Recap: ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ – ‘Head of the Snake’

Pre-credit sequence. When we left, Aparri had decided to keep Jeremiah over Alexis. Everybody is very taken aback by Alexis crying after her elimination, though Spencer is feeling OK about the vote and about the cohesion of his six-person tribe. Sarah wants to have two fast targets in case there's a Merge the very next morning and the agreement seems to be that either Trish or Jefra should be the votes. They put their hands together and celebrate Final 6. For a tribe that just lost two straight challenges and that only has a one-person number advantage, there's a lot of smugness. “The best laid plans often end up sprawled out on a murder scene floor,” Kass says colorfully and portentously. For some reason, Kass thinks it's good strategy to tell Sarah that she and Jeremiah are the only people she worries about, loyalty-wise. “People don't like to be called a liar and pretty much I got called a liar without being called a liar,” Sarah grumbles. “When I know that you guys think that I'm teetering, that's going to push me away,” Sarah says. Sarah and Kass shake hands and they agree they're good. Kass points out that Sarah has only voted with her once, so she hasn't proven anything. “Show me blood on your hand from a former tribe mate and then we'll talk,” Kass declares, colorfully again.
And I owe it all to you. Morning arrives. It's quite beautiful. “Day 17 and I'm having the time of my life,” Tony says, but he adds that he's getting bored. Fortunately, Tree-Mail tells them to pack up and head over to Aparri for the next 22 days. “It's an exciting thing and it's a nerve-wracking thing at the same time,” LJ says. He has an Idol, though. Tony also has an Idol, which he thinks will work as an extra member of his alliance. I'd forgotten that Solana had both Idols. Tony is prepared to give away the Idol if he needs to, or at least that's what he says.
Snap. Who's got the power? Aparri gets Tree-Mail saying that they're getting guests. “I think it's a Merge. I hope it's a Merge,” says Spencer, suggesting it might only be a One World situation. Spencer promises nobody will forget the “Us against Them” dynamic. Solana arrives in a fancy rowboat. “It was like that friend that you had in high school who you haven't talked to in years,” says Sarah of the people she hasn't talked to for four or five days after knowing them for maybe 10 days. Aparri comes with extra food. Introductions are exchanged. Jefra's sad that Alexis is gone. “Oh snap. What do we do now?” is Jefra's thought. Another Idol with different powers is hidden near the camp. Ah. This is the famous Tyler Perry Idol? Tony's ready to spend days trying to find that Special Idol. They get black buffs and they go with Solarrion as their new name. Spencer thinks he's in the driver's seat. Ah, cockiness. Tony is a bit less cocky and he thinks he's doomed if Sarah doesn't flip.
Top of the world, Ma. It's yoga time at Solarrion, with Trish's coaching. Tony, LJ and Woo debate the identity of the head-of-the-snake and decide it's The Brains, as a collective head. If they were Brains, they might call it a hydra. They're not. So they don't. As we already knew, this is all about Sarah. “I'm hoping Sarah's the missing link to this,” Tony says, before going to Sarah and asking where she stands. “I'm floating,” Sarah says. Tony makes a predictable case, with the logical big promises. Tony demands Sarah swear on her badge to target either Spencer or Kass. She's not ready to. “It's a Sarah Sandwich. It's perfect,” Sarah gloats. “It truly is a predicament,” Sarah says, figuring she's deciding the fate of the game. The Aparris, specifically Jeremiah, suspect LJ might have an Idol, so that complicates the very first vote. Sarah specifically doesn't want to target Trish, because she's not a threat, but more than that? Sarah doesn't want people disagreeing with her. “The last thing you want to do is piss me off,” she smirks, but tells Kass that she refuses to go along with Trish. “I can do whatever I want,” she says, vowing to vote out anybody who tests her. “I don't trust the cop,” Kass says frankly. “It lets me know she's not in the six, she's in the one,” Kass adds. Interesting. Sarah keeps getting smugger and smugger. “Who made her queen? I can't even look at her. I just want to punch her sometimes,” Kass says.
Hobbitses. Tony and Woo are fishing. Sarah takes a throne and starts complaining about how people are only talking to her because they want her vote. Off to the side, Trish is getting all Gollum as she sees the disagreement and senses the ability to reclaim Sarah as Her Precious. Tasha has to play peacemaker between Sarah and Kass, going so far as to announce, “I can see both sides.” Tasha is good at this, not that the increasingly irrational Kass would know that, as she accuses her fellow brain of taking Sarah's side. Kass is right about Sarah, but she's wrong about every bit of how she's handling this. Kass has now decided that Tasha is against her. It's all weird and entertaining.
Pyramid scheme. There's a brand new Individual Immunity necklace. The challenge requires players to balance on triangular platforms balanced on increasingly precarious footholds in the middle of the water. My instinct is that if ever a challenge were tailored for Yoga Queen Trish, this would be it. And this is exactly the sort of challenge that never benefits men, with wider feet and different centers of gravity. “There's nothing fun about this. A lot of pain,” Tony says. After 30 minutes, they're atop the pyramids. Spencer, Kass, LJ, Sarah, Jefra, Tasha and Trish go out fast. Morgan goes out next. So my theories on this challenge were entirely wrong. It's down to Tony and Woo. Both weeble. Both wobble. But it's Tony who falls down first, yelling “Good luck, Woo!” as he goes out.
Shall we play a game? Bats! Lots of bats, man! I miss monkeys. Where my tarsiers at? Back from challenge, everybody doing the smart thing for health and hydration, namely swigging rum from the bottle. Sarah is still going on and on about this being her choice. As of now, she's sticking with Aparri, because she thinks the other side has stronger competitors and she wants to align with weakness. “I will make the decision on who goes home next,” Sarah announces, declaring herself president. El Presidente and her five minions huddle in the water and Spencer suggests taking out Jefra because he's confident she doesn't have an Idol and nobody would use one on her. Sarah thinks none of them have Idols and she doesn't respect Jefra. She wants either LJ or Tony out. The Solana group is worried about Sarah, but Tony remains convinced he can still sway Sarah. Trish is convinced that she can get Kass, which is just plain silly. “I can guarantee Tony doesn't have an Idol,” Sarah says stupidly and everybody agrees. “I know she's about to destroy the game. If she's going to destroy the game, I want to have the preemptive strike. I want to destroy it,” Kass says. Tony offers Sarah Top 3 and warns her that they'll be able to knock her out after this vote, because they won't need her. “Listen, stupid. I know this. I'm not an idiot. Getting rid of Tony is nothing personal,” Sarah says, calling it a compliment to boot him. Sarah tells Tony that she won't decide until Tribal Council and that he shouldn't worry. Tony vows not to go home with the Idol.
Chaos Kass. Now it's time for Trish to make her pitch to Kass. Trish tells Kass that she's been replaced and that she's bottom-of-the-barrel and all sorts of other stuff. Trish and Kass agree that if they could take anybody out, it would be Sarah. “Maybe they're smarter than I think,” Kass says, suddenly interested. Trish is feeling cocky and goes to her alliance and they all agree that Sarah's their vote. Trish tells Kass about the Sarah vote and vows to take care of her. And Kass has decided that she's the swing vote now, which I guess is true.
Tribal Council. “I feel like I'm in the hottest seat in town right now,” LJ says, declaring himself the biggest threat in the game. “He should be worried,” Tasha agrees. Tony says that you should move forward with an alliance of comfort, not numbers. Spencer is incredulous. LJ talks in circles about how no Idols have appeared, pretending there might not be any. “There's Idols. Cuz I got one,” Tony says. “You wanna pull it out?” Spencer challenges. Tony does, indeed, whip out his Idol and puts it around his neck. Sarah has gone dead in the eyes. “The other one,” Tasha says and the other Aparris agree. “Same!” the Solana members announce. That was fun. Probst is done with talking and he sends everybody off to vote.
The vote. We don't see a single vote and there's a solid chunk of time left in this episode. Tallying time! Will Tony do anything with Idol? Yes. He asks Jeff to validate the Idol and he gives it to LJ. Morgan rolls her eyes. “Let's see if I read these people correctly,” Tony says. But then… HA! “I'd like to cover Tony's ass myself,” LJ says, whipping out an Idol and giving it to Tony. The Solana members love it. Probst tallies: JEFRA! Oh Lordy. That's awesome. Everybody on Solana immediately knows they blew it. Tasha has a huge smile on her face. Sarah. Jefra. Sarah. Jefra. Sarah. Jefra. Sarah. Jefra. Sarah. SARAH. Holy cow. Spencer is astounded. Jefra goes from crying with sadness to crying with happiness in the blink of an eye. “Who flipped?” Sarah asks. And everybody knows it was Kass. “Thank you,” Jefra says. “We lost two Immunity Idols, but we'll get 'em back again,” Tony says. “Zero chance of winning the game,” Spencer snorts. “Long way to go,” Kass replies. “It is clear that this was a shocking vote,” Probst says, superfluously. “I don't know why Kass flipped, but they got me good,” Sarah says.
Bottom Line, I. Really, Sarah? You don't know why Kass flipped? Really? I'm not sure if I've ever seen a blindsided contestant give the “Survivor” editors more footage for the “hubris” edit than Sarah did in this episode. I mean, we're talking a “I'm Homer Simpson, the most powerful food critic in town, who will never get his comeuppance! You hear me? No comeuppance!” level of hubris. Over and over and over again. She may have dubbed herself a smart cop and a great interrogator at the start of the game, but Sarah read Tony poorly and she read Kass even worse. And she was so certain that the vote was 5-and-5-and-1 that she never stopped to consider that she wasn't guaranteed by birthright the position of swing vote. I said this last week and I'll say it again: I don't get why consideration wasn't given to voting Sarah out last week and eliminating this nonsense. I don't know if Alexis would or wouldn't have flipped — she swore to me she wouldn't have, but whatever — but I'm reasonably sure she didn't have that same “I'm the Queen of the World” streak Sarah exhibited.
Bottom Line, II. Speaking of misreading, of course, everybody misread Kass and her insecurity. On one hand, I thought Tasha played Sarah exactly right, but Tasha had to know to secure Kass better and apparently she didn't. Did Tasha have no memory at all of the Garrett vote? You may think Kass is with you, but Kass requires a deceptive amount of ego-stroking and upkeep. I don't know how Tasha and Spencer weren't able to go to Kass and say, “You know we're still the Final 3. We just have to keep Sarah happy for one week and then we can go nuts on her.” That Tribal Council was everything Tasha and Spencer possibly could have hoped for. They had their backup plan firmly in place. Tony showed his hand. Tony misread their intentions. LJ misread their intentions. Solana had three players protected by Idols, but the votes were going to a fourth player. It was flawless. They got rid of a worthless piece on the other side, but they reduced the numbers and flushed two Idols. You can't have a better night than that. But somehow they forgot to reassure Kass that she was properly loved. So Kass flipped. And she flipped for the exact same reasons that Cochran flipped in his ill-fated season. She felt bullied. She found somebody who reassured her that she didn't need to feel bullied. Trish played the Coach role and she didn't have to do nearly as much hand-holding as Coach had to do. Spencer told Kass that she can't win now and, at least on the surface, that seems to be true. Kass had better hope she's got another flip in her, because it feels like she did exactly what Sarah avoided: She flipped to an alliance of stronger people. And realistically, was Kass any worse than third on her Tribe? Without putting her neck on the chopping block voluntarily, there never would have been a reason for anybody to target her. The Brains make a few more eliminations, get to Aparri six and then it would have been easy to target Jeremiah and then to blindside Spencer. And from there? Who knows. But there was no reason for her to think she'd lost any End-Game position to Sarah just because Sarah was Queen for a Day. Dunno.
Bottom Line, III. The season's Evil Genius narrative may have flipped in this episode. It was Evil Genius Tony coming in, but Tony was putting all of his eggs in the Sarah basket. Left to his own devices, he would have been smug and assumed he could use the Idol to escape. Trish pulled Kass. Just as Trish pushed Lindsey out of the game. Just as Trish was the architect of the plan to vote Cliff out, even if Tony was the deciding vote there. But both Trish and Tony can play the “mastermind” card if the other is eliminated. Kass can't beat either of them on a sure-to-be-hostile Jury. So she'd better have an alternative plan. I dislike Trish and find her scary, but credit where credit's due. You see a weakness. You work the weakness. And you capitalize on the weakness. And she did.
Bottom Line, IV. Great Tribal Council. Perhaps an all-time great Tribal Council. It's not Parvati and the Idols or Amanda and the Idol, but it's great. The swing of emotions on Jefra's very expressive face made the entire episode. Tony's smug! LJ's smug! Jefra's crestfallen! Tasha's smug! Sarah's stunned! Jefra's The Most Grateful Girl In The World. I don't remember the last Tribal Council vote that was followed by that much post-elimination chatter. Everybody had something to say. Good times. Well played, “Survivor.”
So who was smart? Who blew it? Did Kass do the right thing?
I’ll keep this PG because who knows with this site but…Dan, one of your questions to Sarah has got to be, “So do you feel like a freaking moron for hating Cliff and Lindsay so much when they were never against you and it was just Tony stirring up chaos?
Unless the edit is WILDLY misleading, Kass was in fine with the other two brains and is thus, much, much dumber than Cochran. He flipped when he was 1) facing a tie vote and the possibility of going home that night and 2) was last in his own alliance with people he didn’t like. There’s no way to win the game from that position, but there’s a certain Penner-ness to the whole thing I appreciate. Plus it screwed Ozzy, which is funny. The evidence would suggest that Kass was top three (that is either facing the jury or playing for FTC), but had a fit of pique so moved herself to sixth because people were sucking up to the deciding vote at 11. That’s insane. And terrible.
And yet Sarah might have played even worse, by being such a dumb, dumb swing vote. A singleton swing vote is always the worst place to be until 5, because then you’re at (n+1)/2 at best in the larger game (example: with 11 left, Sarah would have been sixth at best, if there’s just a straight Pagoning) AND you’re the reason for (n-1)/2 players not having a chance at the money, all of whom will be on the jury.
Meanwhile, LJ playing the idol on Tony is dumb because unless you think the other alliance has a “the other one” verbal bluff worked out ahead of time (which would have been AWESOME), you don’t play that idol. Tony’s attempt was admirable. The Spencer/Tasha move to Jefra is great. Tasha made a very conventional and necessary play to calm down Sarah that ultimately worked, but has a very, very stupid teammate who needs to feel like the smartest and most loved person in every room, so got screwed.
But as much as I don’t like her, Trish is the MVP. Good job identifying the weakness and exploiting it. It’s too bad your social skills kind of suck outside of that so you will not be winning the game.
Well put. I wildly underestimated Trish. I find her abrasive but you can’t deny that she has positioned herself very well in the game. Tonight she saved her alliance. With Cliff and Lindsey gone she’s now the central player in her alliance, with Kass on one spoke, LJ and Jeffra on another, and Tony and Woo on a third. Let’s see how she plays the rest of the game.
To quote the “genious” herself: “We’re not the brains tribe, we’re the crap-for-brains tribe”. It is proven (once again): Kass doesn’t belong in any group labeled “Brains”, unless this particular label represents a part of the body you don’t use very often.
Agree with your Cochran point, he was dead last in 6, and Kass was clearly part of the majority 3 sub alliance of Brains in the tribe of 6.
Had Kass not flipped, Kass tossing a hint of “I’ll vote out Sarah” would have actually been a brillant move. Since 1 of the 3 Brains would been an obvious target for the 5 to go after with their votes, in case they choose wrong and drop 6 votes on someone who has an idol, it would have sent Sarah home and kept her main alliance of 3 Brains together for another day.
Instead she’s immediately made enemies of Tasha/Spencer, and she’s gone from being in power, and positioned in a sub-alliance of 3, to the “we will take care of you” BS alliance.
There was no time for Trish to broker some final 3-4 deals with the rest of her tribe and Kass, that Kass should have felt comfortable, considering they would have been desperate pleas of, “of course i’ll agree to any deals because we are going to tribal in less than a hour and I need you to vote out Sarah.”
Really good point. I have always defended Cochran’s flip. As you say, he was last in his own tribe, and had no chance to win the game that season regardless of what he did. So why not screw over the people who were treating him so poorly, and make a huge impact on the game?
Holy cow! Was that fun or what?
First – Tony *did* realize LJ was a threat, so yeah — why shouldn’t others too… And then LJ has to protect his side, so yeah – play your idol on Tony – cuz they might’ve well called his bluff. But then they vote… Jefra?? WTF?
Trish had the balls (yes, I looked for them…) – to 1) not rely on Tony to get Sarah and 2) directly go for weak spot. Impressive!
But why Kass? I’m only guessing that it was cuz they were all together, and Trish just sensed it out. Kass isn’t exactly oblique. But still… kudos!
Should Kass have flipped? There was more to a single vote there — it was a power play overall. And Kass had lost control. And that’s a losing proposition at face value. So yeah, hit and go from there.
Spencer and Tasha were both probably giving Kass way too much credit, and looking back on Garrett’s total implosion putting too much stock into how bad Garrett was and not enough into how prone to blowing everything up Kass is. I mean, it’s… man. Unless she has an incredible phase two in mind, Kass just completely deep-sixed her own game for no good reason.
But Sarah… wow, Sarah. She was playing a pre-Survivor: Amazon game while the rest of her alliance was playing a post-Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites game. She really was a massive, massive, massive disappointment, with my belief in her abilities basically dwindling by the episode.
Kass flipped on Garrett as a premptive strike, because she knew if she doesn’t change the power people in the tribe, it would have only been a matter of time before Kass herself was targeted for being weak and poor in challenges had the alpha males had their way in the original brain tribe.
I think you’re being too hard on Tasha because of the benefit of hindsight here, Dan. Tasha didn’t think she had to appease Kass very much because Kass is supposed to be somewhat game savvy and it would be an incredibly self destructive move for her to flip. She went from second position on a majority tribe to 6th, and torpedoed any chance she had with the jury should should she actually get to final tribal. Why would Tasha/Spencer think that was even a remote possibility?
The difference with Garrett is that a) Kass moved from 3rd to 2nd in the tribe pecking order, even though she weakened the tribe to do it, and b) Garrett was a very shaky alliance leader to have, and you can understand the impulse to want to be rid of him. That move was maybe a little suspect, but not downright crazy. This move was downright crazy.
As fun as this episode was, the Brains did everything right. They were able to appease Sarah and keep her in line, voted for exactly the right person while flushing out two immunity idols, and still got screwed.
Meanwhile, Tony actually hurt his team badly by showing the idol, as had he just played the idol after (on himself rather than LJ) he would have gotten the game to 5-5 had Kass not flipped. It was a bad move byhim and LJ assuming the strong people were at risk with shown idols as well, yet they get rewarded for it. I guess Trish has done well so far, though.
I don’t think Kass was #2 there, her position had dropped significantly and it’d be incredibly difficult to reclaim. Nor is it a given she’ll be #6 – there’s potential for upward maneuverability now. Also, flipping is a big part of the game in a lot of ways. The jury isn’t automatically fully bitter and often rewards those who changed the game – at their expense…
Other Scott,
Tasha still could have secured things by having a conversation with Kass alone, saying “look I’m just agreeing with Sarah because we need her for this vote only” as Dan said.
Not matter how trival you might think that is, Tasha has to be hyper paranoid that Kass came away from that conversation pissed off at Tasha for siding with Sarah during the argument, and attempted to smooth things over.
We don’t know that conversation didn’t happen on some level. They had basically an entire day between that conversation and tribal, you don’t think the Brains got a chance to have a group conversation in that time at all? It is at least possible that Kass had gone so far down the Krazy train by that point that Tasha talking to her didn’t ease her concerns at all.
I think if Tasha had had that conversation, they would have shown it. And if it had been explicit–“just bide your time and bite your tongue for one week, and we will get rid of her next week”–I think it probably would have worked.
The only saving grace for Kass, if she actually has a brain and isn’t the Scarecrow looking for a new one, is that she could explain her move was to just get Sarah out and flip back over the remainder of the game…she would have moved to 5, but would still ensure they maintain the numbers…if smart enough, this AWFUL move of hers could be salvaged…though she has moved herself down in the pecking order on both tribes regardless…all depends on how quick she realizes she screwed up or if the previous group realizes that they could swing her back
Even that doesn’t make sense. Now if she flips back they draw rocks at 5-5. The playbwould be to bite your tongue for a week and get rid of Sarah next week. Kass has to ride it out with brawns now (for the near future3-4 votes) or risk going home immediately. It was a remarkably dumb move that really doesn’t make much sense. A pity as I envision the next 3 week sor so will be quite boring.
What was up with Woo wearing shoes (Vibrams maybe?) during the challenge? Seemed like a definite advantage to me. More power to him if the producers allowed it, but I would have raised hell if I was a fellow competitor.
I’m guessing they had the option to wear shoes or not for the challenge, and those are the shoes Woo chose to bring to the game (rather than standard athletic shoes).
I don’t care for Trish, but kudos to her for being in the right place to hear Sarah, and Kass not getting along.I’m confused,why didn’t Trish and company single out Jeremiah,or Spencer? I know they wanted to appease Kass, but why not go for a strong guy? Kass would have flipped anyway.
You could tell the brains were due for some comeuppance due to the level of hubris shown all episode. They certainly got a different edit, but who knew it would be Kass to flip? That was all-time dumb by her. For someone who claims to be a brain and belittles others in interviews about lacking brains, what a dumb dumb move. She was in a position of power and gave it up because her tribe did the smart thing and placated to the person they needed to this week. Smart by brains, dumb by Kass. She even told Sarah she was on the outs setting it all up. Disastrous episode for her and her label as a brain. I was baffled by the tribal and had to triple take, wait what Sarah, for real?
Stupid Kass. Go from 3rd to 6th becaus she wasn’t the queen for a day? Yikes. She probably has little chance to win now (unless she does something superb down the stretch) when she was in probabky the best position coming into the merge. Ego yo.
I like Tony and LJ. They both seem smart and having fun. I hope they go far. However Trish deserves credit for what she’s done. Very sneaky powerful which might bode well for her chances.
Glad to see Morgan still around. She’s in a sneaky good spot too if she can survive the next vote or so.
Any thoughts on what those special powers for the new idol might be?
I’m thinking something along the lines of the idol being able to be used after the votes are read if need be, as opposed to before.
Being able to use the idol after votes are read just seems way too powerful IMO. I think it could be the ability to use it on yourself and someone of your choosing at the same vote.
That is the rumor (Tyler Perry is involved…)
And people still complain that Yul wasn’t that great a player because he had that idol.
I like your point about comeuppance. Am I the only one who found their sympathies flipping during this episode? That pretty much never happens to me, so it was a surprise that I found myself rooting for that last vote to say “Sarah”.
I’ve watched every season of Survivor, but as the years go on the details of past seasons start to get a little fuzzy……….can someone remind me the details of “Parvati and the Idols” and “Amanda and the Idols”? I’m sorry to admit that I don’t even remember who Amanda is.
Uh, do reasearch dude, nobody’s going to waste their time explaining that to you.
It makes me sad that the kids don’t know Amanda Kimmel.
So sad.
And because all people should enjoy the glory of Amanda:
[www.youtube.com]
If Survivor were 36 days instead of 39, Amanda would have won at least once. Alas, her brain breaks on the 37th day or so.
Andrew – Twice, I suspect! She talked herself out of two million dollars on “Survivor.” It’s both a triumph and a tragedy.
IIRC, they didn’t invite any winners back on FvF, so if she had won in China I’m not sure she’s back.
I consider myself young and Parvati had the best play of idols in a single tribal that I can recall..the China seaso aired during my study abroad semester so I don’t recall that. Wasn’t impressed with Amanda’s subsequent appearences.
Before the vote I was about to ask if anyone who’s been a swing vote when the tribes are at 11 or 9 has ever won the game because that usually means you’re on the bottom of both alliances. That question was reserved for Sarah, but now it’s for Kass. You don’t want to be the swing vote there because you’re the odd man out on both alliances. It’s amazing that people that watch the game then play it don’t know that. “I’M THE SWING VOTE. THIS IS GREAT!” Uh, no. That is terrible. Tony made a great plea (and correct assumption) to Sarah that she would be the next to go anyway. Why Sarah didn’t flip is beyond me. Why Kass did flip is beyond me. Two top 10 dumb survivor plays in one episode! It was amazing.
Kass’ move is going to go down as one of the worst moves in Survivor history. She went from almost a guaranteed top 3 to probably being out of the game next vote or the vote after. So so stupid. Just vote out Sarah next vote! Come on!
“Trish is convinced that she can get Kass, which is just plain silly.”
Is it now, Dan Fienberg?
And why do you “dislike Trish and find her scary”? That’s too harsh without any reason for it. To me she seems like one of the best players there. Both times she went to TC, she had a plan and she executed it successfuly. Also she doesn’t flaunt it so nobody targets her.
But i’m sure you have a great explanation for why she’s “scary”. Not.
Christina – I mean… I type as I go. And I left that sentence in there because of how wrong I was, in the way that I also left in my expectations that Trish would dominate the Immunity challenge and then she didn’t. In the same way that I leave in ANY mistaken impressions I have at different points in the episode. So… I’m not sure why you’re being snide about the mistaken impression. It was left in for exactly that reason. You think you get points for calling me on it? If I didn’t want it there, I’d have DELETED IT. But way to find my mistake!
And Trish’s treatment of Lindsey was utterly dreadful, even if Lindsey was pretty icky herself. And her looming in the background of shots listening to people and cackling? I find that scary. If you don’t? Nifty.
I’ve acknowledged in the sentence you quoted that she’s playing a good game and I called her an Evil Genius. I’m not required to like her. Sorry. But I’m not diminishing her gameplay in the slightest.
Dan, I’m 100 percent with you on all of that (and this may make me sound like a sycophant, but I’m sure Dan remembers that I have disagreed with him in the past).
In particular, I think it’s really cool that you “type as you go”, and don’t go back and edit your comments later to correct your mistakes. I also like to type up reactions to the show as it airs, but I’ve often felt somewhat sheepish posting them on message boards because I usually don’t see anyone else taking that approach.
Here’s mine for this week:
Kass has rightfully complained before about non-intelligent things her group has done. So then this episode she makes these stupid move of telling Sarah that she’s not so sure she can trust her. Am *I* saying she should trust ? No, the concerns she raises in the producer interviews are all valid. And she could raise those with some of her more trusted compatriots as well. But you don’t ever say that to the person you think might be a weak link. Sarah’s response that this was exactly the way to push her away was spot on. Just unbelievably stupid and pointless.
Speaking of stupid and pointless, though, it’s hilarious that Sarah thinks being a floater in the middle is “the best spot to be in this game”. Especially that she thinks it’s a good idea to be open about that.
She is right about one thing though: the other cast members should just go with whoever she wants to vote out, at least for this first vote. They don’t understand how much solicitude they need to give her for this first vote; she doesn’t understand how quickly that privilege will dissipate after the vote, at which point she’ll be the superfluous, nontrustworthy bottom member of the alliance.
It can be frustrating sometimes to see people make such obvious errors; but on the other hand, maybe it would be boring if everyone understood all the angles like chess grandmasters who play the same openings and defences over and over.*
I feel bad for Tasha, who does seem to understand these things and is trying to smooth things over–which angers a petulant, nonstrategic Kass. What Tosha really needs to do is take Kass aside and let her know that the two of them are tighter than she is with Sarah, but yes: for one vote, you need to kiss the “bully’s” ass. Then they can get rid of Sarah later. (Tony saw all this clearly.)
Give Sarah credit for seeing a tribe of weaker players as easier to compete against in IICs.
*And indeed, despite all the poor strategy, it turned out to be one of the most exciting episodes ever.
Nearly every time you flip on a vote, you weaken your overall position. You have to be the manipulator who gets a person to flip. So being the swing vote just makes you the person with the biggest target on your back UNLESS you form a different alliance the following day and become the ringleader.
Actually, Kass would be a great choice to take to the final 3 as she would get no votes. She is arrogant, selfish, weak and stupid beyond belief with a truly abrasive and annoying demeanor but still fodder in the game. I certainly would not be in a hurry to get rid of her knowing she would get no votes from anyone. I am pretty sure Survivor had the cast selected before deciding how to categorize them. They certainly did not set our to fill out tribes according to Brain, Brawn or Beauty… these people were slotted in to the teams as an afterthought. The only thing I agreed with out of Kass’ mouth…”we aren’t the brains tribe. We are the crap for brains tribe.” Kass, you turned on Spencer and Tasha, stabbing them in the back, while at the same time doing nothing to help yourself in the game. You did it because you are weak and petty. Tasha didn’t side with Sarah, she merely gave you too much credit for being smart and loyal to her and Spencer. Kass is so stupid she is actually impressed with her own lack of intelligence.
To really solidify your F3 chances, take Cass and Trish. Talk about an “abrasive and annoying” twofer!
Quote from one of Sarah’s exit interviews:
There had been talk [amongst Aparri] of “Let’s stay six strong,” but also we had been like, “We’re going to have to get rid of Kass before we get to the Final 6 because we can’t put up with her much longer.”
I’ve been very impressed with Kass’s instincts, and I think she realized her standing in Aparri was weakening. Because of her abrasive personality, I don’t know if she ever had a realistic chance of winning, but she may be a lock for final 3.
Oh and another thing I wanted to say… Bats!
