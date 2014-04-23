Recap: ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ – ‘Sitting in my Spy Shack’

Pre-credit sequence. Jefra is still trying to piece together what went down at the last Tribal. This could take a while. She asks Tony for his reasons. “You guys wouldn't understand where I'm coming from,” Tony says. This works for Trish, who insists she isn't mad about being totally in the dark. “I still trust Tony and he still trusts me,” Trish insists. Spencer knows that Tony is unpredictable and that he may not be useful for long. “The sooner we make a move against Tony, the better,” Spencer says.
Tony Hopkins? Tony correctly suspects that he'll be in trouble after the last vote. So, for the second time this season, he constructs a spy shack, this one next to the water well. In no time, Tony's shack pays dividends. Jefra and Trish go to get water and Jefra laments that their alliance may be gone and she doesn't know where she stands. Trish reassures her and also tells her that Tony is an Academy Award-level actor. “It's the way that he went about it that makes me not want to trust Tony,” Jefra says. So, for this, Tony doesn't trust Jefra anymore and he figures, again, that he's in trouble.
Fiddle Paddle. Reward time! For the challenge, they'll be divided into two teams of four. They'll collect paddles and use them to solve a word puzzle. Wanna know what they're playing for? A trip to caves for a BBQ lunch. They all agree it's worth playing for, even if “Survivor” couldn't get a sponsor for any part of the meal. Kass, Trish, Tony and Woo are going against Spencer, Tasha, Jefra and Jeremiah. Gee, funny how the teams were divided by alliance, with free-radical Jefra with the minority. Tony's team gets out to a decent lead but, as always happens, it'll be all about puzzle-making. Honestly, it hardly matters who wins or loses. Tasha, Spencer and Jeremiah will have time to woo Jefra, with or without BBQ. Both teams are fiddling with their puzzle. Checking out the neighboring puzzle, Spencer figures out that it's “Worth Playing For.” They're right! Jeremiah head-butts Jefra in happiness. Tony sees how the Reward teams were divided and he knows he's in trouble. Again. Will every break in this episode feature Tony realizing he's in trouble?
Morgan's boobs. The Losers return to camp and they know that the Winners are going to try to pull in Jefra. Kass knows she's made her bed with her five-person alliance and even though it was a six-person alliance just a day before, she doesn't blame Tony and she'll keep him around, because he's annoying. “If Spencer loses Immunity, he needs to go,” Kass warns us. Trish isn't worried about strategy, because she's found lime trees and papayas. “This could be the beginning of our demise,” says Tony, who goes off into the woods to strategize by himself. Tony is determined to go out to find the Tyler Perry Super-Idol, even though he doesn't have a clue. The rest of the tribe is going after luscious fruit dangling from trees. How luscious? “They look like Morgan's boobs,” Trish says. Well-played, Trish. Tony goes scurrying up a tree and starts “jerking this papaya tree.” Hopping between trees, Woo's attempts to emulate Sylvester Stallone in “Cliffhanger” leads him to a big fall onto his butt. He's OK. We know he's OK, because he's telling us what happened. “Awww, my butt,” he observes. “I'd break my ass for papayas any day,” he tells us. Don't worry, Woo. Just put the lime in the coconut and drink 'em both together, put the lime in the coconut and you'll feel better.
The Descent. Off in the caves, the Winners are impressed by the grandeur of nature. Spencer describes the caves as “epic.” But you know what's even more epic? Their lunch. “How do you feel, Jefra?” Tasha asks, instigating discussion. Jefra is questioning where she fits in her alliance. They propose booting Tony, but Jefra needs another rib before she can even contemplate such deceit. But before she can stuff her face, the opportunity comes for them all to stuff their hearts with words from home. They each receive an envelope and Jefra's already in tears. “I can't even look at my mom's handwriting,” Jefra wails. Her mom tells her not to be afraid to lie, which she takes as a sign. They make a Final 4 pact. Nobody else's letters from home matter.
Oh, balls. Immunity time! The task is balancing a ball on a pole while standing on a beam. Is it just me or do we keep making “balancing” the dominant criteria for Immunity this season? And why? Jefra goes out first, followed by Tony and Trish. Wind is causing trouble. Jeremiah goes out next, leaving Woo, Tasha and Spencer, all previous winners of Individual Immunity. Do you think Jeff Probst specifically chooses tasks that let him say “balls” over and over? Because that's the only entertaining part of this challenge. Woo goes out. Spencer's ball spins uncontrollably and Tasha wins Individual Immunity for the second straight time. Not bad, Tasha. Jefra says while the rest of her alliance thinks Tony is like Jesus, she's more trusting of Spencer, Tasha and Jeremiah.
Tony, Tony, Tony has done it again. Everybody's impressed with Tasha. The plan for now is to try to blindside Tony, even if there's a risk of a 4-4 vote and going to rocks. Tony senses he's in trouble, so he goes running off into the jungle. There's a crazy tree and he goes poking around on all sides of it. Trish senses that Jefra's worried. As Jefra is discussing his fakeness, Tony is digging under a tree that's shaped like a rocket ship. Under its roots, Tony thinks he's found something and… indeed. He has the Special Idol. The clue says that the Idol can be used after you see the votes. “Do you know how powerful that is?” Tony asks. Yes. I do. And I hate it. Blech. Out in the water, Kass and Trish are explaining to Jefra that they can't win by voting Tony out. Trish confronts Tony when he comes out to the water. He swears on everybody that they're his Top 5. Kass thinks Spencer has an Idol, which makes him a tough vote. Honest Jefra walks back to camp and tells Jeremiah that their Cave BBQ deal is off. “Sorry,” she says. Well… OK. For some reason, Jeremiah decides to cement his alliance by telling them his deepest, darkest secret: He's a fashion model. Oh. Spencer decides to reward Spencer's honesty by telling them about his Idol. And for reasons unexplained, the Tribal Council vote has changed: They're now targeting Woo and Spencer is prepared to use his Idol to make things work. “If I use it wrong, I could be kicking myself for the rest of my life,” Spencer acknowledges.
Tribal Council. From the Jury, LJ smirks at the people who voted him out. Spencer begins by saying that his alliance is, sadly, on the outside and Jeremiah recounts Jefra's brief fling with their trio. “So Jefra. Sounds like you're very impressionable,” Probst says, voice dripping with Probstian contempt. Jefra explains that Tasha and Spencer would probably beat her at the end. Spencer tries reminding her that Tony has broken promises, but Tony takes exception. Quickly, Spencer changes approaches and tells everybody else that if they go to the end with Tony, Tony will get his vote. “Mine too,” Tasha agrees and Jeremiah's with them. “In this game, you have to make power moves,” Tony justifies. Woo says the vote was based on who they think might have an Idol. Jeremiah's all,”Aw shucks” and says Spencer's a bigger threat. Spencer calls Jeremiah “one of the most likable guys I've ever met.” Tony brings up his “Bag of Tricks” again. Spencer says he wants to find out what's in the bag of tricks.
The vote. “Bro… This vote is a real bummer, dude,” Spencer says, voting for Woo. That's the only vote we see. Spencer pulls out his Immunity Idol and it's unclear what he's going to do with it. Tony fiddles with something of his own and Spencer plays the Idol for himself. Tony says Spencer was thinking of playing it for “Jeremy” and says what he pulled out was fake. Probst tallies: Woo. Woo. Woo. Jeremiah. [“Sorry buddy,” Spencer tells Jeremiah, seeing how the votes are going.] Jeremiah. Jeremiah. JEREMIAH. Tony reties his Bag of Tricks. Probst praises them for their big moves. Jeremiah feels like he played a great game and could have won the million dollars.
Bottom Line, I. I don't care if he dug for eight hours and excavated metric tons of earth, it's ridiculous for Tony to have been able to find a tool as valuable as the Tyler Perry Super-Idol without a single clue. I don't like this Super-Idol, just as I didn't like it when the Idols had similar powers way back in the day. But if you're rooting for Tony, you certainly have to be pleased. He stabbed his alliance in the back one episode and by the next episode, he had a Super-Idol and his whole alliance was back on his side. If they're dumb enough to have let this happen, then he certainly deserves the million bucks for this season. It was only two or three weeks ago that Trish was looking wicked smaht. She isn't looking wicked smaht anymore. As of now, the only question seems to be if somebody — Spencer it looks like — will be able to cause Tony to self-immolate.
Bottom Line, II. If Woo said they were basing their vote on who was most likely to have an Idol, shouldn't Spencer have known they were aiming away from him? He had the clue, even if Woo filched it from him. Nobody was going to think Jeremiah could have found anything. Either Spencer had to play the Idol for Jeremiah, or he had to just sit on it and risk going home with it. And that's easy for me to say after seeing where the votes went.
Bottom Line, III. Jeremiah didn't have very much game.
Bottom Line, IV. Jefra doesn't have much game. She was way too easily placated by her alliance, but with the benefit of hindsight, we probably know she wasn't wrong.
Bottom Line, V. The entertainment value of that episode and, very rapidly, of the season is coming down to whether or not Tony amuses you. Do you get a kick out of his paranoia and his spying and his capitalizing on lazy clue-hiding “Survivor” producers and the gullibility of his alliance? I'm not going to judge you if you do. More and more, Tony is being portrayed as a crazed prankster genius, Russell Hantz without the whiff of brimstone. You never know when “Survivor” juries are going to resent Tony's type of gameplay, but he seems to be doing it with a big enough smile and enough relentless fast-talking that he could win under a lot of circumstances. Of course, if he goes out before the Finals, whoever dethrones Tony would also have a good winning resume. Tonight we lost one of the people who couldn't even begin to argue they deserved to win. Jefra and Woo are also in that category.
Thoughts?
1) Probst is a sexist jackass, again. There is zero chance he makes that comment to a man.
2) Once again, a character the show is promoting and giving basically the entire season to happens to find an immunity idol without a clue. This happens so much it increasingly seems less like a coincidence.
3) It’s the bullshit Tyler Perry idol that everyone except Probst knows is an awful idea, and is not even new.
4) I hate all the people who might win.
5) Dang, this season had some promise, too.
Russell is going to win, whether he is on the show or not,. Apologies, what I meant to say is that Tony will win.
I get the comparisons between their gameplay as there is a similarity. However, Tony isn’t nearly as malicious as Russell when it comes to treatment of people. I feel like being described as Hantzian has negative conotations to it which shouldn’t apply to Tony.
I hate when the Survivor producers try and base a season around a particular player. This season was clearly going revolve around Tony. How everyone on the outside views Tony, and how everyone on the inside of the alliance views Tony. Whatever happened to the days of the Cirie-Parvati-Amanda alliance where it was just a fight to the death to see which of the smart, evil schemers could come out on top? This season, the players (besides Spencer and Tash) are so f***** dumb they just follow Tony. Put it this way, if Tash and Spencer make the final, either or, they will win. If they don’t, none of the others deserve to win. Not even Tony. He’s just lucky enough to be allied with a bunch of dumb-asses all too afraid to make a big move.
I don’t understand why the trio decided not to vote for Tony, even without Jefra’s support. Were they really worried about him reacting badly again? If they weren’t aware of Tony’s super idol, wouldn’t it have made sense to plan to blindside Tony with Spencer’s idol and hope they guessed correctly on who Tony’s team was voting for?
Jefra flipping back was idiotic, she was only tight with LJ who Tony turned on. Tony is obviously the most tight with Trish and Woo. She said it herself that she’s at the bottom, bah non players frustrate me.
I wish I liked Tony more so I could enjoy his ability to scrape out of tight spots, but really Spencer and Tasha are the only ones left who I can root for and unless Spencer can kick Tony in his bag of tricks and turn it around I think we’re in for a pretty boring next few episodes with Tony congratulating himself to the camera again and again.
Yeah, this episode was pretty exciting and tense, and we’ve had several of those; but it’s hard to see how the next two at least won’t be kind of pro forma. Next week especially; then the week after that, it could get a bit interesting if Tasha or Spencer (whichever is left) wins immunity.
Biddle,
It made sense to target Woo over Tony, primarily because Woo has been great in challenges. Even without our knowledge of who has the super idol, the more likely person who has an idol is still Tony, because I’m sure his constant running off an idol searching wasn’t as stealth as he suspects.
I agree I hate the special idol it gives the most volatile player such a huge margin for error he basically can’t blow it. Is it even worth hiding it at this point? Just show everybody and they will never bother voting for you. Tony is essentially bulletproof now which is way less fun
It’s funny that Kass thought Spence had the idol cuz of her read — but that he found it right in front of her!
Spence still seems chapped over Ninja/Sonic Woo – but I’m happy Swingin’ Woo neither broke his butt *and* survived tribal. Whew Woo!
It did look like Spence *might’ve* given the idol to Jeremiah, I wonder if Tony’s trick really did influence that decision at all??
Whatever the case, it was good for the tribe to stick together to target the trio. Yeah, Tony’s a real threat and he put the alliance members in jeopardy by forcing a virtual 50/50 chance that one of them might go given that they could no longer split votes, but he’s just *one* guy! And there’s still bigger fish to fry – jury wise. Plenty of time to shed him, his vote is more valuable for now – but that Perry Idol is a raw deal and is going to cost another player their game at some point. And that sucks.
Tony does amuse me – a spy shack at the ‘water cooler’? Strategizing by himself? A scramble for a *buried* idol that he *found*? I’m a believer in his bag of tricks, cuz the dude sure did pull a rabbit out.
I don’t understand why people complain about idols being easy to find. They have been on that beach for about 10 days when Tony found the idol. The Survivors have probably been looking for that idol for hours a day, but they can’t really show people not finding it in a 40 minute show.
I am not a huge Tony fan, he is fun, but he DUG it out of the ground.
I can understand the dislike for the idol, I don’t like the powerful idol myself, but just don’t say it is easy to find, if we have no idea how long he had been searching for it.
Jeremiah, the King in the North, is dead. He seems likable, that’s the only compliment I can throw his way.
I really enjoying Tony, so I’m enjoying his antics. He’s clearly the front runner winner as of now, especially with an overpowered idol. Which seems so ridiculous. Now the question is does he tell people, or keep it silent. I’m leaning with silence.
Jefra is a fool. Her gameplay is foolish, why make a pact then instantly go back on it AND tell them? She could have shook up the game. She was privy to who the majority was voting and could have told Spencer who the vote was going for and avoided a 4-4 split. That would require Spencer telling her about the idol. So maybe not, still this evlpisode just proves d she has no gameplay. Tony/Spencer/Skeletor/Tasha are the only ones even trying at this point.
Didn’t it seem obvious the vote was going towards Robb Stark? It just seemed so obvious that Spencer should have played the idol for him. It was selfish and ultimately hurt Spencer’s ability in my mind. Fortune favors the bold. Risk going home at the expense of controlling the game or save yourself to get picked off later. Fortes fortuna adiuvat! Wasteful.
I like Tony, but feel like the rest of these folks are just dumb and that’s why he’s having so much success. Still I’m enjoying this season and think a couple will get invited back at some point.
I don’t blame Spencer for playing the idol on himself.
Woo does not come across as deceptive, but in an vote in which they couldn’t split them and ensure Spencer or Jerm went out, that Woo statement could have all been a bluff.
Seriously, had Spencer “fell for” them going for Jerm, played the idol to save him, and then he goes home, he’s kicking himself.
Besides there are too many fractures possible in that weak 5 person alliance (Jefra is easily swayed, Kass is a consistenly inconsistent player, and Woo is pretty swayable as well), Spencer’s game still has a chance going forward, even with Jerm going home. Spencer isn’t doomed to need to go on an immunity winning run or he’s doomed.
How did that type of idol come to be known as the “Tyler Perry Super Idol?”
Apparently Tyler Perry suggested “the idea” to Probst.
Thanks.
Well at least we know who to hate for the worst idea in Survivor history. Seriously that idol disgusts me, truly awful. It completely takes the gameplay out of everything. Awful move by the decision makers!
Unsure if I like the super idol or not but the thing that gets me is that Tony was the only one with the ambition to go out and look for it. You have something with immense power that the producers want to be found and no one else even makes an effort. Ridiculous . Wasn’t even that hard to find. Hate or love Tony he is controlling the game and deserves the million if he makes it to the end
I was liking this season without the return players and redemption island and then Tony miraculously finds a super idol. Is there anyone out there that doesn’t think it was staged? Frankly I hate those “hidden” immunity idols. After Russell somehow found three that one season it became apparent that a key to making to the end was to be “good television.” How can tony not make it to the end at this point? Maybe someone will steal it from him but then he’ll “find” the new idol that’s in play now that spencer played his last night. What a disappointment. The best shows were the ones without all the gimmicks where people actually struggled to survive, remember “outlast”? Now it’s just outwit and outplay and make the producers want to keep you.
1) Don’t like the Tyler Perry Super-Idol. At all.
2) I will Jeremiah. He was my sweet little eye candy. Waaaah!
3) Don’t like Tyler Perry, either, come to think of it.
4) I hope Spencer and Tasha can find some way to flush that stupid idol out.
The Tyler Perry Idol is dumb, but it doesn’t guarantee Tony final 3 at all. It will help A TON, but they definitely don’t let you use it at Final 4 Tribal and often don’t let you use it at Final 5 Tribal (that has weirdly varied inbetween seasons). They found the perfect balance with the Idol having to use it after votes are cast, but before they are read (after trying before votes are cast and after in past) and it seems dumb to mess with that.
It was pretty clear early on from the edit that Tony was going to find the special idol, however, I’m curious when production had planned for this idol to be found. Other than a vague hint that a special idol was somewhere near camp, there was never a mention or a clue about it since. My theory is that there would have been a clue presented at the Survivor auction that we see in scenes for next week. There’s always an advantage item up for bid and I bet it will be a clue to the special idol. Given that it’s been found, I wonder if production alters the advantage item(assuming that the special idol clue was the plan) or if they proceed with it. If they proceed, then you assume that Spencer or Tasha have the foresight to save their money and bid it all for the advantage item. Obviously, it will all be for not if that’s the case, but I’m sure there will be plenty of edits showing Spencer/Tasha looking happy when they realize what the clue is for and then distress when they can’t find it. With plenty of cuts of Tony smirking knowing they’re looking for something he already has. There’s always been questions on whether or not production interferes, but if the advantage item at the auction is the special idol clue, then that will go a long way in proving(to certain extent) that production sticks to the plan.
Isn’t the advantage item usually help in the next immunity challenge. I’m guessing the next IC will be a 3 part elimination process where the advantage gets you to step 3 automatically.
Sigh. It’s time to take this Survivor season for what it’s worth. A polarizing crazy/intense player aligning himself with Surivor morons. Jefra and Trish’s idiocy last night sealed it. “Tony swore to me he wouldn’t do it again.” I couldn’t believe Trish said that. If Trish, Jefra, and self proclaimed genius Kass saw the writing on the wall they would grab Spencer and Tasha and force Tony to play his idol at the least. Worst case is the vote gets bounced back to Spencer or Tasha. Then you have the majority at 6. Vote Tony again. Or Woo.
I can’t remember a season with this many people who have no knowledge about how to win the game that made it to the jury. Jefra, Woo, Morgan, Jeremiah, Kass, Trish, Sarah are so clueless it’s amusing.
UM, how is Trish playing even remotely bad? She is the glue to her alliance and was the person who got Jefra back on board to vote out Jermiah. She is easily the most aware player of the season and it’s shown countless times.
What show have you been watching? Trish has been engineering most the big moves. She got the Cliff vote off. She got Kass to flip and make her alliance the one in power. She saw Jefra was thinking about flipping and she got it smoothed over to keep the alliance from blowing up. She’s tight with Tony she doesn’t want him to go. He’s the target so she can fly under the radar. She is the Parvati to Tony’s Russel.
Who do you think is getting the “Winner’s” edit? I think they are positioning Spencer in a very positive way even though they had to manipulate the game early on to keep any of the Brains team around.
Shouldn’t Tony be wearing that idol around his neck and talking up the ability to use it after the votes? That is a virtual guarantee to the final four or whatever the last round is that you can use idols as no one will want to vote for him. He doesn’t want to have to use it and needs to make its presence known.
You can still flush if 5 of the remaining 7 cut a deal. Throw the most votes on Tony then put 2 votes on the actual target. Probably best to not to tell IMO.
Way too many stupid people this season. Only people who have a chance to win are Tony and Spencer.