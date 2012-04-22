Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Bollywood Travolta’

It was an amusing coincidence that Sunday’s “Amazing Race” aired on the same night as a Battle of the Sexes episode of “Mythbusters.”
The “Amazing Race” episode, titled “Bollywood Travolta,” spent 40 minutes on very vocally establishing a slew of gender-based stereotypes (and at least one oft-repeated cultural stereotype). Then, in the last 20 minutes, several of those stereotypes were seemingly debunked, but only somewhat.
That left me with really mixed emotions at the end of the episode. I’d prepared myself for a rant-filled recap focusing on said stereotypes and then I was left conflicted on at least some of what was put on display.
Also… Well… You know how the episode ended.
So let’s talk about Sunday’s India-set episode and gender stereotypes, after the break…
GENDER STEREOTYPE: Women can dance. Men cannot dance.
ILLUSTRATION: This week’s Roadblock asked one player from each team to learn a Bollywood dance number and perform it for a demanding choreographer. Three teams had female contestants available to participate in the Roadblock and, in all three cases (Vanessa, Rachel and Rachel), they did. Art & JJ and Mark & Bopper, however, were stuck. JJ did the challenge because Art previously did the bottle-dancing. Mark did the challenge because Bopper’s knee prevented him from that kind of activity.
POINT: Tiny Blonde Rachel was a dancer all through school. She arrived at the Roadblock, studied diligently and completed the routine her first time through. Vanessa and “Big Brother” Rachel had a little more trouble, but even at their worst, they looked semi-competent. The men, however, flailed, particularly Mark, who suffered from his ongoing motion sickness and then struggled to breathe in the thick Cochin air. As Art put it, “Dudes can’t dance like chicks.” As Brendon put it, “This is a great day to have a female partner on your team.”
COUNTERPOINT: None, really. Then again it took JJ the same number of attempts as it took “Big Brother.” We’ll leave aside that JJ got an insanely generous bit of judging on his fourth attempt, which didn’t appear to be even close to synchronized or properly executed. Mark didn’t get that generous of a judging until his 12th attempt, by which time Bopper had begged him to quit, he had decided to quit and then Bopper had begged him not to quit.
“AMAZING RACE” VERDICT: Women can, in fact, dance. Men cannot, in fact, dance. [I am a man. I cannot dance. I feel guilty, but I would have confirmed the heck out of this stereotype.]
GENDER STEREOTYPE: Women are emotional. This is bad.
ILLUSTRATION: No specific illustration required. Brendon, a PhD student, just explained it as an article of faith: “It’s good to have a girl on your team because they can do things like this, but it’s bad, because they get emotional.”
POINT: “Big Brother” Rachel finished her second or third dancing failure and jumped off the stage in Rachel-esque misery, face red and blubbering. On the Rachel-Tantrum-O-Meter, this barely registered a “2.” But again, if PhD Student Brendon says it, it’s got to be true.
COUNTERPOINT: The last 15 minutes of the episode were spent largely on Bopper crying for the pain he was putting Mark through in making him dance. And crying about how he wants a million dollars, but he wants his friend more. Then Bopper and Mark both cried about the importance of proving to their children that they didn’t quit. And then they got to Phil at the mat and the cried more about how much they’d proven to themselves and their family. Phil’s beautiful co-greeter seemed to be on the verge of crying with them.
“AMAZING RACE” VERDICT: Women are emotional and this is a bad thing. It causes them to throw temper tantrums. They require their husbands-to-be to coach them through the importance of trying. Blue Collar Dudes from Kentucky are emotional, but this is a good thing. Their emotion is based on adversity that they’ve overcome and the desire to do right by their families. If a man cries, it’s nearly heroic, darnit.
GENDER STEREOTYPE: Women cannot drive. They can, however, be badgered into something that somewhat resembles driving through shouting from male counterparts.
ILLUSTRATION: The Detour was a choice between Cricket and Clutch It. In Clutch It, teams had to learn to drive Indian rickshaw cabs and navigate around a small course.
POINT: Rachel could not maneuver the cab. She found this funny. Dave did not find it funny. He yelled at her and eventually did the course first, completing it on his second attempt. Rachel got back in the drivers’ seat and Dave yelled at her on every turn and she successfully finished the course, allowing them to win their fifth Leg. The lesson, as Dave bellowed it? “Listen to your frickin’ husband!” Ralph & Vanessa also did Clutch It and we learned that not only did Vanessa fail Drivers Ed, but she also allegedly hit The Alamo. However, with Ralph yelling at her from the backseat, Vanessa succeeded in driving.
COUNTERPOINT: None, really. But I’ll give Rachel credit for how relentlessly she was teasing Dave along the way. I can’t tell if she’s started being amused by Dave’s belligerent attitude or if she’s stopped caring and this is all preparatory for a divorce.
“AMAZING RACE” VERDICT: Men drive well. Women should not drive at all. If Women *must* drive, yelling at them improves performance.
GENDER STEREOTYPE: Men are better at sports than women are.
ILLUSTRATION: In Cricket, teams had to bat against a cricket bowler and successfully whack the ball past a fielder. Art & JJ and Brendon & Rachel opted to do the Cricket Detour. Art & JJ were convinced they could do it faster because there was no way Rachel would ever finish the task.
POINT: JJ and Brendon finished first. They’re both totally dudes.
COUNTERPOINT: But Rachel finished THIRD! And she doesn’t have a penis! That we know of! “It was a good feeling to know that they both got beat by a girl,” Rachel gloated, forgetting that she didn’t, in fact, beat JJ.
“AMAZING RACE” VERDICT: Stereotype Debunked! Or maybe Art just stinks at baseball.
So that’s what I learned from this week’s episode of “The Amazing Race.” I also learned that India is a frantic, loud and smelly country, but “The Amazing Race” teaches us that literally every time they go there.
Oh, and guess what?
Non-Elimination Leg!
So even though Mark & Bopper finished presumably hours behind the other teams, they’ll live to fight another day. This is the second time this season they’ve fallen hours behind at the end and been rescued by an NEL. Last time they were rescued by a travel equalizer. We’ll see if they get as lucky this time.
On one hand, I got really emotional for Mark & Bopper during this episode and I was absolutely impressed with their never-say-die attitude in a challenge that was tailor-made to mess them up. I get that these two guys probably need the money more than the other teams and they’re the only team I’m rooting for without reservations.
On the other hand, Bopper can’t run and he can barely walk. He’s basically passing all of the Roadblocks along to Mark, which will blow up on them eventually. Also, Mark isn’t doing especially well. He’s puking any time they drive anywhere and he has some sort of respiratory problem. That respiratory problem may just be “Being out of shape and no spring chicken,” but it could be something more serious. So anything strenuous has to be done by Mark and Mark can’t really do anything strenuous. So that’s not a good combination.
Some other thoughts from this week’s episode:
*** “Bollywood” really doesn’t refer to the Indian film industry. It refers to the industry located in and around Bombay/Mumbai. Cochin (or Kochi) is a solid 825 miles from Mumbai. I’ll let you decide if you feel like that counts.
*** I loved the sitar-ized versions of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” and “Charge” that played during the cricket scenes.
*** I look forward to asking Vanessa about the time she hit The Alamo with her car when their inevitable exit interview comes around. Speaking of Ralph and Vanessa, how were they they only team that was offered that alternative flight through Kenya that was supposed to have gotten into Cochin over an hour earlier? It didn’t end up mattering, because their flight got in only seconds ahead of the other flight. But that still would have been a weird turn of events.
*** I like that even Team Kentucky, possibly the nicest and least judgmental guys ever, called Art & JJ babies for their ongoing kerfuffle with Rachel and Dave.
Anyway, what’d you think of Sunday’s episode?
what was that song that played in the bollywood episode very catchy tune thanks
I was wondering the same thing! I want to show it to my friend because she is interested in Indian Music.
This was my favorite recap of the season. Just perfect. Dudes can write!
Amen to that! Hilarious!
Between the write up and my memories of the episode I got several minutes of hearty laughter!
Mark and Bopper bought a tear to my eye tonight, but wait I’m not allowed to cry as a guy, that’s what Amazing Race taught me tonight right? Vanessa telling what she has crashed into was hilarious. I can’t take anymore NEL, but at least this one saved a friendly team. Dave annoys me a little bit more as the weeks go by. Your racing with what seems like a great partner, and has helped you win I think five legs, be nice to her!!!
Also, Dan great job as always on these reviews!!!
And how about Dave commenting on the attractiveness of Phil’s co-greeter at the mat? Its like he wants Rachel to just divorse him at this point.
Amen. If that dude was creepy and stupid before, now he is a letch. Wouldnt surprise me if he has had men/women join them before in the sack
Mark and Bopper are absolutely my favorite this season. I was also emotional watching them this week. They might not be the strongest team, but they really do have the most heart. If any other team left struggled that much, they wouldn’t have been supportive of each other. Team Kentucky for the win!
Am I crazy, or did that ending have “producer decides they cannot, and WILL not, lose Mark and Bopper quite yet because they are by far the most likable team left so let’s quickly make this NEL” written all over it?
I thought the same thing, why else would the dance instructor beg him to try it one more time
I had exactly the same suspicion. Plus, were they told it would be a NEL? Bopper sure changed his tune completely at the end
NELs are plotted well in advance and cannot be shifted by the producers.
Alamlbe, i don’t think it’s entirely true they’re planned well in advance. There have been many instances where the NEL is used to save a favorite losing team.
Why do you think the NEL’s usually occur toward the end of the race? After this week, we have 2 legs plus the finale left… perfect time for a NEL to keep a fan fave in the race one more week.
Part of me wants the NEL’s to be “plotted well in advance” but that’s not the reality.
Also, if the NEL’s are plotted well in advance (by the producers), why couldn’t they change their mind? I can assure every road block, detour, U-Turn, Fast forward, etc has a plan B (and likely C) option waiting in the wings for things that can occur unexpectedly. So it is very plausible to make an executive decision and change the outcome of a race leg and then make any necessary accommodations in the legs after. No doubt.
“There have been many instances where the NEL is used to save a favorite losing team.”
What evidence is there to back up this statement besides pure speculation?
Mark and Bopper really shouldn’t be talking crap about Art & JJ since they shared their prize money with them on that one leg.
True, but what they said was true. JJ and Art WERE being babies.
Didn’t Vanessa and Ralph go online to research flights *before* they consulted the travel agents? So the Kenya connection was their idea. That segment left me wondering why the travel agents weren’t suggesting it themselves.
I thought the choreographer was being a little too harsh on Mark during the Roadblock, especially on his 11th attempt. According to the editing, he made it all the way to the end of the routine where he messed up a little on the foot positioning, which earned him an immediate fail. That was a little harsh, especially considering all the other teams were long gone and Mark was about ready to keel over onstage.
Mark and Bopper’s limitations means they aren’t long for the rest of this race, but I was pleased that this was a non-elimination leg. In every one of the other teams, there is at least one unpleasant jerk, so I wouldn’t know who to root for.
Yeah, the choreographer let JJ get away with some faults in his routine, but Mark is a millimeter off at the end and has to do it again? I get the feeling the producers told him to stop being a jerk and just pass Mark on that last attempt, no matter what. Other than that, I thought the choreographer was the most entertaining thing about this episode.
Dan, it’s true that each region of India has their own film industry (in Cochin it would be Malayalam cinema). But Bollywood is the dominant film industry and is popular throughout India (as are US films). I think it still counts.
This could have been a good episode. The Roadblock and Detour were both difficult or time consuming (at least more so than gathering honeycomb or jumping up and down for a minute). Too bad Mark’s fatigue and bad dancing skills took any suspence out of the ending. I don’t have high hopes for next week since Mark and Bopper are starting from behind and battling injuries.
Dudes cannot dance. Except for the many, many dudes who were dancing behind the contestants.
Rachel did beat both Art and JJ. First she beat JJ in the dance and then Art in Cricket.
RACES ARE ALWAYS FUN..SPECIALY THE BOLLYWOOD ONES..
“And she doesn’t have a penis! That we know of!” Best….line….ever! And If i had to bet my life one way or the other I would probably go with the side that says she does have one!
Fantastic episode, it was brilliant as usual. I loved everything about it … dancing, driving, the emotions … i really thought it was one of the best episodes i have ever seen, i think i’ve watched it 3 times already and i still havent erased it … insane. i am trying hard to find the title of that indian song the contestants were dancing to … loved it.
That song is sooooo catchy! I want to know how I can get it.
For anyone that hasnt found out yet the name of the song is “Welcome To Dreamland”…sung by Tej Gill…you can just about only find it on Itunes
for anyone that hasnt found out the name of this song yet…its called “Welcome To Dreamland” sung by Tej Gill and you can only find it pretty much on Itunes
Brenden’s obvious sexism aside (and the border patrol dudes for that matter), I actually think that in this case, *Rachel’s* emotions were a bad thing, and *Bopper and Mark’s* emotions were nearly heroic. I understand the argument about these stereotypes, but I would have had the same reaction if Art was melting down after his second attempt or if one of the all-female teams had a similar ordeal to what Bopper and Mark suffered through. Also, perhaps I’m being overly generous, but I didn’t interpret “Listen to your husband” as a man thing. I thought it was more of a “Listen to your spouse,” and I imagine there have been plenty of women who have said something along the lines of “Listen to your wife/girlfriend” to their significant others. It’s not the nicest thing to say. But it’s not automatically sexist either.