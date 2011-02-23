Recap: ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ – ‘You Own My Vote’

Pre-credit sequence. Francesca is gone, but she’s not forgotten. Well, maybe the pronunciation of her name is forgotten by Phillip, but he’s a former federal agent, so he can’t sweat the details. But actually, we’re starting with Francesca, who’s alone on Redemption Island, mind racing. A sign promises a ration of rice and ample water and eventually the arrival of a potential competitor. Her provisions include flint, so her mind-set is strong. In fact, she figures that because she didn’t make any enemies, she’s in good position to eventually win the game. Plus, she doesn’t have to spend time with Phillip.
My sword shall be your sword. I pledge you my troth. Speaking on Phillip, Team Rob is returning and Boston Rob declares the previous Tribal Council as one of the wildest he’d ever been a part of. Kristina admits that it wasn’t exactly her Barbie Dream Tribal Council. “I lost the battle, but it’s not the end of the game,” Kristina says, relieved that she still has the Idol in her possession. Meanwhile, Phillip pulls Boston Rob aside, pours out his soul and announces, “Until I go to Redemption, you own my vote.” Phillip wants to play with integrity. Rob is amused. “I don’t know if he’s delusional. I think he’s a good-hearted guy. I do. He just might not all be there. Let it be a lesson to you: Government jobs… stressful,” he declares. Who out there thought it could possibly be a bad thing having Boston Rob back in the game? While he’s reassuring Phillip, Boston Rob pulls aside his young alliance and the all agree that Phillip has to go.
I’m good enough. I’m smart enough. And, doggone it, people like my briefs. The sun rises over Team Rob. Phillip is on the prowl. Self-made spear in hand, swathed only in his much maligned fuchsia briefs, he’s stalking elusive tiny crabs. “You find yourself going back to that primal state,” Phillip explains. With a faux Aussie accent, Matt narrates Phillip’s pursuit, as the girls giggle. But this is serious business, y’all. Phillip cries as he recalls his time in uniform and his trustworthiness and his love of country. He’s hurt that Francesa — whose name he’s learned — dared to question his integrity. But Phillip is unbowed. As he spears a wily wee crab, he tells us, “I still love Phillip Shephard. He’s a good guy. And that’s OK.” Hmm… Is anybody else suspecting that Former Federal Agent Phillip Shephard might just be some guy this dude is keeping chained in his basement? That crab-catching was a lot of effort, but I’m sure Phillip would tell you it was worth it. Now how do you share that crap seven ways?
The cock crows, but will the cocky eat crow? Off to Team Russell, where Ralph wakes the camp up with a rooster crow. “He might be the dumbest person on the face of the Earth, besides being the dumbest player to play ‘Survivor,'” an unimpressed Russell says of the burly redneck. Russell’s confident in Stephanie and he thinks that if he can just get Krista on-board, he’ll have a trio he can work with. Russell pulls Krista aside and tells her that they should begin the process of looking for an Idol, which he knows is out there. He’s cocky about his ability to find an Idol again, even without a clue. Steven and David, though, know what Russell’s game is and they hang back warily watching him meander. At the same time, The Dumbest Person on the Face of the Earth, Ralph is off collecting stones. In the process, he gets bitten by a few ants and, as a result, literally just happens upon an Idol. “Hot doggie,” he announces, before laughing, “Russell, eat your heart out.” Team Ralph!
She’s smart, she’s beautiful, she’s got a great personality and her a** is smokin’.We return to Team Rob, where Matt is relieved that God has put him in an alliance with Adorable Andrea. They’re already making plans for future home visits and Adorable Andrea giggles amiably about his cuteness. Boston Rob is concerned that Adorable Andrea has found a willing puppy dog. “I know how strong a pair can be in this game,” Rob says. Boston Rob has found a welcoming ear in Natalie, who he dubs “a perfect partner.” Natalie is appropriately Amber-esque and using the exact language he used in his first All-Stars season, Rob says, “It’s like literally picking the girl up, putting her on my back and I’m gonna drag her ass to the end and hopefully they’re gonna it to me at the end.” Rob says that the next elimination has to be either Phillip, or possibly Adorable Andrea to keep the tribe strong. “I really trust Rob,” Natalie says, seeing the wisdom of making big moves with him.
Better plate than never. It’s time for an Immunity Challenge. Ralph returns the Idol to Jeff Probst, which raises Phillip’s hackles. He barks out, “It brings out the animal in me! I will out last any man over there.” Oh Phillip. The challenge involves swimming out for keys. The key unlocks the chest. The chest contains a ball. The ball has to be used to break five tiles. They’re also playing for Reward, in the form of fishing gear. We’ve seen absolutely none of Grant previously, but the former NFL scrub is a physical specimen, getting Team Rob off to a fast start. It doesn’t last long and Team Russell opens its chest first, but it’s very close. “It’s Ralph and Phillip tossing balls,” Probst says succinctly. Ralph seems to have the advantage, but he can’t hit that last tile. Suddenly it’s all even. Can Phillip bring his team back? Alas, no. Ralph smashes the tile. Then a weird thing happens. As his team hangs its collective head in shame, Matt walks over and congratulates the winning tribe. Boston Rob is displeased, calling Matt’s behavior despicable.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but you’re either with me or… something else. Team Russell returns to camp triumphant. Again. Russell immediately grabbed the basket with the fishing gear, knowing it will contain the Idol clue. He’s correct and filches the clue before anybody else seems to notice. Except that Ralph notices. “This is not Russell’s game. This is my game,” Ralph announces. Russell takes his two women off to find the Idol while everybody else grumbles, particularly Marine Mike. “I don’t need no stinking numbers. All I need is trust, loyalty,” Russell says. [For some reason everybody is making fun of Sarita and her swimming. Stephanie even says that Sarita sucks at life, which may be an overstatement. But maybe not. Who the heck is Sarita?] Ralph comes and confront Russell about the existence of a clue, which Russell initially denies. He then shifts to “You’re either with me or against me,” he says, biting his cross-tribe rival’s catch-phrase. A storm is brewing and Russell keeps denying. “I don’t like how you’re comin’ at me,” Russell tells Ralph, who just nods and looks down his nose, reassuring everyone that he also knows how to play this game. Ralph’s chest-hair is an impressive thing. But Russell? Not impressed. “You just done that? To me? To Russell Hantz and you know how to play this game?” Russell sneers.
Whatever. We’re on Redemption Island, where Francesca has received a luxury item, in this case a journal. She’s worried about what will happen when the next person arrives. And that’s all we get from her there. That was not interesting, but at least we know Francesca is still alive.
In praise of performing gallantryly. Team Rob returns to camp and Phillip demands the floor to make a speech, what Boston Rob calls “the Pre-Tribal Council before the Tribal Council.” Phillip praises his team for performing “gallantryly.” He says they should be proud of their effort and that he wished he could perform well in his moment. Phillip then says he’ll leave it to the Tribe to decide what’s best for the Tribe. He opens the floor and nobody speaks, at least until Boston Rob reassures him and his performance. Boston Rob knows Phillip blew the challenge for the team, but he’s more annoyed by Matt. A bit later, Phillip tells Kristina that he isn’t worried and, “If it’s to be Redemption, I kinda like that name.” For her part, Kristina is determined to play the Idol that night. Grant agrees with Rob’s outrage at Matt’s sportsmanship and a four-person pocket of the alliance decides to vote Matt out and tell the lovebirds that they’re splitting the vote. Rob grumbles that he didn’t want to play the game this way this early.
So now, the first thing I need you to do is not be insane. There’s still a lot of time left for something weird to happen for Team Rob. The six-person alliance decides girls are voting for Kristina and the guys are voting for Phillip. Or that’s what Rob, Ashley, Natalie and Grant are planning to do. His goal is to break up Andrea and Matt and also get the Idol flushed out. Phillip wants to know what’s coming and Rob and Matt agree there’s no reason not to tell him. “Every day, Rob impresses me,” Matt says as Boston Rob takes Phillip off to tell him… something. But what will he tell him? Rob first reassures Phillip that whatever’s coming, the vote won’t go against him. Smart Move No. 1. Then he makes sure to tell Phillip that he isn’t trying to pull one over on him, but he needs him not to go off on a tirade at Tribal Council. Smart Move No. 2. Rob then tells Phillip that when the time comes, he’ll put his hand on the right shoulder of the person he wants him to vote for. This is a bit hilarious. He coaches Phillip to play like he’s going home. “This will be a good test to see if Phillip says what he does what he says he’s gonna do,” Rob tells us. I’m intrigued. Are you intrigued?
Tribal Council. Kristina begins by admitting that it was a tough decision not to play the Idol last week. Then it’s time for The Phillip Show. Probst starts, pointedly, by asking if this brings out the animal in Phillip. And wouldn’t you know it? It does! But not just *an* animal. Two animals. He points first at one arm. “The gorilla. Powerful animal. Won’t attack anyone. Unless provoked.” He points at the other arm. “A lion. One of the few animals that no animal, whether it’s starving to death, will approach.” He warns us that this is how he feels about his country and his family. I love Natalie and Rob sitting next to Phillip and not cracking up. Boston Rob is, again, marvelously diplomatic about Phillip’s challenge failings, but Phillip lays it on thick. “When I get to Redemption Island, I’m not gonna lay down and die, because I’m going to have the opportunity to meet my nemesis,” Phillip says, looking forward to a little payback. As Probst is saying his last words, Rob nudges Phillip and puts his hand on Kristina’s shoulder.
The Vote. Matt writes Phillip’s name down. And Phillip does what he was told, voting for Kristina, who in turn votes for him. “I hope you don’t hold it against me,” Rob says before voting. Will anybody play the Idol? Yes. Kristina plays the Idol. Kristina. Kristina. Phillip. Phillip. Matt. Matt. [Big smile from Matt. Terror from Adorable Andrea.] Matt. [“Wow,” Matt says.] “Good work, guys. My goodness,” Matt says as he exits, leaving Adorable Andrea pulling her lip in confusion. In his exit, Matt calls this an emotional roller-coaster. On one hand, he’s ready to go home, but on the other hand… “Rob just set me up to have the greatest comeback in ‘Survivor’ history.
Bottom Line: I love Boston Rob. Y’all know that if I were out in the jungle with him, I’d pretty much be Johnny McHeroWorship. But there’s no logic by which this was a smart move. This was random wounded pride leading him to take out another Alpha Male who threatened him. As much as it pains one part of me to say this, if you’re threatened by Adorable Andrea and Matt, we’re at the point of the game when Adorable Andrea has to get voted off, even if she actually isn’t bad at challenges as Grant maintained. You can’t run the risk of shifting the balance of your tribe even more in favor of tiny girls and, perhaps even more importantly, you can’t can’t populate Redemption Island with too many physically strong (and not obviously mentally weak) players from your tribe. The possibility for blowback is just too high. This was a pride move for Boston Rob, not a strategy move. It concerns me. Meanwhile, it was another fine episode, albeit lacking the fireworks of the premiere. Boston Rob remains endlessly entertaining, as does Phillip, but I’m really hoping that their tribe finds a way to win something next week. I’m looking forward to seeing things come to a head between Russell and his harem and Ralph and his chest-hair. The clash could be epic.
What’d you think of Wednesday’s episode? Did Rob make the right move at the right time? And are you looking forward to seeing the showdown between Matt and Francesa?
A bit of a letdown from last week, but that’s speaking more to last week’s credit than this week’s detriment. Ralph is an easy “aw shucks” person to root for, and even better that he’s pitted himself against Russell and has a HII. And I am convinced that the poorly hidden idols were intended as Russell insurance to keep him on the show, b/c someone just found one by aimlessly arranging rocks.
Rob’s move may not have been the smartest, but being relatively new to Survivor, I’ve only seen him in HvsV in which he was one of the more noble people on that season. It was interesting tonight see the devious side of his personality to make for a decent Tribal.
Most importantly, this season already has more memorable people than last season. So far, so good.
Guesser – Yeah. Definitely “less” than last week, but still perfectly satisfying…
And for Ralph to find an Idol by *accident*? Shoot, even Russell never found one by accident. That’s either crazy or silly.
-Daniel
Agreed – perfectly satisfying.
Maybe this happened a long time ago, but by now Russell has definitely fallen prey to Alan’s description of “Rupert-itis” where a reality star begins to believe his/her own hype. Frequently referring to oneself in the third person is probably a big clue in that respect!
Whether Ralph found it by accident or on purpose, his analogy pertaining to how easy it was made it seem like it was poorly hidden.
And is it just me, or does Rob have his game face on this time around? Dan had mentioned how Probst may have guilted Colby into some reappearances, but Rob seemed semi-apathetic in HvsV, at least compared to his performance in these first couple episodes. Or maybe it’s just good to see some competitive fire from anyone after last season’s whining/quit-fest.
I think this episode may have once again showed why Amber wasn’t as undeserving of her million as many people seem to think she was as Rob once again got too aggressive too early in the game.
I feel like voting out Matt tonight very well may come back to bite Rob in the ass. It seems way too early to be making moves like that, and Natalie is like Rob’s daughter longing for Daddy’s approval, not an equal partner like Ambuh was. One that’s capable of saying, ‘Hey Rob, this idea is stupid’.
Rob without Amber is definitely still funny, compelling, interesting, entertaining, what have you… but he’s a much worse Survivor player.
Mike – I agree with you completely that Amber helped moderate Rob, though his feelings for her also led directly to his most reckless, but also best move, the deal with Lex.
The key difference between Amber and Natalie is that Amber had sexual leverage and Natalie does not because, as you say, she’s a daughter or younger sister looking for approval, rather than anything that could lead to an equal partnership. It’s funny that Rob would like to think he’s so different from Russell, but their strategies are basically identical in many ways…
-Daniel
Yeah… I thought I read that Jeff said they were going to make Idols harder to find because of “the Russell factor”. Apparently not, as two amateurs have easily found them in consecutive weeks.
I think this episode reassured me that we are in store for a great season (or at least one better than last season which is not saying much). The whole hidden immunity idol thing is tough. Its the best thing they’ve brought to the same since it started, minus the Medallion of Power (just kidding), but if people are finding them on accident that’s too much. They lose meaning if they are played at every tribal council or someone always has them. They don’t have to be that hard to find with clues but come on, dig and put them 6 inches underground or something. This isn’t “Who Is Best A Scavenger Hunts” even though Somoa felt like that.
I think part of the problem is also something that Colby alluded to when I talked to him for “Heroes vs. Villains”: Contestants don’t have the ability to roam free like they used to. There used to be a sense that they could go anywhere and do anything as long as they showed up for challenges. Lately they’ve felt very penned in and if they only have a limited amount of space to roam, for whatever reason, there are only a limited number of places the Idols could possibly be, especially since the producers are stuck on familiar types of locations…
And yet the Idols ideally produce a lot of fun… So you’ve gotta have them.
-Daniel
And that’s something that is missing from earlier seasons (or even recent seasons), the sense of adventure. It’s all strategy and challenges now, no more people exploring and hunting and what not. I know it wouldn’t be fun to do it all the time, but its something that has been missing the last 3 seasons. The only time they seem to show the elements effects is when it won’t stop raining (like in Somoa).
Shame. I was looking forward to watching a budding romance, although I am excited for the hinted scorn of Andrea next episode.
I’m typically awful at predictions, but it is hard to picture Russell making another run to the end this year. He was great in his first season, no doubt. But he says in this season that these people are not all stars and it should be smooth sailing for a veteran like him. However, unlike HvsV, these non-all-stars have presumably seen his gameplay, he’s made enemies with a person who has an idol, and this time around he probably won’t get a JT-esque gift to prolong his stay. Whereas everything broke in his favor in HvsV, this time the odds seem stacked against him…
Screw it. I’m taking Phillip for the win. That crazy SOB is impossible to cheer against as far as I’m concerned. He has to be an actor right? Why else would they always have a question mark after “Former Federal Agent?” To hell with it. I’m pulling for the Lion/Gorilla.
I don’t think Andrea is adorable at all. I must have missed something. Now Ashley on the other hand…
I liked this episode. Probst seems to have calmed down and it seems a bit more relaxed. The challenge wasn’t terrible exciting so I hope they have some good ones coming.
It was an interesting blindside. I guess Matt must’ve really rubbed Rob the wrong way. Was it really just him congratulating the other tribe? It may make the tribe weaker.
I feel a bit sorry for Phillip. Yes, he’s annoying and odd but he seems like a sincere fellow and I think he really means well. I hope the tribe warms up to him and he starts to build some friendships.
I forgot Russell’s Achilles heel – his temper. Sandra liked to goad him in HvsV and he nearly lost it. If everyone ganged up on him he’d probably go out of his mind. That would be something to use against him. I hope that hairy hayseed is smarter than he looks and doesn’t blow it with his idol.
The whole Redemption Island is an interesting concept but I think it’s ultimately not going to help anyone. If you are the sole survivor and come back to the game I think you’d be voted off the next tribal. I hope Russell ends up there soon. His cockiness is already starting to annoy me.
Mulderism – Ashley’s pretty, but over Andrea and her dimples? Heck no.
I think Phillip definitely got back in Rob’s good graces with his Tribal Council performance. Rob likes having acolytes. I wonder if Phillip could be playing a savvier game than we guess and if he could be in position to flip on Rob next chance he gets…
-Daniel
You’ve both missed the boat: Natalie all the way.
I disagree, Dan. There’s only going to be one person coming back from Redemption Island, and it’s going to be later in the game, and you have no idea who it’s going to be. It is way too early to be strategic about that, other than to say the earlier you send Matt to RI, the less likely he is to win all remaining challenges to return to the game.
If he didn’t eliminate Matt now, it would only take one more vote for Matt-Andrea-Kristina to take out Rob, and you can’t trust Philip NOT to be that vote. This way, he solidifies his core four (and scares the crap out of them in terms of his capacities), removes a strategic threat and flushes out the Idol.
I think Rob made this move mainly because he didn’t want to get rid of Phillip after Phillip said “Your vote is my vote”, Rob loves the idea of having someone elses vote whenever he needs it. All the way back to his first season thats been his immediate goal.
Dan, I think Rob voted to remove Matt rather than Andrea because he knows Matt is the bigger threat. Besides, if he’s aware he has to split them up at some point. You want to get the stronger player to go first (and ASAP) because of redemption island.
That way the stronger player has to compete in as many redemption challenges as possible, while Rob would just be hoping eventually they will lose one.
Besides the redemption island challenges will have to be gender-neutral, thus meaning the stronger player on RI will be brains/balance rather than brute strength.
Adam and Jobin – Y’all could be right and I definitely see that advantage of getting strong people into the Redemption Island earlier. It just feels as if it almost becomes a counter-intuitive game strategy, where once you lose once, you’re almost better off losing multiple times and decimating your tribe strength to hopefully get the weakest available Redemption returnee…
-Daniel
I don’t see how this implies that they would be better off losing multiple times.
I don’t think you are hoping to have a weak RI returnee, you are just hoping to have someone who isn’t an outright enemy of you return. Which Matt would have to want Rob out after this blindside.
I think the RI returnee comes back at the merge, factors in big, as to how the number split between the tribes will work, and becomes a big unknown swing vote.
Ultimately though, the RI returnee is going to matter in the swing vote scenario for a few votes, then they will immediately be voted off by everyone else.
Who would be dumb enough to take “the great RI returnee” to a final vote scenario?
In the Israel version, I believe the RI person didn’t return until final 4-5 or so. If I’m Burnett, I send that person back in when there’s the biggest chance of game-changing — a tie between cliques.
I agree with Jobin: you just don’t want an enemy coming back. The other thing that’ll be interesting is how much information gets shared and passed down on RI — that journal could easily be a running list of “this is how I think I got booted.”
I liked it, but I don’t need 3 hidden immunity idols in the first 2 episodes. Thats getting a little ridiculous.
They didn’t exactly put Rob in with a collection of Rhodes scholars.
It wouldn’t shock me if Rob and Russell made a secret alliance on the chopper ride over.
It would me. Russell can’t stand Rob and I don’t think he’s the type of person to put game strategy above his personal feelings.
Also, I doubt they were allowed to talk to each other.
I believe this was an unbelievably smart move by Boston Rob. There is NO WAY the tribe can vote him out now and have only two men on their team (one of which being Phillip), especially with how psychical the challenges have been. He entered the game with a huge target on his back, and now with Matt gone he is more invaluable to his team than ever. That vote pretty much guaranteed his way to the merge.
Does Phillip remind anyone else of Coach? Both over-emphasized past accomplishments, vigorously defended their integrity, had “meaningful” tattoos, and were crazy. Someone needs to create a buddy cop show starring this two. It could be called “The Lion and the Dragon Tamer”…who wouldn’t watch that?