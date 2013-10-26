Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe

Edward Norton isn”t exactly known for his comedic talents, relying mostly on intense turns in such films as “Fight Club” and “American History X” for his rise to fame. But he”s had plenty of intentionally funny roles as well, such as in “Keeping The Faith,” “Death To Smoochy,” and his recent foray into the world of Wes Anderson films. For those with even a hint of interest in the behind-the-scenes world of Hollywood, Norton is also known as an opinionated talent who often provides creative input into his many endeavors, even when said input isn”t sought. But when it comes to “Saturday Night Live,” collaboration is the name of the game, and it should be interesting to see just how much Norton is willing to puncture his own persona tonight. Along for the ride will be musical guest Janelle Monáe. If you”ve never seen Monáe perform, you”re in for a treat.
In past weeks, I”ve liveblogged the proceedings. Tonight will be a straight recap, post after the show ends. There will be no real difference in the approach: I”ll grade each segment in order, giving my in-the-moment thoughts for each. But in recent weeks, it”s been tough to balance getting as many thoughts into each segment while also constantly updating the entry during commercial breaks. So I”m delivering this slightly later than normal in the hopes of focusing my attention on the show rather than HTML. I hope you understand, and I welcome any and all feedback about whether or not you prefer liveblogging or post-show recaps. But for now, on with the show!
Department Of Health And Human Services Message: “SNL” didn”t really deal with the government shutdown in a meaningful way. But with that over, it does lead this week with Kathleen Sebelius (Kate McKinnon) talking about the poor rollout for the Affordable Care Act website, which happened concurrently with the shutdown. So, that”s something! Then again, this is not really a smack down on the technological arm of Obama”s signature piece of legislation so much as a chance to make jokes about adult-themed movies such as “Bang Ambulance”. That being said…there aren”t enough “Encarta ’95” jokes in sketch comedy these days. So that”s ALSO something! Do I need to say the show”s days of hard-hitting political satire are long gone again? Of course not. You know the drill at this point. [Grade: C+]
Monologue: Norton says that he was asked to do “SNL” thirteen years ago, but only now is ready to host due to his intense Method approach to acting. Discussing the “great actors” that have previously hosted the show brings Alec Baldwin onto the stage to offer advice on how to host. Rather than take over the monologue, however, Baldwin serves as the set-up man to allow Norton to bust out a few impressions. (His Woody Allen is amazing. The rest? Meh.) Sadly, Miley Cyrus returns because apparently we didn”t enough of her tongue last time. I…got nothing here. Until then, I was on-board. And Cyrus wasn”t bad so much as utterly unnecessary. We have a show with unlimited potential with a first-time host who can do anything asked of him. Did we need her coming in like a wrecking ball (see what I did there?) and throw things off before they barely got started? [Grade: B]
Autumn”s Eve Pumpkin Spice: Here”s a one-joke commercial…but it”s a pretty damn good joke. As someone who lives in Massachusetts, I”m used to being surrounded by ads for pumpkin-flavored items left and right from late August until…well, usually Memorial Day. (I saw a spa advertising “Pumpkin Facials” and burned the place to the ground. Well, in my mind.) What I like about this sketch isn”t just the content, but its context: Really, this is the spiritual successor to “Annuale,” the once-a-year period commercial from a few years ago. That sketch belonged to that era of “SNL” women, and this one belongs to the new generation. This commercial doesn”t define this new generation, but along with the “Girls” parody a few weeks ago, helps further cement this group as worth heirs to their predecessors. [Grade: A-]
Stranger Danger: Do my eyes deceive me, or is this Nasim Pedrad in the lead of a sketch, and a sketch immediately after the monologue? It”s too bad that the premise of the sketch is almost entirely lifted from a Dane Cook comedy bit. I”m not saying the show is ripping Cook off…but if you listened to his stand-up during the early phase of his career, you heard a variation on this sketch a while back. With all that out of the way…the inability of these students to understand why they shouldn”t talk to strangers is well-paced, crisply delivered, and features a fun sense of comedic progression. Norton basically plays the straight man here, and while Pedrad is the lead, almost every one gets in a few good lines. I”m still not sure how I feel about seeing someone else”s material so blatantly re-appropriated, especially given Cook”s own contentious history with this topic. There are only SO MANY comedic ideas, I get it. And I”m sure many of you have heard variations of plenty of premises that later made it into “SNL” sketches. But I can only comment on my own experience here. I laughed, but I also wondered what Cook might think upon seeing this. [Grade: B+]
The Steve Harvey Show: Norton is the owner of Spooky City, on the show to give advice on Halloween costumes. He loves costumes that are based on puns, such as “Face Book” (a book on a woman”s face) and “Cereal Killer.” The jokes come from Harvey”s inability to comprehend the costumes. It”s a fairly stupid premise…but Kenan Thompson”s energy sells the concept. That is good, since the sketch never really goes anywhere. “Stranger Danger” built upon its premise and took things to ever-greater levels. This sketch starts in first gear and never leaves it. It is fine, but ultimately forgettable. [Grade: B-]
The Midnight Coterie Of Sinister Intruders: Norton is Owen Wilson to Noël Wells” Gwyneth Paltrow in this top-notch parody. Having Alec Baldwin narrate the proceedings is just icing on the already tasty cake. Everything about this is fantastic, especially how it recreates Anderson”s production design, musical choices, and editing techniques. Even the font selection would confuse someone fast-forwarding “SNL” through the commercials on Sunday morning. Sure, these are all ingrained and established Anderson signifiers at this point. But they are well done all the same, and offer Norton the chance to do something actually comedic. We haven”t seen that since the monologue. It”s a hit-and-miss show thus far, but the good definitely outweighs the bad so far. [Grade: A-]
Pest Control: First Pedrad gets a lead role…now Brooks Wheelan does. Dogs and cats, living together…mass hysteria! Right on cue, after I just mentioned it, Norton gets to play an actual comedic character in a sketch, in this case a man with an affinity for rodents helping his friend root out an infestation in an office building. Apparently not only Ed Norton can do impressions…so can the possums inside this office”s ventilation system. Norton and Wheelan play two dumb characters, but the writing”s specificity keeps it from being “two yokels sucking up sketch oxygen”. I”m not sure this will be Wheelan”s break-out character, but it”s still good to see any featured player get a chance in this crowded cast. [Grade: B-]
Numbers Man: Norton plays a “Rain Man”-type figure, attending a gangster meeting to help verify a million-dollar exchange. But instead of being able to count the number of dollar bills in a bag, he can only count the number of doors in a room. It”s an OK premise, but the sketch lasts waaaaaay too long, and doesn”t really go anywhere after the premise is established. Side note: I think this was our first Taran Killam sighting of the night. Given his near ubiquity this season up until this point, that”s somewhat surprising. [Grade: C]
Janelle Monáe takes the stage to perform “Dance Apocalyptic.” As great as Monáe”s voice is, I could watch her dance and straight up perform for hours and never get sick of it. Bruno Mars gets a lot of press for putting on a fantastic stage show, but Monáe gives Mars and his band more than a run for their money. This song contains the best of Motown coupled with a modern sensibility that makes the whole song feel timeless. Close your eyes: she sounds like a young Michael Jackson. Open your eyes: she performs like a young James Brown. Now forget those references: Monáe is her own thing, and that thing is the real deal. [Grade: A]
Weekend Update: “Update” is starting at 12:20 am, which demonstrates how much material the show came up with during the two-week break. Unfortunately, that two-week break didn”t yield better guests than Anthony Crispino, my least-favorite recurring Bobby Monyihan character. (Yes, even more than Kirby.) Crispino is the only guest in what feels like an unusually short “Update” segment. But while I like Meyers/Strong, and want to see them develop some chemistry, I”m OK with “Update” being short if the show feels it has enough material in its sketches/preproduced segments. Plus? This “Update” didn”t really have any solid material, so the shorter, the better. That”s a general rule that applies to all parts of the show. [Grade: C+]
12 Days Not A Slave: This sketch starts off horribly, not because the subject matter is somewhat awkward but because the pacing of it is completely off. Norton”s inability to keep Jay Pharoah”s newly-freed slave from understanding the danger he”s still in simply doesn”t work due to the pair constantly tripping over one another, and it prevents the audience from really sinking its teeth into the sketch. Luckily, Aidy Bryant saves the day, when her character announces that the past twelve days have been the best of her life. (A stereotypical joke? You betcha. Did I laugh entirely due to Bryant owning it? You betcha!) I”m happy to see Pharaoh in a non-Obama role, but I wish it were in a sketch with stronger material…and one that didn”t feature a “Back To The Future”-type scenario in which Miley Cyrus” ancestor invents twerking. How on Earth did that sketch devolve into a “white people can”t dance” scenario? Your guess is as good as mine. [Grade: C]
Ruth”s Chris Halloween: Hmm. I”m of two minds about this one. There”s always a place for a stupid sketch that feels like a late-night improv session that somehow snuck on air. But that only works if that improv session is as funny in the cold light of day as it is at 4 am after three Red Bulls. This? This doesn”t really work, even if Cecily Strong”s Sexy Dracula is pretty great. Ninety percent of the ideas in this sketch feel like they shouldn”t have made it out of the first draft, even if Norton”s willing to play a virgin who thinks “slipping on ice” is a viable move in bed. [Grade: C-]
Janelle Monáe returns to perform “Electric Lady.” I pretty much owned up to being a superfan in the first segment. Are you surprised that I love this as well? Of course not. It”s not as catchy as “Dance Apocalyptic” but has some great electric guitar lines underneath its syncopated dance rhythms. I”m gonna stop typing and start dancing the way that Norton”s character feared I might back in “12 Days Not A Slave.” [Grade: A-]
Halloween Candy: Wow, this is the most 12:55 am sketch is ages. It”s beyond strange, but also the best use of Norton all night. BY FAR. Why does his character put kale chips inside the wrapper of a Reese”s Peanut Butter Cup? Why is his son dressed up as “bones”? Who is Adult Ruth, and why is she in that house? Who cares? Maybe it”s just the late night exhaustion working here, but I laughed at almost every line in this sketch, and laughed hard at more than a few. I mean, look at this line: “These razors are still in the pack, so all they can arrest me for this time is GENEROSITY!!!” There”s so much in that line that implies the bizarre history that led this man with the John Waters moustache to think the empty DVD case for “Cars 2” is the ultimate statement of control. I can see many of you picking that as your least-favorite sketch. And I can understand why. But man, was that sketch precisely on my comedic wavelength. This was a trick-or-treat kind of episode, but ended on the best treat yet. [Grade: A]
Best Sketch: Halloween Candy
Worst Sketch: Ruth”s Chris Halloween
Biggest Takeaways: Norton wasn”t afraid to be weird, and when he was, the show had its best results. Pedrad had a high-profile episode after weeks (and really, months) of being all but forgotten. The new cast members didn”t get to do much tonight outside of Wheelan. Bryant”s star is definitely rising on the show.
Next Week: Kerry Washington hosts. “Scandal” fans, rejoice. All those who hate it when I point out that no one in the current cast can play the First Lady Of The United States, weep.
You are correct. I thought Halloween Candy was by far THE WORST sketch, not the best. The only semi-laugh I got out of it was when Adult Ruth showed up. Everything else landed with a thud for me. I guess my humor is just on a different wavelength than yours.
Which is fine! I mean this in the best way possible: I don’t care who agrees with my take. My job is just to explain my view as clearly as I can so others can understand where I’m coming from with the grade.
I wish I could remember the details, but there was a sketch similar to Halloween Candy within the last few years (maybe with a Christmas theme?). I thought this was very funny (and strange). Love when SNL takes a chance and airs something like this.
The similar sketch you’re thinking of was from a few seasons ago. It was Steve Buscemi unpacking his Christmas ornaments. Equally weird and awesome.
The Halloween candy sketch was the best, but I almost wished they’d saved it until the next time Christopher Walken hosts.
I always read your blog, but never live. So, for me, it was completely the same. It did seem as though the extra time helped to make the writing of the recap a bit more polished and without the slight errors that fans will inevitably harp upon during the course of a live blog.
Go ahead and put me down for a huge huge fan of the live blogging. I basically don’t watch SNL until the Hitfix recap is up. It is like watching it with my friend (who I never agree with). If it is incredibly taxing, okay I can get used to the new format. If it is just sort of a PITA — it’s totally worth it. I love the live feed. Just my .02
Sidebar. I think you underrated 12 days a slave. Funny concept, good execution; you found one stereotype hilarious, the other shameful. Odd.
I think Norton deserves a lot of credit. He was one of the most well rehearsed, smoothest hosts of the season. Drop the material — he was the least cue-card-ready of anyone yet this season. That counts for a lot for me.
Aidy Bryant is the breakout star of this cast IMHO. And I like the whole cast.
I’m not sure I found any “stereotype” shameful…I thought the chemistry between Norton/Pharaoh was strained. There’s a difference. I noted only one stereotype in the sketch, and found its inclusion odd but the execution by Bryant solid.
I took “a ‘white people can’t dance’ scenario” to be a reference to a stereotype, to be clear. But yes my assertion of you claiming it was shameful may have been overstating it. I found them equally funny. I think it would have been funnier to see Miley twerking had she not been in the monologue though.
I just rewatched the 12 days a slave to see if I could see what you meant by them constantly tripping over one another. I simply didn’t see it. No more than, say, a performance of who’s on first by Abbott and Costello. I saw one flub by Norton which he covered well with a “shhh!”
This is pretty far off topic, but the weird part for me was the fact that Norton’s character in this sketch was Canadian. I guess this was so a white character not involved with the slavery debate in the U.S. could act as mediator in the sketch between the oblivious former slave and the angry southerners, but it still seemed like a strange choice. Oh, and “Canadians” didn’t exist until the country was officially founded in 1867, or three years after this sketch’s setting in 1864. TMYK…
For whatever its worth, I didn’t know what “TMYK” stood for–so I just looked it up, and laughed harder at that (given the context here that it’s used in) than I laughed at anything on the show!
It was a strange episode and it was oddly paced, but was entertaining pretty often throughout.
I’m a devoted SNL fan but the new cast members aren’t cutting it. Can’t tell if it’s weak writing or lack of chemistry. Taran, Jay, Bobby, Keenan, Aidy, Cecily, Kate, Nasim. Only reason to tune in. AKA the returning cast members. They have to figure out how to shine the spotlight on these newbies or cut them entirely. Bringing nothing to the show. It’s only going to get worse when Seth Meyers leaves.
SNL is making a mistake by basically not letting the featured players do ANYTHING. It’s as if they don’t trust them to be funny, which is odd, because the show hired them. So far I believe Brooks Wheelan’s role as the pest control guy is the only time when a featured player had a starring role in a sketch, and he was quickly overwhelmed by Ed Norton who got all the lines.
I know for a fact that Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney are hilarious guys, but so far the show isn’t trusting them or any of the new castmembers to do anything but play straight man or silent roles. It’s making people think they have nothing to offer.
For an interesting insight into the dynamics among cast members, try to find Dennis Miller Live’s 100th episode with David Spade and Norm MacDonald. It seems to be a quite tense interplay among writers, newbies, and established cast members. Heck, even Sandler and Farley took a couple of seasons to gain traction.
Lastly, perhaps LM should consider retirement.
Don’t think Ryan gets enough love, I for one always look for his reviews after the episodes and am usually 95% in agreement with his assessments, Keep on Keepin on dude!
I’m on the west coast so I like to have this page up on my screen as I watch the show and then check Ryan’s take while commercials are on. I hope he continues to do these reviews. I look forward to them.
Did Kyle Mooney show up at all this episode? I don’t remember seeing him…
He showed up briefly in the Steve Harvey sketch as the guy in the “cereal killer” costume. I think he also played Jason Schwartzman in the Wes Anderson parody.
Loved the Halloween Candy sketch and definitely thought it was the best. I figured Norton would shine playing odd characters and kinda fall flat being himself (I thought the monologue was awkward and horrible).
The pest control sketch started with potential, but quickly just became stupid and weird, and not good-weird like the Halloween Candy sketch. Best laugh from the whole thing was just Brooks Wheelan going “OH MY GOOOOODDD!!”
I wish there had been a Beck Bennett/Kyle Mooney sketch at the end like Sigma or Kyle’s Office.
I agree with you. The Halloween candy sketch was the best! I was sold when he said the Klondike bar line!
The numbers count was the best sketch of the night. You said it went on way to long. To me it seemed really short. I was laughing hard during that skit and I can’t say that about many SNL skits anymore. Norton did a very nice job.
The show was good till Janelle Monae.She has a good voice,but her dancing is atrocious.
Anthony Crispino on the news really cracked me up. In general, I pretty much disagree with all of the sketch ratings listed here. But individual sketch agreements isn’t important. What’s much more important is that I’ve recently witnessed a bunch of journalist wonder aloud in print “Why Norton? Who cares about him? Why now?” Well… a) he has a new movie coming out (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and b) he’s a brilliant actor in every way, who is comedically gifted, and one who can pick up material quickly and make strong choices. The writing on SNL has ALWAYS been on and off… it’s the nature of producing a weekly sketch show like this. But what gives it the best chance of hitting is having someone as game, a willing, and as talented as Norton. So much better than a personality-of-the-moment (or even a good film actor) who can’t peel their eyes away from the cue cards or take those moment-to-moment risks that a show like SNL with its quick rehearsal process demands.
Agreed. Norton was wonderful
Halloween Candy 4 life!
The Wes Anderson parody was such a waste. Sure, they copied the production design, but all the characters were just previous Wes Anderson characters. I don’t know how they could have gotten melancholy into it, but that’s a big part of Anderson’s oeuvre. And they didn’t do his camerawork. The Rain Man sketch was almost a slightly different copy of a Key and Peele sketch from two weeks ago. This is my first time hearing and seeing Monae. Girl can move.
Janelle Monáe is far from what I usually listen to, but she’s got “it.” I’d rather see her invited back instead of having, say, Rihanna again. Or Spears. Or Perry.
What I mean is they just lifted the known characters and actors, instead of truly getting at his characters. Though I did love the title.
At the end of “Halloween Candy,” with the Martini in hand and the fact that Norton’s character is sort of effete, I was reminded of the Ernie Kovacs character “Percy Dovetonsils.” Not as blatant a ripoff as the Dane Cook routine, however.
I’m also going to add that I like the Anthony Crispino character. I’m from near the area where Bobby grew up in Westchester County, NY, and am very familiar with guys like this; he has it down, especially the constant looking around to see if anyone is noticing him. It’s great.
Halloween Candy was great! The overall writing for the show was okay, nothing really special. But Ed Norton was definitely the best host I’ve seen in the while. He was funny and had confidence on stage. Ed Norton was fantastic.
Janelle Monae is not my bag, I guess. I thought her voice was shrill on SNL and her dancing was hilariously bad. I couldn’t make it through listening to her scream-sing and jump around spasmodically. She was a waste of some really nice set design and costuming.
I enjoy Edward Norton’s films, but he seemed like a weird choice for SNL because his best-remembered film work is all so old at this point. Hosts generally have something you can riff off of from their work in a parody, but a Fight Club or American History X sketch would’ve looked hopelessly dated.
The best moments were the Autumn’s Eve commercial and 12 Days Not a Slave, thanks to Aidy Bryant’s laugh-out-loud line. But the latter sketch suffered from Jay Pharoah’s weaknesses. In my view he’s the cast member most likely to ruin strong material.
It was weird to see so little of Taran Killam, the most versatile and funny male in the cast.
Amen to most of the above. P.S. I think that Norton was trying, unsuccessfully, to channel Christopher Waltz from “Django Unchained” for the 12 days not a slave bit.
The Janelle Monae “performances” were steaming piles of crap in my opinion. Possibly the worst musical guest that I can recall. Very weak musically, and an utter pain in the skull to watch.
did any of you catch the very ending? at the final goodbye with everyone on stage? man it got awkward.. like right after Norton hugged Monae he wanted to hug Aidy I think but Monae went on and hugged her so Norton awkwardly grabbed his phone.. like it was weird..
Watched just to catch the live performance of Janelle Monae…ordered and downloaded the CD immediately after! Great performance.
Anthony Crispino is physically painful to listen to. Talking in a high voice is not inherently funny. Though the neighborhood dogs always start barking when he’s on.
Norton did well with what they gave him. Halloween Candy and Wes Anderson were probably this season’s best aside from “Mornin’ Miami.” Janelle Monae absolutely owned it. Best part of the show.
As one who reads it on Sunday, I’m fine w/o the liveblog.
Does anyone know who the guy playing guitar with the band was? He was out front and really had some chops.
The actor GOT IN YOUR HEAD, Ryan! IN YOUR HEAD! Esp with that last skit. Wait, does this mean you’ll make up a male club for fighting and blow up Equifax, Experian and Transunion credit agencies?
Yeah, I loved the Stranger Danger sketch. At first I feared with would be a Nedrad solo skit but slowly it expanded to the other “students” and they kept coming up with variations of misinterpreting Norton’s cop warnings about the van until they WANTED to meet a stranger in a van with candy.
It’s like all those time travel stories where they go back in time to prevent some horrible event–only to end up being the REAL CAUSE of said event. Hysterical!
The problem I had with the musical guest, Janelle Monae, is a problem I have with a lot of musical performances where the lead singer mic is TOO LOW and DROWNED OUT by the rest of the band. Either boost her mic or lower everyone elses. It was better in her performance. Also … don’t dance, Janelle. It’s … not helping.
Oh and Weekend Update was way too short and not that funny. I tire of that Bobby Moynihan character too. If there was a faster delivery he’d be tolerable (“government touchdown” led by “Tom Cruise”).
I actually thought it was one of the most enjoyable SNL episodes in a while. Norton was very formidable as a host, and the only real mediocre sketch to me was the 12 days as a slave parody. Although it was great to see Pharaoh in a sketch, and Aidy Bryant’s delivery of that line and subsequent facial expression and momentary stare into the camera was awesome.
And for the record, I very much enjoy the Anthony Crispino character, even though the Weekend Update segment was certainly an abbreviated outing. But it is good to see Cecily Strong get a bit more comfortable in that role. Also, Norton’s Owen Wilson was just terrific. But overall, one of the more solid episodes in a while.
This was my favorite show this season. I can’t believe the Wes Anderson skit got an A-! What was missing? I’d rate “Stranger Danger” and A- (without having seen the DC routine).
I loved the first 90 seconds of “Rain Man”, unfortunately it fizzled. (Endings are never the bets part of a skit…). “Halloween Candy”, like so many final skits, was my favorite. The last 12:55 skit I liked this much was Louis CK and Kate M’s hook up at a bar. (Might be my favorite ever).