoting? Is he acknowledging how stupid his use of the word interesting was, which I noted above? If not, what does he mean by putting it in quotes? Is it not interesting? Then why are you talking about it?
Come on, McGee, don’t be a coward, I want you to own up for being proven demonstrably wrong (especially on the Barbara Walters conversation. Your lone remaining piece of evidence in this “trend” is a line or two from the exploding whale sketch. Let me repeat that: the exploding whale sketch).
Steve, have a heart and cut Ryan some slack. Sure, he is a nutty politically-correct Obama supporter. But I still think he means well and is a good person. Plus he gives up nearly every Saturday night to write a popular live blog. You gotta respect that.
Although I don’t share his worldview, I do think Ryan is a good writer who does a decent job on the fly. So give him a break.
“Have a heart and cut Ryan some slack…Give him a break….He means well and he’s a good person.”
What the heck, you’re treating me like I look a dump in the backseat of his car and made him astronaut-drive to Alaska.
All I said was that he was doing an awful job at accurately interpreting a TV show. I wanted to point out how his tiresome misconceptions lead to worthless analysis. I think I’ve done that.
I fear when people use the Internet to post things that are completely false to a wide audience. How many people will walk away with the idea that what he’s saying is true?
He didn’t hide his views on this. He tweeted it out, even, his only real comment on the episode: [twitter.com]
To people who only see that tweet, they’ll assume it’s accurate and that SNL has a woman-hating problem.
He made it a special note in his review to call it a weird trend, his lengthiest of post-show notes. I’ve shown, fact-by-fact, that it’s a completely wrong interpretation.
I’m a writer/editor in a highly technical field. If I made errors in interpretation of fact as obviously as he did here (and probably has countless times before), I’d be fired. It’s clear he is coming in with a mindset he’s trying his damnedest to wedge into every possible sketch.
“Plus he gives up nearly every Saturday night to write a popular live blog. You gotta respect that.”
I respect first-responders. I respect schoolteachers in inner cities. Somewhere far, far below those levels are where I respect freelance bloggers who frequently misinterpret obvious intent.
Saturday Night Live will never be funny as long as 70-year-old Lorne Michaels is making the decisions. That no-talent loser drags the show down season after season. It’s time to drop that loser and get some new blood.
Another shitty episode. Why one earth do I keep watching this unfunny garbage?
Ryan, I love your reviews, but I think you’re really pressing to make this woman-on-woman thing an issue. If anything it’s your own lens that’s the problem, by immediately jumping to “this is a woman sniping with a woman!” rather than the more natural “this is one character sniping with another character” reaction. The cold open was incisive and funny because of their conflict; you can’t be serious in wanting a sketch to “augment each other while outlining their differences” and still be comedic. And then one playful jab at Barbara Walters is your next example? And a couple throwaway lines in the whale sketch? I don’t think this “happened so often that you couldn’t help but notice.” Your antenna is just piqued to find something like this to notice. How much man-on-man conflict has there been in SNL history that’s gone without comment? The show is finally getting closer to a reasonable gender balance in its cast, and with that will come female characters who interact with each other, in good ways and bad. It’s crazy and a bit patronizing to suggest that the women’s roles should be more limited in how much they can jab. If there were a real pattern over time where that’s all the female characters seemed to do, then maybe it’d be worth discussing, but to try to twist last night’s show into an example of this is really forcing it.
This guy gets it. Having seen all those sketches now, I completely agree. He doesn’t see the fact that there was a sketch featuring something like 8 women and 2 men, he sees some “ugly” sniping that goes “beyond comedic conflict” (I would love to know where that line is, please tell us more).
Did you think the Rick James Chappelle’s Show sketch was just an example of ugly black-on-black crime, McGee? That’s a serious question, by the way.
There would be a lot less women-sniping on this show if they would just fire half the female cast!
if there is anything i hate more than unfunny snl sketches, it’s a review by a politically correct dude who says he is offended. most of america can’t stand those biatches depicted in the opening skit. the hitfix blogging idiots live in a bubble
Most of America?
You must know a lot of person. Typo intended.
I disagreed with a lot of Ryan’s opinions on these sketches, but he was right on with the sniping women thing. I also notice that everyone who is screaming holy hell about him committing the crime of pointing that out has a man’s name. It’s not about politics, it’s about what works in comedy – and what’s fresh vs. what’s tired.
It’s a comments section of an SNL review, no one cares about your political opinions. Keep them to yourself.
Okay, so if I had to respond to everyone on the Internet who couldn’t comprehend my words, I’d never stop posting (which is generally why I never start posting, I was struggling to get readjusted to East Coast time last night and unable to sleep after a long week in Vegas).
But you’ve nicely encapsulated most of the wrong assumptions people make, so I’m going to respond here, then disappear into the ether, unless McGee shows up to stand up for himself…
“I also notice that everyone who is screaming holy hell about him committing the crime of pointing that out has a man’s name.”
I’m not screaming holy hell about a crime. If you read my posts, I’m calmly, rationally breaking down why his point of view is often reductive and inaccurate, making it a poor review. He’s so laser-focused on his viewpoint that his reviews are essentially worthless, reading way too much into things that don’t exist.
You’re also wrong, unless Julie is a dude’s name. But to say that men as a whole would be unable to notice if this were happening is simply incorrect, and incredibly sexist. I try not to make assumptions about entire swaths of people, especially based on limited anecdotal evidence. That’s what we call stereotyping. Instead, I recognize that every human is different and try to understand where they’re coming from, based on patterns of their behavior.
Also, I can rebut your point with one word: McGee. Is his view invalid because he’s a dude? Nope, I’d never say that.
“It’s not about politics, it’s about what works in comedy – and what’s fresh vs. what’s tired.”
See, I like when people make my argument for me, even though they think they disagree. This means we may have common ground. The person who said McGee’s comments are patronizing is exactly correct. It’s as if he’s saying, “Sorry ladies, this is MEN’S HUMOR.” To limit what one is able to say because of their political viewpoint, gender, or race is censorship. Look at my example above about Fox and Friends vs. tonight’s open. Or the reaction to this sketch vs. Leslie Jones. It’s McGee who is putting people in a box based on politics, not me.
“It’s a comments section of an SNL review, no one cares about your political opinions. Keep them to yourself.”
And here we agree again! To paraphrase: It’s…an SNL review, no one cares about your political opinion. That’s why I clearly stated in my first post that I’m completely politically unaffiliated and followed that up with another post to clarify that partisan comments are stupid. But you’re clearly coming into this with a lot of assumptions (“Men can’t discuss this! It’s not about politics unless I agree!”), which greatly weakens your argument. You’re also making assumptions about my politics which are probably hilariously off base. Again, please don’t put your assumptions on me, read the words I have posted here and respond point-by-point if you want to.
To sum up, I think it’s difficult to come to any other conclusion than McGee’s incessantly incorrect readings of sketches is due to his limited worldview that he thinks is all-inclusive, but instead makes him incredibly myopic. This leads to reviews that come so preloaded with personal opinion that he can’t simply judge whether something is funny or not and are useless guides/summations for readers (since he’s often factually wrong or assuming subtext that isn’t there).
Sorry, one more point to make:
I’ve pointed out how his reading of the open was so wrong and clearly the result of bias and assumption, but let me comment on his Barbara Walters remark.
“She chastises Strong for not being a “real” journalist, but Strong hits back with low blows about “The View.” (Again, there’s some weird woman-on-woman sniping happening tonight, no?)”
To answer your rhetorical question, no, McGee. Update is known as the “fake news.” That’s why she makes fun of Cecily, for comparing a role as a journalist for decades for ABC interviewing world leaders to that of the Update anchor. Do you get that so far? No woman-on-woman crime here.
Next, Cecily makes “low blows” about the View? Really? Cecily is saying that she’s spent the last few decades on a puff piece show that has nothing to do with journalism. WHICH BARBARA AGREES WITH. Again, not an example of woman-on-woman crime, unless you’re unable to see anything but that subtext in every.single.sketch.
One of my favorite sketches as a kid was the View, with Tracy Morgan’s Star Jones “Yes, I am a lawyer.” They’ve been making fun of the View for years, in far more specific and mean ways. If they had Elizabeth Hasselbeck (who is an idiot/monster) on, and she claimed to be a journalist based on her years on the View, then Cecily claimed otherwise, would you think that’s a low blow? Of course not, no human would.
That short vignette was the perfect summation of how McGee’s incapable of understanding the actual intent of a sketch/joke because on his preconceived notions. Keep in mind, he is being paid to write this, as if he presents an ability to embellish on these sketches in a way we may not initially see. Instead, he does the opposite, managing to misread nearly every one. I challenge him to rebut this without being flippant/dismissive. Consider the mic dropped.
I think Steve pretty much covered the rebuttal here, but for the record, while I am a man, I am also a progressive feminist and am generally pretty on guard for these types of issues. I just think it’s really pushing things to try and read it into last night’s show. The idea that the political characters should simply “augment each other while outlining their differences,” or that Cecily should not make any jokes at Barbara’s expense, is absurd to me. That’s all I’m getting at.
If the show employed more of a rotation system, where actors were featured more, say every 3 weeks, with more complex sketches, and writers had similar opportunity to focus, the show might be better served.
As it stands, it is largely the pre-produced pieces that work, for this reason. The live material, due to time and current event constraints, is so often weak and one-note that I rarely feel the need to watch live. The real person shows up to confront the sketch version? Someone grabbed a boob? A monologue that bursts into song?
Nasim Pedrad is not heavily featured for a couple of weeks, to come in with “Man Trap”? Yes, the movements are funny, but the time needed to sequence the choreography and sound effects could have been spent coming up with better material.
Certainly, the nature of the show means that most of the sketches will be filler, but if they aren’t ever going to really sink their teeth into the events of the week (the whale sketch? Really?) then they should, at least, have 1-2 of the live sketches be of the deeper kind, where it took more than a day or so to write, so we have at least one live moment worth (theoretically) being awake at midnight for.
The best part of tonight’s show? Theron singing.
So yeah.
It was all awful.
SNL has leftnthe building and no one is calling it to come home.
The Man Plan was unfunny. Nasim is unfunny. She tries too hard. Those moves made it worse. The sound effects were stolen from the Benny Hill Toolbox.
I never saw Ryan complain when Sarah Palin was being used as a punching bag. Isn’t that strange?
This show was horrible. Nothing was funny. Are there new writers on the show? The whole season has been very mediocre. What is going on SNL? There was not one moment of anything funny with Charlize. And who in the world are the Black Keys?? More talent in a karaoke club. Come on SNL….
I would have loved to have seen a Mother’s Day sketch about how Obama”s mother posed nude for those trashy 1960’s porn mags. Maybe next year!
Ha ha! That would be edgy! I vote for you to replace Lorne Michaels!
The inmates at the asylum must have been given a few minutes in the computer room tonight.
You Republicans aren’t funny or intelligent no matter how hard you try.
The nurses are calling you now. Back to your cages, sad ones.
I feel like there’s too much emphasis on Cecily Strong each episode. I think they threw her into update too soon. Update jokes are a little too cute for my taste and it’s been that way for awhile. Hand it over to Colin Jost and let him run with it. Maybe cecily will focus on her characters a little more which is where she’s at her best.
You’ve made reference to the fact that Brooks Wheelan is vastly underused on this show quite a few times now, and – although I agree – I would just like to point out that John Milhiser is definitely the most absent featured player this season so far. I completely forgot he even existed until I saw him waving at the end.
If coming back next season depends on how much on-screen time they’ve had, Milhiser is definitely the one that’s going.
There wasn’t one single funny part of this outing by Charlize Theron on SNL. Seriously. Not one single sketch worked. The one that kinda/sorta came close to potentially making me snicker a little was the cast roaming around NYC as tourists. Apart from that, the music guest was awful and this entire episode is one for the trash heap. B+ for “The Man Plan”? Are you insane? I’d love to sue whoever wrote that sketch for theft of the time it took out of my life. Nothing in it was remotely amusing……and that really sums up this episode with this current cast.
For a sketch called “Bikini Beach Party” not ONE person was in a bikini! Not even a ’60s high-waisted deal pulled from Taylor Swift’s closet.
The only thing I want from “Girlfriends Talk Show” now is to meet the crazy boyfriend. I’d agree it’s mean and bizarre to chastise Morgan for her lack of sexual experience, but there are people like that. So I think it was meant as a satire of drama coaches, not a jab at Morgan. Whether that intent was clear…
As far as weird Charlize Theron goes, she won an Oscar for being an ugly lesbian serial killer. That wasn’t weird enough for you?
TK, the reason there were no bikinis is because no-one wore them in the 1960s movies they’re spoofing. It’s surprising, I know.
Um… Annette Funnicello wore bikinis in some of them. I’ve seen pictures. Sure I can buy that some, or even most wouldn’t be, but not one? If that’s the joke, then they should have pointed it out. And Kenan doesn’t know how to pronounce “ambergris”.
Um… Annette Funnicello wore bikinis in some of them. I’ve seen pictures. Sure I can buy that some, or even most wouldn’t be, but not one? If that’s the joke, then they should have pointed it out. And Kenan doesn’t know how to pronounce “ambergris”.
Huh, you’re right. Where did I read that then? Apologies.
Do you really want to see Cecily Strong or Aidy Bryant in a bikini? I don’t!
Did anyone notice that Taran was visibly upset and in tears during the goodbyes? Anyone know why? The poor dear
And I thought this was definitely one of the best episodes of the season. I will forever be haunted by last years Daniel Craig. Train. Wreck.
No surprises, but disagree. This was the worst episode of the show since Elton John hosted a few years ago, I think. The only thing that came close to hitting was the Mom Game Show and Drunk Uncle – I saw what they were trying to do with the rest of them, but no laughs.
Unless Colin Jost suddenly figures out a way to be funnier on camera, I sort of hope next week is his last week as an SNL employee.
If Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were to be portrayed accurately, they would have been played by men.
I like the cast, but the writing is bad. Some of the skit concepts seem like they would be potentially funny, but it never delivers.
Hey, Ryan. As a woman, just thought I’d let you know, you don’t have to get your feathers ruffled by ‘woman-on-woman sniping’. We can make fun of each other just like men do. I know you’re trying to be PC, but yikes.
Anyway, I thought it was a mostly-good show. Mike O’Brien’s skit was my favorite…he’s hit-or-miss (the Darth Vader butt thing), but when he’s on, I love his brand of humor (the interviewing bugs thing was hilarious too). I thought the Heshe skit was mostly painful to watch. I love Nasim, but most of her characters are one-note. Shallon, Heshe…there’s not enough substance to these characters to appear in more than one skit.
Completely agree with your first paragraph. Ryan’s take on the sketches felt like a bit of white-knighting.