Recap: ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ – ‘Mad Treasure Hunt’

Pre-credit sequence. “That was a cool Tribal Council,” Spencer announces to his fellow castaways as they return to Solarrion after Sarah's blindside. “I expect everybody to be mad,” Kass says, but Spencer claims he's not mad, just not appreciative of the move on a qualitative level. Somewhat stupidly, Spencer blames Kass' decision on being steered by “her estrogen.” “The No.1 rule of “Survivor” isn't 'Cater the person on top,' it's 'Wonder about the person on the bottom,'” Kass explains. She takes shelter with her new alliance, as her old alliance keeps peppering her with frustrated insults. “You talking strategy, just stop please,” Spencer tells Kass. “So, I pissed off five people, but I gained five friends,” Kass says, calling herself a free agent. I'm really not sure Kass understands “Survivor” at all. Or maybe Kass understands “Survivor” flawlessly and it's friendship she doesn't get? Dunno.
She's Lump, She's Lump. The next morning, Morgan is being lazy and restful. Kass wants Morgan to get water, which produces a low-wattage, low-energy fight. Kass compares Morgan to a 14-year-old dog that pees on the floor and just sits there. Morgan flips Kass off. “I think she's been ignored and made fun of all her life, so she should be used to this,” Morgan says, calling Kass “a bitter, ugly old lady.” There are no winners in this battle! “I think she hates me because I'm cuter than her and I've always been cuter than her,” Morgan says, vowing to get rid of Kass. Lord. Next themed season, we need a Humility tribe.
No Rules, Just Right. It's time for Reward, with the tribe divided into two teams. They have to go through an obstacle course, collect a chest, drag the chest up a tower and solve a puzzle. Want to know what they're playing for? A “Survivor”-themed Outback Steakhouse! They'll get steaks and a new Outback margarita, because there's nothing you need when you have no solid food in your system like hard alcohol! But do they also get a Bloomin' Onion? Or an Awesome Blossom? Or whatever Outback calls their deep-fried onion thing? Because that's all I want now. In the world. It comes down to Woo and Kass working on a puzzle for one team and LJ and Spencer for the other team. Woo & Kass have a reasonable lead, but LJ & Spencer retake the lead, giving Probst the chance to repeat “Outback” a couple times. LJ and Spencer finish the puzzle and gain reward for themselves and Jefra, Morgan and Jeremiah. Morgan is practically in tears at the idea of an Outback-branded margarita.
No Rules, Just Rice. Tony, Woo, Kass, Tasha and Trish may be the losers, but they get back to camp and prepare rice and coconut. Kass uses this as a time to stir up sentiments against Spencer. She's offered the chance to make the decision, but she scurries away from responsibility. “She seems sincere, but she's really hard to read,” Tony says. There's an Idol out there somewhere and Tony is determined to find the Special Idol. “It's a security blanket that I would love to cover myself with,” Tony says.
Survival is at steak. Meanwhile, in the in-episode commercial, a hostess with an Australian accent greets them with a bacon-and-pineapple margarita, which is pretty much the best thing Morgan has ever heard of. Will we get some body-shots? They start with a salad and then have stakes and baked potato. Then they get s'mores and milkshakes. Well, Spencer's being a pig and not wiping his hands, but when he goes to wipe… IMMUNITY CLUE! With Morgan having a beauty-freeze next to him from the milkshake, Spencer quickly pockets the clue. “I need a gamechanger right now and this could be it,” he observes.
Pants off, Dance off. The winners return to camp in the midst of a downpour. Downpours are bad for paper clues, so Spencer is freaking. In the middle of the storm, he goes out wandering, which isn't at all suspicious. The clue is very, very, very detailed. Woo finally notices Spencer's absence and begins tracking, but only after mentioning Outback, because how can you not? Woo, it turns out, has a Ninja Stealth Mode. If any other character had suggested Woo possessed such a skill, they'd be racist, so I guess it's OK for Woo. And maybe he really is a Ninja. I mean… Sigh. Lurking in the shadows, Woo follows Spencer until he's caught. “I'm just taking a walk myself,” Woo says. Now for some reason, Spencer left his pants next to a creek-bed and for some reason he left the clue in his pants. Now I know you're allowed to search through people's stuff, but not to steal their stuff, but Woo gets around that because he throws Spencer's pants at him and the clue falls out on its own? Spencer goes running after the Ninja Thief, who's now comparing himself to Sonic the Hedgehog. “I knew that pandemonium was about to ensue,” Spencer says.
Am I a pillow or a person?/ If I'm a person then I'm a pillowy person. Woo gets back to camp and tells everybody about the clue. He hands the clue to LJ and off they go! Spencer returns and, outed, invites his “troops” to join him. “It's a race to see who gets it first,” Spencer says. “It's a mad treasure hunt for this Idol,” Tony says. Then Tony gets the line of the episode, declaring that you know the Idol hunt is serious because Morgan is looking and she's “the girl that you can't tell if she's a pillow or a person.” Love it. That's even better than Malnu-Trisha. Who will find the Idol first? Spencer is so ticked off he's kicking rocks and throwing things like a child. “Funny how our game has devolved into this,” Spencer says, while Kass tells him that what Woo did was karma for his behavior. So… speaking of karma, while Kass is reproaching Spencer for his behavior, Spencer finds the Idol and slips it into his pants while she isn't looking. The Idol comes with a clue specifying that it's a NORMAL Idol and that you play it after the votes are cast, but before they're read. God, I hope that doesn't mean the Special Idol can be played after the votes are read. That would be awful.
The only “Survivor” recap you'll ever read with a Petr Korda reference. Immunity Challenge time! For the challenge, you have to stand on your toes and balance a block between your head and the top of the frame. Oh. This is odd. Kass is first out, lasting only a few seconds. Jeremiah, Trish and Tony follow. After 25 minutes, Jeff instructs them that it's all about willpower. Morgan goes out next, with Woo going next. Is nobody worried that Spencer has a flat head? I sure would be. Throw in his vintage Petr Korda hair and this is an Immunity Challenge made for Spencer. Jefra is out next and in pain. It's down to LJ, Tasha and Spencer. LJ's out. Two Brains are balancing blocks on their brains, just as it should be. 90 minutes have passed and Jeff Probst is “genuinely impressed.” Tasha's comfortable. Spencer looks like he's in pain. Spencer lacks style, but Tasha goes out and Spencer wins! He's had a pretty good programming segment!
Morgan McLeod's Coming Home. So now what at Solarrion? “That's the will that you need out here to survive,” Tony says of Spencer. The Brawn-y alliance strategizes. Tony wants Morgan out, because nobody would waste an Idol on her. Trish wants Tasha out, because she's actually good at things. Morgan is curled up in the shelter and Tony thinks she doesn't deserve to be there. So Morgan's the Plan A, but they agree that Tasha is the Plan B. Tony hopes that Kass stays with him. Morgan, who really doesn't understand this stuff, wants her alliance to vote Kass, but Spencer hopes Kass might flip and he wants to give Tony the chance to say something stupid to alienate her. He contemplates using the Idol for a big move and he goes to Kass and proposes another flip. “I knew this would happen,” Kass smirks, knowing that there will be many more betrayals. Kass worries that people might vote for Tony at Jury, while nobody will vote for Morgan. “I can either go with it or change people's lives,” Kass says. She claims that she believes in “trial by ambush” in her everyday life as well. Oh my.
Tribal Council. Sarah takes her place on the Jury. Tony affirms the massive power shift at the previous Tribal and Kass says that she is the wind that blew. Spencer is apologetic, once again. “It feels good, but it could feel a lot better,” Spencer says. Morgan tells everybody that she's not a physical threat, people don't like her and she won't get Jury votes. “Morgan brings up a good point,” Probst agrees. Trish wants to add that Morgan also doesn't help at camp. “I got used to it,” Morgan says of LJ and Jeremiah's cushy treatment for the ladies at Beauty camp, treatment that Probst suspects she's used to in her regular life as well. “I'm used to things being easier for me,” Morgan says. “If any person in the world decide to be ugly or cute, most would pick cute,” Morgan observes. What? You want to argue with her? “I will work harder,” she vows. Jefra slurs something about how their six-person alliance is all even and Tony says that Kass is in a good place. “I understand the game,” Kass promises. She says she doesn't mind beating her friends when they go to Vegas.
The vote. We see no votes. Probst goes to tally. Spencer doesn't use his Hidden Idol. Tony smirks. The votes: Tony. Tony. Tony. Tony. Morgan. Morgan. Morgan. Morgan. Morgan. MORGAN. “Good luck,” Morgan tells Tasha. Well that was disappointing. Morgan is proud of herself. She doesn't care if people say she was lazy or spiteful. “Grow up. You're 40. Get over it,” Morgan says to Kass.
Bottom Line, I. Well, OK. Morgan wasn't contributing much to the camp or to her alliance and all she was contributing to the TV show was eye candy. And as much as I like eye candy… Farewell. In the process of making it so that she'd be a threat to nobody at Jury, she also made it so that there was no risk to voting her out of the game and if there was anything she could have done to protect herself, we got no hint. For all of her beauty and her success at getting men to do camp chores for her, if she made any effort to flirt her way to safety, we didn't see it. Heck, if she made any effort to do anything at all to get herself to safety, we didn't see it. She had no game in her game. It's entirely possible to make being beautiful and flirtatious into a key piece of your “Survivor” game, but it has to be third or fourth in your arsenal. Morgan didn't have an arsenal and as the Brawn-y alliance correctly deduced, nobody else on Morgan's side was going to fight to keep her, though I'm sure Spencer will look back and wonder if giving Morgan that Idol and getting rid of Tony would have saved him headaches.
Bottom Line, II. The Idol Treasure Hunt was fun. Otherwise, that was a letdown of an episode after a string of tight votes and blindsides. I don't know if Morgan went into that Tribal thinking the votes were against her, I don't know if she thought there was any strategy that could spare her. I don't know what she was thinking of or hoping for. And that made for a real dud of a Tribal, even if I completely agree that I'd rather be cute than ugly. Throw in the extended Outback commercial and an Immunity Challenge that rewarded cranial flatness and that was a weaker installment of “Survivor,” one that left me with almost nothing resembling strategy to delve into.
Anything pique your interest? Are you gonna miss Morgan?
This is me being overly aggressive/tricky, but I feel like the right play for the majority here is to just boot the unstable element immediately and get rid of Kass here. Tell her to vote for Morgan, the five of you vote for her, and then you’re done. But whatever, mostly. There were lots of people doing dumb things tonight, with my previous favorite (Spencer) being particularly dumb, so that was sad.
And for the record, Spencer didn’t actually put the clue in his pants, he put it on the legs and then folded the pants, so if someone picked it up it would just be there. The dumbest of his many dumb moves.
It’s clearly an override idol (one that can be used after enough votes have been read to eliminate someone). Those were the rules for the idol in seasons 12-13. The idol had just been invented in season 11, it went back to normal after those two seasons, and has remained unchanged since. It is season 28.
I’m not opposed to the override idol as long as you really have to accomplish something to get it, there’s only one, and it comes after the merge.
For instance, had the clue to the override idol just been folded in somebody’s napkin and you were randomly rewarded with the clue by sitting at that spot, that’s dumb.
I actually have a theory that there was a clue to the override idol at the reward challenge, but it was hard enough to find that nobody found it.
I’m thinking you’ve got to find multiple vague clues to piece together the location. Or you’ve got to search to find it randomly and what you find ends up being a clue…
Who am I kidding. They’ll screw it up. I was being hopeful.
I really don’t understand why you would want to target Morgan. Obviously, there’s the idol question. But even in the worst case scenario, if one of the 4 successfully deployed an idol, the result would still be 5-4 and you’d still have the numbers, assuming Kass remains in the voting bloc. So it wouldn’t be the end of the world. And the gamble is that you get rid of a player that has a real chance of beating you, Tasha or Jeremiah. (I can’t believe Jeremiah’s name didn’t even come up once; he seems to have physical ability and original beauty tribe ties.) Instead you take the easy road and eliminate a complete non-player, someone who you should keep around as the goat that you take with you to the end that you know has no chance to win and doesn’t threaten anybody. Ugh.
Self-preservation. If you’re someone like Tony or LJ, and you vote for the person with the idol, there’s a good chance you’re going home. It’s not a numbers based thing, it’s an “if the other team decides I’m a threat I’m gone” thing for the players who have the most sway in the alliance.
I’m going to miss Morgan! I liked her and I was on her side when Trish belittled her in front if everyone at tribal council. I was pulling for Morgan as the underdog and would rather see her win than Tony.
Why pull for Morgan? Nowhere in the Survivor motto is “outshine”.
If it was me no way do I target Morgan or Kass. Both are horrible at challenges and both are disliked by many so those are the type of people you want sitting next to you in the final 3. Getting rid of Tasha would have been much smarter
But you have to remember that taking them to final 3 means you are not taking your close allies. So if you have that as your plan, you need to do it very stealthily–not always easy to do.
Four thoughts:
1. If basketball rewards tallness, then it’s fair for a Survivor challenge to reward cranial flatness. And I say this despite knowing that I would get crushed on this challenge, as I would have to cock my head slightly to get that cranial flatness, which would put too much pressure on my calves to generate the extra height.
2. I’m a tennis fan and I had no idea who Petr Korda is. That’s mostly because he was before my time, but still. Next time: Keep the obscure Czech tennis player reference train going with a Dominic Hrbaty reference!
3. I can’t think of a way out of this mess for Spencer, Jeremiah and Tasha barring “Keep winning immunity!”, even with the idol. You need something to fall apart in the other alliance.
4. “They start with a salad and then have stakes and baked potato.”
Since it is Survivor, it much be a stake in the back, right? I’m wrong, aren’t I? (This is ever-so-slightly funnier if you realize the typo).
Petr Korda was super skinny but somehow had these incredibly powerful and sharply angled shots, especially his forehand. He could just blast winners like you wouldn’t believe. I was a huge fan of his throughout the ’90s, especially after Jim Courier faded from the scene.
I have only made one bet on tennis in my life, shortly after getting an account with an online sportsbook (a couple months later they stopped taking American bets and cashed me out). It was a $20 bet on Korda to win the 1998 Australian Open, before the tournament started: 27-1. Amazingly, he did win it–the only major “Slam” he ever won. $520 profit for me. True story!
I thought it was mostly a fun episode–lots of funny Woo, lots of Spencer almost tanking his own game and then pulling out a couple of saves (no one even suspects he found the idol at this juncture), lots of Morgan’s clueless conceitedness to laugh at.
They really do need to get rid of Kass next. She’s too unpredictable in terms of loyalty to even consider keeping her as a goat. Trish is a better goat because she’s both abrasive and loyal, so you know she won’t get the votes and she won’t screw you over. I would’ve kept Morgan over both of them, though. Easier to beat in challenges and in the final TC.
I don’t understand how Kass is playing. Kass thinks she has 5 new friends.Seriously? Kass went from I say possibly top 3 in her old alliance to 6th in her new alliance. Does she think she can beat out Jefra?
Why wasn’t Jeremiah even mentioned? Tasha seems like she may do good in challenges plus she hasn’t made any enemies. Why not vote her out? Morgan was a slug, no threat whatsoever.
Woo was funny, and I would rather see Woo win then Tony.Woo, Spencer, or Tasha FTW.
Kass may have bettered her chances if she had of voted with her old alliance, but that ship has sailed. If Kass makes F3 she will get zero jury votes.Bitter juries remember everything.
I’m a Morgan fan so I’m admittedly biased, but you’re correct. Perhaps it was the majority further securing their alliance 6-4 by placating Kass knowing this week was somewhat important and next week she becomes expendable?
I will remember this episode for the Petr Korda reference. Excellent work, Dan.
Hey, another Korda fan! Right on. Please check out my story upthread.
Oh my sweet Mogan, *I* will miss you. One of my favorites. I found her funny, entertaining, and lovely. She seemed to be self- aware at least, which is more than I can say for some others. That being said it seemed quite obvious she was going and I can envision the next couple weeks being boring.
I though Kass’ behavior indicated she knew her move last week was dumb. Very bad justifications for her swap and the reality she’s not exactly in a good place. Call yourself free agent all you want doesn’t change the fact you’re without an alliance or team when that wasn’t the case last week. Her move still baffles me. There is nothing to suggest she made a good move other than her comments.
Spencer was really dumb. I dont fault Woo at all, the clue was on the ground. He didn’t go through pockets or items, Spencer foolishly rested it in the open. Spencer looked promising , but showed some cracks this week.
And Daniel you’re right about Woo re: Ninja. Watching the show last night I said Woo was “going ninja” and my girlfriend gave me that look like I said something slightly inappropriate until Woo himself bailed me out. Made for a funny moment when watching.
BBQ,
Even Kass’ comments said it was a stupid move, specifically she said “I have no assurances/alliances from the other 5 (her new friends).” Her only “reason” was that she wanted to be the one in control instead of Sarah, that is all.
Her rationale/rule of “always catering to the person at the bottom,” is EXACTLY what her alliance was doing with Sarah. Yet Kass got pissy about it, and decided to the throw a tantrum.
Because she made this dumb move without any rationale thought to back it up, no one will trust her at all going forward. How could you make an alliance (or plan on their vote) without some understanding that they will be following some sort of logic? Such as “we have a common goal, this is the best for both of our games if we do _____, lets form an alliance and work together” no one can have that with Kass since she makes her decisions on a whim.
A truely unpredictable player, does not benefit anyone in the game. Everyone is going to be looking to remove her, in the next few weeks.
The same logic for Morgan “who would be upset if she’s gone” applies even more so for Kass.
I had a sweet spot for Morgan myself until she started with that “ugly old lady” talk. And Kass has played stupidly, but I still saw red when Spencer chalked it up to “estrogen” instead of just plain gender-neutral lack of strategery. Not cool, dude.
@jobin: Kass ought to be one of the next targets, right? Her unpredictability jeopardizes their stable 5 and I’m sure Tony/Trish won’t mind playing the villain and betray ing her.
@slacker: Spencer showed a lot of cracks in an otherwise likeable game. However, if someone made s comment towards a man about being ‘blinded by beauty’ or ‘thinking with the wrong head’ and insinuating testerone affects a man’s thinking would it be as shocking?
BBQ, that’s a fair point, something I will definitely mull.
I like the way you put it: “lot of cracks in an otherwise likeable game”. That’s how I felt as well.
I like Ninja Woo *and* Sonic Woo, he makes me happy. Spence shouldn’t have had the clue out at all, I mean he read it, so hide it dude! But he shifted his uh, clueless-ness, onto Woo by telling others he not only took the clue out of his pocket but threw his pants into the water? That’s harsh. Real harsh dude.
I’m glad that Copguy is still in the game, he amuses me. And it was an appropriate risk averse move to target Pillow Person. I won’t miss her telling us how cute she is – but her quote at tribal is certainly a keeper.
Dan,
“Beauty-Freeze” instead of Brain-Freeze for Morgan, better than the Peter Korda reference, just as rare too.
I didnt watch the previews for next week, so just pure strategy, but LJ and Jefra should flip next week to be with Jeremiah, Tash, and Spencer so thry have a 3 person majority within a group of 5, then vote out Kass to stop a “Brains” reunion.
That would be a very smart move *if* you can trust Jeremiah. Either wayit is a bold move to switch from solid five to solid five, but you can at least claim some move you made at the final tribal. Interesting, but the reward may not be as great as you’d think.
It seems to me that rather than playing to win, Kass is playing for most camera time.
I hope the special idol gives the holder an extra vote at tribal.