Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘The Ultimate Fun House’

Sunday’s (April 21) installment of “The Amazing Race” was definitely one of those Legs that would be much more fun for the people participating than for those of us sitting at home on our couches.
I realized that as Joey from Team YouTube made his way through the Roadblock, which basically asked one player from each pair to navigate the “American Horror Story” opening credits, which were set up in the back of a Berlin bar.
Joey, as he does, kept emitting high-pitched squeals of pleasure and he insisted that this was the best Roadblock in “Amazing Race” history. I’m sure it was amusing for the people actually doing it, because they kept comparing it to being high, but for me sitting at home, it was just a confusing, seizure-inducing mixture of blinking neon, arbitrary fright masks and other exposed oddities edited together without any sense of physical space. I don’t have a clue how easy or hard the labyrinth was to traverse, nor a clue how long it was taking anybody to do. A couple people were making it look hard, but I don’t know what they were doing wrong. And because the maze was obviously at least somewhat small and limited, there was no opportunity for anybody to gain or lose an advantage.
From the perspective of a dude sitting at home on his couch watching on TV and hoping to enjoy the drama of The Race, it was a dreadful Roadblock. From the perspective of a shrieking YouTube sensation? Awesomesauce.
Sigh.
[More after the break…]
Oh and did I mention it was a Non-Elimination Leg? Are we done now? I don’t want to count, but I feel like half of the season has been Non-Elimination Leg. Since I have a busy work morning ahead of me tomorrow, I’m content with not needing to fit an exit interview and subsequent transcription into my schedule, but… I like people to go home. It adds drama and makes “The Amazing Race” seem like a competition, rather than what it has been this season. Factor in the various NELs and the To Be Continued Leg and then add in the Leg in which Dave & Connor eliminated themselves at the beginning, Phil Keoghan has had very little Philiminating to do this season. I hope this doesn’t make him sad.
This Leg wasn’t really about either tasks or eliminations. It was about Ford Fusion cars and losing respect for contestants due to their difficulties with simple historical trivia questions.
We began with the teams equalized as they traveled from Switzerland to Dresden by train. The teams seemed to have a full train car all to themselves, but somehow Bates managed to either misplace his bag or have it stolen. I assume that if he’d misplaced it, the “Race” editors would have been able to show us where Bates and bag were separated. Then again, how does a bag get stolen if you’re in a train car with 10 Race competitors and at least five cameramen? This confuses me. I don’t expect answers.
So it was off to Dresden and then off to a location were five Ford Fusions were parked. Somehow, the journey between the train station and the cars allowed Max & Katie to get out to a big enough lead that they were never threatened for the rest of the Leg and, in fact, never spotted another team, did they? How does that happen? Well, I guess they could also have been faster than the other teams in driving from Dresden to Berlin. Teams knew that destination because they kept getting text message trivia questions on their Ford’s awesome video dashboard, which let us learn that Max is a cigar-chomping Republican, but he didn’t know that it was Ronald Reagan who said, “Tear down this wall.” Stupid Max. He at least seemed chagrinned with his initial ignorance. YouTubers Joey & Meghan didn’t have a clue and they just giggled about being dumb. I watch several shows that are all about making me feel sad or worried about Kids Today, but that’s not usually what “The Amazing Race” does. Tonight’s episode, however, made me feel pity for Team YouTube when they did dashboard trivia and then later when they didn’t have any idea of who said “Ich bin ein Berliner” and they had to get smug Germans to tell them. Then again, Beth also didn’t know who said it and she has no generational excuse. Ugh.
So the teams drove to Berlin, where they got to base-dive 37 stories from a hotel. I don’t understand why they were equipped with cameras pointing into their jowls, rather than cameras pointed at the ground as they took their plunges. So many flapping lips. So little excitement. I’m not a huge fan of heights or diving from things, but that looked like a hoot. For them. Not for me. For me, it wasn’t interesting. Also, it was a reminder that tasks like that fall flat dramatically if nobody is pathologically scared of heights. In this case, nobody was. So… yawn.
The Detour wasn’t bad, I guess. The choice: Train Trails or Font Follies. In Train Trails, teams had to go to a train museum and, using a model train set, construct a long, circuitous track and then run the train around the track without it going off the track. In Font Follies, teams had to collect a large, flashing letter apiece and then carry the letters to an obscure museum that they had to make fun of. Oh. The making fun wasn’t part of the task? Well, everybody just did it for fun.
Font Follies required a lot of navigating on foot through Berlin and if you happened to choose the wrong letter, they could be difficult to travel with. Also, if your letter tipped over, it would probably shatter and you had to start over again. Every team other than Team YouTube decided to do Font Follies, though Bates & Anthony decided to do Train Trails after Anthony’s “V” fell over in the wind and broke. I don’t quite understand why Katie’s letter counted even though it either stopped flashing or never flashed in the first place, but… whatever.
Train Trails was the one that the producers most enjoyed. They even made a little animated graphic featuring a train exploding into flames to accompany each off-track failure. It was cute.
For most of the teams, both Detours were straight-forward an uneventful and the positions went unchanged. The only variation occurred with the Hockey Brothers, who fell into last by having to change Detours, but then they caught up with the Derby Moms, who got lost going between the Detour and the Roadblock. The Hockey Brothers smartly decided to just draft behind the Derby Moms from the Roadblock to the Pit Stop and then easily out-sprinted them to Phil, only to be told none of it mattered anyway.
I have very little to say about this episode. And why would I? Non-Elimination Legs are always dumb and this may have been even less engaging than the usual Non-Elimination Leg.
A few other thoughts:
*** This was the worst Bates & Anthony have looked in a while. If this had been an Elimination Leg, they only would have survived thanks to being in better shape than the Derby Moms. They also looked really opportunistic with the Country Blondes. First they were pairing up to get to a destination in Berlin with Anthony leading and Anthony violated the No. 1 Rule of Following/Follower Ethics: If you’re the lead car, “yellow” means “stop and wait.” So that annoyed the blondes. Then as we saw, the guys were completely lost and clueless going to the Detour and they only found their way because the girls showed up and they got to be all, “You’re doing Font? Well I guess we might as well, too.” Boo.
*** There was a lot of Reagan this week. Will that placate the people offended by the show’s jaunt to Vietnam? No. Probably not. But boy… You’re supposed to know who said, “Ich bin ein Berliner.” It’s not some vast secret. And for Meghan to guess Albert Einstein shows an impressive general level of cluelessness.
*** I’m glad the Derby Moms survived, because if they’d gone home this week, I would have had almost nothing to talk to them about in their exit interview. They still haven’t displayed separate personalities.
*** Jennifer comparing the Roadblock to an Eli Roth movie wasn’t bad, as references go. I think it was more Rob Zombie than Eli Roth, but that’s just me.
That’s all. Do you have anything to say about Sunday’s “Amazing Race”?
Joey and team YouTube are seriously the worst. It would make everyone’s lives just a little bit better if they never appeared on my TV screen again.
Only if they take Max & Katie with them.
“Philiminating”… Love it! I think Anthony is like my brother. He speeds like a Indy racer and zooms thru yellows when you are following him. I don’t think he was intentionally trying to lose the Blondes. I thought the guys were goners for sure. Very careless to leave a large glass letter unattended . At least they had enough sense to not keep their passports in their backpacks. I was remembering the Rockers last season in Russia. I also was expecting Katie to be sent back for a non blinking letter. Didn’t it stop blinking when she bumped it?
Tim – I couldn’t tell on what did or didn’t cause Katie’s letter to stop blinking, but it seemed like it was leading up to trouble and then… Nothing! And yeah, I don’t think Anthony was *malicious* in going through the yellow, but if somebody’s following you…
-Daniel
I’m a little worried about how much time they’re spending in Europe. We’ve had two legs so far and there’s at least two legs left, so barring a jaunt to Mexico, Canada, or the Caribbean, we’re going to end up with four legs in Europe, which seems like too many.
I was glad to see Bates & Anthony stick around. I don’t know that they’re my top team, but I don’t want to see a team eliminated based mostly on a bad cab ride and a random gust of wind. I would have been okay losing the moms if only because their struggles were of their own doing.
It’s time for Joey & Meghan to go, though. I understand that they’re young, but they should have really known better on those questions.
RugMan11 – “Stick” around. Because they’re hockey players! I don’t personally feel like we’ll have overdone Europe, since this season has done Africa, several parts of Asia and New Zealand… But we’ll see if there’s any progression…
-Daniel
Maybe it’s the just the nature of the backwards trip around the world. When they go west to east, Europe usually comes first when there are more teams so the focus of the legs is more on the teams and challenges than the locations and people. in that case, we get more action with the locations and people when they go to Africa and Asia later.
When they go east to west, though Europe comes at the end when we already know the teams and just want to see the cool locations.
Yes, this would have been a fun leg to run as a player. Nothing too hard about it. I was worried that Jeff was going to tell the hockey players they were out because of the lost backpack. Glad the roller girls are still in it.
I like all the teams. Especially Max and Katie. Katie to be precise. Max seems like a douche but I like Katie even though she seems rather cold why they got to the mat and heard about their prize. I’ll just chalk that up to her personality.
It would be kind of interesting to see Jeff Probst host an ep of TAR and have Phil do Survivor. I think Phil’s too nice to harangue people during challenges, though. :-)
I may be wrong, but this season it feels like there are challenges aren’t that difficult – first to arrive, first to complete types. It’s much more fun when teams can pass other teams with speed, skill, strength and/or smarts.
I wonder who stole Bates backpack. Was the camera crew sleeping too?
The Twinnies did it.
There were several lines that I liked –
Bates’ smiling quip that he’d be lighter without his bag. Guess no one needs to tell that guy to lighten up, eh? It is just lost luggage after all, but what a great attitude.
Max ordering Kate to stop being uncomfortable. Which apparently worked. I’ll have to remember that one for myself, since it really is a state of mind.
The blonde wondering if the wall to tear down was the Great Wall of China. Well, at least she didn’t ask if it was Wall Street…
And wrt Berlin tasks — why so much flashing neon? I mean if they were in Vegas, okay I guess. But for Berlin? 99 red balloons are now 99 technicolor glow sticks I suppose. Welcome to the rave, the cold war is over.
I also appreciated Katie’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple” reference. By the way Dan, was this challenge the correct use of “font,” or should it have been “Typeface Follies?”
I’m glad I’m not the only one! Surprised she watched it going by her personality, since that’s all I have to go by – I miss that show!
QUESTION : Can the teams use GPS? You’d think those fancy Ford Fusions or whatever they were, w hich could read text messages to you, would also come equipped with GPS capabilities. Are teams prohibited from using GPS? Were they ALL just too dumb to try?
They aren’t allowed to use GPS. I would imagine in this case that feature was turned off, much like if you choose not to pay for the service in a rental car.
Didn’t the roller derby moms tell the hockey brothers where the clue box was, and then comment “They owe us” or something like that?
At least this time, noone shoved their teammate while visiting the Brandenburg Gate. Progress!!!
Really Dan? The roller derby moms can’t beat the younger hockey guys because they are not in better physical shape. So Bsates and Anthony having gender advantage had nothing to do with it. Really weak analysis
Ok so their the same ages but gender will always rule in a phsyical situation.
SHMRCK14 – So if I had said “they only would have survived thanks to being men and the Derby Moms being women” that would have been *strong* analysis?
-Daniel
Ok, so weak analysis was too harsh but to put it on physical shape ignores the obvious and overwhelming reason.
SHMRCK14 – I probably should have just said “they only would have survived thanks to being faster than the Derby Moms,” which should have taken both physical conditioning and gender out of the discussion, since “speed” is really more of an obvious and overwhelming reason than anything else. But yes, a fast pair of men will be faster than a fast pair of women. Presumably.
-Daniel
Do we know exactly what the driving rules are. Can you go as fast as you want as long as you don’t get a ticket. If thats the case, and they were really on the autobahn (which often has no speed limit) things really could have gotten interesting.
Brian – I’m reasonably sure there has to be some restriction, because otherwise you’d have teams going pretty nutty out there, what with it being a race for a million dollars. While you always see teams passing when they have cabs and they’re yelling at the drivers to go faster, you rarely (if ever?) see teams passing when they have long drives, at least not if there aren’t mistakes being made by the teams doing the passing. So I assume there are rules regarding teams adhering to posted speed limits either exactly or within, say, 10 mph. I think the reason the two teams got ticketed in Africa was because there was a speed trap IMMEDIATELY after a reduced speed limit.
No clue what that would mean in an Autobahn-type-situation.
-Daniel
Thanks for the reply Dan. That was my assumption as well. Might be worth asking during one of your post elimination interviews one of these times. Its something I have always wondered.
Wow, the lack of knowledge about Cold War presidents was embarrassing. If not for the multiple choice, some of these teams would *still* be there (ok, they probably would have gotten someone to Google the answers for them, but every adult in the country should know the answers to those easy questions).