Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘Out On a Limb’

Pre-credit sequence. We begin on Redemption Island, as Katie arrives after her ill-fated rock-draw. Tina is happy to see her daughter, but sad that she’s on Redemption. Katie gives a blow-by-blow on the rocking and both Tina and Laura agree that Katie did the right thing by taking her fate into her own hands, kinda. Even if she sorta stumbled into the rocks. “I would not be opposed to letting you win,” Tina tells Katie about the upcoming Duel. “It’s my daughter and that takes precedence over all things, even a million dollars,” says Tina, who has previously won a million dollars.
Also, never get involved in a land war in Asia. Things are nutty as folks return to camp. Tyson is still reeling. Hayden is apologizing and saying he loves people. While things failed for his alliance, Hayden’s gambit at Tribal Council worked for him individually, so he’s pleased, but not as pleased as if Tyson had gotten the wrong rock. “That’s why you don’t let an insane person know that they’re the next to go, Gervase,” Tyson says, debriefing his alliance-mate. “You have to give them home. You have to tell them somebody else’s name,” Tyson says. As of now, Monica is relieved that her alliance stuck with her. Don’t worry, she’ll forget that relief. Monica worries, though, that if either Tyson or Gervase has an Idol, she could be in trouble. To shut her up, Tyson reveals to her that he has an Idol, but that doesn’t calm Monica, who worries that she doesn’t have any respect. “It hurt me and I’ll never forget it,” Monica vows. “She’s not great at ‘Survivor,’ but she’s really come in handy,” Tyson cackles to Gervase.
I got nothing to lose, much to gain/ In my brain, I got a capitalist migraine. For some reason, Ciera is feeling relief after her performance at the last Tribal. She’s glad that, if nothing else, she made a move. Suddenly, Ciera wants Laura back in the game. She also wants an Idol and to win a challenge. Anything, really. “The great thing about my position right now is I have nothing to lose,” she says.
Sniffle. Duel time! Tina, Laura and Katie arrive at Redemption Island Arena. “This is by far the hardest day,” Tina says, admitting that she can’t say if she’s capable of giving 100 percent. “What I’ve decided is I’m just gonna play today and I’ll make that decision in the moment,” she says. It’s that task where you have to make a pole and then use that pole to collect three keys on rings and unlock a door. The task begins and Tina starts coaching Katie immediately. Laura gets the first key. Laura gets her second as Katie gets her first. And then her third. Laura is a Redemption Island powerhouse and wins another Duel, leaving mother and daughter struggling. “The question is: Will Tina fight hard enough to defeat her daughter?” Probst inquires. Neither Katie nor Tina seems to have a particular desire to win. Tina, playing from behind, gets her third key. “Katie, are you OK with this?” Tina asks as she unlocks the first lock. “Are you sure?” she says after the second. “I love you. Sorry,” Tina says, walking through her door and surviving. They cry. They hug. Tina explains that because she was adopted, she never felt a connection in life until she had Katie. Sniffle. “I’m so incredibly proud of both myself and my mother,” Katie says. Sniffle. I suspect that recent events in their actual life made that hit me harder than it might have otherwise. Laura gives her daughter the clue to The Idol That Isn’t There, while Tina tells Hayden to win the next challenge.
How do I trust thee? Let me count the ways. Hayden and Ciera have a more informative clue now to The Idol That Isn’t There. Their strategy relies on winning Immunity and finding The Idol That Isn’t There. As the music gets wicked dramatic, they climb trees and search. Monica strolls by, as you do. Hayden is convinced that he’s isolated the right tree and since The Idol That Isn’t There isn’t there, he’s sure Tyson has it. Back at camp, Gervase and Tyson are being friendly with Monica, keeping her content and happy. “1 to 10, how much do you trust me?” Gervase asks Monica. “10,” she replies. Tyson gets the same score, while Ciera gets a “5.” Monica is grateful that Tyson drew rocks rather than flipping on her, calling it a selfless act. She figures she’ll have a lifelong bond, but she announces that she’s playing the game for Monica. In the shelter, Ciera and Hayden decide their only play is to try to manipulate Monica, lying to her about things Tyson and Gervase have been saying.
In which a Jeff Probst cliche finally becomes relevant. Immunity is back up for grabs. The task involves swimming and some puzzle-solving. They’re also playing for Reward. Want to know what they’re playing for? A “Survivor” takeout menu. The first half of the challenge is entirely physical, so Hayden and Tyson have a big lead. As always, it’ll come down to the puzzle component, in this case a familiar “Survivor” phrase. Really, everybody but Ciera gets to the puzzle at roughly the same time. It’s an eight-word phrase and everybody is initially stumped. Probst keeps repeating over and over and over that it’s a phrase he’s said to them. Wow. From nowhere, Ciera spells, “You are going to have to dig deep.” Ciera wins Immunity and skips to Jeff to get her necklace. Ciera gets to choose a lunch companion and, of course, it’s Hayden.
That pizza didn’t even look good. Ciera is ever-so-happy. “Oh my gosh! I just won!” Ciera says, all smiles. She can’t wait to tell her mom, which is cute. She thinks she just proved that she didn’t make a mistake in flipping on Tyson. “Now that I know what it feels like, I’m gonna be going for that every single time,” she says. Hayden’s happy to be “crushing” some food, but the majority alliance agrees that they’re still planning on voting Hayden. Full of food, Ciera is ready to go after Monica, The Crack. At the beach, Ciera unloads to Monica, explaining that Tyson is a villain and that he was talking “mad crap” about Monica. She spins an elaborate lie about the things Tyson has said about her, all things Tyson probably *has* said about Monica, but not in the context Ciera’s explaining. Monica has some faith in Tyson after the rock-drawing, but the only thing easier than shaking Monica’s faith is… Nothing, actually. Shaking Monica’s faith is the easiest thing in the world. And she’s shaken. But will she be stirred to action? Monica says “It’s now become a Me game,” Monica says, vowing to go on offense. Tyson is worried, but Gervase is confident.
Tribal Council. “Katie looks hot,” Hayden says, checking out the new Jury member with clean hair. Even Ciera is impressed. Probst steers conversation to Hayden and Ciera being on the outs. Scrambling, they go after Monica, chipping away, even as Tyson tries to protest. Gervase declares, “One man’s perception is another man’s reality. Why they perceive is a reality to them.” Monica explains what Ciera told her and says that “perhaps” there is truth. Tyson says that Ciera lies as well, but Ciera protests that her conversation with Monica was woman-to-woman. Ciera plays this HARD. “It’s funny how they’re telling Monica this now, when they’re desperate to stay in the game,” Gervase says smartly. Hayden and Gervase get into a heated fight about who’s controlling each alliance. Ciera keeps pushing on the “Evil, rude things” Tyson has said. Monica is digging deep and vows that a new side of her has come out. “Morality and ethical issues are going to bite you in the ass in the end,” Monica says and Gervase squirms. I like the way Ciera and Hayden have decided that “dog” is the word that gets Monica’s goat. Ciera’s going over-the-top here, talking about Monica’s family cheering her big move. If she were trying to convince any fully rational person this wouldn’t work, but she knows what’ll work with Monica. I don’t think she’s wrong.
The Vote. Probst goes to tally. Nobody plays an Idol. Probst tallies: Hayden. Gervase. Hayden. Gervase. HAYDEN. Monica stuck with her alliance. Hayden is gracious and smiley.
Bottom Line, Part I. I’d be hard-press to say that what Katie played was “a good game,” but I think it was a pretty solid floating game when you consider that, by rights, she should have been the first person voted out of the game. She was the weakest player at that first challenge and in many or most seasons, she just gets sent packing without hesitation. Instead, she ducked and dodged and was amenable with anybody who would keep her around and people kept getting voted out before her. She wasn’t playing a game that, under any circumstances, could have won, but I’ll give her full credit: She could have lasted one day and she lasted 33. That’s a decent run.
Bottom Line, Part II. And while I’m giving kudos, kudos to Ciera and Hayden for the scrambling effort they put in these past couple weeks. Well, maybe not kudos to Ciera, who still upset the applecart last week and, at least as of now, hasn’t put herself in better position to win. If she was No. 4 in the Monica/Tyson/Gervase alliance, she’s No. 4 outside of it as well. Lots of pieces were moved around and nothing changed, except that her chances of moving up to three seemed better from inside the alliance than from outside. We assume that one more person is coming back into the game, but I don’t see how anybody from Redemption would shake things up, but that’s only because we didn’t get any comparative sense of Monica’s relationship with Laura or Tina. But Hayden and Ciera created drama the past two weeks while accomplishing nothing and “Survivor” requires drama, however hollow.
Bottom Line, Part III. I feel like we still have too many people left. There are seven people still technically alive in the game and there’s zero chance I’m doing seven exit interviews next Monday morning. Probably I’ll end up saying that I want to talk to the Top 3 plus, if they don’t make the Top 3, Tyson and/or Gervase. I probably want to talk to those guys no matter what. This hasn’t been a season with only one dominant figure. Brad Culpepper was the most visible figure for 14 days. Aras and Vytas were the most visible figures for at least another week. And Tyson and Gervase have been in control ever since. Nobody beats Tyson in the Final 3. Probably if Tyson goes out before then and Gervase is still there, nobody beats him. But what are the various permutations in a game in which something shocking happens and the next two players out are Tyson and Gervase, leaving a Final Three of Ciera, Monica and Redemption Returnee TBD. Tina beats nobody. I may not be sure of anything else, but I’m sure of that.
Thoughts on tonight’s episode and the season heading towards Sunday’s finale?
“Ciera and Hayden decide their only play is to try to manipulate Monica, lying to her about things Tyson and Gervase have been saying.”
I agree they’re trying to manipulate her (as everyone does to everyone in this game) but I’m not really sure they lied. Tyson and Gervase (as well as others) have definitely been very dismissive/condescending about Monica, and none of what she said rang false. In fact, without actually looking back at previous episodes, a lot of it sounded exactly like things that I remember people saying about Monica.
Basically, while emotionally manipulative, I don’t see it as having been a lie. Gervase made a great (possibly saving) point about how they’re just now bringing this all up: Hayden and Ciera were/are just as guilty as Tyson and Gervase of everything they brought up I’m sure.
Most importantly, I don’t see how Monica doesn’t flip: her chances of winning increase exponentially with a flip. Especially if they either misdirect Tyson enough that he doesn’t use the idol (like what happened) or get him to use it and vote Gervase anyway.
Ben – The impression I got was that the specific comments that were hitting home were things that Ciera and Hayden cooked up the shelter. I *definitely* don’t doubt that Tyson said mean things about Monica.
I think it’s contextual lying. As in, they probably said most of those things, but not with the kind of outright malice that Ciera was implying. It was a good play, in that Tyson couldn’t say “Yeah, we say things like that, BUT…”
Re: the malice, I agree. Definitely rolled my eyes as Ciera kept saying they were being “evil”
We have watched Tyson and Gervase trash Monica to the camera since the beginning of the game. No one lied about their behavior. They are guilty as charged.
Tyson and Gervase ARE evil. Not only do they mock and belittle the other contestants, I can’t forget how they stole food and lied about drinking all those coconuts.
Most of what Tyson’s said about Monica is that she won’t shut up and that she’s paranoid. Given what we’ve been shown, he’s not incorrect about her. Go, Tyson!!
I agree with Dez. Tyson has criticized her (so have most people), but most of the time he’s correct. Monica seems to overthink things, be awkward, and be super paranoid. To be fair to Tyson, he made an early alliance with her and was the only one to show her any support confidence and that’s how he was able to secure her loyalty. Everyone else dismissed her.
Gervaise blew it at TC when he said something like “funny how they’re bringing this up now, and didn’t say anything when it happened!” In regards to the allegations that he and Tyson we’re talking smack about Monica. This was pretty much an admission that it occurred on his part and it’s too bad that Monica (or Hayden or Ciera) didn’t pick up on it. Or if they did, it didn’t make the final edit.
Monica should have made the move, because there’s no way she wins against Tyson and/or Gervase.
Gervase seems to be really bad at tribal…
Gervase just doesn’t seem capable of separating game from reality the way Hayden (and somewhat Tyson, with the exception of last week) can. Lets the emotion get the best of him.
Woh there! You’ve badly misinterpreted Gervase.
When someone says something is funny in that context, they’re implying that it’s a little too convenient to be true.
I’d say that was actually Gervase’s only good moment at tribal.
Was anyone else incredibly uncomfortable watching this episode?
I’m not a big fan of Monica’s personality, but it was absolutely brutal watching Hayden coach Ciera on what to say that would upset Monica the most.
I normally love the scheming and manipulation that goes on before tribal, but there was something awful about watching a seemingly genuine and nice person get so torn up by such an obvious act of manipulation.
@ Dave – I thought it was cringe-worthy. I think it’s ridiculous that Tyson is considered the villain after what Ciera was doing to Monica. That was mean and excessive. Extremely personal and hurtful.
@David Town. Realistically, Gervase is the only one who can attest to what he meant at that time. And it’s likely that he would skew the truth in order to portray himself in the most positive light. To me, it was a slip up that someone should have noticed.
Who’s to say which one of us is correct?
I can’t believe Ciera won a challenge. she lollygagged her way through the swimming part and comes walking up to the puzzle pieces in no hurry whatsoever. Probably counting on Hayden winning and saving her. But she won. Amazing.
Nice try and editing the episode to make it seem like Monica would flip. And why would she? What did Hayden and Ciera have to offer her? “Hey Monica, you’re number three in your alliance. Come be number three in our alliance!”
I’ve lost some respect for Hayden now. After coming back from the dead last week, he really blew it with Monica. Why didn’t they go to her with a real offer? Like saying that Laura will most likely come back from RI and she’s with us. Come with us and we’ll have the numbers. Instead they come up with this stupid plan to try and win her over because Tyson and Gervase were saying mean things about you? I don’t know if the things said were true, because everyone talks behind others backs, but it was pretty weak sauce. And then to leave it in Ciera’s hands to try and convince her?
Hayden and Ciera had nothing. They needed Monica and blew their chance to get her over. Now Ciera is a dead man walking and her only hope is that her mom comes back and somehow saves her ass. Maybe they can convince Monica to form an all-girl alliance. That’s probably well the only shot they have.
I can’t stand Ciera. I hope she’s the next to go.
I was wondering why Tyson was so quiet during TC. I thought he would have piped up to deny that him and Gervase had said those things. But I think that editing made it look like Monica was considering flipping and Tyson wasn’t worried. He played it cool and let things play out like they planned.
Actually, Hayden and Ciera can’t even offer Monica third in their alliance, because if Laura comes back into the game, they would probably keep her over Monica. Literally, all they had to offer was “Come to our alliance and finish 4th instead of 3rd because Tyson and Gervase are jerks!” Ciera blew it two episodes ago by not going with Hayden and Caleb to vote out Tyson, and is relying on increasingly desperate strategies to try to stay in the game. With any luck, they will fail.
For the record, I think Gervase is equally undeserving to win. He has ridden Tyson’s coattails the entire season.
You are so right about Monica. Why would she flip to be number 3 and probably number 4 when someone comes back from RI.
Hayden at least seemed to realize it was a game (so he gets points in my book). What offer could he have made to Monica that she would have believed? Best chance was chaos on a paranoid woman. It was cruel, but I honestly don’t see what other genuine option he had. Hayden played well, Ciera cost him his game when she foolishly decided to go with Tyson.
I think their best move would have been to say that Laura will most likely be coming back from RI and she will be with us. Laura is a challenge beast and quite possibly will win the next immunity.
I don’t see why Monica would have flipped this vote. She’s still the swing vote regardless, so a flip makes sense once the RI victor returns. She should be able to decide who she goes to the final 3 with, unless Gervais wins immunity next challenge. Tyson’s in the final 4 as he’ll play the idol next week.
You have a good point only because the show producers now allow three finalists instead of two. They ruined the show when they did that.
They switched it to three so you don’t get some bum in the finals (especially if you could pick your opponent once you got immunity). It’s a little more competitive/strategic this way, even if flawed.
I don’t know why Hayden didn’t try to reason w/ Monica instead of unleashing Ciera to do some underhanded dirty work. I get that he basically kept his hands clean there, but he could have readily waged more compelling and effective arguments that were more sincere and less hurtful. Instead, they both just came off desperate and could be dismissed, as they were. Oh well.
I kind of see a Laura/Ciera/Monica finale w/ Ciera winning now though. The camera has been giving her a ton of superfluous shots, etc. And Laura has a strong chance of coming back, but hasn’t had any game outside of RI. And I think Monica can still be flipped. And out of that group, I’ll admit – Ciera could validly take it. Ironically enough. But Tyson still has the idol, but it’s known and can be flushed – so he’d have to get individual immunity to get to the end. And Laura might just win that too.
I’d much prefer that Tyson/Gervase/Monica go to the end with a Tyson win though. He’s the most deserving, unless Hayden *somehow* makes his way there. Which I would prefer even more – cuz that’d take some serious mettle.
I can’t see a jury giving Ciera the prize. She hasn’t been consistently loyal to anyone and she hasn’t made any big moves to data. Probst had to spell it out to her that she was at the bottom of the totem pole. She’d have to make one hell of a final speech to convince a jury she deserves to win.
I think Ciera has a great shot if she makes a final 3. All that rock stuff happened at Tribal. The Jury got to see it. Also there seems to be all kinds of hostility on the jury towards Tyson and Gervase. Ciera has Katie/Tina/Her Mom all in her pocket. That means she just needs one more person to be bitter and flip. At first I thought this jury would reward gameplay but the way they are acting out there especially Tina makes me think differently. I’ve lost all respect for Tina as a past Survivor winner this season.
It’s impossible to speculate on the jury. Who knows what they will favor and how they will judge things. Seems like Hayden is taking a pretty relaxed view realizing it’s a game. But who knows how the rest will vote. Laura/Tina might have significant sway over the game, and they haven’t exactly been show to be above pettiness at times. Vytas seems bitter. Caleb was bitter for some reason. So who knows what this jury might do.
I think Tyson is the most deserving, with Monica next and possibly Ciera getting a win if she gets there. Who knows though. Gervase is the only one I don’t think has much of chance. Here I am speculating after a paragraph saying how it’s pointless, lulz.
Ciera was completely useless. Do people forget her main strategy for half of the game was sitting in the shelter next to Katie hoping it’s not her. Then she started to put herself in a good spot, then she blew that. Why do people like her?
I don’t think Gervase can win even if Tyson is out at final 4. Strategically, he has a case, being the other half to Tyson, but he’s been too overshadowed by Tyson that I can see the jury thinking he just rode coattails. And he’s not exactly the most gracious when ir comes to winning, nor is he good in recent TCs where all he seems to do is annoy the jury or piss off the remaning people on the tribe before voting them off.
So even if Tyson’s voted out, I’m not sure how good of a chance Gervase has up against Monica and either Ciera, Laura, or Hayden. Monica has been a challenge beast; Laura if she returns would also have undeafeated at RI challenge beast on her resume as well; Ciera has her fans on the jury (and while she made the move too late, she was the swing to make them draw rocks), and given the past few TCs (and Tina’s words of advice to Hayden), Hayden seems pretty popular amongst the jury as well. And I can see the whole Laura/Ciera/Tina/Katie mother daughter quad would vote in a block for whoever is at final 3 amongst the 4.
Tyson would vote for Gervase, and maybe Aras (seems like a good sport even if he was betrayed by him), but that’s about it.
But obviously this is pretty moot. It seems pretty obvious from the edit Tyson is going to take it all anyway!
Dan’s dislike of Ciera makes me like him a little bit less. Why can’t he see the awesomeness of Ciera when he usually can see the awesomeness in the same people I do? So frustrating Dan!
It does seem oddly out of character for Dan. He usually likes the underdog girl of the season, this season he prefers the douchy alpha-males though.
Isn’t final 5 the last chance to play the idol? How could Tyson not play it? Monica was this close to fliping too.
Because there will be another final 5 when someone returns from RI, so that will be the last chance to play the idol, I assume.
Just like last season, the outcome of Survivor was incredibly predictable weeks ago. Tyson, Gervase, and Monica started walking away from this even before the merge. Ir seems that no matter what twists the producers put in the show, it still becomes predictable by the halfway point. The producers made things much worse when they allowed 3 people to the end instead of 2.
No, Final 2 sucks. It makes it harder for a deserving person to win if they can’t win the final challenge. That’s why in Panama for example, we got Aras-Danielle (an awful Final 2) instead of Terry-Danielle (because Terry won almost every challenge and then lost a stupid balancing challenge). Maybe this season would be more unpredictable at the end with a Final 2, but do you really want a Monica-Gervase Final 2? I don’t. Tyson has played better than everyone, so I’m glad that a Final 3 gives him a better chance to win.
Ciera’s definitely shown a lot more independent spirit and bravado in the last few weeks. You can see how she became a teen mom.
I thought you were being complimentary when I strated reading your comment, but then I finished and realized you were just slut-shaming. Another sexist survivor fan *eye roll*
I love the Redemption Island aspect of the game, but I wish the producers of the show would figure out a way to use it more dramatically, and effectively. What difference does it make to let one person return to the game, at the very end, only to be outnumbered and quickly voted out again. Instead, I would let the a Redemption Island winner return every other week, or maybe two at a time. That would actually shake things up in the game and provide way more drama.
Yeah but then the show would be a thousand episodes long. They should just do away with RI post-merge and go back to regular Survivor. The person coming back from the merge has room to maneuver and stay in the game, unlike at Final 4, where they’re always a target. Aside from Ozzy coming back from RI in South Pacific and putting up a fight, the person from RI just comes back and gets booted right away.
I agree, Jimbo, it’s a clever idea, they just haven’t figured out a way to use it effectively. Maybe it would work best in this way: at the half-way point of the show, let 2 or 3 contestants come back, and then that’s it. 2 or 3 contestants could shake up the game, but then no more RI returns after that. It’s silly to keep people on RI the entire game, only to let them return at the very end, when the game is over, and their return has no impact.
I don’t mind it pre-merge, but it seems unfair to have it so late in the game.
A few things.
First of all, I think just how bonded to the hip Ciera seemed with Hayden that episode does reflect that Hayden played a bigger part on getting that last vote to rocks then you gave it credit for.
The fact that Hayden’s argument last night was completely ridiculous, and that Monica flipping would have been completely insane since she’s about 10% to beat Tyson at final Tribal but every single player in the game is -1 million percent to beat Hayden at final tribal council, you have to give he and Ciera some credit, even if it ultimately did not work.
Re: Ciera. What she said, and it’s actually reflected in the text, since she blamed Hayden and Caleb for her mom being a target during the final 7 tribal council, is that she wanted to go with them at final 8, along with her Mom and Katie to blindside Tyson, but they balked, and THAT’s why she didn’t go their way at final 7. One of the best plays Ciera made for me was going to rocks last week. It’s one of those “shame” plays where you have two choices, either compound the mistake because you have too much pride, and make the wrong play again to avoid looking silly for being logically inconsistent, or fix your mistake as best you can and make the right play when given the opportunity which she did last week by going to rocks, and she summed up the math on that pretty well this episode.
Agree with this. Ciera had some things go against herprior to the rock drawing, some through no fault of her own, and some very much her fault that the rock drawing was the only way to “fix” it even if it then went from a azero percent chance of getting sent home to a 33 percent chance. It was her only play to get the advantage in her favor.
If either Tyson or Gervais win immunity in the next challenge they should both make final 3 because Tyson will play the HII at tribal. If neither of them win and Monica flips, Tyson could be in a situation where winning immunity in the final 4 is his only option. Either way it’s been a great season and look forward to Sunday.
Why didn’t Cierra share her food reward with Monica ? Maybe if she , and Monica had broken bread together she could have talked to Monica then about flipping . Taking your alliance partner because you are not “afraid of them ” makes no sense . As someone mentioned earlier Hayden has been fed to take on Laura at RI .
I think we have to redefine “dumb move” on Survivor. Normally dumb moves are ones where someone gets voted out while holding an immunity idol, or giving immunity to someone else, i.e. Erik, but maybe we should start realizing that Monica’s inability to vote against Tyson last night was pretty dumb. She cannot beat him in the finals, however, she might have won against Haydon or Ciera in the finals. Dumb move, Monica, it makes one wonder if the contestants have ever watched the show before.
Voting out Tyson is is *everyone’s* best interest. For Monica, it may be have been too soon. She is tight with her alliance and they have the numbers. Voting out Tyson right now may cost her jury votes.
I dunno. It’s a tough call.
The way it’s been shown on TV, the jury do not seem to have a favorable view of Tyson and seem to be actively cheering for Ciera/Hayden. Not only that they have guaranteed jury votes. So why would you want to g o against your alliance with people that the jury tend to look on favorably? I don’t think Monica has *much* of a chance, but I think it’s more feasible that the jury is bitter towards Tyson and may reward Monica with the win.
I think Monica could make a good case for why she should win. I think Tyson can as well. At the end of the day, I think the jury will reward Tyson.
I was pretty offended by Tina’s comment about being adopted. I think its something that is unique and personal to each person and to basically “dis” her parents like this (both bio and adopted) is pretty rude. Its just hard as I really think that both tina and Laura are pretty low class and this just confirms money cant buy class. and Laura had a kid at 19 and Ciera at 17? again classless. The big issue is these are NOT role models and I hope that kids that watch this dont think its okay.
Am I blinded by my love for Tyson? Is he being painted the villain and I just don’t recognize it? I think he’s played a great game.
I think he’s been great and is easily the most deserving winner this season. However, his sense of humor rubs people the wrong way and you’re never going to be deserving and get to the end without having some blood on your hands. There does seem to be a lot of vitriol towards him from the fans, which is surprising.
I agree. What Ciera did to Monica last night was brutal. At least Tyson is somewhat honest in his Monica comments. I wonder who will win Fan favorite.
I don’t see how Tyson comes off as the villain after the attack Hayden/Ciera put on Monica. That was cringe-worthy and brutal. There was a tinge of truth in it, but they went way over the line bringing in family and constantly insulting her. I get you’re supposed to ‘go out swinging’ but that seemed excessive. “Stop being a follower, Monica. Follow me!”
Tyson seems like the best winner, but I find this jury could be increasingly petty/bitter towards him and Gervase. I think Monica is smart to stay with them. She has a small chance with them, and little chance against people with family/friends on the jury. I think Monica is probably the second most deserving. She is aloof, paranoid, and a bit awkward, but she has contributed to the game and also played a smart game (for the most part). I don’t see how Gervase would beat Tyson or Monica. He constantly puts his foot in his mouth which just discredits him in front of the jury and seems to give more support to the notion Tyson was carrying him.
I think if either Teen Mom or Laura get into the finals they could win. Teen Mom would have possibly Laura, Hayden, Katie and Caleb who would likely throw her votes. Then perhaps Tina. Who knows how the rest would vote, but she’s dangerous if she sneaks into the end which is ridiculous considering how foolish her past couple of weeks have been.
Monica can win if Tyson isn’t there. She’s won the most immunity challenges and I think her comments at last night’s tribal resonated with jury members. Gervase can’t win because he’s acted like a jerk too often. I don’t think Ciera will garner enough respect; they’ll see her in the final as being more luck than skill. I could see Laura winning if Tyson isn’t there because she has been dominant at RI. But they may not want to give it to someone who was voted out twice; even though that would be impressive to come back into the game twice.