Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘Swoop In For The Kill’

Pre-credit sequence. When we left “Survivor,” Kat had signed her own execution papers and she was heading to Redemption. We begin on Night 16, as Kat is praising herself for not crying. “Apparently we had an issue with trust,” Kat says, crediting Vytas for swooping in for the kill. In the Redemption shelter, Kat places the blame on everybody else for her ouster. She’s worried, though, that Hayden will be disappointed with her. “No one wants to date someone who didn’t make the Merge. He’s gonna dump me,” she laments. The next morning, she’s finally crying. Now she’s worried that Hayden will feel embarrassed and upset and ashamed of her. “We’re like a team. He’s my best friend,” she explains. She’s hoping that Hayden will still be on her side after the Duel.
Will you still love me tomorrow? The two tribes arrive at Redemption Island Arena. Hayden looks pensive at Kat’s absence. She arrives and he looks pensive. She cries and begs him to come down and hug her. She apologizes repeatedly. Hayden says it’s OK and shakes his head when she suggests he might be disappointed. “That’s not the case. Our relationship is going to be fine,” Hayden tells her, adding that his relationship with her is more important than the game. At this point, Jeff Probst leers suggestively and offers Hayden the chance to swap in. And we go to credits.
Come on baby, construct my fire. We’re back and Hayden asks Kat what she wants. She asks how he’s doing and he says he’s in a good spot. “I would switch, because I’m afraid that I won’t do well in this Duel… Because it’s a puzzle and I can’t even spell,” Kat says, frankly. Hayden asks her to think longterm and, in tears, Kat admits that Hayden has a better chance of winning. Jeff Probst is loving this. “I’ll play here and I want you to stay,” Kat says. She cries. He cries. The Duel: They’ll use a machete to chop a rope and unleash puzzle pieces. The pieces form fire. We’ve seen this tricky puzzle before, as it led to Cochran’s big win. John frees his bag of puzzle pieces first, followed closely by Kat and Laura, but Kat struggles to open her bag and she falls way behind. “Cheater,” Kat tells Laura, who’s peeking at John’s speedily assembled flames. John wins easily and Laura’s brazenly looking at John’s puzzle. Kat calls it cheating and refuses to look. This is genuinely sad. Gervase and Hayden are coaching Kat, but it’s not helping. Laura finishes the puzzle and Kat is done. “Don’t leave me,” Kat tells Hayden and asks him for reassurance that he isn’t going to break up with her. There’s a cutaway to John laughing, which may or may not actually be in correct context. John gives Monica the Immunity clue. She says she’s flattered and honored, but burns yet another clue. Gotta say: The closer we get to a Merge, the dumber this clue-rejection thing becomes.
Hayden lost his Kat. We start on Tadhana, where everybody is consoling Hayden. “I feel responsible,” Hayden says, voice still cracking. “As soon as I made it, I regretted it,” Hayden says of his decision, calling Kat “naive sometimes.” He’s not proud of not helping her. “I think it’s way harder than everybody thought it was going to be,” Tyson says. They’re determined to just keep winning and to bring Vytas over. Hayden finally admits to relief at getting to play for himself, be more cutthroat. Hayden notes that Aras still has his loved one. Aras is feeling cocky. He just needs to let go and be intuitive. He’s visualizing Jeff saying his name and calling him the winner of “Survivor.” He’s out on the mountaintop meditating, but back at camp, Tyson is predicting that a Merge is a day or two away and if that’s coming, either Aras or Vytas has to go. Tyson vows to go to the Final 5 with all of them, including Caleb and Ciera. “Meditate all day long if that’s what you need. I think he’s getting real comfortable and that plays right into my game plan,” Tyson says.
Tina Wesson: “Survivor” Winner, Loving Pimp. Instead of meditating, Vytas is yawning over at the Galang camp. He looks tired, but he swears he slept well. And Tina has come to like Vytas, because of his graduation from The School of Hard Knocks. “I would be honored if he took an interest in Katie,” Tina says, wishing that Vytas would flirt more with Katie, who isn’t so good with flirting herself. Tina wants babies. “Yoga has taught me a lot about dealing with feminine energy,” Vytas says. Oy. He tells them stories about his trust and his generosity. He knows that women love “a newly reformed bad boy” and that’s the side he’s pushing. “Vytas, he’s a wonderful man that can share his emotions and feelings,” Laura says. She was raised on a farm, but she’s coming out of her shell more, thanks to Vytas. However, Laura’s willing to stick with the girls if she’s told to. Treemail talks about fate and chains. Vytas worries that it’s going to be a physical challenge and that Galang will inevitably be an underdog. He goes off to reflect and the women get together and agree that even if they love Vytas, he has to go if they lose. Laura agrees, but she cries. Everybody hates this possibility, so they decide they’d better win. Well OK!
Chain of Fools. Immunity is back up for grabs. Four members of each team will be chained together at the ankles. They then have to go through a series of obstacles and collect chains and balls. The fifth person has to make a bola (bolas?) and hit a target with three. They’re also playing for a fried chicken reward. Tadhana sits Ciera out, as you would. Of course, this challenge is less about strength than successfully working in tandem. Surely this gives Vytas and his female mind-meld a huge advantage? A strange logjam occurs, but it really makes no difference. The teams are even and it’s Tyson versus Tina at bolo-tossing. Tyson finishes first, but Tina is close. Tyson gives Tadhana a 2-1 lead, but Tina equalizes. It’s sudden death and Tyson lands his bola. Will Tina’s failure with bolas cost Vytas his, um, bolas?
Winner, winner, chicken lunch. The winning Tadhana tribe falls upon the fried chicken. “I feel great,” says Hayden. Tyson wasn’t actually hungry because, as he promised us, he’s a one-man wrecking ball. Apparently everybody has been enjoying the fruits of Tyson’s gluttony, because he’s a three-time player. They all agree they have no clue who’s in charge at Galang. Funny that…
Laura pulls a Kat. Back at Galang, Laura is crying and she tells Vytas that they’ve agreed that he needs to go. It’s unclear from the expressions whether this was her strategy to spill in this way. “Let’s just have a good afternoon together,” Laura tells Vytas. “Do you think that makes me want to have a good afternoon?” Vytas shoots back. It sounds as if this wasn’t a planned revelation, but Laura just keeps babbling and babbling. Laura thinks she’s taken a leadership position and she hopes it will get her some respect. Snort. “Oh my heavens,” says an incredulous Monica to Katie. “I’m flabbergasted,” Monica tells us, claiming that this was a violation of “Survivor” 101. Suddenly, Monica doesn’t think she can trust Laura anymore. “We’re getting down to the nut-cracking,” Tina says, calling Laura “unpredictable.” Tina tells Vytas that he may, indeed, be able to slip through. Vytas compares this to a pride of lions saying, “The females are in control, but they always need one male to keep around, otherwise there’s no future for the tribe.” Yes. The Galang women need your sperm to survive, Vytas. Katie is conflicted. The women all pray for both Laura and for Vytas, as Katie says that whatever goes down won’t be pretty.
Tribal Council. Ha. Jeff Probst begins by asking Laura what happened when they got back to camp. Laura says what she did, which gets a “Wow” from Probst. “I think it’s extremely risky,” Monica says of Laura’s choice to tell Vytas without talking with her alliance. “I wish we could have talked about it before,” Katie agrees. Probst lays out the dynamic and the choice between Vytas and Laura. “It doesn’t matter how many girls you have. It matters how many trustworthy people you have,” Vytas says. Tina thinks Vytas reeks of sincerity. Vytas thinks Aras would be bummed if he went out now. “I tried to be myself and put myself out there and let my guard down,” Laura says of what her story will be if she goes home. Vytas says that he’s voting based on who’s least trustworthy, not on who has the best story.
The vote. Laura writes Vytas’ name. Vytas writes Laura’s name. Probst tallies: Vytas. Laura. Laura. [Uh-oh!] Laura. Vytas smirks. The women all look chagrinned. Laura just looks regretful. “I just can’t believe that they’re keeping Vytas and they voted me out,” says Laura, who vows that if she’s returned to the game, it won’t be to realign with the girls. Hath hell a fury like a Laura scorned? I honestly don’t know.
Bottom Line, I. Kat consistently makes me feel sad for Kat. It happened in her first season and it happened tonight. I mean, going into a challenge convinced you’re going to lose because, “it’s a puzzle and I can’t even spell.” And actually having the mindset that your boyfriend’s love might be conditional on certain game-based incentives? You may call it pathetic or regressive or weak, but I just call it sad. When she left the game the last time, Kat talked about all the growing up she had to do and I feel like she was rushed back into the game because “Survivor” producers liked the idea of the cute blond with the “Big Brother” stud as her boyfriend. I’d have preferred to maybe see Kat again in five or six seasons when she’d gone through a bit more life and toughened up a bit. Instead, the takeaway from this was that Kat really shouldn’t have been brought back to “Survivor” and I don’t think she currently represents what constitutes “good” TV. Merely sad.
Bottom Line, II. Of course, Laura B also makes me sad, because there’s something pretty crushing about watching an introvert think that they’ve finally found the secret to being open and making friends and sharing herself with others, only to discover that maybe those attributes aren’t so great on “Survivor.” All Laura wanted was to be able to trust the people she thought she could trust and to be honest with the person she felt affection for and didn’t want to hurt. And is that such a horrible thing? Well, yes. In “Survivor,” that’s a pretty horrible thing. Apparently. The pretty clear lesson, from both Kat and Laura, is that “Survivor” really isn’t the place to work out your immaturity or social anxiety issues, unless you’re John Cochran.
Bottom Line, III. Vytas’ contempt for the women in his tribe is only rivaled by how the women in Vytas’ tribe are living down to his contempt. That being said, full credit to Vytas for not giving up and for recognizing the susceptibility of his new tribemates within seconds of meeting them. This was not a good episode for women.
Bottom Line, IV. This is the second straight season that “Survivor” has done a pre-Merge shuffle that yielded two tribes with wildly disproportionate strengths. It’s not my favorite thing. And for all of the weakness of both the original Tadhana and the new Galang, we’re pretty much looking at a wide open game that Aras and Vytas will be able to sway entirely if they decide they’re going the same way. They become a powerful swing duo that could either go with New Tadhana, decimate the weak women and move on, or they could go with New Galang and start picking off the strong men. I guess there could be some swing one way or the other depending on who returns to the game, of course. Still, the majority of the Merged tribe would be wise to pick between Aras and Vytas, vote one of them out immediately and then figure out the next move after that.
I’m sure I’m not thinking this through fully, but come on… RED SOX! Thoughts?
It’s a good thing Rupert sacrificed himself to allow Laura the chance to practice her strategic mastery.
Ewoks would have kicked ass during the bolo challenge.
Wow… This was so bad. I’m really baffled. I don’t understand what line of thinking leads to the girls decision? So, so bad…. They could have gotten to the merge with 5 women + potentially Cierra + potentially Laura M at the merge… Instead they hand Vytas over to his brother’s alliance? Sheesh.
Without even considering the potential Aras team up, no matter how much you trust or don’t trust Laura, you can’t keep a clearly VERY socially impressive player and someone who would be a better individual challenge threat.
Monica and Tina do not deserve to win this game, no matter if this moves somehow randomly benefits them in the long run, it was beyond dumb on nearly every Survivor game level.
Tina and Aras were closely aligned. What says Tina isn’t planning a core 5 with Monica, her daughter, and the Aras/Vytas brothers. If that’s her plan, it’s great. If not, terrible move.
Had to be one of the dumbest votes in Survivor history. Tyson knew the merge was coming. You’re telling me Tina and Monica (former players) didn’t? They had to know that was the last vote before the merge and now they’ve potentially set up a scenario where Vytas and Aras are definitely together and Laura M and Ciera can also be together. By voting Vytas in you take away one pair. Just ludicrous. I am hoping for Laura M to get back in though because that would be some interesting dynamics. That would leave 3 pairs of 2 and 4 singles. The permutations there could get really interesting.
Monica should have kept the clue and should have at the very least shared it with her tribe. Can’t she count that the merge is really close?
I think Tina may know exactly what she’s doing. I’m pretty sure she’s in a fairly-strong alliance with Aras, so in protecting Vytas she’s protecting her alliance, plus she knows attention will be on the strong family bond of Aras and Vytas and hopefully she can avoid people noticing that she’s the only other person with a loved one in Katie.
Even if you are in a strong alliance when Aras, what does that give you exactly?
Once the merge happens EVERYONE is going to be targeting Aras/Vytas, it just makes Tina’s proposed post-merge alliance the #1 enemy for everyone in the game.
If Tina wanted to fly under the radar, then why not keep Laura around, who Tina can clearly control. Your alliance is a weaker challenge threat, but everyone would want to keep around the Laura, since she’s a weak player.
Agree with Jobin00. The singles are coming for the pairs. Laura B was never going to flip on Tina because she isn’t a strong game player. If Tina thinks she gets Aras with Vytas then she loses Laura M because she was already stabbed in the back once by Aras and the women. The only way this wowrks is if John comes back and goes with Aras/Vytas and the women and I think that’s a long shot. Tina’s gameplay this time around has been really lacking. But then again I don’t remember watching a lot of her season.
Pretty sure I remember Tina winning on the strength of her social game (Colby had the power, and made a dumb decision to bring her to final 2).
I had thought Tina had made good moves, up until last night’s huge error, she pretty clearly has all the power in her tribe.
You are right about John, he’s a pretty big unknown. He was pretty clueless early in the game, so I’m not sure what he could be talked into. Will be interesting to see who he follows.
I’m with Matthew. I think it’s a brilliant play by Tina.
Still shocked Monica did not take the clue. She’s in a comfortable spot and could have used it with Tina going forward. Hopefully these idols emerge at some point.
So, Tina is either going to stick with the girls, or team up w/ Aras & Vytas after the merge. Once the merge happens, your best bet is to align with stronger players. I know the prevailing logic is that people have their sights set on voting out “strong” players, but once you get this close to the end, everybody is gunning for everybody, and it’s all about your alliance(s) and whether someone in that alliance can win immunity. I think ultimately Tina is better off with Aras, Vytas, and whoever else is with them, than she is with Monica and Laura B., and I think Tina knows that.
The producers must have been hating all the immunity idol clue burning. There’s probably going to be an episode where Vytas is doing a confessional and the cameraman throws an idol at him while he’s talking.
And all the female eye candy is gone. Sad to see Kat go, she’s adorable and cares about the game a lot.
I’m not sure the vote was as dumb as I first thought. Laura B was loyal, but Tina was really close to Aras originally, and bringing him over with Vytas can swing the game. And there’s really no reason Ciera would or should stay loyal to the guys as she’s on the bottom of that group. Tina’s looking very strong at the moment.
Tina actually pointed out that Vytas is a threat because Aras has won before and they’re one of the only loved one pairings left…and then it was as if a lightbulb went off over her head when she realised “except for another former winner and her loved one”.
She needs the brothers to stick around to either a) take the heat off her and Katir or b) form a super alliance.
Yeah, people are missing out on why Tina’s moves make sense for Tina. She’s playing a smart game and hasn’t actually cut a single person who wasn’t in her alliance before the merge.
I don’t think Kat is pathetic – she’s none too bright, naive, and she wears her heart on her sleeve – no matter how misplaced it may be. That’s all. I felt much worse for Laura B. Yes, Vytas *was* going home – so why not expose the elephant on the beach and all just sing Kumbaya ’round the campfire? Clearly maturity is no cure for naivete… I mean she *has* seen the show, hasn’t she?
Vytas sure is blinding the ladies with a snow job. I don’t think it factored much last tribal but the groundwork he laid sure seemed to pay dividends this go around. Laura B was on the fringe and made a Survivor faux pas – but all else being equal – would that be enough to boot her? I’m not so sure.
And I don’t think that keeping Vytas is stupid at all… Tina may be thinking that Vytas + Aras + Monica + offspring could make for a good alliance? Aras is/was an alliance member anyhow…
Tyson’s new 5 seemed to gel quite easily. So things may be 5 to 5 with the RI champ being the swing factor. Interesting…
Why would the RI champ want to join Vytas/Aras/Tina/Tina’s dau/Monica?
They would clearly be 5th or 6th in that alliance, further hurt by the blood pairs not going against each other down the road, which gives a “bottom of the alliance” member even less chance in the future to make a power grab and move up in the pecking order.
On the other side you have a mish-mash group, with only Hayden and Tyson as strong challenge threats. Everyone would be playing alone, or as with Laura M coming back she would be anti-Aras since they were close in her eyes and he burned her.
Basically alligning with Vytas/Aras is a dumb plan because they are the number one threat in the game, and an easily rallying point for everyone else to just focus on getting them out.
Any chance Tyson would try to get Monica back into his alliance, since he wanted to work with her before the swap?
Sure I think there is a chance. For the same reasons the RI champ wouldn’t want to be the 5th or 6th wheel with the Aras/Tina pairs, I don’t see why Monica would have reason to stay loyal and be a 5th banana.
Jobin — Vytas/Aras + Monica + Tina/girl evens out the couple thing. Tina controls Monica, so she not only dodges the blood bullet but has a built in within alliance majority. It is kind of a sweet spot, actually.
Wrt to RI champ — they should not be in a good position. They *should* be the easy vote out – they’ve been out of the loop and been voted out before and 10 > 1. BUT the way things are naturally dividing – #6 sure beats #11, eh? John looks to be the front runner and it’s a toss up where he’ll go. Of course it might not work out that way, but it is interesting nevertheless.
I don’t think one can assume that Tina will control Monica going forward.
Monica hasn’t shown that she’s just some dumb follower whos going to do whatever player X says just because.
Tina has had the power in the tribe the last two votes, because she had her daugther with her, and Vytas was at the ready to do anything to save his own bacon.
Prior to that the only real show of power was the one time the returning players had to go to tribal, and that was all Aras pulling the strings to send Laura M out.
The way I see it is that Tina called the last two shots and Monica presented them as her own ideas. That to me is basically a dumb follower, so dumb they think they’re the lead… A form of puppetry I see, although I may be wrong.
Irrespective, I’d be willing to bet she’d follow Tina’s lead over Aras’. And that was his (stated) motivation to boot Laura M — to ultimately control Monica… And if push *did* come to shove — that ‘real show of power’ could simply be thrown back at him as a wedge to give Tina the upper hand…
@Jobin — I think Monica thinks she is final three with Tina and her daughter. I also think that Tina/Monica would be willing to lie to bring people into their alliance. Why not tell Teen Mom/Laura M that they could form a strong woman 5 and Laura could get revenge against Vytas/Aras. Then you have a core 6-7 and control the numbers eliminating the strong guys and see fit where it lies best to go forward with Aras/Vytas or with Teen Mom/Laura M.
I don’t understand what was so wrong about Laura B telling Vytas that he was leaving when the women discussed it amongst themselves that Vytas was the next boot . Galang has to know that they probably will always be out performed in challenges ,so why not think long term . Getting to the merge with your core alliance intact . So now the merge is coming ,and it looks like Vytas is going straight to Aras’ alliance . IMO this was a stupid vote . What Laura B did was not that smart ,but it shouldn’t have been a deal breaker .
Which makes me think the plan was never Vytas.
It was a reckless move (discounting, of course, the fact that it might never have been Vytas in the first place) – when you tell someone that they’re on the chopping block, it’s like backing a wolverine into a corner. The person is going to do everything in their power to disrupt the group and save their own skin. So it may have just occurred to them that Laura B. was not someone that they wanted on their team. Plus, their reason for voting out Vytas in the first place was pretty flimsy – you can’t build a strong alliance on Survivor simply based on the gender of the players, and Vytas has really ingratiated himself to them, so I wasn’t blown away that they kept him.
I think it was probably a mistake to keep Vitas and vote out Laura B but she is so darn annoying that I was glad it happened. It is true that she is a sad character sort of clinging desperately to the idea that she now has found some friends but it’s on Survivor and she doesn’t know better. Also, just want to say how much I dislike Vitas and Tyson. Total jerks…
It’s a bad SEASON for women…
Probst is probably loving it because it virtually guarantees one of his man-crushes a win.
Kat was totally making me sad last night. First thing you have to ask her is if she’s still with Hayden, Dan!
Vytas’ talk about women really turned me off him last night. Wonder how many dates he gets now that his misogyny has been exposed nationwide? Eh, probably a lot because he’s famous. ARGH.
Keeping him Laura B. is dumb. Tina must be nuts if she thinks she will get Aras’ vote over Vytas’ in a four-person alliance. He hasn’t got mommy issues like Colby did…
Vytas playing the “reformed bad boy” card is no different than a girl playing the “sexy” card – it might hurt a little when you realize that some women actually do fall for that crap (just like it’s embarrassing to me, as a man, when the men on the show get led around like puppy dogs by cute women), but that doesn’t make it misogyny.
Well, the quickest way to a woman’s heart is to go directly for the heart. It’s a mite different than just sexing it up, cuz it’s playing on emotional cognition not primal instinct. It cuts deeper and harder. All is fair in Survivor though… But in the real world? That’d be a f’d up game.
I initially thought it was a dumb move by Tina. However, after some consideration I think it may be brilliant. Aras and Tina were close in their original alliance, so I bet Tina is thinking of keeping Monica, her daughter, Vtas and reconnecting with Aras. They then have a core five and possibly 6-7 if Laura and Teen Mom come along.
It looks like the next challenge will favor the women which leads me to believe that Laura M will reemerge. They could then eliminate the strong men and zoom through to the end. I could see Tina having her daughter go to the end while she sits on the jury too.
As interesting as the first half of the season has been, I have an eerie feeling the second half will be just as boring. I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t think so.
Also poor Kat. Brilliant bit of play by Hayden to deke her out and not take her spot while still ‘looking good’ in her eyes. Classic.
Tyson <3. Loved him at the picnic. Dodged saying prayers like a master. Had some classic Tyson lines. Enjoying him while we still can. He won't be around long.
I’ll admit that I was distracted during the RI portion of the episode, so I didn’t hear every word, but it does seem that Hayden taking Kat’s spot would have been kind of dumb, because she’d probably get voted right off again, whereas he’s in a pretty good spot.
I never understood why people don’t understand that. John got a lack of flack for not switching with Candice. Notions of chivalry that the man MUST defend their partner when, it should be about what is best for the couple. If one spouse has a better shot at winning the game, that is ultimately what is best for the couple.
But it seemed to me that Kat basically asked Hayden to switch with her then he someone ‘tricked’ her into letting him stay and managed to look good in the process in her eyes somehow.
