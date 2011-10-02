Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘The Sprint of Our Life’

Sunday (October 2) night was apparently a big deal on “The Amazing Race,” as the episode marked the first double-elimination in the show’s history.
In honor of the occasion, you’d figure “Amazing Race” would whip out some devilish challenges to task the players mentally and physically, truly weeding out the two weakest pairings.
If you’d figure that, you’d be wrong, of course. Then again, if you’re an “Amazing Race” fan, you never would have figured such a silly thing in the first place.
No, Sunday night’s “Amazing Race” episode hinged on only one thing and taught only one meaningful lesson:
Do *not* screw around with Phil Keoghan where Indonesian orphans are concerned.
That’s how Sunday’s episode came down to simple literacy and cost the show the season’s highest profile team.
Click through for a full recap…
If you’ve read my “Amazing Race” recaps before, you probably know where my complaints about Sunday’s episode are going to begin.
Last week we kicked off the season with a Non-Elimination Leg. I hate Non-Elimination Legs and I especially hate Non-Elimination Legs when they save teams who were a prohibitive amount behind the field and then protect them with minimal penalty.
As we saw when this episode began, Bill & Cathi weren’t just a little behind the pack last week. There was a separation of roughly two hours between the first place team from that leg (Ernie & Cindy) and the 10th place team (Liz & Marie). That’s a good-sized gap, though much of that was caused by a gap in arrival between two planes. The distance between Liz & Marie and Bill & Cathi? Nearly four-and-a-half hours. That’s ridiculous. It’s particularly ridiculous in a leg with only one task and a relatively easy and swiftly completed task at that. Sparing Bill & Cathi under those circumstances is almost offensive to the ethos of the Race.
But it gets worse. Sunday’s episode began with an equalizing flight to Indonesia. So that means that the “Amazing Race” producers single-handledly erased a six-and-a-half hour gap between first and last after one leg. So, um, why did they even bother with the first leg of the race?
Oh right. But Bill & Cathi had to incur a Speedbump, so you can be sure the punishment fit the multi-hour crime, right? That punishment? Well, they had to untangle some rope. And it ended up being no punishment at all, since somehow every other team landed a slower cab driver between a train station and the Goa Jomblang Cave. The other cabs arrived one-on-top-of-the-other, so realistically, how much of an advantage do we think Bill & Cathi’s cab could have taken? Because that’s how long their Speedbump took to perform. Five minutes? Ten minutes if you somehow think their cabbie basically teleported to the location while the others took surface streets?
Why even bother pretending that there’s any consequence to Non-Elimination Legs at all? This is especially true if you put the Speedbump at the beginning of the leg immediately after an equalizer and ahead of both a Roadblock and a Detour. You get more of a punishment for sneezing.
The Roadblock was a little bit awesome. It required one player from each team to go spelunking into the aforementioned cave, collect a mask and a sword and climb out on a steep bamboo ladder. There was nothing complicated in the task, but the cave was gorges… errrr… gorgeous and I’m sure it looked especially good in HD. There wasn’t much room for anybody to gain an advantage or disadvantage in this Roadblock. While a couple players expressed minor fear of heights, nobody was paralyzed by their phobia. On the other hand, Bill’s upper-body strength on the ladder was impressive and, as a result, Bill & Cathi actually ended up in first after the Roadblock, despite that diabolic speedbump.
Somehow Showgirls Kaylani & Lisa, Flight Attendants Ron & Bill and Adventurers Laurence & Zac fell to the bottom of the pack out of this Roadblock. None of them did anything especially wrong. That’s just how it went.
Thus… On to the Detour! The choice? Shake Your Money Maker or Be a Ticket Taker. In Shake Your Money Maker, teams had to dance a little and collect tip money. In Be a Ticket Taker, teams had to park motor bikes at a mall. Neither task offered any particular advantage to anybody with any sort of skill, nor did either task produce any particular disadvantage to anybody without any sort of skill. Neither task was all that photogenic either. So really? Bad Detour.
The only team that seemed to get any leg up at either task was Ernie & Cindy, who correctly figured out that the closer you get to the mouth of the traffic river, the more likely you were to get the money bikes first. So they was in first after immediately completing the Detour.
But HERE is were things finally got tricky.
The clue said to go to an orphanage and give the money earned at the Detour to orphans of a recent Indonesian volcano eruption. Easy, right? And pleasantly altruistic, right? But there was a catch: The clue at the orphanage instructed teams to give the orphans ALL of their money (including funds from previous legs of the race) in order to get the clue to their next destination.
The whole thing became an editing disaster, though, because it was impossible to distinguish between which teams were emptying their wallets of newly gained money and which teams were paying attention to the clue. Also, and this was more problematic, teams kept getting the badge that indicated where they were supposed to go for the Pit Stop. So one team after another kept rushing to Phil and the host kept sternly shaking his head. Sometimes he told them that they had to go back and sometimes he tauntingly asked them if they’d given ALL of their money to the orphans.
The Snowboarders, fourth team to the Pit Stop, ended up finishing in first, because they were the first team to properly read the clue. Laurence & Zac were the eighth team to arrive at the Pit Stop, but finished second. The Showgirls were 10th to the mat, which would have meant elimination, but because they properly gave up all of their money, they were third.
The first eliminated team was Ethan & Jenna. It was hard to tell from the editing, but they definitely lost time when they left their Detour clue at the task and then they lost more time by not giving all of their money to the orphans. It looked like Marcus & Amani were only slightly ahead of the “Survivor” winners, so it’s possible that the difference was, indeed, just the missing clue.
The second eliminated team was Ron & Bill, who were last coming out of the Roadblock and last coming out of the Detour. Had they read the clue properly, though, they’d have finished ahead of Ethan & Jenna and Marcus & Amani and they would have avoided elimination. So the entire result of the episode hinged on not short-changing Indonesian orphans. So let that be a lesson to you. What kind of lesson? I haven’t the faintest.
Bill & Ron weren’t a big loss. They weren’t unlikable, nor were they all that appealing.
Jenna & Ethan, though? They were this season’s celebrity-ish team. A ton of pre-season promotion was built around how Jenna’s cutthroat attitude and Ethan’s generous spirit would mesh. We never got to find out.
BOO.
Some other thoughts on Sunday’s episode:
*** I guess I was supposed to know that the initial teams hadn’t given all of their money because the camera kept cutting back to the sign, but it was hard to distinguish quantities of currency and I didn’t understand why teams kept getting the clue to their next location.
*** Last season, many viewers disliked the way certain teams kept helping other teams, a factor of familiarity in an All-Star situation. Do you think that if this had been an All-Star season, one of the passing teams would have told Ron and Bill why they were passing them going the other way? And that that might have caused Ron and Bill to turn around earlier? I guess it wouldn’t have made any difference, would it have? They were pretty much screwed. It was an anticlimactic end to the leg. The editors couldn’t even try to make things look close.
*** Marcus & Amani are definitely my favorite team. You can imagine what it would be like to be in a huddle with him and he’s reliably funny. Plus, he made a Big Easy reference!
*** Justin & Jennifer are awful. Well, Justin’s not a problem, but Jennifer only appears to have one mode and that’s whiney. There’s absolutely nothing appealing about the sibling dynamic here. Blech.
*** I still have no way of telling Liz and Marie apart, though I think Marie is an inch or two shorter. That does me no good.
Anyway, what’d you think of Sunday’s episode of “The Amazing Race”?
It’s “Sprint,” Dan.
Also, all the teams got the badge, but only the teams who coughed up all their money got an additional clue that explained what it was and what it meant. Rather diabolical way to put everyone on equal financial footing, though necessary because of the exchange rate between Rupiah and USD. The teams were required to raise no more than the equivalent of five dollars.
-alyson
Alyson – Sprint makes more sense than “Spirit,” doesn’t it? Crap. Fixed! Thanks…
It’s still strange that giving the basic amount of money got you a clue that helped you get to the Pit Stop…
-Daniel
I was kinda confused with the whole “get an extra clue if you give ALL of your money” thing, because I didn’t see a single team read out an extra clue or get anything different then anyone else. I think that on Amazing Race, if you see a sign, READ IT. Always. Read. The. Sign. I am kind of rooting for Bill and Cathi, they are sweet people, but I really don’t think they are going to make it too far. They are gonna burn out eventually. I am personally rooting for Laurence and Zac. (I noticed I have a thing for parent-child relationships…)
I know you’re a critic Dan, and its your job to “criticize” but geez, you NEVER like anything about the show. If you don’t like the show anymore, stop watching! Some of us still enjoy it, and would like to see a recap highlighting the enjoyment of the Amazing Race. This is why I stopped listening to your podcast with Sepinwall. He’s cool, but you take the “critic” label too far…
Apologies for having opinions, O.C.. But I’m glad you love Alan!
-Daniel
If you don’t like the recaps anymore, stop reading! Some of us still enjoy it, and would like to read a recap highlighting his thoughts of the Amazing Race.
And I would love for The Amazing Race to go back to being a show worthy of unmitigated praise… but this is what we’ve got.
Marcus’s “I feel like OJ” while running through the airport, was his best comment of the night. It’s funnier if you imagine OJ sitting in jail watching tv though.
They need to get rid of the weak “speed bump” challenges and treat it as a U-Turn, so at the very least they have to do two detours where one at least is usually somewhat time consuming.
Why don’t they get rid of the NLE legs all together, and just have Phil give them a clue and continue the leg racing in the current location?
Dan,
I hated the cave task, or tasks like it, where only X teams can go at once (or one at a time), and everyone completes the task in roughly the exact same amount of time. Do you have the same issue?
So here’s my question : it seemed that, after the first team or two had been informed that they had to go back, the rest of the teams were no longer surprised. Phil just asked them “did you give ALL of your money?” and they said in a resigned tone “nope!” and turned around and ran. Not one team said “what do you mean all our money?” or looked even vaguely confused by Phil’s taunting question. It seemed like by the time they reached the mat, they KNEW that they had made a mistake, but were forced to talk to Phil anyway. How would they have known they messed up? And if they did know, why not turn around and drop off all your money before reaching the mat?
I’m sure the teams were asking those questions, but because this happened with nearly every single team, they edited it all out of the show.
@Jobin, I don’t know, maybe it was a trick of editing, but it really seemed like the teams knew they had messed up by the time they got to the mat.
Well most of the teams were smiling and or fine with the decision to turn back. Normally teams are dropping F-bombs and wondering what the screwed up on.
They likely explained everyone the mistake they made, then either edited or had them tape a very short “yup we knew we screwed up” “ok come back later” clip.
It could have also been that teams were freaking out when they must have seen some teams heading in the other direction (though it doesn’t appear there was a direct route to/from the orphans and the mat).
It seems like Phil was switching up his questions with each time. Some were asked “Did you give *all* your money?” while others got other variations. I just interviewed Jenna & Ethan and they may have given SOME insight into the different questions… Or not. Hard to tell for sure…
-Daniel
He’s right. The teams really all seemed to already know. Only the first team, Ernie and Cindy, seemed to have any real astonishment at the news, the rest seemed completely resigned and ready to turn around.
I think Jobin’s point is probably the right one: Every team after Ernie & Cindy would have walked to the Pit Stop and probably passed another team going in the opposite direction, so they might have been resigned to at least the chance that they’d missed something and would have to turn around.
Maybe…
-Daniel
They showed the siblings bickering past a team tearing back to the orphanage, and they completely failed to notice it.
I’m also guessing from Jenna’s hair, down while approaching the mat and up while leaving the mat, there was some time spent there other than what we saw.
Dan,
In reference to your comment about how this non all-star season has lead, so far, to teams not helping each other.
I enjoy it much more when teams do not help each other, but the first few legs didn’t really provide an oppourtunity for teams to help each other either.
No one was going to help another team with a double elimination in play.
Between the Race and Survivor, I’m wondering if my 2 favorite reality shows need to take a break.
I was really disappointed in the Race (finally saw it last night). Not only did one of my favorite teams get eliminated, which always makes me sad, teams were eliminated through a really stupid penalty. I realize that if you’re on the race, you should read every sign that you see. But there seemed to be no indication that the sign on that table was supposed to be read by the racers. There was no red and yellow coloration, and no indication in the Race clue that there might be additional instructions to watch for.
It seemed like the producers were deliberately trying to mess people up, and while I’m all for creating situations where the contestants have to figure out where they’re going (as opposed to being told, go HERE), and I’m all for people who can’t read their explicit clue instructions (WALK to the pit stop) being penalized, I don’t like how this went down at all. It did not seem to being playing fair.
While I know that CBS wants to bring a new audience to their show by having the Survivor people on Amazing Race, I’m tired of seeing people from other reality shows on this one. It mostly stems from Boston Rob and Amber. I was actually glad when the Survivor couple were eliminated.