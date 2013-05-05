Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ Finale – ‘Beacon of Hope’

Well, that was an exhausting two hours of “Amazing Race” stupidity.
In an ideal world, an “Amazing Race” finale will be a lengthy validation of the team that ultimately takes the million dollars or, at the very least, it will be a lengthy descent into madness for teams who have the million within their grasp and squander the opportunity.
That wasn’t really the case on Sunday (May 5) night. The team that won “The Amazing Race” probably deserved to win, but the finale gave me more to ponder regarding the strangeness of their victory than regarding the achievement that led to them reaching Phil Keoghan in first.
And, more than anything, Sunday’s finale left me scratching my head at the sheer amount of stupidity displayed by the various teams at the end of the exhausting Race.
[More after the break…]
Things various “Amazing Race” teams didn’t know on Sunday night:
1) How to read a menu.
2) What consomme is.
3) What color “chartreuse” is.
4) The address of the White House.
5) The shape of Indonesia.
6) Whether nor not they went to South America during the Race.
7) That Barack Obama probably isn’t going to participate in a Leg of “The Amazing Race.”
8) When you make alliances with professional athletes in a competition with a healthy physical component, you may run into trouble eventually.
It’s that last one that should be the most important lesson for all future teams on “The Amazing Race.”
Very early on in the season, several teams — John & Jessica, Team YouTube and the Derby Moms — decided that Hockey Brothers Bates & Anthony represented too big of a threat and they wanted to target them. When they made that decision, I wasn’t convinced that they were doing the right thing. Bates & Anthony hadn’t seemed all that dominant to that point. But the mistake was just that the Anti-Hockey Alliance was premature and not that it was wrong. By forming too early, the ATA put targets on themselves instead of on Bates & Anthony, in an important reminder that if you’re an underdog, you should never give the cool kids the chance to mobilize as a clique. Someday — Today, probably — Max & Katie and Caroline & Jennifer are probably going to have to ask themselves why, exactly, they decided to work together to pick on weaker teams and to help protect one of the strongest teams in “Amazing Race” history.
Bates & Anthony won “The Amazing Race” because they worked reasonably well together, they avoided too many mental gaffes and because they possessed a ridiculous amount of physical strength in a season that may have favored physical strength more than your typical “Amazing Race” season. By winning five Legs and coming in second three times, they were absolutely this season’s top team and I won’t take anything away from them. But they also won because other teams liked spending time with them and liked helping them and didn’t make any effort to obstruct them. Caroline & Jennifer actively aided and abetted the Hockey Brothers, without any awareness that they were eliminating any [miniscule] chance they might have had of winning. Max & Katie may not have actively aided the Hockey Brothers, but they definitely abetted them and didn’t kick into winning form until the very end, when maybe if they’d joined forces with a couple other teams to work against Bates & Anthony, they might have coasted to the million.
And as for Beth & Mona, the Roller Derby Moms were the only team to make the finale that recognized the Hockey Threat appropriately, but they turned in two hours of non-stop cringeworthy performance on Sunday night. At some point early in the episode, Bates & Anthony called the Derby Moms their biggest competition, but nothing in their performance for any part of the season gave any justification for that claim.
Through the season, Bates & Anthony dominated because they could do things no other team could do, whether it was sprinting up a snowy mountain and hauling cheese by the armful or throwing 100-pound barrels on their shoulders and running up hills or just any circumstance in which we were reminded that their combination of strength-speed-endurance was unparalleled. The show has had athletes before, but not like Bates & Anthony, who seemed not to have any notable drawbacks. I would kind of hope that “The Amazing Race” avoids this kind of thing in the future. Having an athlete with a less dominant spouse — like Marcus & Amani — or an athlete with limitations — Big Easy’s size caused problems more frequently than being a Globetrotter gave him advantages — is one thing, but this verged on unfair. If Anthony & Bates hadn’t been such genial guys, we’d have hated them for winning, but both men were so self-deprecating and friendly that they got a pass.
Wow. I’ve rambled a lot already without saying much about what actually won Bates & Anthony the million in this specific finale.
The first Leg of the finale saw the teams equalized with a ferry ride to Belfast and then the Bog Snorkeling Roadblock was designed to keep things close. In Bog Snorkeling, you have to get dressed in a wetsuit and swim laps in an Irish bog. Whee! And several teams had made a point of complaining about there cold weather previously, so we knew this wasn’t pleasant. To finish the Roadblock, you had to prepare and then swim 100 yards of bog in 4 minutes. Yes, Anthony did it faster than anybody else, but Mona and Katie also finished on their first attempt, meaning that Anthony’s Professional Athlete Advantage wasn’t more than a few minutes. Only poor Jen had true problems, at one point quitting, before Caroline was able to talk her into continuing. The Roadblock was good TV, but it probably wasn’t what determined the results of the Leg.
The Detour was much better. The choice? Tray It or Spray It. In Tray It, teams had to find the dry-dock where the Titanic was built and then they had to correctly deliver a five-course meal to various dignitaries sitting in the dry-dock. In Spray It, teams had to go to a skate-park and spray-paint a portion of a graffiti design on a door.
Tray It was psychically devilish. One player had to assemble trays of dishes, but then the other player had to deliver that tray down flights of stairs and across nearly the length of a dry-dock that was, as you might imagine, titanic in size. But then, there was the intellectual challenge, that some teams — Mona & Beth, really — found baffling. See, there was a five-course menu, but only two of the courses contained choices. The seating chart only mentioning the courses in which choices were made, which makes sense, because in the other three courses, everybody got the same thing. It wasn’t really complicated, until Mona & Beth kept serving the second course over and over and over and over again, because they couldn’t count to five. Then there was a problem with teams not knowing how a barley soup and a consomme look different. And then dessert specified serving peaches served with a chartreuse jelly, but there were some trays that had a red jelly and if you didn’t know what “chartreuse” is, that could be a problem. Anthony’s inability to identify “chartreuse” had Bates impressively frustrated at his brother and it seemed to lead them to a second place finish for the Leg.
And Jen & Caroline were eliminated because… It was hard to tell, exactly. Yes, Jen’s trouble at the Roadblock hurt, but how much? Given that Mona & Beth kept failing at the Detour over and over again, it seems more likely that Jen & Caroline were hurt by bad directions to The Thing with a Ring in Belfast or else by the travel to the Spray It Detour, which they performed pretty well. There was no way for the editors to properly illustrate determining factors and tomorrow’s exit interviews won’t shed much light either. So the answer is probably just, “There were lots of little factors.”
As for the Final Leg? Well, teams were equalized several times before flying off to Washington and heading to the Lincoln Memorial. Here, they got instructions to go to 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue and told they were going to be photographed with the President. For some reason, all of the teams were all, “Nice! President Obama is taking time out from his busy schedule to be a prop on a CBS reality show” and they were all unreasonably psyched, including staunch Republican Max, who at least acknowledged that Obama had been legitimately elected.
Guess what? They got their pictures taken with… nothing. They posed and were CGed into pictures shaking Obama’s hand. It was pointless and lame except for how disappointed the teams were when the leader of the free world wasn’t really hanging out with them. Oh and then there was the confusion from Mona & Beth, who decided that even though the clue said “1100 Pennsylvania Avenue,” if they were being photographed with the President, surely they were supposed to go to the White House. Yeah. Different location, but the confusion basically ended their shot at the million.
I guess the whole thing really came down to a Roadblock/Switchback that rewarded… nothing. In a callback to a previous Roadblock, one player from each team had to meander around the tidal basin shouting espionage slang at extras holding briefcases. The right extra would hand the players a briefcase and tell them that the combination to the case was the order they finished in New Zealand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Since players were just going around yelling code, there wasn’t any strategy. Max got there first, but it just so happened that Bates found his briefcase first. He didn’t do anything right and Max didn’t do anything wrong. Pure chance. And as for the combination, if memory had been required, it could have been tough, but players seemed to have been encouraged to take and use notes this season, so… Yeah. Easy peasy.
From there, teams went to Nationals Stadium, where one player had to take a zip-line and crop a baseball to be caught by their partner, who was dressed up as a giant baseball. Oh. Well that’s worth a million dollars. Again, it’s not like Bates & Anthony had a prohibitive advantage *because* they were professional athletes — neither is a professional giant baseball or a professional zip-line baseball dropper — but being professional athletes minimized their chances of disastrous failure.
They held the lead to the Cumulative Season-Ending Challenge and by that time, the editors knew there wasn’t any real point in attempting to create tension. And it was a decent cumulative challenge. One player had to root around in a Chuck E. Cheese-style ball pit full of globes, each with highlighted countries. You had to find globes featuring the 10 countries visited this season and then the other player had to put them in order. In a perfect world, you have three people in the pit going nuts and throwing globes around willy-nilly. Instead, Bates & Anthony were all alone. They arrived alone. They left alone. And they won’t the million dollars.
They deserved to win, but that didn’t make either the finale or the season as a whole especially satisfying. This wasn’t an awful “Amazing Race” season, but it was a season without a grand, building narrative. Oh well.
Other thoughts from Sunday’s finale:
*** Dave & Connor got the bulk of the non-Finalist screentime at the finish line. I guess that’s appropriate. I guess.
*** After tonight’s “Amazing Race,” the name “Titanic” will always be associated with disaster.
*** Bog Snorkeling versus Shemozzle Racing… Debate!
*** Snooty This Is Not What These People Ordered Waiter versus Spritely Irish Step-Dancers… Debate!
*** You have no idea who Matt & Daniel are. You couldn’t pick them out of a lineup. You saw them at the finish line and you said, “Who the heck are those people?!?”
*** The Nationals’ mascots got lots of screentime, but I really wanted Bryce Harper to show up to deride Mona & Beth for some of their clown. decisions, bro.
Anyway… Your thoughts on the finale or the season as a whole? Any pressing questions for my quartet of exit interviews tomorrow?
If the teams have watched any of the finals over the last few years, they would have known to take notes as the last task always ask you to remember stuff from the trip. I think it is a case of teams getting smart in that regard not being told to take notes.
Scooter508 – There’s always been some discussion among fans as to whether or not actual use of notes in-task were allowed, because the cumulative challenges go back to near the beginning. And I don’t know. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen every team whip out their elaborate notes in the finale before.
-Daniel
Notes would’ve helped them last season at the UN challenge.
This was another stressful episode for me. I was pulling for Katie (not Max) to win but was just as happy that Bates and Anthony won. Being hockey players at their level could be an advantage for the foot races but I don’t know think it was an unfair advantage. The roller moms were probably in good shape too. All the teams were pretty close.
For me the problem this season was that in every leg it seemed that leaving first was no advantage at all. There was always some delay that evened things out.
All in all though, an enjoyable season with a great cast of teams. Except Max.
Mulderism – The difference in physical conditioning between two male professional athletes — in the sport that I would say puts a great premium on strength and conditioning than any other of the Big Four — and two female amateur athletic enthusiasts is rather greater than you’re making it seem.
-Daniel
My bad Daniel,
I’ve played rec hockey for years and it is tough work. To play at the NHL level is to be one of the elite. I certainly didn’t mean to imply that it is in any way comparable to roller derby. I worded my previous post poorly.
I was under the impression that the brothers weren’t playing professionally anymore but according to Wiki they are. So they would be in great shape.
I retract my previous comment. No one else racing would be close to their level of strength and conditioning.
Bates hasn’t played professional hockey since 2010-11 (28 games that year) and Anthony played 36 games in 2012-13 but clearly not in December when this was filmed (hockey source: hockeydb.com). Bates is definitely not actively playing professional hockey at any rate. Regardless both were clearly in good shape.
I really enjoyed this season. One of the few times my favorite team from the start actually won. I have no problem with them having an advantage physically.
I was impressed by the Hockey guys intellect. THe lat challenge was hard and they seemed to sail through it. They didn’t embarrass themselves with any of the other civics questions either.
I just wanted Max to not win, so the finale did its job. I just wish that the dream scenario of him running towards the finish line thinking he had won only for the hockey brothers to pass them at the last minute would’ve happened. Because he’s the worst.
I agree (I think). I love Katie but found Max to be a jackass and useful only for driving. If she could have ditched him and ran over the finish line herself I would have loved it.
Honestly, Tray It convinced me that Katie (and, by default, Max) deserved the win more than anyone. But Bates and Anthony were a genial second, so fine. I do wonder about the rules to some of these challenges and what the teams are made aware of. Max and Katie traded places in Tray It, which I was surprised was fine. That would seem like a halfway decent strategy if you’ve messed up a number of times. Give the server a physical break and switch up the mental side. But no one even considered it.
People underestimate how smart hockey players are in general, there’s a ton of layers and details in that sport. Wasn’t surprised to see Bates and Anthony’s intellect play a huge factor in their victory.
The Obama’s show up for the biggest loser, so why not the amazing race? They like fame stuff and are on late night TV and shows all the time.
Of the three, I’m glad that B&A won. They were by far my favorite. Anything but a Max & Katie victory would have been satisfactory for me. The other teams most certainly should have recognized the threat that the hockey boys played, but apparently their golden personalities shielded them. I can’t fault Bates & Anthony for that, and they deserved every win.
I can’t fault teams for not knowing how to pronounce consomme or what color chartreuse is. But I certainly can fault teams for failing over and over and stubbornly refusing to consider that they might have missed something. I feel like there are certain rules that anyone familiar with the show would know, and near the top of that list would be “if you are failing repeatedly at a task, stop and carefully re-read all directions.” And yet teams make that mistake over and over, so there must be something to be said for the adrenaline of the moment poisoning their higher reasoning functions.
And the show would be a lot better without the constant reminders of how much the race depends on luck. The spycraft roadblock seemed to pretty much crown B&A and doom M&K, and it was sheer chance. There was no skill or agency involved in that task whatsoever, it was only a matter of which team happened upon their spy first. I guess I shouldn’t be complaining that the winner did not come down to who got the better taxi driver which is the usual case in these matters. But it’s just so frustrating that the producers throw so many equalizers into the mix, all but guaranteeing that the winners are chosen by the smallest and most trivial of circumstances.
I remember the early seasons of this show where things were more brutal. There were no non-elimination legs — it was never “might be eliminated” but “will be eliminated”. A NEL episode is basically a slap in the face for the viewers — a wasted hour. Stop with the NELs, stop with the equalizers. I tend to think that the teams are coddled way too much. For example they have special reserved parking areas in major cities, eliminating any need to search for a place to park. Imagine an Amazing Race where teams were encouraged to make a choice as to whether to drive a provided rental car or to take public transportation, with the stipulation that they would have to find a parking spot with no special treatment. That might actually involve some skill and/or strategy.
This show always seems to have respectable ratings so there is never the need to reconsider the format. They pay lip service to innovation, such as the double express pass or the double U-turn, but these things never result in any real changes to the gameplay. The show has a history of making limp rules, like when they decided that they were going to take away all the money from the last team on a non-elimination leg, but teams just chose to beg and were no worse off. The show needs to really take a hard look at the format and try some real innovation for a change. Perhaps the 23rd time is the charm, but I seriously doubt it.
Every season (even going back to Season 1) had NELs.
It’s interesting you say that about the parking. I wondered a bit about how they were finding such cherry spots in all these major cities. I definitely agree that the show would be more interesting if the teams were forced to make strategic decisions regularly, rather than being told exactly how and by which conveyance they should get somewhere. Anyone who’s traveled a bit knows that dealing with foreign public transit is challenging (and often interesting in what it tells you about a place).
I guess part of that is all the car sponsorship. They probably have to have the cast in cars a certain percentage of the time.
I hope you’ll ask Max if he got off track at the Tidal Basin. It looked like at one point that he was all alone on one side of the basin. Yes, Bates lucked out in getting to his spy first, but that doesn’t seem like it should have given them such a huge time advantage that they never saw another team at the ballpark or the Haines Point challenge.
Yeah, it seemed like he went through all of the agents the first time and missed a few, including the one he needed to find, which did appear to set them back quite a bit.
Some thoughts –
A blonde stated early on that it is now time for “game over” — when she meant ‘game on’. That was too funny. Too bad it was true though.
The Derby’s demonstrated that they are daft as well as directionless. And why did Anthony tell them to look at the menu list? I wonder if they would have ever figured it out – or just decide to try the spray instead, out of desperation? That intel might have indirectly eliminated the blondes. And I’d rather see the ditzy blondes instead of the dopey Derbys for the final.
Max looked real speedy with the dish delivery, I was impressed. But not so much with South America globe pick. And did he just fail to spy the spy on the circuit? That set up was weird.
I did not like how the players could look at notes. It should be from memory! Plenty of time on flights to review them – and look at maps too.
The closed captions online dubbed Vietnam as “Vet unanimous”. Still don’t know if that is more comical than the Derbys telling their taxi to take them to the white house or not.
As far as Bates and bro winning? They were deserving enough, I suppose. But I would have liked to see them go head to head with Max & Katie at the globes. Overall, I say meh to the win, as well as to the season.
If they couldn’t use notes, I’d wager that at least two of the teams would still be on the course as of today.
Besides, just because they have notes doesn’t mean they’ll be of any use. In previous years, the final challenge has been everything from “Which hat did the greeter wear?” to “How did they say ‘Hello’?”. I only wish they could have brought back the Russian procter to say ‘Incorrect!’ after every wrong answer.
It’s a shame that the stupid briefcase task had to separate out Bates & Anthony because the last two tasks would have been awesome to have all three teams competing in simultaneously. Leave it to TAR: Family Edition to ruin another season eight years later.
As much as I root strongly against teams like Anthony and Bates, their win was not nearly as unssatisfying as the previous season. They were really likeable, and I’m glad you’ve come around to how much of a physical advantage they had. Max and Katie really only have themeselves to blame by aligning with them. Mona and Beth were so directionally challenged, both geographically and with the clues,I think they only reason they got as far as they did was that they mostly got along and they are definitely tough.
One of the things that always appear to be unfair is the bunching up portion of each leg. I wonder if the producers would ever consider different routes to the same pit stop and therefore not have to have a team give up a two hour lead to wait for a single ferry ride? I think each team has their own film crew so why not send them in different directions so no one knows if they are leading or behind. That way they won’t have to do so much fake drama as they arrive at the pit stop. Would some team have an easier road? Sure, but that would be totally ramdom just like getting a good cab driver.
After reading the damning-with-faint-praise assessment of the Battaglia brothers’ win, I feel moved to post a rebuttal of sorts. First of all, the long list of “stupid” behaviors on the part of the contestants was unwarranted. Every time I watch TAR, I am reminded that on so many levels I would be incapable of undertaking it. Combined with accumulated jet lag, lack of hydration, nourishment, and sleep, along with the pressure of being in the final three, is it any wonder that their judgement was a bit lacking? Easy for us to criticize in our comfortable chairs, comfortably fed!
HitFlix goes on to say that the brothers’ win was all but inevitable. All three of the final teams had very close calls with only a NEL to spare them. But the correct three teams made it to the final three, and going into the last episode, it was anyone’s game.
I could not have been more pleased that the brothers won. Like many others, I suppose, our household had no particular loyalties until the African leg, when they blew past the competition, having the time of their lives while they did so. After that, I looked forward to the ironic, self-deprecating humour which stayed with them even when Bates’ bag was stolen (would any of us have taken it as well as he did?). As an aside–and am I the only one who noticed?–bad hair and lack of teeth notwithstanding, they are very easy on a girl’s eyes! They were upfront guys who played the game with integrity; they were almost invariably polite and respectful to each other, the other contestants, and to the locals they came in contact with. In post-season interviews, they have been generous and complimentary towards the other teams, not exactly reciprocated. A class act. That’s why they deserved to win. If they had a weakness, I’d say they were pretty naive about Max and Katie’s loyalty to the “alliance”; and, surprisingly, considering their huge travel experience, they were unsure in the airport and travel agency scrimmages.
Why did they win? Well, of course they were in excellent condition, equal to all the physical tasks. But it wasn’t just that. They weren’t as dumb as they said they were! (How DID they figure out that Chinese chess game so quickly?) But I also think they played a smart game. They knew that they’d be targeted because of their athleticism, so they played a very friendly social game, garnering people who were willing to help them and helping them out in return. Nothing wrong with that.
HitFlix implies that it came a little too easily to them. I’m not so sure. With only his grungy clothes on his back, Bates was starting to look like a concentration camp denizen by the end of the race. I didn’t notice the weight loss so much in the other contestants, but perhaps they were down, too.
HitFlix is disappointed that one of the major tasks in the final leg was determined by luck, which determined the outcome, as if that makes their win any less deserving. We’ve all watched seasons in which the favoured contestants lost at the end because of a bad cabbie. At least in this case, there was no outside person responsible for the outcome. The producers could not have known that the Washington leg would result in such a decisive win. Even if Bates had been longer at the switchback, he may have had trouble catching the ball. Anthony might have been hours trying to find Indonesia. However unlikely, they may not have wound up at Mount Vernon! In any case, winning TAR has never been about just skill; it’s about a perfect combination of luck, skill, perseverance, and smarts. It might have made better TV if there had been a photo finish, but que sera sera.
HitFlix also says they were favoured in a season that a preponderance of physical tasks. I’m not so sure…All the Roadblocks have a less taxing option. They just chose the ones they thought they could do.
All in all, I thought it was a great season. The right team won, period.
I agree that having the teams figure out on their own the best place to get to a destination would make the game more challenging. However, TAR has to meet its expenses somehow, and I suppose that the Fords are going to be a permanent fixture. I also bet that that’s why the contestants get marked parking spots. That may be a condition of sponsorship: that the cars must be easily and quickly recovered.
I also agree that this may be the last time we will see two pro athletes in the Race.
Regarding the notes, I don’t think the teams used notes in the last, globe challenge. Maybe that’s a no-no. But I am a little annoyed that contestants are allowed to outright tell the answer to other teams (as with Joey and Meghan in the surfboard competition, right in front of Phil, even). In my world, that’s considered cheating!
I would love to see any or all of the final three in an All-Stars season, if they have another one.