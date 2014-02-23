Recap: ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars’ Premiere – ‘Back in the Saddle’

Season 24 of “The Amazing Race” started on Sunday (February 23) night with an episode that inverted the show’s ideal momentum. There was a shocking, sad and emotional twist before we got to the opening credits, but then 50 minutes later, the episode concluded without any cursory effort at creating suspense or tension.
And the editors couldn’t have created tension even if they wanted to, as the “All-Stars” season began with a purely designed Leg featuring two needle-in-a-haystack — not especially big haystacks, either — plus a Roadblock that failed to inject even an iota of difficulty into the game.
For a season that was already plagued by skepticism regarding the “favorite” status of several of the team selections, this was not an ideal premiere, now was it?
I’d love to have more to talk about from Sunday’s hour, but it wasn’t well-suited for recapping, either.
I’ll do my best after the break, but at a certain point, I’m probably just gonna stop to go watch “True Detective.”
The episode kicked off — Get it?!? — on a football field with Los Angeles’ second best college march band — Spirit of Troy Forever — promenading to the dulcet tones of the “Amazing Race” theme. The teams were lined up, but Phil Keoghan had an announcement: For the first time ever, one of the contestants wouldn’t even be able to start the race.
Bopper, of Mark & Bopper, grew a little vintage hipster goatee for his “Amazing Race” return, but the night before the competition, he experienced general internalized pain and he and Mark had to meet with Dr. Horowitz and Not-Doctor Keoghan in a poorly lit office where the news was delivered: Bopper had an inflamed pancreas and had been ruled insufficiently healthy to participate on The Race. That sucks for several reasons, led by general warmth for Team Kentucky, but also because of Bopper’s support for Mark when his chum was going through his own health struggles during their first Race experience. Bopper’s eyes were red. Mark’s eyes were burbling over with tears. But Phil gave Mark the opportunity to keep going and Bopper gave his blessing. Sniffle. I liked Mark. He was funny and game for anything, even if the show was much more impressed by his willingness to shave his head the first time around than I was.
So down on the football field, the teams all waited to find out what would happen next. The answer? Mark would be paired with… Mallory, of Gary & Mallory. Oh. Really? Had Mallory and Mark ever actually met before this? I assume that when CBS went looking for an alternative partner for Mark with possibly literally 12 or 24 hours before the season started, the conversation went, “Who is available?” And that was it for the conversation. When the answer to that was, “Mallory,” the follow-up became, “So how do we justify this?” “Well, she’s from Kentucky, too.” “Say no more!” So what was originally a team of life-long middle-aged best friends unexpectedly became a team of the weaker of two middle-aged best friends, plus a bubbly stranger from the same state. While on one hand, the entire Franken-team seems really silly — it was an untenable position for the producers and I don’t suppose they felt like they had any better options — I’m also interested the different dramatic possibilities that a mismatched team could provide in this circumstance. “Amazing Race” has always been a show about partnerships and testing established relationships, but some of those relationships have been fresh couples or estranged family members, so there’s been built-in dysfunction before. It’s still an extra layer when you have Mallory admitting that she didn’t know Mark’s last name. Still, they’ll both do it for The Bopper.
Everybody hugged Bopper good-bye and the Race began and the rest of the episode just stunk.
There were two flights to Guangzhou [Formerly “Canton” if your knowledge of Chinese city names hasn’t been refreshed since the ’80s], China. The first featured Twinnies Natalie & Nadiya, Cowboys Jet & Cord, Father/Son Dave & Connor and Afghanimals Leo & Jamal. The second flight had everybody else.
Once in Guangzhou, teams had to go to the fashion district and find one of three marked wedding dress shops, in what is the largest collection of wedding dresses shops in Southern China. No, not in “China” and not in “the World.” Why was this the first real task of an “Amazing Race” season and did why was it ultimately the deciding factor in the season’s first “Amazing Race” elimination? Sheer arbitrariness. The three shops were in a confusing maze of streets and alleys and similar shops, but there was very little explanation given for why Jet & Cord, not typically all that brilliant or detail-oriented, had no trouble finding the correct shop, but the task became an utter nightmare for Nadiya & Natalie.
In the pre-season segment, the Twinnies referred to their performance in their first season as a hot mess and they vowed to try to concentrate on winning this time, rather than bickering. In addition, Natalie got blonde highlights this time around for differentiation. Last time, one of them wore scrunchies. Neither the hair nor the newfound focus had any positive impact. Working with the Afghanimals, Nadiya & Natalie floundered and yelled and at at least one point, Nadiya saw one of the correct shops and declared it incorrect, leading to much more searching. The two loud, enthusiastic teams seemed to be paired together because they assumed that they had a big advantage over the teams on the second flight, but that idea became moot when the other six teams poured into the wedding district and soon started usurping the early-arrivals.
Whatever Nadiya & Natalie were doing wrong produced a halo of clue-avoiding poison, as their quartet was joined by Country Girls Jen & Caroline. The Twins left with the Country Girls leaving the Afghanimals alone and they promptly found the right shop. In what seemed like no time, the Twinnies went from near the top to the very bottom, shouting at each other all the way.
From the wedding task, teams had to go to the Ferris Wheel at the top of the Canton Tower where they were, again, asked to gain or lose advantages based on little more than luck. The even-number Ferris Wheel compartments had “Amazing Race” clues telling teams where to go next.The odd-numbered compartments had “Try Again” clues. And the cars took a looooooong time to go around.
Jet & Cord reached the Ferris Wheel with a big advantage and even after getting a “Try Again” their first time, they reached the Roadblock first. The Roadblock required one player from each team to put on tights, ascend a 300-foot wire and do five high-wire flips. I guess if anybody had had a paralyzing fear of heights, that could have yielded drama. But nobody did. In lieu of acrophobia, though, there was nothing to this task. The difference in time that the task took for healthy, strong men like Brendon or Cord versus the time it took for slightly acrophobic and somewhat old Margie was a non-factor. We didn’t see a single team gain or lose time based on Roadblock performance. And that’s just not good Race Design.
So Jet & Cord, having been in first for the first three bits of the Leg, remained in first at the end and won one Express Pass for themselves and one to be given out before the end of the fifth Leg. Good for them. They were followed by CBS’ favorite reality gadflies Brendon & Rachel, who proved how drama-free this Leg was by not bickering or shrieking for the entire Leg. Dave & Connor, Margie & Luke and Leo & Jamal followed.
And as for the two teams at the back of the pack? Well, the Country Girls got on a Ferris Wheel compartment with a clue and ended up in ninth. Joey & Meghan, Team YouTube, had at least one “Try Again,” so they were still there when the Twinnies arrived. Eventually, Joey & Meghan got on a compartment with a clue and the Twinnies bickered a bit about whether to get on a not-really-random car that they couldn’t guarantee had a clue or waiting for one of the cars that they knew had a clue. Natalie wanted to just get in a car, while Nadiya wanted to wait for the sure thing, but even though the editors wanted to focus on their fighting, it was pretty much irrelevant. Joey & Meghan got into a car with a clue with a lead and there was no chance that lead, even if it was 10 seconds, was going to be relinquished. That was the kind of episode this was.
Farewell to Natalie & Nadiya. I wasn’t a Twinnie hater their first time around and this was a lame way to go out, but their absence will not in any way hurt this “Amazing Race” season. To me, the producers were entitled to pick ONE team from between Leo & Jamal, Joey & Meghan and Natalie & Nadiya, one team to represent all polarizing, loud, high-energy teams from the past five or six seasons. Nobody needed all three. Leo & Jamal’s high-energy comes with solid performance and pointless conniving. Natalie & Nadiya’s high-energy comes with pointless conniving and sisterly fighting. Joey & Meghan’s high-energy comes with crying. Nobody needed all three and the elimination of any of the three wouldn’t have hurt the season at all.
So… Oh well.
Some quick thoughts on Sunday’s episode, before I start hoping that next Sunday is better:
*** Without the blonde highlights, I never would have been able to tell Natalie & Nadiya apart. And even though this is their third time racing, I still get Jet and Cord confused, even if they’re wearing different color hats. So that’s Jet in the jet-black hat and Cord with the white hat? OK.
*** Line of the episode: Jen’s description of the tinier Globetrotter as he participated in the Roadblock, “Flight looks like a sexy piece of spinning meat.” There wasn’t much else to choose from.
*** Second best line of the episode: Mallory’s promise, “I never tried a food I don’t like, except for cole slaw.”
*** I just don’t quite get the health logistics that allowed Bopper to run out onto the track with the other “Race” teams, but I guess the theory is “Better safe than sorry” and that’s not something to push.
*** By not getting the Express Pass and not getting the chance to repeat their humiliating history, John & Jessica are back to being a team with no real place on an All-Stars season. They were All-Stars for exactly one reason: A catastrophic Express Pass blunder. We barely saw them on tonight’s episode, because outside of that goof? They’re dull.
*** Yeah. I have worries.
Your thoughts on the premiere? On Bopper’s departure? On getting Mallory back?
At least the twins went home. I rarely root against teams, but the advantage (and disadvantage) of an All-Star season is I pretty much already know who I’m rooting for.
With the Mallory/Mark teaming up seemingly last-minute, I’m almost wishing this All-Stars season contained pairs exactly like that… past racers getting paired up with another racer that wasn’t their former partner and them not knowing who they were paired up until the first episode. That would’ve been super crazy and fun.
That’s a brilliant idea Ryant! Hope TAR producers are reading the comments.
I’ve always wanted to see a mid-season switchup where teams got randomly re-paired.
I’d like to see it go one further and have the producers gather up 22 non-paired Race newbies and create 11 teams of complete strangers. The interpersonal dynamics could be REALLY interesting to watch.
Was disappointed Bopper didn’t get to race. The friendship between him and Mark is really touching. Too many annoying teams and was happy twinnies got knocked out.
I was a twinny hater and am happy to see their shrill voices extinguished for the remainder of the season. A pretty poor effort on their part.
Now to get rid of Brachel. Hopefully after a good epic meltdown. I skipped the last season they were on just because of them but I will put up with them for the time being.
Not a great start to the race, but onwards and upwards.
I think they ought to try one season where the Racers are assigned (by the producers) from the pool of 24 to make 12 teams, this time having NO pre-existing relationship, just to mix things up. You go into the Race with someone you might not be able to get along with or even stand to be around. They say it’s a relationship show, so why not show people becoming friends instead of already being friends?
GMTA!
No, I meant for a non-All-Star version. My scheme would have 12 all-new teams of strangers, each chosen by the producers to maximize drama and paired up by Phil right at the start of the Race. So the first time you get to talk to your new partner is on the way to the airport.
That might work better for a 90-minute premiere show, since you’d have to allow time for the teams to get to know their partners while hanging around the airport and the plane, and that would take away from actual Race time.
MGrabois – Because then it would be “Lost” — [en.wikipedia.org] — and the prior relationship aspect of things was a clear differentiator for “Amazing Race” when both shows launched. That and the structure.
-Daniel
I think I may have been the only person who actually liked that show. You’re right, it was different in that “we drop you off somewhere that you don’t know, and you have to get home any way you can” as opposed to a competition where the teams get eliminated one by one. But I’m trying to justify a season where I could be selected as a Racer since I don’t currently have a partner to Race with.
I like the idea of having all the teams be like Mark and Mallory, but I think the “mismatched strangers” concept only works if we the viewers already know them both. Plus, if the producers carefully put together twosomes of known players, they can put together some funny odd couples, instead of two unknowns who legitimately hate each other and end up quitting unceremoniously or like, saying the n-word or something.
I’m curious how they managed to get Mallory to join the other teams so fast overnight? Is there a standby list that I’m not aware of?
I thought the twins were smarter than that and learned their lesson. They had all the advantages going in on the first flight but blew it by walking around incessantly instead of going inside one of those lanes to see if there is a bridal shop. Sometimes you have to think outside the box. As for John and Jessica she should have long left him for being stupid. The line that really gets me is he wants us believe he is not in it for the million dollars. I take it he is in it just for adventure?
SamThePoet – I’d suspect there *was* a standby list. I’m not sure why, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Gary & Mallory were on that standby list for the season. Bopper went down and the producers figured that Mallory & Mary would make a more interesting pairing than Gary & Mark. And they’re probably correct…
And John was doing that whole “I’m not in this for the money” thing when they were eliminated last year. It was strange then as well.
-Daniel
Last year Survivors Blood vs Water , Candace and her husband were last minute replacements for the young lady ( I forget her name right now )and her Father . I think he had medical issues as well .
They always have back-ups just in case something goes wrong with the current cast prior to shooting.
They have to have backups ready to go with paperwork done. It takes visas to get into some of those countries (like China), and that doesn’t get done overnight.
It might be a worthwhile question for the producers (or Phil) to ask who the alternates are.
I have a friend who was an alternate for Survivor one year. I think they probably have several, including different “types” of people. For lack of a more PC term, my friend is a butch lesbian, and I imagine they had her ready to go in case their token butch lesbian dropped out that year. I’m still hoping she’ll get on eventually. But yeah, they probably had several teams on standby, and when Bopper dropped out, Mallory was the best choice, from the pool of alternates, to make an interesting TV pair w/ Mark.
All Star Season or Most Obnoxious Contestants Ever season?
I’m probably the only fan of the afghanimals, so I’m hoping they win. Most of the other teams I could do without, though.
I’m not necessarily rooting for them, but they’re definitely interesting/fun to watch, so they were an obvious choice.
To be fair, the first All-Star race was won by a team that knew each other biblically, but not in any other sense.
Still the worst casting misfire ever, including this awful cast.
Okay, so I want to clarify the timeline here, based on what was presented to us.
The night before the beginning of the race, Bopper has a physical at Cedars in L.A. (Do all racers undergo a hospital physical 12 hours before the atart?) So the doctor tells the staffer who’s brought them to Cedars that Bopper has a pancreas issue and should not participate. Staffer calls Van Munster with the news, who hastily assembles a camera crew and tells Phil to get over there pronto.
So it’s PHIL who has to break the news to Mark and Bopper, but while this is going on, Bertram has contacted Mallory (among others, as you’ve supposed, Daniel), who already IS in Los Angeles, and asks if she’ll do it. No idea of when they’ve actually proposed Mallory to Mark. She agrees, she apparently completes a last-minute physical and a bushel-full of paperwork, and the next morning she’s revealed to the other teams at UCLA.
All of this has apparently happened within TWELVE HOURS or so, if we’re to believe the night exterior of the hospital, and Phil’s announcement to the teams.
I’m assuming you’ll be clarifying this in your elimination interviews, Dan, but it seems like a hugely elaborate last-minute emergency operation, as depicted. (Like they NEVER manipulate time on this show…)
David – I know that “Survivor,” for example, always has a couple backup castaways sequestered in case something happens pre-filming and they need to make a last-second switch. I would *assume* that “Amazing Race” does as well, which seems extra-cruel for an All-Stars season. I assume they got on the phone and said, “Mallory, we know you’re ready to go. Are you OK w/going with somebody else?” And she said, “The check still cashes if we win, right?” And they said, “Yup.”
I will, of course, inquire extensively when Mark & Mallory are sent packing!
-Daniel
Or they have teams on standby for just this scenario. The standby teams are already in LA, just like the other teams, paperwork completed. The standby teams take the physical the day before, just like the other teams.
Give the producers a little credit – if you are going to have a pre-race physical that could eliminate racers, you already have a plan in place to deal with the possibility that a racer fails it.
I thought Bopper had made a complaint of stomach pains ? When he went to see the team Doctor that’s when he found out about the Pancreas . I could be wrong .
I talked to Bopper this morning. I’m gonna post tonight. It either helps explain the timeline or makes things even more confusing. I think I’m gonna have to wait to talk to Mallory before I have a CLEAR picture…
-Daniel
That was pointlessly frenetic and a cultural snooze. Hey folks – China’s westernized (so surface!). Just run around to modern landmarks and check out the gown shop that could be anywhere USA. Thanks TAR, that was (not) enriching.
And why are they on such a wedding kick – last season they at least incorporated custom (2x)… And even that was painfully lazy.
It has to get better. And I don’t feel too bad for the twins – they got themselves lost, instead of the random wayward taxi. But I was looking forward to their tandem speak and a potentially strong performance. Oh well.
I hadn’t looked at the roster before now. God, I think I “hate” a solid 9 or 10 of those teams. Besides all the obvious ones, Dave & Connor always rubbed me the wrong way. Those guys were just SO pleased with themselves. (really just the dad; the son never talked).
A 50ish AA man , and a 20ish Caucasian woman that have never met ? I don’t see them going very far . If Mallory was on a stand by list with her Dad , why didn’t Gary take Bopper’s place ? I see another Allstars Ep. with Mark , and Bopper . Three teams have now ran this race 3 times .I know there are a lot of teams that have only ran once , and would love to do it again . Dave , and Conner , and the country singers are the only teams that I will be pulling for .
Sue – Because I think the producers figured there was more drama to a mismatched Mark/Mallory team than just to have Gary & Mallory go for a third time. And they’re *probably* right, especially given how mismatched they seem from the outside.
-Daniel
Is is just me or was the deaf contestant a cool feel-good thing maybe the first time we saw them, then a little annoying the 2nd time and now what is this– the 4th appearance for MARGIE AND LUKE? I am done with them!! Will CBS just keep casting them until they win???
How many times will Margie and Luke appear on TAR? Seriously, the deaf kid was a feel-good story the first dozen seasons they were on, but I am so tired of them. Not politically correct to say, but enough! If CBS is dead-set that they need to win the million, just give the kid a million bucks, but I am tired of his grunting and signing season after season.
I’ll give Luke this: he’s taught me that deaf people can do anything … even being an a**hole.
I actually think he’s got the unfair advantage here — others may have to actively try to tune out shrieking – and that impedes upon the attention pool and task focus.
So to follow up w/ the conspiracy angle — the cast choice may not have been an intent to torture us, but to help the kid win…
(not really serious)
He’s the only one who can’t hear “TWINNIIEEEEEEE!!!!”…….definite advantage.
I think the All-Star format is a little tired when they are bringing back teams for a 3rd shot. I think they should try a Celebrity Amazing Race with teams of C-Listers. How much fun would it be to see them avoid being kidnapped in third world countries where they were recongnized?
That’s awesome. Like, Scott Bakula gets to Jakarta, only to find out that Quantum Leap is the #1 show there and he can’t complete his tasks because he’s mobbed by fans.
I only like a few of the teams (the rest grate), so if they go early, so do I. I’ll still read your recaps, though, Dan, to see what happens, especially if it involves Rachel getting eaten by a tiger :-D