Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ – ‘Ticking Time Bomb’

Pre-credit sequence. Cochran arrives on Redemption Island and a groggy Ozzy musters an unenthusiastic, “I’m sorry, buddy.” Cochran is introspective. “The big move I made at the Merge in jumping over to Upolu, in retrospect may not have been the best move,” Cochran says, feeling used and insulted. Ozzy tells Cochran that the way he can stick it to Upolu is by voting for him if he makes it to the end. “What if I demolish you at the Duel?” Cochran asks. Ozzy promises to vote for Cochran if, indeed, Cochran makes it to the end and reassures him that he has a chance of taking the Duel. “He really doesn’t stand a chance,” Ozzy dead-pans to us.
Second class citizen on a third world island. It’s Day 31 for the Te Tuna Tribe. There are flies and bugs everywhere. The remaining castaways look sullen and broken. Brandon calls the tribe together for a morning prayer, prompting Edna to storm off, declaring she’s not really a part of the tribe. Edna may be well-dressed in her blazer, but she feels duped, blaming Coach for being a poor leader. Meanwhile, Brandon prays to soften Edna’s soul. I’m confused. Where was Edna deceived? Coach tells Edna that this is an individual game now, but he tries telling her she isn’t a second class citizen. In a great moment, Edna rants at having a crazy high school drop-out dictating terms to her, as said lunatic [Brandon, duh] returns to camp bellowing about their Sprint Tree-Mail. It’s such a nice piece of timing that the “Survivor” producers don’t even sweeten the audio of the off-camera voice interrupting the conversation. The Tree-Mail contains a Sprint phone, featuring videos from home.
Sprint Presents Sprint’s Messages From Home. Rick’s wife or something looks forward to seeing him and says something about cows. Rick cries. Edna’s sister or something tells her that the family worries about her. Edna cries. Sophie’s dad or something didn’t know if she’d make it this far in the game, but he’s proud of her. Sophie’s emotional, but she doesn’t cry, at least not immediately. Albert’s mother blesses him. Albert doesn’t cry. Coach’s disturbingly clean-cut brother is extremely proud of him. Coach doesn’t cry. Brandon’s dad tells him to make decisions based on his heart, not the game. Brandon cries and others cry with him.
Hook, line and sinker. Before the Duel, Jeff Probst makes sure that he says “Sprint” a few times. The Duel, perhaps the most complicated of the Redemption Island season, involves grappling hooks and a ball-maze. Cochran’s dead, right? He needed a Duel that was either a nerdy puzzle or a 50-50 coin flip. This requires skills, several of them. The Te Tuna castaways are so saddened by the sight of Cochran’s grappling toss that they’re coaching him on proper form. As Ozzy takes a big lead, even Jeff Probst starts encouraging Cochran and urging him on. Ozzy’s nearly completed the ball-maze as Cochran starts. But in any ball maze, fortunes can change abruptly. Ozzy’s ball goes down a hole and Cochran suddenly moves into the lead. Cochran knows he has to play just a bit crazy to keep up with Ozzy and his moves are making this more exciting that it otherwise might have been. Cochran is millimeters from winning, possibly less, but he twitches and the ball goes away from the center and down a home. In one hard cut, Ozzy wins! Cochran wants to make it clear that as a huge fan of “Survivor,” this was wonderful for him and that it was “by far, the most incredible moment of my life.” Cochran cries and says that he’s come to realize that maybe he’s a better person than he thought he was. Probst gives a speech about how a part of Cochran died out there and a new part was reborn. Then he burns Cochran’s buff and sends him off to the jury. Ozzy has a very big decision coming. Amidst much crying, the family members come out and hugs are exchanged. Sophie places a food order. Probst is impressed by the manliness of the hug between Coach and his brother. Rick grab’s his wife’s butt. The music swells. Probst wants to make sure we all know that Brandon’s dad is Russell Hantz’s brother. It’s up to Ozzy: He has to choose a person to spend time with their loved one. Ozzy chooses Albert first. And Coach second. And then, lastly, Ozzy chooses Brandon. Sophie, Rick and Edna go home without love, while Albert, Brandon and Coach are given a Sprint phone and an afternoon on Redemption Island. Ozzy looks confused that not only did he not get family, but he has to bring interlopers into his terrain.
HWJP: How Would Jesus Play? Redemption Island time! Lots of pictures are taken on the Sprint phone. Coach calls the phone “crazy.” Brandon’s father is astounded by the 3D option. Sprint is awesome. Yay. Coach decides to use this moment to pull Ozzy aside and tell him that he as a Final Three scenario that involves Ozzy and somebody else. He adds that this is his pledge “as a Christian man.” Now Coach has Final Three pledges with everybody, but when he adds “as a Christian man,” that’s how you know he’s serious, or so he says. Coach wants this season to come down to warrior-on-warrior action. Off to a different side, Brandon tells his father that he’s in this game “to set an example for Christ” and for honor, not for the million bucks. He vows, in fact, to play this game “like Christ would play it.” But Brandon’s father tries reminding Brandon that he came to win the million bucks. “I don’t like what I see,” Sean Hantz says, giving Brandon a “C” for gameplay, telling Brandon that God wants him to be wise and to put his family in a good position, financially. Brandon’s dad adds that Brandon has to put himself in the Final Three and *then* it’s up to God. In the interim, Sean Hantz appeals to a different higher power, specifically Coach. “At this point, who do you want to bring to the Final Three?” Sean demands Coach. “They’re all cut of the same cloth,” Coach says of the Hantz Men. Father and Son come to Coach and pledge their troth to him, but Coach says that the ticking time bomb’s time has nearly expired.
Q*Bert on a Pinapple. No time to say good-bye to our family members. The remaining six castaways arrive at the Immunity Challenge. I don’t care what they call it or how they play, it’s a game of “Survivor” Q*Bert on a pineapple. Probst asks Coach if the challenge is a metaphor for the game, something about the important of early moves or something. “That’s a great metaphor, Jeff. You took the words right out of my mouth,” Coach says, dripping sarcasm. First out of the game — I have zero clue what they’re actually doing — is Albert, followed by Brandon, who makes sure to tell Probst that his only strategy was to do whatever was necessary to keep Edna from winning. Rick is eliminated next, with Sophie close behind. It’s down to Coach, seemingly with a big lead, and Edna, who keeps complaining about how this is all an insult to her. The biggest insult? She loses and Coach takes Individual Immunity. “Help a sister out, Coach,” Edna says before they depart. Brandon is already tasting the breakfast on Day 39, assuming his tribe states true.
[Pixelated]-eating grim. Sharks! They’re in the water! Will they also be on land with Te Tuna? Sophie calls Brandon’s move “a bullying thing to do.” Rick compares Brandon’s move to “a kick in the guts.” Brandon apologizes in the rudest, least repentant way possible. “I accept the consequences of my actions,” Brandon says, but Edna compares it to beating your wife and then buying her a diamond necklace. Sophie says that on “Survivor,” people aren’t as forgiving as Jesus might be and Brandon’s behavior didn’t go unnoticed. So Edna has a proposition: She says that if their tribe is about honor and integrity, Brandon doesn’t qualify to go any further. Nobody likes a lawyer around camp, Edna. She begs for another day and Coach finds her words “provocative.” Coach has something to think about, but he tells Edna that he won’t give the Idol to her and that he doesn’t plan on using it himself. Coach offers no assurances and basically tells Edna to go talk to Sophie and Albert. Edna tells Sophie and Albert that she’s certain Coach is with them. How certain? “I’ll eat a piece of his [pixelated], that’s how much 100 percent I am,” Edna says. What the [pixelated] does that mean? Albert is curious, if nothing else.
Tribal Council. Probst wastes no time in putting Edna on the spot. Edna doesn’t hesitate to say that Brandon deviates from the tribe mantra, which she gets Coach to recite. Edna cites extensive precedent, going back to the lie Brandon told at the very first Tribal Council. “She’s misconstrued a lot of things. She’s been inaccurate…” Brandon says, before being cut off by Probst, who knows that Edna wasn’t misconstruing or inaccurate. Edna’s performing perfectly and it’s going to be irrelevant, isn’t it? Sigh. Sophie knows this is the end of Upolu unity. We’re getting straight to the vote.
The Vote. Brandon writes Edna’s name down. Edna writes Brandon’s name and mocks his failed attempts to cleanse his family name. Probst goes to tally the votes: Edna. Brandon. Edna. Edna. Oh well. And that’s it for Edna, who at least accepts Coach’s hug. She smiles bravely as her torch is snuffed, but she’s crying as she exits. Edna feels betrayed by Coach and his fear of making it look like he betrayed the tribe.
Bottom Line: This was the least obnoxious of the “Survivor” Sprint episodes, wasn’t it? It was bad, but they’ve done worse. Or maybe the “Jack & Jill” episode was so bad that any other whoring looks relaxed in comparison? Dunno. Anyway, It’s been over a month of Inevitable Elimination Episodes on “Survivor,” but this somehow felt like one of the better crafted anti-climactic episodes, if only because Edna got to say a lot of things that made a lot of sense and everybody was forced to acknowledge that what Edna was saying made sense. And yet they still supported Brandon over her. Sadly, I don’t think it’s the wrong move. Brandon’s awful, but he has that Special Agent Phillip thing about him where you know that nobody in their right mind would possibly vote for him from a Jury. In the first half of the game, I’d have been desperate to get Brandon evicted, because he’s a horrible person, but now? Why would you ever send him home? Edna beating Ozzy in a Duel now would be the producers’ absolute nightmare, because it would effectively negate the Redemption Island twist for a second straight season. Edna would come back into the game and go back out of the game instantly, wouldn’t she? Finally, I’m glad that Cochran put up a bit of a fight in the Duel against Ozzy.
What’d you think of Wednesday’s episode?
I was wrong… the promo made me think Ozzy would lose. But now I am onto the promo trickery! Ozzy definitely loses next week!
I know, right? Everybody in the promo seemed TOTALLY shocked…
Silly “Survivor” promos…
-Daniel
Edna beating Ozzy in a Duel would be awesome!
Probably the best thing on Survivor history!
Fingers crossed.
Tonight was the last straw. I stopped watching after the RI duel and am done with the series.
The producers seem to change the rules all the time to keep their beloved celebrities in the game. A few weeks ago RI was over with the merge but then they start sending players back. Sometimes there are 3 players dueling. Sometimes 2. There’s no set time limit or set number of players on RI. It’s whatever suits them.
If they wanted to give John a real fair shot they would have had a mental challenge. A quiz or a puzzle. Everyone knew John would not beat Ozzy in any kind of physical challenge. And although they made it seem like John might win (and fortunately for Probst and Burnett) Ozzy won.
I’m calling bullshit on this biased mere shadow of what was once a great reality tv program. It has descended into Probst bringing back his buddies to his country club for another shot at the prize and making sure they last.
Anyway, continue with your discussion…
To be fair, if they have a set rule for it, then the players could easily work around it. Plus, there is no way to guarantee the player the producers want to win will. Ozzy nearly lost.
I’m fairly certain I’ve read in interviews that they have all the RI challenges pre-planned and lined up from the start.
Also, this is no different from last year in that they brought someone back to merge and will bring another back with 5 or so left.
I wouldn’t call that challenge physical. Cochran had just as much of a chance of winning as Ozzy and he nearly did.
No, it wasn’t really physical but they could have done a quiz or a puzzle challenge to make it more even.
All the RI challenges have gender neutral up until this point, so I don’t feel like they are stacking the deck in favor of Ozzy.
The only RI challenge that probably wasn’t, was the Ozzy/Keith/Jim challenge with the posts balancing on the back of they wrists.
Also I would think that the challenges are flexible so that they can pick the one most suitable (say they have 2 or 3 to choose from). I find it hard to believe that challenges are all set up in advance when they don’t know who will be taking part in them. But maybe the interviews are accurate.
John could have won and from the edit it looked like he nearly did. But a mental challenge would have been fairer to him if the producers really wanted to give him a chance.
I still think it was biased towards Ozzy. And that’s my big problem with the show now. We’ve seen now (from 3 seasons) that returning players don’t seem to have a target on their back and so they’re given a free ride for a while. This isn’t fair to the newbies. Even if the challenges are planned in advance and not biased, the returning players have a better chance of lasting than a newbie.
Mulderism,
All the returning players have been guys, who have been useful to a team early in the game when its team challenges. To vote off a strong male early in the game, returning player or not, instead of a weaker player, would be detremental to team up until the merge occurs.
If the returning players were weak phsycial players who only excelled strategy and manipulation, and couldn’t contribute to early team challenge wins, then returning players would surely be one of first to be voted out.
You have a point there which illustrates why Russell went fairly early last year. And Probst usually touts that so and so brings valuable experience to the team. This helps ensure they don’t get voted out early. Russell shot himself in the foot again with his poor social game.
For this season Ozzy is definitely a valuable player for challenges. Benjamin, not so much. He isn’t that good in challenges and I don’t know how much he contributes to camp life.
I’d still argue that returnees have a leg up on newbies. Everyone should have an equal chance. This is what my big problem is with the show.
Anyone notice that the opening credits have been shortened? I used to get to know the player’s names from the opening credits but these past few seasons I hardly know anyone’s name. RI sucks up too much time.
Brandon should stay away from words with more than two syllables.
What on earth is wrong with these fools that they don’t blindside coach?
He won immunity, they certainly couldn’t have done it tonight. But agree, that Sophie/Albert/etc need to start figuring out their end games plans.
They all think they can beat Coach in the finals, which might be true. Coach is no Boston Rob when it comes to managing Savaii jury votes. They merge, and the first thing he does is flip one of their own, call them bullies, tell them they brought it upon themselves, and then discard Cochran as soon as he was done with him. Even if they believed all that honor and integrity stuff, which they clearly don’t based on their reactions last night at TC, Coach has screwed himself by booting Cochran and Edna before Brandon.
They see how the jury reacts to Coach and who Edna was blaming for her ouster? Coach is the goat and lost this game weeks ago. Sophie’s winning this game 7-2-0 over Coach (Jim and John) and whoever, probably Albert.
Andrew,
I think Dawn (who’s reaction was shown), was more surprised that Edna would hug someone, when it was clear that the entire tribe voted her out.
What moves does Sophie or Albert have to impress the jury with?
Coach can state he lead the alliance that dominated the game, had a target on his back from day 1 (no one was happy to have him on the team, except Edna who was merely kind), and he got Cochran to flip which changed the game.
I think everyone on the jury is just more shocked that everyone in the game is blindly following Coach and not trying to make a move against him. I don’t think they think he’s a jerk, I think they just find everyone who’s following him is an idiot for doing so.
You don’t need moves to impress the jury. Never have. The show likes to imply that you do, but it’s not the case. The goal is to make the jury want to give you a million dollars more than the other options. The goal is to establish a narrative that makes the jury good people for voting for you. The jury doesn’t like Coach. The reactions to when Edna made him recite their mantra give that away (I think Jim might still vote for him because Jim is the kind of strategy nerd who thinks the social game is BS and loved Russell… I’m guessing). So you just have to make a case that you did stuff effectively. Albert’s case is that he tried to switch things up and destabilize the situation. Sophie’s got the counter though. If you pay very close attention, she’s running the game but has Coach being blamed for everyone’s ouster. Watch the debates between her, Coach, and Albert. Her argument only lost the Mikayla vote. She also has way fewer personality conflicts. We got shown the Albert is lazy and disliked by Rick/Edna scenes last week for a reason (other than Survivor almost always portrays black men as lazy). Also, I think she has the best shot at beating Ozzy for immunity, which is going to be crucial here. F5/F4 challenges will be some absurd physical thing (favoring him, obviously) and a puzzle (oh noes, Ozzy!), I bet she wins one of those, crucially.
Also, from a strictly viewer standpoint, she’s on a season with two huge sexists (Coach and Brandon) on her tribe and in her majority alliance, but managed to skate through without a vote so far. It’s an impressive job. Also, her confessionals are basically exactly what I’m thinking, so I admittedly am pretty biased in her favor.
Andrew,
Big Moves do count in the game and one of the factors that people use to vote the winner, the others being social (likeability), spite (hating the other options), or immunity domination.
There have been PLENTY of players before Russell who won the game on the backs of big moves and dominating the game strategically.
Just because Russell was probably one of the biggest pricks in reality TV history, and didn’t win, doesn’t mean he didn’t do enough to win the game with big moves / strategically.
People do NOT always vote to people who they thought were the nicest to them during the game, sure they do sometimes, but its NOT the only deciding factor everyone on the jury uses. (Note: I think we have this argument weekly.)
I haven’t seen anyone been some sort of social butterfly this season. Case in point, no other players have been going “I’m worry about ____, because she’s really nice and friendly with players X, Y, Z, etc.”
I do not think the jury’s hates coach. I think the jury is COMPLETELY perplexed when everyone else in the game is letting Coach run the entire show, just picking them off one by one.
Everytime someone goes to RI or gets voted out, they all comment on how they can’t believe no one is shaking up the game and going after Coach.
They aren’t saying Coach is a jerk, and I will never vote for him.
I was hope hope hoping that Ozzy had some method to his madness about who got the family time and who didn’t, resulting in a juicy segment where Sophie, Albert, and Rick created a plot to get rid of Coach at the earliest possible opportunity. Those three are the only ones who could do that, I think, and it seemed so smart of Ozzy to keep them together. In the harsh light of day, I realize my foolish optimism is wasted.
It was funny seeing Edna be completely offended and scrambling around like a maniac just to be kept around 1 more night.
Maybe she should have tried playing the game the other 32 days she was on the island, and while there were Savaii people still around, instead of serving as the team housekeeper.
If Coach actually brings Ozzy to the final 3 with him, that will be one of the dumbest moves in show history. Ozzy would kill him in a jury vote at this point.
Also, I think Coach acting like everybody is going to go to the Final 3 with him may come back to bite him in the ass with a jury vote. The former Savaii people don’t seem particularly enthralled with him, and his former Upolu members will point to him as the reason they aren’t in the game (especially if he takes Ozzy to the finals who wasn’t a part of “The Family”)
Why did everyone want to vote out Edna? She’s one of the top 3 people left you want to take to final 3 with you:
1) Brandon
2) Edna
3) Rick
Edna over Rick, since she drives people in the camp nuts by annoying them, and Rick is a mute.
Why didn’t Coach making a move against Sophie/Albert last night instead?
It was his best chance to do so, because he had the immunity this week, and wouldn’t have had to sacrifice his idol.
I hope, but doubt that had Coach not won immunity last night, Albert/Sophie would have tried to make a move against him. But to me that is somehing they would have wanted to discuss prior to the immunity challenge in order to work to make sure he didn’t win it. But they want Sophie has been playing the game, I highly doubt it.
But why would Coach want to get rid of Edna who was someone perfect to take to final 3, and someone who’s vote he could definitely control (especially had he saved her)?
Are they all just planning on taking Brandon/Rick to the end? Isn’t that an extremely risky plan, considering there is zero margin for error and there are no longer any perceived “weak” players beyond those two?
I’m not sure what the final 3 plan is for anybody. Brandon is someone who must be brought along.
I think Coach would win a jury vote between Brandon, Albert, and himself.
I now think he would lose a jury vote involving Sophie or Ozzy.
Hi, Elevation!
Dan I thought this was just a brutally boring epiosde. The family member reunions are right up there with the final 3 or 4 walking the island to “remember” those they voted off.
As far as gameplay, I said in last week’s comments that Edna was gone this week barring immunity, and she was. These characters are extremely boring. I don’t know why Albert or Sophie has yet to attempt a move to get rid of Coach, especially knowing he has immunity idol. Do they really think they’d beat him at a final vote? And, Rick? Dude might just be the worst character of Survivor history.
Wake me up when there’s another All-Star season. The past two seasons have been very tough to enjoy from overall gameplay aspects (as much as I liked Boston Rob’s dominance).
I’m getting tired of Survivor. The returning player angle doesnt work. It builds in an automatic rank structure that inhibits the tribe building aspect. I’ve been watching some old eps on-line and WOW, I just realized how much more difficult the “game” used to be physically. This is powder puff Survivor in comparision.
Also… What are these clown waiting for?!?!?!? None of them have a chance to beat Coach at the final jury! How can they not see that? Wheres the blindside? I’m tired of everything going to “plan”, thats not good survivor. Last two season have been wretched.
I’ve been fearing for a while now that Coach is going to win because he’s getting a pretty good edit (for Coach). In the clip show, there were a few clips that showed the true Coach (arrogant & batsh*t crazy), but in the other eps, he’s pretty toned down (again, for Coach). I hate these “bring back the ‘favorites'” seasons because I’d rather see how a new batch of people navigate the pitfalls of the game with each other, not watch them fawn all over the “favorite” because the “favorite” has experience or whatever. Bleah.
Yeah I agree. The last season I liked was Heroes vs Villains. Everyone is a returning player so it’s more fair. But on the other hand some of the returnees don’t play very hard. Colby pretty well slept-walked through that season and he wasn’t trying very hard.
I long for the days when it was more about Surviving. It used to take tribes days to even start a fire. Sometimes they would be so hungry that they just lay around camp too tired to move. Plus there were in places with dangerous animals and/or fish.
Nowadays the tribes get flint almost off the bat and it seems they get food every other day.
So, so boring.
The only interesting element in the entire series was the vote where Cochran sided with Upolu. Other than that, well, at least we’ve seen some really awesome coral scenery courtesy of Ozzie.
They really need to shake up the format in some way. RI isn’t doing it. Despite little comments here or there, I don’t think it plays into any strategy when voting someone off (the Ozzie vote to beat Christine notwithstanding). And the returning player has little chance to make an impact on the game.
Here’s an idea for RI — instead of 2 individuals competing each week and one staying, keep all of the players who are voted out together, have one big individual immunity challenge on RI immediately after the merge, and then whoever wins goes back into the game with immunity for the next vote. Instead of wasting the air time watching meaningless RI challenges, we could spend that air time getting to know the voted out players, and we’d have a little more stake in who comes back. The returning player could still get intel about the 2 tribes from the voted off players, but the 2 competing tribes would have more to worry about on who comes back. They would also not be able to get intel about the other tribe from bitter people who were voted out. The guaranteed immunity for the returning player would mean the merged tribe couldn’t play the easy vote, and it might shake up alliances. As it stands now, RI is meaningless, and the players on Survivor have honed the alliance thing so much that it is very hard to break up a core of 5.
Robin,
They barely have time for us to get to know the players early in the game when there are 16-18 players. We wouldn’t get to know them if they tried to maintain screen time for everyone for half of the game.
The only way simple way that they could have improved RI in its current form, was if players still in the game didn’t get to watch the RI duels. Then they would have no way to know who was still on RI.
But they probably decided against that because they would lose the snippy comments and or rooting for RI players by players still in the game.
Edna did her best to blow up Coach’s jury votes. I loved how she forced him to say “honor and integrity” at Tribal Council. The jury hates him. I don’t think she’s voting for him, either.
The jury may not like him, but let’s take a look at who’s in it…
-Dawn, Cochran and Jim are all big fans of the game. “Best gameplay” might outweight any disliking in a final vote.
-Edna is probably a toss-up at this point, depending on who else ends up in the Final 3.
-Sophie/Albert/Rick were all on Coach’s tribe and are likely to vote for him against Brandon and Ozzy.
So if the Final 3 is Ozzy, Coach, Brandon, I could see it going: Coach 4 (Albert, Sophie, Rick, Cochran) and Ozzy 4 (Jim, Keith, Whitney, Dawn) with a deciding vote coming down to Edna, whom I’m SURE Coach thinks he has her vote right now.
If the Final 3 is Coach, Sophie, Brandon, I could see it as Coach 4 (Cochran, Dawn, Jim, Ozzy), Sophie 4 (Albert, Rick, Keith, Whitney), again with Edna being the deciding vote.
If Albert makes the Final 3, I bet he wins. He seems to have conjured up good-will among many of the jury members (giving up rewards, Ozzy chose him first, etc).
In any case, I believe Edna’s vote will decide the winner of this season.
Playing Q-bert on Survivor. Survivor has cleary given up even pretending to make these people actually survive.
Please tell me the producers cast Brandon’s dad for next season.
They like this