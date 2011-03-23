Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ – ‘Their Red-Headed Stepchild’

Pre-credit sequence. Did anybody else kinda forget who got voted out last week? Redemption Island makes it hard to keep track of the layers of elimination, especially when it was Kristina who went home, but Krista who was booted at Tribal Council. Krista arrives at Redemption Island and has to basically introduce herself to Matt. She’s already a fan of his substance and his positive attitude. They bond over the possibility for prayer. Matt says God put him there, but Krista warns him that she’s still going to compete with him. Each calls the other “Blondie,” but which of them will be devouring a Dagwood sandwich after losing the Duel? Yeah. I have no idea what that reference has to do with anything.
Â
Full recap of Wednesday’s (March 23) “Survivor: Redemption Island” after the break…
Â
Big Mean Steve vs. Tiny Mousy Stephanie. We begin over with Team Formerly Russell. Stephanie is tiny and all alone. Sarita commiserates with Steve, whose name appeared on multiple ballots at the previous Tribal Council. Steve comes to Stephanie and asks why she wrote his name down and Stephanie spares no feelings in saying that she feared for his weakened physicality. “It’s a gut check,” says Steve, who wants to mention his 13 years in the NFL and wastes no time in telling Stephanie that it was another poor strategic decision. “If we end up going back to Tribal, she’s out,” Steve tells us. Well, duh. This episode had better dig up a better twist than that.
Â
The finer points of armpit grooming. Now in HD! The cuties of Team Rob are enjoying another Beach Day, as Phillip works in the background. It’s a little sexy, but also a little disturbing, as Natalie begins plucking Ashley’s armpit hair with a pair of scissors. Everybody else is working and they beautifying. “If you can make yourself be more comfortable, why not?” Ashley giggles. Feeling left out, Adorable Ashley decides this is the time to get her hair braided. Phillip interrupts their spa experience to ask them to check the fire every 30 minutes. The ladies all agree to his terms and promptly ignore him. “If I go to Redemption Island before Ashley and Natalie, there’s something wrong with the game,” Phillip says, calling their “Survivor” a beauty pageant. He wants a little credit for his effort, but admits that he’s “their red-headed stepchild.” Poor Phillip. Then, in a fabulous bit of editing, we cut to Natalie and Ashley. “I have a headache,” Natalie complains. “I have a stomachache,” Natalie complains. Totally apropos of nothing. End scene. Brilliant.
Â
My luxury item would be the second book in the “Song of Ice and Fire” series. Might as well get a little reading done. Back on Redemption Island, Krista’s luxury item arrives and it’s… A Bible! Talk about a gift for everybody. Krista’s happy! Matt’s happy! They sit on the beach and pray. They’d previously been struggling without “a faith community.” That’s what happens when you align with Russell and Stephanie, Krista. Matt’s spirit is a little broken to be facing a fellow Christian. He’s not as anxious to break Krista and even gives her an extra scoop of rice. Uh-oh. Will going soft cost him?
Â
Ten minutes of God’s will. Duel time! Andrea and Natalie are observing for Team Rob, while Julie and Mike are on hand for Team Formerly Russell. Matt and Krista have to use grappling hooks to capture bags, each holding a ball. Then they have to use one ball in a maze puzzle. Krista is amazingly precise and gets her three bags ahead of Matt, giving her the first shot at the maze. But Matt has been down in each of his Redemption Island challenge. This time, there’s tension in his voice. Jeff Probst tries coaching him and Matt snaps, “I’m working on it, Probst.” The annoyance is short-lived. Krista’s ball falls in the hole and that’s all Matt needs. It’s another win for Matt, who shows no joy in hugging his vanquished foe. Before depositing her buff in the urn, Krista gives Matt his Bible. What, we wonder, was Matt’s luxury item? Jeff seems impressed with their faith. Krista says that she and Matt had previously agreed that whoever won the Duel, it would be God’s will. “That book just breathes life,” Matt says, holding his Bible. So everything’s rosy for the Unstoppable Matt Train, right? No! Adorable Andrea, Matt’s Team Rob cuddle buddy sees the deep, spiritual closeness between Matt and Krista and the scales have been lifted from her eyes. She now realizes that Matt is dangerous. Cut to a rainbow in the sky.
Â
If you perform dental surgery on yourself in the wilderness, be prepared to reap the whirlwind. There’s an adorable baby tortoise on the shore, stumbling towards the ocean. It’s irrelevant. But it’s cute. You know what isn’t cute? Thinking you have a cavity and trying to clean it and then getting an infected sore in your mouth. Ick! That’s what happened to Sarita. Julie isn’t buying the pain, calling her “a drama queen princess,” while Ralph agrees that Sarita may be “too fancy a girl for this game.” And heck, even Ralph is smart enough to know that jabbing dirty sticks into your mouth is S-T-O-O-P-I-D. Â Might this be the break Stephanie needs to change her place in the poking order? Well, Stephanie has an unexpected ally in Dave. The lawyer may not have wanted Stephanie doing puzzles last week, but he’d rather have her around than Sarita. Stephanie’s challenge? How to suck up to people she hates?
Â
I tried doing a subject line expanding on Boston Rob’s Arafat analogy, but bruised my brain. Before we see Stephanie complete that challenging task, back to Team Rob, where Phillip is warning everybody that a storm is brewing. “I consider this the calm before the storm,” Phillip says. A better embodiment of the calm would be the three cuties and Grant (also a cutie, I suppose, if you like that kinda thing) who are just lounging on the beach. Boston Rob and Grant are much more understanding of their distaff companions, figuring that 19 or 20 year-old girls just aren’t going to work. The storm is actually Phillip. Things break down between Phillip and Ashley, leading to a shouting match in which the Former Federal Agent mispronounces Andrea’s name and refers to himself as the “red stepchild.” Phillip’s threat is that the next day will be a fire-free day. “Somebody needs to diagnose him,” Ashley says. “I think this fracture’s going to end up splitting this Tribe,” worries Rob, who quickly pulls Phillip aside and tries to preach unity. “I had to play Arafat in the peace process,” Rob says, uttering one of the most interesting, confounding pronouncements in the history of this game, because the funny thing is that he may, indeed, be making a really clever analogy about his own position as villain-turned-peacemaker. Rob wants peace, but he wants something else. “The girls weren’t doing anything, but the less they do, the happier I am. I don’t want them working hard and giving us a reason to write your name down to win a million dollars,” Rob says. Oh, never a dull day with Boston Rob.
Â
The entirety of Stephanie fits atop a canteen. Stephanie is still thinking. This appears to have been a complicated process. She starts by sitting down with Steve and going into humble apology for writing his name down. The former NFL-er is confused, but at least vaguely receptive. “I know she’s working hard, so I’m going to keep that door open with Stephanie,” Steve says. Stephanie then plants the seed that what she really wants is to write down Sarita’s name. Stephanie knows that her best bet is to excel in a challenge that Sarita tanks, saying “I need to drag her down and bring me up.”
Â
Don’t stand between Grant and his balls. Challenge time! Probst starts by playing up the imaginary rivalry between the two tribes. Really? Phillip vows to bring both the gorilla and the lion to the challenge, but Steve gives him a forearm shiver. In the challenge, players from each team will be launching balls with a slingshot and other players have to catch the balls. This challenge did not take very much thought time for the production crew. They’re also playing for a mountain top picnic. There are four tiers of ball-catchers. It’s Grant vs. Mike, Rob vs. Steve, Julie vs. Andrea and Ashley vs. Ralph. Stephanie ends up as a ball-launcher, which isn’t a great position from which to show her awesomeness, though with Sarita sitting out, Stephanie’s got an edge there. Grant is a monster, scoring three straight points for Team Rob, even with Marine Mike tearing at his shirt. Rob makes it 4-0 for his Tribe and Grant seals the deal with his fourth individual point and his team’s challenge-winner. It’s a rout and Stephanie achieved no real greatness, not that it was her fault that Marine Mike got used and abused by Grant. Steve says they’ll have a tough decision at their next Tribal Council.
Â
I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass. And I’m all outta bubblegum. Picnic time for Team Rob. And this isn’t a skimpy picnic. They have heaping bowls of food and a lovely view of actual civilization. They sit underneath a statue of Jesus. Rob either pretends not to recognize the guy, or he’s doing everything possible to keep his comrades distracted by snagging the next clue to the Immunity Idol he already has. This time around, his game is to let Grant find the clue and then to work with Grant to make sure that the Idol isn’t one the site of the reward. But they’re busted by Phillip. “I’ve been in an alliance with Rob, Grant and Myself. In face, I call ourself Stealth-R-Us. I’m the specialist. Rob is the mentalist. And Grant is the assassin,” Phillip explains, using some weird “Big Brother”-style alliance-nicknaming. But he’s royally cheesed off that his assassin and his mentalist were keeping secrets. “If you’re gonna make an alliance with me, you’d better adhere to it, because I’m all about integrity,” Phillip rants, noting his 4 years, 11 months and 13 days serving his country. He vows to smile for now and kick a little ass later. Wow.
Â
The Mom or the Wolverine? Dare we say that maybe Russell was right about the impact of throwing that one challenge to get rid of him? Certainly this Immunity was one that Russell’s particular brand of bulldog effort probably would have helped in. But now Team Formerly Russell faces another vote. Dave says that Sarita is more like Team Mom than a player and he wants to keep Stephanie. For some weird reason, Mike announces that they just weren’t meant to win that challenge. That’s a fine piece of rationalizing from a man who just got his butt kicked. Although Sarita senses that she may be targeted, she vows to show her loyalty by not lobbying her cause. Stephanie has no such qualms and she approaches Julie next to plead. “Strong woman in a little package, that’s what you are,” Julie says, hugging Stephanie and telling her it isn’t a done deal. Lawyer Dave lays down the law for his alliance, advocating for Stephanie. Phillip says he isn’t opposed to keeping Stephanie around if he believes he can trust her.
Â
Tribal Council. Lots of spiders tonight. Probst isn’t messing around. He immediately asks if they regret throwing the challenge that got rid of Russell and Dave admits that maybe they blew it by taking their foot off of the throttle. Ralph thinks that the problem with the challenge was that he should have been launching balls. Stephanie turns on Sarita for being afraid to compete in the challenge and, at Probst’s urging, Dave turns on Sarita as well. Sarita tries saying that she would have participated and that the loss made her sad, but again Stephanie isn’t relenting. Her teeth are on Sarita’s neck and she doesn’t want to let up. Stephanie’s a vicious little rodent. Probst asks if Stephanie’s spunk is worth keeping her around and Steve replies that while Stephanie is a warrior, Sarita is trustworthy (but still “an uptown girl”).”It’s a tribe that’s too obsessed with trusting one another,” Dave protests. “Sounds pretty good,” says Ralph after hearing Dave’s closing.
Â
The Vote. Sarita makes a preachy speech and votes for Stephanie. Stephanie growls, writes Sarita’s name and vows to kick her but on Redemption Island if it comes to that. Dave also votes for Sarita. Time for Jeff to tally the votes: Sarita. Stephanie. Sarita. Stephanie. Stephanie. Stephanie. That’s it for Stephanie. BOO. I’ll be the only person in America rooting for Stephanie in next week’s Duel.
Â
Bottom Line. Another episode with a less-than-thrilling Tribal Council vote. I’m blaming the core alliance over at Team Formerly Russell. Mike, Steve, Julie and Sarita are boring people and although Ralph has personality, he’s faded a bit in recent weeks. In the balance, we all know that they were *right* not to keep Stephanie around, because we’re just about at the “Start praying for a merge” phase and if you get to a Merge up one or even, you don’t want to know that one member of your tribe is as good as flipped. But voting “correctly” isn’t the same as voting “interestingly.” Meanwhile, it was just another week of Phillip being nuts, Rob entertaining himself by playing games within games and, for some reason, the cute girls grooming themselves. The pace of the season has slowed down from the terrific opening episodes and part of that really does have to do with the staggering caused by Redemption Island. That’s clearly a twist that will either pay off or backfire when the winner returns to the game, but as we move slowly toward that point, I’m not a big fan. Then again, I liked the minor surprise of Andrea’s reaction to Matt and Krista. That was at least unexpected. I think Andrea’s an intriguing character, the girl most likely to buck Rob’s “let them be lazy” strategy.
Â
Any thoughts on this week’s episode?
Â
Â
For what it’s worth, I’m 1000% behind Stephanie too. I like Matt a lot, but Stephanie is so entertaining and I don’t want to have to watch a repeat of Julie and Mike (or Steve, or Sarita) looking smug as Krista lost against Matt. They are deeply boring people who I think think they’re a lot more righteous than they’re actually coming off as.
Son of Mecha Mummy – I think most of that Tribe just got to be the Anti-Russells from the get-go and we never got to see their actual personalities. Like I’m intrigued by Dave, though he seems like he may be a next logical target…
But go Stephanie… Even if she doesn’t really stand a chance…
-Daniel
When Matt comes back in the game and then starts winning every individual immunity and essentially runs the game… it will have been the most epic loss in Survivor history. Why do I say loss? Because who is going to vote for a guy who hasn’t had time to make any friends on the jury? He will have knocked everyone out of the game. And while you would think the competitors would respect that, the game has shown us time after time that people don’t vote for who outplayed them, they vote for whoever didn’t hurt their little feelings the most.
Razorback – Have you been reading my exit interviews? Folks loooooooove Matt. Apparently he’s just the bestest person in the entire history of awesome people. I can very easily see him being so darned lovable that he makes friends on the jury in no time…
It will, of course, depend on when the Redemption Island person is re-entered into the game… I hope we’re not too far away now…
-Daniel
I also don’t think he’s going to pull a Colby if he makes it back. The only outright dominating performance he had in the RI challenges was against Kristina; Francesca and Krista both had sizable leads on him and only failed because he was able to catch up and they made one fatal error, and he could have screwed up against Russell too. I think both Rob and Grant could be more than a match for him.
If you look up lackluster in the dictionary it should use this episode as an example. Not much to say about it but this:
This is the first time in Survivor history (that I recall) where you could actually tell they were on a populated island. I mean we have seen reward challenges where they go to places and see things and people, but I don’t recall a scene like they showed at the reward where there were houses and boats in the distance. They were overlooking a small town and the place where they ate looked pretty modern as well.
For me this really shattered the illusion that they are on a remote, deserted area. They may have been flown in by helicopter but still…
Something else I thought about too – do the tribes have to work to make fire anymore or are they just given a flint the first day?
Remember when Survivor was about, you know
S U R V I V I N G?
Actually trying to start a fire with rocks and twigs. Hunting for food. Seems like it is all handed to them now.
Lame…
Mulderism – Last season Jane made fire with glasses, right? I don’t remember if fire-making was ever an issue this season… Certainly seeing the Team Rob cuties lounging on the beach with their towels with Grant sitting next to them in his deck-chair, it’s hard to feel like they have things especially rough, isn’t it?
-Daniel
Hell, I remember B’rob starting a fire last year on H vs V with a log and friction! That was the most amazing fire making feat ever. That was what brought to Team B’rob.
The RI segment at the top of the hour has reduced the time available to show “other” stuff around camp, like fire-making attempts, food gathering, etc.
I noticed that as the second tribe walked up to their immunity challenge mat, one person was holding a ball catcher. Both tribes were probably given one to practice with, but we never saw that or the tree mail announcing the challenge, for that matter.
I think there’s just not enough time for the producers to work some of these little things into the 42-minute episodes.
A good reason to get rid of RI.
I think Ralph has misspelled every name he’s written down at Tribal Council.
I’m glad that Team Formerly Russell is losing many of the challenges now, and that they’re finally starting to realize that they never should’ve thrown that challenge. I hope they continue to lose and that Rob’s tribe wipes them out after the merge.
You’re not the only person who will be pulling for Stephanie next week. She’s a strong player, and I’d like to see her re-enter the game. I highly doubt that happens, though. Matt looks like he’s going to run the gauntlet. Too bad Stephanie was thrown into a group that cares more about looking righteous than actually winning the game.
Phillip has been the most memorable participant this season. I imagine he’ll be invited back sometime in the future. He and Rob are the only ones making this season halfway entertaining.
Remember they did win the following challenge after the one they threw.
I think it was a calculated risk in order to get rid of Russell and it paid off. I don’t think that hurt them such that they’re losing all the time now. Even if Russell was there I bet they still would have lost last night.
Stephanie talks tough, but in the challenges, she was worthless. She bombed last week doing the puzzle and she bombed again in this week’s challenge. Ometepe won the challenge because Natalie was a MUCH better shooter than Stephanie.
Yes, Stephanie was fun to have around, but the real question for me this week was what Matt was thinking, because clearly his allies weren’t buying the “dump Sarita” argument. It did him no good to keep pressing it at TC, nor to actually cast the vote for her. Made himself a marked man.
Russell’s presence wouldn’t have changed things at all. Grant was a WR/TE at USC and in the freaking NFL. Team Rob had a brilliant plan to put Grant at the first flag and just have the shooters throw short and let him run to the ball. If even Mike couldn’t stop him, Team Russell didn’t have a chance. All Russ might have done is make it close… and even that’s doubtful. We’ve never seen much from Russ in the way of athleticism. Strength yes, athleticism no.
They should do the next season of Survivor in Topkea, KS.
Overrated Stephanie bites the dust. She finally started doing what she should have been doing the moment Russell got booted–sucking up to the six person alliance with the goal of infiltrating it and splitting it apart.
Of course, she needed Dave’s suggestion to do so, which just goes to show you that if you talk a big game, you’ll get on TV a lot and everyone will think you’re a genius, regardless of how good you are at actually playing the game.
Totally agree. I don’t recall her ever carrying her team to a victory, so I was confused as to why she was viewed as crucial to their tribe’s chances of winning challenges. Plus, while perhaps the rest of her tribe didn’t know it, she outright admitted at the previous RI duel that she would flip to Rob’s tribe at the merge. So whether her tribemates knew that or not, they ended up making the right decision to vote her off.
David might be on the ropes sooner than later. He reminds me of Marty last season in that he’s a smart guy who seems to enjoy hearing himself pontificate, though David has a shorter fuse than Marty.
The bible thing was hokey.
Grant was beastly at the lacrosse type game.
I am just sick of all the idols/clues. There must be 15 of them floating around right now. I just found one in my backyard.
Matt was so discouraged to learn that Krista is a fellow believer. God couldn’t pick sides this time. Glad to see he could overcome his melancholy.