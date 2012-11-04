Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Get Your Sexy On’

“Amazing Race” Pro-Tip: If flying a long distance to a foreign country, whenever possible attempt to find out the traffic patterns in your destination city. It’s not hard. On an airplane, walk up and down the aisles saying, “Is anybody here from Istanbul? What’s morning congestion like?”
That’s about all there is to say about Sunday (November 4) night’s episode of “The Amazing Race.”
Once we get that out of the way, I’m only going to get into pointless moralizing tips like, “Yo. Don’t steal.”
Why should either of these tips be necessary?
Dunno. But we’ll discuss after the break…
Let’s go in reverse order with this week’s two important tips:
1) Don’t steal.
I’m not sure if this needs to be a no-brainer or if it needs to be codified in show rules, but come on!
Leaving Dhaka at the start of the Leg, all of the teams had to stop at the same travel agent. All of the teams discovered that there was only one way to get to Istanbul and that the teams would all be equalized heading into Turkey.
Somehow, shuffling between computers at the travel agent, Abba of Mark & Abba either dropped or put down the wad of cash they’d been give for the Leg, $100. At this point, either Natalie or Nadiya of Team Twins saw the money. Rather than saying, “Hey, did somebody misplace some money?” or just leaving the money on the ground, she brought Team Longhorn in on the criminal conspiracy and they agreed to keep the money, with Lexi convincing Trey to be part of the theft. The two teams knew with relative certainty that they were taking money that belonged to a fellow “Amazing Race” team and they basically had to know that they were stealing money from The Rockers. They also did it knowing how long would have to pass before the flight they were all on, so they would have known that the taking of the money wouldn’t lead to The Rockers being eliminated. It would just inconvenience them. And they did it anyway. The rules on “Survivor” have always been that you can poke around wherever you want and that nobody’s stuff is considered private, but you’re not allowed to take that stuff and make it your own, right? I think “Amazing Race” may need a similar rule, because there’s nothing you can say that’s going to convince me that what the Twins and Longhorns did was “part of the game.” They stole money from a guy whose father is dying and from a guy with a debilitating knee injury. Well-played, twits.
And, in doing so, they forced the Rockers into one of the positions I hate most on “The Amazing Race”: Contestants having to beg for money, in this case the not-unsubstantial sum of $100. There was a season or two that that was the penalty accrued by teams after surviving Non-Elimination Legs, but the producers must have realized how unseemly it was to have contestants begging native Egyptians for money and whatnot. I’m not sure what choice Mark & Abba had, with Abba taking responsibility for letting the money fall out of his bag. At least they walked past the neighborhood in which there were actual beggars. And at least they had the decency to feel guilty. And at least they appeared to only get the money from fairly well-to-do locals. And it made that one Bangladeshi guy look really magnanimous when he was all, “This is my country. You are my guest.” So they got their money and they got it in a hurry and they made it onto the same flight as everybody else. But at least the Twins and Longhorns came away from the Leg with 50 extra bucks. No literal penalty was incurred and no karmic penalty was visible.
Sigh. So it’ll just be something for me to wait and ask about when the Twins and Longhorns are eliminated: “Did you know you were stealing money from a grieving son and a cripple?”
As for the other tip, the tip that started this recap…
2) If flying a long distance to a foreign country, whenever possible attempt to find out the traffic patterns in your destination city.
The clue telling them to travel to Istanbul told them to go to a location and instructed them they could make it there via either cab or subway.
Five of the teams went with the cab. Did they ask on the plane and get information or did they flip a coin and go with the taxi? Dunno.
Two of the teams — Team Monster Truck and Team Chippendales — elected to go with the Metro, on the reasonable grounds that while taxi might theoretically be preferable, Metro might be faster in the event of traffic jams or whatever. Note that the flight into Istanbul was scheduled to arrive at 6:25 a.m. On the Metro, James & Jaymes asked a local about traffic, learned that early morning traffic in Istanbul is minimal and jumped out of the Metro and rushed to a cab. Rob & Kelley, preferring to be lone wolves, muttered snark about the Chippendales being followers and didn’t get off the train.
And that’s what determined Sunday’s Leg of “The Amazing Race.”
The five teams that took cabs were able to ferry across the Bosporus first and they maintained that advantage throughout, with one exception. By jumping out of the Metro and cabbing it, Team Chippendales got to the ferry ahead of Rob & Kelley. And Rob & Kelley crossed the Bosporus in last and were then in last at the Detour and last at the Roadblock and last to the Pit Stop and last to the mat and they were eliminated from “The Amazing Race.” After blaming a ferry conductor for costing them a million dollars two Legs ago, they had nobody but themselves to blame this time around.
I mentioned the one exception and that would be The Beekmans, who finished 90 minutes behind the second-to-last-place teams in the previous Leg and thus faced a Speed-Bump.
And what devilish task did the “Amazing Race” producers come up with for Brent & Josh?
They had to eat an ice cream cone.
That was their penalty.
They had to wait around through the obnoxious “entertainment” that allegedly precedes receiving ice cream in Turkey, but once they dealt with that clowning, their penalty for finishing 6.5 hours behind the leaders of the last Leg was… eating an ice cream cone. This makes that one Speed-Bump where the team had to sit in a sauna van for 15 minutes make arduous and time consuming. And even the eating of the ice cream cone proved moderately difficult for Josh & Brent, who ignored the requirement to find a marked truck, ate an ice cream from a different truck and then had to go and eat a second ice cream.
So their penalty was eating two ice cream cones.
But it was kinda that sort of leg for “The Amazing Race.”
It’s like the producers realized how difficult it was for the teams in Bangladesh. Certainly the teams complained about it enough. So the producers let the teams recover with a long equalizing flight, a series of scenic journeys and then, to prove the show means business, the teams faced a Detour that asked them to choose between Scrub It and Simit.
In Simit, teams had to deliver three carefully stacked trays of pretzels/bagels to three dining establishments balanced on their heads.
In Scrub It, teams had to go to a Turkish bath and get cleaned and massaged.
Ummm… How horrible?
In Scrub It, teams were required to do nothing, so it stood to reason that it was a task that would offer neither advantage nor disadvantage to the teams doing it, other than the advantage of being carefully bathed, exfoliated and massaged. So it made complete sense that the first teams arriving all picked Scrub It. The Beekmans, lagging a little after being forced to eat ice cream, did Simit, as did Rob & Kelley. They felt, very reasonably, that the Detour was structured in a way that practically promised that although Scrub It would be relaxing and humorous and therapeutic in every way, Simit would offer the compensating reward of possibly being faster. All signs pointed to that not being the case at all. Simit appeared to be harder and more time consuming and in all ways inferior to just getting a back rub. Ooops.
So the teams in Scrub It all got cleaned and scrubbed at roughly the same speed and so nothing in the finishing position was impacted.
There was a little shuffling thanks to the Roadblock, which asked one player from each team to serve 40 glasses of Turkish Sherbet (a beverage, it seems) for 1 lira apiece.
This is the kind of Roadblock we’ve seen all around the world and it generally has tended to reward a certain kind of outgoing contestant, usually outgoing pretty girls. So it wasn’t surprising that former cheerleader Lexi rocked the Roadblock and that Team Longhorn finished first for the Leg, winning a trip to Australia, in addition to the $50 they stole from the Rockers. Mazel Tov!
Although Abbie might have done better at the Roadblock by following Lexi’s template, Ryan did just fine — he got a local to help serve as intermediary, as he put it “I’ve engaged a broker on a commission structure” — and finished second, followed by the Rockers and the Twins, who may not have won, but at least they picked up the $50 they stole from the Rockers. The Chippendales made up time by doing Scrub It and finished fifth, followed by the Beekmans. The editors briefly pretended there was tension involving a traffic jam and cabs and whatnot, but that was just a ruse.
Rob & Kelley are gone. If Rob hadn’t lambasted that one employee for no reason, I’d have probably been OK with that. His larger-than-life personality and physicality were appealing enough and Kelley was capable as well. I liked them much more than I like the Beekmans, who need to stop saying over and over and over again that they’re not quitters. I get it. You’re not quitters. You’re just slow Racers.
Other thoughts on this week’s episode:
*** The ongoing tensions between The Twins and Abbie & Ryan remain mysterious, but they only seem to be escalating. Nadiya cheering for Team Longhorn to win just so they beat Abbie & Ryan is silly and while I assume Ryan was 100 percent joking with his “They’re so juvenile. They can suck it,” it’s not exactly defusing things. I sense that Ryan is too vocal in his annoyance at the Twins and that that probably rubs them the wrong way, but we haven’t seen much reinforcement for the notion that Ryan & Abbie are “weirdos.” Dunno. It’s odd.
*** I would have expected more pixelation at the Turkish Bath. I’m not saying I wanted more flex. It just seemed like everybody was really over-dressed.
*** Now I know never to get Turkish ice cream.
*** Nobody ate the Turkish Delight they were presented at the cluebox for the Detour. Me, I’d have done Scrub It and just noshed away while getting my rubdown. Yum.
What are your thoughts on this Leg? Any brilliant questions for Rob & Kelley?
Those 2 couples should be automatically eliminated! So irritating and disrespectful
What those Sri Lankan girls did (steal the rockers $100.00) was WRONG morally and ethically, and should not go unpunished!
Maybe that’s why the twins wanted to “share” the spoils of their theft, since it would be unlikely that the producers would eliminate (or punish) two teams involved, especially with so few teams left.
I agree they should be terminated
I agree they should be terminated
I would have laughed my ass off if the twins were told they were eliminated for stealing from another team. That would have been poetic justice. Hopefully karma will catch up to them. At this point I’d almost take Brachel over those shrill jackasses. Ryan is right about them.
Not sorry to see monster truck gone. He was pretty disrespectful to all the natives.
OH GOD don’t ever say that. No no no, Brenchel (or Rachel, rather) is the worst ever ever ever. I mean I’d rather watch Omarosa than Rachel
I’m going with Mulderism on this one.
Rachel’s voice was more annoying than the twins, but at least she gave us the comic relief of breaking down crying every episode and yelling at “I’ve been getting a PHD for 12 years now” Brendan.
Agreed on the stealing – and both teams knew it, with their gloating. If there are no consequences, I can’t watch anymore. I couldn’t concentrate on anything other than what their punishment would be. This show is supposed to be fun. Tonight it just wasn’t.
This season has really annoyed me for two reasons: A, two teams have been eliminated purely because of an incompetent cab driver, and not through any fault of their own, ie Amy & Daniel and Caitlin & Brittany; this is a part of the race that has always infuriated me, but more so this season. This was compounded when Josh & Brent, easily the least competent Racers in the last few weeks, come last in a leg – and way last – because of nothing but their own inabilities to complete the tasks in front of them – and they DON’T get eliminated. Why does this continue to happen? It’s not dramatic, it doesn’t make for good television, and people are not rewarded for completing tasks well, just punished for someone else’s mistakes.
And B, tonight’s episode was shocking. How the Twins were not punished for actually stealing from another team is unfathomable. They knew exactly what they were doing, they even knew what they were doing was wrong, so they tried to palm it off on the Longhorns. If something is not done to the Twins, I think the producers of the show are really going to have to answer some tough questions. The show has basically just said that there it nothing wrong with stealing, no punishment is due and it’s all part of the game. Disgusting.
What message is the show sending? It is perfectly fine for two racist thieves to COMMIT A CRIME by KNOWINGLY stealing money from fellow competitors. “Finders Keepers” does NOT apply. THEY STOLE, without conscience & gloated about it. No grey area here. If they aren’t eliminated, I will never watch the show again. Previous comment is correct, it USED to be a fun show.
The two teams who stole should have been penalized and humiliated with, at the least a delay and detour in the next leg, or at the most eliminated. I was really angry watching this episode.
Phil can’t be proud of the show right about now. There has to be some kind of penalty awaiting the twins at the start of the next leg, no? At least Phil will ask them if they think their behavior is honorable of if their parents would be proud. He’ll do that, right?
I wasn’t shocked that the girls didn’t get penalized (bc TAR is maddeningly random in the punishments they mete out), but I was so angry that Phil didn’t at least call them out on it on the mat.
Instead of a speed bump, they’d be better off simply making the non-eliminated team start five minutes later. Same result.
What the Sri Lankan girls did was WRONG ! They stole that money in full view of TV watchers yet they were not penalized in anyway for it.
What the Sri Lankan girls did was morally and ethically WRONG when they stole the rockers $100.00, and should not go unpunished
Count me amongst those who are upset that not only did the twins and Texas (but mostly the twins) not get punished for stealing that money, but they didn’t even get called out for it on the mat.
While it did not really affect the game at all, their actions really proved the kind of people they are. TAR is not Survivor. And as Dan pointed out, even in Survivor you aren’t allowed to TAKE other players’ things.
Just a really bad episode all the way around.
I agree with what Robin said. There should definitely be consequences for the theft, and Phil didn’t even mention it–just kept smiling. Terrible. Well, I know for sure who I DON’T want to win.
People, it’s not stealing if it was lying on the floor or counter, so there is no penalty. I heard one of the twins say something like, “Who’s money is this?” when they found it and there was no answer.
Plus, I’m pretty sure that in Survivor you can take an HII out of someone’s bag if you find it, and that is definitely stealing!
As soon as she said it the other girl told her to ‘shut up’. They knew who’s money it was.
Zippy, you can’t steal someone’s idol out of their bag, they have rules against it. The most you can do is look in someone’s bag to see if they have the idol.
Zippy- You’re definitely incorrect about the “Survivor” rules. And Mark & Abba were in the room. If the Twins didn’t say it loudly enough for them to hear, you think that discharges their duty? That’s laughable…
-Daniel
I’m pretty sure they said “Who’s money is this” while facing a WALL, then immediately one of them said “shut up.”
It sure seems like that they were hoping that the money was actually Mark and Abbie’s.
Then were a bit disappointed that it wasn’t when they decided to split the money at the airport, since the Rockers were the last to get there (and Mark/Abbie didn’t have a public meltdown of some kind about it).
Daniel,
Can you ask them if they originally thought it was Mark/Abbie’s 100 bucks when then get karma-elminiated in a week or two?
I don’t want to sound like an amoral person, but if there’s nothing in the rules about stealing from another contestant then eliminating them or punishing them is not an option. While what the Twinnies did was reprehensible, I think it’s got to be classified as gamesmanship under the rules. I am actually much more bothered by the fact the Texans joined in, than I am that the Twinnies stole the money in the first place.
I will say, if you want to talk about Karma, there are hard times ahead of both of these teams. We all know these shows often make lifelong celebrities of their participants. These guys will forever be known as the “teams that stole the money”.
It would have been awesome if Trey or Lexi, when approached by the twins about the money, had just yelled out “what, you found 100 bucks? Anyone lose 100 bucks???!” Seriously. I understand one team being morally bankrupt, but two? Blerg.
Mob mentality at it’s finest.
The best line of the night came from Phil…
“The master baker”
You just know that he cracked up after saying that. Are there TAR bloopers out there?
My friend joked at how carefully he enunciated there :-)
Count me as another person disappointed in TAR for not calling out the twins on their stealing or giving them a penalty for it. Even if they didn’t realize it was the Rockers’ money, they’re in a poor country stealing. Totally classless behavior and not the kind of thing I expect to see go unpunished on a classy show like TAR.
[www.youtube.com]
I have heard some try to excuse the twins by saying that either they FOUND the money rather than say, taking it out of someone’s pocket, or they didn’t know whose money it was. I think it’s clear that the twins did know whose money it was — the finding versus stealing is a matter of opinion. But what if it has been a passport, which they had deliberately “hidden?” Perhaps instead of pocketing it, they had swept it onto the floor or into the trash? Wouldn’t that have been deliberately interfering with the Race? It’s one thing to neglect to point out to another team that they have left something behind; it’s completely different to see that they’ve left something and move it from where it was left, or in this case, actually take it for their own.
That’s where I call foul on the lack of interference penalty. They deliberately took something that belonged to another team for the express purpose to slowing that team down. It is no different than moving another team’s pack (which the Globetrotters were penalized for) or for hiding a necessary component of a challenge. To me it not only calls into question the ethics of the twins, but also the arbitrariness of TAR’s application of its own rules.
This is an excellent point. In previous races, teams have been penalized for moving things around and hiding pieces of a roadblock or whatever. I don’t understand how theft is not penalized.
We’ve seen teams in the past given penalties for accidentally taking someone else’s belongings temporarily and we’ve seen teams penalized for interfering with equipment that other Racers would need to use.
too bad for the rockers because they “accidentally” dropped their bills too.
It’s quite possible that Phil and the producers didn’t know about the Twins/Texas transgression before they arrived at the mat – unless the camera and sound men are looking for and reporting that sort of thing, it wouldn’t have been clear what happened until they went through all those hours of tape after the fact.
Yeah, maybe they didn’t realize until the edit. It seems like the camera people DO report things that happen, though, because Phil always asks about things when they get to the mat. It just doesn’t usually make the edit.
This bothered me when I saw it on the show and it has bothered me all day. Stealing is wrong and it should have been addressed by the A Race staff. The other two who witnessed it should have told them to give it back as well. And splitting it! Wow, that destroyed me to see.
Finding money and not asking whose money is missing from the other people around you, is immoral.
Finding money that is NOT a fellow contestant’s and not handing into the Travel people is immoral. It is a poor country.
Laughing about stealing is just plain wrong. Maybe they though the camera men were being complicit with these hi-jinks…if so
Amazing Race is Immoral as well.
Is Amazing Race saying that one can steal to get ahead? Should one of my favorite shows change what I had always thought was based on values
Phil tweeted this earlier today:
Lot of reactions 2 last night’s episode. Questionable sportsmanship? Your call. But not against the rules 2 keep lost $ found on the ground.
[twitter.com]
So, not likely to be any official penalty. Hopefully some karmic retribution is on the way…
Dave SF – Hilarious that’s how Phil wants to couch this. Because they found the money on the ground, it wasn’t stealing, even though they were CERTAIN That they were taking money from another team? Oh well. Whatever they want to say…
-Daniel
Okay. That’s really disgusting. It wasn’t like they didn’t know whose money it was; it was in American money, for Pete’s sake. And it wasn’t just a couple of bucks; it was $100. Even if it belonged to someone else who had come into the travel agency, they should have turned it in. This makes me truly angry.
Forgot to add: Trey should have grown a pair and said something. So much for “good Christian values.” Yuck. I especially hope the twins and the Texans don’t win. Beyond that, so far the Chippendales seem to have a better attitude than a lot of the other teams. They just seem to be having a good time. Right now, I’m rooting for them or the Rockers–definitely NOT the twins, the Texans, or whiny Mark. Abbie doesn’t seem to be quite as bad, but she’s paired with him.
Oh, Phil :(
“They stole money from a guy whose father is dying…” -such emotionally appealing statement wouldn’t have been written in your recap had that instance which you felt “should have been private” was not made public during the last episode. TAR couldn’t have been able to harness the madness in such unbelievable magnitudes without that clip. And now I feel for the Twinnies. They have become the victims of the need to play with the viewers’ emotions.
JKJ5 – I like context. The sentence was “It also felt maybe like something that should have been private.” The sentence was VERY conditional til you made it definitive.
Beyond that, you can sympathize with the Twins as you like… S’all good!
-Daniel
I was rooting for Trey and Lexi but no more. I was so disappointed in them that they didn’t speak up and give the money back. Good character is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching. If you’re going to tout your Christian faith, then walk the walk!
I was rooting for Trey and Lexi, but no more. Good character is doing the right thing when no one else is watching…I was so disappointed that they call themselves Christians and yet won’t walk the walk.
I come down on the “despicable, but not technically stealing” side of the fence. HOWEVER … (eyebrow pop) … during the pit-stop, I’d show all the teams some dailies and see what happens. Or maybe allow the Rockers a free upgrade to business class during the next flight.
We all saw the girls take the money , why not ask the camera man?..regardless they knew who’s money it was and even if they didn’t they should turned it in to the person working the counter. trey and Lexi are accomplices to the crime. shame on you. Come Phil say something please we’re waiting.
I can say that after watching Amazing Race almost from the beginning, I can no longer in good conscious, continue. I was hoping to see some penalty for the twins’ thieft, but it never came. There is a penalty for stealing a taxi and a penalty for bartering your own belongings. How on earth can there not be a penalty for stealing from cash or anything from other contestants. What next, no rules against stabbing, so that is okay? When Survivor became a cut throat game, I stopped watching it. I have been proud of the code of ethics Amazing Race, until now, has emulated. With remorse I will no longer watch this show. I encourage all who truly believe in ethics to do the same until some action is taken by the program to remedy this crime. This has become a dirty game!!!!