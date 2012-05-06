Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ Finale – ‘It’s a Great Place To Become Millionaires’

Shortly before Sunday (May 6) night’s “The Amazing Race” began, I tweeted, “Is anybody actually *rooting* for a team in tonight’s “Amazing Race” finale? Yeah. Didn’t think so.”
Over the next three-plus hours, I got many, many responses. Most people asked if rooting against teams counted on some level. No. No it did not. A couple folks suggested they were rooting for Mark & Bopper to somehow re-enter the game and win. That also does not count. A few tweeps proposed that they were rooting for single players on teams, with Vanessa earning votes for hotness and Rachel (of Rachel & Dave) earning mentions. One person and only one person said that he liked all of this season’s teams and would be happy for any winner, but didn’t mention a single specific team her was rooting for.
I’m not going to say that my brief Twitter survey was a snapshot of the entirety of the “Amazing Race” viewership, but in an industry that makes million dollar decisions based on the imperfect non-paragon of representative statistical sampling that is the Nielsen system, I’m OK with feeling that I got a sense of a broad problem with “The Amazing Race 20”: Sometimes this is the best-cast show on TV. That was not the case this season.
“The Amazing Race” dedicated two hours on Sunday night to crowning a champion who most viewers probably didn’t like very much. That, plus the obligatory crummy “Race” architecture, took much of the fun out of Sunday’s finale.
But at least Sunday’s finale wrapped up with the most deserving available team coming out victorious. I’d rather root for a team that’s both likable *and* deserving, but by the end of the finale, I was rooting rather loudly to get at least one of the two, but for a brief window, it seemed reasonable that we might somehow end up with a team that was both unappealing and unworthy.
So… YAY?
More after the break…
Congratulations to Dave & Rachel, who won both of the Legs featured in Sunday’s finale to complete this season with eight Leg wins and the million dollar prize.
We can all throw out our favorite names for teams that were comparably dominant when it comes to “The Amazing Race.”
Eric & Jeremy went all of “Amazing Race 9” without ever finishing lower than SECOND, winning six Legs in the process. That’s pretty impressive, except that they lost the Race to forgettable, amiable hippies BJ & Tyler. If you don’t win, you’re not one of the best teams ever. [I’d still insist that Rob & Amber’s start to “All-Stars,” with three commanding wins, would have put them in the Best-Ever conversation. Except that after those three wins, they bombed out.]
Nick & Starr won seven Legs, but they had two Legs in sixth and one in fifth as they won “The Amazing Race 13.” Meghan & Cheyne won seven Legs and had three addition second-place finishes in winning “The Amazing Race 15.”
And for Rachel & Dave? Eight Leg wins, plus two seconds (and a sixth and a fourth) and two climactic journeys down the end-of-season gauntlet passing vanquished foes to host Phil Keoghan.
Will they go down as The Best Team in “Amazing Race” History? I’ll leave it for you to decide, Readers. Chances are good, though, that they won’t be remembered as The Best, for a pretty simple reason:
Nobody liked Dave.
Rachel was easy to cheer for. A pint-sized spark-plug with a good sense of humor, a level head and without an ounce of quit in her, Rachel should have been likable enough to lift an entire team’s likability onto her diminutive shoulders. Instead, Rachel’s primary purpose seemed to be as whipping girl for slightly estranged husband Dave, who shouted at her, threatened her and bullied her for a good portion of the Race. After taking the hostilities silently for a long time, Rachel eventually began antagonizing Dave right back, goading him into his grumpy temper tantrums. I’ll let you decide whether or not it seemed healthy and awesome that the finale featured Rachel telling Dave to “shut the [bleep] up” twice. On one hand? Go Rachel! On the other hand? Go, Rachel… Go far away from Dave.
It’s a truth that “The Amazing Race” is always populated with several utterly dysfunctional teams, but Dave & Rachel were the first team to prove to be both dysfunctional and exceptional, which probably means that they were actually are plenty functional, just not in a way that I found pleasant to watch.
As superior as Dave & Rachel were throughout the season, though, you’d have a hard time telling me how their excellence was what led them to win on Sunday. They made one of the biggest mistakes in “Amazing Race” history, but still won because the two teams in direct competition, somehow managed to make mistakes that were smaller, but more costly.
Let’s break down the two episodes, one by one…
J-Pop America Fun-Time Wow.
Sunday’s finale began with an hour of Japanese stereotypes, misjudged emotional moments and an opening so infuriating that if I didn’t have to recap the show for a living, I might have just switched my TV off after 20 minutes.
After two episodes in India, teams flew off to Japan. Once in Japan, they had to take a bus, a train and a ferry to an Island to find their next clue. Rachel & Brendon had ticket-buying problems getting off the plane in Japan and they missed the first bus and fell behind the other two teams. Oh no! Nevermind. They teams all got to the train station at roughly the same time. However, because of ticket problems, Rachel & Dave ended up on a train that left 20 minutes behind the train with the other two teams. Oh no! Then, at the ferry, the other teams got on the last boat of the night and Dave & Rachel lagged behind and were forced to take a ferry the next morning, seemingly falling eight hours behind. OH NO!!! Nevermind. Teams couldn’t get their clue until dawn anyway. That meant that Sunday’s finale began with a travel equalizer, made spent 15 minutes on how the vagaries of travel could come and bite you in the behind, and the uncorked a second equalizer. That meant that we spend 1/6th of the night’s “Amazing Race” programming block on absolutely nothing. There were no tasks or challenges, just travel that the producers knew would never be allowed to have an iota of impact on anything.
Sigh.
Then the teams went to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. Everybody reflected on the dropping of The Bomb in their own way. Dave talked about the military impact. Brendon talked about how he uses radiation for good and not for evil. Everybody was somber.
THEN… JAPANESE GAME SHOW CRAZY WACKY FUN TIME!
Yeah. That was whiplash on an almost “Glee”-esque level. If you can’t go to Hiroshima without acknowledging the almost unfathomable events of August 6, 1945 — and you can’t — maybe you don’t set that reflection right next to a Roadblock asking players to participate in a goofy Japanese game show, in which the natives ghoulishly roar as the Racers fall on their faces and humiliate themselves. Payback-by-rubber chicken? Lame. Players had to run against a quickly moving treadmill, jumping into the air to pull down three synthetic fowl. This was not easy. And it was made harder because several teams had task disparities that forced less-suited players to do the Roadblock. Blonde Rachel, for example, had no trouble with the running, but the chickens were almost too high for her to reach. That was tough.
But nobody has it tougher than Vanessa, who you’ll recall did a faceplant last episode, hurting her ankle. I’m not going to get into the diagnostic question of whether or not Vanessa’s ankle was actually sprained. I’ve sprained my ankle. You’ve sprained your ankle. I know that when I’ve had sprained ankles, I could not sprint on a treadmill, a physical impossibility that even a hypothetical million dollar check wouldn’t salve. Could. Not. Do. It. But whether Vanessa’s ankle was sprained or twisted or just irritated, there’s no doubting she was in a ton of pain and she was stuck having to perform the hardest task she could have been asked to perform under the circumstances. But she went out and she did it. Did she lose a lot of time? Yes. Did that end up costing Vanessa & Ralph the Race? Yes. Did I come away more impressed by Vanessa’s effort than by anything else that anybody did in the entire two-hour finale? Yup. Ralph, well aware of the anguish his partner was going through, begged her to quit and just take the penalty, but Vanessa refused. She partially refused because she’s stubborn. We remember that trait from the watermelon stacking earlier in the season. But Vanessa also realized that “Amazing Race” hasn’t had may time-consuming tasks this season. Taking a penalty of hours when most Detours have taken minutes would have guaranteed their elimination, so she didn’t want to do it.
As it stood, the Detour, which focused on two stereotypical activities that Japanese people stereotypically like, didn’t give them time to catch up. The choice was between Photo Cut-Out and Bingo Shout-Out. In Photo Cut-Out, teams had to encourage Japanese people to be wacky and take funny pictures with a sumo cutout. In Bingo Shout-Out, teams had to collect sushi plates and fill out a Bingo card with wacky Japanese people. Neither task was hard. Both tasks were wacky. Vanessa & Ralph were able to get close, but not close enough. At the mat, featuring wacky Japanese rockers as co-greeters, Ralph said how proud he was of Vanessa and he cried a little. I also sniffled. Like I said: Vanessa had the most impressive achievement of the finale and received nothing for it.
Poor Vanessa.
Hawaii Two-0.
Having sent Vanessa & Ralph packing, we were down to Rachel & Dave — winner of the previous Leg because Photo Cut-Out was faster than Bingo Shut-Out — and two teams that were never going to have deserved to win, in Brendon & Rachel and Art & JJ. That set us up for a final Leg that included a Roadblock, a few physical tasks, a scenic and superfluous helicopter right and no cumulative challenge of any sort. Boo. I like cumulative season wrap-up challenges, even if they’ve rarely been perfectly utilized in the past.
So let’s just look at our Million Dollar Mistakes.
Million Dollar Mistake #1: You know how Art & JJ spent a full season mocking Team Big Brother for being followers who just graft on to other teams and don’t do any work of their own? Heh. You know who didn’t remember that? Art & JJ, when they got to the Honolulu airport, couldn’t find a cabbie who knew their next destination, but just told their driver to follow Dave & Rachel, little knowing that Dave and his cabbie had a bond stemming from their shared service to our country. That inspired Dave’s cabbie to ditch his tail, leaving Art & JJ with a clueless driver, going cluelessly around Hawaii, from one wrong location to the next.
That let Dave & Rachel and Brendon & Rachel have a bit of a cushion when they were asked to ascend and then rappel down from a 45-story building after spotting their next destination from the roof. This was a fun task and I was amused by the helmet-cam POV shots of each of the contestants. I also could see how it would be freaky if you don’t exactly rock with heights.
Their next clue told them to go by foot to a group of helicopters and take a spin around the Island for no reason. That led to…
Million Dollar Mistake #2: “Big Brother” Rachel read the clue properly, including the words “on foot.” The problem? She and Brendon ignored said words and went off in a cab. By the time they got themselves turned around, that was it for their small advantage over Art & JJ.
There was then something with a water rescue on jet skis. It wasn’t relevant. It just happened before…
Million Dollar Mistake #3: Rachel & Dave were coasting. Big lead. Zooming along. Then their cabbie doesn’t know how to get them to the right place and somehow they get dropped off somewhere and rush along til they find a clue telling them to paddle-board across some vast expanse. They do. They get to the gauntlet. Everybody is smiling. Everybody is cheering. They realize that the million is theirs. Phil tells them they’re first to arrive. BUT!!!!! They didn’t complete the Roadblock. Phil’s all, “Awkward!” The losing teams are all, “Omigod!!!” Rachel & Dave are all, “What Roadblock?” And they have to turn around, paddle back and find the Roadblock the missed the first time.
In the Roadblock, one player from each team had to go down a steep hill on a long traditional sled, collect a traditional lava tile and bowl it into a goal. Thanks to Million Dollar Mistake #2 and Million Dollar Mistake #3, Art & JJ reached the Roadblock with a big advantage, but thanks to Art’s distribution of mass, the sled was almost impossible for him to control. This led to one of the swiftest “Amazing Race” emotional roller-coasters ever. Art & JJ are struggling with the Roadblock thinking they’re doomed, that Rachel & Dave had already finished. Suddenly, Rachel & Dave show up. Art & JJ get a new lease on life. JJ goes from grumpy sourpuss to hopeful. Then Rachel nails the sled on her second time through. She’s tiny and compact and strong. Of course it’s easier for her. She also is solid at the tile bowling.
As a result, Dave & Rachel went from first to humiliating second back to first and found themselves paddle-boarding back to the last Pit Stop, running back through the gauntlet and reuniting with Phil, who didn’t have to pretend things were awkward this time.
Congrats.
Other thoughts from Sunday’s finale:
*** It wasn’t a coincidence that in the post-coronation happiness and hugs, the only team from outside of the Top 3 that got to talk about their experience was Mark & Bopper. I know that we’re only two seasons renewed from “Unfinished Business,” but you know the “Amazing Race” producers are already brainstorming gimmicks to let them get Mark & Bopper and Andy & Tommy and maybe Bill & Cathi back as soon as possible.
*** I’m still angry about those first 20 equalizing minutes.
*** Wait! Sorry. There was a second Roadblock in the final Leg. The ice-shaving thing. Wow. That REALLY wasn’t memorable, was it? But it was in my notes, so it must have happened.
*** It was odd how self-conscious the cameraman became when Vanessa took off her top and began sprinting in that tight tank-top in the last gasps of the Japanese Game Show challenge. It was like, “Must. Not. Zoom. In. On. Jiggling.”
*** “Brendon! My knees hurt! My legs hurt! What do you want me to do? I hate you right now!” Yeah. Never again with Rachel and Brendon on reality TV, please. Never again.
What’d you think of the finale? Of the season as a whole? Of Dave & Rachel’s place in “Amazing Race” history?
And do you have any questions you wanna make sure I ask in tomorrow’s exit interviews?
I was going to complain about the first 20 minutes, but you did a much better job than I could possibly ever do. Dave and Rachel deserved it, well run race, as much as I can’t stand Dave. Outside of Mark and Bopper moments, her shut the f up’s were the highlight of the season for me. I felt bad for Vanessa but with her bad ankle shouldn’t Ralph have been doing all of the remaining road blocks?
I can’t imagine how awful Art must have felt doing the sled thing at the end, knowing you have a chance to win the race, that will always sting. Dan, if B and R would have come in first would they have gotten a time penalty just for getting in a car when the clue said to go on foot. I would guess no since they went out of their way, and came back to the same spot they were in, but thought that was interesting.
Dan, as painful as this season was I enjoyed your weekly reviews, and look forward to your Big Brother reviews if you’re still doing them this summer. Cheers!
Mark – Ralph had done too many RBs, so Vanessa *had* to do that one. I suspect had Mark & Bopper stuck around, Bopper would have had to do it and we’d have seen what he could do on that knee.
And as for B&R and a penalty, I assume this was one of those instances in which no penalty would have been assessed because of the amount of time they cost themselves. I’m glad we never had to find out…
Thanks for reading!!!
-Daniel
I think a penalty is only assessed when the team doesn’t go back and do it correctly, which wasn’t clear in the editing if they did or not (which also made it clear they weren’t going to win). Also in this case, a penalty doesn’t matter because there were no future legs.
Totally agree with your assessment Daniel. Watched every episode again this season and it was tough to root for any team. Rachel cried every week, and the “equalizers” were maddening – but still I watch. I like the show – but don’t understand why red-heads have to wear green all the time!?!
The Hiroshima thing felt really weird to me. When they’ve done big emotional things in the past it’s always been at the site of an unequivocal atrocity (Auschwitz, Robben Island, the slave depot). I’m not saying Hiroshima was a good thing, it just felt really strange to watch, especially when it wasn’t paralleled with a trip to Pearl Harbor. I’m glad that Rachel won, even if this wasn’t the best of seasons.
Rugman11 – I think that’s what Dave was there for. His quote at the memorial — “A lengthy war was thwarted, but many lives were lost” — seemed properly measured to me… But it was generally weird in context…
-Daniel
I found that quote by Dave pretty appalling, and disappointing that the editors decided to add it in. In much of the world, the “need” of the bombs to be dropped on civilian centers is still up for debate. (Under what circumstances would Americans ever feel dropping a bomb on, say, San Francisco justifiable? Based on military actions?) Pearl Harbor was not justification, and it’s a frustrating narrative to be promoted on a show that’s never really crossed me morally in all 20 seasons. The other atrocities listed (Auschwitz, Robben Island, the slave depot) were not ‘justified’ in any way by the editors. They usually lean the other way, like when Ian went to Vietnam in season 3 (I think that was the guy and the season, without looking it up).
Sorry, that’s all the politics I’ll throw in here, since it’s Amazing Race, but I’m frustrated they aired that.
Maybe they should just avoid trying to be poignant in the future.
@DEF, as someone who has studied the history of WWII, I will tell you that Dave’s comment was right on. I won’t argue the points here because this is not the place but I would encourage you to read up on the decision and the events that lead to it. (BTW, Pearl Harbor had nothing to do with it.)
Ray, I’ve done the research and come to different conclusions, as many people have. So the larger point is that it would be better for a show like this to just stick to what they do best: watermelon-based tasks, and that sort of thing.
Def, I thought Dave’s statement was completely appropriate. The point of those other atrocities (and how The Amazing Race has treated them) is that there is no possible justification. No matter what the context, you can’t look at Apartheid, slavery, or the Holocaust and say, “you know, as bad as that was, some good came of it.” You can’t. On the other hand, the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki saved, conservatively, 200,000 American lives by eliminating the need for Operation Downfall. Does that make the atomic bombings an unqualified positive? Absolutely not. But TAR giving it the same treatment as Auschwitz or Apartheid just felt weird because, unlike those others, there were positives to come out of it. I thought Dave’s comments (especially significant coming from a military man) well portrayed the difficulty many Americans have in reconciling the loss of life in Japan with the prevented loss of American lives. I just felt that it was a wasted opportunity, given that the last leg of the race took place all of about 5 miles from Pearl Harbor (and they probably flew right past it in the helicopters). Had they paralleled the moment at Hiroshima with a visit to Pearl Harbor or the USS Missouri and made it a greater comment on the atrocities of war I think it would have felt much less awkward.
I’m with Def on this one. I might argue that the U.S. would have accomplished just as much with a minimal loss of life by dropping the first bomb in Tokyo Bay, close enough to get the point across. I find it very difficult to argue that the 2400 killed at a military target justifies killing between 150,000 and 250,000 civilians. Some may feel differently. Others left that moment with a sour taste in our mouths. Either way, it doesn’t belong on a reality show.
Justification. That’s in interesting term. What is justified during wartime? I think it’s worth noting that before the two A-bombs were dropped on Japan, the civilian population was preparing to fight off Allied invaders (mostly Americans) and were prepared to fight to the death; women and children too. There was not going to be a Japanese surrender without massive loss of life. The nuclear bombs were horrible. But, I believe, and there is plenty of solid evidence to back it up, that there would have been many times the lives lost at Hiroshima and Nagasaki had an invasion of Japan occurred. Both American soldiers and Japanese civilians. I think it’s also worth noting that the Japanese military could have surrendered before the bombs were dropped when it was quite obvious that they had already lost the war thereby sparing any civilian deaths at the time. I think it’s important to note that while it might be tempting to lament the actions of the US in this situation we should remeber that Japan started the war and that Japan committed many more atrocities against EVERY other country they conquered during the war. The Japanese acted barbarically toward not only POW’s but to civilians on the Asian continent-especially the Chinese, the Philippines, Korea, etc. The Japanese killed civilians numbering in the millions and would have continued to do so had the US not checked them militarily with the War in the Pacific.
I suppose the question here is whether this part of the show on Sunday was inappropriate for TAR. I don’t think so. It’s important to remember events like this from history and the Race has observed them in other years as noted by others on this comment thread. I was troubled slightly by some of the Racers’ comments because it seemed like they were sad about the bombing of Hiroshima but didn’t quite understand why it happened. Only Dave offered any kind of context about why it was done. Maybe the edit made it seem this way and the other players offered cogent comments about the reasons behind it and these comments were left out for some reason. Maybe the producers wanted a certain message conveyed. I don’t know and it probably doesn’t matter. But I think the comments we saw are illustrative of the utter lack of understanding of history we in the US have. We don’t teach much of anything about WWII in schools anymore and that is sad. The lack of knowledge the typical American has of WWII is appalling. It was only the most significant event of the 20th Century that shaped almost everything that happened after it.
For me, I want to see more of these types of historical places on TAR. But I would rather see a proper context given to them.
@Clint, thanks.
@Trooper, I understand that some Americans have developed elaborate justifications for dropping A-bombs on civilian centers, which is what I might have to do to stay a patriotic American., since the alternative, that the country didn’t have to destroy civilian centers, might be too painful to accept. I understand and appreciate your view, but I disagree, and I hope you can respect that there are people out there who will disagree, all the while knowing the facts and history of the situation.
When you say you want proper context, in this case, from my point of view, it seems you want proper propaganda and spin. It’s not something I enjoyed seeing on this show.
Well, DEF, I don’t want propaganda or spin. Proper context means acknowledging that the Japanese bore a lot of the responsibility for what happened to them. They started the war and they perpetrated barbaric acts all through the war killing far more civilians than did the United States. Seemed fairly one-sided regarding that on the show.
I will whole-heartedly agree with you that TAR can do without stuff like this. I watch for the competition, not this sort of manufactured melodrama.
Context: The children, grandparents, and civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki did not commit war crimes. They had no say in the political process. They didn’t start a war. They didn’t perpetrate barbaric acts. They lived in an agricultural, pre-modern society, over-seen by a fascist government. I brought up San Francisco in my first post here. If an Iraqi were to detonate a bomb in San Francisco because America invaded Iraq, that would be comparable. A lot of people dying who weren’t involved in the initial action, except that they share a passport.
One point I do agree with you is that people need to learn history. Just not from only their own country’s point of view.
I was actually rooting for Dave and Rachel the whole way. Yes, he was pretty tough to take at times and I liked them far less for that as the season moved along. But I feel like their relationship is a bit more solid than what made each episode. And Dave just happened to be that guy that gave the editors lots of material to work with. But whether I’m right or not, there is little doubt they were the deserving team.
And a final note to the producers….stop allowing contestants from other shows drag this one down. I get that they create drama but the beauty of TAR is that it often manages to rise above such the need to cast the obnoxiously self aware twits like Brendon and Rachel.
I don’t know. I’d rather have self aware twits than outright bullies. Mind you, if I never have to see B&R again it would be a blessing. And A&J did give Mark & Bopper some of their money, but I probably would’ve rather B&R win over A&J.
I could not agree with the start of your review more. Once Vanessa & Ralph were out, I couldn’t stand any of the remaining teams. I’m glad at least Rachel won because she seems married to an overbearing tool. I actually clapped when she told Dave to “Shut the f*#@ up!”. Dysfunctional? Sure. But long overdue. So, again, yay?
I don’t think you can say Art & JJ would’ve been undeserving. They finished 1st three times, 2nd four times, and never finished lower than 4th. They were a strong team, just not as strong as Dave & Rachel.
Pete – Art & JJ started strong and coasted along for the last two thirds of the season doing so-so and starting fights and antagonizing other teams for no reason and accomplishing nothing. They would have been FAR more deserving than Rachel and Brendon. And more deserving than Ralph and Vanessa. But when there’s a team that wins 7 or 11 legs going into the finale, there’s really only one team that’s REALLY deserving of winning, in my opinion.
-Daniel
Daniel, Sand Island (the location where the helicopters were picked up) is on the southern end of Oahu, and the next stage of the race was on the North Shore.
Looking at the map ( [htl.li] ), there’s no quick way to get there by car, so I don’t think it’s fair to say that the helicopters took a “spin around the island for no reason.”
And for me as a viewer, it was quite lovely to see.
David – Glad you thought it was pretty.
-Daniel
A few seasons back, they had teams drive significant portions of the Overseas Highway from Miami to just past Marathon Key. A few seasons before that, they had teams drive the Seward Highway from Anchorage 20 miles to the end of the Knik Arm. And I feel like one year, they had teams drive even farther than that. Meanwhile, you can drive from Sand Island to that spot on the North Shore in about 25 minutes, depending on traffic.
The scenery from the helicopter was nice, though.
I tend to think that they don’t have them drive in the last leg anymore due to the likelihood that somebody, sometime, will do something incredibly stupid with a car. I could be wrong but it seems like the last legs in the past many seasons use cab drivers in spite of them being in the United States.
While Dave and Rachel–and by that, I mean mostly Rachel–did win eight legs, they won eight legs against what has to be the most pitiful collection of racers in the show’s history. Vanessa and Ralph were decent racers, and they deserved to go far. Art and JJ started out good but nosedived quickly, eventually turning into pudgy balls of whine only a shade less annoying than Big Brother Rachel, and only then because their irritating, whining voices weren’t pitched so high. Everybody else would have been among the first teams out in a decent season. Even Mark and Bopper, who I love and can’t wait to see again, weren’t all that great at the racing. So I’d say that while Dave and Rachel–and by that, I again mean mostly Rachel–deserved the win, they are in the history of the show firmly in the middle of the pack.
Agreed. There was no team there that put up a significant challenge to Dave and Rachel. It’s embarrassing when a team paddle boards across a lake, paddle boards back, runs a half mile and still beats you. Also it was amazing how unathletic Art was from the beginning. Starting with the balancing water challenge and ending with the finale. He continually fell off the treadmill (whereas Rachel and Brendan made it look easy) and then couldn’t figure out the sled. He was a pretty big liability in any athletic detour or roadblock. For an all male team to not win with that big of an advantage shows me that they weren’t really that good to begin with.
Rachel was by far the MVP of the season.
Duncan – Solid point, Art really was pretty terrible at the challenges. One other example, it took him forever to hit the cricket ball past the boundary, and Big Brother Rachel was able to do it quicker.
JJ, on the other hand, seemd pretty athletic. I wonder if they had switched positions for the waverunner challenge (where it was so easy that really either team member could have been the rescuer) and JJ had thus been able to do sledding challenge, if they would have won. I guarantee that’s what JJ thinks.
The only way that JJ would have been able to do the sledding Roadblock would be if Art had done the shaved ice Roadblock earlier in the leg.
I felt bad for Art when he had so much trouble on the sled. Given the way JJ is, you know that he dwelled on that failure for a while afterward.
JCPDIESEL: That’s right, I forgot about the ice shaving challenge. They still definitely would have been better off letting Art do that one and having JJ do the sledding challenge.
The thing with Brendan and Rachel was that when they got the clue that said “travel on foot to the outfield where you can pick up the helicopter”, they only read “outfield” and thought of Aloha Stadium. They took the cab to the stadium, found out they screwed up, and took the cab back to the starting point, where they then went on foot to the proper place. Because they didn’t use a car to get an advantage, they would not have been assessed a time penalty. They did, however, get assessed a stupidity penalty of their own volition.
The only person I wanted to see winning was Rachel. She was so deserving of that win and money. Hopefully, she’ll see the light take her half a mil and find another man who deserves her. She’s gorgeous, smart and seems genuinely sweet.
The only team I would have hated seeing winning would’ve been Art and JJ. The Big Brother team was incredibly annoying but Art and JJ were just douche bags the entire show for absolutely no reason.
As far as Vanessa and Ralph go, they were also hard to root for since they loved the drama too (maybe not as much as the other teams). Vanessa did totally redeem herself on that chicken challenge tho – good for her. And it does kind of suck she got nothing for it.
Crappy season. Mark and Bopper were the only likeable team early and you never had much hope they’d go all the way. I found myself like Ralph and Vanessa much more toward the end and was rooting like hell for them after Japanese game show, but alas.
They need to do a better job of casting next year. The seasons are always best when there’s a team like Jet/Cord, Globetrotters, etc. that are both competitive and easy to pull for. Maybe they didn’t realize what a monster Dave was until after the fact, but I hope Rachel figures some things out before she becomes a victim.
Well at least the finale didn’t come down to who grabbed the first cab at the airport.
Other than that, this two our finale was a bore.
Oh and you couldn’t be more correct about Vanessa being the only one who didn’t anything impressive during that whole 2 hours.
I’m also, not really impressed with Rachel/Dave for the simple fact that they were constantly awful to each other, and the rest of the race teams were VERY flawed. So beating up on weak competition, during a boring season, not really that impressive to me.
I’m warning CBS now…if Rachel and “Brennndonnnn” are ever on another reality show ever again, I will never watch any CBS show. Good lord is she the most whiny, annoying, spoiled brat in reality show history. All four teams to start the episode had major personality flaws, I said to my wife “I suppose Dave/Rachel are the team we hate the least…” Really out of all 8 of those finalists, only Mrs. Army Pilot Rachel was the only one with any redeeming qualities, the only one to root for. So I hope she takes her jackass husband for his half of the $1M in the inevitable post race breakup. But seriously…Survivor Im looking at you now….don’t even ever think of hiring that airheaded mess ever ever again.
* Scenic Flight
Having teams drive themselves during the last leg is a cluster**** waiting to happen. I can’t think of a single traffic law that would get obeyed if it stood between a team’s way and the $1 million. For the safety of everyone in the final city, let’s let the cab drivers and copter pilots be in charge of transporting the contestants.
* Ice Shaving
How could it not have been memorable? It had that famous Hawaiian actor! … You know … that guy who kept saying “Alllriiiight”.
* Casting TAR-AS2
I’d prefer to see some teams from way back when (Colin/Christie, Chuck/Millie, Brian/Greg) to see how the teams that used to be young face “middle age”. Plus, Big Bang Theory crossover potential w/ Brian!
Please, Please Please no Brooke/Claire! And if they bring Mirna back one more time, I may have to hurt someone.
The Hawaiian actor is Taylor Wily, who plays Kamakona on “Hawaii Five-0” and is probably the only regular character on the show who was born in Hawaii (except when Dennis Chun is on as Sgt Duke Lukela – his father was Kam Fong, the REAL Chin Ho Kelly). Which says a lot about “Hawaii Five-0” and not so much about “The Amazing Race.”
The Hawaiian actor is Taylor Wily, who plays Kamakona on “Hawaii Five-0” and is probably the only regular character on the show who was born in Hawaii (except when Dennis Chun is on as Sgt Duke Lukela – his father was Kam Fong, the REAL Chin Ho Kelly). Which says a lot about “Hawaii Five-0” and not so much about “The Amazing Race.”
Dan – As someone who has sprained many an ankle, I had the same thought as you; there is no way Vanessa could have run like that. But, somebody correct me if I’m wrong, I’m pretty sure at one point they zoomed in on the ankle and it looked rather swollen. So maybe she just seriously sucked it up and ignored what would have been extreme pain? If that is the case, very, very impressive by Vanessa.
Rachel deserved to win it. She was simply awesome. Without her, Dave probably flounder around with his constant self pity BS.
Rachel in my opinion is one of the top 3 contestant (male or female) ever on AR. She proves it again with that missed road-block. Most other folks would been dispirited but not my girl. Even when she saw Art & JJ doing the task, Rachel didn’t falter but kept her chin up and completed the task beautifully.
So attracted to strong and smart woman. Rachel should be on every man wish list if she becomes single and available.
I’m actually surprised how high people are on Rachel. Dave was definitely terrible, but it felt like she egged him on every possible chance she got, even taking small, inocuous comments by Dave and trying to turn them into fights. They were both super-competent when it came to tasks, which is why they were so strong as a team, but I didn’t think either of them were particularly good people.
Rachel kept quiet early in the season, but eventually she just got fed up with Dave’s passive-aggressive/aggressive-aggressive attitude. I would have, too.
Reverse the genders of Dave and Rachel, and you have Flo and Zach. The only difference is that Zach literally carried Flo, while Rachel carried Dave in a more figurative sense.
Rachel was definitely a solid competitor, but saying she carried Dave, literally or figuratively, goes wayyy to far IMO. Dave was awful as a person, but he was also uber-competant in everything he did. I don’t remember a single task that he had any trouble with.
Dave was uber competent when he wasn’t pouting. There were far too many times over the course of the season where his mind was so much on where they’d gone wrong that he wasn’t focusing on what they were doing right at that moment. If Rachel hadn’t been there to baby him along, Dave would have whined his way out of contention long ago. If Rachel had handled him just a little bit differently, they would have followed the long tradition of dysfunctional couples and gone out middle of the pack. We would have already forgotten about them.
I guess I just saw things differently. What you saw as Dave pouting and Rachel getting him back on track, I saw as Dave pouting/making a snide remark, followed by Rachel blowing it out of proportion, making a snide remark back and the entire process starting anew. They did follow in the long tradition of dysfunctional couples on the Amazing Race, they were just both so freaking good at the tasks (and the other team were comparatively poor at same) that it didn’t matter how diysfunctional they were as a couple.
Rachel was level-headed from day one. Only in the final she nearly lost it no thanks to Dave non-stop bitching. Dave behavior towards Rachel is mind-bending to say the least. It’s obvious he feels she is somehow undermining him. One thing is clear though. Dave reaction stems from the fact his spouse is much smarter than him and he couldn’t handle it. Glaringly obvious when she encourages him with verbal support during road-blocks and what she gets in return? He tells her to zip it. Rachel don’t deserve that. Unlike other female contestants, she never carped, whinge or blame someone else when things went wrong. Her composure is remarkable and work ethics second to none.
Dave is f**king lucky to have Rachel in his life. But I’m afraid the marriage is over. With that much money, both of them have choices to lead a life of their own choosing without the other getting in the way.
Yeah, the way I saw it, Rachel didn’t really overreact, save maybe a couple of times when Dave’s whining had just gone on and on and on. And Dave’s pouting was constant from day 1. About a third of the way through, I think Rachel decided that if she were going to survive this without committing murder, she’d just have fun with it. And you could see from her smile sometimes, she knew exactly what buttons to push to get him moving. She played him easily and expertly.
Dave didn’t complete the plate on the head challenge. They had to take a penalty and were the only team that could not finish the task. So there’s one task that he failed. Agree totally that Rachel was the MVP of the team.
I am so glad this season is over. No one to root for in the last hour (I liked V&R and wanted them to win since B&M were out), BB Rachel’s worst crying/whining jag making it all more insufferable, and bad Race architecture made for a poor finish. I hope the casting directors realize what a mistake they made and do a better job with the next round!
I wonder if TAR has run its course. The challenges aren’t very interesting for the most part. The race legs are not designed very well anymore. The contestants on this season were by-and-large horrible. Course design needs to be better. Casting needs to be better. The challenges need to be better. I keep watching because I’ve loved the show. But I’m beginning to wonder if I’m watching only out of habit.
I was feeling the same way last night. I’ve watched every season since the first, and I’m always happy when the new season starts, but the last few Races have kind of left me bored. I’ve blamed casting, but maybe that’s not the only problem.
Rachel definitely deserved the win! Rachel take your 500,000.00 share and get as far away from Dave as you can!! Unbelievable how horrible and degradingly Dave addressed Rachel the whole season. That guy is a total and complete Jerk. I hope he has watched TAR and been completely embarassed with how he treated Rachel. He had an awesome and tenacious partner in Rachel! Without her, Dave would not have won. I would have told him to shut the F up in the very first episode and probably poked him in the eye for good measure.
Really wanted Mark and Bopper to win! After they were eliminated, I didn’t care which team won as long as it wasn’t the Jerk, Dave! OH WELL!! That guy made my stomach ache even more than Brenchal’s whinning.
I loved reading these reviews each week! The reviews were better and mich more entertaining than the show. TAR has some work to do to gain me back as a full time viewer! I too am still fairly mad about the first 20 mins of last night’s espisode. That was a joke!
Re: Rachel and Dave – my hubby and I have the same kind of relationship. We are both competitive, snarky, and have a tendency to be jerks when we are wound up. That being said- we understand that about each other and we do discuss it and work it out. TAR is pretty public, so any apologies/intimate discussions aren’t going to be aired (though that would be fun). Rachel became a stronger woman (or maybe it would be more accurate to say she let her strength show) and Dave did develop an understanding that while he’s military man, someone has to maintain the home and stay strong when he’s not around. Good luck to them both, and I am very glad they won!
(SN- not a Vanessa fan, but I was very impressed with her refusal to quit–good for you, Vanessa!)
The best way to end the season whould be to have the final three take different paths to the pit stop then no one (audiance or contestants) would know if they were leading or hoplessly behind and the producers would have to have cleaver editing to make the fake drama.
…..wouldn’t have to fake the drama.
That would be terribly unfair to whichever team or teams had the harder path(s). Even if the producers tried their hardest to make the paths equally hard there would simply be no way to make them all the same difficulty.
I’m surprised the producers didnt have the teams take a cab to the final destination, at least that way they could have edited in some cabbie trouble to add to the suspense. Without that here, once Dave and Rachel left the final Road Block all suspense was gone.
I’m guessing the producers had an idea of a dramtic race across the lake on the stand up surfboards in mind by ending it this way…but it didn’t come to fruition.
the most awful race ever. The challenges were absurd, the likeable people eliminated far too earlier (except KY. I love KY!) I learned very little about the world and even less about the positive qualities that make people winners.
I really enjoyed reading your recaps of this season Daniel! Thanks for the awesome posts.
I love the amazing race but this last leg shows me they’re dumbing down the amazing race. Every other season had a time consuming usually hard final task. This season the final leg was simple physical tasks that took virtually no time to finish it seemed.
Ascending a 45 story skyscraper is “simple”?
Shaving a gallon of ice is “simple”?
I would have liked a mental challenge aspect to the finale too, but you can’t accuse the producers of taking the last leg easy from a physical perspective.
While I might like to graft BBRachel to a tree (preferably one that’s about to go through a sawmill), that would be “drafting onto other teams.”