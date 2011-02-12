Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Russell Brand and Chris Brown

Well, usually the third episode of “Saturday Night Live” in a row without a break signals a weak effort. The strain of producing the show non-stop for that long tends to produce a subpar episode. But throwing Russell Brand into that third slot? Well, color me more intrigued. Will giving him a live stage upon which to perform yield buzzworthy television? And what will have to say, if anything, about beleaguered musical guest Chris Brown? Let”s just establish this right now: if that combination of guest host and musical act can”t provide at least a few memorable moments tonight, then the show”s no longer allowed to put on three consecutive episodes.
Agreed? Whew. Glad we got this settled in a way that is easily applicable and enforceable. Yea internets! As always, I”ll be grading each segment live, as they happen. Put on your skinny jeans and let”s do this, people.
“Cold Open”: It”s “The O”Reilly Factor,” with a fictitious rendering of the third part of the contentious O”Reilly/Obama interview from the Super Bowl pre-game. Given Jason Sudeikis” ability to channel angry energy, his O”Reilly was oddly tame, with more energy given to “Live from New York” than any of his other lines in the sketch. As for Fred Armisen”s Obama, other than his mouthing, “What the f#ck?”, just typical stuff there. It”s Jay Pharoah”s time for Obama, “SNL.” Pretty freakin” please. [Grade: C-]
“Monologue”: Did you know Russell Brand wears tight trousers? He wants you to know he”s wearing tight trousers. It”s quite a long monologue, one that in some ways harkens to the earliest days of the show when comedians could perform their own material for prolonged periods throughout the show without sketch accompaniment. Slow at first, but truly gained steam by the time he talked about the “ordinary” problems in his marriage with Katy “I”m Going to Be Featured In Every Episode of ‘Glee” Until The Apocalypse” Perry. Strong stuff, but will his energy and point of view translate once confined within sketches? [Grade: B+]
“Gublin and Green”: A law firm dedicated to settling lawsuits from people seeing “Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark”? About time! Decent enough until the reasons for lawsuits popped up (look, seeing Green Goblin”s junk WOULD be terrifying), which picked things up a notch. Inconsequential, but didn”t overstay its welcome. That bumps the overall grade up a bit. [Grade: B]
“Ultimate Vacation Giveaway”: If this is the lead sketch, I weep for this show. Just a carbon copy of the past iterations of this bit, none of which were remotely funny in the first place. It”s time for the show to retire it. Put this out of its misery. “Kristen Wiig mugging for four minutes” does not a sketch make. [Grade: D-]
“Don” You Go Rounin” Roun to Re Ro”: Hey, what if everybody talked like Brad Pitt in “Snatch”, only with a British accent? Wouldn”t that make a funny preproduced bit? No? Oh. Too late. Other than Nasim Pedrad”s “But what if you”re wrong?,” just about everything fell flat. The “Three Week Rule” is in full effect so far. [Grade: C-]
“Royal Taster”: Some of the dialects from “Rounin” Roun” managed to come into this sketch, but at least Brand delivers the King”s bravado with the incredible phonetic precision of his monologue, which heightens the absurdity of the endeavor. Throw in Hader”s equally angry chef, Taran Killam”s hapless taster, plus the absurd ending (“This has been ‘The King”s Speech”!”), and you had the first decent sketch of the night. Thank God. [Grade: B+]
Chris Brown hits the stage to a precorded version of his new single, “Yea 3X.” I say prerecorded in that he only sings about 50% of it live, if that, in order to focus on his dance moves. Obvious dancing skills aside, the song”s pretty terrible, and the guy singing it is even worse. Forgive and forget? Not so much. The crowd seemed to be more amenable to his comeback tour, however. Their prerogative. I”d be interested to her your opinion in the comments below. [Grade: C-]
“Weekend Update”: I like the idea of replacing the “cellphone in the dirty pic” with a Shake Weight. I can totally get behind that. Hosni Mubarak steps onto the scene in the wake of his dismissal from power. His Borscht Belt act is still amusing the second time around, especially when invoking Bette Midler to express his thanks for United States” support for his reign. Lil” Wayne and Eminem hop onto the scene to perform their Valentine”s Day song, “Softer.” Pharaoh”s Wayne is basically Dave Chappelle”s Lil” Jon, but Killam”s Eminem is a total revelation. WOW. For tips on Valentine”s Day hotspot, my favorite correspondent Stefon comes on to enlighten the audience. Gizblows? Jupids? Human suitcases? Oh Lord, yes. Slow start to “Update”, but what a finish. [Grade: A-]
“Livin” Single”: Vanessa Bayer can apparently only do Miley Cyrus, but in different accents. Luckily, Brand”s hypersexual cook and Killam”s hypersensitive DJ save the sketch from being five minutes of faux girlpower concealing the desire to be with a man to complete them. (Seriously, Killam”s been on fire in 2011, easily the standout of the new crop in terms of onscreen material/performance in the early proceedings.) Wish they had shown more of the in-sketch audience reacting to the proceedings, but oh well. Still, decent. [Grade: B-]
“A Spot of Tea”: It”s British Coffee Talk! Well, kinda. This is the type of sketch Monty Python or The Kids in the Hall would have performed well in their sleep, but felt sterile in “SNL” hands. Problem is, the former troupes would have gone for nimble/absurd wordplay, not the repetition of gags involving hot women burning themselves with hot liquids during earthquakes. (NOBODY EXPECTS THE TALL CABINET FULL OF GLASS!) [Grade: C]
Chris Brown is back, letting is know it”s 3 am and he’s horny. Is this a more ribald remake of Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now”? Nope, it”s “No Bullsh#t,” which is the actual title of this song. Not making this up, I promise. I have to believe “SNL” booked him for breathless takes about the validity of his appearance, giving ink to the show that isn”t deserved. So no I”m not taking the bait. Just giving this the grade it deserves and moving on. [Grade: C-]
“Pentagon Time Machine”: Now THAT is the type of craziness I want in my 12:55 am sketch. Nancy Pelosi killing a confused, time-traveling George Washington, thereby changing the entire course of human history? Bring it on. It wasn”t exactly funny, but it was definitely weird. And at this point in the show, I”m fine with “SNL” testing the boundaries of what it can put on live television. If anything, I wanted this to be even weirder, but either writing considerations or time considerations didn”t let this sketch”s freak flag fly as high as the British one above the newly christened White House. [Grade: B-]
Best Sketch: “Royal Taster,” though the second half of “Update” was actually funnier than that
Worst Sketch: “Ultimate Vacation Giveaway”
Most Interesting Fact: Only six live sketches tonight, plus “Update.” In a 90-minute show. And you thought “American Idol” knew how to pad.
What did you think of Russell Brand”s performance? Did Chris Brown”s presence bother you as a person, a music fan, or neither? And what do you think about the show performing over three week stretches: is it better to have subpar “SNL” than no “SNL” at all? Sound off below!
Chris Brown performance slayed. We must’ve watched different shows C- get real.
a C- really? what performances were u watching because both deserve A+…maybe you need to go back and watch them again smh
chris brown was unreal. ur c- is a slap to talent
Update was the best this season!
Your review is biased, this is not a personal review it’s about his performance. C- Sir, do you know talent is. He was great tonight. Fame coming March 22, get it.
You must really dont like chris brown.yes,vocally he never was the best singer.but he is a GREAT entertainer.You must be smoking something if you say that you wanted to turn the channel while he performed.
Chris Brown always has, and always will, suck mighty amounts of donkey dong.
I loved the irony of Chris Brown’s second song. Earlier, on Weekend Update, they make fun of Eminem and Weezy’s misogynistic lyrics. Then Chris Brown sings a song whose lyrics go like so:
“Baby, when I get it, I’ll never let it go”
and
“Make you come over and over again
And Ima leave it in”
Of course, misogyny and objectification aren’t the same thing, but still.
Also, Russel Brand was FREAKIN’ HOT in that Livin’ Single bit. Meow~
Chris brown should have waited 10 years before smiling in public again after beating the crap out of Rianna, and what the hell was he mouthing in the ending part? something about female anatomy?
He was shouting to #teambreezy
Saturday Night Live is notorius for taking a really funny comedian like RB and making them not funny. Russell SNL really sucks most of the time. Most of the shows I have seen you do in England, however are really funny. If I were you, I would not do SNL again without having more control on your content. I thought your opening monologue was good and was funny, and the skit you did with Kirsten was funny-because I think you captured how idiotic certain american charaters are…The George Washington skit was a good idea, but could have been funnier if GW asked Congress what the hell they had done with his original intentions and then stabbed them all for mucking it up, then fly the British flag. That GW skit looked like SNL totally chopped up what could have been done with it. Dont worry Russell, just do your own stand up show, thats where you shine. Screw SNL the show often sucks but individual performers on SNL are really funny.
Idiots who actually think chris brown has talent make me lose hope in humanity. You’re telling me that some no-talent has been can beat a woman without repercussion and then be appraised for his “talent” (dancing around like an overacting chipmunk on cocaine and lip-syncing to an extremely shitty pop song). You people make me physically sick, seriously, physically sick, I lierally just wanna go kill myself and many, many people after seeing this inexcusable shit you chris brown supporters have said.
are you telling me that Charlie Sheen 40 plus can still be on a hit show after years of abusing himself and women and “America” make excuses over and over again? Humanity has been lost; get off your soapbox. You don’t have to literally kill yourself, go right ahead!
No… You can just kill yourself for making that statement. You’re seriously physically sick because of the comments from a BLOG? Are u unemployed? Maybe you should be because apparently if your personal life isn’t perfect (and clearly yours isn’t), you career should be over and income should cease.
Chris Brown = talentless
If he was talentless…then he wouldn’t have gottne 8 Grammy nominatins including THREE this year! Have a seat you ignorant f*ck!
Actually, many talentless people have won Grammys. Milli Vanilli comes to mind. While we’re in that flavor, Vanilla Ice also has Grammys. So that proves nothing. Here in NYC, there are literally hundreds of people on Broadway who are stronger singers and better dancers. Chris Brown is a good entertainer, but his rightful place is as a backup dancer to a real star.
You don’t like black people do you?
Racists are easy to spot; they’re the ones always crying “racism.”
lets just stop kidding ourselves, everyone knows fine well chris brown was good tonight, and even the pop legend michael jackson who met chris brown sais he is very talanted and took a likeing to chris, so lets just let these talented boy to what he does best and perform
Michael Jackson the child molester like Chris Brown? That isn’t helping your argument any.
I’m pretty sure he was talking about Michael Jackson the iconic pop star and one of the greatest dancers of all time, and how he said that Chris Brown is talented. You’re bringing in a completely irrelevant point. We’re talking about talent, not people’s personal lives. That isn’t to say that I’m excusing what they’ve done in their personal lives, just that it’s completely irrelevant to the statement.
The Factor skit fell flat not just because Jason’s O’Reilly was hit and miss but also because they tried to portray O’Reilly as a bungling idiot like W or Palin. Like him or not everyone knows he is one of the sharpest minds on TV. I think this was one of those skits SNL is famous for where they forgo being entertaining in order to influence politics. The worst part was when they made out like O’Reilly got facts wrong but refused to admit it. It wasn’t O’Reilly who claimed their had been no new taxes under Obama even though he raised the tax on tobacco sixty cents a pack. The crowd didn’t buy the skit because it wasn’t even close.
O’Reilly is one of the sharpest minds on television? They guy who doesn’t know how the moon got there?
Nope. The Factor skit didn’t work because it was terribly written and executed. They were trying to convey that O’Reilly was disrespectful in the interview (he was) and that he fudged facts (he did) but all they did was bore me.
As a reformed member of the right wing I know exactly where you are coming from, though. It was very difficult for me to admit when my side was doing the wrong thing. What O’Reilly did to the president is something he would have raged against during the Bush administration.
I cosign KLG19’s comment. O’Reilly is not one of the sharpest minds on television, especially with insane comments about how’d he moon get there, and how do tides work, etc… And no, I’m not saying this b/c I don’t like his politics (I’m a moderate republican), I’m saying it because he’s an idiot (or at least plays one on TV).
I skipped over Chris Brown after like 30 seconds. Yawn. I thought Russell Brand was great even if the sketches weren’t always great. And any Update with Stefon deserves an A. He is easily the best character to come out of this group.
You gave “Royal Taster” a B+??? Seriously? It was awful. Russell Brand doing anything other than his usual “look at me, I’m ever so cheeky” shtick is an embarrassment. He, a comedian, didn’t do as well at sketch comedy as Nickie Menaj.
Killam was definitely the MVP of the show. I turned it off around 12:45 because I couldn’t bear to hear Russell Brand SCREAM anymore! The sound crew probably had their hands full with Chris Brown’s live autotuning and constantly turning down the mics anywhere near Brand.
I loved Chris Brown’s performance and there were 2 skits that were funny. Russell Brand was not as funny as he usually is. But, overall good show becasuse Chris performed.
Did anyone notice that most of the women cast members–there were exceptions–didn’t come back on stage at the end of the show? Were they boycotting Chris Brown?
I did notice that and wondered the same thing.
Does every cold open have to feature Obama? Where is Pharaoh?
Monologue was pretty good. Maybe SNL should think about booking more comedians for hosting duties.
Gublin & Green was ok. Had a few innocuous laughs.
Ultimate Vacation Giveaway failed on every level. Didn’t laugh once.
Donâ€™ You Go Rouninâ€™ Roun to Re Ro was ok. Unoriginal, though.
Royal Taster was pretty bad for me. Shouting the lines doesn’t make them funnier, even if the point is to be absurd.
If a condition existed where Tourettes met dancing, Chris Brown showed us what it would look like. Talented? Debatable.
Weekend Update was saved by Stefon. Does every Armisen Update character seem the same? Although I did like the little political statement made by listing how America helped him steal from the people.
Livin’ Single was horrible. What a lazy sketch. Could have been written by 7th graders for drama class.
Spot of Tea – more lazy writing. If you are looking for nimble/absurd wordplay, this writing staff isn’t going to provide it. Even Brand knew it was failing miserably evidenced by his juvenile attempt to inject anything funny into it when he hiked up the skirt to reveal the panty hose.
Pentagon Time Machine was good. But it’s an example of what is wrong with SNL currently. They can come up with interesting and quirky ideas. But they have NO FREAKING CLUE how to develop them into a full sketch. That is why we often see something in the final position that is offbeat and funny but only 90 seconds long. Any of the other sketches tonight would have been vastly improved by cutting the length to 90 seconds. It’s like they can think of one joke only and they think they can get a full sketch out of it by repeating it three times.
They wasted Russell Brand, or maybe he didn’t want to sell out tonight. In any event, a very disappointing showing for the “institution” of SNL.
I will chalk up my disdain for Chris Brown as a generational thing. Maybe the twenty-somethings out there enjoyed it.
It is obvous the writer of this article is biased and judging CB’s performance about his PAST which he has already been punished for! You are a biased idiot!
His vocals were NOT pre recorded! ‘Yeah 3x’ is a DANCE SONG so of course he was gonna focus on the dancing! That’s what he is known for! But he did SING LIVE! If you think the song is terrible, then that is YOUR opinion, but the song is a WW hit and it’s already certified!
He killed it on ‘No BS’! His vocals were on point! This is a r&b jam, and I’m sure your white ass wouldn’t know anything about r&b!
Let someone else do the review next time! Someone who isn’t a biased assh*le!
Do you mean to tell me that you thought Chris Brown’s performance was subpar, when he semi-sang auto-tuned music poorly and then limped through an R. Kelly-esque ballad to finish his SNL musical duties? Because I completely agree.
I found the royal taster skit to be completely unfunny ranking only above the vacation giveaway skit in humor. Chris Brown was atrocious.
I think you rated Chris Brown too high…wow that was a terrible performance. I was embarrassed to have SNL on at that moment!
