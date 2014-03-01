Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Jim Parsons and Beck

It seems like an eternity since the last episode of “Saturday Night Live” aired, but it”s back tonight, with the most beloved member of one of television”s biggest shows as host. Jim Parsons is a semi-unlikely television star, but there are few who don”t know who Sheldon Cooper is at this point, and a large chunk of that goes to Parson”s portrayal of that character. In lesser hands, Sheldon would not be one of the true genuine breakout characters in recent TV history. Tonight, Parsons gets to potentially stretch his wings, in addition to almost undoubtedly delivering “The Big Bang Theory”-related humor as well. Along for the ride is musical act Beck for this, the first show in the post-Seth Meyers Era.
Usually, I liveblog the proceedings, but due to personal reasons, I”m opting for the less taxing task of recapping it after the fact. Things should be back to normal next week, liveblogging-wise. As always, I will be grading each segment individual. As always, most of you will be stunned that these entirely subjective (though internally consistent) grades don”t perfectly coincide with yours. As always, I”ll just sip wine and dance the tango while you lament that a “B” sketch got a “B-“. It”s how I roll.
The Ellen Show: In the world of “Ellen,” the movie “12 Years A Slave” is about her being forced to dance on her talk show. That”s…somehow just as tonally bad as “12 Weeks Not A Slave” in terms of trying to draw comedy from that film. Which is kind of amazing! Also amazing: After nearly a month off, “SNL” opens with a sketch that openly feints away from topicality in favor of dog parks. That is so meta, my teeth hurt. In better news, Parsons makes a pre-monologue appearance as Johnny Weir. Maybe this will make things better…though maybe not. Did you know Weir wore CRAZY outfits at The Olympics? You did? Well, then you know the premise of his appearance. Weir wore crazy outfits at the Olympics. That”s it. Period. Nothing about his fantastically florid analysis, or anything about the defiance behind his outfits. He was just fab, guys, and no context is needed. Yikes. That was the definition of toothless. [Grade: C-]
Monologue: Poor Parsons: He seems terrified. He”s stumbling over nearly every line early on. Luckily, once the musical number “I”m Not That Guy” kicks in, he seems more at home. It helps that other members of the cast come in to help out as other examples of typecast actors like Jaleel White and Jason Alexander. He”s still not particularly comfy onstage, but I”m not watching through my fingers anymore. So, progress? I”m chalking this up to adrenaline versus actual terrors, and assume he”ll calm down. If not…heaven help us. [Grade: C]
Peter Pan Returns: And he brought Tinkerbell”s sister “Tonkerbell” along with him, apparently. She lives in a green-screened world filled with wonder and insults. Meanwhile, Parsons” Peter is looking so directly at the cards that it”s physically upsetting. The crowd is trying to laugh, but even they are already uncomfortable by this debacle. Having Aidy Bryant”s Tonk in a separate set just destroys the chemistry here, since she”s driving the sketch yet isn”t even onstage with the rest of the players. OK, I”ll ask: what the hell is happening? [Grade: D]
The Bird Bible: OK, is it 12:55 am already? This is beyond strange, and appropriate for a much later slot. And yet, maybe because I”m so bummed out by what”s come before, I appreciate having something so left field appear to shake the show from its stupor. Something about the banal line readings by Kate McKinnon and Mike O”Brien just make this work for me. I can see why this would be the least favorite sketch for some tonight. I totally get that. Me? I”m just amazing and impressed it got on at all. [Grade: B]
The Killer Files: This episode”s subject: The Dance Floor Killer. And while Beck Bennett gets hosting duties here, the sketch is really an excuse to show lots of “period” video of programs like “Dance Party USA” and “Soul Train.” Bennett gives this his all, but Parson”s killer is so dour and downbeat that it brings down the pace of the sketch. That”s not on him, but on the premise. It didn”t help that once The Dance Floor Killer”s persona was revealed, the sketch didn”t do a damn thing to vary things up. As with the “Peter Pan” sketch, tonight”s “SNL” features overly complicated set-ups instead of just putting people in a room and letting them bounce off each other in front of a live audience. [Grade: C-]
Oscar Profiles: 12 Years A Slave: A show that has been pressured all year to diversify its cast decides to tackle “12 Years A Slave”…via modern white male guilt. It”s not so much the inherent approach as the execution of it that feels off here. This makes the third time the show has gone to the “12 Years A Slave” well this season (including once in the cold open) and found yet another fairly boneheaded way to approach it. Now, offensive comedy that pushes boundaries is one thing. Offensive comedy that unintentionally demonstrates limitations of perspective is another. Again: there”s certainly a way to have the largely Caucasian cast approach this film. But this wasn”t it. The fact that white Americans have difficulty discussing the film without seeming insensitive? TOTALLY VALID, and worth talking about. (Imagine this as a “Siskel & Ebert”-esque sketch and you have the idea.) But having actors playing actors unwilling to say offensive language? It just feels like the easy, unimaginative way around some thorny, but vital, topics. [Grade: C]
Beck takes the stage to perform “Blue Moon”. It sounds like a song from “Sea Change,” but with a slightly more anthemic tinge. It”s the kind of song most Mumford And Sons knockoff bands would sell their souls to write. It”s downright gorgeous, and reinforces his position as a kind of post-modern Neil Young. I forgot Beck had a new album out, and I”ll definitely be downloading it if the rest of the album has this sense of melodic construction and earnest lyricism. [Grade: A-]
Weekend Update: The Colin Jost Era Begins! First up guest-wise: Charles Barkley and Shaquille O”Neal. They start off somewhat shakily (with Pharaoh missing his cue something fierce at one point), but things picks up when Shaq mistakes blinking for taking a one-second nap. Afterwards, Jebediah Atkinson returns to give his thoughts on this year”s Best Picture nominees…and the nominees from every year that the Oscars have handed out awards. That leads to the first link between “Citizen Kane” and “Cool Runnings” ever, which is something! Also something: the Woody Allen joke, which is surprising if only that it”s the first “dangerous” joke since the 2012 Presidential debate sketch in which both Obama nor Romney agreed to do nothing about further banning assault rifles. As for Jost: well, he seemed like Seth Meyers in terms of temperament and approach, but without the decade of experience behind the desk. And that”s fine! He”ll need a few months and/or years to get there. Hopefully, along the way, we start to see what makes him different rather than similar to his predecessor. [Grade: B]
Murder Mystery Dinner: Parsons” husband does not like his character: “Simply Dudly,” a harmless, oversexed nutball who drops his pants instead of solving the mystery. Instead of Parsons” misunderstanding leading to comic frivolity, it just makes him look like a huge jerk. This is another writing problem, not a performance problem, since the premise doesn”t create conflict but rather produces pure meanness. The character”s lack of imagination alone might have produced some laughs, with the others trying to draw him in and then seeing his unfortunate attempts. But this really felt like the last act of an already crumbling marriage between a vivacious woman and a miserly, miserable man. So it was hilarious, is what I”m trying to say. [Grade: D+]
Spotlightz: It”s another Oscars-themed sketch, this time going back to Spotlightz and Vanessa Bayer”s fantastic child actor for laughs. But there”s other fun stuff going as well: Parsons mouthing the lines of his acting partner, the way Sasheer Zamata sings, “This is my ship now!” during “Captain Phillips,” and the awkward look Taran Killam and Aidy Bryant have after kissing in “Her.” None of this was particularly hysterical, but when compared to the rest of the show, it was downright awesome. It”s been that kind of night. [Grade: B]
Beck returns to perform “Wave,” this time with a string section in lieu of his regular band. With that hat and suit, he looks like a singer in an old-time congregation rather than a rock star. The level of echo employed on Beck”s vocals are the really striking thing tonight: Rather than have them be part of the overall mix, as in records past, they have a resonance that soars above it. It”s a small choice that really makes a big difference. This was more mood piece than actual song, but it”s a heckuva mood piece all the same. [Grade: B]
Mr. Conrad”s Soiled Underwear: That”s almost definitely not the name of the sketch. But it”s as succinct a way as possible to describe the level of humor deployed here. Nothing wrong with puerile humor, and while it”s not my favorite brand of comedy, this sketch does take the premise and build it up to ridiculous levels by the end. So I give it points for execution, even if I didn”t actually find any of it particularly funny. [Grade: B-]
Dwayne”s Birthday: Four cowboys try to get a fifth one a birthday present. Three want to personalize his gun, but Parsons” character wants to set up an increasingly elaborate prank. Apparently, someone thought it was funny to hear Jim Parsons say the word “springs,” and we got this sketch. It”s the only explanation. On the plus side, it ends with a really fake dummy flying at Beck Bennett. Actually, there”s no real plus side here. Let”s all just forget this ever happened. Not just the sketch, but the show. [Grade: D+]
Best Sketch: “The Bird Bible.” Yes, it really was that kind of night. Though I still stand by this one all the same.
Worst Sketch: I”m lumping in the rest of the show, outside of “Update,” as the worst. Just an unfortunately poor episode all around, and easily one of the worst I”ve covered in my four years here. Parsons deserved better. We deserved better. I”d say Jost deserved better on his first night, but he”s also co-Head Writer and therefore this whole debacle”s ultimately on him.
Next Week: Lena Dunham hosts, and the comments will be totally civil.
Thoughts on tonight”s episode? Was I too harsh, or not harsh enough? Sound off below!
The seventh ever episode of SNL featured Chevy Chase and Richard Pryor in “Word Association” using some of the most racially-charged language ever. The “12 Years a Slave” skit ran from the debate.
Maybe it was the month without the show or the Advil Nighttimes starting to kick in, but I thought this episode was fun… maybe not the best, but definitely not the worst of the last 4 years (Daniel Craig, anyone?)
I believe the show lost its way right at the cold open. Piers Morgan loses his show at CNN, so I figure it’s a certainty Taran opens the night under the premise he can now have any guests he wants on his show…and let the insanity begin! Instead we get an Ellen show that barely gets into the fact she’s hosting the Oscars. From that point on I figure the night is destined to epically fail.
Another concern I have regarding WU is whether Strong and Jost will ever develop chemistry between them. Seth and Amy had previously done sketches together, while Tina requested that Jimmy co-anchor with her. In this case, Colin is being pressed into co-anchoring with Cecily out of necessity and not because anyone thinks they’ll necessarily be funny together. Good luck to ’em.
So glad to see this post! I kept looking for it during the show and was afraid it had been cut. The writers’ brains were out of practice so this is what happened. Loved Jebediah though! Next week has to be better.
Not harsh enough! Collin Jost was so bad, I couldn’t pay attention to the actual jokes, although judging by the rest of the show, that’s probably a plus. He feels a need to chuckle or do a weird little half-smile after every joke, like that’s our cue that he said something funny. Only he didn’t. He might be a good writer, although, again, judging by the whole show, he’s not, but he’s definitely NOT camera-ready.
Honestly, I think a lot of your grades were too generous tonight. Things were that bleak. I wish I found Cecily Strong even half as funny as she finds herself.
Yeah, that was probably the worst episode I’ve seen in a long, long time. I was cringing throughout. I do disagree with you on a couple sketches though. “The Bird Bible” was odd, but more importantly, it just wasn’t funny in the slightest. It wasn’t the worst sketch of the night (that’d be “Murder Mystery Dinner” narrowly edging out “The Ellen Show” just because Kate McKinnon did a decent Ellen), but it certainly wasn’t a good sketch. Also, I actually felt like “Oscar Profiles: 12 Years a Slave” was the best sketch of the night, though that’s not saying much… It’s sad when both musical performances are better than every sketch of episode.
But my biggest complaint? Taren Killiam somehow wasn’t one of the cast members auditioning for 12 Years a Slave and the show missed the opportunity for some choice meta comedy.
I don’t think Jim Parsons will be invited back, even if most of the horribleness of this episode wasn’t his fault.
That was the most painfully unfunny thing I have seen on this show in a very long time. The Bird Bible and peter Pan sketches were incredibly embarrassing, as was the writing overall. Beck was the only good thing about this entire episode. And I agree with Paul Park. The 12 Years sketch was so far removed from the original spirit of this show. There is nothing controversial or relevant about this show at the moment. AT ALL.
This time, cut Jost some slack. His nerves were probably running high for his first time on Update.
It wasn’t his nerves or timing. I’d love to be more understanding. He definitely should have had more camera time before last night but the fact remains his material was a bomb — and his style soiled my underpants. ;)
Wow. I was not expecting this bad of a review. I was laughing my head off throughout the whole show. I normally am on the same wavelength as you are in these reviews, but I thought tonight’s show was really strong all around. My least favorite sketch was “Dwayne’s Birthday” and Tonkerbell had me in hysterics the most. That could just be because I love Aidy Bryant.
Ahhh, there is nothing better than the person on every comment thread that insults someone else’s intelligence and yet cannot grasp the differences between you’re and your.
I thought SNL was a comedy show? I kept waiting for somebody … anybody … to say something funny.
No host deserves writing that bad, but at the same time I don’t even think I agree specifically that Parsons deserved better tonight. I came in to the show hoping to finally see his range. Turns out he has none. Unless altering the volume of your voice is range. Thankfully, CBS will never, ever let Big Bang Theory go off the air so no one has to know he’s basically not acting on that show.
Brendan, I’m not criticizing you alone, but I’m amazed that there are folks out there who thought Jim Parsons had range as an actor other than as Sheldon Cooper. Had we ever heard of this guy before TBBT? The truth is Chuck Lorre was looking for a certain person to play Sheldon, and who best to play that character than someone who can do it naturally and not necessarily someone who has to act in that manner.
Parsons can joke all he wants in the monologue about not being Sheldon Cooper in real life, and with some exceptions in personal tastes he’s right. But Parsons’ essence is Sheldon, that’s why he was chosen for that role and that’s why TBBT has been successful for seven years and counting. Call it the perfect storm of events that made it all work out, but don’t expect Parsons to have an acting range. I doubt Tina Fey at her SNL zenith could have successfully written a sketch for him.
I swear my 3 year old nephew could have written and hosted tonight’s show a million times better than the cast. It’s time to step it up SNL…
While I didn’t think it was horrible, it certainly wasn’t good. The timing felt way off. Several sketches and bits seemed slow or poorly paced. Were they rusty?
Sadly, I think they’re going to run Jebediah Atkinson into the ground. This appearance felt labored at the beginning until Killam hit his stride about half way through.
Horrible.
Horribly disappointing.
And those of us in NY who watched via DVR were blessed by show cutting off during the Soiled Underwear bit. We lost 11 minutes. Am I sad?
Not even close. I feel bad for Jim Parsons. I would have walked out during rehearsals if I were him. Could he need the money THIS bad????
PS seriously who thought Jost and Strong had the credibility to carry the news? They were a nightmare. Thank goodness Taran showed up to rescue this sunken ship.
Just remember that the first few Fey/Fallon installments of WU were rather clunky (and short). Give Strong/Jost a little time, then check back near season’s end to see if there’s any signs of improvement.
I couldn’t agree more. I’m old enough to have seen every single episode. This season was starting out on a high. I’m utterly confused why Parsons wasn’t put in funnier positions. The fact that I went into last night with high expectations is a compliment to them, but the episide was overall…
I can’t believe that no one has mentioned that beck was clearly lipsyncing his songs. They were great songs (I’ll be buying that one), but he was definitely not singing live.
There were backing vocals and echo effects, but he was singing.
Jaynee, you are right Beck was most definitely NOT singing live. My hubs is a music engineer- producer. We watched both songs and he was syncing. You can clearly tell by when he moves away from the mike and the vocal sound doesn’t change. Even with a chorus effect in the mix, this would not be possible with his lead vocal. LAME. Pfft, Scientologist :/
Yes. Clearly lip synching. He did the same thing on the Tonight Show performing “Say Goodbye” which has a banjo part. No banjo was seen. I love the new album and would have to say it would be extremely difficult to recreate this music live. It’s really layered and complex so to have the songs sound anything like the recording live, is impossible. ….
Yup clearly lip synching, That really stunk.
Taran Killam was actually in 12 Years a Slave. Why was he not in the sketch?
Yeah, I mentioned this earlier. How could they NOT take advantage of this?!
And, so much for the wonderful benefits of more racial minorities on the show, as McGee has previously touted. Despite the many opportunities for using the race or ethnicity of players in this episode, we see nothing of the kind. A failure.
You are too kind!! Jim Parsons so deserved well written material…and in its place….he received garbage!! SNL should have used the writers from the Big Bang Theory to write the show!! Oh…I have to admit…I was praying he would jump up and start singing “SOFT KITTY.”
Have I missed an SNL spoof ever of BIG BANG? Last night was a perfect opportunity to send up this ensemble sitcom!
Writers? Were your hands and keyboards tied up to the railroad tracks?
I’ve watched SNL twice in the last few years and now I know why I don’t watch it. I found the Bible skit distasteful and very insulting. Funny moments, yes, but not appropriate. I really enjoyed tonkerbell . Just her though, not the skit.
Don’t judge the whole show on this episode. This was easily the worst I’ve seen in very long time.
I’ve never heard flop laughter before on SNL.
What happens at rehearsal? Is there anyone alive out there to step in and say “This is not working”?
I knew the show was an epic failure when the normally naturally engaging McKinnon could not extract a tooth of comedy out of the Ellen opening.
This was painful. Pity the thousands of working young comedians out there tuning in and wondering why they were home watching this and not the other way around. Bad writing, talent, energy in every pocket of this episode.
Note to Cecily Strong and Colin Jost: breaking the wall and reaching into the camera and drumrolling your own laughter is no way to make a joke stick. It was embarrassing.
They had a lot of current events to mine for good material. I think Parson was probably a little nervous, but Big Bang is tape in front of an audience and he does theatre a lot. Jay Pharoah and Taram Killan are the top guys there now and I think the writers are trying too hard to give the other cast members material. Also too many of the new guys are too similar. Lets see what Dunham brings.
Parsons is an experienced Broadway actor. Live audiences are not an issue for him.
Whew, that was bad. I actually thought Jost was OK on WU, though; a bit deer-in-the-headlights-y, but that will improve, no doubt. The WU material was easily the strongest of the episode, which is definitely damning with faint praise. Parsons was a lousy host, but it’s hard to say if Joe Shmoe is a good QB when you surround him with a terrible OL ^ WRs. He had no chance long before 11:30 pm last night.
Tom Brady this year was surrounded by crappy receivers all year and he’s still Tom Brady. AND he was a better host than Parsons. This show will effectively dry up any opportunities for him to become anything else but Sheldon Cooper. A one note pony. He was just horrible. No timing, same Cooper voice throughout (which apparently is his).
To me the show was a barren wasteland with the notable exception of Shaq and Barkley. Both were hilarious, and Pharoah’s Shaq reminded me of the Karl Malone sketches on The Man Show. I hope the pair make at least one more repeat appearance.
Wow, just found this while trying to figure out if there was another Inside Socal last night. Since I fell asleep early.
I saw some of the beginning and stuff. Beck lost a bunch of weight or something. Too small for a dreadnaught.
Anyway, there were about 35 people in the cast. It was like watching the opening credits of Superman.
This episode was HORRIBLE! Finally got my mother to stay up to watch it so she can see why I like it so much…and the first sketch she sees is “Ellen”? One of the worst cold opens I’ve ever seen on this show. After that, she was like, “Why do you like this show?” and went to bed. Thanks a lot, SNL!
I just don’t get it. With 3 weeks to write funny sketches, there was nothing redeeming in the whole episode. As someone else said, why not a Piers Morgan sketch? The 12 Years a Slave sketch was far too tame and could’ve taken the premise to a much edgier/funny place. Tonkerbell was horrible…the whole humor was that her name was Tonkerbell and that she was trashy…then the joke was exhausted within 30 seconds.
Why no Big Bang Theory skit? There are plenty of things the show could have made fun of…Nasim Pedrad as Raj for example could have been funny. Bird Bible was absolutely stupid and the only thing mildly funny was Kate McKinnon’s creepy line delivery.
I mostly just felt bad for Jim Parsons. The episode’s failure is completely on the writing, not his performance.
When I heard that Beck and Kyle were gonna be on SNL I was extremely excited because I’m such huge fans of their Youtube channel, but now I’m not even sure I want them to stay on the show. Seems like a sinking ship to me!
How could Jebediah Atkinson not give an opinion about 12 Years A Slave? The joke(s) about him being alive when the film took place just writes itself!
Whew, I really missed your live blog, Ryan. I was watching and wondering, was it me or was this the worst episode of the season? I missed having the verification it wasn’t just me.
Kate McKinnon opening with an Ellen impersonation (that reminded me a lot of McKinnon’s hilarious impersonation of Justin Bieber) was … okay. Her asking “DJ Tony” to play the *hardest* rap he knew, and it was Outkast’s “Hey Ya”, was amusing, but I had no idea who (Olympic?) athlete (figure skater? commentator?), Justin Weir, was, altho I gathered he had “fashion forward” outfits.
The opening song was amusing, as it reminded me more of Leonard Nimoy’s famous I AM NOT SPOCK autobiography (made more amusing when years later he published I AM SPOCK follow-up).
But the most of the rest of the skits were just painful–except the ones with famous Oscar nominated scenes redone by kids. Vanessa Bayer’s one was technically amusing but undercut by its resemblence to the Jewish boy that Seth used to interview on Weekend Update and a similar child actress role she’s played before. However Sasheer Zamata’s playing a kid playing the Somali pirate from CAPTAIN PHILLIPS singing “I’m the captain now” was priceless. That was my favorite moment from last night’s show.
Speaking of Weekend Update, I was a little concerned. It started off with Cecily Strong getting first credit, but the new guy, Colin Jost (who the frell is he? Was he one of the 7 “featured” performers hired last Summer) got the opening line–and also “power” chair. People in the West tend to read from left to right, so he would be seen first then Strong. It’s a position offered to guests on late night talk shows to have the guest enter from the left side of the stage or sit to the left of the host–from the perspective of the tv viewer or live audience. One the flip side, when a tv show wants to show that a couple are equal co-leads, they have one to the left, but lower corner, and the other to the right, but upper corner, because in the West we tend to read left to right and top to bottom, so that diagonal credit is a way of splitting the “power” position in the opening credits (e.g. Hugh Dancy & Mads Mikkelson in HANNIBAL has Hugh in left bottom and Mads in top right position).
Also, Jost is in the spot Seth Meyers had. At the very least, Strong should have gotten that spot as the one with seniority. Yes, I’m possibly making a mountain out of a molehill, but I don’t care. I noticed it.
Also Jost got the last line. Another way to split credit is that if you can’t go first you get to go last. A trial opens with the Prosecution going first so the Defense gets to go last. It bothered me that Jost got BOTH the first AND the last line.
Oh, Jay Pharoah and Keenan Thompson killed as Shaq and Barkley! I know how Pharoah does the trick with the “crazy” eye (look cross-eyed by looking at your own nose then look to the side, one eye will stay in place while the other moves)–yet it still cracks me up! Thompson’s reactions are brilliant!
Speaking of African American performers, I did like how they had enough to show to amplify the discomfort that auditioning actors who were … People of paleness … who were, shall we say, reluctant, to play the racists roles in 12 YEARS A SLAVE. I understand the critique who weak it was considering where they could have taken it–as demonstrated by Bobby Moynihan as the actor with no problem playing a racist.
Colin Jost was (is still?) the head writer so I’m guessing he has SNL seniority over Strong in that aspect. Weekend Update was always a highlight of the show but SNL has killed that segment.
It felt like a comedy sketch show produced by a high school troupe but without the doting parents applauding whether it was funny or not.
It was SO not funny. Not even intelligently, complicatedly, sophisticated, too good for TV funny.
It was actually shocking to witness such hollow entertainment from this old warhorse.
So Jebediah Atkinson is David Spade’s Hollywood Minute with a wig? Just checking.
Leonard Pinth-Garnell will be featuring this episode on the next “Bad Television”
I am obviously on a different planet than the rest of you. I thought it was pretty funny. I have a cable feature where I can watch every SNL episode since its creation, and believe me, most episodes were not the pinnacle of comedy. I thought Parsons did a nice job with the open.
The lazy anachronism in the Soul Train portion of the Dance Floor Killer sketch really bothered me. The actors were wearing late ’70s gear, but they were dancing to mid-’80s hip hop (e.g., Rob Base). Very distracting.
As average as this show might’ve been it was still a million times better than the Drake one that was the worst i’ve ever seen
Holy crap, I’ve not seen it – yet – but it sounds as bad as bad can be. And this is from the guy who saw the one Malcolm McDowell hosted…