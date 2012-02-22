Recap: ‘Survivor: One World’ – ‘Total Dysfunction’

Pre-credit sequence. The Women return to camp after skating through Tribal Council without voting anybody off. Mike greets them by making it clear that he kept their fire going in their absence. Kat isn’t impressed by his generosity, plus she’s also terrified by bugs. Before bed, Christina takes Alicia aside and tries to set things right. To the camera, Alicia claims that Tribal Council went exactly the way she planned. After Christina vents and Alicia ignores, they shake hands. They hug. You’d think Alicia wants Christina out next, but you’d be kinda wrong. “Nina looks like a bag of rocks and I don’t even know what that analogy means,” Alicia teases. Interesting. And confusing.
Managing the airheads. Morning. The Women gather and they decide to set some ground rules. First order of business? Everybody agrees that Sabrina, who organized the meeting, should be the leader. “Managing the airheads is going to be exhausting,” Sabrina says, before setting up chores involving water, fire and food. Nina senses that she, Christina and Monica are on the outside of an alliance and she’s being driven nuts by the needlessly chipper Kat. Instead of getting food, meanwhile, Kat and Alicia go and soak.
Dread knot. Tree-mail comes along with an enormous box for each tribe. It’s a do-it-yourself Reward Challenge. Each box contains a bag of knotted ropes that they have to untie. Want to know what they’re competing for? A tarp. They also get to keep the box and rope. It’s way too claustrophobic a challenge to be good television. The Men win, but it’d be impossible to explain either why they won or why the Women lost. “We needed a tarp like a fat kid needs cake,” Sabrina laments. Fat kids LIKE cake. But do they need it? That’s what’s wrong with America! Parents think fat kids require desserts.
Don’t picture Russell Hantz in a schoolgirl uniform. DON’T. There are lots and lots of bats. The Men return, led by Tarzan in a truly unfortunate banana hammock. Mike thinks that the Men are on the verge of having the best camp in “Survivor” history. Everybody’s working hard, except for Colton. “Colton’s just here to hang out in the Girls’ camp,” Mike says. Jonas warns everybody that Colton is networking hard with the girls and that if they reach a Merge, he’s gone, saying that Colton makes Russell look like a schoolgirl.
No cure for the common Colton. “I have nothing in common with guys. We all have an extra appendage,” says the biologically astute Colton, who isn’t willing to help his own tribe, but is happy to help the Women with their shelter and camp. It seems like a love affair between Colton and the Women, but looks can be deceiving. “Colton is like a virus. There seems to be not a cure for him yet,” Sabrina says. The Women decide to feign a tribe meeting just to get rid of Colton, which is simultaneously cold and also understandable. Colton sniffles and suggests he may be best served going to a different part of the island and starting his own camp. After a respectful pause, Colton returns to the place he wasn’t really wanted and calls all of the Women together, but Sabrina is calling him a “drama queen.” He laments his absence of connections on the island and he cries and vows to support all of them. It’s Kim who tries to explain a weird concept to Colton: This is a game and he’s on a different tribe and they’re a little concerned about having him around all of the time. Sabrina doesn’t want to have “a guy who acts like a girl” getting in the way of their self-definition. They send Colton shuffling off into the jungle.
The Island of Misfit Boys. It’s nighttime at the Male enclave and Tarzan is dancing around in his underwear. “I would never talk to these people out of this game,” Colton says, before acknowledging that sometimes in “Survivor,” you have to make strange bedfellows. To that end, Colton calls several of the non-Frat Pack Alliance men over and reveals his Idol and his plan to use it at the next Tribal. Troyzan is giddy. Jonas is agog. “Colton went from the first guy to get voted out to now the ringleader… The kid is ridiculously smart,” says Colton Fan Club President Jonas. Colton, though, looks at his alliance of Jonas, Troyzan, Tarzan and Leif and shudders. “Until I can get with the girls, I have to associate myself with these misfits,” Colton says, adding cockily, “This is my world. They should have called this ‘Survivor’ Colton’s World.” That’s the fastest Napoleon Complex in human history.
It’s definitely the boobs are hard. Immunity time. Both tribes line up on a narrow balance beam over water. Tribe members have to meander around each other in a linear bob-and-weave course, avoiding touching more than one person at a time. Or something. The Men wisely sit out Tarzan in a competition that ought to be weighted towards the Women. Leif makes decent progress for the Men, while Kat is stymied for the Women, initially baffled by Monica’s breasts, which prove to be an insurmountable obstacle course. This is the most grope-y challenge in “Survivor” history! I take back what I said about this challenge favoring the Women, as the Men get three of their ranks through before a single Woman can complete the course. Kat is confusingly and shockingly unable to figure out any of the logistics of the course. It’s an absolute rout for the Men. Only Monica achieved anything of substance for the Women, but Chelsea has a simple justification for their failure: “It’s definitely the boobs are hard.” We’ve gotta get that on a t-shirt. And why was that not the title of this episode? Monica is sad for women, not for The Women, as a tribe on “Survivor,” but all women, everywhere.
Farts & Leisure. So who’s gonna get the blame for the Women? They stand in a circle and Sabrina opens the floor to complaints. Kat takes immediate responsibility. Sabrina urges Kat to “rah-rah” a little bit more on the inside, to channel her energy in the future. “There’s nothing wrong with being emotional if you can control it, but she can’t control it at all,” Sabrina says of Kat, before pointing out that Nina is like the walking dead. Nina’s not so dead when it comes to calling Kat a “dumb blonde” and a “dumb broad” and “a complete idiot.” Monica, low on the totem pole, hopes that the strong players will realize Kat’s problems on their own, without her having to make a stand, but Nina can’t stop the insults, saying they’re being led by The Witless and calling Kat “dumber-than-dumb.” Wow. Nina doesn’t think much about Kat, does she? It goes on! To Chelsea, Nina says that Kat is “ignorant” and a “nitwit.” As we see Kat farting on her tribemates as a source of humor, it’s hard to disagree too strenuously. “Trust me, I’ve been embarrassed since I’ve been here,” Chelsea tells Nina. “Kat makes us all out to be freakin’ idiots,” Chelsea tells Kim, as the core Female Five begins to erode.
Tribal Council. “Let’s give tonight’s Tribal some context,” Jeff Probst begins, coldly laying down the law that this is one of the most embarrassing starts even in “Survivor.” Because they’re all women. Probst then compares talking to them to talking to a group of sixth graders. Because they’re women. This is certainly the most condescending that Jeff Probst has ever been to a tribe in “Survivor” history. Probst likes Nina, so he lets her talk about her life experience as a Los Angeles cop, before Nina demands that Kat justify her own life experience. Kat, it turns out, is in sales, so she works with people. And… that’s about it. Probst tries to encourage Kat to use her youth as an advantage, which she does, also celebrating her own energy. Nina scoffs that Kat isn’t an athlete, because being an athlete is more than just being athletic. Kim agrees that it’s between Nina and Kat, while Chelsea agrees that if they could start over, they’d probably have different alliances. Alicia laments the lack of girl power. Meanwhile, Kat is crying over her failure in the task. Kat, it seems, has never failed at anything in her life, though she confesses, “I usually don’t try anything unless I know I’m going to succeed.” Probst lays down the law that you can’t say you’ve never failed if you’ve never tried. Kat says it’d be fair to vote her out, but that she still believes in herself and wants to prove that she’s learning. Out of left field, Kat says that she at least wants to be in the game, while Christina is just there. Sabrina explains that this is all an example of how men and women communicate differently, saying, “A man would have called another man out and they would have dealt with it.”
The Vote. I have no idea how this is going to go down. Kat writes Nina’s name. Nina writes Kat’s name and hopes this will be the end to shenanigans. Probst tallies the votes: Nina. Kat. Christina. Nina. Nina. And that’s it for Nina. Probst tells the Women to get their acts together. Nina thinks the tribe made a huge mistake and that Kat’s destroying the tribe. She predicts that the Men are going to take the Women apart, piece by piece.
Bottom Line: Nina may be right about that latter point. For whatever reason, this particular group of women doesn’t seem to have even the slightest threat of cohesion. As Chelsea and Kim and Sabrina all realized, they made an alliance too soon. But if you make an alliance too soon in “Survivor” and enough of you realize it, surely five days in is a better time to ditch your alliance than any other time. This is where the loss of Kourtney screwed over the non-aligned women. I think if the Women had been 5-4, a Chelsea or a Kim or a Sabrina would have felt perfectly comfortable ditching that group, but with the numbers at 5-3 they couldn’t get their acts together fast enough. That, of course, makes otherwise reasonable and possibly appealing people like Chelsea and Kim look weak and wishy-washy and it makes the entire game look bad, because we could be about to watch a group of unlikable women get annihilated by a group of unlikable men, which can’t possibly be good TV. And it’s not even like it was clear that keeping Nina over Kat was anything resembling the right move, since Nina’s hostility and contempt for Kat made her seem as toxic as one of Kat’s hilarious farts. So you can’t even blame the Women for their vote, since they’d have been better off getting rid of both Kat and Nina. Plus, there’s a problem in viewer identification when Colton is totally unappealing except for when he made his power move, which was only smart because it was exactly what Sabrina told him to do, but then Sabrina’s treatment of Colton was a bit problematic this episode, so I can’t really embrace her either. This episode was not a good turn of events.
So… um… what’d you think of Wednesday’s “Survivor”?
I don’t really understand the logistics of the challenge, because if Kat didn’t have to start over after knocking someone over, why didn’t everyone just jump off as the person crossing approached to make the walk across super easy? When Christina got knocked off by Kat, Jeff explicitly said that Kat didn’t have to start over again, so why even go through the farce of trying to get around them if when you knocked them over you can just keep going?
I also didn’t understand why the guys had Leif go first, it would seem to be best to have him be at the end so the taller guys could just walk around or over him real easily.
Jeff’s horrific display of sexism at tribal council was easily the worst part of the episode for me. The women have lost 2 immunity challenges, 1 they didn’t even actually lose so much as get disqualified from, but somehow that’s a pathetic display, but when Boston Rob’s tribe lost their first two tribal councils Jeff didn’t seem quite as outraged.
“Horrific display of sexism”? Get off the pot, he just called it the way it is. “Boston Rob’s tribe lost their first two tribal councils”, how do you “lose” a tribal council?
Lunatic,
When Christina fell off, Kat could/should have stayed in Christina’s place, and Christina could have then tried to be the first one through.
Instead Kat jumped off too, and it wasted some time because everyone had to shuffle down the beam to space themselves out correctly, and also wait for another person to get out of the water.
I wasn’t a fan of Jeff’s sexism either.
But I believe the reason Jeff was so hard on the women was that a balance challenge is usually something the women excel at, and they got absolutely crushed by the guys.
Jeff obviously can’t come out and say “this challenged favored women, which is why your display today was pathetic” because even though we are all aware that certain challenges favor different types of players in the game, Jeff isn’t going to come out and say that.
Yeah, the guys should have had Leif go last instead of first. That way they could have completely dominated the challenge instead of…oh wait.
I feel like Jeff is just trying to get the women fired up and get their acts together. I remember him being equally hard to other tribes who lost several in a row. Blowouts don’t make for good TV, and that challenge wasn’t even close.
Sexist? Please stop being so sensitive. Probst was doing what he does best in attempting to stir things up and get the team to think. He could say the same thing if it were the guys that were messing up but in this case it’s the women tribe. Get over yourself and the non-sexist sexism.
Ok, so I made a typo and said tribal councils instead of immunity challenges, but the fact remains that Jeff was endlessly ragging on the women for the allegedly poor performance when numerous other tribes have lost two immunity challenges in a row without having Jeff claim that a tribe is off to the “worst start ever” in the game. The Heroes lost their first 2 immunity challenges (and in pretty spectacular fashion might I add) and Jeff never even got close to saying that the heroes were off to a worst ever start.
Jeff has a history of diminishing the accomplishments of women in the game while celebrating men’s, and it just happened to be out in full force tonight.
Do tell, what signs of optimism can be seen from this women’s tribe? This group can’t even build or keep a fire!
Probst is a bitter, tired, burned-out man. He tries to be positive but fails because he has utter contempt for all players. He really needs to retire and pass the torch (as it were) to a new host. I’ll bet it goes to Colby or B’rob.
Another suspenseless episode. Do they really think they’re fooling anybody by trying to make it look like the old lady isn’t going to be voted out. After so many seasons we can see this coming a mile away.
This whole ‘One World’ gimmick confounds me. What is the point? What resources are they fighting over? They both have fire and it doesn’t seem like they are fighting over food, water or shelter.
My guess is that with the One World gimmick they were hoping for lots of cross-tribe scheming like we’ve seen with Colston. Might see more of that closer to the merge as players scramble for position.
I agree with Troopermsu, that they are trying to promote cross-tribe scheming.
Another way of saying that is that they are trying to prevent whatever team is up at the merge, slowly and undramatically voting off the other remaining tribe week after week.
They are also trying to promote this by having team specific idols, if found an opposing team’s idol having to give it to someone before the next tribal.
Yea after two seasons of tribe annihilation (post-merge). I think they want to do something to prevent that, or minimize that potential. That way people can’t come in and stick to a certain gameplay which leads to boring TV.
The One World “gimmick” is as great as the casting for this season is heinously awful.
Still looking for a player to like…..
Kat thinks she’s never failed at anything probably because nobody has ever told her she failed. Everybody gets a trophy! Congratulations, Educators & Parents of America. 2 + 2 = 5. “That’s not the most correct answer, Kat.”
I’m not really sure why Chelsea & Kim didn’t switch alliances. Not really sure why Monica voted for Christina. A very strange and unsettling start to this season. It’s shaping up as possibly the worst ever.
Just like “Tarzan” should be shot in the face for giving himself a stupid nickname, he should be drawn and quartered for wearing that repulsive marble bag.
What’s with the Probst-free reward challenge? (The worst ‘Survivor’ challenge ever?) Has Probst weaseled his way into a Carson-esque contract where he only works part of the week? Will Colby be a guest Probst for future reward challenges? Is Burnett easing Probst out of the host role? Will Geoff the Robot conduct next week’s Tribal Council?
They’ve had Probst free challenges before. Samoa comes to mind and I think there was at least one other one.
Chelsea/Kim didn’t make a move because it would have put them in danger. Alicia seems close with Kat, as evidence by there, lets do nothing and soak in the water while everyone works bond they had going this episode.
If Chelsea/Kim approach Alicia about voting off Kat, Alicia could easily grab Kat and flip over to the Christina/Monica/Nina and have 5 controlling votes.
This is without even factoring in the interviews that we’ve seen in which Alicia thinks of herself as running things and a mastermind. In my mind, she would forgoe her beef with Christina, so she could proclaim herself the leader of a new alliance.
If Chelsea/Kim had switched, they’d have had a 5 to 3 advantage with Monica, Christina & Nina. Goodbye to the seemingly worthless Kat and the advantage would have then been 5 to 2 with Alicia and Sabrina at their mercy. Chelsea/Kim could have easily switched back at that point if they felt more comfortable with Alicia and Sabrina. I know Monica voted for Christina at Tribal but she had expressed an interest in voting for Kat if it could be done without her rocking the boat.
Good point, I didn’t think that.
Though then Monica/Christina/Nina would have had the voting power over the stronger women, Chelsea/Kim, in the new alliance.
I guess it came down they didn’t feel the need to try to shake things up (and have is possibly backfire on them, or turn themevles into a possible target), when they were deciding over Kat and Nina.
Even if they saved Nina this week, they still viewed Nina as the weakest woman, and she would have been in the discussion to be voted off next week in order to keep the tribe strong.
I think people like Sabrina, they just didn’t like Kat. And they didn’t have enough of an incentive to switch. I wouldn’t be surprised if Alicia and Kat work ethic comes back.
I think Monica voted for Christina b/c she liked NYPD and didn’t want to vote her out, but also did not want to garner the wrath of the majority.
And come someone explain to me why they don’t like Christina? It seems like Alicia was jealous that Christina was able to successfully do what she could not (get fire) and without embarrassing herself (making a legit deal v. showing boobs). Can someone explain this beef more?
Just a brutal, brutal episode. Like the above commenter said, you can see the vote coming a mile away. They have to mix up these tribes, and they have to do it QUICK. All the fun has been taken out of the game the last couple years with these power alliances sticking together from the beginning. Remember when the weak person responsible for a loss used to get voted off? Sigh…
I think they will do a pre-merge mix up.
I think the reason for the men vs women, as someone commented last week, was so viewers could easily identify players that were different tribes.
Isn’t that what the buffs are for? So you can tell who is on which tribe? Not that they are worn all the time…
If that’s their reason, it’s been a major fail. I think the men got like 10 minutes of air time last night, and we still barely know any of them.
Agree, Mulerish, the buffs would solve the trick, as would simple name IDs by the producers on the screen more often than usual.
I agree, they could have had gender mixed tribes living in the same camp and found ways for viewers to keep track of whos who, but I’m sure they are trying to keep things simple so its easy for the mass audience (ie dumb people) to tune in and not be confused.
I think they always struggle at the start of the season with who gets scree time. The teams that win always get little to no screen time. And of course they always have to focus 10 mins on whoever is going home that day, because if they didn’t no one would have known who Nina was.
Dan and all,
Do you have any favorite players yet? Players you hate? Players you have no opinion on yet.
Favorites so far: Chelsea, Kat, Monica, Jonas, Leif
Hate so far: Alicia, Matt, Mike, Troy, Tarzan
No Opinion: everyone else
Hate: Tarzan, Troy, Kat, Alicia & Colston.
Might end up liking, too early to tell: Monica, Chelsea, Kim, Leif.
Whoops typo on my favorites, Kim not Kat.
Agree with you on Colston being hateable, but I more hate the casting people for Colston, especially when they knew the season would be men vs. women and they would expect him to react to that how he currenly has so far.
Despise Alicia and Colton for sure. Alicia is full of herself and has it in for Christina for some reason. She had the gall to attack Christina for bartering the weaving of fronds for fire and yet she attempted to barter one of her teammates to dance naked for the guys. What a tramp!
Colton…what can you say but enough with the estrogen guy, girl or whatever he chooses to be. There’s more to the show that one individual but it seems that that’s all the producers want to cover and it’s Colton when there are most of the players left.
I watch it twice, and I stil dont know how the hell a challenge that was geared to the thiner, limber, lighter women resulted in such an absolute win for the men.. and if you tell me is because lack of understanding of the challenge and acting properly, i still woulnt understand because on the men side they are not rocket scientist either..
i am not ready to call it a bad season, after only 2 eps, but it has really started bad, hope it gets better soon.
At risk of sounding sexist, men are typically socialized to work together better than women. even douchebags. also, testosterone helps manage competitive stress.
Has anyone noticed that they have done away with the long intro credits where they show the tribes and the player’s name? I figured they would bring he long credits back now that RI is over. I guess they’re trying to shave off time wherever they can.
For the extra 30 seconds this saves I don’t see it as an improvement. I’m used to getting to know the player’s names from the credits.
And they took Probst out of the first challenge. That’s got to save time. It has been a few seasons since they had two challenges so I can’t recall if this is a new thing.
Wow, that was a bad episode and I even had alcohol to make it seem better!
Courtney’s ouster, in addition to messing up the numbers dynamic, also messed up the producer’s casting choices. I suspect that Courtney would’ve been a person the viewers wound up rooting for on the women’s tribe, since she didn’t seem to be a total bitch.
I like Sabrina a great deal, but I don’t see why she, Chelsea, and Kim didn’t figure out they didn’t HAVE to stick with this stupid first day alliance. Survivor is still a game that rewards flexibility, especially in the early rounds.
Can’t stand Colton, but I have to give him props for doing what he needed to do with that idol.
Finally — wow, Jeff was showing his biases last night. I mean, it’s been evident for a while that his favorite players in the game tend to be beefy, athletic men like Ozzie and Colby. He LOVES challenge monsters. But I don’t believe his utter contempt last night was based solely on the female tribe’s performance. The worst start ever? Does he not remember Stephanie’s original tribe, which, if I remember right, didn’t even have fire for like the first week? I guess it’s entirely possible that Jeff finds the women fairly odious simply on their personalities — I know I do. But I think he went fairly overboard with the condescension last night.
Like I said before I think Probst is burned out and hates his job. I’ve noticed in the past few years that he’s always yelling at the survivors during the competitions: “YOU GOT TO PICK IT UP!!” He didn’t use to do that.
I honestly don’t think he likes the job anymore and wants out. But I believe I read somewhere that his contract has been extended for 2 more years.
He’s like a high school teacher that has come to hate students and is just biding his time until he can retire.
It kind of makes you wonder about the show as a whole.
Jeff burnt out and just biding his time.
Survivors making 5-person alliances on the first day and that drives the whole game from day 2.
OBNOXIOUS and sometimes odious people who are cast because of what reason?
Maybe it really is time for the show to hang it up.
Side note — an interview with Probst on a competing(?) website had this fascinating quote from Jeff: ” Our big job in upcoming seasons is to make it more difficult to get a strong alliance of five right off the bat and keep it.”
IF he wants out why would he continue to extend his contract? Read his twitter or interviews with him, I think he loves his job and feels comfortable enough in it to express disdain at a tribe of idiots.
Gambling debts obviously.
The first day alliance thing bothers me so much. First impressions, while significant, are not gospel. Just because some people have had success with it (in part due to luck) does not mean EVERYONE should do it. People have this belief that this is how you HAVE to play this game now, and its so wrong. I would be developing bonds with people that work hard and contribute to the tribe now and work over the next few weeks/days to build that trust going into the merge. I wouldn’t ostracize people b/c they weren’t near me when I carried stuff to camp.
Whatever happened to the days when people would get voted off for double dipping food, or not working, or not contributing. I understand being able to look the jury in the eyes and say, I stuck with my original alliance, as some sort of counter to all the shady stuff which this game inevitably bears on its contestants, but it seems you need to be flexible and worry about the greater good than acting selfishly now. That is why the producers need to constantly change up the format to keep contestants on their toes and the game unpredictable.
tldr; I don’t like day 1 alliances.
So Nina calls it on the split and then Christina one of her alliance votes for her and the other, Monica votes for Nina; talk about tearing your alliance apart.
What was this show but the ‘Colton’ Show; give me a break already; there’s 8 other males, men that is since Colton’s the self-identified girl, so why so much airtime for someone who’s a bore and clearly has no business being on Survivor? His “misfit” alliance should turn on him and reveal the idol to the others. Better yet, steal it.
Can’t steal the idol. And his play of the idol puts the other misfits most in danger if the dominant alliance is aware of it, as they will just vote for one of them instead.
I find this cast to be completely forgettable and the only upside is that they are good to look at. They seem to be either beautiful Mactors or quirky folk. Typically there are a few normal people there. I have yet to notice them if they exist.
Plus, when did “Ex NFL Player’s Wife” become a profession?
Since salaries rose following free agency and lucrative tv deals?
I don’t like this season at all. The first night the egos of the men and the stupidity of the women just left me cold. Watch the second week and guess what same thing. Don’t think I will be able to stay with the show this time and I am a Survivor fanatic. Worse group of people yet and women get smart get rid of Kat! Men only one person so far has my respect and interest and that is Leif. Sorry Survivor think you blew it this time.
Can someone explain to me why they don’t like Christina? It seems like Alicia was jealous that Christina was able to successfully do what she could not (get fire) and without embarrassing herself (making a legit deal v. showing boobs). Can someone explain this beef more? Other than, it seems petty jealousy, there really is no reason for the vitriol.
you really wanna open the pandora’s box of a ‘reality’ contestant’s motivations? That’s like passing a stormy evening with the Necronomicon of Cthulhu. No good can come of it.