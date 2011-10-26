Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ – ‘Trojan Horse’

Pre-credit sequence. We begin with Team Coach, returning to camp after evicting Mikayla. Edna’s feeling a big grumbly at seeing her name at every Tribal Council, but she thinks that Brandon’s unpredictability might help her in the future. Rick warns Coach that another Brandon Blowup, especially after the Merge, could be damaging. Coach nods sagely, as if he hadn’t been carrying a lunatic as his key alliance partner for weeks and references “Of Mice and Men” in suggesting that sometimes, people just have to be put down. He adds, “In this game, it’s kill or be killed.” Settle in, kids, for a homicidal episode of “Survivor: South Pacific.”
Planks, but no planks. We’re going straight into this week’s Duel, in a somewhat odd and uncomfortable piece of editing. We also don’t spend any time with Mikayla and Christine making pronouncements or finding out who got to come to the Duel. It’s actually a complicated Duel that starts with players taking planks from a crate. Then they have to make a bridge with the planks. And then they have to solve a puzzle also with the planks. This is certainly the most difficult and challenging Duel of the season. Christine gets out to a big lead, despite Albert’s coaching of Mikayala. Christine gets to the final puzzle first, but with only a small advantage. Mikayla thinks she has it, but she made a tiny mistake. Mikayla is stymied by her failure and Christine sneaks in and wins another Duel. Mikayla says this whole experience has taught her how much stronger and better she wants to be and she tosses her buff on the fire, crying. When Jeff suggests that Christine has become a threat, she shoots back, “I’ve always been a legitimate force.” Even Ozzy is impressed with Christine, forcing him into a peculiar new strategy. He suspects that with the Merge looming, if his tribe loses Immunity, they might be better served sending a strong player to Redemption Island so that they can take Christine out and retain numbers. Hmmm.
Ozzy contemplates Survivicide. Before returning to camp, Ozzy is chatting with his Duel partner Cochran and sharing his Redemption theory. “I don’t want to go to Redemption, but if it comes down to it, if it’s like a Do or Die situation, I would go,” Ozzy says. Cochran is taken aback by Ozzy’s willingness to sacrifice himself and to pass his Immunity Idol to somebody else on the tribe to hold in the interim. “It might be one of those big moves that I might have to make,” Ozzy takes Cochran, who sees Ozzy as “a new man” and is perfectly happy to send somebody to Redemption Island who isn’t him.
The Great God/Coach Immunity Idol Cover-Up. Is this the first time this season we’ve seen Coach doing his water praying? He’s having a lengthy conversation with his Father. He — Coach, not God — knows his tribe needs a shot in the arm and boosted spirits. He thinks telling the entire tribe about his Immunity Idol is the way to help the tribe recover its… RAINBOW! Wait. Coach’s strategy is to have the tribe FIND the Immunity Idol, an Idol that he’s going to have to re-hide. Coach and Brandon lead a prayer circle to find the Idol (that Coach already has) and win the next Challenge. Sophie says that Coach’s words give her “a little bit of an icky feeling.” But in their quest, Sophie and Coach find Tree-Mail that talks about “family” and “twins.” They have to begin by painting themselves as warriors, dividing themselves into perfectly matched pairs. They return to camp and announce not only that they have Tree-Mail, but also that they’ve found the Idol. Brandon is giddy and thinks that God gave them the Idol. “It’s definitely an advantage having the Big Guy Upstairs on your tribe,” the deluded Brandon says.
Kneel before Coach. Challenge time. Everybody looks hilarious. They had a lot of blue at Team Coach, so they look like they’re all Na’avi. Meanwhile, they had a lot of red and yellow at Team Ozzy, so they resemble “Amazing Race” clues. In addition to Immunity, the winning tribe will go to see a sneak peek of… “JACK & JILL.” Wow. Yes. The WINNING tribe. And now Jeff Probst is going to whore himself out to an Adam Sandler cross-dressing comedy. See, they’re all in made-up pairs and they’re twins. And it’s about trust and Katie Holmes… Just like in the awful looking Adam Sandler movie. Oy. Given the importance of Ozzy’s Redemption Island plan — and given that no sane human being wants to see “Jack & Jill” (which I’m WELL aware is going to be a huge hit) — I’m surprised there hasn’t been any conversation about throwing a challenge. The challenge involves blindfolded players and a lot of yelling and bumping into things. And yes, I’m laughing at all of the castaways bumping into things, which only proves that I’m the target demo for “Jack & Jill.” There’s also a lot of pixelation happening and somehow when Probst refers to “a big malfunction” and he’s referring to a Team Ozzy gaffe and not to Sophie’s boob. Probst is not a big fan of Cochran’s failures, which he keeps announcing. Meanwhile, Coach starts praying right in the middle of the challenge. Team Coach wins and he demands they all stop their celebration to pray. Coach is actively pulling people by the arm to enforce. [Ugh. How did I miss that several members of Team Coach have crosses painted on their face? This is as blatant a misunderstanding of religion as I’ve ever seen on reality TV. And that’s saying something.] Ozzy is PISSED. “Pure frustration and anger,” Ozzy says, describing his feelings. He’s really unhappy. Cochran feels like he blew the challenge and he doesn’t think Ozzy will want to remain true to his word. And now… “Jack & Jill” commercial!
At least it’s not “Grown Ups.” “What an adventure, guys,” Coach says as the castaways arrive at Survivor Cinema. They have hot dogs and pretty much unlimited candy. Pity about the movie. As the castways watch “Jack & Jill” (in a fully lit screening room), they laugh like maniacs. “It was good, but at the same time it had a message,” Coach insists. Darnit! If “Jack & Jill” is really such a great movie and it was ready to be seen back this summer, what kind of merciful God would make paying audiences wait until November for it?
Redemption Island is our gift to you. “It was a disaster,” Ozzy rages as his team returns to camp. Cochran, head bowed, asks everybody to vent at him. “This was a new level of ostracism and it felt awful,” Cochran says. Around the fire, they agree that they have to decide as a group who will be going out next. “It was a huge error and it ended up costing us the win,” Ozzy, who doesn’t want to blame Cochran, tells Cochran, blaming him. They all put a positive spin on things by telling Cochran that going to Redemption Island will be his chance for redemption. “Everybody was on-board with voting me out and what made it worse was that they had this weird kumbaya rationale for voting me out,” Cochran grumps. “I don’t want to shine right now. I’m willing to shine later,” he adds.
I am become Death. There’s still a lot of time left in this episode. Is it possible the losing tribe is going to have to watch “Little Nicky” on VHS? No. Instead, we’re spending more time with Team Ozzy. It was a restless night for Ozzy and an embarrassing night for Cochran. Dawn can’t stop talking about Cochran redeeming himself, but Ozzy is wondering if he made an actual vow to Cochran about sending himself to Redemption Island. So Ozzy puts the Idol around his neck and then comes to camp and lets everybody trust it. Wow. Team Coach prayed to Jesus, but Ozzy has become Jesus. But Whitney and Keith aren’t impressed with Ozzy’s sacrifice. Keith’s a fan of personal responsibility and he worries that the Merge won’t come the way they think it will. Jim agrees with Keith. What will happen at Tribal Council?
Tribal Council. At Probst’s light prodding, Ozzy admits that they returned to camp and pointed their fingers at Cochran. A humbled Cochran admits that he blanked during the challenge. “I’m usually pretty calm, cool and collected,” Cochran swears. The conversation then steers over to Redemption Island and the hopes of knocking off Christine. “I’m a little confused,” Probst admits, hearing the bare bones of the scheme. Here, Ozzy says that he’s putting his life on the line. “You can basically say that I had a dream,” Ozzy says, expressing his desire for redemption for his past “Survivor” failings. Ozzy calls his potential move ballsy and big and crazy. Ozzy’s plan now also includes an elaborate story about Cochran playing the Idol and booting him, positioning him as a double-agent. “What if we don’t Merge tomorrow?” Probst asks, before pointing out that if Ozzy loses the Merge, he’d actually look like an even bigger fool than in his last season. “It’s definitely a risky move. Let’s see if you have the courage to go through with it,” Probst tells them.
The Vote. Cochran votes for Ozzy. That’s the vote we see before Probst goes to tally the votes. After a quick fake-out, Ozzy hands Cochran the Idol and announces “Let’s do this.” The votes: Ozzy. Ozzy. Ozzy. Ozzy. Two of the votes contained frowny faces. With a big smile, Ozzy skips off to Redemption. “You just made one of the biggest moves in the history of this game, based on one big assumption: That the Merge is next,” Probst tells them. Ozzy arrives on Redemption Island knowing that he either made an iconic move or an idiotic movie. Christine is confused to see him, but she correctly guesses Ozzy’s lie that Cochran was involved.
Bottom Line. Well, you can’t say that wasn’t amusing. Here’s the thing: You can make smart moves in “Survivor” by out-thinking your fellow castaways. They’re as hungry and tired and bug-bitten and weary as you are. Trying to out-think the competition won’t *always* work, but I think Boston Rob has effectively proven that it’ll work around 25 percent of the time. But I don’t believe that you can make smart moves in “Survivor” based on out-thinking Mark Burnett and Jeff Probst. That thing they say about what happens when you make assumptions is true and Ozzy has made a couple massive assumptions. Those assumptions include: A) The immediate arrival of a Merge B) A Duel challenge that will reward his particular gifts — strength, possibly endurance — and rather than his potential weaknesses. C) That Christine wouldn’t have immediately flipped after a Merge anyway, what with only spending three days with her Tribe and then being voted out without explanation. Ozzy’s sacrifice makes sense as Grand Theater, but there’s absolutely no way to justify it otherwise. As we saw last season, just because Redemption Island looks like it’s done doesn’t mean it’s done, so sending yourself there as a brilliant endgame is only brilliant insofar as it made for the season’s most interesting episode.
Bottom Line, Part II. Coach is ridiculous. Brandon is ridiculous. That entire tribe is ridiculous. Yes, God punished them for their hubris by sending them to see “Jack & Jill,” but they thought it was a blessing. Coach thinks he’s Moses, but he’s really Job. I think there are evangelical Christians who were probably embarrassed to watch Coach and Brandon tonight. And as for Coach using God as a cover for a “Survivor” lie? That’s just… predictable.
What’d you think of this week’s episode? Where do you stand on Ozzy’s Big Move and on Coach’s connection to The Big Guy?
I can’t figure out who is dumber, Ozzy or the idiots on his tribe for coming up with that stupid scheme.
At the verrrrrrrry least common sense would tell you that Christine who was voted out Week 1 and was flicking her team off last week, probably isn’t dying to hook back up with Upolu.
Nobody thought, “hey if Christine comes back, lets just get her on the team”??????
I think even Tim Tebow thought the blue team’s religious act was a bit much today.
Elevation – Ozzy’s DUMBER. The others are just weak and spineless.
-Daniel
It was absurd. Plus the majority of the Redemption Island challenges have been something like bean bag toss or dart throwing. Its not like it has all been swimming or something he would excel at.
I meant to say Ozzy or the idiots on his tribe “for agreeing with that stupid scheme”
Ozzy is just consumed by his own ridiculous ego. But hubris makes such great TV.
Also, Ozzy is giving up the Idol, and Cochran doesn’t has to give it back. Why wouldn’t Ozzy give the Idol to Keith, who he has in some sort of 2-man alliance?
It’s not like Cochran has to give back the Idol if he doesn’t want to. And wouldn’t Ozzy want Keith to have the Idol in case he needs it, so Keith will still be around to be in his 2 person alliance.
Either way, it is another reason why this was a dumb plan for Ozzy.
And at the very least, why would you give the idol to Cochran, the team’s weakest player by far?
You have to give it to Jim or Keith there. After the merge, the opposing teams always tries to boot out the strong players. Its not like the blue team is saying, “We need to gang up and get rid of this 5-4 100 pound kid, he is such a HUGE threat.”
Elevation,
Exactly!
The only reason I can see is that Ozzy might think he can bully/intimdate Cochran into giving him back the idol. Where he wouldn’t be able to do that with Jim/Keith.
But really Ozzy’s plan has soo many holes in it, who he gave the idol to is about #50 on a list of 100.
Ozzy’s treating it as a team idol, even though his “team” has already shown they are not his drones, and will blindside / vote against his wishes.
Biggest misogynist on this season:
1) Brandon (That woman is a whore for looking attractive and making me think naughty thoughts)
2) Coach (That woman will do anything I want, including excrement monitoring)
3) Probst (Only big men are good at Survivor, as always)
4) Cochran (The “stupid bitch” count increases again!)
Rarely are there four contenders for that award, even with one of them being involved in EVERY season. For the record, I think it’s Cochran by a nose over Coach and Brandon.
Andrew – I think Cochran thinks talking like that makes him look macho and it’s part of the role he’s planning. I don’t think MEANS any of it. It’s just how he thinks men are supposed to behave.
I can’t defend the other three…
-Daniel
I’ve met that guy (really insecure nerd) enough that I wouldn’t be surprised at ALL if that’s who he is. The Ladder Theory exists for a reason.
Hasn’t anyone on Team Ozzy noticed that Christine has been flipping off her former tribemates, calling out Coach, and broadcasting to everyone that she’ll flip to other tribe as soon as she reenters the game. It would have ben smarter to send Cochran in and hope he could pull it off. If not, oh well.
Cesar – It’s just more proof of Ozzy’s weakness as a social and intellectual player, which has always been the case. Even if it WORKS, it’s a lucky cowboy maneuver, rather than a smart game play…
-Daniel
Yeah even if she hadn’t been making all those outwardly aggressive moves towards Upolu, wouldn’t logic tell you that the person voted out 3 days into the game, probably isn’t looking to jump right back in with the blue tribe.
Not only that, but Ozzy was there watching the challenge when Albert was actively trying to help Mikayla beat Christine. So many clues that this was an unnecessary move.
Scratch a moralist, find a hypocrite.
Ozzy not figuring out that the other tribe is desperately rooting against Christine is mind boggling. Albert was so over the top in rooting on Mikayla that even Probst mentioned it, but even then Ozzy couldn’t figure it out.
It’s too bad Coach has reverted back to being his usual over bearing “character,” it was actually interesting seeing him be an normal person for a couple episodes there.
It is just unfathomable to me that Savaii put this whole plan in motion to eliminate Christine, who has been openly flipping off the other team and was voted off 3 days into the game? Why the hell are they so certain that she would re-join the Upolu members who voted her off before in alliance?
Thing is, Probst and Burnett love Ozzy so they will probably change the rules so that he does come back.
I’ll spend the rest of this post ranting about Benjamin. I %^&%^& hate so called Christians who proclaim their love of God and Jesus and yet are such $%^% hypocrites. How would the lord think about him lying about the idol and the fact that he has destroyed his temple through mutilation of tattoos? Seeing him pray and ask god for help to win the challenge and then believing god helped them win. Why would god give a shit about someone winning a challenge on a fucking game show when there is real suffering in the world? What a fucking loser. People like that make me so mad.
I won’t refer to him as Coach. not even Benjamin. From now on I’ll refer to him as Roach for the lowly, cockroach that he is.
Mulderism – And Probst is so blind he doesn’t even realize that Ozzy isn’t half the competitor he was last time, much less his first time around. But if the next Duel is tree-climbing or underwater-swimming, you know the fix is in…
-Daniel
Sorry to everyone for all the swearing. I guess you could say I pulled an Ozzy. I was just so angry after this episode.
I will be *very* interesting to see what the next Redemption challenge is. I wouldn’t be surprised if it favours Ozzy.
We saw in the preview that the next challenge is the same one that Matt did last year where you have to get 4 keys that are on a chain using a long stick you built.
I wish the producers had the stones to make the losing tribe watch Jack and Jill twice.
It’s not a fun or an exciting move. It’s stupid and annoying, and makes Ozzy seem like a cocky caricature.
He will quite possibly lose to Christine who was jumping ship anyway. He spends time away from the tribe and from strategy (as little of it as there is going on), he gave away the idol to a player who was sneaky throughout the game. John shouldn’t give the idol back, but it’s irritating that such an undeserving player gets to go to the merge with an idol.
A poor season in general, and a major part of it is due to the redemption island twist. The cast also sucks for the most part.
I have only seen the first season and last season in it’s entirety and now all of this season so far. I’m just wondering how much praying has been going on throughout the years? Last season it was Matt and now it’s Coach’s entire tribe. It seems like the producers have no qualms about showing copious amounts of praying. Have other season’s contestants been so focused on God as these last two?
SnowCool – God has always been a “Survivor” fan. I’d say that probably Team Coach is taking it to an extreme this season, but others may have different favorite spiritually inclined teams/players over the year. To me, this has been extra-bad, particularly last night…
-Daniel
Coach was probably paid by Sony to say what he said about Jack and Jill.
“In addition to Immunity, the winning tribe will go to see a sneak peek of… “JACK & JILL.” Wow. Yes. The WINNING tribe”
I am enjoying these reviews as much as the episodes.
Not much to say that hasn’t been said regarding Ozzy’s stupidity. Makes no sense.
On top of that, Ozzy’s plan to tell Christine how evil Cochoran is and how he blindsided him is useless because, in theory, Ozzy thinks he will beat Christine, sending her home. So she has no one to eventually tell anyway.
Just an all-time stupid and miscalculated move.
I believe the phrase is “back-up plan”
Dan,
You forgot that they are assuming that the tribes merge together…AND that the RI player merges back into the game as well.
If they do merge all them back after the RI duel, they will have 12 players. When have they merged with even numbers before?
Last year they merged teams and included Matt, who was on RI, and that totalled 13.
The show could just as easily have the RI duel, leaving 12 total players left in the game. Then have another team challenge, followed by another RI duel, and they merge with an odd number of 11 players.
Jobin – True. SO many assumptions… SOOOOO many.
-Daniel
Dan,
Well at least Ozzy hasn’t assumed that he will come back with “special powers” like Lawon did on BB this summer. Though at this point, I wouldn’t be shocked if this was edited out.
“I think there are evangelical Christians who were probably embarrassed to watch Coach and Brandon tonight.”
Hand raised. And not in prayer or praise, but in cringing embarrassment.
I had to turn off the TV and walk away. Coach went from silly to straight up tool. Ugh.
No, no no.
People are missing the true rationale regarding Ozzie’s move. (Which is understandable as I believe it MUST have been talked about but wasn’t aired.)
The fact is, of -course- they know they have a great chance of swinging Christine to their side. IF she wins. But…despite her success so far…that’s still a very big “if”.
But what if she doesn’t? What they HAD to be concerned with was the horrible position they would be in if she DIDN’T win. It had to have been heavy on their minds as Cochran (or anyone voted off) would very, very likely swing to the other tribe. No matter what is promised, getting voted off hurts, and the other tribe would be putting on all kinds of pressure to pull him over and hit the merge 7 vs 5.
Ozzie knew that. The only way to guarantee retaining whoever was sent to Redemption Island was to send a volunteer who wouldn’t be bitter or certain to jump ship. In that light it was a brilliant and necessary move–at least from the tribe’s viewpoint. Now, WHATEVER happens, they’ll very likely go into the merge (IF there’s a merge) with even numbers. That was not the case before–they had a 50/50 shot of hitting the merge with no chance — an outnumbered, dead tribe walking–picked off one by one.
-Danielb
And from Ozzie’s perspective, he surely knew he would be the first to go in an outnumbered situation–so worth taking the risk for the chance to come off as a hero rather than be voted off right after the merge.
Danielb – Ozzy had an Idol and a well-established reputation as an Individual Immunity juggernaut. The “Idol” is/was one guaranteed way of swaying a post-Merge momentum shift and his individual immunity strength would have been another. Under those circumstances, Ozzy knew he *wouldn’t* and *couldn’t* be the first person to go in an outnumbered situation. That’s a concrete fact. Anything and everything else is based around the exact same set of assumptions as everything else, along with such other assumptions as Cochran possibly flipping and a variety of other things.
Nothing you said changes this simple fact: Last time he was in the game, Ozzy got voted out with an Immunity Idol in his pocket. This time, he VOTED HIMSELF OUT and GAVE AWAY HIS IMMUNITY IDOL. There’s no logic to that. Only pure hot doggery. If Jim or Keith had volunteered themselves in the same circumstance, your strategic points would make sense, since Keith or Jim could have gone out at any time. But Ozzy had at least TWO guaranteed episodes remaining in the game and he took himself out on pure speculation.
-Daniel
DanielB – While I recognize that a lot of editing takes place, this was a big enough move that Survivor producers had to have known would be scrutinized and discussed for a long time.
Ozzy came out and said he was worried about Christine joining the other tribe – both among tribe members to the cameras. Had Ozzy said it was your reasoning, why would the producers leave this out?
For a move as big as this, in an episode that devoted almost 50% to this decision, I can’t imagine the producers would have doctored the reasoning or not told us the truth.
Daniel F and Andrew
Gotta disagree. Juggernaut or not (and this season–it’s been more “not”) winning a single challenge against a middle-aged lady is better odds than winning multiple challenges against multiple opponents. Granted, the idol might give him an extra day. But just one. After days of watching his tribe dwindle.
No strategy is guaranteed–and he certainly may look like an idiot if he loses the duel or if the merge doesn’t happen. Still–I maintain that given his current options–he made the best choice. At the risk of over-analyzing a reality show to the point of absurdity—Ozzie had two paths:
1. Vote Cochran off, and immediately have a roughly 50/50 chance of his tribe going extinct. (The 50/50 is based on Cochran’s chances of beating Christine–because if he does there’s not a “small” chance he’d defect to the other side–it’s a essentially certitude IMO. Again–to be clear–send Cochran — 50% chance either your tribe is toast with a 5-7 merge or they go into a merge 6-6 and then be confronted with another 50/50 situation–in other words– a 50% chance of going extinct followed by ANOTHER 50% chance of going extinct would be their BEST hope this route. Odds-wise, that’s a 25% chance of survival of the tribe.
2. Vote himself off. Immediately there’s IMO a 100% chance of an even merge as Christine -would- jump ship and Ozzie -would- stay loyal. So, that just leaves the 50% chance of survival inherent in that 6-6 tribe square off. So–this route gives 50% chance tribe survival. Ozzie’s odds are less based on needing to survive his duel–but considering he’s “Ozzie”, I’d say not enough to bring his personal odds down as low as the 50% implicit in the first route’s duel–plus this option brings with it a huge potential for fame/glory by simply beating that middle aged woman so there’s a lot more potential gain too.
You could argue the first choice if you really, really believed there will be no immediate merge or that Cochrane wouldn’t jump to the other tribe. But if you believe both of these are inevitable, as I do, you have to go with number 2.
In any case, what I’m saying is…it’s not as simple as “what an idiot–Christine would have come to their side anyway” as many put forth. At the very least, Ozzie’s choice is defensible and shouldn’t be casually dismissed.
As for the producers not showing it–I suspect any conversations regarding the possibility of Cochrane defecting were very hush hush…and it’s even possible there was no discussion and Ozzie just came to that conclusion on his own. Plus it was a very crowded episode, and there’s often entire threads of argument and intrigue cut to keep things less confused and the drama high. It’s a Survivor tradition.
Seriously–the tribe has seen ample evidence at each duel that Christine is very, very likely to trade sides. They know that. If they really, truly think Cochrane would be loyal if he won–no way Ozzie would have done this. It was a clear move to preserve their numbers for the merge. Ozzie wants to win as much as anybody, and no, he’s not stupid.
Damn, did I just write all that about a reality show??? Gotta get outside more!
-Danielb
ok- finally watched this ep. what no one is talking about is that ozzy is 1) trying to curry favor with his tribe so they don’t vote him off after the merge- he knows he’s going to be a huge target once it’s an individual game, and 2) give the jury a
ok- finally watched this ep. what no one is talking about is that ozzy is 1) trying to curry favor with his tribe so they don’t vote him off after the merge- he knows he’s going to be a huge target once it’s an individual game, and 2) give the jury a reason to vote for him in the end- by making a ‘bold move.’ it’s a stupid plan, but that’s what i believe his thinking is. the idol would only get him out of 1 jam, and this move might garner loyalty that would keep him around through the end, and if people are really impressed by it- the winning votes.
This was one of the most ridiculous episodes I’ve ever seen. Ozzy’s move was all flash and I think may have been a work (pro wrestling term for “fake”) by production to add some intrigue. It’s obvious to the world that Christine hates her old tribe. Even if you didn’t see the middle finger, Jeff made it clear in the last duel that Albert and Sophie were rooting for Mikayla and had nothing to say to Christine.
Next up on the train, the near-blasphemous prayer antics of Coach’s tribe. I have very conservative views about prayer so I’ll try not to get preachy, but to pray for anything in a GAME for MONEY is absurd to me. If that wasn’t enough, Coach’s showy display post-challenge flies in the face of everything the Bible has ever said about how to show respect when praying.
Lastly, the ridiculous return of the movie-themed challenge. This wasn’t as bad as a Gulliver dummy getting dragged around, but it was still very annoying. The use of “twins” was so forced into that challenge and didn’t even make great sense. I officially hate Survivor Cinema week.
I don’t know why Ozzy would say he was blindsided. It would be smarter to say his tribe tired of him and just voted him out. That way he could get in with Coach’s tribe, find out who they are voting for, use the idol and take advantage that way. Saying you were blind sided by an idol means you’re likely to end up going back to that tribe anyways. Hubris!
Then he would lose a ton of jury votes at the final tribal if he made it that far. Remember, now you’re playing for jury votes, too.
@ Andrew, good point, and one I didn’t consider. But I suppose if you’re desperate enough to go to the Island of Redemption, maybe, you wouldn’t be thinking about the end game quite yet.