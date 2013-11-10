Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Speed Dating Is the Worst’

While the “Amazing Race” teams were in Abu Dhabi this week, I’m on an Amazing Race of my own. Well, that’s not exactly true. I’m not racing anybody or anywhere, but I am in New Orleans for a movie set visit. Monday (November 11) is a travel day for me, but Mondays are also my regular days for “Amazing Race” exit interviews. Time and place to do that interview would have been a complication tomorrow, but I’d have made it work. However, I was basically certain that we were heading in the direction of a Non-Elimination Leg, so I didn’t bother making those interview plans.
This time, I assumed correctly. [It was only a month ago that I’d reckoned that the Chile-to-Portugal Leg would be an NEL, but instead I ended up chatting with Chester & Ephraim from a quiet corner of a Las Vegas hotel.]
Sunday night’s “Amazing Race” was not, however, actually about me, so let’s move on to a quick recap. There was some drama in the Leg and there were some decent tasks, even if I’d never call a Non-Elimination Leg “good.”
The first thing I found notable about Sunday’s Leg was seeing how tight the teams were after last week’s dismal Leg in which nobody was able to use the Fast-Forward and the teams all picked the same Detour. Less than an hour separated the six teams and then we began with a near-Equalizer going from Vienna to Abu Dhabi, UAE. I say *near*-Equalizer because Afghanimals Leo & Jamal got excited that they were going back to The Motherland and proceeded to get on a flight that arrived 10 minutes ahead of the other five teams, as they continued their cultural karma to their first Leg win of the season. [There’s probably no point in quibbling that Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates aren’t even neighboring countries. They’re separated by a strait of water and a big chunk of Iran. The way the show probably wants to look at things is that if the Middle Eastern contestants are willing to pretend that one Middle Eastern country is pretty much the same as then next, then it’s all good. Since “Amazing Race” probably wasn’t going to Kabul, this is as good as it would get for the Afghanimals, so they might as well get a win.]
While our perception of UAE focuses largely on urban development and skyscrapers (and, probably, on Dubai), the Leg started off with a clue received in a Mosque. That meant that the contestants had to be sedate and respectful, with Tim going so far as to suggest he’d like Marie more if the rest of the season took place in a Mosque. Jason expressed minor discomfort as an American in the region, but didn’t say anything all that problematic or insensitive, while one of the Baseball Wives was progressive enough to say that Muslims get a bad rap and that you shouldn’t judge a whole culture because of the acts of a couple wrong-doers. All things considered, Americans didn’t come off looking as awful in Abu Dhabi as we sometimes do on the show.
The Detour was the choice between Sort It Out or Sew It Up. In Sew It Up, teams just had to make a fishing net. In Sort It Out, teams had to collect an assortment of dates and make an ornate plate displaying the may colors and textures of dates.
My first instinct was that this was Light Brigade or Masquerade all over again, with everybody choosing to do Sew It Up. The description for that Detour was only a sentence long, while the date thing sounded long and complicated. Nope. Four of six teams chose Sort It Out. It looked as if both tasks were potentially annoying and challenging, especially with the UAE sun beating down on you — It looked as if the women were all showing respect with maximum skin coverage, right? — but it didn’t look very much time was impacted.
The minor trick in Sort It Out was that there were many stalls of dates and if you assumed that you were supposed to stay at the immediately proximate stalls and that all reddish dates are alike, then you’d be in trouble. The Afghanimals were there first, but they messed up the plating because they didn’t realize that they had to walk to a far stall to get those red dates. The Baseball Wives identified the far stall and, when asked, declined to share the information. That was pretty hard-core of the Baseball Wives and I wanted to give them credit for that, but that knowledge didn’t help them make up any time. In fact, the Baseball Wives found the red dates ahead of the other three teams, but the other teams eventually found the red dates and finished before the Baseball Wives. I don’t know why that was.
The only interesting part of that task was the escalating fighting between Tim & Marie. It was the same stuff we’ve seen several times this season, but it may have been one of the louder blow-ups in close quarters with other teams. Nicky called it “embarrassing” and “inappropriate.” Ashley complained, “I think the fighting is ridiculous. It’s kinda annoying.” But Jamal declared, “Marie was just manhandling Tim, which was pretty nice. I think it was hot.”
Meanwhile, the fishnet thing was extremely confusing, not even slightly televisual and became stressful enough that Nicole and Travis got bickery for the first time this season. Nicole took all of the blame and Travis’ impatience was minor. And while the fishnet Detour required some precision, it took roughly as much time as the other Detour, so whatever.
The Roadblock definitely looked like a lot of fun, unless you happened to have a fear of heights and to keep having to do the tasks that involve heights. Jason and Kim has consistently admitted to that minor phobia, but they both keep doing the heigh-based tasks this season. In the Roadblock, you had to drop from 200 feet in a combined zipline/free-fall/rappel. Then you had to get in a race care going around a Formula 1 course and you had to identify the sign with the driver and time that set a track record. If you happened to freak out driving the tight turns of a Formula 1 track, it wasn’t easy to spot the names and the six-digit number. It wasn’t “hard,” but I can see why it also wouldn’t be “easy.”
In the end, the Afghanimals finished first, their first Leg victory of the season. Jason & Amy finished second for the fourth time this season, without winning a Leg. Nicole & Travis finished third, as they continued their run of seven straight Legs without a finish worse than fourth. Time & Marie and Ally & Ashley followed. Kim & Nicky got to Phil Keoghan and as soon as he said their were last to arrive, Kim started crying and talking about wanting to make more memories. I’m not sure how, if you’ve ever watched the show before, you don’t hear Phil say, “You’re the last team to arrive” and then immediately yell “AND?!?” the second he pauses. They were spared.
“We need to get a little bit more fire under our butts,” Nicky declared.
And I need to sleep.
A couple more quick thoughts on this Leg…
*** No real ripples from last week’s TaxiGate. Amy and Jason say they’re keeping their friends close and their enemies closer.
*** Several of the episode’s better comments were in passing and edited such that I don’t know which of the Baseball Wives had the pro-Muslim sentiments, nor do I know which of the Ice Queens had the clever “speed dating” line that gave us our episode title. Tee-hee. Speed dating.
*** My favorite line was Marie’s observation that the Baseball Wives (or maybe just Nicky), “They’re always stretching, sipping tea or putting on makeup.”
*** Actually, Marie had several of my favorite lines in the episode, including “Why is she screaming so much?” in response to Ally, whose reactions to every part of the Roadblock were slightly hilarious. Ally and Kim should do every scary challenge together, so they can just squeal together.
*** Whatever knocked Tim out of the past couple episodes may have passed. He was really funny in this episode and continues to make his pairing likable. Tim noted that even though he and Marie yell at each other, they also still communicate through that yelling. So far, we haven’t seen any evidence to the contrary.
*** Travis & Nicole caught a break not wasting their Express Pass when they got weary at the fishnet-making. They didn’t have enough other teams to compare themselves to, but they made good time on that Detour and you don’t want to use the Express Pass on a Non-Elimination Leg.
That’s enough words about a Non-Elimination Leg. Any thoughts?
The Express Pass has an expiration leg, does it not? How many more legs are they going to be able to use it for?
BobMan – I think it can be used til Top 5? Or through the 8th Leg? This was the 7th Leg and it was Top 6, so Travis & Nicole knew they had at *least* one more Leg, possibly two to use it…
-Daniel
So, does everyone know they have it? No one has mentioned it in a while, but they all must know that someone got it.
Chrissy – Everybody knows somebody has it, because it had to be given by the end of the 4th Leg. There haven’t been any indications that anybody knows who has it, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t common knowledge…
-Daniel
I didn’t know there was an expiration date on the express pass (maybe other than the final leg) – I thought it was just that Tim and Marie had to give their second away before the 5th (or whichever it was) leg, and that’s why they were saying they had one more leg.
The Mosque was beautiful . The BB wives will probably be saved by the double uturn next week . If any team gets there before the afghanimals they should uturn them . They seem to be the most physical team now .
It just bothers me that the Baseball Wives, already very financially secure, are able to be in a race for a million bucks. One of them said that she doesn’t get the chance to do things like this with her friends back home. Well, not many people get these sorts of opportunities. But I think they should be reserved for people who may never get the chance to do it again, not those who are financially able to recreate the Amazing Race whenever they wish.
Twisted Sittler – Why? I understand why you’d *root* for the teams that maybe need the money more. Absolutely, the Baseball Wives aren’t underdogs or anything. But, like “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” isn’t designed as a charity to reward people who need money. That’s the point: You can be a coal miner, an oil rigger or a high profile lawyer or a successful screenwriter or you can be the former winner of “Big Brother” or “Survivor” with one million dollar check (pre-taxes) already in your pocket.
And as successful as Nicky & Kim are, wealth doesn’t buy you the experience “Amazing Race” produced in Abu Dhabi. It just buys you the plane ticket.
Anyway, though, plenty of “Amazing Race” winners have “needed” the money, but at least as many have been successful doctors, lawyers and whatever the Beekman Boys are.
In my opinion, at least…
-Daniel
I see your point with regards to the experience. That is priceless and can be appreciated by anyone. And Nicky’s (or Kim’s?) comments regarding not condemning all Muslims for the actions of a few were refreshing. I just don’t agree with people who can in some way recreate that experience on their own dime getting a chance to do so while also potentially winning a million dollars. To me, Survivor is a little different because the experience is more about dealing with less than ideal living conditions with people scheming to vote you out constantly. All the same, I still think Jeff Kent, Blair from Facts of Life, and even Big Brother Hayden should all agree to give at least some of their winnings to charities, if they had/do indeed won/win.
Twisted – I agree that there should definitely be a charitable component for possible “Amazing Race” winners who can afford to give some of their winnings to charity, but I wouldn’t want to necessarily set some sort of absolute standard regarding who does or doesn’t “need” money. Like if Jeff Kent made tens of millions of dollars in a career that ended five years ago. But Blair from “Facts of Life” made money and lost it in a career that hasn’t been active for decades. It’s not for me to say she doesn’t rather desperately need that money. And while Kim’s hubby is making a ton of money playing baseball and has had several big contracts, Nicky’s husband is, for want of a better word, a scrub. He has a *salary* that any of us would kill for, but when you include agent fees and management and all of that? He’s got an income, but he’s probably not hugely wealthy and his skills don’t guarantee he’ll have that income for more than the next two or three years. So who knows?
-Daniel
Yeah, that’s fair. I’m guilty of equating a degree of celebrity and/or a job in the sports world with financial security. There have been enough examples proving that theory wrong. With their sunny dispositions and generally good outlook on the world and everyone living in it, I might even start rooting for the Baseball Wives a little. Damn your wizardry (OK, your sound arguments), Dan! Now for your final test: Convince me that, at least when it comes to the Amazing Race, Marie has any redeeming qualities whatsoever…
You beat me to it, Dan. I was about to point out that the two Doctor’s probably have earned more over the course of their respective careers than Chris Getz. And if they haven’t, at least they will be able to continue to work in their chosen field for a few more decades, while Getz will be fortunate to play for a few more years if he can’t improve on his stats from this past season (which was dreadful, and I believe included a trip to the minor leagues).
Twisted – Hmmm… Marie’s redeeming qualities? Hmmm… She makes Tim likable and without her, Tim wouldn’t have any personality at all? So there’s… that. I also don’t object to people who treat “The Amazing Race” like it’s a competition and play with cutthroat intensity. And unless I’m forgetting — totally possible — she hasn’t said anything *offensive*. She’s just been consistently bitchy, right? Like I’m OK with people being crabby and a bit hostile if that’s their approach to the entire world, just as long as there isn’t a more problematic ignorance. I just think Marie treats everybody the same, whether they’re black, white, Christian, Muslim, male, female, rich, poor, etc.
That probably didn’t count as “redeeming,” did it?
-Daniel
And let me add, while I agree with Twisted that I get more joy watching folks win who might never have gotten the chance to see the world but for TAR, I do like to see something of a cross section of Americans participating as contestants. And that means folks of varying economic means.
I think you’d be surprised at how the “normal” people on the show don’t need the money either. You never know if the athlete/actor has had all their money stolen by a crooked agent, or if the oil rigger from Oklahoma inherited an oil field from his great-grandpa.
The bunny statement re: 9/11 was unwarranted. They *still* made that connection. That isn’t progression. It’s like visiting Howard University and saying “oh, not all black people are on crack”. Backhanded observation there.
And I don’t recall who wore the baseball cap into the mosque, but that’s disrespectful – by any standard.
It was pretty uneventful otherwise. Still enjoying Marie, she says things with a smile and a sparkle in her eye. There’s no malice there, just playfulness.
Dan, would you have had the same issue with an Australian contestant saying they were in the “motherland” at a leg in New Zealand? If Leo and Jamal were happy enough to decide that UAE was close enough in distance and culture to Afghanistan to call it the “motherland” (in a clearly jokey manner), then why are you trying to incriminate the showrunners, saying it’s somehow their clever editing trying to take a stance that all Middle Eastern countries are the same? You make it sound like they pieced together “It….is..our….mo…ther….lan…..d….” like Homer Simpson’s “I….wanted….her….sweet….can…” video.
Also, at the time of taping it had only been like 2 months since the Boston Marathon bombing – was it so ridiculous for Jason to be a little apprehensive about being an American in a Muslim country? I think brazenly strutting around like they were in Canada would have been pretty naive and possibly reckless. Just because only 0.01% of the population is anti-American doesn’t mean that one of those guys isn’t standing right next to you.
Lastly, do we applaud the women on the show for respecting Muslim culture by covering up (despite the men not needing to), or do we villify them for supporting a sexist culture? Who wins the PC war – feminism or religious tolerance?
I swear, I’m a pretty liberal guy from the Tri-State area, but sometimes reading the uber-PC stuff on this board makes me feel like a Dixie-waving teabagger!!!
Oh, and one more thing – how come when the “beautiful people” come in last place, it just happens to be a non-elimination leg, but when the beardos, oil riggers, or chubby gay guys come in last place, they get the unceremonious heave-ho? I guess I can believe that it’s coincidence, but come on.
I only speak for myself (obviously!), BUT I think the answer to the question re: a ‘PC war’ is incredibly simple. Xenophobia knows no correctness, period.
Whereas female oppression embedded within a highly layered and deeply entrenched cultural matrix of male honor, spanning millenia and more – is a vastly more complicated anthropological problem. And there is no simple solution.^
Wrt clothing: Every culture has strong ideas on what is decent/indecent. We cannot forcefully impose our norms onto others…That’d be willfully and shamefully ignorant. Common human decency should easily prevail there.
^There *are* organizations aimed at empowering women, a short-sighted stab at applied anthropology/social engineering. Sadly, they’ve only blindly tugged at one thread and are entirely unprepared for the sh#t load of cultural baggage that also unravels. Even worse, pertinent data is often neglected altogether, so success is broadly touted which fuels philanthropist funding and further propagation, and so on and so forth… If only it were that easy! *sigh*
HisLocal – I didn’t mean to imply that the Afghanimals were being pushed by the producers to identify with UAE. They were straining themselves to identify because they know the show will never be ACTUALLY going to Afghanistan.
And if “Amazing Race” is *going* to countries, I’d prefer people respect the cultures of the countries they’re in, in terms of behavior. If somebody had wanted to make a statement to the camera about repression of women or whatever? All praise to them. But don’t disrespect a place of religious worship. That’s pretty easy.
-Daniel