Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘Rustle Feathers’

Pre-credit sequence. I’d completely forgotten that Caleb was voted out last week. At Kasama, it’s Night 30 and Hayden has, once again, been blindsided by what happened in the last Tribal Council. He is, once again, very gracious about his cluelessness. But Hayden has a play in his pocket. To everybody around the fire, he announces, “I hope everybody here likes second place, because if Tyson goes to the end, he’s winning,” Hayden says. “Pure poetry,” Tyson mutters. Hilariously, and with a big smile, Gervase explodes and announces that Tyson wouldn’t be anywhere without him, but Hayden tells Gervase that he’s just playing for second. “I’ve gotta do something, dude,” Hayden tells the suddenly irked Tyson, who admits that he wishes he hadn’t wasted his Idol. Tyson secures a fireside promise from his alliance that Hayden is out next.
Sour apples for Caleb. It’s time for yet another Redemption Island Duel, pitting Tina, Laura and Caleb, who says he only has kind feelings for Katie and Hayden. Caleb whines that in the South, a man’s word means something, but in Utah and Philly, it doesn’t mean as much. Oh, cram it, Caleb. On to… CREDITS!
A time limit and a winning quitter. We’re back and Jeff Probst is helpfully explaining to Tyson and Gervase that they’re from Utah and Philly, so Caleb was calling them out. Gervase insists that Caleb and Hayden tried to do his alliance dirty first. True story. Deal with it, Caleb. It’s a stacking Duel. You have to take 150 wooden tiles and build a tile eight feet high. OR the two people with the highest towers after 30 minutes. What the heck? When did “Survivor” decide this was a task that shouldn’t last forever? A time limit? And a 30 minute time limit at that? Pathetic. After 24 minutes, Laura’s tower is nearly at the eight-foot limit. Nobody else is close. Why is she still stacking? Why wouldn’t she just quit and wait six minutes. “Being close is not being finished,” says Probst incorrectly. When you make stupid time limits, Jeff, that’s no longer true. Laura finishes anyway and, again, starts coaching Tina. It’s very close, but with a minute left, Tina’s structure begins to teeter. Caleb’s whole structure collapses and Tina counts her way to survive another day. Pathetic. Tina’s made it through two Duels, one because Laura held her hand and one because she sat on her hands and waited for a stupid time limit. She won by quitting tonight. Caleb’s out of the game. Whatever. He had one great moment. Caleb explains that opposites attract, as Jeff Probst expresses confusion regarding his relationship with Colton. And another Immunity clue goes to Ciera, but this time she knows the Idol is out there and she doesn’t burn it.
Battle of the Bulge. “Ciera, your mom is unreal,” Hayden says, correctly noting that Laura is undefeated at Redemption. For her part, Ciera is psyched to have the Immunity clue and she takes her alliance aside and opens the scroll. The alliance goes out to the woods to start looking, but there’s nothing stopping Hayden and Katie from looking as well. The camera seems to find the Idol, but nobody else does. Tyson knows he’s Threat No. 1, so he has to find the Idol, because if he doesn’t stay in the game, he’ll regret not replacing Rachel. Tyson cries for the camera and he also finds the Idol. Ha. Good for Tyson, in any case. He jams the Idol in his crotch, “where nobody will suspect a bulge.” Tyson decides not to tell anybody and he’s now able to take a nap. Everything makes sense for Tyson, but only if Hayden doesn’t win Immunity.
Gervacillating. Hayden senses that he struck a nerve with Gervase the night before and tells him that he isn’t OK with second place. Gervase agrees, but says he won’t do anything if there isn’t a move and he won’t make a move without being assured Ciera is in, 100 percent. “I’m not putting my trust and faith in Hayden at all,” Gervase says, but he insists that Hayden is merely an option.
Sandbagging. As one might imagine, Immunity is back up for grabs. You have to race through obstacles while balancing a ball atop an increasingly tall pole. After finishing, you release a key and unlock a box of sandbags. Knock over nine bamboo targets and you win. They’re also playing for Reward, specifically an afternoon of ice cream. The weirdly unbeatable Monica is the first to the the sandbags, followed closely by Gervase. It’s a study of throwing contrasts. Working overhand, Gervase races ahead of Monica, who is tossing underhand, but moving steadily. Gervase is down to just one target and he hits it, winning Individual Immunity. Monica has been dethroned and Hayden and Katie were never really in it. Gervase elects to share his ice cream with Monica, saying that they’re even for the Reward Monica gave up. He gets one more ice cream guest and, of course, it’s Tyson. That, of course, leaves Hayden and Katie alone with swing vote Ciera.
Brain freeze. I’ve been promised craziness. Bring on the craziness! Gervase is feeling good about himself, figuring he’s in a secure alliance with Tyson and Monica. Ice cream arrives, include root beer. The chowing down happens directly in front of the losers, which gives Hayden the aforementioned opportunity to woo Ciera. She’s initially reticent to do anything with Hayden, but he offers a choice: Make like they’re voting Tyson, flush another Idol and vote Monica. Somehow, a scene later, Hayden is alone with Gervase and Ciera and makes his pitch again, this time to vote out Tyson, followed by Katie. Gervase still insists that he can beat Tyson, but Hayden keeps pushing with his insistence that second place is first loser. “I’m the worst loser,” Hayden tells the camera. At camp, Hayden is amusingly forthright and tells Tyson exactly what he’s doing as he’s doing it. I like Hayden. He’s trying. He says that he’s going to go into Tribal guns blazing.
Tribal Council. Craziness now please? Jeff Probst steers and Hayden starts with the dead horse beating, saying that the main alliance is being controlled by Tyson. “Let him think what he wants to think,” Ciera says, so Probst reminds her that she didn’t get taken on Reward. Gervase is all, “I took my original Galang members” as if that’s going to make things better. It does not. “This is the opportunity you need,” Probst tells Ciera, telling them exactly what they’d want to do to switch things up. Thanks, Jeff Probst! You may win the million dollars yet! Katie gives a wishy-washy answer and Jeff Probst explains the meaning of the game to her. Then Jeff Probst explains the meaning of the game to Monica. Hayden is lobbying hard, but Gervase tells him he’s trying too hard. “You’re going on the Jury. Believe that,” Gervase says, though he also lists Ciera as only fourth in his alliance. Why is Gervase so determined to alienate Ciera? I have no idea. Off to the side, Hayden tells people around him to vote “Monica,” as Jeff Probst explains that they could vote three-three and force rock-drawing. SHUT UP, PROBST! Tyson tells Ciera he’s sticking with her. Hayden tells her she can be No.4 with them, but he could be Top 3 with him. Then an awesome thing happens: Katie says something to Gervase about a move to “rustle” his feathers. Nobody hears her. Seconds later, Hayden repeats it and Tyson is having none of it. “Ruffle. Ruffle feathers,” Tyson corrects. Nobody understands why this vocabulary lesson is happening. Rock or No. 4? Which will it be?
The Vote. Gervase votes for Hayden and loudly says “This isn’t ‘Big Brother.’ It’s ‘Survivor.’ We do things different here. You’re about to get a lesson in how to play the game,” Gervase says. Tyson also votes Hayden. But Ciera is pensive. Tyson doesn’t play his Idol. Probst tallies: Hayden. Hayden. Monica. Monica. Hayden. MONICA. Madness! Ciera flipped. “What are you doing?” Tyson asks. Ciera goes dead in the eyes. The Jury loves it.
The Revote. We don’t see anybody’s vote, but Ciera has a big smile for some reason. Probst retallies: Monica. Hayden. Monica. Hayden. Deadlock. This happens so rarely that I’d forgotten the exact logistics: If Katie, Ciera, Tyson and Gervase and come up with a unanimous vote, that’s how it goes. Otherwise, Hayden and Monica and Gervase are safe and the others will draw rocks. “Let’s not bulls*** me. I’m No.4,” Ciera says. Stubbornness ensues and they agree to draw rocks. The Jury could not love this more. There are two black rocks and a white rock, which represents elimination. Palms out. Katie has the white rock and she’s eliminated and all of that drama was for a person who could have been voted out with no drama. Suddenly, there’s hostility everywhere. Tyson stands up and hugs Katie and points her to her Jury chair. He glares at Ciera and denies he’s glaring at her. Gracious. This was only the second time in 27 seasons that we’ve drawn rocks and Hayden is pumped at having made history even if he failed, so pumped that he leaves his torch and Tyson has to remind him.
Bottom Line, Part I. Caleb had one great moment. Nobody can take that away from him. The Tribal Council blindside of Brad Culpepper was relatively unique in “Survivor” annals and will be remembered. Otherwise, it was 30 anonymous days of “Survivor,” followed by some really misguided bitterness that two people he intended to betray broke their word to him. Whatever. And I really don’t know what Tina is doing out there.
Bottom Line, Part II. Part of why we love “Survivor” is how even after 27 seasons, new things or rare things continually pop up. Drawing Rocks is a fundamentally weird tiebreaking system and it seems that I’m not the only person confused by whether or not the firemaking tiebreaker exists anymore or if it’s used only in certain circumstances or what. I’d feel a lot more excited about tonight’s rock-drawing if CBS promos hadn’t ruined the surprise and if the entire circumstance hadn’t been brought about 75 percent because of Jeff Probst’s excessive Tribal Council testifying and cheerleading. I’ll give Hayden a solid 20 percent of the credit for his aggressive lawyering and Ciera 5 percent for either being wishy-washy or for being smart, depending on how you view things. Actually, maybe I should take away Ciera’s 5 percent and give that to Gervase, who was determined to alienate Ciera at every turn in that Tribal Council when he could have just been quiet. You can distribute the percentage points however you want, but you can’t deny that Jeff Probst’s impact on the tangible actions of the game are getting more and more manipulative and that that’s problematic to the extreme. If Hayden somehow wins the million bucks, which seems remote but not absurd suddenly, he owes Jeff Probst a big cut, because Hayden was going home and then he wasn’t. Jeff Probst kept Hayden from being eliminated and that’s mighty close to tampering in my book and when you have an executive producer on a competition game show tampering with results? Dunno. I’m overstating it. “Tampering” is obviously not exactly what he’s doing. But Probst definitely looks to either have less confidence in this group of contestants or more desire to insert himself. One or the other.
Bottom Line, Part III. A lot of damage was done at that Tribal Council that probably isn’t repairable. In the end, would it have been smarter for Tyson to look Ciera in the eye and say, “Look. I’ll vote Monica. You’re No.3. Are you happy with that? Can we take our Final Three to the end now?” Katie would have done whatever. Gervase would have done what Tyson said. Yes, Tyson would have thrown away Monica’s Jury vote, but it wouldn’t have impacted his alliance and he still would have known he had an Idol in his back pocket (or crotch) for whenever. Dunno. I’m just talking out loud here. Ciera just wanted some reassurance. Tyson could have given it to her. Also, Tyson knows Monica is paranoid and prone to insecurity, so he takes that out of the equation. Or does he? Do you assume that given those people at Redemption, Monica would be a strong contender to win however many Duels remain and then return to the game with an even better case for winning down the road? Instead, Tyson’s temper flared up and things got ugly and between the vocabulary correction and the various displays of hostility, he may now have Jury members looking for alternatives. Like I said, I’m just thinking here.
Bottom Line, Part IV. I’m sure we can all agree that that was a dumb Duel format and that the 30 minute time limit was an embarrassment, right?
Bottom Line, Part V. I mean, what are you gonna say? Drawing Rocks is a gamble and it can turn the game upside down on pure chance, so of course Katie was willing to do it. She literally had nothing to lose. Ciera? Well, Hayden got in her head and Gervase got in her head. Nothing that Gervase said at Tribal Council was wrong, but it also shouldn’t have been a surprise to Ciera. She had Hayden offering her the keys to swing an alliance and she made her decision at such a late point and in such a wishy-washy way that she was willing to flip a coin, rather than coming to the same realization hours earlier, going to the side with Gervase and Hayden and trying to see if there was a play they could make. Tyson sat there listening to people calling him a target and never for a second thought he was in danger. He could have been blindsided in a proactive move, rather than praying that he’d be eliminated by the luck of the draw, which was what Ciera did.
Bottom Line, Part VI. “Rustle” *is* a word. And it does mean something roughly resembling what Hayden said it did. However, it refers to something literal. Gervase does not have feathers. In lieu of literal feathers, it becomes an idiom and the idiom is “ruffle.” But Hayden wasn’t TOTALLY stupid.
Ciera flipping now is so ridiculous based on the fact that if she flipped last week none of this would have happened. What a dumb dumb dumb play last week and this reiterates it. Now instead of a ballsy move it comes off as Hayden (and Probst) convincing her and one vote too late. Katie at the revote should have voted Hayden and saved herself one more vote with possibly her mom or Ciera’s mom coming back to make another 3-3 tie. At that point draw rocks. It wasn’t a bad play by any of the 3 at the rock drawing point to draw rocks per say since Katie and Ciera are in trouble either now or later or even for Tyson since he has a 66 percent chance to send a non alliance member home. But Ciera and to a lesser extent Katie made their bed with previous bad decisions.
Hayden has put himself into a great position if he can win 2 immunities in a row here. If I was him I would flip back to Tyson, Gervase, and Monica for one vote, get rid of Ciera and then try to win immunities. If he’s in the final 3 with any combo of Monica,Gervase, or Tyson he’s going to win, IMO.
If she would have flipped last week she would have been fourth place as well though, and she didn’t trust them because they had written her name down.
I think it took balls to realize at that TC that she was in 4th place, see the writing in the wall and do something about it instead of keeping things the same and lose. It was a huge risk but it was better than doing nothing.
Bo- that’s not true. If ciera flips last week she is not 4th for sure. Katie is. And if ciera’s mom comes back then she has an ally to get Katie or Caleb over to her side. Her variables are far greater than being 4th with a super strong 3. Terrible move by her last week any way you cut it.
Duncan – rarely is anyone who flips or is pulled into a pre-existing group anything other than the bottom of the totem pole. For you to straight up say Bo is wrong to think that last week she’d have been fourth either way is the incorrect statement since you don’t actually know if Katie would be third or fourth.
That being said, if she was going to flip, she definitely should have done it last week when the numbers would have worked to her advantage rather than this week when a tie was the best her flipping could get her.
I didn’t say wrong, I said incorrect. Bo said if she flipped she would have been 4th as well. That’s incorrect. We don’t know that as your comment also illustrates. I should have said “Katie could be” 4th instead of “is.” But my point still stands. Ciera is not 4th for sure in that scenario. Especially since she could get Katie and Caleb to vote out Hayden since he’s the biggest physical threat at that point. She had a lot more variables last week by switching. A LOT more. I don’t see how that’s even debatable.
If we’re getting technical you didn’t say wrong or incorrect, you said Bo’s statement, that Ciera ‘would have been in fourth place’ if she flipped last week was ‘not true’ and then said Katie was 4th. Neither of you were correct, since you both assumed you knew the actual pecking order of either alliance.
Other than debating who would have been at the bottom of the alliances last week, I’m not sure anyone is debating that she would have left herself with more options had she flipped last week rather than this week.
Katie was never in an alliance with Caleb/Hayden after the merge. They wanted to get rid of her all along and it was only based on their original time together pre-merge, Katie’s lack of strategy, and desperation why they all voted together. Caleb, Hayden, and Ciera always seemed like a tight three until last week. She would have a better chance going with her original ‘blood’ mates than try and get in with the vets.
She made a dumb move last week and further compounded it this week.
ITA, BBQ_HAXOR. Either flip last week or flip next week, but this week? Stupid move on her part. I don’t think she won any jury votes with that wishy-washy performance.
I agree Duncan. I thought Ciera’s flip now (especially waiting to do it at TC and not trying to line up Gervase or Monica before TC) instead of a few days a go was a suspect play. Would be interesting to see an exit interview with her asking what changed, when she decided to flip, and why she didn’t make the move when she had the numbers.
Also agree with what Dan is saying about Jeff being too involved. He needs to tone it back imo.
Dan – I believe the fire making challenge is still the tiebreaker at the final 4. Part of why the “purple rock” was such a controversy back in the day was because its use the final 4 was a big producer screwup, which Probst has admitted to. Two people were safe and the third had immunity, meaning technically the fourth should have been eliminated automatically. Instead, immunity was stripped from everyone and all four picked rocks. The one who would have been automatically eliminated (Paschal was his name) still drew the purple rock, but there ya go.
In any case, not a week where I needed to see more bad things happen to that family, even if in the scheme of things this is a stubbed toe.
Vecepia had immunity so it was only Paschal, Neleh and Kathy who had to draw the rocks. It didn’t matter that Kathy and Neleh were deadlocked at 2 votes each back then. After this they changed the rules so final four tiebreaker was fire.
Ah right. Yes, Vecepia was still safe and the screwup was making Kathy and Neleh pick rocks when they should have been immune as well, according to my local Wikipedia. It’s all very confusing
Yeah, Brendan has it right: they were supposed to go to a firemaking tiebreaker, but instead drew rocks, which is reserved for all non-Final 4 tiebreakers since Marquesas. So in reality, this was the first legit rock draw. It’s supposed to be such a gamble that no one goes through with it (and usually, someone does flip) but thankfully everyone held to their vote. Wish the CBS promos didn’t reveal there was gonna be a draw, because it’d be so much more awesome if it was surprising.
Ciera clearly thinks that the 3rd place finisher wins the million dollars. I’m with you on Probst trying to manipulate events instead of just hosting the damn show. You’re the damn host, not a WWE general manager.
I was a little confused about why they voted for Monica but your explanation makes perfect sense. I must’ve missed that part of the conversation.
This was probably the first time in a long while that I DIDN’T mind Probst butting in. I liked the fact that he was reminding Ciera that she was at the bottom of the totem pole. It annoyed me too that she was just going to go along with that.
Hayden hasn’t done much prior to the last two weeks but tonight’s performance was a great last ditch attempt that guaranteed him another few days. He’s got a strong case to win if he makes it to the end.
I’m still confused as to why they chose Monica over Tyson to vote out.
Because they were worried he’s play the idol and the second place person would go out. They (Hayden, Katie, et al) wanted Tyson to think they were voting for him so he’d play the idol. But in reality their votes were for Monica and the idol would be flushed out.
And they wanted Monica to be immune instead of Tyson. Tyson drwaing the rock was the ideal scenario for Hayden. Even though Monica is a bigger immunity threat, Tyson is the biggest threat to win the game.
Got it. Thanks y’all.
If Tyson had played his idol, then Hayden’s plan wouldn’t have worked at all. I’m not sure on the rules, but I assume Tyson would have been immune from the rock draw if he had played an immunity idol, which would mean only Ciera or Katie could go home.
The producers were probably disappointed Katie drew the white rock.
Either of the other two pick the white rock, it’s an all-timer.
If it had been Tyson, they would have had to edit the whole season differently and made him the arrogant villain rather than the final three/winner edit he’s getting now.
If it had been Ciera, she would have joined Erik and Tyson as people that made stupid moves to get themselves voted out.
Despite the assist from Probst, good job by Hayden. He went from the obvious boot to safe.
Even though there was only a 1 in 3 chance it would work, he made it so there was zero chance it’d be him.
Though, would it have actually worked if they had targeted Tyson instead of Monica?
I know he wanted to get Tyson out, but Monica is more paranoid. Would Monica have really stuck to her vote of Hayden rather than risk getting eliminated by a rock?
Oh i’m so glad Katie picked the rock! Tyson/Ciera are 100x more fun to watch.
Am I alone in thinking that Gervase could win?
He’d have my vote.
I wouldn’t vote for him. He’s been riding coattails the whole game.
LOL What? Tonight’s TC showed how ATROCIOUS he is at the game!
Good point. He totally alienated Ciera and didn’t reassure her at all.
Not after this performance in this TC.
Gervase defines “impolitic”. And not just with his persistent alienation of Ciera in this TC. Remember all his nonsense when his team would win challenges, even when he was the weakest performer in the challenge?
Tyson though is not that far behind with his correction of Hayden on the “ruffle” versus “rustle” feathers issue. I caught that mistake as well, but it is extremely stupid to correct someone on Survivor, especially in front of jury members.
Ciera is getting a good edit, but she’s also making some really bad decisions. She waited way too long to make a move against Tyson. First she told Tyson about Hayden and Caleb’s plan to vote him out on the last episode, which put her in a position where she would have to draw rocks in the first place. Then, she told Tyson, Monica, and Gervase about the clue to the hidden immunity idol, and then immediately turned against them, so now when they go back to camp, she has three people who probably have a hidden immunity idol and the numbers advantage against her. And that doesn’t even mention the fact that she VOTED HER OWN MOTHER OUT OF THE GAME, the woman who was her #1 ally out there over the seven strangers she chose to keep in the game instead. I don’t know who wins, but I know that Ciera, ahead of everybody else, clearly does not deserve to win. She’s making big moves to try to cover cover for the fact that she blew all the little moves up to this point in the game.
she VOTED HER OWN MOTHER OUT OF THE GAME, the woman who was her #1 ally out there over the seven strangers she chose to keep in the game instead.
Laura would have gone home without her vote. It’s not like Ciera WANTED to vote her mom, she just saw the writing on the wall, she did try to save her and get Katie out.
Why the hell did Tyson say to Katie “That’s your seat over there” (something similiar). He could just as much have been the one to pull the white rock, so it’s not like he outsmartted her, she wasn’t being offensive to him at all, not even talking or turning people into voting Tyson, that was all Hayden, and more importantly SHE IS NOW GONNA BE A JURY VOTE! WTF?? And why the faux hug that she genuinely accepted if he was just gonna be insulting?
Yeah, not a fan of Tyson now.
Yeah, that made me go, wow Tyson is awful. And dumb game move, probably won’t get her vote after that.
I felt bad mostly because of the tragedy going on now in the Wesson household.
I think it’s because Tyson sometimes does have flashes of just being a douche. Usually it comes across as funny, but after that tc which Tyson was blindsided by Ciera’s decision to flip (or he would have played his idol), the humor was all gone and just the slight flash of douchiness “that’s your seat over there” remained.
I thought it was a little funny. I think it was more a dig at Ciera and Hayden than Katie, too.
Dan, I disagree about Probst getting that much credit for Ciera’s flip. He just stated what was already COMPLETELY obvious, nothing that Hayden wasn’t already selling and Ciera wasn’t seeing. I’d give it 70% to Gervace, and 30% to Hayden for taking advantage of Gervace’s dumb comments, his persistence and good arguments, playing it perfectly.
But seriously, it was really all on Gervace! Ciera was past the reward picks thing, he could have left it at that. He made Ciera feel like Brad Cullpepper made Caleb feel in that infamous TC. At such a blatant confirmation that you’re on the bottom, you HAVE to make a move to get in a better position! If Tyson got the rock it would have completely been worth the risk for Ciera.
I kind of agree. Hayden was going all guns ablazing in this tc like he had been going all guns ablazing all episode anyway; if Probst didn’t point it out, I have no doubt Hayden would have. Probst only randomly inserted himself into a situation that was about to happen anyway.
Howeevr, I do agree with Dan that Probst’ participation in TC is often too much and feels like it could affect the game too much. Just let the players do the work they were going to do anyway instead of chirping in.
Probst is simple: your goal in tribal is to answer his questions in a way that satisfies him but isn’t revealing at all so he goes to someone else. Some players are great at this (Rob, for example). Others…not so much, like Gervase and pals last night. They made it so obvious that Ciera was not part of their plans, which led to more questioning as well as uneasiness on Ciera’s part.
That being said, Probst has gone overboard a bit at times, mainly last week when he kept hammering away over and over about how Tyson, Gervase and Ciera sat out of the immunity challenge for food, both during the challenge and at tribal. He kept trying to make an issue out of it even though no one seemed to care, for the most part.
I agree with Jimbo. I don’t minds when Probst is an agent provocateur as he was this week. I do get annoyed when he gets his feathers all “rustled” over stupid stuff like sitting out of challenges you don’t need to participate in and can’t win anyway. And I sometimes think his running commentary during challenges is either needlessly cruel or gives too great a hint to certain players.
I’m fine though when he just tries to stir things up and suggest alternate scenarios that would keep the show from getting stuck in boring stretches of Pagonging.
“We don’t see anybody’s vote, but Ciera has a big smile for some reason.”
The reason that playing Survivor is as much fun as to watch Survivor? It was all I could think of “Imagine being a player when that TC is going down! What I wouldn’t give to play Survivor, man!”
One of the reasons I have liked Ciera is her reactions, she seems to see the fun in the game AND see it as a game.
Also the comment “Ciera goes dead in the eyes.”
Dan just likes to insult Ciera, since he got flack for the teen mom stuff he now resorts to these one liners which are really weird and based on nothing concrete. I’ve noticed that he calls her out for the most ridiculous things. He judges the players harshly in general like he’s completely annoyed by watching them the whole time, but Ciera in particular.
I, for one, am with Dan on Ciera. She’s a making stupid moves with flimsy reasoning. She’s easily manipulated and isn’t coming up with plans on her own, nor is she thinking through the moves she makes. She’s getting good screen time because her idiocy is affecting the game. Ciera is way out of her depth. I also wondered why she was grinning on the re-vote. She’s destroying her own game and she can’t even see it.
When you don’t like a person, everything they do annoy you, that’s the case with Ciera.
What has Ciera done that warrants praise? She was completely useless/forgettable in the early *half* of the show only being recognized only as Laura M’s daughter or a teen mother. She then starts playing the game and gets a good edit and memorable (so people actually learned her name) then she completely fumbles it. Dan is critical, but is not malicious or too harsh to anyone. Ciera just happens to be playing a poor game.
Ciera’s an idiot, and a teen mom. She’s an Idiot Teen Mom. Dan’s being too kind, really.
Does the redemption survivor come back next week?
I don’t think so, it has been in the finale in past redemption seasons, that person makes the final 5, so next episode is a normal vote, and then the finale with the F5 the week after.
With this F5, it should be a great finale! This is a great group imo, if Laura comes back and Cira is still around, it would be pretty interesting. Like could she vote her mom out twice?
This isn’t the first time the House of Cards challenge has had a 30 minute time limit. It’s first usage back in Survivor: Gabon (where it was actually the final immunity challenge) involved the same time limit. The only difference being the goal was a 10ft tall tower instead of only an 8ft one.
The challenge has appeared in 4 other seasons (besides Gabon and this occurrence), each of them without a time limit.
While I’m also against the idea of this challenge having a time limit, there was a precedent set 10 seasons ago at a time in the competition with arguably higher stakes.
Sorry Dan, but giving Jeff 75% of the credit is just absurd. What Hayden did tonight was flawless and cemented him as one of the best reality players ever. If he hits that 33% shot at the rocks and Tyson goes, he goes from the person who absolutely should have went home multiple times already to a 2 time winner. Even with it not working, the only 3 people I’d take with certainty over Hayden right now in one of these games is Kim Spradlin, Dr. Will, and Dan Gheesling.
I agree. C’mon Dan, 75%? You’re clearly no Ciera fan, but you think she doesn’t think for herself that much? She just flipped because of Jeff’s influence? Because from where I stood Hayden and Gervace did the heavy lifting, and from what they said, it was clear she had to take a risk to get a chance to win the money. Or be done at #4.
She doesn’t think for herself. This entire game, she’s always followed someone else’s plan or suggestion. When she thinks for herself, she screws herself over. She had a MUCH better road to the money if she voted Hayden out this week and worked with Katie and Monica next week to oust Tyson or Gervase when they really weren’t expecting it. That is the best move for all three of the women, and a MUCH better road for Ciera to take.
Even if Katie’s out next week, Ciera isn’t definitely the fourth in that alliance. All she needed to do was convince one of them she’s a better third than another. It’s easy enough: Gervase and Monica don’t want to go against Tyson in the finale, that’s her argument to both. If Tyson’s the one with immunity, she convinces him that Monica or Gervase are bigger threats (and they are, so she’d probably win). Further, any one of the three might already have been thinking she’d be their second or third specifically because she’s easier to beat.
With Hayden, she had a 66 percent chance of having her game completely destroyed. Even if she came out ahead in that 33 percent, she STILL has a strong chance of being fourth, depending on who comes back from Redemption Island. Idiotic.
Hayden wasn’t getting a great edit, but he seemed to be playing a pretty good game. He was likable and aware. His gameplay tonight was what *more* on the outs players should do. And if he Ciera doesn’t foolish run off to Tyson last week we’re talking about Hayden as one of the front-runners to win.
Kim is so overrated. She played against morons, and was almost as bad as Gervase in terms of saying impolitic things at TC that should have screwed herself over. But the quality of her opposition was just so weak she basically won by default.
Although I am not in general a fan of seeing returning players play (except maybe infrequently as an all-star season with *just* returning players), I would love to see her come back to show the world how poorly she is likely to do against different competition.
Hayden, OTOH, though I stopped watching Big Brother years before he came along, really shows the chops of what a champion of this kind of alliance/challenge/voting-out type of game needs to have.
“He could have been blindsided in a proactive move, rather than praying that he’d be eliminated by the luck of the draw, which was what Ciera did.”
Dan, I don’t understand what you mean here. Could you explain please?
If Ciera had voted w/Caleb, Hayden, and pulled in Katie the previous week, they could have proactively blindsided Tyson then (instead of risking rocks this week) — IMHO a much stronger move because she then had a great chance of winning in that group vs. stating her case in a final w/Tyson, Monica or even Gervace. Plus the good chance Laura could return to the game and be another ally vote!
Alternatively, if Ciera had told Hayden she’d vote w him & Katie, Hayden could have told Gervace it was a lock and then it could have been interesting to see which way G. voted– another possible proactive blindside of Tyson, only this week instead of last week.
Whether rustle or ruffle was the right term in that context, Hayden was right by saying “ruffle, rustle, whatever” because SERIOUSLY TYSON? WHO CARES? THERE ARE MORE PRESSING MATTERS LIKE MAKING CIERA FEEL LIKE SHE’S NOT NUMBER FOUR.
Can someone make a montage of the poster of the movie “I Am Number Four” with a picture of Ciera? It would please me.
What Tyson did with that was attempting to interrupt Hayden’s flow. Hayden was on a roll there, so Tyson had to find anything he could to stop the train. Unfortunately for him, Hayden wasn’t having it and got right back on the tracks.
I just wanna say, when Ciera or Monica turn out to win the game and there’s an outrage that Tyson or Gervance didn’t win, just remember that Tyson said “there’s your seat over there” to Katie and Gervace rubbed it in their faces and was like “they’re just sore losers because we moved against them first”.
Winning Survivor is so much more than ruling the game to get to the end, it’s about showing respect to the jury and remaining a decent person in their eyes.
I mantain, whoever wins, is the deserving winner, because the jury decides, those are the rules. If Tyson or Gervace win, they deserve it, but history has shown the jackass usually doesn’t. Natalie, Amber, Sandra… are completely the deserving winners of their seasons because they got the most votes. Simple as that.
OMG what if Katie was like “There’s your place over there Tyson, where it says “SECOND” at the finale!
Gervase was 100 percent accurate in pointing out that Caleb and Hayden were going to flip on their final four alliance before they flipped on him. Caleb whined that they didn’t keep their word because where he comes from, a man’s word means something. Where was that attitude when he and Hayden were trying to convince Ciera to flip on the men that Caleb had given his word to? That whole thing was Caleb being bitter and petulant. Gervase was right, he was acting like a sore loser.
I will be shocked if Tyson doesn’t win this game, though. Hayden’s the only one who can beat him, and his only shot now is getting Monica to flip on two people who were willing to draw rocks rather than write her name down. (Gervase’s game was just as much in jeopardy as Tyson’s if Tyson was the loser there.) They might be jackasses, but they’ve been 100 percent loyal to each other. That usually works out better than people who’ve flipped four times.
Caleb’s whining was just pathetic. Even the most ardent Caleb fan must have been slightly embarrassed by that. It’s almost like Tina and Laura were in his ear bashing Tyson the whole time. That whole alliance (Tina, Aras, et al) was brought down by hubris and having little respect for Monica, Gervase, Tyson.
Rita is exactly right, and BBQ and MC are missing the point. A good Survivor player manages the jury by whispering sweet nothings in their ear, by flattering without seeming too obsequious or insincere, etc. A champion sublimates their own ego, their own desire to demonstrate that they are right and others are wrong, until the last Tribal Council is finished and the votes are already cast. After that, they can be free to let it all hang out and express their true feelings (although I guess with the way the meta-game works these days, it’s like an ongoing game over years, with players returning from time to time; so it becomes an endless task to manage jury members).
So the argument that the insulting of the jury that was done was deserved is completely irrelevant.
I guess i’m in the minority, but I like that Jeff intervenes at TC. He’s a part of the game and players have to be aware of that. Gervase should have known better than to give Jeff so much ammunition. And what you say to Jeff, the other players can hear you, so, I really don’t see what the big deal is, Jeff can only manipulate things with what he gets from players, and that makes the game more interesting and really shows who’s playing it smarter.
I don’t mind Jeff playing an active role. I agree, he’s part of the game, and players underestimate him at their own peril. But he does have knowledge of what’s going on at camp outside of TC. He sees the daily footage. But I don’t see a problem with his being a producer any more than it’s a problem that Simon Cowell or Heidi Klum produce a show and then judge the contestants.
I think this issue is that Jeff is getting really specific in his initial questions. He, in my mind, should be asking general questions and then when a player says too much or sticks a foot in their mouth he can pounce on that and get very specific with strategy questions. It’s possible that the players are now too savvy to give too much away when asked general questions and that is why Jeff is getting more aggressive with his queries. I am always amazed when players say too much. I would never give Jeff an ounce of what I was really thinking. Just reply with platitudes and generic stuff to the point that hopefully he’d stop asking me questions at tribal. And one thing I am waiting for is for a player to reply to one of these really deeply probing strategy questions with something like, “Well, Jeff, what would you do?”
I guess if a player asked Jeff “what would you do?” he’d likely come back with something incredibly condescending. Especially if it was asked by a female contestant.
I’m a big fan of when TJ Lavin calls out quitters on the Challenge.
I agree. He may as well try to stir things up so we don’t just get tight alliances knocking off their competition one by one and thus have really slow stretches of a season before the alliance finally has to turn upon itself, which can be perhaps not even until the finale.
UGH THIS SHOW IS STILL SO FREAKING GREAT AFTER 27 SEASONS! THERE’S NOTHING THIS EXCITING ON TV! iT’S SO MUCH FUN!! SUCH A “ROCKIN” EPISODE! *PUN INTENDED*
Dan, do you ever get tired of your own constant complaining about everything? Jezzz
Will someone explain to me why the rock draw did not involve the only two people (Hayden and Monica) who got elimination votes and were tied? After all, the purpose of the tie-break is to, in fact, break the tie??????
Because putting everyone in peril causes the first tie-breaker, a revote, to mean something. You can protect yourself by changing your vote, but you may anger your alliance, or you can stay with your original vote, please your alliance, but if nobody else flips then you are in danger of picking a rock. Otherwise, the re-vote would be a waste of time. Nobody would ever change their vote.
I disagree, Cabo. People might still change their votes because they don’t want to take the risk of drawing a rock. I actually do think that everyone should have to draw a rock, except I suppose the person with immunity.
Tina has made it through three duals.
The “rustle”/”ruffle” thing was pretty awesome. “Ruffle feathers” makes perfect sense as an expression, because when you ruffle a bird’s feathers (just as when you ruffle a little kid’s hair) it all goes out of place. And the bird, like the little kid, then gets irritated.
Presumably “rustling feathers” would involve going out to find a bunch of feather sand to collect them in one spot. Which would irritate… I don’t… rival feather rustlers???
Anyway, hillarious.
Don’t you “tussle” a little kid’s hair? :)
No, you tousle it :-D
I think Ciera had brainwashed herself in thinking that Tyson had her back. We’ve her seem numerous times saying something to the effect of I’ll do whatever Tyson says. I think she planned this as a way of being able to say to a jury that she stayed true to her true alliance all along. Gervase’s incredibly misguided comments at tribal acted as a splash of cold water to Ciera. She finally realized the actual pecking order at the last possible moment. I happen to respect the way she stood up for herself in the end. It would have been very easy for her, much easier than the path she took, to just stick with Tyson’s plan and try to sort it all out later. But she realized she had a chance to shake things up and didn’t let it pass by. I can respect that, even if other think she should have done something earlier.
One thing I’m surprised we haven’t seen more talk about is the high probability that Laura re-enters the game as the winner of RI. She immediately adds a vote to whichever alliance Ciera is in. If she re-enters next week there is another 3 v 3 standoff unless Monica switches.
There is no way that Gervase can win. Even if it’s credible that Gervase’s support has allowed Tyson to orchestrate most of the moves, G’s big mistake is letting Tyson get almost all of the credit for those moves. Most of the jury will see Gervase as merely a puppet for Tyson’s schemes. And his periodic outbursts, from the utterly poor sportsmanship at tribal challenges early in the game to last night’s ridiculous statements at tribal (even if true, not very smart to say them, Gerv), are going to cost him in the end. It’s very hard to sympathize with someone who so often acts like a jerk.
Yup, Gervase has a maximum finishing position of second or third and he is doing a pretty good job of achieving his potential this season.
You know what is lamer than simply becoming Tyson’s little puppet? Becoming Probst’s!
Hayden had been trying to hammer it in all day and all night, to no avail. And here Ciera thought she was *playing* him earlier? Oh get a grip.
But if *Probst* points out what has been harped on all along (!!), THEN a *light bulb* suddenly appears? Her big smile was thinking that she was making a million dollar move right there. I’m sure. Nevermind she’s just flushed away opportunity left and right – and that flipping at TC was once again (!) the most inopportune. Yeah, let’s just *hope* I don’t draw white — that’s really her game M.O. after all…
Yes, Gervase explicated that she was 4, but I think Mulderism called it right last week — Ciera does seem to *float* to the one with most perceived power — and in this case, that was Probst himself. I give 50% to Hayden for emphasizing the need for resume and his energizer bunny tenacity, 25% to Gervase for saying what Ciera *should* have been able to see anyway, and 20% to Ciera for her giddy and foggy outlook. And ok, I’ll give 5% to Probst for his dimples and inherent stature, but Ciera is responsible for her own malleability here.
Have to agree with all of this. Ciera has made dumb move after dumb move after “voting” her mom out, which she didn’t even do. Letting her alliance in on the idol is probably the dumbest move ever that’s not being talked about considering her spot in the game. So what if she doesn’t share? So she still creates the tie she did. Now she doesn’t even have the idol to herself and basically handed it to someone else. I can’t believe people are defending her. Makes no sense
I don’t get how anyone objective could think she’s playing a good game anymore. I started to think she was becoming a factor post-merge, but not going with her original alliance completely shot her in the foot. This was just *another* poor bit of play by her. Here she was again just hoping she wouldn’t be sent home. Great play!
I think it’s a little unfair to criticize Ciera. She should have flipped last week, but the audience is privy to information she didn’t have at the time. The audience -knew- Ciera was fourth.
Once it became clear to Ciera that she was fourth, she made the right decision. Assuming she is in the minority alliance, she took a 33% chance of becoming the majority, 33% chance of going home now, and a 33% chance of staying in basically the same position (if Katie goes home). Because Survivor is winner-takes-all, this is definitely the right move at the time she had the information to make it.
I agree that Ciera made a big move. But she could have executed it better if, after the first vote she said to Tyson and Gervais “Okay, you said I’m not 4th –PROVE IT! Let’s vote Monica out and it’ll be 3 against 2. Plus we’ll get Monica out, who is kicking ass at immunity challenges!” They may have fallen for it.
Dumb move by Ciera. Dumb comments by Gervase. Tyson still reigns supreme but you have to wonder how the jury will look at him. It looks like they could become increasingly bitter (seriously, Caleb, wtf?) and not vote for Tyson/Gervase. Which leads me to think that Monica will win. Ciera should have taken out Tyson last week. That was the play and she just compounded her error tonight.
I won’t miss Katie. She provided little to nothing to the show and it seems fitting she was sent home on a fluke. Granted she wasn’t in the best position to do much, but her pre-flop strategy was identical to Teen Mom’s and she hasn’t done much since.
Technically Laura was not sent home. You can’t necessarily assume that she has no chance of winning Redemption Island.
I like bitter juries, by the way. Not their annoying and ridiculous comments at FTC, but the difficulty they add to the game theory problem of winning Survivor.
You mean Katie? She was voted out. If anyone from Redemption Island comes back to win I’ll consider it never happened and the season a joke. Having RI post-merge is just asinine.
Sorry, yes: Katie. Thing is, like it or not RI is part of the game. If you think it ruins the game so badly you should probably already have stopped watching.
Personally, I think under the rules as constituted this season, Laura (and this time I do mean Laura) would be a perfectly reasonable winner. She has dominated in the duels (truels).
I don’t mind it pre-merge, but being able to sit there and win duels post-merge, getting alone time with the jury, and not having to vote out that jury is ridiculous. Oh and you get inserted back into the game right near the end. It’s a joke. Props to Laura for winning challenges, poor form by CBS.
The castaways have said that TC lasts for hours and is pretty exhausting, so it’s possible that everything Jeff was driving home was really him just reiterating things that had already been said. We see such a small portion of TC that it’s hard to know. That being said, I would still give him some credit for Ciera’s flip because he basically hit her over the head with her 4th place.
Tyson was pretty funny again. Not sure if his crying was “real” vs. being brought on by fatigue, but it seemed genuine. He needs to teach Gervase how to keep his mouth shut at TC, though. Yeesh.
It’s not like i’m impressed by many aspects of Ciera’s gameplay, but I gotta admit, I would love for her to win just to see the reactions of the misogynistic fantards, many of which are in this comment section. It would be a thing of beauty and joy! It would rival the uproar of Natalie beating Russell, maybe surpass it! And they just would not get it.
It’s just so obvious the criticisms aren’t about her gameplay only. Someone like Johnathan Penner, for example, who is a much worse player than Ciera and has made horrible moves in his seasons, is beloved by the fantards. Ciera has a personality, is charming and articulate, but they HATE her!
Personally I thing her game has been a mixed bag, she has made good and bad calls, but a lot of people see a young woman who’s weak at challeenges being assertive, showing confidence when dealing with seasoned players like Hayden and Tyson, and believing she can win the game, even willing to vote out her mom, and they’re like “How dare she? No way, let’s belittle her and call her teen mom.” Pure patriarchal crap.
I don’t think she’s planning an awesome game, but I agree that belittling her for being a teen mom is super uncool.