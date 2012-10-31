Recap: ‘Survivor: Philippines’ – ‘Not the Only Actor On This Island’

Pre-credit sequence. Team Jeff Kent returns to Kalabaw camp. “Denise, we have to give you a break from this Tribal nonsense,” Penner tells the Matsing exile, who has been at every Tribal Council this season and has begun to suspect she may be cursed. Jeff Kent’s figuring Penner is going to help him out eventually, which is why he went against Katie at the last vote. “Thanks guys, for not voting with her,” says Penner, who was surprised that anybody had voted against him. Penner had briefly forgotten that people in “Survivor” lie, but now he’s got his eyes and ears open. “I’d be ridiculously stupid not to,” he says.
Man on Fire. Clouds are billowing around Team Skupin. “Today’s the day I fell in the fire,” Skupin says nostalgically. “So I no longer have an advantage. We’re now in all-new territory for all of us,” Skupin rationalizes. Along comes a boat. It’s good news. “Congratulations… The tribes are merging,” Tree-mail says. Tandang is leaving their camp and they have 10 minutes to pack all of their vitals. For some people, that means socks and stuff. For Malcolm, that means digging up the Idol he buried when he arrived.
Dissolved. Penner runs back to camp with his own corresponding Tree-Mail. It seems that both tribes have to give up their camp, so Kalabaw has the same 10 minutes to gather stuff together. They’re at a decided disadvantage with only four people going into the Merge, but Penner is hoping for dissent in the opposing ranks. Denise wants to stay strong with Kalabaw, but she’s hoping to go back to her original alliance with Malcolm.
Hard Targets. MERGE! Skupin and Penner hug on their new beach. Bad idea. “I believe that a veteran player shouldn’t be winning this game,” says Jeff Kent says, expanding his target-range to include Skupin, as well as Penner. Of course, the All-Star second baseman has other concerns and, as they dig into their Merge Picnic Basket, Jeff Kent thinks his secret continues to be safe. Everybody plays the getting-to-know-you game and Kent continues with his ranch-and-dealership story. Salami! Wine! Pete would like to keep Tandang strong, but he knows RC is a wild card and that Skupin “doesn’t have a brain of his own.” Ouch. “I never made the Merge before,” a giddy Skupin cheers, while also telling everybody about his seven kids. He’s open to making new friends because, as he puts it, “We’re really free agents.” Suddenly Abi is besties with RC again as they try to discuss the possibilities of wooing Denise. RC scoffs at the idea of putting out a “one big happy family” vibe.
On this week’s “Facts of Life,” Blair goes through a young man’s underwear and hilarious misadventures ensue. Shelter-building time. They have piles of bamboo and they’re trying to make their new camp livable. Naturally, this becomes a “manly” task, which leads to Blair Warner inexplicably deciding to hang everybody’s clothes up. She wasn’t asked to do this, but we all know where this is going: Blair Warner finds a Hidden Immunity Idol, specifically Malcolm’s Hidden Immunity Idol. Malcolm thought he had more time to rehide the Idol and he blames estrogen for compelling Blair Warner’s tidying streak, but at least he knows immediately that Blair Warner knows and takes her aside. “I didn’t mean to,” Blair Warner apologizes to him and vows not to tell anybody. “You’re my new momma and that’s just how it’s gonna be,” Malcolm says, telling Blair Warner she’s now in a three-person alliance to the end. Malcolm hopes he can trust “The Church Lady,” while wondering if he wants to go to the end with either of them. “I’m not the only actor on this island, so I could be being played,” Blair Warner says.
“And surely you remember me from such shows as ‘Rude Awakening’ and ‘The Naked Truth,’ right? RIGHT?!?” They’re still just calling themselves “Merged Tribe.” I want a new name, darnit. Ha. Down by the water, Penner sits down with Blair Warner and says, point blank, “Have any of them recognized you yet?” Nice. “I haven’t had to deal with it,” she says. “They’re too young,” Penner laughs. Their conversation doesn’t go any further, but Blair Warner agrees that she and Penner would probably have a great time over lunch in the real world. “Now as with many, many former actors, you get older, so you do other things with your life,” understands former actor Penner. He vows not to blow her secret. Penner turns to his next natural ally, Skupin, noting “the returning player bulls-eye.” Penner offers Skupin his loyalty, but will that be enough? Skupin goes to RC, who says she’s 50-50 on realigning. RC felt ostracized for 17 days by her Tandang chums, so she isn’t sure why she’d want to stick with them. Meanwhile, Jeff Kent, Pete, Malcolm and Artis chat about the possibility of blindsiding Penner. “I’ll join any gang, as long as I can get Penner out before I get out,” Jeff Kent says, though Pete wants RC out first. A plan is hatched to split the vote between Penner and RC, to get one of them out, hardly mattering which. So that sets things up for Immunity: Anybody can win other than Penner or RC.
There’s a hole in the bucket, dear Penner. Individual Immunity is up for grabs. For the challenge, they’re each going to hold onto a rope handle connected to a bucket containing 25 percent of each player’s body weight. Eventually folks will drop their buckets. There are two Immunity necklaces, one for men and one for women. After five minutes, Skupin goes out. He’s followed by Pete. It’s hot. People start to sweat. “Penner is out of this game and in trouble at tonight’s Tribal Council,” Probst says when Jonathan goes out. “Well thank you,” Penner says. “Glad you’re on the show, Jonathan,” Probst responds. Blair Warner is the first woman out and Malcolm goes out next. Down goes RC and presumably the wheels are in motion for whatever’s coming tonight. Denise wins Individual Immunity for the women! This is the first time Denise has been immune from any elimination. Artis earns Probst’s respect by respooling his bucket it isn’t enough to keep him around. It’s down to Jeff Kent and Man-Dana. Jeff Kent and Man-Dana try making some sort of a deal about owing each other. I wouldn’t trust Man-Dana enough to keep his word, but Jeff lets his bucket drop and Man-Dana wins Immunity. Artis is pleased with the way things went down and expects the vote-split to take out a foe.
Jeff Kent files for free agency. The new tribe has become “Dangrayne.” I really hope that’s a play on “Dang Rain.” “It’s been a good day, I think, so far,” says a clueless RC, who thinks she and Mike are joining Kalabaw and taking over a majority. Skupin feels threatened and isn’t worried that he’ll be seen as disloyal if he leaves his old tribe. Skupin goes to Jeff Kent and complains about the rudeness of Abi, Artis and Pete. But Jeff Kent very honestly tells Skupin that he has concerns about beating Penner. It’s down to Jeff Kent and Man-Dana sitting on a log for the second straight week. They hold the power, not that Man-Dana understands the math either way. The question is if they fall to the bottom if they leave their old alliance and go to a new one. Penner stops by and pledges his troth, but he believes his people are going to stay with him. Penner’s plan: Take out Pete. “We’re still hanging,” Jeff Kent reassures Pete. “Right now, I’m at a crossroads,” Jeff Kent muses. He wants to treat “Survivor” with respect, just like he wanted to treat baseball with respect. Snort. Anyway… It’s all on Jeff Kent, because it sure isn’t all on Man-Dana.
Tribal Council. In this game, fire represents your life. Jeff Probst explains that this is the first time in 25 seasons that a tribe has reached a Merge intact without ever going to Tribal Council. Skupin is proud of Tandang, but discusses the cracks in their original family. Abi recalls being close to RC, but accuses her of betraying her and recounts the story of the unburied clue. “I trust my actions, not yours,” Abi says when RC protests that she did nothing wrong. I wonder if Abi has watched this season play out and realized she was insane and felt bad about it. Blair Warner says nobody’s going to flip. Jeff Kent says it’d be smart for somebody to flip. Probst’s picking all sorts of wounds, with RC and the returning player and Denise and Malcolm. There’s a lot at play here. Pete thinks there are two Hidden Idols potentially in the game. Jeff Kent says it’s very likely that there’ll be a blindside.
The vote. Abi writes Penner’s name. RC writes Pete’s name. Artis writes RC’s name. Penner writes Pete. Pete writes RC. And Jeff Kent is last and we don’t see what he does. Probst goes to tally. And Penner decides this is the time to play his Idol. Interesting. Let’s see how this goes down. The votes: Penner. Penner. Penner. RC. Pete. Penner. Penner. RC. Pete. RC. RC. That’s it for RC. “That’s the name of the game. The name of the game is blindside,” RC says, sounding fairly chipper and pleased.
Bottom Line. Ultimately, the only person with true agency in this episode was Jeff Kent and I just feel like there was a better way for Jeff Kent to play things. He and Man-Dana bolted from what seemed like a solid 4-person alliance that had been offered the chance to flip the script with the addition of RC and Skupin. They flushed out an Idol which could, theoretically, have been used to help their alliance, while getting rid of a player that the dominant alliance was perfectly happy to get rid of anyway. That being said, if you look at the way the votes went down, Denise and Skupin both voted Penner, so somewhere there was a disconnect in both of the established voting plans that we heard about. If the vote ended up five for Penner, three for RC and two for Pete, there’s at least some wiggle room for Jeff Kent to lie and revise the narrative if he wanted to. And it’s hypothetically six for Tandang and four for Kalabaw, with Skupin and/or Malcolm as free electrons. Because I can’t begin to see what Jeff Kent’s long-term goal is, unless he really and truly literally only cares about beating Jonathan Penner, which would be weird. I know Jeff didn’t like the idea of aligning himself with the two returning players, but this didn’t feel like the right time to ditch somebody who, at least in the short-term, was guaranteed to stick with you. Or does Jeff Kent figure the though he stabbed Penner in the back, Penner doesn’t have any better alliance options and he could still recruit him if necessary? I mean, Jeff Kent kept Penner around last week and booted Katie because he figured Penner might still have value. As of now, it doesn’t seem like he got a lot of value. Meanwhile, Penner’s not playing especially well, is he? Lots of stuff in the air in this episode, which probably makes for a solid episode, even if the person sent home was just something of a non-factor victim.
Your thoughts? What was Jeff Kent’s correct play? Feel free to explain why this was the right move, just don’t be mean…
Tonight’s vote was all over the place. There must have been some sort of editing trickery going on.
I don’t really understand what Jeff Kent was doing. Why is he so concerned about a returning player winning? Penner isn’t in a position to dominate the game, I think Kent is making a mistake to treat him like he’s this Russell Hantz-esque miracle worker.
I think Skupin, RC, Penner, Jeff Kent, Man-Dana, Denise, Malcolm, and Lisa should have banded together to get rid of the miserable people.
I hate the Artis-Abi-Pete trio. Having three mean, miserable human beings at the center of things really brings the whole show down.
The editing was very confusing for sure. The Denise/Skupin votes must have made sense in a context we didn’t get. And did they really not show us the Malcolm-Denise reunion conversation at all? I need to know what’s happening there, darnit!
-Daniel
Yeah it feels like there was a five minute segment we were missing. I have no idea what Denise’s rational was. She’s been pretty smart up to now. I would have liked some type of insight into her thinking. I took it for granted Michael was voting with Penner, not for him. Why would he want to continue being aligned with the asshole contingent?
the Tandang contingent, aka a-hole contingent are the people that have won thusfar…. get them out without making it appear that you are solely aiming to do so is a great plan in my opinion…
It says on Wikipedia that RC was first member of jury, but I don’t remember if Jeff said that. If she was we are headed for jury of 9 final 2.
it was almost like they didnt have enough time for everything that was going on in the episode. i know it is impossible, but i think a 90 min episode or a lot of deleted scenes on CBS.com may answer questions.
Like….
What tipped off Penner that he was going to be voted out?
Why did Skupin vote for Penner?
Why did Denise vote for Penner?
Did Denise know that Carter/Jeff were voting for RC?
It seemed like too much was going on and I don’t really understand why everybody did what they did.
Ugh I did that last comment on the mobile site and it went in the wrong place. I agree that for once it didn’t feel like they had enough time to fill in the important parts of episode (and it happened to be a week they actually did the player intros in the opening “credits”).
I had to go back and watch the voting breakdown:
Voted against Pete – RC, Penner
Voted against RC – Pete, Artis, Carter, Kent
Voted against Penner – Abi, Blair, Malcolm, Denise, Skupin
It looks like Abi, Blair, Pete, Artis were able to pull in both Malcom, Denise, Jeff, Carter, and Skupin.
My best guess is that Malcolm/Denise and Jeff/Carter made a 4 person alliance with that. Jeff pulled in Skupin, but had him prove he could control him, by telling him to vote out Penner. Especially since Skupin’s vote didn’t matter, since they were just going for a 4-4 split between Penner/RC.
Because it doesn’t make sense for the pairs of Malcolm/Denise and Jeff/Carter to join Abi/Pete/Artis unless they had a solid 4 bond between them.
Still think it was dumb for Jeff to go after Penner to waste an idol he could have used to his advantage, when there are potentially two remaining in the game right now, and he has no idea who has them.
Realistically Jeff/Carter/Penner would have been a nice alliance, and had a strong possibility to pull in Denise/Malcolm.
At the Merge, Yellow had 7 members, to red’s 4.
Abi, Artis, Blair, Pete, Malcolm with Skupin and RC on the outs.
When the merged Those 5 grabbed Denise, Jeff, and Carter to discuss their 8 strong voting plan.
4 for RC, 4 for Penner to account for Penner’s potential idol.
I think the part we missed was seeing Denise and Malcolm reconnect and going along with that plan. All the talk was between basically Pete and Jeff.
My guess is that Skupin may have voted Penner in a play to save RC. If Penner saves his idol, then Skupin’s 5th vote would send him home. At some point he must have been convinced that the potential alliance with the read team wasn’t going to happen. If he follows RC there, then we end up with Penner 4, RC 3, Pete 3. Penner’s votes are tossed and its a revote and RC still goes home.
I really don’t understand Jeff’s strategy in this episode. Why was he so determined to oust the returnning players, when he likely could have had both their votes for awhile. He could have ousted Penner’s idol at any time.
Jeff had a solid 3 to battle the solid 3 of Abi, Pete, Artis with RC’s loyalty clearly up for grabs.
Now Jeff helped get rid of RC and clearly alienated Penner.
What is his long game here?
I just want to know, why during all the solo interviews, no one mentioned or seemed to even indicate that Malcolm and Denise might be together. When they were pondering they constantly forgot that which tipped me off that Penner was likely going home (but for the idol).
The voting is suspicious, there’s more to the story here, unless Skupin cast a 5th vote Penner’s way to save RC.
If almost everyone is hell-bent on having a returning player NOT win, wouldn’t you want that person to sit next to you in the final 3? With a jury made up of new members, Jeff would have a better chance sitting next to Penner.
It doesn’t make sense to me why Jeff would switch from being in a top 3 position to going to the 6th/7th position just to get Penner out. I did not understand his reasoning, and I was so sure that he would just recruit RC and Skupin, possibly even Malcolm in the long-run.
Why Jeff? Why? Gah. I liked Kent so much too, but he really handed one to Pete tonight because he just hates returning players that much. There’s no way Kent should be passing up the RC/Skupin deal, right?
Get out Tandang and flush out Pener’s idol…. Those are important goals in my opinion…. Penner is a great manipulator…. Get rid of his idol and you’ve reduced his stature….. and negotiating power…. Does Jeff know about Pete’s idol…. that would really be a coup….
Did he really even actually get out Tandang though? Next week for instance, isn’t it reasonably likely that the actual Tandang, aka Pete, Abi, Artis, Lisa, and Malcolm could vote for Kent now? I don’t think Denise, Skupin, and Penner would be going to rocks to save Jeff Kent if they do. Kent’s only actual ally is Carter, whereas he would still have Penner’s loyalty, and have added RC and Skupin if he went the other way. Maybe Pete doesn’t immediately go after Kent, but he certainly has the opportunity to do so.
Mike,
Not sure how Tandang and former Team Skupin can realistically include Malcolm/Denise.
They just joined the tribes. I don’t see why Malcolm/Denise would have any strong alliance to any team besides themselves.
Simply. For the sake purely of next week’s vote, would you agree Malcolm is a favorite to vote with the Tandang crew? If so, that’s the only point I’m making. That Jeff Kent put himself in a position where it can easily be him going home next week when prior to the vote, he could have put himself in a real position of power if he teamed with RC and Skupin. The only argument I’ve seen thus far in favor of Kent’s move that I can see the logic of is that Denise was already sold on flipping, so he worse pot committed to making the move whether he wanted to do or not since Penner, Kent, Skupin, Carter and RC isn’t enough.
I really don’t get the returning player hate for this season. For something like the season with Hantz and Boston Rob, that is understandable. Hantz is a complete and utter ass who is full of himself, and Boston Rob is sitting pretty with Amber, and is a great player. This season was about returning players who got injured and were given a second chance because of that. It isn’t like they had their chance and blew it(though Penner technically did). They were just being gifted a re try from an injury. I don’t see where the hate is in that, if I was on Survivor and got injured rather than voted out, I know I would love to have another shot at it. It just seems like everyone is being a petty dick just to be a petty dick.
Kent also came of dumber than Carter did last week. Why go to the bottom of a tribe full of assholes? Keep the numbers. All he would need to do is wait only two or three more Tribal Couincils, and then he could send Penner packing. There would still be Malcolm, Carter, Skupin, and himself left for the guys, and some strong girls in RC and Denise. Still would be hard for Penner to get individual immunity.
The only logical thought process for Kent here would be that he is trying to get himself, Carter, Denise, Malcolm, Skupin vs Pete, Abi, Artis, Lisa. You said there was some editing trickery going on, maybe Kent went to Skupin and told him that they were just going to get Penner out this TC, without telling him about how Pete was trying to split votes between Penner and RC. Kent can just go to Skupin that he had no idea Pete was trying that, and that will keep Skupin on his side, since he obviously has no choice in staying with Tandang. While Penner is all by himself now.
I just hope that Denise can continue to fly under the radar while everyone else is worrying about the returning players and then guys like Pete, so she can sneak through to the final four and hopefully then into the final 2.
Also, I don’t think it is that Penner is bad physically. It is just that he had the heaviest bucket out of everyone. His 25 percent clearly has to be the most, and even if he is strong it has to be a lot harder for him than Kent, Carter, or Etc. I think that is why Skupin went out fast as well, he probably had the next heaviest. Denise barely broke a sweat during it, she is strong, but also probably the smallest after Abi.
I say continue to get Tandang out…. I hated the way before the merge that they were so powerful…. Get another out next week….. and glad Penner has o idol…
Hi buddy :
Pop start from here,Beautiful first choose ,ready to shopping ,Characteristics, novel, variety, low price and good quality, and the sales price is low , Move your mouse to work shopping! Hey hey
===== [www.netetrader.com] =====
===== [www.netetrader.com] =====
$33 True Religion jeans, Ed Hardy jeans,LV,Coogi jeans,Affliction jeans
$30 Air Jordan shoes,Shox shoes,Gucci,LV shoes
50%Discount winter fashion :Sandle,t-shirt,caps,jerseys,handbag and brand watches!!!
$15 Ed Hardy ,LV ,Gucci Bikini
$15 Polo, Ed Hardy, Gucci, LV, Lacoste T-shirts
$25 Coach,Gucci,LV,Prada,Juicy,Chanel handbag,
$10 Gucci,Ed Hardy sunglasses
$9 New Era caps.
give you the unexpected harvest
===== [www.netetrader.com] =====
===== [www.netetrader.com] =====
===== [www.netetrader.com] =====
===== [www.netetrader.com] =====
==== ( [www.scnshop.com] ) =====
Why why why always the girl who looks best in a bikini… it ain`t right.
Buxom is always a death sentence on Survivor.
Yup. I know I’m late, but that was my thought too.
Just realized that we are headed for a final 2 unless we have an 8 person jury (only time we had that was the best overall season in Micronesia). I’m way more bullish on this season than I should (I got swayed by the Probst’s comments that this was a fantastic season), but things are looking up post merge
More likely is we’re headed for a final 3 with a 7 person jury. There are currently 10 players left, so if the next person isn’t on the jury, then the Survivor powers-that-be will have finally listened to the fans and gone back to a final 2…not likely though.
According to Wikipedia RC was the first member of the jury. I don’t remember Probst saying that she was, but if she was that means 9 jury members and final 2 for sure. Survivor’s seasonal Wiki pages haven’t steered me wrong yet…
That would be awesome.
Probst said she was in the jury while reading the final vote.
Ugh I see the trend of women getting evicted didn’t end after the merge this season. Only 3 women left in 11 players, is this a record? Dammit I liked RC a lot, she was dynamic. She was a great sport about it though, I felt she was unfairly treated by her tribe.
Look forward to the exit interview.
Well seeing as how women dominated last season I think it’s going to be okay! And yes, poor RC, I was fan of hers too and she never got a legit opportunity in this game.
Jeff Kent really blew this one. If he was so hell bent on getting out Penner he should have just done so last week and kept Katie on board, to have a solid 4. Then he picks up Mike/RC and maybe even Malcolm and he could have been in control. Just seems dumb to want to hang onto Penner like he seemed to last week and then turn right back around and cast him off.
I have a feeling we’re going to get a little bit of “producer ex machina” and someone from the Yellow team magically recognizing that he’s a baseball player.
Really think this is setting up for a Denise/Malcolm/ someone final 3 with Denise and/or Malcolm having to make a decision on each other for a final 2 (if it’s a final 2). The jury is setting up as RC/Penner/Skupin/Lisa/Carter/Jeff Kent/ etc which lends itself to the best player winning seeing as RC/Penner/ and Skupin don’t seem like they would hold grudges and would vote based on gameplay.
Denise and Malcolm should go with Artis/Abi/Pete because they would easily beat any of those 3 in a jury. Really rooting for them as they seem very likable.
Jeff Kent threw away any advantage he had.
It would be easier to concentrate on winning immunity if you didn’t have dickhead Probst constantly chirping. He’d probably fold like a cheap tent if he ever had to play.
Reminds me of one of my favourite Survivor moments, which actually included Jonathan Penner from one of his previous seasons: during a challenge, Probst commented that Jonathan was getting annoyed by the challenge, Penner told him to shut up, and Probst continued his play-by-play with “Jonathan getting annoyed by me!”
I laughed so hard at that.
“I believe that a veteran player shouldn’t be winning this game,” says Jeff Kent.
I wonder if other survivor players believe a guy who earned over $86mm playing baseball “shouldn’t be winning this game?”
As far as Jeff Kent’s strategy goes…nobody is going to accuse ball players of being geniuses.
I think Jeff Kent blew it. Why not just keep your crew together and pick up R.C. & Michael, maybe even Lisa, and then vote out a few people from Tandang and THEN blindside Jonathan, or at least force his idol out? By kicking him to the curb now, Jeff may succeed in beating Penner, but then will probably end up having a beer with him at Ponderosa days later. I think he’s gotten too obsessed with getting rid of Jonathan. Maybe I’m wrong and he has some new long-term plan that we didn’t see, but from what I’ve seen, it looks like Jeff Kent just destroyed his own game by blowing up a potential 6-person alliance that he could have been on top of. As for who is winning this, the trendy Malcolm pick looks safe.
The only good thing about Kent’s focus on the returning players is how much it causes everyone to ignore the physical threats that are Malcolm and Denise. To which I say: Yippee!!