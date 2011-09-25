Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 19 Premiere – ‘Kindness of Strangers’

[Just as my “Survivor” recaps used to be in Monkeys as Critics but migrated over here, my “Amazing Race” recaps are going to be in my blog from now on.]
Welcome back to “The Amazing Race,” which kicked off its 19th installment on Sunday (September 25) with an episode that’s probably most accurately described as “Amazing Race”-esque.
That is to say that it combined a slew of the things that most annoy me about “The Amazing Race” all in one poorly designed leg and yet still found a way to deliver enough entertainment to keep me hooked until the very end, when it devolved into what, as always, frustrates me most.
So yes, Sunday’s episode was ‘Amazing Race”-esque.
Click through for my recap of Sunday’s leg, which will end with a bit of a team-by-team breakdown, as is my premiere tradition…
The first thing I’ll say is that thing I say whenever it’s applicable: “The Amazing Race” should always have a two-hour premiere or at least a 90-minute premiere. You should never force me to learn the identities of 11 teams, 22 Racers, in one hour. There’s just no way to fit in enough details in that short a period to let viewers take a rooting interest pro or con on that many teams.
It’s especially difficult when there are same gender teams, because I have to find ways to distinguish between the two. In some cases it’s easy: Laurence is the father and Zac is the son. I can also vaguely try to retain that Andy has a beard, while Tommy looks like he’s a Dana Carvey character. It took me a few extra minutes, but Ron is slender and wears glasses, while Bill is a bit huskier.
But what am I supposed to do about Showgirls Kaylani and Lisa? Kaylani’s the one with the fake… Oh, never mind. The one with the hard-to-determine ethnicity and a possible fake tan is Li… Oh, never mind. I think that by the end of the episode, I’d determined that I found Kaylani to be the cute one and Lisa to be the slightly annoying one, but it’s a safe bet that I could swap those positions by next week. And what about Liz and Marie? I’m actually pretty sure that the adorable blondes are fraternal twins, but the differences between then that keep them from being identical aren’t substantial enough that I’d ever be able to remember an attribute associated with one and not the other. I guess you can ignore my “One hour isn’t enough time to get to know the teams” complaint with the Twins and the Showgirls, because it’s possible they could both make it all the way to the finale and I’d never be able to express certainty on their identities.
So that annoyed me right-off. Even if it’s an extra 30 minutes of pure filler — talking heads and other nonsense — I’d rather a padded premiere than a tight, thrilling premiere.
Of course, Sunday’s premiere wasn’t tight or thrilling because one team knocked itself out of contention entirely through a single self-inflicted wound and then was spared because… yes… This was a Non-Elimination Leg of “The Amazing Race.”
Grrrrr.
I didn’t have especially vengeful feelings about getting Bill & Cathi off of “The Amazing Race.” I was consistently able to tell Bill from Cathi and their trademark personality quirks weren’t objectionable, but it was their own fault they were seemingly doomed. They didn’t hit a task that discriminated against old folks and they didn’t get the one bad cab driver who accidentally took them to a different country. They just blew it and, if we’re being honest, even if next week’s penalty and double-elimination episode doesn’t do them in, they’ll be going home within the next two legs. The “Amazing Race” producers decided a couple seasons ago that it was ridiculous that no all-female team had ever won The Race and they made tiny tweaks and suddenly two all-female teams have won in a row. At some point, the producers may decide that it’s time that an “older” contestant wins, whether it’s part of a team with a child or paired with a long-time spouse, and when that day occurs, there will be imperceptible tweaks to the game and an “older” contestant will win. Until that day arrives, the Bill & Cathis of the world aren’t long for “The Amazing Race.”
Let’s quickly break down the progression of the leg, before talking about the teams.
The teams started at a temple in Southern California and were initially tasked with a word puzzle involving folding umbrellas and uncovering that their first destination was Taipei. Phil Keoghan took a long time explaining the proper alignment of letters that would reveal their destination, but nobody actually paid attention. Instead, all of the teams just ran up and grabbed umbrellas and brought them back and repeated this over and over until they got a correct answer, which didn’t require they even understood why they were right, because as soon as they got into their Ford Explorers, Phil popped up on the dashboard and told them where to go. The only real purpose to the task was to force the losing team to receive a “Hazard,” a new game thingy that required your team to do an additional task later. The Showgirls finished last and were assessed the Hazard.
They then promptly gave themselves an extra Hazard when Kaylani dropped her passport at the gas station where they sought out directions to LAX. They realized the mistake and returned to the gas station, but couldn’t find the passport, so they decided to turn around and go to the airport, since that was the only thing they could think to do. Just when it seemed like this was going to be the most anti-climactic “Amazing Race” leg ever, salvation came, salvation via Twitter, of all places. A couple strangers had found the passport and one of them had tweeted about finding it. Somebody had then responded to that tweet pointing out that the teams would be stranded without a passport, so taking the document to LAX would be a good idea. God Bless Twitter, y’all! [Not to question the Good Samaritan side of things, but why did those nice strangers loiter around the gas station for so long? They were there when the Snowboarders, the first team through the task, came through asking for directions. How long was the gap between when the Snowboarders finished and when the Showgirls finished? And why were those Good Samaritans still just hanging around the gas station? It feels fishy to me. So, in the end, the Showgirls went from nearly being eliminated immediately to finding themselves on a second, later flight with two other teams, very much in the hunt.
Want to know why this wasn’t an especially good leg of “The Amazing Race,” Non-Elimination aside? There was a first flight to Taipei that got in 20 minutes earlier than the first, a flight that included eight of the teams. The first eight teams to finish the leg were the teams on that flight. That means that nothing in the destination country did anything to erase an initial transportation advantage. That’s bad leg architecture and leads me to believe that the second flight got in substantially later than the 20 minutes behind the first flight. Or maybe the difficulties of the subsequent tasks in Taipei were just exaggerated? Dunno.
Once on the ground, they had to go to a commercial district and they were told to look up for their next clue, which was test on a billboard featuring balloons in the “Amazing Race” colors. There was a lot of wandering and confusion, followed by immediate certainty when the sign was translated to read “Temple of Confucius.” We saw lots of head-scratching, but I don’t think anybody was really bothered for more than a few minutes. The lone exception? Bill & Cathi, who went wandering off in an entirely different direction and decided that they were supposed to climb the tallest building they could find. While other teams were able to help each other, or draft off of each other, Bill & Cathi were stuck alone, because although they were on the same flight as the Showgirls and the Twins, they were a bit slower to get a bus.
At the Temple of Confucious, players had to do a Roadblock that asked them to go to a pay phone, listen to a heavily accented Confucian proverb — “In all things, success depends on previous preparation and without such previous preparation, there is sure to be failure.” — and recite it perfectly to a monk. It was a task that broke down along gender lines whenever possible, except for with “Survivor” winners Ethan & Jenna, because as former NFL player Marcus Pollard (of Marcus & Amani) observed, women like telephones. Sigh. Cindy, of Cindy & Ernie, finished first and, after doing a little dragon-boating (with paddling and drumming responsibilities again breaking down along identical gender lines), they reached the pit stop first, securing the Express Pass, which can be used until the end of the 8th Leg.
Despite having their Hazard — an indoor bungee jump performed by Kaylani — the Showgirls easily finished even ahead of the Twins, because Liz had issues with her memory.
Anyway… Let’s look at some teams (with the caveat that there’s no team I immediately found myself hating *or* loving through the rushed first leg)…
Positive First Impressions:
Amani & Marcus (a.k.a. Team Definitely Not The NFL) – Marcus, who had a productive career as a tight end for the Colts, had terrific enthusiasm and Amani gave indications she may be funny. I don’t get Marcus’ decision to deny that he played professional football, but I liked his lie that he protects people, because he protected Peyton Manning back in the day.
Ernie & Cindy (a.k.a. Team Control Freak) – Cindy had a strong leg. Ernie didn’t do anything memorable. But I liked the part at the end when he admitted, “Control Freak Cindy on the race is actually a pretty good teammate” and she quickly responded, “Which should have been obvious.”
Laurence & Zac (a.k.a. Team Adventurers) – I was a bit surprised that Laurence is only 48. He seems to be in great shape, but I had him pegged to be at least five years older than that. He almost doesn’t even count as an “older” player. Still, they see pretty cool and I’m assuming all of that adventuring will eventually pay off.
Andy & Tommy (a.k.a. Team Snowboard) – So, um, Andy & Tommy aren’t going to do anything to dispel any preconceived notions about snowboarders, are they, dude? I liked that they did rock-paper-scissors for the Roadblock. I guess that’s enough for a positive first impression?
Meh First Impressions:
Bill & Cathi (a.k.a. Team Grandparents) – I actually liked them just fine as people, but you just can’t knock yourself out of “The Amazing Race,” get spared by a NEL and expect me to have overall positive feelings. At one point, Bill suggested they’d been looking for the clue for four hours. I wonder just how far back they really will be on the next leg.
Jeremy & Sandy (a.k.a. Who?) – Yeah, I vaguely remember Jeremy and Sandy were both married to other people. Somehow they finished second for the leg. I remember absolutely nothing that they did after those initial introductions.
Ron & Bill (a.k.a Team Matching Flight Attendants) – Look, I took the time to figure out that Ron was thinner with glasses and Bill was huskier. Don’t ask me to remember anything else they did.
Liz & Marie (a.k.a. Team Twins Who Look Like Malin Ackerman) – On one hand? They’re very cute. On the other hand? The longer they stay in the Race, the more it’s going to irk me not to be able to tell them apart. They were also a bit shrill at the Roadblock when Liz had memory lapses and Marie tried coaching her poorly.
Ethan & Jenna (a.k.a. Team Survivor) – Really, Ethan and Jenna? You thought that with two seasons of “Survivor” each under your belt (and one win apiece) that you were just not gonna mention you were on “Survivor”? Come on. That’s just foolish. I look forward to seeing Jenna’s cutthroat side competing with Ethan’s kindly nature, but they didn’t do a single memorable thing in the premiere.
Negative First Impressions:
Kaylani & Lisa (a.k.a. Team Showgirls) – Lisa turned on Kaylani way too fast and got all “I’m going nowhere, because you have no passport.” Kaylani seemed more likable than Lisa and maybe if they can go through a couple legs without adversity, they’ll get better.
Justin & Jennifer (a.k.a. Team… Dunno… Annoying Sister?) – Justin is instantly likable, but Jennifer seems like the kind of African-American female Mark Burnett usually seeks out for his shows, which has never been the “Amazing Race” Way. If Jennifer is already snipping “Over it!” with Justin early in the first leg when absolutely nothing has gone wrong, she’s gonna be trouble, soon.
Anyway, those are my thoughts on the premiere… Chime in!
Since Andy and Tommy were the 7th team on the first flight, I can guy that they would have bled some time *somewhere*; it could have easily happened before they decided to ask for directions. Plus, the Good Samaritans would have been waylaid by production staff in order to get the proper releases to use their faces on camera. That would generally take a few minutes at least.
-alyson
Alyson – I guess I can buy the “releases” part as a possible excuse. At that point, as they were all walking away, I can imagine a producer saying to the Good Samaritans, “Oh look. A Passport! I certainly hope it doesn’t belong to an ‘Amazing Race’ contestant!”
-Daniel
His Twitter feeds pretty much confirms the order of events as aired on the show; plus he apparently hit on some girl at the gas station after dealing with the producers, so there’s that as well.
How did they know which terminal in LAX to bring the passport to? Did they just assume to take it to that one big international terminal? Hmmmmmm.
That article is wrong in that it says he gave directions to the girls – but he didn’t. There’s no way he and his pal and Twitter were working alone to get that back to her (whichever one it was!)
@ Carrie: one can presume that if the Samaritans knew they were looking for Amazing Race contestants, they would have guessed they needed to go to the International Terminal.
As someone that was largely just watching to see Ethan and Jenna (not a fan of non-Survivor/BB reality TV normally), I’m curious about what tiny tweaks they made to allow female teams to win the race since I’d assume that by now there are women out there that are capable of pretty much everything that men are.
Mike – It wasn’t any sort of official tweak/decision/anything. There had just been a couple seasons in a row in which otherwise strong all-female teams hit challenges that they legitimately were physically unable to do — For fans, I’m thinking of the challenge that eliminated the Poker Girls. Then there were two seasons in a row in which there was no reward for physical strength of any kind for an entire season. Total coincidence, I’m sure…
-Daniel
The challenge that eliminated Tiffany and Maria eliminated them because Maria was useless. Plenty of previous female teams could have done either of those tasks. That was a crap team that advanced only due to a crap course and one useful member.
I mean, at least one all-female team had dominated the course before (Dustin/Kandice). And that team actively sought out physical tasks. It was more an issue that the show rarely cast physically powerful women. And when it does, it’s usually women who fit their casting profile (so many models/beauty queens on this here show!) but are coincidentally physically strong. I’m thinking of the BQs or Lena/Kristy (still annoyed they weren’t invited back because they obviously fit last season’s theme) or Kris (of Kris and Jon).
I’ll agree they did lessen the physicality the last two seasons so they didn’t have to tweak their preference of casting women who look like the twins or showgirls.
Reality TV casting, even on the well respected shows like this one, is really obnoxiously sexist. While I enjoy looking at them, I’d rather they be good athletes/racers/Survivors. That has been a secondary concern for casting on these shows, it bothers me.
Andrew – I definitely wouldn’t argue with a thing you said about casting. I think all I was saying was what you said about lessening the physical tasks and opening doors for their casting preferences. Jen and Kisha, of course, were fairly athletic, with certain limitations…
I think Mikayla on “Survivor” this season is a good example of a contestant who’s both eye-candy and clearly physically capable… Shouldn’t be that hard to do, though.
-Daniel
I just object to the Tiffany/Maria example, because Maria is one of the most useless racers ever. I think a better example is Linda/Karen back in TAR5 with the ascender roadblock. Especially without modern roadblock rules, that’s just a bad task that late in the race.
And I nearly brought up Mikayla myself. Andrea from last season is another good example.
I quite enjoyed the spirited dragon boat crews, especially their appreciation of the snowboarders 180s off the ramp.
There was one camera shot that showed the showgirls driving away from the gas station and with the passport laying on the pavement. The showgirls had to have another camera guy in the car with them right? In a race they wouldn’t have the girls drive off to get the shot, then come back to pick up the camera guy right? Also given how important a document that a passport is, would that Amazing Race camera guy have left that passport there unguarded for anyone to pick up? If the AR rules say the camera guy can’t interfere in any way, at the least the camera crew would be keeping guard to make sure no one else would pick it up.
Do AR camera crew wear any ID or have AR stickers on the camera gear? Those Good Samaritans probably realized that more teams may be passing through the gas station and stayed to watch….especially if there was a camera crew hanging out there.
Something I wondered is how is it that so many teams stop at the SAME gas station to ask for directions?
I was also really curious about the camera guy hanging out at the gas station. Maybe it was just the first / only gas station nearby so they (rightly) assumed most teams would stop there to ask directions, so they left a camera crew there?
JMX53 – As Marianne said, there isn’t just one camera. If you watch the show regularly, you’ll see the camera is constantly noticing clues or details that the contestants aren’t noticing and you think, “Wait. Did they not see that the cameraman stayed behind when they kept running?” But it’s not just the one guy… But regardless of what happened, the production team immediately knew that a passport had been left and they lingered, which would have been a good indication for the Good Samaritans that there was something notable there on the ground…
-Daniel
Thanks Dan.
It would be interesting if a team decided to try and pay attention to the secondary camera crews while running the race. Especially during a lot of the “searching” type tasks, the camera will often linger on a team and then zoom up to where the answer is in one shot. A clever / astute enough person might actually notice this type of thing.
Sorry Daniel and Marianne, I was a bit tired when I posted the above comment and it seems I didn’t write out my thoughts clearly.
I was attempting to respond to Daniel’s text in the main recap about why it might not be so fishy that the Good Samaritans were hanging out at the gas station.
Obviously there was a camera crew that was not traveling with any of the teams, but was stationary at that location. That would probably be why those guys were hanging around.
Thanks though for your replies. Keep up the good work with the recaps Daniel!
@jmx53: I think they have a cameraman following each car, as well as having one in each car. Trying to get the action from all angles type of thing.So it’s possible that the cameraman who shot the passport on the ground,was just the one following them…
sorry I didn’t realize this already has posted…since it said my captcha was incorrect.
Dan, I don’t think it was an act of God or a miracle that the passport was found. I’m pretty confident that the producers played a part in the passport being returned. That story just doesn’t ring true to me.
Plus, having to eliminate a team that early in the race would have ruined the plans for the double elimination.
By the way, isn’t this double elimination thing a first, at least this early in the race?
Believe the return of the passport was engineered. The International terminal at LAX is huge. No way the guy would have known where to find them. I am absolutely convined the producers were involved which is a bummer ’cause I really iike the show. Would hate to find out they have orchestrated other things.