Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘I Love Monkeys!’

I was already in the tank for Sunday (March 10) night’s episode of “The Amazing Race” before it began. Based on the monkey-heavy teaser and the title “I Love Monkeys!” there was precious little chance that I would have negative things to say about at least one portion of this Leg, which counts as a major plus in a season that has been initially lackluster.
Fortunately, not only did the Leg get off to a very strong start thanks to the promised-and-delivered monkeys, but it also closed well, with a concluding 20 minutes positively glutted with mind-boggling decisions and interpretations that left me yelling at the screen with frustration, confusion and amusement.
In the middle? Yes, there was yet another weak Detour that contributed heavily to the end-of-Leg drama, but didn’t amount to much as challenges themselves. That wasn’t so good. But even if I’d just been ambivalent on the rest of the episode, the end-of-hour Phil-ism would have pushed it into positive territory. In this case, it made a “good” episode “very good.”
Recap after the break…
My first question: That doesn’t count as a Non-Elimination Leg, right? Chuck & Wynona reached the Pit Stop in New Zealand and Phil just told them to keep going. There were no penalties or anything. They just kept going. That’s a minor disappointment. I would have preferred to get an NEL out of the way.
Anyway, the teams had to go from New Zealand to Bali, our second consecutive season going to Indonesia. I’m not sure how I feel about such swift international repetition, but nobody asks my opinion. Teams that either called ahead to a travel agent or went to a travel agent before going to the airport got a slight advantage.
An initial group had a flight that landed in Bali at 8:30 a.m. and that group — Team Cancer, The Country Blondes, Pam & Winnie and Katie & Max — did have a big advantage and they ended up finishing as the Leg’s Top 4. John & Jessica and Team YouTube made a good connection and arrived in the middle and the other teams arrived later. Based on light at the various Pit Stop appearances, it looks like the early-arriving teams probably will start the next Leg with a huge advantage, so get ready for an Equalizer.
The first things teams had to do was go to a Monkey Forest, where they had to set out whole coconuts and entice one of countless monkeys to eat or otherwise open the coconuts, revealing a capsule containing a clue. Because the monkeys weren’t part of a “challenge,” this was pretty awesome and all credit to the “Race” producers for the concealed clues.
The monkeys were cute and, of course, the real purpose to the monkeys was the reactions they got from the teams. I didn’t think that Joey of Team YouTube’s ongoing Monkey Monologue was especially funny, but I endorse ongoing Monkey Monologues. And I adored that Caroline has wanted to own a monkey for her whole life, because I have as well. And as for Jen’s story about Caroline owning a flying squirrel who lived in her bra, but died of loneliness? Well, let’s just say that that my first exit interview question is likely to involve that poor flying squirrel, regardless of what happens to the Country Blondes for the rest of the Race.
Because the Monkey Park wasn’t a task, it didn’t end up playing a major role in placement, which is for the best. There were enough coconut-hungry monkeys in that park that nobody struggled to find simian assistance and even though it looked like a couple monkeys ran off with coconuts, they didn’t go far.
The Detour was the choice between Sandy Bottom and Fruity Top. In Sandy Bottom, teams had to go to a river and learn how to scoop up volcanic sand and carry it up a 200-yard hill to fill a pot. In Fruity Top, teams had to assemble a religious offering and carry it to a procession before taking it to a shrine. We’ve got a lot of relatively physically weak teams this season and, honestly, only one team that I would describe as appreciably strong, so it wasn’t slightly surprising that in the original selection process, seven of nine teams went with Fruity Bottom. And my rule is always that if there’s an overwhelming majority taking one Detour or the other, the tasks weren’t well-devised. And while the Hockey Brothers chose Sandy Bottom and presumably would have been the only team capable of dominating that particular task and gaining a potential advantage, they were hosed by an awful cabbie and they had to do Fruity Bottom anyway.
Very little of interest happened most of the teams at the Detour. Pam, it turns out, builds stage sets for a living, so she and Winnie did very well. Team Cancer was relieved there was an option that didn’t place any physical trips on hobbled Dave and they also did well. And John & Jessica rushed off to Fruity Bottom figuring that this was a task that would take advantage of John’s attention-to-detail and anal-retentive nature. Ummm… Ooops.
In the first of several classic moments, John & Jessica rushed off to the Detour, but went to the wrong house. As sheer luck would have it, they found a native man making little flower ornamentations of some sort. The guy had absolutely no clue why these two Gringos showed up at his house with cameras and he didn’t speak a word of English. Despite having no visible clue/instructions to follow, no red-and-yellow markets to verify their placement and no other teams visible, John and Jessica set to making whatever it was that their native buddy was making. Because the clue told them they’d have to wear sarongs, they somehow even found some of the old guy’s sarongs and put them on. I have no clue how anybody, leaving aside John’s claims about his eagle-eye, could have thought that that what they were doing was a Race-sanctioned activity. But that’s something to ask about in tomorrow’s exit interview! Fortunately, there was more.
John & Jessica, with the help of an interpreter, eventually figured out they were next door to the real Detour and they went and, with John continuing to profess his likely expertise at the task, set to work on making the fruit offering. And they failed and tore apart the offering and had to reconstruct it. At this point, having squandered heaven-knows-how-much time, John started talking about trying the other Detour, while Jessica started suggesting that maybe they’d be wise to use the Express Pass. John refused and they quit Fruity Top and went to Sandy Bottom, with John vowing that they were going to be smart about this. Their intelligent approach: If they got to Sandy Bottom and saw another team there, they’d be able to assess the situation and decide whether or not to use the Express Pass. Unfortunately for them, the Derby Moms, the only previous team to make it to Sandy Bottom, finished minutes [in TV-editing time] ahead of them and John and Jessica had no point-of-reference and had to perform the task, which left Jessica complaining of pain for every step.
If this had been all that had gone wrong for Team JJ and all that John’s attention-to-detail failed them at, they already would have had an all-time classic infuriating Leg. Guess what? Tip of the iceberg!
Off to the Roadblock, which was set above a surf beach and asked “Who’s Ready to Get Totally Tubular?” One player had to make their way down to a surf shop and find a board with an image featuring somebody they’d encountered previously on the Race. Then they had to run back, get their partner and go to Phil Keoghan at the Pit Stop. In my notes, my initial response was, “This looks much too easy. Sigh.” I was wrong.
As we learned in the final task of last season, when Racers get to Pit Stops, they don’t always pay that much attention. There’s a lot of adrenaline and they’re exhausted and they don’t much care who’s there other than Phil. In this case, some of the surfboards featured the priest from Tahiti. If you paid attention, it wasn’t that hard. Winnie rushed down, saw and recognized the priest in a hurry. So did several later teams. Some people weren’t lucky. Caroline, for example, had an interesting definition of “encounter.” It wasn’t the *wrong* definition of “encounter,” but she was able to convince herself that they’d encountered a variety of things that they hadn’t encountered and she didn’t have a clue who the priest was. And we’ll never know if Connor would have figured out he needed the priest eventually, because even though Winnie didn’t want to help him, he snuck a glimpse at her board.
It also wasn’t so easy to navigate up and down to the surf shop or back up to the other players and Phil. Winnie got her board first, but she got lost trying to find Pam and, as a result, Team Cancer finished first for the second straight Leg and won $5,000 apiece. On one hand, I’m not prepared to call what Connor did “cheating.” He didn’t figure out the answer himself, but it’s not like he beat Winnie up and took her answer. Still, Phil Keoghan was raving that despite Dave’s injury and all of that, Team Cancer has miraculously won two straight Legs. They used an Express Pass and successfully circumvented finding the correct answer in another Roadblock. I’m not gonna go with “miraculous” just yet.
Meanwhile, John & Jessica finished Sandy Bottom and headed to the Roadblock. Remember: They still had the Express Pass and could have skipped the Roadblock and just gone to Phil, survived and lived to see another day. Instead, it seemed like they interpreted the clue as suggesting surfing might be involved and John’s a surfer, so… Gnarly! Plus, as we mentioned earlier, John has a great attention-to-detail. The only problem? There weren’t many priest-boards left, plus John didn’t have a clue who he was looking for. Chuck found a board and they didn’t show us if it was the right one and they went off to Phil and… FINISHED.
Somehow, John kept insisting he was going to be smart and when Jessica told him all of the other teams had finished, he only responded “That’s obviously disappointing” and ran back to keep searching for the board. After over 75 minutes, they finished. “Hey. We completed this Leg of the Race and that’s something to be proud of,” John said, as Phil eliminated them.
Then Phil announced that they were the first team to go home on “The Amazing Race” with an Express Pass in their back pocket.
“I guess that’s notable. I don’t see the value in looking back with regret,” John said before repeating multiple times that he felt no regrets.
“I’m feeling just a big huge let-down,” Jessica said.
As John walked off still claiming he felt no regret, Phil looked at the camera, shrugged and said, “Oy vey.”
Oy vey, indeed. I’m sure that other teams have had dumber Legs on “The Amazing Race” and I invite you to list some of them below, but I don’t think anybody will dispute that John’s performance on this Leg is definitely in the Dumb Top 5. Between Team JJ and Team Dead Ringers, we’ve lost two of the teams I’d have listed as favorites after the first Leg. And the team with the guy with the torn Achilles is four Top 3 finishes. Weird.
Other thoughts on this Leg:
*** I’m not sure what to make of Dave & Connor. The way they’ve won these two Legs doesn’t seem miraculous to me. It’s impressive. Don’t get me wrong. But there have been caveats to rule out “miraculous” both times. Also, I genuinely don’t know how long “The Amazing Race” is going to let them go with Dave incapable of doing any Roadblocks. Connor has done four to Dave’s one so far. That’s not a problem yet, but eventually they’re going to have to force Dave to do something he can’t do, right?
*** Speaking of doing four to his partner’s one, Chuck is probably over-carrying Team Alabama and we haven’t gotten any evidence Wynona can do much of anything. They’re on borrowed time, but I did like Wynona comparing the preparations on the Fruity Top Detour to Chuck’s taxidermy.
*** Caroline had a rough time with the Roadblock and had to cry, but at least the Country Blondes got to sing to their Indonesian cabbie.
*** John & Jess’s elimination leaves the Anti-Hockey alliance with only two members and it proved beneficial, as YouTube told the Roller Derby Moms which surfboard image to look for. Mona, in turn, had no interest in helping Chuck in a similar fashion. Alliances are nice.
Y’all have any thoughts on this week’s episode?
Dave & Connor are living on borrowed time. It’s only a matter of time before Dave has to do something.
That said, this was the dumbest elimination I’ve seen. As soon as they got to the Roadblock and saw the two girls they thought were behind them they should have used the Express Pass. The only thing I can think is that John never saw them and Jessica was too far away to get his attention or didn’t think to get his attention. Either way, it was unreal to watch.
Definitely one of my favorite Amazing Race episodes ever. That Roadblock was fun.
Yes, that was exciting. It certainly reminded me why I watch this show every week.
Dumber than James getting voted out in Survivor China with two hidden immunity idols in his pocket?
BGT – Yup. That was the thing I immediately thought of as well… I’d say dumber, because Idols in “Survivor” always serve a purpose that’s as much strategic in the not-using-of-them as in the using. The Express Pass in “Amazing Race” has zero strategic value and accomplishes nothing in not-using it. If you have it and you don’t use it… Yeah. Bad.
-Daniel
I agree, definitely dumber than not using a HII. I don’t remember the circumstances of James’ ouster, but if a person going into Tribal completely confident of not going home, then there’s no reason to play an idol, even if he has TWO. Whereas these idiots KNEW they were near the bottom of the pack and that at best there was one team behind them. Use the Express Pass!
I don’t know why I phrased my post as a question, should have posted “Even dumber than James going home with two HII’s in his pocket.”
Only thing I can think of that was dumber was Ice Cream Scooper Eric giving up individual immunity at tribal council. That was just brutal.
Amazed you didn’t mention John’s “I don’t need a million dollars” line. I guess that wasn’t his goal for coming on this show. I hope his goal was “coming off like a creepy douche with high-functioning Aspergers,” because that’s how I felt watching him during the end of that episode.
Haynie – Yeah, I’ll probably ask about that in my exit interview. I couldn’t tell how literally he may have meant it…
-Daniel
That kid does not have Aspergers. He is just a controlling, incompetent guy.
John reminded me of Adam from girls in this episode. Especially when his brain seemed to just melt in his skull in the final minutes.
John was to uber-positive to ever concede he’d need to use an express pass. He was destined to go home with it unused.
The word you are looking for is egocentric, not uber-positive.
How close to done were John and Jessica to finishing fruity top?
Lisa – It *looked* like they could have fixed their shrine-thingie without tearing it to pieces, but once they tore it to pieces and had to start over, they made it much harder on themselves, which seems to be a John M.O….
-Daniel
I was pretty stressed out watching this episode. Pretty good episode. I’m happy that John and Jess were eliminated mostly because John was pretty cocky and it if finally caught up to him. Unfortunately Jess goes too.
I found John pretty unlikable from the season premiere on. That feeling was pretty much confirmed tonight when I thought it was pure arrogance not to use the Express pass. I loved how he kept slamming Jessica about how good he was at attention to detail,and she wasn’t, but then couldn’t do the challenge.
Holding onto the express pass IS smart. You want to keep that sucker for when you really need it. Oh, wait… J & J *did* need it! D’oh.
Switching tasks was the fatal flaw. They had other teams in their sight and it wasn’t as if the fruit assembly and street procession was all too difficult. Opting for the unknown was totally risky and so unnecessary.
I suppose if John keeps talking about being smart, he thinks it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy? Not using the pass at the final task is inexplicable. He himself voiced the possibility that they were last – how did THAT detail escape him none too much later? It was a good elimination.
John’s blunder fest aside; the best line came from Derby — “There’s no crying in The Amazing Race.” If only…
My favorite line was the flying squirrel dying of loneliness in the bra.
I didn’t think that switching tasks was their fatal flaw. Switching was fine.
But when they got there and the derby moms were already gone, without having any clue about how long the task took them (or how far they were ahead of them), they should have used the express pass right then.
It made zero sense why he thought he possibly wasn’t the last two teams left when he was finally searching for the surf board.
For someone who kept ranting like an idiot about how they need to keep thinking things through, all he did was make illogical decisions every step of the way.
The lines “we’ve encountered Bali” and “we’ve encountered surfers” had me rolling. Too funny to see stereotypes come to life. Even more funny was to see her say those lines repeatedly as she walked up the hill as if by saying them over and over it would make it true. I also thought that John was a “creepy douche” from the get-go and was glad to see his cocky bleached cliche go home. I felt sorry for Jessica though and I hope she leaves that arrogant male rooster. Multiple times she said we should use the express pass. Has to suck when your partner is an oblivious embodiment of douchebaggery.
The TBC counts as a NEL – just there’s no Pit Stop or penalty.
What idiots! They made such a big deal about who they were going to give the 2nd EP to & they didn’t even use it themselves! John is a complete fool & I’m happy to see him & his stand-up hair go. He was running around like a crackhead at the surfboard challenge, not listening to Jess at all about them being the last team. Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this the dating couple & she really wants him to propose? Jess, RUN don’t walk away from this guy. His decision making skills are terrible & he doesn’t listen, to boot. I admire Jess though, for not blowing her top. Why she just didn’t scream at him, takeover & declare they were going to use the EP is beyond me.
I’ve only seen about 10 seasons of Amazing Race but what John did was easily the dumbest thing I’ve seen on the show. Kudos to his teammate for not to throttle the guy. Over confident and dumb aren’t good combos. Agree that some of the teams like the father and son and team Alabama are living on borrowed time with only one team member pulling the load. Phil’s comment to the camera at the end cracked me up. I think sometimes the Amazing Race amazes him.
I just read the bio for John on cbs.com. His pet peeve about his partner? “She tunes me out when I’m telling an awesome story.” Really guy? She should tune him out for good when he tells the story of being on the best reality show w/ a chance to win but went home with the EP in their pocket. “I didn’t come here for a million dollars.” I guess you didn’t come on the show to win either. If you’re goal was to make it to the 4th episode, Good Job!
I loved how John was proud of finishing the leg and not quitting, but yet he was perfectly willing to quit the one side of the detour and then wanted to cheat and look at the surfboards the other teams had brought to the pit stop to find the right answer before Phil told him he couldn’t look at the boards. His performance on this leg wasn’t just Dumb Top 5, it was Dumb Top 1. Other teams from previous seasons may have been eliminated because of stupid moves they’ve made, but J&J had the means to save themselves. All they had to do was hand over the Express Pass at the first Detour and they would have been ahead of the 2-3 teams that were still there. They could have handed over the Express Pass once they arrived at the second Detour and saw that the Derby Moms weren’t there and had likely already finished the task. At least at this point they probably would have been competing for last with the teams that were still at the other Detour. Finally they could have used the Express Pass when they got to the Roadblock and saw that the only team left was Chuck & Wynona. John was simply too arrogant to use the Express Pass this early. Jessica seemed nice and I’m sorry she had to lose because of her douche of a partner, but as for John, good riddance, I never liked him from the start.
Yeah, I agree. We could probably have 100 more seasons and never see anything dumber. One thing that I couldn’t understand is why so many teams chose the judged detour when the other half of it didn’t seem very difficult. In their exit interview Jessica and John said that it only took 10 minutes. And yet, only two teams picked it (unfortunately for the Hockey Bros, their cabbie screwed them, but they did make the right choice).
At any rate, once Jessica and John encountered severe difficulty at the Detour, they should have used their Express Pass. But not using it at the Roadblock with only one other team left is absolutely unforgivable. It’s like having the clock run out on a game-winning field goal attempt (from like 25 yards, which is a near-certain success) because you forgot to use your final timeout.
I was impressed that Jessica mostly remained composed. She handled that a lot better than I would have. Then again, maybe she was just shell-shocked from Johns’ obstinate behavior..
Aside from what was mentioned, two things I loved :
– the horrified look on the face of Jessica at the Pit Stop. She really looked like she had seen something in John that she did NOT want to see again. I can’t wait to find out in the exit interview if they’re still together (STRONGLY assume no).
– Phil’s deadpan “you can’t look at those…” when John was trying to sneak a peak at the surfboards.
Honestly, don’t the producers usually let a team give up if they’re going to be eliminated anyway? Maybe not on camera, but…I dunno.
In the past, they’ve had Phil go to the task to eliminate the team that’s struggling. Maybe they were too amused at John’s comeuppance to bring Phil over? :-)
Maybe they can bring Jess back with another partner in the future (like they did with Eric & Danielle or whoever that dating couple was that wasn’t originally a dating couple). She certainly deserved better. If I was in that situation, I would have just throttled my partner until he/she listened to me and used the damn EP!
They weren’t a dating couple when they were on the show either. They were more “two people who slept together once.” The prime example of never cast anyone who would genuinely ruin the season by winning it. Well, Freddy and Kendra too.
Freddy & Kendra…arrrrrgh…!
Dan, remember back in season 1 when Team Guido won the Fast Forward and then sat around all day because they couldn’t be bothered looking for a better form of transportation than a bus that didn’t leave for something like 12 hours? The only reason they survived that leg was because another team took a penalty, but this was back in the pre-equalizer days, so they never had an opportunity to catch up. In the final leg there were still thousands of miles away when the winning team crossed the finish line.
Some might say that because they weren’t eliminated, it wasn’t as stupid a mistake, but it cost Team Guido a legitimate shot at a million dollars, so in my mind, dumber.
Who were the teams Boston Rob convinced to take the 4 hour penalty with him and Amber? It’s obviously not as dumb as John’s smug douchebaggery, but I think it’s in the top 5.
I can’t believe how much John was talking when he was looking to the surfboards. Then he goes” I don’t know what to do to look faster.” HOW ABOUT STOP TALKING.
So glad he’s gone.
Not dumber, because that task was genuinely dangerous and stupid. Competitive vomiting is the worst task, and there was a run of seasons (5-7) the producers LOVED it.
Hate the Meatblock forever.
I think John was starting to lose his mind at the end. He was rambling and mumbling to himself and I couldn’t make any sense of what he was saying. It’s like he was trying to convince himself that he didn’t just make the dumbest move in the history of the game.
I get the feeling that John had created a mythology about himself – they would make it to the end and win the game without having to use the Express Pass and he just couldn’t let it go. Like, by using the Express Pass, they (but, you know, really HE) would lose the chance at being the greatest team (person) ever compete on the Amazing Race.
I was thinking that maybe they provided extra vials that contained the next clue to the men who were working at the monkey park. There was nothing shown to indicate that but, monkeys being unpredictable, when they capered off and appeared to disappear, I thought maybe the workers were instructed to just give a clue to those teams.
Oh, and Jessica? You can do better, girl.
Now, I don’t watch the Amazing Race. A friend showed me this and said that during last nights show the Father/Son team were awarded first place with the wrong board.
Imageproof: [imageshack.us]
What do you think? (Sorry if this was addressed already).
The show had the racers stand with the opposite side of their board facing the camera and then rotate it to dramatically reveal whether they had the correct sticker. That screenshot is from before he reversed his board, and so the sticker shown is completely irrelevant. It is arguing in bad faith to claim this as proof of fakery, because it’s blatantly obvious when watching the show that this was the opposite side of the board.
Perhaps the issue was that when he flips the board there is a cut to a different clip showing a closeup of the correct sticker. However, a moment later after they are told that they won and are hugging, if you single step the video you can see the correct sticker in view in the corner, so this theory doesn’t hold up to the slightest amount of scrutiny.
For what it’s worth, the previously on shown this week seems to support your friend. He turns the board and the correct sticker isn’t visible. He then pulls the board further into the shot and it’s empty. I guess the sticker could have been low (but not at the very bottom), but that seems like a weird blocking choice.
I assume they got it right and then reshot, but it’s pretty shoddy editing.
i’m from Bali and i knew John/Jessica eliminated because i was in Uluwatu when this episode filmed last November. i was shocked when i they won the 1st leg, got 2 express passes, and then eliminated in Bali because they still have the express pass. i saw John struggled at the roadblock and i thought he already used the Express Pass at the Detour. And when i watched this leg yesterday, WOW… i don’t know what to say. Definitely the dumbest move in Amazing Race history