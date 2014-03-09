Recap: ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars’ – ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

I suppose that certain factors on “The Amazing Race” are out of the control of the producers.
If your teams are in China and you're determined to get them to Malaysian Borneo, if there are only two evening flights, there are only two evening flights. And if there's a three-hour gap between the arrival of the two flights, then there's a three-hour gap between the arrival of the two flights. And if there are only six tickets available on the first flight or perhaps only three tickets available on the second, then that's just what it is.
But if you then design a Leg in which the Roadblock is a straight-forward one-at-a-time task and the Detour includes at least one option that requires basically no effort at all, you've constructed a Leg in which six teams have almost limitless margins-for-error and the other three teams have no margin-for-error at all and could be eliminated based on one silly — albeit pretty big and, apparently, pretty predictable — error.
It took a lot of the drama out of a Leg with lots of really good elements, including the pleasure of watching several unappealing teams nearly drown (but the guiltless relief of knowing that if anybody had actually died, we wouldn't be seeing the season).
Farewell to Joey & Meghan.
Not to quibble about the selection process that the “Amazing Race” producers went through on this All-Stars season, but when the cast was announced, more than a few people commented on the number of slightly annoying high-energy teams that really didn't count as “favorites” for most fans. We've had three Legs and we've eliminated two of those teams in very short order and, in the case of both Joey & Meghan and Natalie & Nadiya, they weren't eliminated by any complicated task devised by the “Amazing Race” producers. The fatal wounds were entirely self-inflicted.
Joey & Meghan forgot to tell their cab to stay when they reached the first Roadblock in Borneo. It was just that simple. Eight teams told their cabs to stay. We, in fact, watched nearly all of those teams tell their cabs to stay. I, in fact, wrote in my notes “They're going to get lengths to show us that people are making their cabs stay.” Eight teams did it. One team did not. Farewell, Joey & Meghan. Shades of their first season, when they couldn't find a cab in Switzerland and walked several miles in the show to what turned out to be a Non-Elimination Leg, Joey & Meghan had to hike down the road, get the help of a guy with a cell phone and then wait for a cab. We have no clue how long this process took. It almost might not have made any difference, since Joey & Meghan were already in last at the time. We don't know how far they fell behind. We don't know how much time they made up. Nothing. For all intents and purposes, the decision not to keep the cab was the only meaningful thing that happened in Sunday's Leg.
Joey & Meghan finished in next-to-last in the first Leg, surviving only because Natalie & Nadiya were dysfunctional. They finished next-to-last in the second Leg, surviving only because Mark & Mallory were dysfunctional. This wasn't an elimination-of-karma. Joey & Meghan are and were decent folks! They just ran out of dysfunctional competition.
Of course, had they just managed to make it onto that first flight, none of that would have mattered. All indications are that the advantage between the first group of six and Joey & Meghan, Rachel & Brendon and Jessica & John was so great that if one of those Top 6 teams had let their cab go, they probably could have ordered a new cab, enjoyed a leisurely cocktail, screwed up both sides of the Detour, drowned, been resurrected — “Resurrection”! Premiering tonight on ABC! — and still made it to Phil ahead of the last three.
The tasks were straight-forward.
The Roadblock task was Face the Falls and asked one Racer to rappel 10 stories down an ancient waterfall with the Travelocity Gnome in tow, grabbing a clue on the way down. Because of the dimensions of the waterfall, only one player could descend at a time, meaning that it was 100 percent impossible to gain or lose standing without a big screw-up. Cowboy Cord made a big mistake and overshot the clue. As a result, he had to go back up and try again, losing one position in the pecking order.
I'm sure it was fun. It wasn't a good “Amazing Race” task.
The Detour wasn't much better, but the required activities around the Detour were fantastic.
The Detour? River Delivery or Run Through the Jungle.
In River Delivery, you had to take a box of goods to a local tribal elder. Nothing else. Yes, the box was heavy, but the sole requirement of the task was keeping the delivery box intact and carrying it a short distance.
In Jungle Run, teams had to learn how to shoot a blow-spear and then each player had to successfully nail a stuffed bird. This task was fun, because depending on your luck, you'd either be taught by a sexy jungle warrior woman or a little guy who looked like nothing so much as a Bornean Ron Jeremy. It wasn't hard. But at least you had to do something and there was the remote possibility for error.
The catch was that before going to either Detour, you had to construct a raft of bamboo poles and twine and then navigate the raft down the river to one task or the next.
From what we could see, if you were a strong paddler, the river was pretty smooth. If you kept to the middle or possibly the far side of the river, there were no rapids. If, however, you let yourself be carried by the current, you could get stuck in choppy water and shallows and there was a good chance your raft could become a liability.
The rapids added drama. We saw Margie & Luke get bloody wounds as their raft shattered. We saw the Afghanimals get wedged against a bank. We saw Jen nearly shear her finger off between tightly wedged poles. We saw Brendon swim up against the current to find a lost piece and then repair their raft (as Rachel miraculously avoided bawling).
But as entertaining as that side of things was, how much did it matter?
Dave & Connor managed to float right by the first Detour, arrive at the second Detour much further along, get out and walk the heavy box of supplies back up the river, deliver it, return to their raft and still win the Leg. They made as big a mistake as it was really possible to make within the task — a mistake that wasn't part of either Detour — and lost no time. [Does anybody actually understand how that went down? Dave & Connor overshot the first Detour and kept going. The Afghanimals arrived at the Detour and finished it. The Cowboys arrived, the Afghanimals elected not to lie to them and the Cowboys finished. But then Dave & Connor, despite their extra hiking, completed the Detour first. I'm sure there was an easy answer that I missed while half-watching college basketball.]
So there wasn't much to the Leg. The river added drama. The Detour did not. In the case of each and every team attempting the bird-shooting, the first person nailed the target fast. A couple of the second shooters took a little longer, but nobody took so long that frustration set in. John got to complain that Jessica was Pocahontas and he was John Smith and John Smith needed a gun, but that was just blather, not real duress.
Joey & Meghan went down with grace. In their first run, they freaked out when they took their Switzerland hike and in several other situations. This time, having realized their taxi mistake, they were utterly calm. No tears. No shrill noises. They did what was necessary to correct the mistake and even though they never saw another team, they never freaked out. Perhaps they learned something from that first experience about handling adversity?
Couple other thoughts on Sunday's Leg:
*** Country Girl quote-of-the-episode: “Just shoving it in the breast. It's a good spot for everything, really,” said Caroline as Jen grabbed the clue and tucked it in her chest doing the Roadblock. It's not an especially great quote until you recall the story of Joey the Flying Squirrel, who Caroline kept in her shirt. Joey, if you'll recall, died of loneliness. “Her boobs were not enough,” Jennifer lamented in their exit interview from their season. Suddenly, you see how this is a life motto for Caroline. And that makes me laugh.
*** Country Girl second-place quote-of-the-episode: “We're like Huck Finn and Oliver Twist,” creating the Twain/Dickens literary mash-up you never knew you needed. I also liked that Jennifer's speed with the dart-shooting allowed Caroline to compare her to John Wayne, allowing Jennifer to remind us that The Duke was her grandfather. That's wicked cool, even if Jennifer is too young to have ever met him.
*** Random xenophobia-of-the-episode: “When you don't speak Chinese, just make random noises.” Good, Jamal. Come on, man. Even if you think something that ignorant, don't say it when you have a camera sticking in your face. And don't look PROUD of it.
*** Big Easy was too big to do the rappelling Roadblock. I feel like it's always worth mentioning that even though Flight Time and Big Easy are professional athletes (kinda), this Race is very hard on people as big as Big Easy. They continue to be as likable as team as you could ever hope for.
*** Brendon & Rachel got a bum deal. They started the Leg in first, got a cab immediately and their cabbie took them to the airport via the worst possible route, as they fell from the lead into seventh, exactly far enough to end up on the second flight. I'd be happy to mock them if they'd done anything even slightly wrong, but this was not their problem at all. On the other hand? Rachel doing the Roadblock in her underwear to avoid messing up her sequin shorts? That was just a cruel, cruel thing to do to the “Amazing Race” intern in charge of pixelation.
OK. “True Detective” time. Thoughts on the Leg? Thoughts on the departure of Joey & Meghan?
Hey, Dan. Thanks, for the review!
I’d like to take issue with your point on the comment made by the Afghanimals. I didn’t think it was xenophobic at all, and rather assumed it was Jamal poking fun at Leo’s attempt to speak to the cabbie. At least, that was how I interpreted it.
I agree.
Cal – You reckon? That’s generous, but I suppose one could go with that.
-Daniel
It was pretty clearly self-deprecating about the fact that the Afghanimals are basically cartoon characters/teasing of his partner.
Also, I’ve been watching TAR5 in the first time in anticipation of it being featured in Vulture’s Reality Rumble bracket and after like eight legs of Charla and Mirna (the team that is the unironic embodiment of that philosophy) that comment made me laugh even harder.
Didn’t Leo make some sort of vroom vroom noise to indicate speed? I thought Jamal was commenting on that, not disparaging the Chinese language in any way.
This is a pretty boring season thusfar, but one thing I’ll give it some credit for is that it’s primarily been a season where the more annoying teams (except the Twinnies) have seemingly learned from their mistakes. The Afghanimals aren’t being pointlessly sneaky, Rachel hasn’t become a teary mess once, and the YouTubers were sedate and Joey didn’t do a single bad character voice. Some credit is due for that, I guess.
I wish for all-stars that they would bring back the brother and sister from the Family edition, the ones that were just kids (I can only remember the girls name was clarissa I think). They must be of age to compete as a team now or at least close. I think that would be a really interesting comparison, they did well as children, I’d love to see them race as adults.
Billy and Carissa Gaghan
So this is the first time I went to recap during middle of show. Joey & Meghan let their cab go – that’s it. And the rest of the show? Oh no, people in water! Whatever. Don’t care. I really don’t care.
But the Cowboys? Why do they always get that City Slicker (??) theme that makes them seem like heroes? No wonder people love them.
And WHAT THE HELL IS TAR DOING SHOOTING MACAWS IN BORNEO???? WTH? No, WTF??? They obviously don’t care either. At all.
Sorry, macaws do not occur in that hemisphere and pretending to kill them is pure mockery – of peoples, traditions, and critters. Fuck you TAR.
I was outraged by the what appeared to be the killing of birds on Amazing Race. Did that bother anyone else?
Of course the tribesman guides who taught them to use the blowdart gun were taking the day off from their “regular jobs” … actually killing birds with blowdart guns.
TAR: Saving the Lives of Tropical Birds since 2014.
Ok, obviously I expressed discord on this topic. I tried to qualify, but I’ll continue. Honestly, they could kill monkeys IF it were congruent w/ the culture, belief system and lifestyle! BUT the “real job” is not killing birds — it’s horticulture and pigs… Birds are typically taken down for plumage & ceremony & w/ highly specific intimate meaning — like the ground dwelling (native) pheasant. There’s reverence there and it’s not just some carny spectacle like throwing darts at random balloons. Where here, they might as well have put Elmo (!) up in the tree… Seriously!
I was outraged by what appeared to be the killing of birds on the Amazing Race. Was anyone else bothered by this. I will never watch the show again.
So I guess you don’t eat chicken , or turkey .?
Nope. Nobody else was bothered by this.
Killing fake birds is outrageous. :D
I wasn’t sorry to see Joey , and Meghan go .It’s always a good thing to hold your taxi until you find out what the detour is . The race has been won , and lost on an taxi .Uchenna , and Joyce , Rob , and Amber .
Are you allowed to change the location of the pit stop in the middle of a leg?
IT’S JUST RAIN, PHIL!
At least Team YouTube didn’t blame their loss on the pretty people getting everything for free and being super mean to them. So that’s something.
Anybody have a theory as to why Connor & Dave didn’t just switch detours when they showed up at the second detour instead of doubling back to deliver the supplies?
I’d like to know that, too. Maybe they weren’t allowed because they didn’t announce their intention to switch at the right time, or because they had the food and were committed? Or they knew they had such a huge lead that they weren’t worried about it!
Didn’t they need to do both? I thought the area where they landed was where everyone had to land after delivering the goods and then doing the 2nd leg of rafting.
Many teams have switched to the second detour after the first one proves to be more difficult then it first appeared. Just as long as you complete one of the two challenges you’re all set.
My understanding is that Dave and Connor carried the supplies to the elder rather than trying to raft back upstream. I was under the impression that Dave & Connor never went back to the raft after carrying the supplies. I think they simply went on foot back to the starting point with the proof of delivery from the Elder. I re watched and after the supplies are delivered Dave says “now we just go back to where we picked the raft up”
To me that should’ve been against the rules. Clearly the only difficulty in this detour was navigating the raft and if teams were able to just travel on foot that would clearly be a lot easier once the supplies are delivered. That’s the only logical explanation for them to end up in 1st place.
That said I like this team so I’m happy they won. Glad Dave is healthy enough to race again.
I was fine with it. They had to navigate the raft down the river *and* deliver the box. There was nothing that said they had to deliver it in the middle of navigating the river instead of a bit further down the line (it doesn’t make sense that it should be against the rules when this unquestionably slowed them down–perhaps if they tried to deliver the box first, I would agree with you, but they made it as far as the detour stop with the box in tow). In fact, a lot of other teams appeared to simply float down the river when their rafts came apart. I think as long as they didn’t try to bypass the river altogether, they were fine.
Ultimately, I wanted a more difficult detour especially since there was a 3 hour gap between the two groups of teams. Requiring usage of the raft for the entire journey would have been an adequate way to add some difficulty to the challenge.