Recap: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ – Eliminations and Gaga

Well, it”s another Thursday and another two contestants sadly must be sent home. Thankfully, “So You Think You Can Dance” has some of the more entertaining elimination episodes on reality television so at least we have a few things to look forward to before we must face the sadness. Also, this week there”s no awkward product placement, which is always a plus.
The night kicks off with the group dancing a circus-themed contemporary number by Tyce DiOrio, set to music from “Water for Elephants.” It figures Tyce would be Team Edward. Although I didn”t quite “get” the number, the music is especially lovely. More dances should be set to movie scores.
After some banter with Rob Marshall, who looks slightly less orange tonight, Cat calls the four girls out onstage to learn their fates. She switches things up by announcing the top two girls for the week, who, appropriately, are Sasha and Melanie. This leaves Jordan and Caitlynn to dance for their lives later in the episode.
Next, the four guys come out with linked arms of solidarity to face the music as well. Marko is the first to advance, with Jess in danger. Then, in somewhat of a surprise, Ricky is safe and Tadd is put into the bottom two. Looks like Nigel”s concern for Ricky caused a few people to vote for him!
The professional performance of the evening is the Legion of Extraordinary Dancers, who are always a treat. The musicality of Christopher Scott”s choreography is just phenomenal. Their new season of…whatever it is they make is on Hulu starting soon! I had no idea such a thing existed! But now that I know I”m still probably not going to watch!
The solos are next, and honestly? They”re all really great. At this point, since the judges are still deciding who gets to go home (more on that in a bit) it”s more about the dancers” body of work than what they do for thirty seconds on that stage. Tadd did have the bonus moment of making everyone worry he was going to paralyze himself jumping off the stage, which was fun. Yay, head injuries!
While the judges deliberate, Lady Gaga takes the stage to perform “Edge of Glory” and “You and I,” and I”m ecstatic because this means MARK KANEMURA, ladies and gentlemen. He is fabulous. It”s a shame they pre-tape these musical numbers so he couldn”t have a little moment with Cat after it was over. The performance itself is dynamic as always, but am I the only person who wants Gaga to hire Sonya Tayeh as her choreographer? They seem like the perfect fit, and her current choreography is such a mess.
After Gaga, Nigel brings Caitlynn and Jordan to the stage and rambles in his very Nigel way, saying that the decision didn”t start unanimous but ended up being so, and the judges are actually voting the same way the public did. This is where I need to take an aside: Is this the first season where the judges are still determining who goes home once it gets to the top ten, or am I misremembering what happened in previous seasons? If this is the first season, why are they making this change? After all, it is called “America”s Favorite Dancer” not “Judges” Favorite Dancer.” Will America”s vote only count in the finale this season? I have concerns.
Aside over. Thank you for indulging me, I just needed to get that off my chest. After saying the vote is unanimous, Nigel (somewhat surprisingly, to me) lets Jordan go. Given my previous rant, since this is what the audience apparently wanted I cannot be disappointed. However, the talent gulf between Melanie and Sasha vs. Caitlynn is fairly vast, so barring some pretty unbelievable circumstances Caitlynn appears to be lined up to be the next to go.
As for the boys, things go much more predictably when Nigel keeps Tadd and sends Jess home. Jess is a wonderful Broadway dancer, but it”s hard to see a pure Broadway dancer winning this show. With Ricky making it through on the fan vote he may have a fan base larger than we are aware of, and could be a bit of a spoiler for either Marko or Tadd next week.
What did you guys think? Did the right two people go home? And were you happy to see Mark Kanemura on the SYTYCD stage again?
I think it unfair and inappropriate for Nigel to predict and therefore influence (with wife’s vote) the outcome. 2-1. So glad Ricky with audience vote beat prediction., but feel Jess had to go to fulfill other promise and prediction for Tadd. The two best dancers went home for this reason. Wrong!
Wrong two left. Nigel unfair
Nigel with wife, Mary, tried to make his prediction come true
Caitlynn is one of the best looking girls they’ve ever had on the show–that said I don’t think she worked as hard to stay this week as Jordan. But the top 4 girls are all very talented so I don’t think it’s going to be difficult for any of them to continue their careers. Honestly I don’t see how any of the guys can beat Marko but I’m half expecting Tadd to pull off an unbelievable routine that keeps him in the race right to the end.
I thought I was the only one who was confused about the elimination process for the top 10. I guess I hadn’t been paying attention until it messed up my brackets in the Fantasy League! It makes no sense for the judges to eliminate all the way through until the finale.
The judges have always chosen who goes home after America votes for the bottom dancers.
LXD is compeletly worth checking out on Hulu.
NOPE. Until last season, once it got to the top 10, the bottom vote-getters were kicked off with no input from judges…as is the way it should be! I think things got switched up last season b/c of only starting w/10 dancers, but going back to the normal process this year, they should have gone back to audience vote for Top 10…like recapper said, AMERICA’s favorite dancer.
Yikes, you are correct. I went back and saw that in earlier seasons the judges only eliminated until the Top 10. In a way though, you’re still getting America’s favorite dancer since it only affects the bottom contestants.
I thought it was pretty clear that the judges were attempting to influence the outcome with their comments on Wednesday night’s performance show. The only real surprised is that they chose Caitlyn over Jordan. Once it was revealed that Tad would be in the bottom two for the male dancers, it was OBVIOUS that the judges would be sending Jess home, which I think was a mistake. But that’s really pointless, because we’ve known for quite some time who the final two dancers will be. (The judges have been making it clear since the second week.) The two finalists will be Melanie and Sasha, who can do no wrong in the judges’ eyes.
I felt like America got the bottom two girls right but that the judges made the wrong decision there – Caitlynn hasn’t shown the same level of growth as Jordan and should have gone home this week. Then, conversely, I think America got the bottom two guys wrong (RICKY is safe? REALLY, America?) but then made the right call based on who they had to choose from. I adore Jess and was so sad to see him go, but Tadd has proven to be more versatile which is particularly compelling given that he’s had WAY less training then Jess. (But Ricky better not be in the top four. I’M LOOKING AT YOU AMERICA.)
Seeing Mark Kanemura for even like 20 seconds completely made my night. Gaga, can’t we borrow him back for like ONE episode? Pretty please????
What growth for Jordan? The same leg splits in different positions? I actually like her early on, but even before the top 10 Jordan peaked on her abilities. Caitlynn is only slightly better but I think has the potential to grow even more.
OK, the leg thing got a little old (except for that weird, bendy manipulated split in her dance with Ade which FREAKED ME OUT with it’s Gumby-ness) but I truly felt that Jordan took her notes and made an effort to really connect with the material and her partners in a meaningful way. She came across so young in her first couple of weeks but I definitely saw a shift in her personality and the maturity of her dancing in these last two or three weeks. That number she did last week with Brandon was breathtaking and she absolutely held her own with Brandon (who is, himself, a BEAST).
I realize you could make a somewhat similar argument for Caitlynn but I don’t think Caitlynn ever figured out how to incorporate any of the feedback she got in a meaningful way. There was a bit of “pageant face” (or “look at all my trophies” as Gaga observed) that never really left Caitlynn, with the exception of her Pasha Tango. She’s an excellent dancer, no question, but I felt like Jordan ended up being more versatile.
I guess it just boils down to personal preference. Not that it really matters anyway, because the chances of the top two girls being anyone other than Melanie and Sasha is slim to none – making the order of these last two cuts almost superfluous.
I was only surprised about Ricky. I do think Jordan is a better dancer than Caitlin. But, oh well. Sasha and Melanie are both SO good that eliminating one of them will be tortuous! I actually wish, too, that they had a female winner and a male winner.
Nigel talks too much…the judges should critique honestly, but keep personal opinions to themselves. Sometimes what they say backfires, and always has, yet they still don’t get it!
Ricky should not have been safe. He’s a pretty dancer, but I haven’t seen any real growth in him over the course of the season. Unfortunately it is obvious tween & teen girls swoon over him.
Let’s be real: these reality shows are all rigged. The final results are never left completely up to the voting audience. If that were the case, the results would skew very, very differently!
The judges clearly eliminated Jordan because she posed a very real threat to both Sasha and Melanie. She was in it to win it, and it showed in her dancing. With Caitlynn among the final three women, there is no way Sasha and Melanie won’t end up in the finale.
As for the men, it was not surprising that Jess was sent home. I was rooting for him from the beginning, but at least he made it into the Top Ten. The judges have kept Ricky in the running for reasons best known to themselves and as long as they have something to say about it, he may just end up winning the show, although Marko is clearly the frontrunner for this title.
The final four should be: Sasha, Melanie, Tadd and Marko. No other combination makes sense.