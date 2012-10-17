Recap: ‘Survivor: Philippines’ – ‘Got My Swag Back’

Pre-credit sequence. So. Tired. Of. Team Formerly Russell. This has been four straight eliminations, including the man who gave the tribe his name. It’s only Malcolm and Denise now. “I thought this might happen on Day 39,” says a lonely Malcolm. He doesn’t know what’s coming next, though Denise suggests they may be split up and sent to opposite tribes. “Everyone loves an underdog,” Malcolm predicts, suggesting we’d be wise not to count them out. Sorry, man. I’m kinda counting you out and hoping for a Merge or Shuffle or some other Game Event I can pointlessly capitalize.
Like flies to wanton boys are we to the god. Back to Matsing. Again. It’s raining. Again. The flies have descended on Malcolm and Denise like so much carrion. “We don’t have a tarp. We haven’t won anything. So it was just us in a fetal position waiting for the sun to come out,” Malcolm says. Tree-Mail, though, brings hope of either a reward or of absorption into a different tribe. Facing the possibility of losing their camp, Malcolm and Denise go scurrying and looking for the Immunity Idol. They fail. And fail. And fail. And then… by dumb luck! They tilt the rice basket and the lid falls off and they discover the Idol. [EDIT: I’m told Malcolm pried the lid off with a machete. Not so dumb luck, I guess.] Malcom is giddy like a schoolgirl.
Slapbet. The tribes arrive for… Something. Blair Warner says you can either look at Matsing as a decimated tribe, or two people who have prevailed. And… That’s it for Matsing. Malcolm spits on his buff and throws it on the ground. Malcolm and Denise are being split up. Malcolm goes to Team Skupin and Denise goes to Team Jeff Kent. “It’s like we’re starting over in a sense,” Jeff Probst says. But in another sense, it’s like one tribe go routed and it was too awkward to keep playing with them. Reward is up for grabs. Want to know what they’re playing for? Pastries and coffee. The challenge has players going one-on-one, each holding Idols on a platform and slapfighting to knock the other player’s Idol off. To begin with, Jeff Kent beats Malcolm. Artis easily beats Dana. Katie beats Blair Warner. Skupin tops Penner. It’s all tied. Denise takes out RC. Pete beats The Guy Who Looks Like Dana. Abi beats Dawson, even after Dawson goes for her hair. “Play like the men. Don’t play like a bitch,” Abi tells her. Malcolm beats Jeff Kent in the climactic battle and… Malcolm WINS SOMETHING! “I’m gonna have some sugar tonight!” Malcolm says. “I’ve got a new family,” Denise says when Probst points out this is her fifth straight loss. “I like this lady, but I sure would have preferred to have Malcolm on my team,” Penner carps.
Sugar… Oh, honey honey. Malcolm and Team Skupin return to camp and Malcolm’s just loving his new home. “I feel like I got my swag back,” he says. He’s happy with his Idol and his cookies and his sugar high, but he’s wary that he’s going to be the man on the outside. “Malcolm’s brought wonderful energy to our tribe,” Blair Warner gushes, raving about his attitude and his looks and his absence of negative energy. But RC isn’t so pleased. RC sees that Malcolm is immediately bonding with Peter and finding a clique. “I was bullied in school,” says RC, suddenly feeling like an outsider. “I’m going to fight,” she vows, suggesting that she needs time to flirt with Malcolm and make an ally. She begins by giving Malcolm a big “Thanks for the fire” hug. Pete doesn’t have the power of hugs, but he does have an Idol and he lures Malcolm by telling him that his alliance has the power. “Thanks to you, I can get rid of Mike and not worry about strength,” Pete tells Malcolm, who compares himself to “the stud football player from the rival school.”
Colton Dixon, Redux. Minus the hate, I mean. Will Denise also be the stud football player? Well, she leads Team Penner back to camp proudly and they welcome her as best they can. She’s anxious to prove her value. The arrival of a new player without a penis makes Katie gleeful. “We have a better chance of getting Denise on our side than we do of getting Malcolm,” Katie says, hoping the Distaff Alliance can come together strong. Meanwhile, though, everybody is feeling weak and miserable, especially Dana, who’s sporting the sunken eyes and pale skin of a Matsing loser. “I am dizzy, nauseous, completely dehydrated and I started getting this sharp pain in my stomach,” Dana says. She’s bolting out of the shelter and puking, lamenting that at home she’s tough, but “You’re only as tough as your body will let you be.” Poor Dana. “I’m a big fat guy. It doesn’t really effect me that much,” Penner says of the cold, acknowledging that smaller people like Dana could just be shutting down. He urges her to get naked and volunteers the whole tribe to warm her up. And it doesn’t even sound indecent when he says it. Poor Dana. Medical attention arrives via motorboat, with Jeff Probst at the vanguard. Dana can’t even tell Probst how she’s doing. Before you can say “Colton,” the medics start poking around with Dana’s belly. Joe the Medic diagnoses “an irritated tummy.” Joe wants to give Dana another 12 hours before pulling her from the game and Probst makes it clear that Dana’s live is not in danger. “Now, it’s on you…” Probst tells her.
Do you want to leave the game or do you want Jeff Probst to respect you? Back to Dana on her back. “Is this something you’re ready to give up on?” Probst asks. But Dana can’t do anymore. “Let’s finish this adventure on your terms,” Probst says, bringing the tribe around her. “I tried to hang,” she cries. Probst speaks on her behalf. “Penner, you know what this is like. You went through this,” Probst says. Penner is kinda and gracious. That’s what comes from being in a tribe that hasn’t eliminated anybody. They actually seem to like each other. It’s with great regret that they say farewell to Dana, who hops on the power boat. “Dana leaving the game screws up everything,” says Katie, watching her penis-free alliance going from majority to even in a matter of seconds.
The Jeff Probst Misogyny Variety Hour. Immunity is up for grabs as the teams arrive at the episode’s second challenge. “Dana felt she was too sick to continue. She pulled herself from the game,” Probst tells Team Skupin. Way to make it clear whose choice it was, Probstie. It’s a big obstacle course culminating in a word puzzle. Abi gets sat out and Jeff Probst mocks her for having been sat out in all but two challenges. Team Jeff Kent falls behind early and Probst leaves no doubt who’s at fault. “Katie really slowing them down,” Probst crows, impressively finding a way to belittle a third female contestant in only five minutes of show-time. Even when Team Jeff Kent catches up a little, Probst reminds the players that Katie’s failings caused their deficit. Team Skupin has a lead at the puzzle, a fairly big lead. Darn you, Katie! Wow. A THIRD reference to Katie’s suckitude. That’s astounding, Jeff. Or should I say “ass-tounding.” “Everybody’s in on this challenge, except for Abi, who’s sitting out once again,” Probst says as things get closer. Yup. Because we briefly forgot that you don’t respect her either. Both tribes know the answer, but who will spell it out first. It’s… Team Skupin. Editing suggests that RC played a big role in solving the puzzle. Probst gives her no credit. And Team Jeff Kent will be going to Tribal Council, a two-player swing in a single episode.
Baseball is played on a diamond, in a park… Football is played on a gridiron. MONKEY! Anyway, Team Jeff Kent is defeated. “Sorry, guys. I feel like an a***hole,” Katie says, calling it “embarrassing.” “I screwed up. There’s nothing more I can say. A really crappy performance,” Katie says, admitting she’d vote herself out. “Katie sucked in this challenge today. She was no good,” Dawson agrees, but Dawson isn’t prepared to vote Katie out. Unfortunately, this puts a target on Denise. “I don’t know if they’re going to vote loyalty or vote logic,” Denise says. At the well, Jeff Kent offers Denise the chance to join his alliance of three, figuring she’s stronger than the other women. Penner’s also impressed with Denise’s effort, which means either Dawson or Katie will get his vote. Man-Dana suggests that Katie looks checked out. But Jeff Kent thinks Dawson’s performance on the puzzle was a bigger mistake and Jonathan says Dawson has generally been the weakest person in the tribe. “Maybe I should date an athlete,” Dawson says in the shelter, figuring she can flush out Jeff Kent’s secret identity, or at least make him uncomfortable. “It’s a lot of fun to make him squirm,” she says, calling Jeff Kent a mouse. “Football is better than baseball,” Dawson says, raising Jeff’s hackles and causing him to repeat his feeling that voting her out might be good.
Tribal Council. In this game, fire represents your life, Probst has to explain to everybody other than Denise. “Dana leaving hit us harder than the rain ever could,” Dawson says. After celebrating Dana, we turn and target Katie for a while. And then we mock Dawson a bit. “I try to keep the spirit of the camp up,” Dawson says, calling herself “optimistic and empowering.” Kent lists a bunch of things that they’re going to base the vote on. That was easily the lamest Tribal Council of the season.
The Vote. Jeff Probst tallies the votes. Nobody plays an Idol. Denise. Dawson. Dawson. Dawson. [Jeff Kent smirks. Denise looks relieved.] Dawson. And that’s it for Dawson. “Wow,” she says. Come on, Dawson! Leave by throwing a grenade at Jeff Kent! Nope. She leaves by giving Jeff Probst a hug and a kiss on the cheek. BOO. “If he wins, he owes me SO much,” Dawson says of not blowing up Jeff Kent’s game. She says that if he wins, she wants a motorcycle and a helmet and a pink gun.
Bottom Line. I liked Dana, a little. Or I liked Dana as much as it’s possible to like anybody on the non-Matsing tribes who we barely saw for a second in a month of episodes. She was scrappy and periodically funny in the limited time we saw her. She was also the glue that held together a potentially interesting alliance. It was appropriate that in this season of redemption for medical bootees that somebody would be taken out by the docs. At least we still have Man-Dana. As for Dawson, well, I liked her a little as well. She occasionally seemed funny and energetic and, as the only person to recognize Jeff Kent, she was holding a piece of information that could have been used for drama or comedy down the road. I wonder if there’s any chance somebody on Team Skupin has recognized Jeff Kent and it just hasn’t come up? Because that seems like a really important piece of information to go unrevealed on “Survivor” this season. Ultimately, it was kinda satisfying to see Malcolm go to a new tribe and have success and Denise go to a new tribe and at least be appreciated. If Malcolm and Denise can get in good on their current tribes, it increases the chance they might be able to reunite and take over as a duo after the Merge and if that happened, it would really make me happy. As for the vote? I guess it makes sense that it was a coin flip between Dawson and Katie and… whatever.
Bottom Line, II. Jeff Probst was a clown in this episode. His challenge performance was like somebody doing a Mad Magazine parody of Jeff Probst and his contempt for women. Good gracious. I assume he’ll write something for EW about how little he respects Dana for leaving the game when it wasn’t an absolutely certainty that she was going to die. And then he basically punted on the Tribal Council.
What’d you think of this episode? Are you gonna miss Dana and Dawson or are you all “Who?”?
You’re just now noticing Probst’s remarks? He’s been a miserable SOB for years. Always stirring the pot. Always passing judgement. Always yelling at the players like a marine drill sergeant. I’d like to see somoeone snuff out his torch and pass the hosting duties to someone a little less jaded and cranky. But I digress…
I was a little disappointed that they didn’t let Russell’s tribe go down to one before merging but I’m glad they’re both still in it. I guess Malcolm’s going to keep the HII even though Denise could have used it.
I vaguely remember these Reward challenges. I liked Skupin’s idea of tossing your own idol in the air in order to knock the other persons down first. I bet if they do this challenge again that there will be a rule against that. Good to see that Skupin hadn’t injured himself again. I thought he would be the one that was medically evacuated.
Anyway who were these other players they showed today? I don’t recall seeing them before except the ball player and Miss Facts of Life. Did they bring in some new players?
Mulderism – You’re a regular reader. You know I’ve been making fun of Probst’s macho BS for years. But he’s NEVER been as blatant as he was tonight in that middle segment with Dana quitting, Abi sitting out and Katie blowing the challenge. That was Uber-Probst…
-Daniel
True that. I didn’t mean to come off as arrogant. I had just finished watching and was already peeved.
Maybe I saw incorrectly or wasn’t paying full enough attention, but it looked like Malcom took his big knife and forced the immunity idol off the rice cover. I don’t think it just fell off.
Liking this season, even Jeff Kent who I was sure I would dislike is playing with a certain amount of charm.
NoHoGreg – You could totally be right. Because of the “X Factor” weirdness tonight, I was watching “Survivor” on my computer on Slingbox where, as “Amazing Race” recap readers know, I can sometimes miss details…
It looks like next week, Jeff Kent is gonna be the Jeff Kent we all expected.
-Daniel
Yes, he pried it off with the machete. Then he tossed the machete in the air after he saw it was the HII.
Hey, no talking about the previews!
It’s been a pretty entertaining season despite the very predicable votes each week. Main issue I’ve had has been teams having huge advantage sitting weak players. Wouldn’t it make more sense to draw straws instead of choosing who sits?
Dramatically, yes. Hell yes.
In terms of a fair game (and Survivor is really the only “fair game” on reality TV), no. Hell no.
If Dawson was smart, she would have privately told Kent that she was onto him and would “out” him at tribal if she was voted out. That might have saved her.
Agree. That was really her only play.
If she reveals it to the entire tribe, it doesn’t change them voting out a weak female member of the tribe, and it’s still either her or other weak girl.
Really pathetic job by her to not try to make that play.
At the very least it would have saved her for another week.
Yet another reason she deserved to go. Silly girl and her pink gun! :-D
I guess that Probst shouldn’t point out who is last in the challenges and when someone doesn’t compete in challenges… because that might be sexist? Might hurt their feelings? That’s his job, Dan.
And you don’t know what else he said because of the editing. They obviously wanted to amplify how badly Katie was doing to raise the possibility that she might be voted out.
And BTW, he said in EW, that he would have quit, too. So you’re wrong.
If we had just woke up from a coma and only saw last night’s episode, you might have a point, but we’ve now watched 25 seasons of Jeff belittling and lecturing women at this point. It’s not some isolated incident.
BMFC1 – Neener neener, indeed! I feel ever-so-wrong.
Wait. No I don’t. Probst’s job is to provide meaningless prattle in the midst of a challenge. Mentioning that Katie had caused the deficit for a third time well after Katie was doing anything at all was just Probst being Probst.
-Daniel
Very very happy to see that it doesn’t look like either Denise or Malcolm is getting ‘Aaron’ed’ any time soon, because I really want to see that pair in the post-merge game. I love Denise fully accepting Kent telling her she was fourth in the alliance without question, because honestly, who cares, as long as her and Malcolm play tight post-merge, the final four will be herself, Malcolm, and two others of their choice anyway, given that in a three tribe merge, you always want to be the smallest one (see: the Outcasts+Fairplay in Pearl Islands, for instance) so given that you have no leverage, you take what you can get until you can turn it around. Also, I was massively disappointed in RCs ‘if the going gets tough, just give up’ attitude towards getting Malcolm. I suppose an argument could be made that a cadre of lunatics is actually what Malcolm might want to exploit, but I think, given Malcolm’s strong bond with Denise, he would appreciate a competent non-crazy co-conspirator like RC if she put in a little more work than just accepting his quick bond with Pete. Lastly, I would like to echo the shameful misogyny of Probst being in full force last night. It might be the worst comments on women of the week… and given what’s happened this week, that’s a pretty high bar!
I was hoping on as her torch was snuffed that Dawson would say something like, “I am hoping there is a Clark KENT on this team who can change into a Giant super hero.” That would have been funny.
What’s Pete doing?
Why does he immediately reveal his ENTIRE plan to Malcolm?
Why does he reveal he’s got the idol? He’s giving away this information for nothing in return. Malcolm can still choose to join him, or use that information against him and join the RC/Skupin alliance.
Yeah, Pete’s game play had impressed me up until last night. You don’t give away every single secret you have to a guy who just joined your tribe 2 hours ago. At least wait and see how Malcolm naturally fits into the group.
Agree, even with the editing, it seemed like Pete revealed this information within 4-5 hours of Malcolm joining the tribe. Which is just ridiculous.
Saying you have the idol, honestly just makes you a bigger target. Why would Malcolm want to join someone who has an idol? Pete isn’t going to allow Malcolm to have the idol for his use, so to me I would try to allign against him.
I wonder if anyone in either tribe suspects that Malcolm or Denise have the idol from their tribe. We obviously know that Malcolm has it, but I wonder if the other tribes are concerned about the possibility.
See I was thinking they should have come up with a story about how Russell used the idol and that’s how he prolonged himself in the game. They had a real opportunity to get their facts straight and come up with a story. They even could have pulled a ‘Malcolm/Denise used the idol and that’s why Russ went home.’ Then again if its found in your bag, you’re SOL.
While there are times when Probst’s macho BS irritates me, him calling out Abi for sitting out so many challenges was fine because 1) she’s sat out so many challenges and 2) she’s a lunatic. He also does a fair amount of calling out weak male players (at least, the ones he’s not man-crushing on). Er, not that I’m defending him for being sexist, but in last night’s episode, I didn’t see it as any worse than any other episode. Plus, I hate Abi. A lot.
Dan, pleaaaase ask Dawson why she didn’t out Kent and why the hell she wants a pink gun :-)
I agree about Abi up to a point, Dezbot. She is the big villain for me this season, and it’s annoying that she’s able to sit out challenge after challenge. Regarding the second part, though, that’s not her fault. Players shouldn’t be allowed to sit consecutive challenges. That’s an issue with the rules, as they currently stand. Probst shouldn’t be clowning Abi for that. I’ve always been a fan of his, but he’s been unbearable this season.
Yeah, he should probably call out the tribe as well, but like I said, can’t stand her, don’t mind him ragging on her :-) Probst has gotten more overt over the years, though. Sometimes I wonder if he wants to quit.
I’m pretty sure Jeff called out Cochran for being a weak challenge player. Besides, is it not Jeffs job to narrate and explain things to the naive viewer. Should he just remain silent? Should he take the opposite approach and say things like “yea so-n-so isn’t doing well today, but look at their spirit, they’re giving it their all!”
I don’t know, him being mean makes for better TV probably, I don’t think he’s a sexist.
It was funny how, when they finally found the Idol Malcom was all “I have it, and it gives Me advantage”, while Denise was more “We found it”. Clearly Malcolm thinks it’s his (and it is), so I don’t know what’s Denise happy about.
Given Malcolm and Denise’s position in their tribes right now, I wouldn’t worry about it too much if I’m Denise, since I imagine they’ll be back as a unit by the time Malcolm needs to actually use the thing.
Did anyone notice the weird, extended way Dawson was staring at Probst before giving him the post-snuff hug? I’m surprised nobody’s mentioned it. They even added some strange, unusual music to the scene. I can’t tell if that was her being funny or something more genuinely creepy.
Also, she was a grade-A moron for not using the Kent information this week. I can only assume she felt perfectly safe because of her “camp contributions” and how bad Katie was in the challenge. If anything, she actually drew the target to herself by poking at Jeff.
Would have been really interesting to see what happens with Denise and Malcom if she’d found the Idol first, or if they’d stumbled upon it together. The way it worked out was fine, but didn’t offer as much potential drama.
There’s no question that Probst was exceptionally dickish this week. The stuff with Katie was excessive but not unwarranted, but his attitude toward Abi was really uncalled for. We’ve seen the same person kept out of challenges week after week on almost EVERY season, so this is nothing new. If he was going to make a valid point, maybe pointing out that the much-older Blair Warner was competing and she wasn’t would have been more substantive.
I just watched the episode and totally agree about Dawson staring at Probst. Then she hugs and kisses him in a way that disturbed me sitting at home. It was way creepy and bizarrely sexual….. I hope Probst wife was not watching.
Can anyone remember the last time an idol was played by someone who ended up winning? It seems like it’s usually used to delay the inevitable. The last major idol play I can remember was JT giving Russel the idol helping Russel make the final 3.
I actually liked most of the people on Jeff Kent’s tribe. Even Dawson seemed like a somewhat likable player.
I’m pulling for Jeff Kent’s team and the RC/Skrupin minority alliance going forward. Hopefully Malcolm/Denise don’t fall in with the Brazilian/Pete alliance.