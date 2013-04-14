Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘My Cheese Is Out of Control’

Due to live-blogging responsibilities on Sunday (April 14) night’s MTV Movie Awards (plus CBS’ Masters overrun), I wasn’t able to watch “The Amazing Race” in my normal Slingboxed East Coast fashion.
While that will delay tonight’s recap, the work logjam proved serendipitous, because Sunday’s episode wasn’t really about the individual challenges or any real sense of drama. It was about grandeur, courtesy of one of the show’s favorite locations, up in the Swiss Alps. A lot of things that might have annoyed me about Sunday’s Leg got entirely swallowed up in the mountainous expanses which looked far better spread out in HD on my TV than they would have squashed on my computer three hours earlier.
And even though most of the Leg was just dedicated to Racers digging through their mental thesauruses trying to come up with original ways to describe snow and mountains, I guess things got exciting toward the end, though I have some serious questions about all of that.
Plus, somebody went home. It’s odd that I’ve only done four “Amazing Race” exit interviews this season and we’re in mid-April, so at least there’ll be another one tomorrow morning. [The first eliminated team went home in a week in which Monday was a holiday, if you’ll recall, hence no exit interview. And you’re lying if you can remember the names of the two firemen who went home first. Lying.]
So let's continue with a brief discussion of this Leg.
One thing that we’ve learned several times when “The Amazing Race” has attempted to use the Alps is that transportation is really complicated in that neck of the woods. In order to get to a few basic central locations, you’re forced to take planes and then multiple trains. And once you’ve set up a journey that requires four or five different connections, you’ve pretty much guaranteed a limited number of tasks and a maximum amount of equalizing hassle.
By my count, Sunday’s episode contained at least three Equalizers before anybody had done anything, task-wise, and the episode also spent nearly half of its length on those various transfers. So the Hockey Brothers may have had a big advantage in Botswana, but everybody came together to fly to Zurich. Then there was temporary drama when two teams missed a train connection in Interlaken, but the teams were equalized again at a church that didn’t open until the following morning. And then there were multiple teams as the episode progressed that transportation delays either allowed slow teams — Chuck & Wynona, basically — to catch up, or prevented fast teams — Bates & Anthony, mostly — from getting too far ahead on their own.
Again, this is the sort of thing that would annoy me normally, except that the Alps are so darned pretty. And then just when the producers realized that the nonstop transportation might get irksome and cease to be good television, they introduced… DOGGIES! So there was one leg of the journey when team had to go and pick up dogs, board the train with those dogs and take the dogs to a different location. There was no actual challenge associated with the dogs and nobody ran any real risk of gaining time due to comfort with animals or losing time due to discomfort, but dogs make for cute TV. Especially when they’re GOOD DOGS, YES THEY ARE. So we got to watch Jen and Caroline make out with dogs, thus getting further with canine Cara than they’ve gotten with Bates and Anthony, and Chuck treat his dog better than his wife. So there’s that.
The Roadblock asked “Who wants to enjoy the sights?” and had one player from each team walking horizontally along a stretch of the Eiger to secure a Travelocity Gnome. The task was much more breathtaking than it was difficult. And, in fact, great effort went into obfuscating exactly what the teams were doing. Unless I’m forgetting, I don’t think we were given an exact altitude at which the task was taking place, nor were we told exactly the distance players had to shimmy. Some people professed to having a fear of heights, but nobody’s fear of heights was crippling and the players looked to be very tightly secured and unless you’re talking about Wynona, nobody had any difficulties performing the task. So it was a lot of sizzle and set-up, but very little steak and its Race impact was only moderate. Because players were going two at once, All three people from one side and the first person from the other side were able to board the same train away from the mountain. It’s a safe bet that if Wynona hadn’t moved at Wynona Pace, all six teams would have been able to finish the Roadblock in the allotted time and they all would have been together. So it was a Roadblock designed with an equalizer at the end.
The assumption, I guess, was that the Switchback would be the differentiating factor for the Leg. It was a variation on the cheese transporting task from the start of Season 14. There were two major differences: One, tonight’s challenge took place in a winter wonderland of snow. And the second? Well, I’ll get to that. Teams had to climb to the top of a hill and transport four 50-pound wheels of cheese to the bottom. Period.
Getting up was probably the hardest part, as there was a steep incline and nobody was especially prepared for that sort of weather. Bates & Anthony basically sprinted up the hill. They’re strong, young and accustomed to winter weather. This was in the bag for them. A couple weeks ago, I wondered why Team YouTube, the Roller Moms and Jessica & John were so determined to knock Bates & Anthony out, since at that point, they’d only been so-so at challenges. Now, of course, they’ve won three straight Legs and four Legs overall. In fact, as circumstances would have it, they’re the only team still racing to have won a single Leg. We’re getting near the end and if you thought the Beekmans were the most underwhelming “Amazing Race” champions ever, if Bates & Anthony don’t win this season, the Beekmans could have real competition. But they won again and in eight Legs, they have seven Top 3 finishes. As a point of comparison, Rachel & Dave only had four wins in the first eight Legs of their season and they only had six Top 3 finishes. Rachel & Dave went on to win the last four Legs.
With Team YouTube and Team Alabama way behind on a different train, the other teams battled it out with no threat of elimination. Katie was slow, but she was at the front of the rope getting folks to the top, behind only Bates & Anthony. Katie’s struggles both guaranteed the Hockey Brothers a Leg they probably would have won anyway and also kept the other teams close. It was the Roller Moms who actually took second, followed by Kate & Max and then the Country Blondes.
It seemed really straight-forward for Team YouTube: Get to the Switchback ahead of Wynona and you automatically make it to the top of the mountain ahead of her and how can you lose? It played out like that, with YouTube seemingly getting to a huge lead after delivering their cheese when… strangeness ensued. Somehow, every other team found cabs and took cabs to the next Pit Stop. Meghan & Joey did not. They walked. Mostly uphill. At high altitudes. With heavy backpacks. As Meghan cried. And as they took their time and meandered, Wynona discovered she was able to roll the cheese wheels down the hill without the sleds they were provided. It wasn’t exactly fast, but it was easy.
Wynona & Chuck finished and, as Team YouTube hiked, they got in cabs and arrived at the Pit Stop in sixth. BUT! The clue had specifically said they had to take the cheese down the hill using the sleds. This is the second difference from the Season 14 task and it’s a big one. In Season 14, you could do anything you needed to do to get the cheese to the bottom of the hill, whether you picked it up or rolled it or dragged it or whatever. In this case, there was one acceptable method and Chuck & Wynona didn’t follow it. For this, they were penalized 30 minutes. I don’t get that. If you’re going to honor a famous Race task, you should keep the same rules as the first time around. Changing the rules is silly. But if you’re going to change the rules, it seems to me like what Chuck & Wynona did was a completely foreign approach to the task, one that ought to have earned more than a tiny half-hour penalty. To me, either they shouldn’t have been penalized at all, or they should have been sent back to do it properly. Anything in-between is dumb. So as they stood and waited, Joey & Meghan finally arrived, with Meghan in tears and blaming herself. Poor Meghan. I never need to hear the sounds that Joey was making as he slid down the mountain ever again, but I felt sorry for Meghan here. And they were prepared to go home and they were spared.
That meant that Chuck & Wynona were sent home, both insisting that even though we saw a lot of fighting and a lot of unpleasant behavior, after 24 years of marriage, this didn’t tear them apart. Oh well.
Other thoughts on this Leg:
*** So, in the Eiger challenge, were you thinking of the Clint Eastwood film “The Eiger Sanction” or were you thinking of The Eyrie from “A Song of Ice and Fire” (or “Game of Thrones,” if you prefer)? I started off thinking about Clint, but by the end, I was yelling, “Make him fly!”
*** It was an episode of passive aggressive behavior between Chuck and Wynona. Best moments? Wynona: “He’s treating the dog better than me.” Chuck: “The dog’s gonna run faster.” Ouch.
*** The Travelocity Gnome didn’t participate much in this episode. He was rescued from the side of the Eiger, “Cliffhanger”-style, but then after they got the clue from his bottom, he was a non-factor. Boo.
*** Due to the altitude and the arduous nature of the climb and the Switchback, I’m sure this is the most deep, ragged breathing I’ve ever heard on an “Amazing Race” Leg. I needed an inhaler just listening to it all.
*** I still can’t tell Beth & Mona apart. And if Jen & Caroline aren’t standing next to each other for scale, they might as well be the same person.
OK. “Mad Men” time. Your thoughts on tonight’s “Amazing Race” Leg?
I’m not sorry to see Chuck and Wynona go; his insensitive comments and her passive-aggressive behavior was no fun to watch.
I guess I’m rooting for roller moms or hockey brothers at this point.
I’m surprised you didn’t mention that Chuck and Winona loaded their sleds runner-side up.
I noticed that also. Thought it was better way strategically as cheese was positioned like tires and rail of sled held them in. There’s always more ways to skin a cat and seems Chuck knows a lot about mechanical, engineering, building type things.
Sorry about Chuck and Wynona. They tried and went pretty far considering Chuck was carrying her a lot. I’m sure they had a great experience they’ll never forget.
Is there a rule that each player needs to do an equal number of tasks? Could one player do all the challenges? It seems the ones Wynona are doing are pretty hard for her.
I like all the teams and am happy for Bates and Anthony. It didn’t seem like a particularly difficult leg but it was sure purty.
One question though – if you’re bringing parkas for snowy conditions why not also bring sensible footwear? Racing flats on the snow??
Mulderism – The Roadblock count has to be equal. Chuck got out to a big advantage and Wynona has had to do a couple recent ones.
And your bag only has so much space. And sturdy shoes/boots are bulky and heavy… I guess…
-Daniel
When I go on I’m packing a pair of spikes. Getting through customs could be a problem though…
In the past, racers have claimed that production provides them with clothes for colder climates. My guess is that appropriate shoes aren’t included in this.
For the first couple of years, there wasn’t a limit on the number of roadblocks a team member could perform. Then we had Season 5 where both Colin and Chip did 10 of the 11 roadblocks that season and ruined it for everyone.
I thought Chuck’s comments were a hoot! Especially one about waiting a month to remarry. Hardy-har-har!!! I felt Chuck’s pain, he’s capable of doing the Race by himself and finishing in top 3. Wynonna is/was dead weight. The Producers really wanted Chuck for his hair, personality and skills, he just chose to bring his wife over a brother or best friend who would be his equal. Nothing against Wynonna, but just like the non-swimming Doctor’s, some people just SHOULD NOT apply or be allowed to be on the show if you don’t possess certain skills or are fit. This is beyond just being in shape, the Race requires some level of athleticism.
God this episode sucked. Yeah, doggies were cute and mountains are nice. But as far the race goes though – what a frickin’ waste. Yeah – too many equalizers — also including the honorary one of climbing the hill and being stuck behind whoever was in front. Lame.
The Mullet show that dominated was a total drag. The only fitting footage there was when Mr. Mullet had his head up Mrs. Mullet’s ass and the times we saw her on her ass. People who don’t like to walk and claim they can’t run probably shouldn’t enter a damn race to begin with.
I also thought the 30 minute penalty was pathetic. I don’t think there should have been no penalty at all though – if you don’t read the clue and perform the task by its specifications, then either go back and do it right or take a four hour penalty for not finishing it correctly! Isn’t that what the Beekmans got for the swimming pool closing on them and not being able to finish the task?
And I don’t think the human ears were designed to withstand the frequency of youtuber’s squeal. It is kind of like the animation that causes seizures – except thru otic means.
The Beekmans got the 4-hour penalty for skipping a task, Chuck and Wynona got the 30 minute penalty for not completing the task properly. It’s the standard penalty for not reading the rules, like when the clue says “make your way on foot to X” and they take a cab.
Mgrabois – Thanks. As Cadfile points out below – it seems like they shouldn’t have received the clue to move on, given improper execution. The problem with the Beekmans, as I recall – is that they didn’t perform the choreographed routine correctly and therefore were not allowed to move on – and they had to forfeit by necessity. The difference between a 30 minute penalty and a four hour one here – seems to be based on whether they were allowed to move on to the next stage. That is off.
Perhaps clue release was a production misstep – so they went with the 30 minute read error for non-task specific related stuff??
So just a follow-up: Either TAR screwed up by handing the clue over or its initial release was blatant special consideration. If it was an honest mistake by cheese man, the appropriate way to handle it would be to send them back to do it right – but give them time credit for the extra round-trip to the site. The 30 minute penalty is nonsense any way it is sliced. That isn’t the standard they apply to *task* infractions, since *that* standard is to enforce proper execution on the spot. No? The Mullets should not have been able to check-in, period. That is just tomfoolery there.
Well, I definitely don’t think there should have been no penalty assessed. The clue clearly stated the proper method of transport, and Chuck & Wynona didn’t follow the rules. If we don’t penalize for that, why have rules at all (whether the rules should have been changed in the first place is a separate discussion that I think is really pretty irrelevant). I tend to agree that teams should be forced to redo the task instead of taking a relatively tame 30-minute penalty. Oh well. The end result was as it should be–Chuck and Wynona going home.
The show has been pretty easy on the challenges so far – walking a dog to a train then giving him to someone at the next stop??
I don’t know who I liked less Chuck for his grumpy put downs or Wynona for being dead weight and then complaining about it. I thought they should have been sent back to redo the cheese challenge instead of the petty 30 minute penalty I would have also thought the cheese guy at the place would have told them to do it again
I was glad the Roller Derby Moms got 2nd – the other pretty people hate them.
I betting Team Yahoo gets lost again.
I predict that the Hockey Guys will make a mental error and if not eliminated they will come close. They are the strongest team right now but the challenges haven’t been much of a challenge.
Maybe they didn’t do very heavy challenges because of the altitude
Getting rid of Chuck and Wynona was more of a mercy killing. I admit I was getting frustrated with her myself. If she can’t even do a brisk walk without getting dizzy then she shouldn’t have come on the race but maybe it was his idea.The penalty did seem arbitrary and caught me by surprise. Hope the hockey guys don’t get overconfident and messup
I wonder how many people accidentally record “60 minutes” instead of “The Amazing Race” . I learned a couple of seasons ago to always record the show after Amazing Race
CBS does a pretty good job letting people know via their twitter account if sports will effect the schedule. This weekend especially they already knew The Masters would run over so they started tweeting warnings on Friday.
Or in Canada, just watch it on a Canadian channel – we don’t pre-empt for CBS sports :)
I feel like they expected more teams to actually sled down the hill with the cheese, because they didn’t get a whole lot of use out of the crane camera they had set up at the location.
That said, vistas aside, this was a pretty terrible leg. There were really only four moments that defined the entire leg: The order of teams at the Roadblock, which spot Katie ended up in at the cheese hill, Joey and Meghan not finding a cab, and Chuck and Wynona screwing up the last task. In any other location this leg would have been awful. Oh well, I’m not really sad to see Chuck and Wynona go, especially after this leg.
I visited that area of Switzerland in late October 2011 when there was a LOT less snow on the ground, I even took the same trains from Interlaken to Grindlewald (with a change of trains in Zweilutschinen) to Kleine Scheidegg to Jungfraujoch.
From Grindelwald on up, they have to take cogwheel trains because the mountain is so steep. At one point I took a photo of my iphone with its level app and it said we were climbing a 10 degree slope.
They picked up the dogs in Kleine Schiedegg, which is 2061 m (6762 ft).
The place where they got out of the train and walked on the outside of the Eiger was either the Eigerwand station, which according to my trip photos is at 2865 m (9400 ft) or Eismeer at 3160 m (10368 ft). The tunnel to the top was carved out of the mountain and in a couple of places they made observation windows. I’m assuming that’s where the Racers went out, but when I was there, there were no openings.
The top of the Jungfrau mountain has a station called Jungfraujoch at a place called The Top of Europe (which has neat things to do in the summer and winter). That’s at 3434 m (11266 ft), so it’s no wonder that everyone was breathing heavily running through the deep snow delivering the dogs.
Back at Grindlewald for the cheese-sledding (an activity which I sadly didn’t get to do on my trip), the altitude is “only” 1034 m (3392 ft). For people not used to exercise at altitude, or even breathing at altitude, it’s really hard and I can totally get why everyone was panting and wheezing.
You’re right, though, the Alps are breathtakingly gorgeous, even moreso in person than even on HDTV.
Not sorry to see Chuck & Wynona go, either. No fun to watch and the way he always grabbed her face to kiss her creeped me out.
Boy, the Alps are gorgeous! And the dogs are slobbery. And Bates & Anthony and the Roller Derby Moms rock.
This doesn’t happen very often — which always astonishes me — but I saw camera crews TWICE in this episode, once on the train platform and once on the cheese hill.
What!?! I see them in every episode….
I am one of those who are sorry about Chuck and Wynona. Wynona was not much fun, but Chuck actually was fun and amusing. And as for your “Wynona: “He’s treating the dog better than me.” Chuck: “The dog’s gonna run faster.” Ouch.” – please! have some sense of humor! If you watched Chuck’s facial expression – it was light and teasing. It’s the same as when Wynona said “If I die…” before the roadblock, and Chuck replied : “I promise not to remarry the first month!” It was actually funny, not “OMG!”, not “Ouch!” That’s what makes the show entertaining, not people like roller derby moms.
I am not a huge fan of the hockey brothers. Yes, they are nice, they are athletic, but I think they have an unfair advantage – since both are super athletes while all the rest are average people. And they are sort of boring. To me, at least.