Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Scorpion King Hunter’

I guess we might as well get this out of the way up-front, since there’s virtually nothing worth discussing from Sunday’s (March 24) installment of “The Amazing Race”:
Sunday’s hour began with a rather lengthy narrated apology for last week’s Leg, directed specifically at veterans and anybody else offended by the episode, which took place in Hanoi and included both an extended challenge built around a Communist anthem, as well as a key route marker at a monument built around a downed B-52. The apology referred to the show at “insensitive” and was probably sufficiently self-flaggelatory to placate some of the outraged viewers (though not the commenters who posted on my recap and ratings posts last week vowing never to watch again).
Here’s the thing: I understand completely why certain people were disturbed and pissed off about the scenes. Totally. I think that a lot of the vitriol that was spewed on Fox News was over-the-top, but that’s par for the course. If you want to say that last week’s episode was insensitive? I wouldn’t dare quibble. If you want to say that CBS and the show are un-American and deserve punishment? Well, yeah. I can’t go that far with you.
Because I watch the show, I know this is what “The Amazing Race” does. If the show is in a country that has a particular relationship with the United States, that relationship is acknowledged, even if it’s not pretty. The most obvious examples have involved African countries, where the slave trade has been specifically addressed. But it’s really not uncommon. So I wasn’t surprised that “The Amazing Race” didn’t shy from the Vietnam War when the teams went through Vietnam. Pretending that racing through Vietnam is identical to racing through Bali would be disingenuous and not the way “The Amazing Race” operates. The show is about world citizenship and the Vietnam War is a fair part of the discussion to a group of Americans racing around Vietnam. It just is. But could it have been addressed in a different way? Well, yes. Absolutely.
My question: The “Amazing Race” producers planned, shot and edited those sequences. CBS must have known where the show was going and somebody at some point must have watched the episode. Could the “Amazing Race” producers and CBS *seriously* have been taken by surprise that some people were uncomfortable? Were they relieved when it took Fox News two or three days to get pissed off? Or were they shocked that anybody got pissed off at all? So either they were oblivious that anybody could be offended or else they were too spineless to either stand by the show’s choices or to attempt to explain the show’s reasoning and intellectual strategy. To my mind, an apology-with-explanation would have been justified and educational, rather than just a blanket kowtow. “Here’s why we did what we did. Here’s why we understand we could have done it better.” If the intent wasn’t malicious — and I don’t believe the intent was malicious — own the intent.
I just suspect that “The Amazing Race” is so acclaimed and over-honored that either it’s immune to CBS oversight or there’s a commonly held assumption that whatever “The Amazing Race” does will be worshipped, even when the show picks at one of the rawest wounds in semi-recent American history.
Anyway… they apologized. And that was the most interesting part of Sunday’s episode. And the apology was over with 59 minutes to go.
Before the start of the episode, I tweeted that if I was going to be missing several potentially intriguing NCAA Tournament basketball games for “Amazing Race” recapping duty, at the very least “The Amazing Race” needed to deliver a good episode.
Alas, “The Amazing Race” came out flat in every way: The Roadblock mostly asked one player on each team to freak out a little, but didn’t force anybody to do much of anything. The Detour was fundamentally misunderstood by nearly every team in a dramatically frustrating way. The Africa-set episode was full of weird cultural imperialism and Ugly American moments. And then, of course, it was a Non-Elimination Leg, which was probably inevitable, but it was still frustrating.
So what am I supposed to say about a weak and ultimately irrelevant episode of “The Amazing Race”?
The first thing I’d like to say is that the Kalahari native people have specific cultures. The indigenous people of Botswana are different from the indigenous people of Namibia and from the indigenous people of South Africa. There’s a school of sensitivity that says that the term “bushmen” is at least somewhat racist, but once the show is just depicting the indigenous tribesmen as wacky, smelly blonde-loving perverts prone to chomping on scorpions, there isn’t much point in quibbling about what it called them, is there? When “The Amazing Race” has gone to Africa in the past, I’ve usually felt like some effort was put into teach the racers about the culture they were rampaging through. This episode played the natives for comedy and little else.
The Roadblock that started the episode asked one person from each team to wander out into the wilderness and dig up a scorpion and put it in a jar. We didn’t learn why the San people like to catch scorpions or why they like entertaining gringos by putting the scorpions in their mouthes or much of anything. And the players doing the roadblock barely contributed to the task. They did a little digging and then a lot of squealing and in most cases when the scorpions had been found, the guide actually caught the suckers and picked them up. In most cases, the scorpions were put into the contestant’s hands exactly long enough for them to drop the scorpion into the jar and no longer. I get that there are liability issues, but why bother. Who *did* anything on that task? You came away respecting the players who were amused and interested and minimally afraid. You came away really wishing Joey would shut up. But nobody learned anything about handling scorpions or why you would want to put a scorpion in a jar, so what was the point?
Blech.
Then teams had to pack their three “bushmen” into the back of their SUVs and drive them to the next task. The cool teams were friendly and tried to communicate. The Country Blondes speculated that the “bushmen” probably thought they were hot. Ugh. Max & Katie complained about how the “bushmen” smelled. Ugh. It all should have been amusing. It was not.
The Detour was the choice between Fire and Fowl. In Fire, teams had to use sticks and dung to start a fire. In Fowl, teams had to set up a trap for guinea fowl.
Somehow, teams blew this one and nearly everybody initially selected Fire. Did they think that Fowl would be hard because they had to catch poultry in their trap? Because they didn’t. You just had to set up the trap and prove that, under hypothetical circumstances, it could be activated. In Fire, however, you had to start a fire and that isn’t easy. Have none of these people watched “Survivor” before? Yes, fire can be started, but sometimes it takes hours and produces pain and blisters and sweat and frustration. Why would you invite pain and blisters and sweat and frustration when the alternative is setting up a snare?
Hockey Brothers Bates & Anthony did Fire and because they’re strong guys in good shape, they did it fairly quickly and won the Leg. Good for them. Nobody else was able to start fire, but multiple teams sure tried for a while and failed and failed.
Meanwhile, Pam & Winnie, who fell to the back of the pack by getting on a late charter, immediately knew to do Fowl. As Winnie put it, “It’s because we watch a lot of TV. We’re very well prepared.” They knew making fire is hard, so they didn’t try to do it. Instead, they did Fowl, completed it fast and finished second for the Leg.
Heck, Chuck and Wynona have been inept at nearly everything this season, but they heard the Detour choice involved setting traps and they went to do that one immediately and moved all the way from last to third place. Plus, Wynona learned that Chuck used to do a bit of poaching back in high school.
The Leg ultimately came down to which teams were smart enough to quit Fire fastest. That’s kinda annoying. So Max & Katie quit Fire last and thus finished Fowl last and, although it briefly looked like the Roller Derby Moms might make a transportation blunder, Katie & Max ended up in last and were spared by the NEL. Whatever. I suspect that this was just a single Leg aberration and that Team Alabama will find a way to work itself back into last by the end of the next episode.
So it goes.
A few other thoughts on Sunday’s episode, before I go and watch the end of the other two basketball games:
*** “The Amazing Race” did much better in its safari Leg last season.
*** I’d forgotten that Katie has a doctorate. Weird episode for that to get brought up. Katie also hadn’t been a bad person for a long time, so it was good that she and Max made such a big deal about the aroma of their car companions, just to remind us that she and Max aren’t great people. I appreciated that Bates & Anthony preferred to make fun of their OWN body odor.
*** Katie and Max aren’t racist/xenophobic, of course. They’re just unlikable people. Note their sour expressions at having to share a puddle-jumper with Team YouTube. Yes, Team YouTube is annoying, but come on… Try to be human.
*** But if we *must* mock another team, did you prefer Team Alabama listening random countries at the travel agency in Hanoi or Chuck’s “This is where ‘Lion King’ was made, right here” excitement?
*** The thing with Caroline’s guide running up a tree because a lion was somewhere in the vague vicinity was ludicrous. If the lion was close enough to cause harm to anybody associated with the production, the production wouldn’t have been there. And I refuse to believe that actual Kalahari natives climb trees to flee lions whenever a lion is anywhere within eye-sight. So it was really just a “The Gods Must Be Crazy” sort of low humor.
*** I’m growing to like Pam and Winnie somewhat.
*** Next week? Donkeys. I’m hoping for some “My ox is broken”-style hijinks.
Thoughts? Did you enjoy the half-baked African challenges? And was the apology necessary? Was it satisfactory?
My dad ia a vet..and he was offended; myself I’m objective, that wasn’t my time, and see both sides especially considering we killed about 3 million Vietnamese. That said..it was grossly insensitive, and CBS HAD to know there would be a reaction.
I wonder if they go to Poland will they put a clue box in the ovens at Auschwitz, or have they learned their lesson?
Conspiracy – The number of levels on which your analogy isn’t comparable verges on infinite. Fortunately, by the rules of Godwin’s Law, this conversation is over.
-Daniel
They have been to Auschwitz (or was it Dachau?). No clueboxes. I think they lit candles and had a moment of silence.
It was Auschwitz, in the All-Star season. They handled it well. Mirna (!!!), Oswald, and Guido Joe (I think) had interesting things to say in various ways. Same with a slave house in season six, though I forget which one. Gus broke down in moving fashion there.
Also Mandela’s cell, the Berlin Wall, I think a memorial in Japan for either the atomic bombings or the fire bombings, and other places symbolizing humanity at its not best, including Americans not at their best.
I think it was fair of them to apologize for visiting a site that is basically (if you hunt down the associated plaque) celebrating American casualities. If it had been a memorial for Vietnamese dead, I suspect no one cares. The song was odd, and I’d like all kinds of propaganda out of the show (I was a little annoyed with the Guam leg in All-Stars), but not offensive, I thought.
I commented last week that I didn’t think the plane was that bad – it is kinda fascinating to realize that our “enemies” in war are actually people who celebrate their own victories – but that I thought it was bizarre to watch American citizens laugh and clap along to a song that celebrates the actual REASON we went to war in the first place. So many Americans have died due to our fight against communism (in any country) that I thought that was the most bizarre thing they included.
Last episode was so tonally off when they just name-checked the B-52 Memorial. The show has been to Vietnam before with no problem and I don’t mind the anthem, but there was a bit of nonchalance about just zipping past the downed B-52 that didn’t feel right and certainly didn’t feel like how the show is usually respectful at significant sites.
It was weird seeing them equate a crashed B-52 merely as something to find on the show akin to finding the “world’s largest chair” in the Family Edition.
Won’t make me stop watching the show, obviously, but did catch my attention last episode.
And apparently pissed off enough that had loud voices.
Anyway, glad to see Wynona show up for a bit, support the Fro!
Kind of a weak episode. The only thing I got from the scorpion thing was that Joey is really annoying and I suspect he is overacting just for the cameras. The comment about the bushmen’s odor was rude and ignorant. When the episode was over I was like “Whaaa…that’s all there is to this week??” So far liking the two hockey dudes and cou try blondes the best. They seem like good people.
I found the apology odd, since I think Vietnam is allowed to have a perspective on a war that occurred in their own country. But given the CBS demographic, I guess I understand it.
I was proud of myself for figuring out the proper strategy for the detour (I’ve only watched a couple seasons, so it’s not always obvious). Anyone who went to camp should know how tricky it can be to make fire. Otherwise, this was a pretty boring and pointless episode, although I’m glad Max & Katie are still around. Everyone else is too damn nice.
Sorry, I’m a bit confused about what was so insensitive about the episode. I thought it was something one of the teams said or did. I didn’t hear about the controversy and was a little surprised that it warranted an apology. But I guess an apology was warranted for whatever they did.
Max and Katie are snobby. Max seems like more of a dick. I get the sense he feels overshadowed by Katie. Of the teams left they are probably the least likeable but I don’t really mind them and am glad they are still in it.
As I understand it, there were two aspects: 1) Making a challenge out of singing some sort of Vietnamese national song (which pays tribute to communism); 2) having a checkpoint at a downed American B-52. Probably most precisely, it’s doing both of these things without offering any context or respect for the history/location.
My dad is a Vietnam vet and one of the hardest people to offend on the planet, but even he found the B52 checkpoint “troubling.” Not enough to protest or even call the network, but it definitely made him uncomfortable.
Personally I didn’t have a problem with either the song or the B52, but I did think it odd for the Race to have a checkpoint there with really no history or context surrounding the plane. Vietnam certainly has its own side regarding that war and it doesn’t really surprise me that they’d have a monument like that, but it would’ve probably behooved CBS to present it in a different light.
Did any of the teams even bother asking their 3 companions their names? Considering they stuck around for more than one task and seemed to speak English, I thought it was weird that none of the teams even bothered. or at least it was not shown on film.
I am not American or a vet and even I thought the B-52 monument was creepy. There was no explanation about the point of going there and I am surprised that none of the editors had picked up on it prior to the show airing.
I got the impression that there was a total language barrier. The racers were speaking a lot of English, but I don’t think any of the “bushmen” understood a word.
I wonder how much of it was the show and how much was just the utter obliviousness of this years contestants. I expected the uproar to be about the song. I thought the monument offered the contestants a moment to reflect on the history and maybe none of them took the importunity.
This week’s episode was the worst this season. The treatment of the African men was cartoonish, although I do think it was the men who first noted that the country girls were attractive.
Did anyone else find it interesting that Phil, and New Zealander read the apology?
I found it odd that he kept saying, “our country.”
I think he’s lived in LA for several years now.
I know, and he’s speaking for CBS and the whole crew, but the possessive pronoun kept clanking in my ears.
We used to use the phrase “write around it.” I think that’s what they should’ve done.
I don´t know if Phil is an American Citizen but, if he is, he has all the right in the world to say ¨our country¨. I was not born in the USA, but I define myself as an American that happened to be born somewhere else. (That doesn´t mean I don´t love the place where I was born: I do. But I´m an American)
Two boring, irrelevant episodes in a row.
Last week was strange. The song didn’t anger me — I’m not the “grr!! socialism!!” type — but it felt like propaganda, so that was a little off-putting. I was fast forwarding through some of it, so I completely missed the B52. Huge misstep on their part. The apology was appropriate, but I’m still shocked that a show that’s showed such sensitivity in the past (the memorial in Japan a season or two ago stands out in my mind) could make such a mistake.
This week…yeah this was a dud. I’m glad I DVR’d it and watched basketball instead. After watching promos all weekend, I was curious to see why there were Africans in the back seat, but that didn’t amount to much. Even worse, I kinda figured we were due for a proper NEL, so there wasn’t even much elimination suspense for me. Yawn.
There’s more dung on the ground per square meter than a damn zoo, but you’re whining about the smell of the guys in the car? Stay classy.
That Lion King quote should’ve been the episode title. I’m glad they redeemed themselves at the Detour, because after that quote and the bit at the travel agency, my opinion of them couldn’t have been any lower. Mark and Bopper were older and even more of a down home country pair than these two and they were never that dumb.
BTW Dan, what did you mean when you said TAR is “over-honored”? How many of its awards do you think were undeserved?
“*** I’d forgotten that Katie has a doctorate. Weird episode for that to get brought up” It falls under the “whoever is shown talking about how capable or smart they are at the top of the show will finish last” clause.
Well, her doctorate is, I believe, more of a “doctorate equivalent”. She went to pharmacist school, which takes six years. I don’t know that it’s quite the same as going through the PhD candidate process (but I’m not an expert). But since John already died the death of false bravado, maybe they’ll be OK.
Chrissy — good point. Students at the U here can get an undergrad + doctorate of pharmacy in 5 years total. (!!) It kind of takes the whole meaning out of doctorate — its essentially just a straight up certification program. That’s all.
Jon – But it wasn’t really intelligence or lack thereof that did them it. It was stubbornness, I suppose. But it wasn’t some big mental gaffe or whatever. Or the size of her hair…
-Daniel
Yes, I get that. But it seems like whenever a team exhibits any sort of hubris at 8:05, their heads are bowed at 8:57.
I thought the outcry for an apology was absurd, and the apology itself disappointed me. Who cares if the show played a propaganda song? It just showed how stupid propaganda songs can be.
As for the B-52, I think it’s completely reasonable that Vietnam have a monument dedicated to a downed plane that had been dropping bombs on them. (We should not ignore what that bomber was doing when it crashed.) I think it’s reasonable that the race show this monument. I do think it would have been better had the race forced some moment of reflection on the racers as they’ve done in the past rather than just blow past it, as I suspect when the racers saw it, if they registered anything, it was something along the lines of “Huh … tangled metal. Read the clue!” Without some moment acknowledging what exactly the tangled metal was, it’s a weird, off moment. But the weird moment is not the example of anti-Americanism the Fox crew would have you believe. I’m fine with them apologizing. I just don’t think it was necessary.
As for this episode, I really don’t like that youtube boy. That’s all I’ve got.
My father was a pilot in Vietnam, and he lost many of his best friends, and fellow squadron members. While the communist celebration of song etc. was distasteful, the filming around the downed B52 was highly offensive to me. Many young American men did not want to fight this fight, but rather than flee to Canada or claim a rich folk student exemption, they DID fight, and they lost their lives over there.
As for me, I’ll read the recaps of this season because I am somewhat invested in the characters. I will not watch the show again however, as I am a Nielsen home for one thing, and I do not want to positively contribute to this show’s ratings.
PS: Your analysis of the show was dead on-I too wondered how some of those scenes made it out of the editing room. And that makes me even more angry I think.
I think I understand why they showed what they did. The Amazing Race is, in part, about opening viewers up to different places and experiences. Not all countries are the same, and Vietnam is a proudly Socialist country. It’s not something Americans usually think about, and that’s the point. Something else they’re proud of? Fighting and winning a two-decades long Civil War that also involved driving American troops off their own soil. I’m not an anti-Vietnam War person by any means, but I think it’s important to view these kinds of things from the perspective of others. This is their Gettysburg or Yorktown or Pearl Harbor. While we don’t view the Vietnam War the same way they do, I think it’s important to see that those views exist and I do think that’s one thing The Amazing Race has done really well over the last 15 years.
I missed the apology by watching online, but they *were* in Vietnam! Communist propaganda and war souvenirs are par for the course there and those choices are more culturally relevant than many passe stereotypes chosen for other countries. I’m just saddened they didn’t spend another leg there and include footage of the still devastating impact of Agent Orange. Americans live in a bubble and shouldn’t be offended when it bursts.
War happens and we lost; had we conquered them we could feel all smug and superior with our pity. God forbid that we acknowledge that other nations may take pride in their own triumphs. How unAmerican indeed!
Dan, at least they threw in a few shots of monkeys for you to try to make up for it being a NEL during the NCAA tournament.
Jerry – And I appreciated that… And YET, I’d still have rather watched basketball, I think…
-Daniel
The NEL was telegraphed once it was clear the Pit stop was also a camp site. Whenever they have the contestants sleep in the middle of nowhere, it is always an NEL.
I think it also was just the moment for it. I think most of us were thinking we’d already dealt with the NEL because of the 2-part extended leg and the self-elimination, but really it was just time. I figured it was coming.
NOT TRUE! A middle-of-nowhere pitstop in Season 7 (The Rob-Amber season) led to one of, if not the greatest sprints to the line in TAR History.
Additionally true: the episode in question also prominently featured bushmen.
And of course Mullet was joking about the Lion King being made in Botswana. But it’s only funny cuz it was based off Tanzania instead.
The bushmen were obviously having a great time screwing around with the city slickers, so I don’t think we need to run to their defense quite so quickly. The guy jumping in the tree because of a lion was obviously a joke that he was pulling on the girl to try to scare her.
Daniel Fienberg you are a complete IDIOT. You obviously have never had anyone in Vietnam. How dare you say it was just a “sprew” from Fox News! My brother was in Vietnam.He served his country and was injured over there. He came home and there was no big Parade awaiting for him..There was NOTHING.. So NO it wasnt just a “sprew” from FOX news. Millions were OFFENDED and I stand by my comment. You are an IDIOT and a JERK!
Terri – The word is “spew.” I’m sorry you were offended by “The Amazing Race.” Fortunately, that’s why the show apologized to you. And I’m sorry having a different interpretation from yours makes me an idiot and a jerk. I don’t suppose you were going to be my friend anyway.
-Daniel