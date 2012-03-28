Recap: ‘Survivor: One World’ – ‘The Beauty in a Merge’

Pre-credit sequence. Welcome to the Merge! The castaways return to camp. There’s cheese and grapes and wine. Troyzan is overjoyed, because this is what he’s been waiting for. Alicia thinks Christina should have gone home instead of Colton. Bacteria thought different, Alicia. Don’t mess with bacteria. “By Colton leaving, he screwed me over,” Alicia whines, wondering if she’ll be able to return to her original Girl Power alliance. She anticipates a beginning to the backstabbing. You can almost hear the “Survivor” producer yelling, “God, I hope so!” in the background.
Coffee is for closers. BATS. I love the bats this season. The Merged tribe realizes it has to come up with a new name. I’d have suggested Free Coltonia or something to pay tribute to their departed, bigoted leader. They choose Tikiano. Troyzan explains that it’s a combination of “Tiki” for “God” and “Ano” for “Year.” Jonas is working a little molecular gastronomy, trying to generate the flavor of potato chips with young coconuts and sea water. I’d respect his culinary skills a bit more if he’d been less of Colton’s slave. Anyway, Tikiano may be a merged tribe, but there are still rules and Jay lays down the law to Muscular Mark Twain that only people from the former tribe that won coffee get to have coffee. Jay is convinced that the new Salani tribe members are going to band together to vote out the new Manono members, which makes total sense because they were together for, what, five days?
Truncated paragraph. I’m basing my new paragraphs on each new appearance of bats. Muscular Mark Twain is disappointed that the men aren’t planning on sticking together. He approaches Mike and tells him that the men can get together and that Alicia would swing to their side. “Guys are better together,” Mike nods and agrees, though he says he doesn’t like any of the guys. Darn. That programming block was too short. I was fooled by the bats.
One becomes Two again. Jeff Probst begins the Reward Challenge by re-dividing the Tikiano into two different tribes. Boy. That pretty much wreaks of, “We’d already worked out this Reward Challenge before we decided to to Merge and we’re not digging things out of the sand now.” Though I guess arbitrarily split groups aren’t uncommon for post-Merge rewards. It’s an obstacle course, leading to hole-digging, leading to puzzle-making. The winning tribe gets an afternoon of cold beer and pizza. The challenge begins with the extreme awkwardness of Leif getting stuck wriggling under a wood fence, prompting Probst to observe, “Leif is like a turtle birthing out of the sand.” Sigh. Ultimately, though, the two fake-tribes are tied when it gets to puzzle-building. The arbitrarily assigned orange tribe wins reward. That means pizza for Christina, Alicia, Jay, Sabrina, Troyzan and Chelsey. OK, I suppose.
I’m so hungry I could eat at Arbys. Pizza time. It doesn’t look like very good pizza. And the beer doesn’t have a label. “Anything other than this dry-ass rice we’re eating out here and a chicken we catch every blue moon is great,” Sabrina says, acknowledging how awful the pizza is. “They could have brought out fried skunk and I’d eat it,” says Troyzan, another fan of the pizza. They also received a message. It’s about the Immunity Idol. They agree not to tell everybody. Chelsea wants to make sure a Manono doesn’t find the Idol, because she wants to keep Salani numbers, but does she mean New Salani or Old Salani?
I do not like green eggs and ham, I do not like them [Muscular] Sam[uel Clemens] I am. Back at Tikiano, Leif has sand in every part of his body. He wanted pizza. Poor Leif. Jonas and Mike have a little talk and Jonas is unhappy that Muscular Mark Twain has been making plans without his permission. “The guy makes zero sense. He’s a loose cannon,” Jonas says, before going to MMT and blasting him for not telling him about the plan. But wait! MMT insists that he told Jonas about the plan days earlier and blasts him with, “You are such a confused a**hole,” MMT growls. “I’m tired of your bulls***,” Jonas rants right back. At this, Muscular Mark Twain decides to take his ball and go home, dropping out of the alliance and declaring himself a free agent. “I do not like Jonas. I do not like that guy anymore,” MMT says.
I’m the King of the World. Troyzan wakes up the next morning before sunrise and goes in search of the Idol. He walks over to a tree and pokes under it. No Idol, but a freaky crab. He crawls up another tree. Bingo. That was not hard. It never is. “The early bird gets the Idol and gets the power,” Troyzan says. He reckons it could be a million dollar necklace. Just like the one Kate Winslet had in “Titanic.” That necklace was much harder to find.
[Insert lazy “balls” joke here.] Immunity is back up for grabs, but this time it’s Individual Immunity. Contestants have to stand on platforms holding discs, balancing themselves and balancing balls. If the balls hit the ground? Out! Muscular Mark Twain goes out first. Chelsea, Mike, Kim, Alicia and some other folks go out. “Troyzan’s balls haven’t moved for a long time,” Probst cracks, getting a nervous laugh out of Troyzan. Eventually, it’s down to Troyzan and Kat. Your first Individual Immunity winner? Troyzan, who has now landed two Immunity Idols in one programming segment. “You’re touching me! Jeff Probst” Troyzan says.
Poop Poop Poopy, Goodbye. Everybody gathers together to kiss up to Troyzan. The double-Idol-holder vows that he’ll do whatever his former Salani chums tell him to do. Chelsea wants to take out Manono’s strongest players first, which makes no sense because Manono had no strong players. So they focus on Jonas. Kim is happy with voting Jonas out, because he wasn’t in any of her Salani tribes. Troyzan disagrees with the anti-Jonas sentiment, not wanting to lose the masterchef and he goes straight to Jonas and tells him he’s in trouble. This confuses Jonas, who begins to scramble, starting by apologizing to Muscular Mark Twain, which the old guy buys completely. “It brought me to mild tears,” Muscular Mark Twain says. The weaker guys, without any real plan, decide to cast their votes against Kat, because she doesn’t pull her weight and she’s a little annoying. Then suddenly we’re having a debate about whether Muscular Mark Twain’s underwear is covered in dirt or poop. Seriously? Why is this happening? It continues with MMT possibly tossing his poopy underwear into the pot that’s boiling Chelsea’s underwear. She’s unhappy. Muscular Mark Twain tries explaining boiling and microbes to her. Oh God. Make this STOP. “If it were up to me, Tarzan would go home,” Chelsea says, deciding that sparing Jonas in favor of booting Poopy Pants would be the right play. Jay hates dead weight — Alicia, Christina, Leif, Poopy Pants — but he fears breaking up a perfectly good plan even more. But… POOPY PANTS.
Tribal Council. “It’s very chaotic,” Sabrina says of life at Tikiano. “You can be thinking way too far ahead,” Jonas says, criticizing the strategy that might lead to his eviction. He points to Mike as a smarter person to vote out. Jonas even goes so far as to announce his intention to vote Mike out, which prompts eye-rolling from Poopy Pants. “I disrespect what you just did,” Poopy Pants tells Jonas, instantly forgetting his “mild tears.” Poopy Pants says that Jonas may have thrown himself under the bus, which he continues to do by admitting his alliance doesn’t have the votes to get rid of Kat, who giggles nervously. “Do you want to attack all of us?” Poopy Pants asks Jonas, before saying that he’s going to write Jonas’ name down. “I’m just trying to play the game. You can’t blame me for that,” Jonas protests and Chelsea and Sabrina come to his defense. Poopy Pants comes to his own defense, by saying he’s out of his element when he’s not in an operating room. “That’s the beauty of a merge. All of a sudden people like Jonas become a threat and people like Tarzan become an asset,” Kim says. Chelsea calls Poopy Pants “dead weight.” Poopy Pants says the vote could be mercurial.
The Vote. Poopy Pants writes Jonas’ name down. Probst goes to tally the votes: Jonas. Mike. Mike. Jonas. Jonas. Jonas. Jonas. Jonas. That’s it for Jonas, who becomes the first member of our Jury. “No hard feelings,” Jonas tells Poopy Pants, who responds, “Hard feelings to you.” Oh, Poopy Pants! “Good luck with that food situation,” Jonas laughs.
Bottom Line. If Jonas hadn’t been Colton’s willing, spineless concubine, I really could have been sad by tonight’s results. When he wasn’t being Renfield to Colton’s Dracula, Jonas did, indeed, appear to be perfectly likable. Because Colton and the producers made such a mess of this season, nobody’s alliances make an iota of sense, though I can see how this might lead to a bunch of surprising blindsides down the road. This was a bad episode for the producers/editors, who needed to find somebody heroic/appealing to capture the focus after last week’s Colton flameout. Instead, “Survivor” has decided to make Poopy Pants into the new Phillip Sheppard, a delusional old guy with a TV-unfriendly banana-hammock who coasts along in awful ways because everybody knows he wouldn’t stand a chance with a Jury. Of course, The Special Agent lasted the full season because Boston Rob made sure nobody took him out. This season lacks a similarly powerful guardian angel figure on the horizon, unless Troyzan decides to take Poopy Pants under his wing. Colton was not a good person — the opposite, apparently — but he was a galvanizing force. Poopy Pants is increasingly annoying, but I don’t care enough about him to root against him and there isn’t a player who I’m even close to rooting for. There’s no alliance I can recognize, no momentum that’s meaningful and there isn’t even enough eye candy to keep me going (not that the remaining castaways are ugly). This is a serious concern.
Your thoughts?
Poopy Pants has some serious emotional issues that he never sorted out, that have now manifested themselves into major delusions of victimized grandeur. But at least he isn’t that twit Colton.
No eye candy left? Chelsea is still in the game.
You need to give credit to Kim for playing a fantastic game. She reminds me of Yul, a really good player but a boring Survivor “character”.
Mikey – Kim has played the *start* of an OK game. It could eventually end up being a very good game. But what has she done that was fantastic? She found an Idol. A child could find an Idol. Comparing her to Yul based on her making the Top 11 is wicked premature…
-Daniel
She’s clearly been the lynchpin of the girls alliance the whole way through and has somehow suckered Troy, Mike, Jay, *and* Christina into acting into what is clearly not their best interests. She’s used the idol to strengthen her core bond with Chelsea and has herself positioned as not the official leader but clearly second-in-command, which is actually a great place to be strategically (Jonas honestly had the right idea that went totally to shit when his final three goat came down with infection, and even further to shit because he didn’t anticipate the rest of the guys save Leif bailing on him).
Kim is a very boring, dry player, but she’s also a good one. She’s always shown to be at the core of the dominant alliance and now she has two of them she can pick and choose between, and it always seems like the other players are confiding in her (and sometimes Chelsea).
Dan,
Kim’s got two different routes to F6 (Team Woman or Team Clue), has a core partner she can trust (Chelsea), an idol, and is the person that her alliance mates felt that they had to convince to switch the vote. Which she decided not to and they followed along. I think it’s almost impossible she doesn’t make it to whatever tribal council is the last you can play an idol + 1, which I think means she’s there at 4. The contradictory alliances might screw her with the jury, we’ll have to wait and see.
I would assume the two men from Team No Clue go next, and then Christina, and then we’ll see.
Son – You’re giving her a TON of credit for an arbitrarily formed alliance that was built on Day 1 and hasn’t been put to anything resembling a test. Her tribe dodged one elimination bullet when Kourtney was injured, made the relatively easy (but not necessarily smart) decision to get rid of Nina instead of Kate and then dodged two possible elimination bullets because Colton took his winning side to Tribal Council and then left the game. There’s really been nothing dominant about her alliance and several different moves by Colton and a lucky Tribal Shuffle have been much more responsible for how untested she’s been than anything she’s done.
It’s not that I don’t think she’s in good position, but you’re just jumping to a lot of conclusions that haven’t been tested in fire.
In my opinion…
-Daniel
I agree with Dan here.
Beyond having the idol there really isn’t a difference in credit (beyond finding the idol) between Kim, Chelsea, and Sabrina. Those were the 3 who were the shot callers in the original alliance, so we have at least some insight into them thinking rationally unlike the irrational Alicia and not-that smart Kat.
But right now Kim’s idol is just potential at this point. Sure she found it, but she also has to make the correct decision about how/when to use the idol in the future.
As Dan just said, she’s in a good position, but there is a lot of the game to go.
I agree too, and she’s lazying way too much for me to cheer her. I mean, who lays out bathing on a boat on Survivor, especially alone. Some of the things she says bug me too, like she’s such a mastermind. I agree, she kinda lucked herself into her so-called position. Pretentious b!tch IMO
This isn’t really specific to this episode, but I really love the reaction shots of Kat every time someone says a word she doesn’t understand. I can’t really imagine watching once she’s voted off.
Lou – I wish somebody could have gone into the game after Colton got his non-appendicitis diagnosis and reassured Kat that her appendix might not be the ticking time bomb she fears it to be.
-Daniel
They need to find a way to show her the clip from the Simpsons where Dr. Hibbert removes an appendix from a guy on the street, then lobs it like a grenade. The fiery explosion as the appendix bursts would fry her fragile little mind.
Once you said “Poopy Pants” I LITERALLY could not stop laughing for the remainder of the article. I am secretly 12 years old.
Poopy Pants.
Also, Kat is the eye candy of the season. Kind of like Kim Bauer in “24” season 1.
Poopy Pants had me thinking of the South Park Rod Stewart episode every time I read it.
You didn’t mention the opening credits with all the player’s names. When’s the last time they’ve done that? I missed that opening lo these past few years. It was how I learned the player’s names and got me in the mood for Survivor.
Too bad it was still a dull episode. Another quote unquote ‘hidden immunity idol’ that was found in 5 minutes. Another food reward to ensure no one goes hungry. Challenges we’ve seen dozens of times already. Dull dull dull… At least Probst didn’t have another temper tantrum during the challenges.
Last season they did it at the very start and at the recap and never again. I think the same deal for Redemption Island.
My guess is they ran the full opening credits because the most interesting thing that happened was Underwear-Gate and they didn’t need the extra time.
Daniel,
What do you think about this idea?
It’s time that they start having individual reward competitions at certain points in the season to determine who gets the idol.
They could do this pre-merge, where pre-merged teams compete individually against each other for the idol, but in secret from the other team. As well as post-merge.
Granted you could lose the surprise that someone might or might not have an idol, but most people tell everyone the second they have an idol now anyways, and from the exit interviews most people seem to know who had the idols anyway.
They could easily have players compete individually in a timed event, without any other team members watching (like how they do with Big Brother sometimes). But instead of revealing the results to everyone, the immunity idol would just be given to person with the best time, and players would have to try to figure out who has it.
Jobin – I think they either need to hide the Idols better or stop bothering. We need to be past the “It’s in the knot of a tree” stage of hiding. It’s a little embarrassing at this point…
-Daniel
Daniel,
It’s pretty clear that they aren’t going to hide the idols better. They are worried that if they hide them too well, then no one will find them, which will take away a talking point from the game.
Problem is after Russell found idols at a comical rate, everyone absolutely must be spending hours each day searching for idols or you really aren’t attempting to play the game.
If they are going to continue to make the easy to find, then they could at least make the expire quicker, as in “this idol can only be used at the next 3-4 tribal councils.”
Because every season is starting to take on a pretty rote feel to it:
– One of the members of the biggest alliance finds an idol
– They then are the “leader” of the alliance (exs. Coach, Boston Rob, Kim, Colton), and no one dares go against them
– The idol propels them to the Top 4, then all they need to do is win the final comp, or get taken to the final 3 by the winner.
The producers need to figure out ways to try to change up who’s in “power” during the game, and one of the ways they could do that is by having the “power of having the idol” change hands is by making them expire often and certainly earlier than the next to last challenge.
Pretty lame that last tribal it was uncertain if Colton had given his idol to anyone, only that potential mystery was completely removed when they said there was a new idol hidden back at camp.
Obviously players are going to realize they wouldn’t be introducing a 3rd idol into the game.
I think right now Troyzan has shown he’s one of the better players.
You have to think he has a jury vote in his pocket from Jonas, since he was the first to let Jonas know that he was in trouble.
Kim and Chelsea are clearly running the show. They made the masterful play of taking out the likeable threat while strengthening the position of both their all-girl alliance and the short-term Salani members. Barring immunity problems, they can easily take out Tarzan next week to further build their position. They have a solid two-person alliance and I bet they make up 2/3 of the Finale.
What a pathetic display by the men. From being Colton’s followers to now just sucking completely, they’ve disgraced the gender. I hope a Tsunami takes them all out.
“All of a sudden people like Jonas become a threat and people like Tarzan become an asset,” Kim says.
And this is the problem with ‘Survivor’ in general. Merit means nothing. So, unless you have interesting strategists, the season becomes a waste of time. There aren’t very many smart players in this group. There aren’t very many likable players in this group. There isn’t even a villain worth despising in this group.
The Vile One ruined this season because he sucked the oxygen away from virtually every other player and the producers thought he’d be the one to drive interest. All he did was galvanize viewers away and the rest of the cast isn’t helping.
Regarding the complete delta bravo known as Poopy Pants, he is a world-class jerk. He’s out of his element if he’s not in an operating room. Exactly. He’s an egomaniacal surgeon, a plastic surgeon to boot, who isn’t comfortable unless he is able to boss the people around him in dictatorial fashion. God complex much?
They blur out people’s mouths when they curse but they can’t blur out PP’s marble bag when he bends over? Thanks for nothing, Burnett!
How interesting can the season be when the editors feel it’s more interesting to spend five minutes on what may or may not have been soiled underwear rather than people discussing strategy?
This must be the worst season ever, no?
Trooper – The worst season ever? It sucks, no doubt – but recruiting Brandon Hantz as a ‘star’ was ridiculous. The Jesus guy in the tent at Redemption was sad. Religious freaks were sold two seasons in a row, then to really stir things up – they get a gay bigot.
Game play has not been on Survivor radar since maybe Parvati. Hard to say what season has sucked the most. Players get more sheepish & stupid each cast, so it seems. But I agree, the editing is decaying rapidly.
Btw, I also am aghast when I see PP’s “marble bag”. Just baiting us to like him less. As if we needed that…
“Game play has not been on Survivor radar since maybe Parvati.”
Boston Rob says hello.
There’ve been two seasons I remember giving up on, the one with Twyla and the one with the idiot everybody called Fabio. If Colton hadn’t nearly died last week, I probably would have given up this one. As it is, it’s got another week, maybe two, but unless something brilliant happens I am about done with these people.
First recap I’ve read & must say this was WAY more entertaining than the show itself! What I thought made Survivor successful in days ago were: Strategies, Scrambles, and Suffering. Now it just seems like a bunch of buffoons hanging out on a beach, with some petty drama here and there.
Bad decisions abound from cast choice, editing, game set up, and ill conceived producer manipulation. Everything seems rather contrived with unilateral focus on individual characters that are not interesting on any real level. BUT – Poopy Pants IS better than Biblical Brandon and Cultish Coach & thank GOD there’s no god this season or re-hashed ‘stars’.
Revoltin’ Colton was catapulted to ‘star’ status by execs, but America can’t stomach blatant bigotry. An epic fail.
It is obvious that America wants to see a game unfold & it is such a simple recipe. I think Russell screwed the show permanently – he got people talking, so execs try to replicate that with more and more interference each season. Lame.