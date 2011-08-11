Recap: Live-blogging ‘SYTYCD’ as a winner is named for season 8

The big day is here, so prepare yourself for all two hours of the “SYTYCD” finale! I’m going to live blog this, so let’s just get to it. Hey, did you vote? Hope so, because this had to be a tight race after last night.
8:01 We kick things off with a massive group number featuring the top 20. that looks very Sonya Tayeh. At the end, our final four take center stage in warrior gear. Love that. Oh, it is Sonya. Cat calls her weird in a fabulous way.
8:05 The judges’ table is stuffed. Lil’ C, Robin Antin, Tyce Diorio, Sonya Tayeh, Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family” (yay! One of the good celebrity judges — and, thank God, not Debbie “It’s All About Me” Reynolds), Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe.
8:08 The judges give the final four props. Nigel actually apologizes for being insensitive to the guys for telling them they wouldn’t win. I’m glad Nigel recognized his mistake and copped to it, actually. He was being honest, and I don’t disagree with him, but maybe that was something he could have kept to himself.
8:10 A flashback to the auditions. Hey, there’s Iveta! And Wadi! And Nigel kissing Mary! And Lady Gaga! This really was a good season, even if we were just watching the best bits.
8:15 Mary requests Sasha and All-Star Kent’s wall number. Just as good as the first time, but I think this time it was shot better. When a routine uses so much of the stage, it really benefits from good camera work.
8:21 Oh dear. We’re getting a montage of Nigel and Mary’s most romantic moments. Cat is scarred for life. And this is all a segue to a routine by Marko and Melanie. God, they’re good together. Marko and Melanie, I mean. I’m not so sure about Nigel and Mary. Especially when we see Nigel sitting on Jesse’s lap.
8:26 Robin Antin picks a Tadd and Al-Star Lauren routine set to “Another One Bites the Dust.” So good. I have to say, Tadd has demolished the B-boy box everyone had him in for so long. If he wins this (though I suspect it’s Melanie or Sasha), I wouldn’t be sad at all. He’s amazing to watch. I feel like I’ve been pretty rah-rah this season, but it’s hard not to be. It’s been solid to say the least.
8:35 Lil’ C wants to see the woodpecker routine by Robert and Miranda. God, I loved this one. I would have thought this routine alone would have bought them both more time in the competition.
8:38 Cat gets to pick a routine for once. And she picks the one that made her cry – Tyce’s top 8 circus routine. It’s a good routine, but not particularly sad. Still, good pick from Cat.
8:45 The current U.K. champion Matt Flint dances with Jess and Nick. He’s a tapper. It’s a good routine, and I will say Matt actually seems to know what to do with his arms. Nigel thinks it’s one of the most exciting tap routines he’s ever seen.
8:49 Mary picks the routine Melanie danced with All-Star Neil to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” God, Melanie is such a physically strong dancer.
8:55 This is such a fun episode! What is this for? Oh yeah, it’s an elimination episode. Sigh.
8:56 Jesse picks a Sonya Tayeh number featuring Marko and All-Star Allison. I will say, anything set to any song by Jeff Buckley is just going to be devastating for many, many reasons. And if it’s a cover of a Smiths song? Even more so. Which is not to say it’s not a fabulous routine, because it is.
8:59 Tyce picks a sick, nasty number by Sonya Tayeh — the geishas. I’d like Sonya to program a radio station. She just finds great music. Sometimes it doesn’t work so well for dance (though it does here), but it’s always interesting.
9:03 A mini-recap of last night. And they even left in Nigel’s comment about the guys. Huh.
9:05 Results! The four dancers take the stage. One person is about to get the boot. Over 11 and a half million votes! The fourth dancer is… Tadd.
9:06 Tadd’s only 5’4, but he’s risen to every occasion. He seems pretty okay with fourth place, and he should be — because he’s definitely going to get work and lots of it. No, it’s not the big money, but it’s a career, and that’s really the point, isn’t it?
9:13 Lil’ C picks another routine. He chooses Chris and Ashley dancing a Spencer Liff routine. This was probably my favorite Ashley routine, as she managed to get past her ballerina background and play a tough chick.
9:16 The final four meet Heather Morris, Harry Shum and Naya Rivera, who inform they’ll get to go to the “Glee” 3D premiere. Cross-promotion!
9:19 NIgel picks Sasha and All-Star Twitch’s routine. Great routine, absolutely the wrong song.
9:26 Sonya picks the 10 guy door dance. Good choice!
9:29 Jesse picks an Argentinian tango with Caitlynn and All-Star Pasha. I’m starting to get itchy for more results.
9:36 Mary picks Marko and Melanie’s first dance — the Travis Wall statue dance. They do wonders for togas.
9:39 Time for more results. The dancer in third place is… Marko. So, Nigel got it right or he coerced voters into thinking a vote for one of the guys was a vote wasted, depending on how you look at it. But I do think Melanie and Sasha are the top two dancers, so I’m not sure if Nigel had much of an impact on how anyone voted, really.
9:42 Marko loves his parents and loves his fellow contestants and he’s just adorable.
9:48 Last judge’s pick – it’s Nigel’s turn. He starts talking about the New York Times article in which a group of experts said none of the finalists are good enough to work. What???? That’s ridiculous. Say what you want about the routines, but these kids are damn good dancers. That just seems petty to me. Anyway, Nigel picks a routine featuring Sasha and Melanie. I have to find that article. And possibly spit on it. Maybe Nigel was taking license, but I just find it hard to believe professional dancers don’t think the final four will work.
6:54 Time for the big reveal! The winner, with 47 percent of the vote, is… Melanie. Sasha still got 32 percent of the vote. So well-deserved. The original beast won it!
So, that wraps it up. What a night! What a season!
Do you think Nigel’s comment about the guys had an impact on the vote? Did your favorite dancer win? And what do you think of that New York Times article?
My favorite dancer definitely won! I’ve been a fan of Melanie from the start! As to Nigel’s comment, I thought it would be down to the two girls before he made that comment. As to the article in the New York Times, I will be checking that out soon. This was a great season! <3
Melanie was definitely my early favorite and I am so happy she won. It was tough though, because there were several excellent dancers this season.
Did anyone notice Melanie was wearin a very sparkly (engagement?) ring on her left ring finger for most of the show?
Also, Alexander is blonde now?!
I don’t know if that was a different ring lasr night, but i do know she’s had a promise ring ring from that cute guy sitting next to her mom last night for a long time. And alexander needs to rethink that hair.
Absolutely the right vote, the best dancer won, and my favorite dancer as well. What a fabulous ending to a great show. I will miss it until it returns!!! The Melanie/Neil dance is just awesome. Was that a Coldplay song they used for one of the montages? I would like to know – it was excellent!!!
Yes, it was their new song “Every Teardrop is a Waterfall.”
Rita – I think Melanie or Sasha would have been a good choice to win. However, I do for the entire season, Melanie was not given any routines that did not fit her style of dance, hardly any ballroom, so she did appear to overwhelm us with her dance. Not to take away from her win, but this season appear to cater to the contestants genre.
Dancers aren’t “given” a dance style. They draw it from a hat. It’s all luck of the draw.
Such a petty comment Rita..she was challenged just as much as Sasha. Sasha was also given just as many dances that catered to her style. Seriuosly grow up.
Or perhaps Melanie’s technique allowed her to adapt to the majority of the styles she was given. Based on this list I culled from wikipedia, their dance styles were pretty evenly matched.
Melanie: Contemporary, Jazz, Lyrical hip-hop, Jazz, Tango, Contemporary, Viennese Waltz, Contemporary, Hip-hop, Broadway, Disco, Contemporary, Jazz, Contemporary
Sasha: Contemporary, Hip-hop, Contemporary, Hip-hop, Paso Doble, Jazz, Hip-hop, Quickstep, Contemporary, Waacking, Jazz, Broadway, Cha-cha-cha, Contemporary
Melanie has had the ring on all season. It is a promise ring from her boyfriend. I loved all of the top 4 but felt from day 1 Melanie was the absolute winner. I’ve never felt so strongly about a contestant before. The Times article I found to be very annoying. The dancers watched the show, criticized how it didn’t “really show dance” and said no one on the show could ever work in NY as a dancer. They did say they felt Melanie was the best of the bunch.
Oops, didn’t see this. Yes, i read it too. I thought they too easily dismissed the line producers have to walk to showcase at least some form of art to mainstream america, and they’ve done well at that. This is far more “real” dance than we’ve ever had on television…what do they want? Three hours of balanchine a week is nice in theory but who besides a few would watch that?
Tired of the criticism that Melanie wasn’t challenged enough. All of the contestants got a decent amount of routines close to their own genres. Melanie did so well in anything they gave her that she made it all seem like it was “her kind of dancing” even if it was not. I don’t understand people hating on her about something she didn’t control. Sasha got a lot of styles close to her genre as did Marko.
It’s the only thing they can critique. They can’t complain about her bad dancing because the only dance she truly failed at was Disco. So in the absence of true criticism let’s blame the types of dances she got and looked amazing on. The only person who truly was ever pushed out of his box was Tadd. Hell Melanie got ballroom and rocked it, she got Jazz and rocked it, she got hip hop and rocked it. Even the gruop dances, she STOOD out. Some people are just petty and ridiculous.
Her’s the link to that snotty NY Times article that Nigel referred to… [www.nytimes.com]
Just read the article. It really just reeks of conceit and pettiness. They are mad because a difference intepretation of dance was used…they need to look up the definition of dance an realize Ballet is not the be all end all. I am really more irritated we couldn’t comment back or send an email to these people and tell them to shove it up their %$#^. It’s a sad affair when supposed dance experts and teachers look to put down those trying hard instead of looking at the value and merit and see that this may be the only reason kids even want to attend their stupid dance class. Just dumb and very close minded. If they think they are so good, go do the routines asked of the contestants in the timeframe give and put up or shut the hell up.
Liane, Cat didn’t cry cause the dance she picked is sad, she cried b/c it is simply amazing and beautiful. Some things just make you tear up for the simple beauty of them.
I do NOT think any of the judges should express their personal opinions…they should critique ONLY. Nigel is full of himself. I’m beginning to not care for him. Love Mary Murphy!
Katie Holmes as a judge? Horrid. Her comments basically did not “say” anything and she was obsessed with costumes more than the dancing.
I loved Melanie and Sasha equally so either could have won.
[www.nytimes.com]
Here is the link to that NY Times article. The stupid thing about the Rocket’s comment about how none of them could make it in NY was one that comment came from a Rocket like who cares what a glorified corus girl thinks and two didn’t Rob Marshall say that Jessie had already worked on Broadway? Just a bunch of petty comments from elitest dance snobs who should be happy that dance is getting such a big push into the mainstream from which they will surely benefit from.
I’m so glad Melanie won. I really didn’t have any real favorites this year at the beginning but the Marko/Melanie statue dance gave me the chills. Travis Wall is a GREAT choreographer! Love his routines and would like to see more.
I loved this season of “SYTYCD”, I cried in almost everyone from inspiration n emotional connection to the dance/choreography. Yes, Melanie was the one I was hoping for, but Sasha was equally good n entertaining! I caught Nigel’s mistake right away n was upset by his comment, glad he fessed up to it. I wonder how it really made the guys feel? Glad these special dancers/artists have these opportunities to be recognized for their talents! I Love this show! Thank You! <333
Melanie is definitely a worthy winner, but I still think Sasha was even better. Melanie was helped immensely by her partnership with Marko during the first weeks, but I think she paled a little bit in the weeks after they were split. Some of it is just the luck of the draw; she had too many corny Stacey Tookey routines while Sasha had the two stand-out routines of the season: the breakfast routine with Twitch and the wall routine with Kent. I also think Sasha outdanced her in the Sonya Tayeh routine they shared. I think Sasha is less showy and more mature, if maybe not quite as gifted technically. She also seems to be noticeably better at or more comfortable with portraying sexuality and darkness, where most of Melanie’s routines were very idealized and fairy-taley.
I will say that Melanie’s solo a couple of weeks ago is the best solo I have seen on the show, ever. It was also quite dark and edgy.
It was a very good season, especially because of the many great Sonya Tayeh routines. She was definitely the MVP of the choreographers this season. On the other hand, I thought there were too many contemporary routines and that the non-contemporary routines were a bit of a disappointment. The dancers were also overly hyped. For instance, even though Melanie and Marko were clearly the power couple this season, I don’t think they were as strong a couple as Brandon and Janette of season 5, and I’m not sure any of the routines this season were as strong as their tango (or the cancer routine from that season, for that matter).
I really hope they drop Stacey Tookey from the choreographer pool. She does exactly the same routine every single week!
Just watched the shows this weekend, and definitely agree that Melanie deserved it. Though corny and trite as it may be, Nigel’s totally right about dance winning, because the top bunch of dancers really were amazing. I’ve only watched a few seasons and this season I definitely had the hardest time with some of the votes simply because even the lowest on the ladder were very impressive. I was surprised when Ricky left, because I kept expecting Tadd to go sooner, but he really has done an impressive job with most of the numbers he’s been given. Reminds me of Legacy and Russell just for week after week pulling off things they shouldn’t be able to do, and well. But Ricky’s solos in particular I always thought were great. (Though I agree that Melanie’s solo a couple of weeks ago, the one she was working out offstage, was one of the only solos that will really stick in memory–frankly another was a Mollee solo that kind of wowed me at the time.) Personally I think Ryan pulled him down, and should have gone much sooner. But that’s ancient history.
Melanie’s artistry and acting in her dances has always been one of her greatest strengths. From that huge hit of a Marko routine where they’re sitting on the edge of the stage, her expressions are mesmerizing. Not to mention her amazing dancing. Sasha was tremendous as well, but I just think Melanie pulled us in emotionally and artistically more. Maybe Marko is also partly responsible–if the two girls had swapped partners early on, it might have been a very different season.
Loved the woodpeckers again, a lot of great routines repeated for the showcase, but I have to say I was very disappointed not to see Jess and Clarice doing the “Fly Me To The Moon” foxtrot. That was also one of my absolute favorites of the season.
PS I love Stacey Tookey’s choreography. She and Travis are probably two of the most consistent for coming up with amazing pieces. Tabitha and Napoleon, Sonya Tayeh, Tyce Diorio, and many others come up with brilliant work on a regular basis, but as far as I’m concerned, with a much higher rate of less successful work as well.