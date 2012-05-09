Recap: ‘Survivor: One World’ – ‘It’s Human Nature’

Pre-credit sequence. Poor Kat. So sad. So absent. Tikiano returns to camp under a full moon. Everybody’s still shaking their heads at how blindsided Kat was. Muscular Mark Twain, however, has other things on his mind. “If I were the girls, I would have voted me out before Kat. That would have been the smartest thing they could do,” MMT says, hinting that he has a subplot that would allow him to sneak into the Top Three. He begins the plotting by going and asking Kim if she’s OK with taking him to the Top Four, suggesting that she should plan on going with Alicia and Christina to the end and that he’ll get the jury to vote for her. “The biggest threat is Chelsea,” MMT says. “And she’s my friend,” Kim says. “If I have to send Chelsea home, that’ll be my worst night here,” she says. Alicia wanders over and Muscular Mark Twain tells her that if she makes the Top Three, he’ll hype the Jury up for HER. “I’ve been doing this in segments,” MMT explains.
Promises, promises. Ants. And a scorpion. But no bats. Chelsea thinks that game is down to two groups of three: Sabrina, Kim and Chelsea against Alicia, Christina and Muscular Mark Twain. Chelsea knows that the other three think Kim is with them, but she’s confident Kim has her back. Everybody is hungry, including Christina, who’s dreaming of food. Chelsea is attempting to wrangle Christina, by promising her Reward and praising her bond with Alicia. Then, weirdly, Christina goes to Alicia and Kim and outs the whole conversation. Kim worries, for the second time, that Chelsea has been too chatty and outed her double-timing. Sitting uncomfortably astride two alliances, Kim knows her position is precarious.
The circle game. Reward Challenge time. They have spin in circles to unlock a disc, collect three discs and then use the discs as a decoder to solve a puzzle and blah blah blah. Want to know what they’re playing for? The winner will get to enjoy cocktails, a shower, a three-course meal, fresh clothing and a night on the boat. Even I agree that that’s worth playing for. Lots of spinning. Sabrina and Kim get to the decoder first, but nobody’s really that far behind. Chelsea wins reward and does a happy dance, hugging the number wheel. She gets to take one person and she vows to play it fair, opting to take Sabrina with her. That’s nice. Then she gets another pick. And she takes Kim. I don’t get what these women are thinking. You don’t need to promise people you’re going to take them on Reward. It’s not an obligation. But if you promise you’re taking them on Reward, it’s bad juju not to take them on Reward! I get the feeling this season’s entire Jury deliberation will be complaints about Reward partnerships. And that will suck.
A Chelsea-worthy vessel. The yacht is very nice. They have the promised robes and the chance for a luxurious shower, closely monitored by the “Survivor” cameraman. Chelsea’s relaxed and she’s convinced that her alliance is heading for the end. Chelsea agrees that she loves champagne and she loves Kim. And Kim agrees that she also loves Chelsea. Cue the ’70s porn music, y’all. “I feel like my head is so much clearer today than it was yesterday,” Kim says.
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned on Reward. “I’m livid,” Alicia says. Christina agrees. Muscular Mark Twain nods quietly. The three angry non-yachters all agree that Chelsea must be voted out next if she doesn’t win Immunity. Alicia knows that Kim is the swing vote and while she thinks Kim has her back, she admits that Kim could make the wrong choice. MMT makes his play and proposes that Kim and Chelsea may be deceiving everybody and plotting together and suggest that everybody would be better off if he went to the Final Three with them. This wasn’t a plot MMT had previously envisioned, but it makes him happy. Suddenly, Alicia is liking the idea of Tarzan sticking with them and she warns that if Kim doesn’t come back to camp agreeing they’re voting against Chelsea, Kim might be targeted next. Ack. Whiplash. This is why you don’t leave a loosely composed three-person alliance alone and hungry while you’re off on Reward.
Skewered. But first, Kim and Chelsea and Sabrina are bonding over veggies. They agree they’re going to stick together. That’s fine. Then Kim gets cocky, talking about how the only bad thing that could happen is if the other three come together on their votes. GEE. Maybe they shouldn’t have been left together then? Sabrina and Kim both praise Kim’s ability to lie to people and make them believe she’s telling the truth. I know there are no newspapers out there, but Kim’s starting to read her own clippings. She knows they have to find a way to win this next elimination despite having only three votes. Well, Kim, you DO have an Idol. That would do the trick pretty easily.
No Comeuppance! Muscular Mark Twain is preparing to be defeated by feminine gender and he’s doing so by making rice the way he likes it. It seems that he likes his rice strained through… some article of his clothing (his buff?). Hmmm. And potentially ick. Team Yacht returns. They return to discord. Immediately, Alicia goes to Kim and outs Muscular Mark Twain’s double-dealing. Kim decides to pitch MMT to Alicia as her Judas, rather than as a faithful minion. “We’re gonna get Tarzaned and look like friggin’ morons,” Kim laughs when Alicia is immediately receptive. While to us, Kim’s yarn-spinning seems really obvious and manipulative, she catches Alicia in her net with ease. Christina comes in and joins with the exposure of MMT. “Getting Tarzaned” instantly becomes code for looking like a fool. “I am the queen of the social game,” Alicia crows, saying that either Chelsea or MMT will go out next. “I’m the most powerful player and I’m going to remain the most powerful player,” Alicia says, laying on a newly rediscovered accent rather thick.
The Reality of My Surroundings. Immunity is back up for grabs. Players have to use fishhooks to gather puzzle pieces and turn those puzzle pieces into a fish skeleton. Oh and they have to do it with one hand tied behind their backs. Jeff Probst does a lot of shouting to generate drama. All I get is that Alicia wins Immunity by seconds over Kim. Who knew? Maybe Alicia really is the most powerful player?
Blue Eyes of the beholder. Back at camp, the scrambling begins. “I am probably the most surprised about my win today,” Alicia admits. Muscular Mark Twain produces weird awkwardness by saying he should have won and calling Alicia a “bitch.” Kim thinks she can sway Alicia to push Tarzan out and she tells Sabrina and Chelsea about this conviction. Why is she wasting this time preaching to the choir? Kim is down with Chelsea and Sabrina, but not down enough to do anything with that Idol to help Chelsea. Add Chelsea to the list of people who don’t care about leaving, but are miserable about leaving before Christina. Sabrina explains that the entire vote is going to come down to Kim swaying Alicia. But instead, the only person Alicia’s talking to is Muscular Mark Twain, who admits the role he played in voting out five men. Everybody tonight is talking about Kim’s blue eyes and their ability to hypnotize people. Are Kim’s eyes really that great? I kinda liked Kat’s eyes, if not for the general vacancy. We end the segment with Alicia talking about her father-daughter bond with MMT. So in that whole segment that was all about how Kim needed to sway Alicia, we didn’t see Kim and Alicia talk for a second. That’s unsatisfying.
Tribal Council. Kat, the first woman on the Jury, shows up looking mighty attractive. Sabrina still believes she can win. Muscular Mark Twain says the only reason he’s around still is because he helped get rid of the guys, simultaneously making the argument that he should be taken to the end because nobody likes him and because he’s a millionaire and doesn’t want the money. “At the end of the day, we’re women and he’s still a man,” Sabrina says, aptly. Muscular Mark Twain is wearing Kat’s tank-top and he was briefly wearing Kat’s panties on his head. I can’t say for sure, but it appears that this information genuinely is freaking Kat out. She may even brush away a tear. Sabrina’s worried that this has all been an act on MMT’s part, that he’s crazy like a fox. There’s more nattering about Reward-picking. Kat is still bitter. This is weird. “I think he might be playing some people more than they think,” Chelsea warns.
The vote. Muscular Mark Twain writes Chelsea’s name. Chelsea writes “Tarzan.” No Immunity Idol is played. Probst goes to tally: Chelsea. [“Good bye, Chelsea,” Kat says.] Tarzan. Tarzan. Tarzan. [Kat gets her “What’s appendicitis?” look.] And that’s it for Muscular Mark Twain. He thanks everybody. On the Jury, Mike flips him off. And the men are all gone. Muscular Mark Twain ends with a poem and a Tarzan holler.
Bottom Line. For a brief period, I was intrigued by the idea that this had all been part of Muscular Mark Twain’s master plan all along. And maybe it was. It was not, however, a successfully rendered master plan. He got Tarzaned. I’m very confused, though, by the story that the “Survivor” editors are trying to tell us. Kim has become way too self-congratulatory about her manipulations and everybody spent much of the episode raving at Kim’s genius, but the decision to not show us the finishing touches of that genius in favor of some half-hearted effort to produce drama was weird and unsuccessful. That “Show me, don’t tell me” rule that you hear about in writing also applies to reality TV editing. I’d rather see Kim be brilliant and persuasive than have people talk nonstop about her being brilliant and persuasive. That was a really frustrating episode. I’m so very sick of both people carping about Reward treatment, but also with people making such strategically stupid decisions with their Reward sharing.
Bottom Line, II. Going into Sunday’s finale, I feel like “Survivor” has put all of its eggs in the Kim basket. With Colton gone, the narrative has been shifted to “Kim, The Blue-Eyed Angel and Mastermind.” As a result, I don’t know that any resolution other than Kim winning would be satisfactory, while Kim winning will be boring. It’s probably just a good idea to finish up this season and move on to next fall’s installment.
I think it’s a little bit harsh to malign Chelsea through the review for her promise to take Christina on reward and then not doing it, when, as she pointed out during tribal, Christina is the one who 11 seconds after the conversation where she said she’d do it, Christina went and broke her word to Chelsea by immediately all-but transcribing their entire conversation to the tribe.
After that I think Chelsea not taking Christina is completely obvious and reasonable, and the fact that Christina would promise Chelsea she won’t say anything and then IMMEDIATELY run and tell everyone, and get bitter because Chelsea didn’t take her on reward seems just downright silly.
I think it’s pretty clear with the way things have blown about people deserving, not deserving, promising to take people on reward, etc. that it’s just a VERY dumb idea to promise anyone that you taking them on reward.
There is ZERO upside to making that promise to Christina. It’s not like she has shown any ability to win the challenge, so its highly unlikely that Christina would pick Chelsea because of her promise.
If everyone knows that Kim is working both sides of the fence — and they seem to — WTH don’t they blindside her?
D’uh that’d require fortitude and taking control of your own fate! D’huh, NEVER! NEVER EVER!
The misfits should have chopped into the BIG THREE (Chel, Kim, Sab) weeks ago. Now everyone knows that Kim is running the game and playing both sides, and they allow her to do it? Why not remove her (since in all likelihood she has the best claim to the throne and can say you rode my curtails) and prove yourself by getting rid of the biggest threat AND make yourself the new top dog. Stannis Baratheon style. Requires some foresight and courage, but isn’t this game about winning and giving yourself the best chance to win?
It’s pretty pathetic for both sides to keep Kim around.
I understand there will be some bitterness votes, but other than the guys stupidity, Kim was the main reason the guys are all sitting on the jury, and they are going to make a majority of the jury.
But it’s pretty clear that all guys respected and viewed Kim as a ringleader of the girls. Nevermind the fact that she’s dominating all the competitions too, which the guys have to respect too.
I still have no idea how Chelsea and Sabrina even think they can win in the final 3 against Kim.
Alicia is just overflowing with hubris about her perceived gameplay, other than her yelling about how she’s running this game, we have seen ZERO moves to show that Alicia is running the game and not Kim. Even last week’s Kat eviction was ultimately left up to what Kim/Chelsea wanted to do.
Kim’s eyes really may be magic since she’s seemingly got them all bamboozled into thinking she’s tight with .
Because everybody on this show is afraid to do ANYTHING. The argument is always, “If I don’t do what the person in charge of the game, I’ll get voted off seventh instead of fifth.” It’s a moron’s argument, and it’s part of what’s been increasingly wrong with this show for a long, long time. They need to cast people with a strategic mind and with the guts to act on it.
I started to like Tarzan, despite his penchant to make things really weird. That being said, all suspense was lost when 90% of tribal was focused on Tarzan. This show needs new editors immensely. Why does Alicia think she is in control? They should have shown her develop a relationship with Tarzan and Christina (since last I knew she HATED and was making racial mockery of Christina), now they’re tight and Alicia thinks shes in control? By not showing her strategize they make her seem delusional and unlikeable (maybe she is?). Survivor WHY WONT YOU show us what is going on rather than a dirty old man putting dirty panties on his head?
I agree about the ending. I feel like Kim deserves to win, but she’s doing just enough to leave the door open for it to be stolen from her. I don’t feel like she’s made any tough decisions that warrants a vote (other than controlling the mid-to-end game by playing with apparent idiots) and just always does what is expedient. I’m torn about this. I don’t want Kim to win, but I think she ought to, right?
The Editors for this show continue to be worthless. As soon as someone starts talking strategy out of nowhere about their final 3 plans, they are always the next to go.
Trying to create fake drama/suspense for a single episode by showing the strategy of a person who’s sure to be eliminated does not make any viewer emotionally invested in the players at all.
This leads to the viewer at home only believing that a handful of people are “playing the game” because they are the only players that are shown talking strategy, since the merge it’s basically been 100% Kim.
If Kim now doesn’t win, and say Sabrina wins in a final 3 with Kim/Chelsea, the viewers will all feel betrayed that the jury again voted for the wrong person. Because up to this point we have seen ZERO footage of Sabrina controlling the game by strategy (since she clearly isn’t winning challenges).
I’m not really all that impressed with Kim’s end game so far. She’s voting off Kat and now Tarzan who wouldn’t get any votes in a jury, which makes no sense.
But from what we’ve seen, no one else has controlled the game as Kim has. She played on Troyzan, and this week Alicia’s, hubris to get them to both turn on their alliances and do what she wanted.
Not exactly impressive power play moves in Survivor history, because everyone seems to be an idiot and manipulating them doesn’t seem that difficult.
But at this point, I can’t make a case for any other player left in the game would/should beat Kim in a final vote.
The only possible upside to this awful/boring season is that someone who controlled the game wins, leading to in the future new contestants start making more game changing moves.
I agree with you on both counts Jobin. Terrible contestants and terrible editing. They never show ANYONE thinking strategically, just fall in line and let Kim do her thang. I don’t get it. Are these people really that dumb or is the show doing a bad job of showing us this.
A comment like, well Alicia has Christina and Tarzan in her pockets. Does she really? Apparently we as viewers are supposed to know this b/c Chelsea said this once, but she also left THOSE THREE alone after the reward challenge. Ugh!
Jobin, I think the problem with your line is that Kim is somewhat in the JT position (rather than the Stephen position, where he needed to cut JT to win), she doesn’t NEED to turn on her pals to win, she can go to the end with Sab and Chelsea and still win the game, because she’s not been painted as some Boston Rob-Russell Hantz-esque villain throughout the season and can beat anyone that is left in a jury vote because they all seem to love her, so why not stay loyal to the people you trust 100% if that’s the case.
The show is doing a poor job of showing us strategy. Because even DUMB people have some kind of strategy of how they are going to get the the end, even though it may be severely flawed.
Case in point, Kat, she thought she was running the game with Kat, but all the viewer knew was that she on the bottom of the 5 person female alliance that was created on a day 1, and was nearly voted off at the 2nd/3rd tribal.
I’m pretty sure Alicia is delusional about having both Christina and Tarzan in her pockets. As we saw last night, Tarzan clearly has his own plans about how he was going to make it to 3, and that wasn’t just doing whatever Alicia told him.
Chelsea has repeatedly shown that she has no idea how to play the game, she’s maybe multiple strategic gaffes already, and who she picked for reward was another minor one.
Personally I love how everyone is sitting complaining about how Kim always gets to go on rewards, yet is to stupid to realize that it means that YES she is infact playing both sides.
I think Kim can safely bring Chelsea to the final and beat her, but without having any idea how people are perceiving Sabrina or her gameplay its hard to know the jury’s thoughts on her. All we know about Sabrina is that Kim thinks she’s played a great social game.
And that social game is exactly what ends up winning when people start throwing around bitter votes.
Chelsea has got into arguments with multiple people along the way, and she’s clearly just doing whatever Kim is telling her to do.
Think about it Kim could easily be this year’s Coach, where from a viewer perspective they were the leaders that controlled the entire game, and forced the other team to crumble once they merged.
If I was Kim I would take Chelsea with me, and then Christina who’s definitely not getting any votes.
Remember we really didn’t have any idea that Russell was SOOO hated by everyone on the jury the first time he was playing the game, that he had no chance of winning. Up until that point every viewer thought he was a sure thing to win, then the cute blonde won because of the bitter jury and her apparently social game.
So we really can’t say how the jury is on a bitterness level towards Kim until they vote sadly.
I’m glad it’s not just me then. I’ve been confused by the past few weeks votes because from the episodes I thought things would go a different way.
Besides new editors the show needs new producers and a new host to inject some life into it.
Also, John Woo just called and he wants his 90’s slo-mo/fast-mo camera style back.
The Russell loss was no surprise to me. I could tell he was not liked by the majority of the people. He basically only confided with Natalie the whole time and she ended up winning. I was happy with that outcome because I thought Natalie played a great social game. I think she made everyone’s life better in camp whereas Russell just sat in a hammock all day long.
All we know about Sabrina is that she willing took on a leadership role in the beginning of the season, and that the others fear her social game and ability to persuade people to see things her way. The latter is something they’ve only told us, not shown us, which sucks because she was my early fave to take it all. Suddenly, it’s the Colton then Kim show, and it’s “Sabrina who?” I don’t get the editing this season at all.
Jobin, she certainly might be this year’s Coach, but last year’s Coach would have won the game if he didn’t throw up all over himself at final tribal. Jim and Ozzy said publicly that if Coach had come into tribal council admitting he played strategically, instead of falsely discussing honor and integrity for the whole time, they would have voted for him and he would have won. I don’t see Kim making the same mistake. If I had to guess, Kim-Sabrina-Chelsea final 3 means Kim gets votes from Michael, Jay, Troyzan, Tarzan, Alicia, Kat, and Christina, and wins in a rout. People keep comparing Kim to all these ‘bad guys’ but the edit isn’t really presenting her as an arc-villain. To me, Kim is basically an upgraded version of Cirie (Cirie would obviously win if she ever makes final tribal, but she can’t ever win the final challenge to save herself, which Kim certainly can) in that she manages to pull all these puppet strings, but everyone still seems to like and trust her.
Mike,
Good point about Coach completely blowing it at Tribal.
Remember Coach decided to vote off Rick instead of Sophie, when they were at 5. If he turns on Sophie instead he makes it MUCH harder for the jury to not vote for him to win.
Could you really see Jim/Ozzy being able to talk themselves into voting for Albert or Rick?
Kim could easily make the mistake of voting off Christina at 5, instead of Sabrina (or Chelsea really) and paying the price for it in the final vote.
You could make a case that Coach kept Sophie around, so they would have a better chance of beating Ozzy in the final immunity challenge. But for Kim she doesn’t even have to consider that because Christina/Sabrina are both awful at challenges.
Well listen, I think you might be right that her best move could be Chelsea/Christina at the final 3, and she still might do that if she wins final immunity, I’m just saying I think even if she takes Sabrina, she’s still going to win, even if that might not necessarily be the optimal move in the sense that she probably wins 7-2 against Sabrina, but 9-0 against Christina (Chelsea to me is a lock for 0). Rob in Redemption Island had to take 2 total goats with him, I just don’t know if Kim is necessarily in that spot here.
As for the question of Albert/Rick vs. Coach, you’re probably right, particularly on Albert, he’s just got too much sleazy used car salesman to him according to any interviews I’ve heard with people after the game, but as for Rick, who knows, everyone seemed to like him, and if he had won, he’d have been more visible than he was in the edit (did he finish 5th because he was edited like that, or was he edited like that because he finished 5th?). Predicting goats is just super tough on Survivor because the editing has such a massive effect. I mean everyone I’ve heard talk about South Pacific post-game said Brandon… crazy lunatic Brandon, would have won if he made it to the end, so who the hell knows…
What a fantastically boring season. I almost think that the producers and editors are bored themselves. The story lines are lackluster and one dimensional. I think the casting is partly to blame also.
This was just a brutal season – not one person still alive is likeable. Don’t know if its the edits or what but all that’s left is just eye candy if you want to call them that.
This is the first time that I’m FFw’d through episodes and that’s not a good thing.
First off, Chelsea should be inducted into the Survivor Hottie Hall of Fame immediately. The scene when she and Kim were talking on the beach after they’d come back from the Immunity Challenge; YOWZA!
Secondly, I’ve been yelling about Tarzan betraying the guys for weeks and only NOW they decide to edit it into the show? Every week during the vote reveals they’ve shown him voting along with Kim, so why are we only talking about this now? Mike flipping him the bird was totally justified.
How was that fish thing a puzzle? They just seemed to be putting them one without any kind of order, other than the color-coding of the three sections. That challenge sucked horribly.
If I was the jury this year, I’d just fuck everything up by splitting the votes and forcing a tie. Nobody deserves to win.
I wouldn’t blame the players because the editing sucks.
The problem with this season is that the One World theme didn’t really pay off. I think the problem with it was that they split the tribes by gender as well which started things off balance. If the tribes were mixed then maybe the One World idea would have paid off.
The editing has been awful as many people have said. Too much airtime give to racist whatshisface in the first episodes. Then when he was gone we were left with a bunch of players we hadn’t really got to know yet. This has been the case for a number of seasons now.
It really seems that the show has been hit by budget cuts and they are trying to pull things off on the cheap.
I love how people try to discredit Kim’s amazing ability to charm and disarm her competition by simply writing this entire cast off as a bunch of idiots. Sabrina is obviously very intelligent and has some game savvy. Alicia is an extremely dangerous player who has been proven herself quite able to flip on even her closest allies (Kat). Kim’s ability to manage Alicia is phenomenal in fact. Otherwise cutthroat players have consistently had a blind spot when it comes to Kim (Alicia, Colton, Jay etc.). This isn’t because they are dumb, it’s because Kim is just that GOOD. Sure Christina is an idiot and Chelsea is completely clueless but even so this is not the cast of Redemption Island, not by a long shot.
It’s so easy for people to look now at what Kim is doing and think that it should have been so obvious to anyone what she was up to. It’s such a cop out though to say that these people are idiots for trusting her. They trust her because she’s a damn good manipulator and has a refined way of soothing and placating people. She gives them a false security blanket the minute they begin to doubt her and suddenly they are overjoyed, ready to believe that Kim has always been with them. We saw it this episode when she planted ideas about Tarzan in Alicia’s head. She knows exactly how to make them do whatever she wants and she should be admired for her ability to play the game the way it was meant to be played. Pit Kim against the cast of any other season and she has a high probability of doing well. She knows how to look people in the eye and make them want to believe her. Kim only makes the rest of this cast look dim because she’s such an outstanding player herself and she absolutely should be ranked in the top tier of survivor players.
As for jury management, all Kim has to do is look Kat in the eye and tell her it was hard to vote her out and viola, she has Kat’s vote. All she has to do with Troy is stroke his ego and tell him that he was her biggest threat and was gunning for her. All she has to do with Jay is tell him that he shouldn’t have told her about Troy’s idol. She’s never been malicious with a jury member the way Russell was. She’ll do fine it’s clear that they aren’t that bitter.
Agreed 100%, and honestly I think even the ‘self-congratulatory’ and ‘reading her own press clippings’ was a bit heavy handed in terms of criticism of Kim.
One of the most interesting things to me about Kim is how her edit is, given the way she’s playing the game. I mean, it’s just shockingly positive to the point where a bitter jury would surprise me from what we’ve seen. Even last night, if this was Parvati for instance doing this, they’d have presented what she did to Alicia as, ‘look at this manipulative bitch, how could she do such a thing, what a mean-girl!” But instead we get everyone talking almost wistfully about what Kim is able to do with those baby blues, and we even get that scene at the end where she’s not cackling maniacally about her tricking Alicia into voting Tarzan out, but instead talking tenderly to her friend about how hard she’s trying to keep her here and how difficult it would be to see her go.
And to your point about Kim vs. anyone on any other season, since season 5 of this show, almost 10 years ago now, I’ve had the same person atop my list of equity to win a random season, Brian Heidik, and even I’m beginning to consider Kim for that top spot, I just don’t see a flaw in her game anywhere.
Mike – that is a great point about Kim being a person who would do well on any season. Danni Boatwright is someone else who people often ignore that would be high on that list as well. She probably makes the merge 100% of the time and has a great chance of making the endgame every time.
Jonah – Love the Danni mention, she does get short shrift too much because her season was poor. I definitely think Danni would be high on the list, since she’s not particularly threatening, capable enough in challenges that she’d never get voted out early, likable enough to win a jury, and at least cognizant enough in the strategy department to care about keeping herself alive, shown for instance in the Rafe situation at the end. The only criticism I would levy is that she’s not quite as actively strategic as I think you’d need to be to be in the truly elite class with people like Kim and Brian. There were lots of times that season where Stephenie and Rafe made major unforced errors which benefited her and you can’t rely on that 100% of the time. Don’t get me wrong, Survivor is full of fish, and assuming the opponent will screw up is a fair assumption a large majority of the time (see Sophie reading that Coach would idiotically take her over Edna or Cochran so she knew to make sure no one else made any moves), but sometimes you need to be more active into forcing them to make those bad decisions, which is why she’d probably be top 10 in terms of equity to win a random season, just not quite top 5, although maybe she is, because finding top 5ers is hard to come by, since outside of Kim and Heidik it seems like everyone has warts.
I think Danni is often unfairly ignored as a great winner. If I was to describe to you that someone who was the undisputed leader of her tribe during the pre-merge (this has been proven to be true in interviews) and was also one of most athletic people on her season, made it to the merge DOWN in numbers, and then outlasted not only her ENTIRE tribe but almost everyone else on the opposite tribe, one would praise that as an amazing feat, yet the average casual Survivor fan (like Dan) probably wouldn’t think much of her game if asked about it.
I agree with you that Rafe made multiple mistakes, including the famous F4 boot of Lydia over Danni. Rafe has said that he didn’t want to make the mistake that he had seen in other seasons where the smaller person was able to win the F3 challenge (and Lydia would have taken Steph, no doubt) like Kim J from Africa and Lill from PI.
Danni was apparently very sick at the time (though it is not clear how much she was playing this up) and she also had promised to take Rafe to the final 3. In that situation I can maybe slightly see why he chose to boot Lydia since if Danni was going to take him to the final 3, he was guaranteed a F2 spot.
However, I think Rafe over thought it. Lydia was one of the worst challenge performers in Survivor history at the time, and wasn’t a threat to actually win the jury vote like Lydia was. he should have booted Danni and hoped that either he or Steph could beat Lydia. He would have ensured himself the F2 spot that way.
Oh, Danni definitely had the end game on lock pretty much from the point she won that immunity edge in the auction. The Cindy boot was a pretty huge disaster as she was both a goat, and in their alliance, but I do give a lot of the credit on that to Danni working Steph and Rafe over, same with the Lydia boot. When I’m talking about unforced errors, I’m more talking about completely unfathomable moves like voting Jamie out for no reason at final 8 which was done of both their idiotic free wills, without any real effective push from Danni. That one is still unbelievable to me, especially from a supposed gamer like Stephenie. I mean, I can get how his paranoia was annoying, but you’re playing for a million bucks, just deal with it for a few more days and collect your million.
No it was pretty obvious the order people would have and that she was playing both sides. You can give Kim credit (of which she deserves some), but don’t ever discount the inability of stupidity.
‘I’d rather see Kim be brilliant and persuasive than have people talk nonstop about her being brilliant and persuasive.’
JESUS christ DANIEL -stop writing about Survivor. I stopped taking you seriously a few seasons ago when you said Redemption Island was a good season but none of your criticisms make any sense. We see Kim manipulating people every episode. Last night was a master class from Kim.
This truly has been the season of assholes and bitches.
I think Survivor needs a total overhaul to make it interesting again. The last few seasons have been lackluster at best.